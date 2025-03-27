As I wrote in my previous piece, the situation in the Middle East continues to be dire and all prospectives of peace continue to be deliberately pushed back by zionists eugenists and supremacists psychopaths, which from horror, suffering, conspiracy, sickness, debt, and death, draws their kicks and economical gains.

After a brief cessation of most of the hostilities, and a short period of relative peace, the blockade of Aid, which had already started nearly two months ago, and the new waves of bombardments of Gaza, which so callously was resumed with the start of Ramadan, have already made thousands of innocent victims.

As it was predicted, the zionist dictatorship, which among others, as we are going to show with the following, triggered as well as, armed, organized and executed the October the seventh false flag operation, which saw the massacre of over a thousand Israelis being at large gunned down and murdered, not by Hamas but by israeli soldiers, drones, helicopters, tanks, jets and gunboats under the monstrous and Genocidal “Hannibal directive”, and which for 18 months have used the media for to blame Hamas for justifying their brutal attack and covering up its own crimes, have not ended their insane war of aggression.

After the unleashing of the most Genocidal form of ethnic cleansing ever recorded and witnessed, we are all made witness of how those responsible for the initiation of this Genocidal war, are continuing to cling to power by pushing for more wars, and how, to hide what they can no longer hide, prevent the entrance of journalists and witnesses into the now devastated Gaza.

Beside the insane amount of munition being used against a defenseless population, which saw in the first months of the war alone, the equivalent of more than two Hiroshima bombs being shot on what constitutes the most densely populated place on the planet, killing in the process thousands of women and children, and which only following the intervention of South Africa, which officially brought to the attention of the International Court of Justice the Genocidal behavior and actions of the israeli Genocidal junta that the level of bombardment, had been some how reduced to the point in which now, after nearly 18 months into this insane Genocide and attempt at legalizing warcrimes and normalizing what without any doubts sums to a Genocide, has been brought to the equivalent of over 6 Hiroshima bombs.

Obviously, to say this could be somehow considered normal or as, the natural outcome of war, or that all of the suffering and horrors which the Palestinian people have been forced to endure had begun on October the seventh would be preposterous, and the Court holding the mandate to uphold the laws of war and of human rights, specially in the case of an active Genocide of literally “biblical proportions” canot subtract itself from its duty.

Obvious should also be that as Genocide consists in mass murder and mass murder has been commited in front of the world’s cameras for months, the judges, with if they like it or not, will have to deliver a judgment or move out of the court to let others do what they have failed to do.

And as the protests and legal actions to expose the most heinous of dictatorship and of crimes have continued in both israel and around the globe, and after close to 18 months of horror, terrorism and warcrimes, the world is now finally waking up to the lie for to learn that in fact, it was not Hamas or the Palestinian resistance the ones who started to invade other peoples land and kidnap its citizens, but that in effect, israel, which is beyond any doubts the one who started it, is as it stands a colonialist project founded by supremacists and eugenists, which has now lost all its reasons and credibility.

They also have learned that is founding, decided by the US, and with out the full approval by the United Nations in 1948, is in effect legally null and void, as the Palestinian people never agreed to it, and the United Nations, does not have the mandate to partition a land of which’s majority of citizens, refuses to accept.

Furthermore, as israel never ratified is position and never defined its legal borders nor complied or accepted the international and human rights laws on which the one institution which offered to recognize its status “the United Nations” is champion of, it can no longer be considered a legal state nor as a state member of the United Nations, but rather as it demonstrates to be, an extra dangerous and rogue entity which in this case, from its establishment and worst than ever before now, so evidently goes against all morals and international treaties, human rights, and laws of war, and like an inhumane and terrorist entity, uses Genocide, lies and terrorism as its rule of thumb.

Image of some of the cars and vehicles destroyed by israeli helicopters, drones, tanks and soldiers following the initiation of its murderous Hannibal directive.

A clear example of the complete degeneration and nefarious ideology behind such a genocidal entity, is in effect further provided by its heinous “Hannibal directive”.

A directive which consists in the direct order to “kill the hostages”, and prevent any type of negotiation for their release.

This barbaric and atrocious criminal act, signed into law in 2006 by the Genocidal regime then in power, has been ever since used to indiscriminately kill Palestinians and israelis taken as prisoners, as well as for terrifying Palestinians and israelis which recognize Palestine and the rights of its people and wants to live in peace with them, and specially isolating and preventing free mediations and dialogue between them and the people of Gaza.

Gaza is and has been turned into a concentration camp from 1948 , It’s borders have been locked and shrinking from all sides, including from Egypt.

Egyptian and Hamas militarily controlled and “taxed” tunnels, which have represented till 2011 the only way into Gaza for essential goods including medicine, animals, sweets, bicycles, toys, electronic and building materials, equipment and machinery, “all strictly forbidden by israel”.

Many are also the stories of people taken prisoner and used by both sides for digging such tunnels, and many are the ones told by the relatives and friends of those which died crashed by the tunnels they were force to dig, but that is not what we are here to discuss at this moment, as those times were to be ended with the Arab spring project and its billionaire/woke sponsored color revolution, which in turn, would eventually lead to the overthrown of Mubarak and the installment of the new and current military concentration camp guard/junta.

Since then the regime has sealed off all of the tunnels, and imposed a stricter blockade and taxation on the entrances of all goods getting into Gaza.

Even more evident is now, how since the start of the Genocide in Gaza, Egypt, which was even caught transporting US weapons containers from its ports to the israeli border, continues to allow the passage through its ports and waterways for both warships and military equipment arming the Genocide, it also charges astronomical fees for people exiting Gaza as well as for trucks carrying humanitarian aid and goods to it.

Let us also not forget, how also from the start of the Genocide, is shielding the zionazi regime by preventing journalists from getting even close to the Concentration Camp’s fence.

One more consideration to be made, if you still think that calling Gaza a “concentration camp” is somehow an exaggeration, you should be aware of the fact that beside encaging from all sides Gaza and the now total israeli blockade of the Rafah border/corridor and crossing, the Egyptian regime has posted its army around its border and order them to shoot to prevent anyone of the Gaza prisoners from “without paying” escaping the concentration camp/Genocide/kil box by crossing into Egypt.

So yes, Gaza has been turned in the largest and most horrific concentration camp in world’s history, and the level, extent and measures of the brutalities and horrors suffered by the Palestinians not just during the last 2 years, but ever since the so called recognition of the zionist entity as a supposed legal state by the UN, has been far greater than the one ever induced by any other oppressed nation on the planet in world’s history.

Looking back at history, is easy to see how in effect, following the 1967 war, Gaza had been turned into a military controlled and weapon testing ground, surveilled not just by israel and Egypt, but also now officially by the EU, UK and US, which among other all have their facial recognition cameras and sensors checking everyone who gets close to or crosses the Rafah crossing.

This open air prison/concentration camp experiment, has been also used to test weapons than sold as “combat tested” or “battle tested” for years, and in effect any country buying israeli “combat or battle tested” technology, knows exactly how those armaments had been tested on innocent Palestinians, and legally, just like providing money or weapons to criminals makes the provider complicit in the crimes committed by the criminal, everyone who has made weapons deals with a rogue entity such as israel, which in effect, is and has always been the country with more resolutions, court orders and charges condemning it for violation of human rights and warcrimes then any other country or entity on the planet, will eventually also be found guilty by men and by history, for having sponsored and facilitated the warcrimes and crimes against humanity israel commited.

And although propaganda may confuse people and make them temporarily believe in the lies by it promoted, in the end, history will never forgive those which have shielded and armed war criminals, just like it will not forget or forgive those who had allowed and or sponsored and carried out the worst and most heinous of warcrimes and crimes against humanity ever video recorded.

A self proclaimed false flag operation and the attempted assassination of the American dream.

It was not by coincidence that in the ours and days following the October the seventh Palestinian jail brake, israeli officials with their media puppets and propaganda octopus, defined the October the seventh operation as, the israeli 9 11.

9 11 was an inside job!

And so after almost two years of israeli lies and worst than barbaric brutalities and horrors, unleashed on a population of people turned into refuges trapped in their own land and forced to survive under inhumane and brutal conditions and under the boot and the bombs of the most racist and hateful army of perverts, rapist and psychopaths ever recorded in world’s history that according to the tons of video evidences available, the israeli government which instead of responding to the numerous warnings which predated the October the seventh jail brake from the Gaza concentration camp, not only abandoned the spotters which since weeks had reported about the imminent danger and which that morning called in for air support as with their high definition watch towers cameras and spying balloons, witnessed the brake out before it actually took place, but also, withdrew all troops, cut off mobile communication and did not send in any armed troops or ordered any response till over 8 hours after the brake out had begun.

In fact, israeli authorities did not just abandoned their soldiers and people, but also waited for them to be taken away and into Gaza before even starting to kill everything and everyone which moved. “Officially 6 to 8 hours after the jail brake”.

Furthermore, according to testimony and video evidences, israel had not just withdrew its army, but actually open the main gates for the trucks of the first wave of armed militias which that day crossed the, till that day and, ever since, impenetrable fence.

One more disturbing fact which seams hard to believe, is the one that records have shown that despite the warning, those in charge of the security of the borders, did not just withdrew their troops after being warned of an imminent attack, but also, two days before the techno party, after warnings for the coming jail brake, forced the organizers to move the party site even closer to the concentration camp’s fence.

More evidences found by investigators and researchers, are now also alleging that mercenaries were sent into the occupied territories through both israel and Gaza, and that they were hired to be star in propaganda video clips in which they execute and massacred Israelis.

One example of the use of murder of innocent civilians done as propaganda stunt by hired terrorists, is the one in which after forcing israeli prisoners in a bomb shelter, a couple of masked terrorists are shown to throw hand grenades and opening fire on those they forced inside.

Also in this case, like with the many false accusations of beheading of babies and of mass gang rapes which supposedly had been committed by Hamas, turned out to be all pre scripted propaganda and baseless and false accusations as it turns up that, no gang rape nor beheaded or baked in oven babies, beside a child blown to bits with her family in one of the kibbutz shot by israeli tanks were ever found.

Turns also up that those actual terrorists which indeed committed and video recorded atrocities, and which israel had denounced as, the “rapist children beheading terrorists and monsters of Hamas” shown in video clips running with guns and shooting around, were in effect at large if not all, alqaida, isis and hts mercenaries, payed to pose as Hamas fighters in snuff films portraying the killing of israeli civilians to spin the israeli narrative and to somehow through a massive propaganda campaign, justify the brutality unleashed with its weapons of mass destruction on the defenseless people of Gaza.

Let it be clear, 1 Those Hamas and Palestinian freedom fighters which did manage to brake out from the Gaza concentration camp that day, had no intention to deliberately or summary murdering civilians or to aggravate more anger and hate, what their goal was, was to capture as many civilians as possible for to force israel to stop its attacks on the Al Aqsa mosque and on the persecution and theft of the land of their brothers and sisters living in the illegally occupied territories, and to swap them with thousands of Palestinians than held in the israelis prison/torture camps.

And 2, as we have all witnessed and learned from those which had been held in Gaza during the Genocidal and horrifying months of invasion and insane bombardment, all of those which have managed to returned to israel have confirmed to have been kept and treated, not like how israel treats its prisoners “rape and torture”, but well and kept in good health, as in the end of their ordeal, most of them if not all publicly thanked the Hamas soldiers for having being well protected and treated.

It is in fact safe to say that as we see the images of the israelis and foreigner partygoers, gunned down and massacred by the Israeli/American helicopters, and we learn of the carnage which the israelis did on October the seventh, many of not all of those who survived that fatal day, can only thank the Palestinians which instead of leaving them behind, took them into Gaza and saved them from that Hannibal directive, which was about to mass murdered their families and friends.

Here a documentary discussing some of the facts which mainstream is still trying to hide.

Note, in the end the documentary will suggests you to search something on go of le , don’t do it.

Go og le just payed on he 18 march, 32 billions to the israzionazi for the acquiring of a security firm, or was it to make the Gaza Genocide to restart ?

One way or the other that is something to consider next time you use its so called “services” or decide to click or link one of its you to be “ Genocide sponsor” video.

here the link to an article if you are interested into know more about the Genocide enablers new sponsor

The great deception

Already knowing about the genocidal Hannibal directive, the Palestinian fighters which were aspecting israel would not use it if the number of prisoners would have been great enough, “and it definitely was”, and thinking that their stunt was going to be sufficient to attract the world’s attention and prevent the israeli from using it, they soon found themselves in a trap, when after allowing the return to Gaza of the Palestinian fighters and their prisoners, israel immediately begun to bomb and kill them.

After almost two years from the start of this new Holocaust, turns also up that lots of those true terrorists which indeed murdered some of the israeli civilians that day, were in effect once saved and cured by many of the members of the current zionist government of israel, which since 2011, the now prime minister, publicly invited for sanctuary and medical treatment in israel and in the Golan, where he even built a medical facility to assist them.

Now, as we are seeing how the same terrorists which for over a decade have been bringing havoc and terror to Syria and actually never defended the people of southern Syria from the israeli attacks and blockades, and which have in effect, not only taken over Syria, but also seeing to both, the attempted annexation of its territories by the israeli invaders, and contributing to the active war unleashed on Lebanon.

Lebanon, which already under invasion by israeli troops which, in violation of the ceasefire agreement, have not withdrawn its troops and tanks, and which continues to occupy southern Lebanon and to kill Lebanese people and representatives by air strikes and shelling, is in fact since the end of the ceasefire in Gaza also been regularly attacked and invaded by HTS mercenaries which instead of defending the people of southern Syria, have continued to massacre minorities and support israel’s terror war on Lebanon.

The following is an interview released by Ukcolumn and Vanessa Beeley around the time of the start of latest round of israeli assaults which followed the braking of its phony ceasefire agreement on Gaza.

And in the regards of Syria, where now reports and video evidences of massacres of minorities can no longer be dismissed or kept hidden, its terrorists leader, of which’s supposed name “golani” “ name taken from the Golan”, territories illegally occupied in 1967 by israel, and which was quick into change his name into jolani, for then to abandon it all together for to finally adopting a totally different name and stabbing in the back the people of the Golan.

In this regards, you should also be aware that according to intelligence sources, he is not even born in Syria, but In Saudi Arabia.

Which reminds me of an other Saudi double agent rich kid which was once made the scapegoat for an other false flag operation “9 11” or, “the patriot act coup”, for which not the Saudi but uranium, precious minerals, poppies , and natural resources rich Afghanistan was attacked and turned into a war zone for over twelve years, for then to be left in the hands of worst extremists than the ones present on its soil till the beginning of the insane war.

It is not by coincidence that the day after the start of a new and till a while still secret war between the terrorists/mercenaries running Syria and Lebanon that the wanted for warcrimes and crimes against humanity including the one of torture, killing and using starvation as weapon of war, now asked to stand witness in israel on his own trial for corruption , have ordered the re start of his personal Genocidal war and the latest mass strike and massacre on Gaza which in one night alone have seen over 1000 casualties, of which close to 500 already confirmed dead and with scores more on life support and aspected to die in the next hours and days in consequences to their wounds and to the strangle hold on hospital supplies and aid imposed by the wanted war criminal’s regime.

And on this note, worth also mentioning that once again, in 2025, israel have set the new world record for killing children.

More than 200 in less than 72 hours and already close to 400 “recovered bodies” by now.

Note also that since I started to write this piece, more Palestinians, Lebanese, Syrians and Yemenis and more humanitarian workers, journalists and civil servants have been murdered by the zionist crime syndicate of israel US and UK which as if above all laws, continues to bomb civilians and to provoke all the Middle Eastern countries into war.

Here one more warcrime committed in front of the cameras, the blowing up of the last cancer treatment hospital in Gaza.

The Turkish-Palestinian friendship hospital.

Note, Turkey did not even blink about it.

And here one more, as the israeli regime bombs an hospital to kill a political representative of Hamas.

Frying the matrix

While the zionists and their eugenist and technocrats/partners in crime have been trying their best to normalize warcrimes and, through their instruments of propaganda make people feel powerless and at the same time responsible for their insanity and warcrimes, forcing the entire world to become passive witness to the brutality and horrors they, which are directly responsible for, and which think that by unleashing more horror and gore can somehow normalize it, are soon going to find out that no matter how much of the horror they unleash, they will never succeed in normalizing it, and that the more of it they unleash, the quicker and deeper they will drown in the blood of the innocents they have spilled.

And as history teaches us, in the end, the brutalities and horrors, will only serve to force to a reaction which in turn, will ultimately see to the fall of those miserable monsters responsible for it.

Looking at the current geopolitical situation, is safe to say that Is not by coincidence if both, the current US government and the one of its protected abomination/ colony in the Middle East “israel”, are acting as if they wouldn’t care about what the rest of the world thinks.

By examining the facts, becomes more than evident now that beside the attempt to destroy the laws of war and to normalize Genocide, the continuation of its eugenist push for depopulation for allegedly save the planet from men, and at the same time also pushing for supposed mass inoculations, to supposedly save humans from diseases, which is indeed the narrative championed by the eugenist technocrats in the UN, US, UK , EU and israel that the true aim of the Genocidaires and conspirators in charge of all of those institutions and countries comes in plan site.

In essence, their aim is to impoverishing the people across the entire world the mean, destroying their economy and keep people fearful of war in order to increase taxes and interest rates, and as they always have done with their personally owned stock market, declare more crashes for to force the pore to sell out for pennies on the dollar, enriching the billionaires, deepen the divide between the rich and the poor, for to finally, install their personally coded software to replace thinking humans with machines for to remove human rights, legalize Genocide and warcrimes, cut birth growth by ways of forced chemical sterilization sold in the form of mandatory vaccine and cancer prevention treatment, and enslave the world in a digital dystopia sold as “social credit system”, from which humanity will never escape.

Here a pretty good analysis and eye opener by James of the Corbet report.

And here one more article discussing the use of killer AI on the people of Gaza.

Algorithms written to enforce the divide between men, coding its inhumane rule into law, for to finally divide the untouchables from the rest, in a two tier society in which the untouchables will be immune from the law of men, while the rest, servants and slave of the machine which imprisoned them, will be transformed into mindless drones, while the machine in itself, in its thinking, or better yet, computing master.

A soulless master operated by billionaires and oligarchs which are now endorsing a Genocide and blaming humans for the pollution and destruction which is actually made by factories and machines they designed and own.

In a psychological warfare reality in which, reverse psychology is applied to the victim which is made to believe to be guilty of a crime perpetrated on himself, like in the case of the so called climate change, for which the people are made believe in an artificially constructed fraud, and to pay the price for the crimes of the industry, and in which the billionaires poring billions into scaring campaigns to make people feeling guilty for going to holiday or taking a plane, while they fly around the world in their personal jets and spend in futile junk in a day, more than what in many countries, an average person would earn in a lifetime.

To further show that such a dystopian reality is actually already taking place, the undergoing attempt by the US government to replace humans in charge of human affairs, with pre programmed machines sold to the public as supposedly “intelligent”, is an other piece of evidence which shows how the oligarchs in power, along with the recent arrival in israel of even more devastating armament and founds by the US, are not unrelated events, as war, is the most efficient tool at their disposal to continue to frighten the masses and keeping them distracted .

By the alleged use of AI, both the US and israeli officials which would be naturally held responsible for the actions of their armies, are planning to” supposedly” isolate themselves from any kind of accountability, as by claiming the attacks to be directed by “AI”, and the warcrimes at worst, caused by a glitch, if accepted, will finally give the Genocidaires the ultimate tool to kill who ever opposes them without ever being legally charged for their warcrimes .

Some may ask himself, but why would the US or for that matter, the leader of any country go Genocidal and against the law in a way to cause harm to its own people and market, to which I reply,

Because that is what its eugenist management wants, tension to justify more taxes for the pore, less taxes for the rich, less education for the lower class, fear, submission, more control of the masses, and the forced removal of those which represent the affordable workforce which have allowed them to enrich themselves to a point in which competition is what represents the only threat to their hegemony and, their most profitable, complying and subdued servants, are machines.

And if you think that the doubling or tripling of prices would in anyway effect them in other way than by enriching them even more, than you should think again and again till you awake to the facts.

There is not and there will never be such a thing as “artificial intelligence”, as intelligence is something of organic and not synthetic nature.

Only a free mind can be considered intelligent, every other form of thinking or computing is and will always be limited to its indoctrination or programming.

Furthermore, accepting the oxymoron of “artificial intelligence”, reduces its believer to the status of a machine controlled drone, with no self respect or respect for human principles, dignity or values, and in effect turns the gullible into a physical and material threat to humanity and to life in itself.

Machines can only be programmed and can not take any blame, hence they represent the ultimate scapegoat for all crimes.

The Genocidal war conducted by the israelis, Americans, English and German zionists on Gaza, the people of the Middle East and indeed the world, is the living proof of what I am here writing, as even the bombing of hospitals, emergency responders, humanitarian workers, journalists and tent cities and refugee camps, sometime struck even in front of cameras by illegal munitions such as in the most obvious of cases, with the 2000 pounds bunker buster bombs, when the most obvious of crimes have been blamed on artificial intelligence, not one person has been held account for the warcrimes committed.

The passive stand of the international courts in the face of so much brutality and horror, have in fact allowed for the continuation of the indiscriminate killing, massacres and maiming of countless civilians across the entire region.

And if the laws of war no longer apply, than the danger is not something limited to the Middle East where such a practice is now being publicly practiced and exploited, but in effect a new danger threatening the safety of humanity across the entire globe.

Wars and chaos is what is being used to deflect the attention while the criminals continue to fabricate the illusion of a public consent which keeps them anchored to their thrones.

Propaganda to whitewash their crimes and to flood the minds of the people with falsities and with fear, is that tool used to distract and control, which have now lost all of its power.

The emperor have no clothes and everyone can see it.

Time is to snap out from the nightmare, and to reclaim our rights to dignity and peace.

No to AI and no to digitalization of ourselves and our planet.

Knowledge, unity and wisdom are the powers which set us free!

Civil disobedience.

While the great majority of the Israelis are now opposed to the end of the ceasefire and are continuing in demonstrating against the zionist dictatorship running their once by many recognized “country”, the blood thirsty cabal of the supremacist dictators which have in effect destroyed any legitimacy to the once supposedly democratic but now in effect dictatorial zionist abomination and nefarious occupation of the Palestinian, Lebanese and Syrian land, the world is finally awaking to the deception of which for decades and even centuries entire generations had been victim of, by a crude reality delivered by an undeniably nefarious and vicious Genocidal monster.

A monster which, as if we would still be living in the dark ages, in the name of its supposedly unmentionable god, orders the massacre of elderly, women and children by it publicly defined as of a worth inferior to the one of animals, while at the same time, in complete defiance of resolutions, provisional measures and court orders, continues to attack Palestinian villages and abduct, kill, and forcefully transfer its people while ramping up more discriminatory laws depraving the native population of their inalienable rights, and attempting to normalize and legalize the brutal summery killings, and theft of the Palestinian, Lebanese and Syrian land.

A monster which has tinted the israeli word and concept with so much blood that the memories of its brutality and horrors will forevermore echo from its name.

And while my hopes and wishes have been and continue to be in the realization of the end of zionism from within israel, and of true peace and integration between the people born on that now battered land, we must anyway confront the fact that the dictatorial regime now in place at the steering weal of the israeli zionazi sinking ship, as the psychopath and monstrous bully which it is, will not surrender accept if physically forced to it.

Its removal from office will not come about out of his free will but must be forced by the will of the people or by military means,

The simple idea of having diplomatic conversation with a violent and in this case, nuclear armed murderous thug, is akin to presenting oneself at a gunfight with a broom “wearing a tutu”.

The regime must be neutralized and replaced by a truly democratic and human rights respecting government and peace must be enforced on those refusing it.

Only after the guns fall silence and the people join hands to better built what was destroyed and heal the scars of this brutal and Genocidal war that peace will be achieved and that holy land which so many cherish and prays, will return to shine and to be a beacon of peace and coexistence for all.

Till then, israel is and will continue to represent an abomination which should have never been allowed to manifest.

No fly zone.

Following the latest wave of brutal violence by the israeli dictatorship, which beside continuing to bomb and snipe Palestinians in the rest of Palestine and to destroy and still their homes and historical heritage sites, have once again begun to mass bomb civilians which it entraps in that open air concentration camp of which it has turned Gaza into, and do to the facts shown after two years of brutality, lies and horrors, it must be clear that the only way to stop such terror from continuing, israel must be prevented from lunching its indiscriminate attacks on the Palestinian population, an for that, a no fly zone order must be enforced on its air force.

Although the israeli people are the ones which should act to depose their dictators and to surrender them to the International Criminal Court, the Palestinian people and indeed the entire world must now act to demand the enforcement of a peace which till now, the israeli people have failed to insure.

In the case of an active Genocide or in the one of the materialization of a brutal dictatorship, civil disobedience is not something which should be limited to those forced to serve the interests of a genocidal and dictatorial entity, but a civil duty to which no one can subtract him or herself from.

No country should stand still in the face of Genocide.

Only israel can save israel from israel, and after so much horror and gore, if the people of israel are not willing or able to save it from the madness of their rulers, as its institutions and people will keep on drowning in the blood which their dictators have spilled, not many if any tears, for them will be shed.

Once a land known as the supposed only democracy in the Middle East, is now unequivocally a nefarious monstrosity of which’s rules based on discrimination, terror and horror has no moral or legal rights to continue to exist.

Peace is possible only after the guns are made silence, and as long as the aggression and threats continues, peace can not be achieved.

A Middle East free from the abuses and horrors of the supremacists, can only be achieved if the supremacist are stoped and prevented from ever braking the peace again.

The abomination which zionism and its preachers or rabbis of hate represent, just like their extremist muslim and christian counterparts or for that extent of any other cult based on blood rituals or hate towards non members of their vicious cabal, must be criminalized and prevented from indoctrinate others to its hateful and supremacist ideologies.

In a world in which people choose to live in harmony and peace, extremism is the biggest of all threats, and as it must always be condemn and combated by legal means, laws to include its harmful ideologies and to protect people from falling victims of its conspiracies, hate and machinations must be put in place worldwide.

Just like the nazi, alqaida, isis, and many other violent extremist groups which proclaim their rights to murder their foes have been declared criminal and terrorists entities, zionism must also be included in the definition of terrorism.

Together with zionism, also eugenism, and the issue of its eugenists followers and believers must be tackled for what it represents, the gravest danger for humanity and for the planet, as its believers, which by definition “eugenists”, are in effect Genocidaires which once again, think just like the zionists to be entitled to decide who should live and who should die, and for such, they must be identified as an Immediate life threatening danger for humanity, and neutralized, restrained from practicing their Genocidal belief and forever barred from public office.

As people are awaking and been awoken and as they are beginning to snap out from the mass media hypnosis and from its shock and fear based television programming, and as they are confronted with answers to the questions they were too afraid to ask, and they realize that it is not just their inalienable right, but also, as human beings, their civil and moral duty, the one to act for to stop the brute and to protect the weak that the already won battle of the force of light, life, nature and understanding verses the ones of darkness, death, nature suppression and believe, will become final and complete.

The law is the tool which our ancestors fought for maintaining it for to insure peace, security, prosperity, and equal justice, and to allow the future generations to prosper in peace, now it is the time to use the laws which have been written to protect the people from conspiracy and from organized violence and crime, and use them to remove the threat posed by those which through conspiracy and crime have made their fortunes and in the process, caused for the rest so much suffering and horror.

Lawsuit must and will follow for decades to come, and those responsible for the horrific crimes perpetrated on Palestine and on humanity will like their nazi predecessors be prosecuted and held account for their warcrimes and crimes against humanity.

History will never forget who stood for peace and who the true monsters were.

Palestine will be forever Palestine, and israel ?

Will its people save it from the abyss, or will they be damned to suffer the same faith their leaders tried to impose on the people of Palestine, Lebanon and Syria?

Time is ticking and the people of peace needs saving.

Decisive and concrete action must be taken and is already taking place, for to allocate potential war criminals which, starting from those which in many cases, have even exposed themselves and their own crimes on public medias and open stream sites.

As I am writing, I can already confirm from official sources that already several countries have detained and arrested several israeli soldiers and mercenaries of several other countries, which have participated in the Genocidal war on Gaza and on the rest of Palestine.

The hunters have become the hunted and justice is being served.

Where are the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court?

After close to one and half year from the start of the Genocide in Gaza, the International Court Of Justice has not yet fulfilled its duty and officially denouncing what in December 2023 it self had declared to be actions consistent with the ones of probable Genocide, and instead of confirming its preliminary findings and demanding immediate sanctions and military intervention, to prevent the continuation of the most obvious of warcrimes, lost of more innocent lives and of world’s heritage sites, have continue to ignore the mass killing and warcrimes.

After more than a year from the time in which it was publicly asked to intervene in stoping the more than obvious Genocide, the matter of the facts pointing out at its inefficiency and to the corruption of the juridical management of the highest of Courts which in this case, directly responsible for the atrocities which followed its toothless and never enforced Court orders, provisional measures and indeed decisions, legal action to demand for an investigation on its judges is now more than necessary.

And while on the obvious side can not neglect but in the practice continues to deny evidences which are already been witnessed by the entire world, becomes evident that its judges role in the continuation of the most obvious display of warcrimes and of a deliberate and intentional Genocide can no longer be ignored or denied.

With if by incompetence or by corruption, the International Court of Justice, have in effect proven not just the inefficiency of those presiding its Court, but also the danger which such body in the hands of inadequate or corrupted judges represents, as it allows the worst of all crimes “Genocide”, which once again it only partially recognizes as to be committed while, the violation of international law and the constant warcrimes, broadcasted live and worldwide, along with the public terrorist threats, including the one of forced deportation of innocent civilians, which proofs beyond any and all doubts the criminal intent of the israeli government, are by its authority, together with all the laws at its disposal to stop the Genocide, being publicly discarded and ignored.

Facilitating a Genocide by postponing a judgment is also a crime for which the judges of the International Court of Justice will have to answer, as they waited so much that the official count of the woman and children killed from the time in which they were asked to intervene to the current one has more than double, and although they could at any time make a public announcement and impose the end of hostilities, in my opinion, an investigation on their obvious inefficiency is needed and should have already been demanded long time ago.

Similarly, in the case of the ICC, the very fact that the International Criminal Court waited for so long before issuing its orders, and for the fact that the Court did not issued any other arrest warrants against other individuals of the israeli zionist government and completely ignored the so many publicly made terrorist threats delivered by representatives such as the ones made by among others the supposed finance and defense and security ministers of the rogue entity, threatening mass killing, collective punishment, starvation, annexation, torture and rape, and being ignored by the authorities which should work to protect humanity from violence and from threats, must also ring all alarm bells and require action to make sure that the law, will continue to work as our forefathers meant it work, as by the look of things, we need to take it back from that edge from which otherwise it’s about to drop off into the abyss.

Demand for an immediate suspension of israel from any trade or diplomatic agreement and for full national boycott divest and sanctions from israel till its complete cessation of hostilities against Palestine and its neighboring countries, and its total compliance to all UN resolutions and warrants issued by the International Criminal Court.

The spark

Thank you Gaza thank you Palestine, you shine the light to show your might.

Strong is your spirit, great is your might, your strength and power, your faith in light.

Raise like the Phenix, and with your light, dissolve the darkness, and show the lies.

Showing the truth, brought in plain site, beyond all doubts, your martyrs blood, the Genocide.

Showing us the monsters, their hate and lies, awake the dormant you eternal light.

Your perseverance, your strength and might, giver of reason, to stand and fight.

Fighting the injustice, for piece of mind, for peace and dignity, all must unite.

Voice for the freedom, voice for the life, for those who suffer, for human rights.

Echoing the tune, which brought the light, freedom and justice, for to unite.

Eternal flame, your strength and light, freedom from darkness, free Palestine.

Palestine was, is and forever will be Palestine and its brave and glorious people which will survive, will be remembered as the Palestinian Holocaust survivors.

BDS BOYCOTT DIVEST AND SANCTIONS.

STOP GENOCIDE AND STOP THE OCCUPATION NOW!

STAND FOR PALESTINE AND HELP ITS PEOPLE!

Peace, Dignity, Freedom, Prosperity and Justice for Palestine, Lebanon,Syria, Yemen and for the world.

Sol Sön