Wisdom Newsletter
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
My books
Free
News feed
Apocalyptic verses
Letters from the edge of dyst…
Archive
Leaderboard
About
New
Top
Discussion
The Gaza holocaust must be stopped!
Day 170 of the Gaza holocaust, while the people and children of Gaza are being starved, bombed and shot at, after days of back and forth for the…
Mar 23
•
Sol Sön
14
Share this post
The Gaza holocaust must be stopped!
mywisdom.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
Truth be told
This is an other of those letters which I would have never liked to come to write, any how, it is I guess, essential for people to realize what the main…
Mar 16
•
Sol Sön
6
Share this post
Truth be told
mywisdom.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
From Gaza the spark which brought the light on Palestine pt2
From Gaza the spark which brought the light on Palestine pt2 In this second part of our examination of the documents and arguments presented by the…
Mar 13
•
Sol Sön
3
Share this post
From Gaza the spark which brought the light on Palestine pt2
mywisdom.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
Letter from the edge of dystopia X
Letter from the edge of dystopia X On this tenth installment of my “letters from the edge of dystopia” I will discuss the ongoing global geopolitical…
Mar 10
•
Sol Sön
1
Share this post
Letter from the edge of dystopia X
mywisdom.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
Light on a Genocide
Before starting to talk about anything else, this time I need to start this article spending at list some words, for the memory and the lost of a young…
Mar 1
•
Sol Sön
13
Share this post
Light on a Genocide
mywisdom.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
22
February 2024
From Gaza the spark which brought the light on Palestine.
New events are turning the tie in favor of Palestine, as the untold history of its struggle and suffering under the hateful domination of the apartheid…
Feb 25
•
Sol Sön
6
Share this post
From Gaza the spark which brought the light on Palestine.
mywisdom.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
Boots on the ground.
The Middle East project, is a dangerous, illegal and morbid existential threat on humanity, which as it stands, must not be allowed to persist …
Feb 21
•
Sol Sön
14
Share this post
Boots on the ground.
mywisdom.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
SOS Gaza
I am going to start with this call from the medics in Gaza. “10 min clip” The video aired on x and on aljazeera on 29 January 2024 is a request for help…
Feb 3
•
Sol Sön
10
Share this post
SOS Gaza
mywisdom.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
10
January 2024
The Crash!
Here we are again, to discus the meaning of the provisional measures imposed by the International Court of Justice, in its case against israel in the…
Jan 28
•
Sol Sön
7
Share this post
The Crash!
mywisdom.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
18
Pandora box is open.
26 January 2024 The opening of the Pandora box. After the denouncing of the atrocities by the great people and legal team of South Africa and the…
Jan 26
•
Sol Sön
3
Share this post
Pandora box is open.
mywisdom.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
Letters from the edge of dystopia pt9
The collapse of the eugenists’s theater of politics and gore. Now for the first time made visible to everyone, through the cameras and medias, on our…
Jan 23
•
Sol Sön
2
Share this post
Letters from the edge of dystopia pt9
mywisdom.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
8
From the darkness to the light.
And from the darkness comes to the light, as all can see, the truth and lies. The truth of suffering and apartheid, the bombing killing, the Genocide…
Jan 19
•
Sol Sön
5
Share this post
From the darkness to the light.
mywisdom.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
© 2024 1sol1x@tutanota.com
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts