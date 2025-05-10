The following will be discussing the Holocaust unleashed on Gaza and on the Genocide taking place across the Middle East, as well as providing one more eye opener for those in need to see for to learn about the evidences now available to everyone for to understand the true history, reasons and means, behind the horrific events now unfolding in front of everyone’s eyes.

As described in the subtitle, “From the light of Gaza the clear view of what was hiding in the darkness and on the path to a brighter future of light and of peace.”, the text will show the path out from the era of darkness we have all had and still are experiencing, and to the one of light and of a future of peace we all look for and deserve.

Under the Palestinian spot light

Once again, famine is killing the people of Gaza, where so far, in consequence of the passive stand of nations and institutions which proclaim themselves to be champions of human rights, and following the immoral aid Blockade imposed by the zionist dictatorship and defended by its Genocidal sponsors, beside the countless dead, killed by 18 months of brutality and horrors produced by the insane bombing and shootings, at list 62 children have also so far died from starvation.

Gaza Holocaust Famine 2025

Gaza Holocausts 2025 famine victims

To be also noted is that this number takes into account only for those who have died in the hospitals, just like the regular count of the dead does not take into account the ones which are known to have died outside of it, nor the ones of those starved to death as they waited to be rescued from the basements and rubbles of their homes.

A good eye opener and reminder for those still believing in the good faith of politicians and representatives which are now condemning the brutality but still doing nothing of what they should to stop the israeli Genocidaires, should be provided by seeing how even countries which claim to be standing against the forced starvation and Genocide, continue to claim the number of the dead to be the one given by the Palestinian jailers “the PA”, and ignoring the fact that the now close to 53000 bodies recovered, are but a fraction of the real number of the dead, as they all know that the false number does not take into account the ones of those whose bodies have been liquified or turned to dust by the thermobaric bombs or by the infamous 2000 pounds American made bunker buster bombs, or of the ones still buried under the rubbles of their homes.

Nor does the bodycount take into account the number of those which died in the hospitals or in consequence of the lack of medical treatment by the overwhelmed and constantly attacked and prevented for getting needed medical supplies besieged and already bombed out hospitals, as if the killed ones should be only the ones of which’s bodies have been recovered from the bombed sites.

To be also noted how after 2 months of total blockade, not one of the countries which claims to be against the Genocide turned Holocaust, as if they would all be all in with the collective punishment of the Palestinian people, have sent in any air drops.

“Not one of them”

And while the massacres continue unabated, the number of the victims keeps on growing and the hospitals, now once again running out of medicines, fuel and medical supplies, are once again, facing the grim reality that if the fuel for the generators and their supplies are not resupplied within the next hours, incubators, dialysis machines and life support systems for the sick and most vulnerable, will cease to operate.

On the other side of the non existing border, while the people of Lebanon are still refused to be allowed to go back to their homes, the zionazi regime continues to bomb cities, villages and infrastructure.

At the same time Syria, now run by a terrorist which despite his criminal record and being wanted for terrorism and warcrimes, and which has been welcomed with open harms by world leaders and by the club of the eugenists of the United Nations, is now beginning to face a civil war, as the many minorities which once lived in peace, are now hunted down and set against each other and against their American, israeli, Turkish and Qatar sponsored dictator, as the country, now divided in four, continues to see itself invaded and targeted by sectarian terrorists hiding behind the Syrian flag, and by the zionist monsters, welcomed by the terrorists leadership now ruling it.

Obviously this is also something which you will not learn from western medias, as since the welcoming with open harms by the world leaders of the now supposedly reformed christian and minorities beheading terrorist president as a full member of their eugenist club, news agencies are now concentrated into once again, hiding the evidences of the massacres and wars between factions which are now and since the fall of Damascus, has become a grim and brutal reality for all of the Syrian people.

Furthermore, Lebanon which continues to vote in favor of hezbolla in its local elections, continues to be target by the israeli invaders which in complete violation of the ceasefire agreement continues to occupy and target southern Lebanon.

The ICJ earrings

As in previously announced by the International Court of Justice, a new round of notices and evidences have been presented to the Judges of the highest of Courts.

The question posed to the court was the following one.

“Obligations of Israel in relation to the Presence and Activities of the United Nations, Other International Organizations and Third States in and in relation to the Occupied Palestinian Territory”

The question was reformulated and further expanded by some states to the following one-

“What are the obligations of Israel, as an occupying Power and as a member of the United Nations, in relation to the presence and activities of the United Nations, including its agencies and bodies, other international organizations and third States, in and in relation to the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including to ensure and facilitate the unhindered provision of urgently needed supplies essential to the survival of the Palestinian civilian population as well as of basic services and humanitarian and development assistance, for the benefit of the Palestinian civilian population, and in support of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination?”

This latest reformulation however, is the result of the obvious attempt to legitimize the occupation and the horrific treatment of the Palestinian people, as it somehow assumes the right of israel to maintained is occupation in the illegally occupied territories, asks only for “essential” supplies to maintain the Palestinian population alive, and once again asked some of the questions to which the court have already provided the answers.

In fact the court have already clearly defined in its provisional measures that israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories occupied ever since before its expansion in1967 is unlawful and it was already ordered to withdraw from them as quick as possible, as well as that israel has the legal duty to observe and respect international law, and that it must facilitate the work of UNRWA and all other relief and aid agencies, along with the entrance of all humanitarian aid needed, not just for the “basic” survival of the people as if they would be the caged and deliberately starved dogs or animals of a bombed out and besieged animal shelter, but as human beings of which’s dignity and human rights must be protected and defended by human rights and international law.

The court also already made clear with it provisional measures that israel, now in blatant violation of its mandate and on which pends more resolutions than any other country on the planet, must see to the withdrawal of its armed forces as quickly as possible and not just from Gaza, but from all territories it illegally occupies.

And so, in the public earring which have started on the 28 of April and ended on the second of May 2025, some forty nations have presented the evidences they have collected, as well as providing the judges with the legal bases for their final judgment on the matter.

The case will in this case, among others, argue the criminal law imposed by the israeli junta, which defines the UN agency UNRWA a terrorist organization, orderers the repossession of its facilities and structures and forbid communication between the United Nations and the Palestinian people.

In this instance, the representatives of countries speaking on the behalf of the General Assembly are asking the court on guidance on the application of international laws in the regards of the israeli criminal law which was unlawfully brought into effect in January 2025, and which have imposed the closure and executed the confiscation of all UNRWA facilities in occupied Palestine , and, among others, also used to both detain UN staff, cancel their visas, and to declare its representatives persona non grata, and further threatening and forbidding the agency and its staff from exercising their humanitarian mandate

On this particular regards, the ICJ is thereby requested to provide the legal framework for the necessary action which United Nations state members must take in order to deal with the issue in the best and most effective way according to the existing laws.

The judgment which the sold out and corrupted mass medias, journalists, politicians and official spokesmen continue to claim to be non binding, will in effect be “like all court orders and decisions, “legally” fully binding.

In fact, those which do not comply with the provisional measures or legal advises, will officially find themselves in violation of the pronounced law, so once again, know who your enemies are because anybody telling you that a court order or, advised provisional measure as no legal ground or is non binding, is not just not your friend, but indeed hider someone ignorant of the law, or someone using lies to defend the indefensible and thereby, your enemy.

The lawyers and representatives have so proceed in exposing the evidence of the warcrimes and Genocidal behavior of the israeli self proclaimed Apartheid wannabe state.

From the cutting of water and electricity, to the bombardment of hospitals, ambulances, first responders, essential infrastructure and UN hospital, shelters, schools and storage and distribution facilities, to the blockade imposed on the entrance of food, medical aid and essential items, to the use of starvation as weapon of war, to the execution of doctors, health workers, humanitarians and UN staff members, to the how by criminalizing the UN agency UNRWA, it directly violates the UN Charter and among others, the forth Geneva convention, the representatives of the countries which have also at large joined South Africa in its case against the israeli most obvious and undeniable violations of the Genocide Convention, have one after the other lifted that vail which was hiding the crimes of the rogue wannabe state, and pointed out at the most known and proven israeli warcrimes along with all the laws which it has violated and which as the earring was taking place, continued to violate.

Among the 40 Nations, only two have completely opposed the request for the delivering of legal advises by the court, and only less than a hand full of banana republics bought off or frighten into submission by the United snakes of America and by its colony in the Middle East “israel”, have requested to the court to only partially delivered its legal advises or guidelines.

Only the representatives of the United Snakes and of Hungary, have instead completely opposed the request made by the General Assembly, and attempted to bully the court with the ridiculous claims that it has no jurisdiction in the matter of the actual state which it had once “illegally” legitimized.

This was a blatant an obvious attempt at silencing the Court, and at trying to push away the charges which, as complicit in the crimes by them previously and even now illegally justified and sponsored, will eventually sees also themselves prosecuted for complicity in Genocide, warcrimes, and in crimes against Humanity which their conduct or veto had facilitated.

One of this countries partially opposing the request was the UK, which while reinforcing the fact that the court does have jurisdiction in the matter discussed, specifically asked the court not to apply or, if the Court should decides to apply some specific laws which would see culpable of violations those countries which had played part in the arming of the Genocide and in the shielding of its war criminal representatives, would use them with “caution”, as they would see the most powerful countries directly implicated in the warcrimes which followed their initial and current military support for israel.

Evidences of an ongoing Genocide of biblical proportions, which beyond any doubts, further exposes the inhumanity and brutality of a rogue entity which going against every single law, treaties, conventions, human rights and indeed morality and logic, have proven that israel has become a menace and a unbearable and unjustifiable weight on the back of humanity.

Like a cancer which is killing its host and which does not respond to the cure, its metastatic and indeed carcinogenic government must be removed before it will otherwise, with itself, kill also its host. “israel”, or worst, the world.

The lawyers and representatives have in effect provided the court with the perfect picture of an ongoing Genocide, which reinforced by the official statements of the isranazi regime which in effect directly proves their deliberate intent in continuing and expanding the Genocide, and once again, reinforcing that such evidences can no longer be tolerated or denied.

The judges of the ICJ, which have themself still not wanting to recognize the Genocide and which apparently, on the third of May 2025 further stretched the date in which they should deliver their verdict in the case of the ongoing Genocide to the 26 of January 2026, had to listen for days, not just to the undeniable evidences of the ongoing Genocide, but also to practically every single lawyer and representative of the General Assembly describing what the court denies to define for what it is, a text book Genocide, which by being partially denied or not yet fully recognized for what it is by its Judges, have already caused for and already desperate situation by itself describe as a possible Genocide to get even worst, a live streamed Holocaust.

Perhaps was this the reason why allegedly, the judges which have the power to stop the cameras from rolling, interrupted the recordings while the last representative of the African Union was speaking and explaining how the rights of the Palestinian people, are not only the ones insuring that they will receive aid, but that as human beings, they are in effect entitled to all the human rights including the one of DIGNITY, HAPPINESS AND PEACE, of which they continue to be denied of.

After the cold interruption, which we can not at this stage say if caused by a deliberate action decided by judges or by some other form of sabotage, the recording was quickly edited by the UN media office, which after cutting part of the last sentence, roughly pasted over it with the closing statement of the judge presiding the earring.

Because of media black out, no news discussing what had actually happened have so far circulated, all we can say, is that the ending of the proceedings left more doubts on an apparently collapsing system, which will by January 2026 prove itself to be hider that which many claim, an establishment of criminals and eugenists Genocidaires, or that true and impartial world’s Court which should be.

Disturbing was also the fact that perhaps the most repeated line during the earring, was anyway not the one pointing out at the need for a military intervention to ensure the withdrawal of the israelis, the end of the warcrimes and the protection of civilians, UN facilities and staff members, but of the diplomatic immunity of UN staff members “documents”, as if diplomatic immunity for the “documents” of UN staff members, would be more important than their lives or of saving and protecting the UN facilities, hospitals, schools and shelters, from being struck by guided and dumb bombs, tank shells, drones, warplanes and snipers.

At the same time, we are also to learn that the International Criminal Court, have decided to place a gag order over the precedings in the case of warcrimes being committed by israelis, claiming the need to maintain secrecy in the matter, for the protection of the judges and of the prosecutors involved in the case.

Such decision, which hides the names of the war criminals, it’s in itself questionable, as it displays the weakness of an institution which instead of acting for the wellbeing of humanity, have continued to allow the war criminals, not just to travel through countries under its jurisdiction, but also, continue to allow UN state members to ignore its orders and to continue to refer to the wanted war criminals with their official titles, as if after being indicted and placed on international wanted lists for warcrimes and crimes against humanity, they would still be entitled of maintaining them.

On the other hand, because of the secrecy and gag order imposed, israeli soldiers and officials have supposedly no way to know if they are already wanted, and therefore giving a better chance for their arrest, though knowing the fact that the software, computers, clouds and servers they are using are basically all built and run by the israeli military and US, it seams more likely that the move will serve more to protect them than to actually stopping them.

Here one of the rare articles which discussed the ICJ earing

And here one more on the ICC actually posted some hours after I posted this one.

The israeli entity bombs Europe.

Yes you read right, israel has bombed a freedom flotilla ship which was yes, in international waters, but under the European airspace.

The American israeli cargo/nuclear capable bomber and war airplane, identified as an israeli heavy surveillance, transport or bomber plane of the American type Hercules …from which the attack on the relief and aid delivering ship off the coast of Malta was initiated, was in effect running a military operation over the European skies, without any apparent authorization.

Such an attack on European space is in effect an act of war which must be condemned and not be allowed to be repeated, as the once again heavy duty bomber which apparently crossed among others through the Turkish, Cyprus, Greek, Maltese and Italian airspace, represents a threat to the entire continent.

According to some, it is in fact speculated that the reason why the ship is still outside of the Maltese waters and not allowed to enter them, is most likely do to the fact that only after its docking a case for terrorism in international waters would have to be initiated while till the ship is on high seas it is out of the jurisdiction of Malta and therefore believe it or not, legally, non of its business.

Should the ship enter the water of any nations, would then have to be the duty of that nation to conduct an investigation and once confirmed the nature of the attack execute immediate court orders for reparation and punishment of the crime.

As I wrote already last year a No fly zone must be imposed on israel, which in effect has proven to be such a threat to world peace that without any doubts, the neutralization of its military capabilities and the cancellation of its partial recognition, till its full compliance to international law, resolutions and provisional measures is something of vital importance for the future of world peace, and in effect something which, has we all learned by the warcrimes and atrocities by it committed, and by its constant refusal to obey to the countless resolutions and court orders, and its direct and deliberate attack of UN facility, staff members and authorities, is something which should have already been carried out decades ago.

A world without a supremacist and zionist israel is what humanity deserve, not just in Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, and Jordan, but globally, and after over 1 and half year or unspeakable horrors, terrorism and warcrimes by it unleashed, seams more than obvious that its capitulation in no longer optional, but a necessity to get rid of its obscene existence, and to teach the final lesson to those which still believe to be of higher value than others because belonging to a bloody torturous and traumabonding pathologically sick and obscene cult or religion.

In a war which sees those which stand for nature forced to fight for their lives against those which are against nature, there can not be any mistakes.

Those against nature must be neutralized or destroyed, because failure will mean the end of nature which in turn would bring to the one of life.

And there can not be any attempt to negotiate with the psychopaths and bullies, as trying it will only result in more death and suffering,

The bully must be stumped on again and again and given a full indigestion of his own remedy till he will beg for mercy.

Only then the bully will stop being a bully, till then, everyone giving his other cheek will get, not just punched. but shot at.

This is not a guess or a conspiracy theory but the manifestation of the brute consequences of a reality which after over two years of medical martial law and forced or coerced inoculation with toxic jabs and deadly protocols and draconian mandates imposed on the world, and after more one and half years of useless diplomacy which has led to the public display of some of the most horrific of warcrimes ever video recorded and shown in world’s history, and the morphing of a long ago announced text book Genocide into a live stream Holocaust, as if laws and reason would not apply to those worshiping sickness, theft and death, keeps being stumped on everyone’s face, could continue indefinitely.

A reality of constant fear and terror, broadcasted by the antennas of networks which posing as honest and true, maintain people trapped into a false narratives, and which generates the illusion of some kind of public consent which in reality never existed and never will be.

With eyes open and on the horrors and terrorism of the zionist regime, even those which once believed in some kind of rights for the persistence of a prolonged belligerent occupation of the Palestinian land, or of the supposed rights for the establishment of a state on a land in which the original inhabitants refused to give up their ancestral land, have now come to face the reality of a monster, of which even the mere thought of questioning, they had been once made to believe to be an horrible crime, are finally realizing the extent of the deception and torture they have been subject of.

From letters from the edge of dystopia “pt XII”.

Full text soon available on this channel.

In this letter I will once again bring to your attention the inner working of a cabal of conspirators which have through terror, conspiracy and propaganda imposed themselves and their conspiratorial agenda.

A conspiratorial agenda which can never succeed, but for which they are anyway willing to kill even their own for.

To see and understand the truth which is been hidden in plain sight, one needs to look at oneself and at his or her surrounding, for to clearly see that beside for those trapped in active war zones, the world of violence, brutality and theft constantly blasted out of the television sets and movie theaters by the propaganda machine, is totally fictional and far from the reality we are ourselves experiencing.

Such type of programming is in effect nothing new, and actually on the contrary of what many may think, it is the repetition of history, and in this case, final expression of that monstrous conspiracy, designed to destroy and rewrite history, its humanity, and to convert both, its people and heritage into mindless drones and into soulless commodities and assets to be traded over its fiat currency based stock market

Violence to make people afraid, misery to make them feel safe in their poverty, and objects and things which they will never be able to afford to keep them hypnotized for to divide them from each other and from nature, dehumanize them and reduce the real protagonists “the people”, into the subdued spectators of the shitshow they are shown true a blue screen and told to call “life”.

Selling the illusion of salvation through suffering and hard work, while those who actually scoop up all the money, does practically absolutely nothing to get more of them.

An example?

Interest on a deposit of 1 million estimated at 4 to 20%, depending on in which country you make your deposit, which means you get between 40 and 200 thousands a year interests for not using that one million which you have deposited.

So practically, if you are a millionaire you do not need to do anything to get a full and fat salary.

Also, if you own an historical building, you get more money by keeping it empty than by renting it, as the value of the building can be used as collateral or deposited value and in most countries, insurance will cost close to nothing if the building is empty.

Like so historical buildings in Europe’s city centers are kept empty, and people are being pushed to move in the suburbs in always more crammed apartments, which are always getting smaller and smaller and for which’s rent is getting more expensive with each passing year.

And while politicians continue to generate chaos and tension in their attempt to deflect the attentions from themselves and to justify the rising prices and the dystopian laws which they are constantly trying to pass, the people are finally coming to understand the lie which for centuries have fooled them.

To understand how society really evolved and how it could fall into the dystopian trap in which it finds itself in, we are going to need to distance ourselves from what we are used to consider reliable sources of information, and use our critical thinking to re examine the history we have learned in school, but this time looking at the actual means and origins of the sources which have provided such informations.

One of the first things which people in general are not aware of, and which must be taken into consideration, is how history taught in schools around the world, differs from place to place.

Every country rewrites its own version of history in order to glorify its actions and to demonize its enemies.

This is obviously done to generate nationalistic sentiments and to make people loose their critical thinking, for to become locked into a military system of belief designed to convince its subjects to be intelligent and aware of things which in reality they have no idea of.

Like so, people have been for centuries turned into pawns and cattle for the slaughter.

But worst than that, they have been indoctrinated to a suicidal and military based system of belief which sets them in a matrix designed to turn them into their own executioners.

By installing a military system of education based on immoral beliefs, such as the one of the existence of what they define as “evil”, of being anything else than a condition caused by a mental disability or of a disease, and thereby fabricating the excuse to justify crimes and violence, as well as the illusion of, being on the right side when watching crimes or violence being perpetrated on the weak ones or of even when being attacked and in the face of brutality doing nothing to defend oneself or others.

Rest assured, confronting armed thugs with open harms is not something spiritual, it is plain and simple, suicidal.

In fact, while you can take down an unarmed bully with your bare hands and by it knocking some sense in its head, when the bully is armed, the situation require shooting him first or being killed by it.

Note, “ aside from when in a war, you don’t need to kill someone to disarm or neutralize him”. “Even then, killing should never be the ultimate goal”.

After religion, nationalism and supposed patriotic sentiments, have been essential tools used to divide people, and preventing them from uniting for peace.

To get a clear view of what is really happening today, we need to step back in history, to a time of which existence still denied and suppress by religions, which as we all know claims humans to have been on the planet only some few thousands of years, while archeology proves of civilization on our planet dating back much before.

We must also remove our belief of what we are told to call evil as something of natural or supernatural essence and see it as the expression and manifestation of a disease.

Obviously this is not saying that there is no people which believes and feeds such a psychopathic state of mind, but obvious must also be that as long as we attribute their sickness to something spiritual or in effect, illogical or abstract, we will never be able to cure them or to destroy that obsolete an malign concept which has for the last 2000 years, divided the people and make them blind to each other and to the true makers of the real crimes.

But in order to do that we must face the fact and understand that what we have been taught about history, is but fabrication concocted to divide and conquer, and that the only way to free ourselves from its psychological enslavement, is by braking the chains of the mind which are tying down our humanity onto an artificial matrix designed for one only eugenist ideal, to coerce, enslave and make people believe into violence and killing, as if such should be part of human nature.

Programming through religions, it has being a practice used for over 2000 years, terms like evil, hate and love, are all part of the same machination.

Designed to divide people behind belief in order to exploit that ignorance to which they are indoctrinated too, divide them behind absurdities and insane religions or concepts, and making them kill each other in the name of false gods and ideals.

Setting the world like a train on a two rails system, designed to end in a precipice.

Justifying hate, by inventing the concept of love, a concept which appears to be benign but which in reality divides people as they are taught to love some and hate others.

This idiotic concept, used as a rail for to transport and manipulate the minds and spirit of humans, have nothing to do with what is care for others, and everything to do with convincing the masses that they should not care for everyone, but they should only care for their families and close friends.

Next to it the rail of hate, a sister concept of love, designed to justify madness and to spread cruelty and apathy, and for to give its perpetrators a supposed reason or excuse to act like monsters.

Same goes with the concept of evil, which once again, working as an engine designed to carry the mind into sickness, frighten, and to justify crimes, and which as a locomotive riding free on the first two and on the accepted reality of the mind, we are told to be, not just the stronger than anything, but also owner of our planet, as the abstract concepts becomes materialized in the imagination in the form the so called “exiled angel” “lucifer”, to which this planet was, as we are all told to believe, supposedly given too by non hider than “God”.

Such absurd and sick concepts, rooted in the minds of all believers and non by centuries of propaganda and indoctrination to absurdities and gore, are in effect what sets the believers inside that matrix in which they become tools at the disposal of those which through conspiracy and deception, have from behind the seen, used them as pawns and as objects in their personal chess game.

For centuries, education has been restricted and monopolized, books have been burned, “often with those reading them”, and propaganda has worked the once thought as “magic” coercing people and distorting their perception of reality.

Now for the first time in our history since the invention of religions, the entire world has come to face the monster which hunted it and of which in effect must now rid itself of in order to finally discover its true meaning and prerogatives, and as one, evolve for to step out from the era of darkness and deceit which had for so long trapped it, and move into an era in which such concepts of darkness and sorrow will no longer effect or distort its thoughts, actions or ways operandi, as it will be replaced by truth, logic and care.

The ritual of the killing of Care.

The infamous ritual of Care, traditional ritual of the, just as infamous, bohemian grove, is the ritual in which the luciferian and satanists which control the freemason lodges renew every year to celebrate the defeat of Care.

To do that, they ritually murder a volunteer which is slayed under the sculpture of Care.

A ritualistic traumabonding experience which finds all the participants guilty of the crime committed, and afraid from speaking out or attempting to get out of the so called “club”.

The gathering which lasts around one to two weeks, is sealed off by police and guarded by the army which every year after the gathering, is also tasked with the disposal of bodies, as, beside the ritual murder of Care, the lodges carries out their individual rituals, many of which end with the death of someone.

Years ago, in one interview with a soldier which was sent to clean up the place after the gathering and which had taken photographs of several bodies left floating and on the beach front after the satanists and luciferian gathering, told that beside the dead bodies, he was also tasked to remove the satanic symbols which decorated the forest in which the gathering took place.

Unfortunately, the investigation was promptly close in the days following his alleged death by suicide.

Since then, the establishment of fake alternative media designed to flood the real news with fake ones and to psychologically conditions its followers in its cognitive warfare operation have been put in place to guard the secrets of the club of misfits, and collect data on anyone interested in the truth.

To condition people into submission, they have continued to wage their war on truth and truth tellers, and to pose as the only voice of the people.

Conditioning people into fear by choosing names such as “info war” or “prison planet”, they have for decades continue to mix the undisputed truth with fake stories, always in the attempt to frighten their followers and maintain that sense of impotency towards governments and all the crap they report.

A very good example of this is for instance shown in how they attacked and censured people talking about the so called “no plane theory” in the regards of 9 11, and how they slowly changed the original super blurry videos of the winged missile impacts from which you could still clearly see that what hit the towers was not airplanes, to the latest version of the videos in which the fake planes are shown in high definition.

Still today, they continue to terrify people with dystopian stories of so called, smart dust, aerosol vax, remote viewing, and alleged ability of governments to use technology which supposedly allows them to know what you think, and thereby, continuing their cognitive warfare operation.

Note, by saying this I am not saying that everyone working with the pre mentioned sites is working for darpa, nor that the poisoning of the masses under the guise of “geo engineering” is not taking place, but that all stories which claim government can read your mind “aside when they are putting thoughts in your brain”, “see voice to skull”is something impossible, and that more importantly, the mixing up of truth with falsities and the frightening stories pushed by such “gate keeper sites”, are all part of cognitive warfare designed to subdue the audience, distort reality, turn horror into entertainment and convince its subjects that there is nothing we can possibly do about it.

But back to Care, care is what in modern language would be defined as “universal love”.

A universal love which does not make distinction between people, and which makes everyone your brother, sister, mother, father, son or daughter.

Such concept, once seen as a basic rule of understanding, and which in it self a moral compass and indeed law of nature, naturally protecting everyone, was in effect covered up and replace by the new satanic system of love and hate, which designed to discriminates to repress care, brainwashes people into believing in some kind of supposed individuality which in effect is not “individuality” but “pure egotism”, which instead of uniting, divides and prevents its subjects “the people”, from uniting as one.

As if the care for one’s own child should not apply to a child born from someone else, the soul of society has been ripped from inside out, and instead of being helped to evolve as one, divided under idiotic political or religious ideologies or factions which in the end, are all controlled by the same conspirators which from their thrones in the lodges conspires and like an octopus with its many tentacles, controls and finances the political theater of fiction and lies.

Using its Controlled opposition and propaganda along with its bias and military based education system, to give the people the illusion of knowledge, freedom and democracy, is something which although for centuries worked well at maintaining the control of the narrative and of its subjects, now, with the advent of technology and open telecommunication, has become a system so obsolete and clearly malign, which can no longer survive.

And as the world wakes to the lie and to the extent in which the false education system and straight up propaganda has been and keeps on being its true deceiver and enemy, wars and psychological warfare are being unleashed to a point, in which instead of deflecting the attentions, are further awaking the people to the scam.

Freemasonry

Freemasonry was originally conceived as a cast system within the cast system

Its means we’re originally good, as it was a system designed to organize the fellow workers, for the construction of monuments, buildings and infrastructure.

Such a system, which constituted by masons of different degrees, all responsible for the work to them assigned by those of higher degree, was governed by royals and emperors till the time of the French Revolution.

It was in fact with the signing of the treaty of Tilsit that the thousand years old traditions was broken by the tzar Alexander, which fascinated by the big dick General and mathematician “please research this because you can still read about in the original paper books”, baptized with his “sperm” Napoleon, “a non noble blood line”, into the highest of rings of freemasonry.

.

Little note, although claims are that Napoleon was a mathematician, and that he even produced his own theorem, according to others he was given his formula/theorem by his sponsor to impress Alexander and to lure him in the trap.

Remember, till then secret societies were strictly forbidden and once again, new memberships, beside the ones for the initiates to its lower rings, were not open to people which did not inherit the “divine right” or “supreme quality” to join in from their father.

Napoleon was a peasant with ruthless and ignoble ambitions and not noble, at all.

In fact, remember that he had nobles demonized and decapitated, to the point in which till now days, people are still repeating the idiotic propaganda phrase which allegedly made by Marie Antoinette “let them eat cakes”. as if it would have truly been something she told, and not that printed phrase on posters, flyers and pamphlets, use by the Napoleon’s sponsors for to fuel the Revolution, and as if the true sick ones were really the nobles which made France beautiful and rich, and not the ruthless thug which got the nobles and their children decapitated.

And please tell me, how can the phrase “ let them eat cake” be something bad?

And excuse my language but, “shit”, if you think decapitating someone for saying “ let them eat cakes” is fine, what should happen to some one which says “let them starve to death”?

But back to his baptism, was so that once baptized, Napoleon could learn the names of the members of the once secret society, and himself baptize more of his soldiers and friends, with which he could with his sponsors, start his now non noble and indeed “nefarious freemasonry system”,through which he could eventually extent his influence across Europe, for to eventually fully crown himself emperor.

This would sign the end of the old royalist and imperial masonic nobility system in Europe and shortly after also throughout Russia and the rest of the world, where one after the other, all members were identified, turned to the new satanic system, or assassinated, and replaced with a new management guided this time, not by the noble ideals which once cared for the society and people, but by thugs and criminals which warship lucifer and satan, and which cares only for money and power and for the subjugation to its secrecy and conspiratorial based system over the will of entire world.

To better understand how the system is now run, one needs to look at the symbology shown in its lodges.

The chess board floor to remind its constituents to be pawns, the emblem of the lodge on the door, to remind them to be subjects of the lodge, then higher on the wall, the pentagram to remind that this is the planet of “egotistic” lucifer, and finally the star of david on the ceiling, to alleged the supreme knowledge to be the one of the talmudists satan.

The system which obviously is a nefarious fraud, is all based on bullshit, but than again, you need to read the text meant for the 32 degree before you can get the entire picture.

Obviously nobody of those which are not chosen at birth to become 32 degree or above can ever get a copy.

Nevertheless, as someone who read it I can assure, freemasonry is nothing but lies conspiracy, organized crime and terrorism.

So, from a noble club of architects and masons, freemasonry became the nefarious club of the conspirators for world domination.

Its powers, money, and of course, conspiracy, as through conspiracy you can premeditate the future.

Magic, sure, they can light flames by farting on a candle, but guess what, so can you.

Occult, is the fear mongering bullshit kept alive by tricks and secrecy.

And while surly there is psychopaths doing blood rituals and horrific shit which the like to call black magic, all which really is, is psychopaths surrounded by other psychopaths doing unspeakable crimes while on drugs.

A criminal cartel which from its lodges has been running the shitshow of politics, meeting and deciding from behind the seen, pulling the strings of their puppet representatives and politicians in the theater of false politics, fiction and gore.

Mainstream their fake news and false public consent apparatus, and pharmaceutical industry to keep the masses weak and narcotized.

Hollywood to shape the fake reality and keep people under constant hypnosis, and now wikipedoia to rewrite history and control the narrative.

In conclusion, as we are finally able to open our eyes and see for ourselves what we were never allowed to see before, we become free from the chains of deception which for centuries allowed misfits, liars and bullies to impose their rule, and as this happens, we take back the powers which we had allowed others to steal from us.

Palestine and Gaza, have in effect turned on the spot light on the monsters which for centuries have hidden in the dark, and now that the world can finally see, it must stand up and say enough is enough.

In this unmistakable war between those which support a Genocide and those which oppose it, there can not be any mistakes.

It is the clash of civilization against barbarities and organized crimes, in which the world is now finally awaking to the fact that civilization does not need or deserve such a barbarity, and that to end it, it will have to stop the reign of the organized crime.

Conclusion

And as the laws which they fabricated to entrap others are being used by the masses against them, they will no longer find a place to hide from themselves or from others.

A world of peace and harmony and the evolution of mankind into a new era, are not a dream or a utopia, but something not just tangible but physical and real.

A world free from evil and from hate in which the care of others becomes the care of oneself, humanity will find the key to its terrestrial Paradise.

So thank you Palestine for your courage and strength, may the already spilled blood of your martyrs drown an disappear those who have caused it to spill, and may your strength and resilience teach those once weak and blinded by ignorance and lies, the lesson they need for to find that clarity and strength to understand the truth from the lie, to find the way out from the dungeons of ignorance and fear, and into a world on which we can all live in peace.

For now, Action for Palestine is required of everyone, organize and join marches and class actions against all war criminals and Genocide supporters, demand immediate action by your representatives to demand the immediate compliance by israel to all provisional measure, resolutions and court orders, and to send troops to help protect the rescue and humanitarian workers and Palestinian people.

Stop the Holocaust taking place in Gaza, and denounce anyone supporting it.

It is also time to hit back on those abusing their powers and neglecting all reasons, and if attacked and called antisemite, instead of letting your attacker get away with insulting you, denounce your attacker for the slander hate crimes they commit.

Laws to defend humanity from Genocidaires are existing all over the world, inciting or carrying out mass murder, Genocide, collective punishment and and to forced starvation are according to the law “everywhere” civil crimes and crimes against humanity and must not be allowed to continue or ever again take place.

Stand and defend your constitutional rights and force the authorities to their jobs, it is the murderous which must be hunted down and not those who stand by the law.

Stop The Gaza Holocaust and Genocide taking place across the Middle East now!

Boycott divest and sanction, stop buying products and services which support Genocide.

Sol Sön

Demonstrate your support for Palestine and for demanding accountability for those who have allowed this Genocide to begin and to be transformed into an Holocaust.

Sol Sön