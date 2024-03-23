Wisdom Newsletter

Home
Notes
My books
Free
News feed
Apocalyptic verses
Letters from the edge of dyst…
Archive
Leaderboard
About
New
Top
Discussion
The Gaza holocaust must be stopped!
Day 170 of the Gaza holocaust, while the people and children of Gaza are being starved, bombed and shot at, after days of back and forth for the…
  
Sol Sön
4
Truth be told
This is an other of those letters which I would have never liked to come to write, any how, it is I guess, essential for people to realize what the main…
  
Sol Sön
3
From Gaza the spark which brought the light on Palestine pt2
From Gaza the spark which brought the light on Palestine pt2 In this second part of our examination of the documents and arguments presented by the…
  
Sol Sön
2
Letter from the edge of dystopia X
Letter from the edge of dystopia X On this tenth installment of my “letters from the edge of dystopia” I will discuss the ongoing global geopolitical…
  
Sol Sön
1
Light on a Genocide
Before starting to talk about anything else, this time I need to start this article spending at list some words, for the memory and the lost of a young…
  
Sol Sön
22

February 2024

From Gaza the spark which brought the light on Palestine.
New events are turning the tie in favor of Palestine, as the untold history of its struggle and suffering under the hateful domination of the apartheid…
  
Sol Sön
1
Boots on the ground.
The Middle East project, is a dangerous, illegal and morbid existential threat on humanity, which as it stands, must not be allowed to persist …
  
Sol Sön
1
SOS Gaza
I am going to start with this call from the medics in Gaza. “10 min clip” The video aired on x and on aljazeera on 29 January 2024 is a request for help…
  
Sol Sön
10

January 2024

The Crash!
Here we are again, to discus the meaning of the provisional measures imposed by the International Court of Justice, in its case against israel in the…
  
Sol Sön
18
Pandora box is open.
26 January 2024 The opening of the Pandora box. After the denouncing of the atrocities by the great people and legal team of South Africa and the…
  
Sol Sön
5
Letters from the edge of dystopia pt9
The collapse of the eugenists’s theater of politics and gore. Now for the first time made visible to everyone, through the cameras and medias, on our…
  
Sol Sön
8
From the darkness to the light.
And from the darkness comes to the light, as all can see, the truth and lies. The truth of suffering and apartheid, the bombing killing, the Genocide…
  
Sol Sön
1
© 2024 1sol1x@tutanota.com
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing