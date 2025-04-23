As we all been witnessing, the israeli barbarities and horrors have continued unabated, as its Genocidal war machine continues to terrify and massacre the people of Palestine, destroying their homes and what remains of an already obliterated infrastructure, and once again starving them, as after months of blockade and being cut off of supplies, and the more bombing of water desalination and filtration infrastructure, dehydration, starvation and famine are once again, setting in on the people of the besieged and battered enclave.

And if that would not be enough to show the cruelty and the image of a text book Genocide which continues unabated, the beast with out a leash, as if in need to prove its bestiality, continues to destroy even the most sacred temples of humanity, the hospitals.

After bombing and killing and wounding also doctors and scores of innocent bystanders which at the time of the explosion, where in the proximity of the gate of yet an other hospital which was hit by a large missile, the targeting of civilians and the destruction of homes and buildings have continued unabated throughout Gaza and the rest of the invaded and illegally occupied territories of Palestine, Lebanon and Syria.

The targeting of hospitals, which is strictly forbidden by international law, have continued to be justified, not just by the sold out propaganda medias, but also, whitewashed by the weak or corrupt and inhumane UN representatives and world’s leaders, which in their obvious attempt at destroying all human rights and laws of war and to normalize the horror unleashed, have continued to watch the horrors unfold without doing what is in their mandate to do to stop them.

The antichrist by definition.

Image description, bibi the destroyer of israel and butcher of the Middle East standing next to his sacrificial pig, “israel”.

Further showing the deliberate intent by the israeli regime to destroy hospitals, as something which is already an old and customary practice of the rogue regime, is shown by what happened on Palm Sunday 2025, when, it issued an evacuation order of the last operating hospitals in the north of the strip, before hitting it with missiles and putting the already struggling hospital out of service.

After being forced to flee with a minutes notice pushing the wounded and sick people in their beds on the streets and away from the building, the patients and medical staff of the christian Baptist hospital of Gaza watch the hospital being struck by missiles, rendering it practically unusable, and abandoning the sick and wounded, of which at list 3 reported dead, blocked in between the so called “invisible” kill zones and with no means to reach any other hospital.

Medias, which could not deny the happening, have anyway taken as usual their stand in defense of the war criminals, which once again alleges the hospital to have been a center for Hamas operatives.

This is also evidently untrue, just as it is evident that the aim was not to kill any Hamas fighter, but to demolish the Baptist Hospital on Palm Sunday.

I mean, the date of the warcrime is just as real as the missile which blew off the lobby and part of the structure of the Christian Hospital.

Note, on the same day, israel destroyed a saint George statue which was standing next to a Christian church, but this time in Lebanon where, violating the so called ceasefire agreement, its troop continues to target people and homes, and to physically occupy the Lebanese territories

Since then, the massacres, bombings and destruction has continued, resulting in, among others, the killing of more journalists, health and rescue workers along with the now alleged death of one more of the war prisoners already set to be freed by Hamas with which because of the continuation of the bombings, contacts have been lost .

Here one more warcrime which must never be forgotten.

A group of medic, fire fighters and first responders were brutally massacred while they were rescuing victims and recovering the bodies of more innocent civilians, slaughtered by the bombs and the bullets of the israeli demonic drone soldiers .

8 days from their disappearing, their lifeless and and already decomposing bodies were finally found, shot by bullets and buried in a mass grave, hands and legs tied with ziplock and showing the clear signs of a field execution of those which had survived the 5 minutes of constant firing of automatic weapons.

So, once again, a brutal and most despicable warcrime, is recorded live and shown to the world.

With it, are also once again proven the lies of the Genocidal army, as after declaring to had fired on the vehicles because they proceeded without lights and were allegedly carrying Hamas fighters, not only the bodies of only doctors, nurses, fire fighters and first responders where recovered, but their were also buried in a mass grave with their hands tied with ziplock, executed by multiple bullets to the chest, and also in conditions which showed the unequivocally depraved, sadistic and heinous conduct of the psycho killers, as among other, one of their victims was found with his body pierced by at list 20 bullets, and an other decapitated.

Furthermore, one of the medics arriving on the seen on the last ambulance of the convoy, had his telephone in his hands as the ambulance on which he was traveling was reaching the place in which they were sent to rescue the victims of a strike, and with it, filmed what was happening till his death, giving us the images proving again that the emergency lights of all the vehicles were on and that they were all waring their medical, rescuer, and firefighter uniforms when they came under fire.

The video, posted on telegram and than eventually cut and shared by several news channels, clearly shows the blind hate and viciousness which weals the war criminal’s mind set and regime, as it displays the obscenities of a terrorist entity which completely out of control, carrying out warcrime after warcrime in its insane attempt to normalize them and destroy all laws of morality and of war as it executes even doctors in cold blood and lies about it, constitutes the physical evidence to a monstrosity which beyond any and all doubts violates all codes of conduct and of morality, and that as such, exposes an immediate threat and a danger which can no longer be ignored, denied or tolerated.

Here an article which was published on the 30 of march 2024 and which denounced the discovery of a mass grave containing the remains of the hands bounded and obviously, executed in cold blood 15 nurses, doctors, fire fighters and first responders, recovered after days from their disappearance.

And here the short version of the video, showing the final moments of the martyred heroes.

The article published by Council estate medias, which was at first immediately falsely debunked by the mainstream media channels, was anyhow confirmed the next day by the same channel which had debunked it, for than once again like every time israel is caught committing an atrocious warcrime, changing the headlines to justify the next brutal war crime, which in this case, the bombing of Beirut, carried out under the pretext of carrying out a supposedly targeted assassination and the alleged destruction of terrorist assets

But even the bombing of the peaceful city of Beirut, bombed with missiles shot by jets on a densely populated area, practice which the mass media have for the past 18 months supposedly “normalized”could not be made clamorous by the mainstream media, as in itself, a blatant act of terrorism and a warcrime which in a normal world, would have by it self, demanded for and immediate international military intervention.

Here should also be made one more consideration on this repeated breach of international law, if we allow this so called target assassinations, what is to stop those now allowed to kill whoever they want to apply the same policy there where you live?

Normalizing warcrimes and Genocide is bringing them to your doorstep.

Not even the brutal bombing of the city of Beirut, could wash away the memories of the horrific massacre and desecration and mass grave burial of the doctors, fire fighters and first responders, executed in cold blood for doing their job, and attempting to rescue people in need.

Since then, the israeli army which had first retracted its false statements, have then concluded that beside what it calls “misconduct” of one officer, and some miscommunication between some troops, it did not find anything wrong with what had happened.

In other words, - the israeli militia shot at ambulances, fire trucks and emergency vehicles, and yes their lights were on and blinking and yes, they killed and buried in a mass grave the 15 paramedics, doctors, fire fighters and first responders, and then tried to cover the mass grave by putting the vehicles on top of them but that is ok because israeli militia did it.

As if laws would not apply , and as if the life of those which are specifically protected by special laws such as the ambulances and rescue workers, would be something which in their case would not apply, or if even its own people would have more value dead than alive, israel have in fact continued to carryout its warcrimes on Palestine, Lebanon and Syria, on which its army of thugs and mercenaries, from with in the occupied nations continues to rack havoc and horror, and to generate the pretext by it needed to continue to bomb.

And just like for decades israel has done with Palestine and specially in Gaza, using its mercenaries to launch fireworks and fake rockets towards parking lots and inhabited areas of occupied Palestine, “israel”, continues to construct the excuse it needs to justify its Genocide and to expand its brutality on the people of the countries it illegally occupies.

Applying its policy of “beating the donkey” to keep it inline, israel continues to terrorize the people of the Middle East as if it would be cattle by it owned, while the cold blooded eugenists representatives of the world, at best, pretend not see what in front of their eyes, and do absolutely nothing to stop the warcrimes and bloodshed.

Disgusting is the attitude an presence of the well proven “criminal” representatives of the United Nations, which while only partially acknowledges some of the most blatant warcrimes committed by the Genocidal israeli regime and at best defines them as “possible warcrimes”, even when doing so continues to excuse and to portray them as the supposed “military operations” and defended under the absolute lie of “self defense”, and which in this case, justified by the alleged shooting of rockets towards the israeli civil population, for which always, and without any evidences, insists to blame Hamas and the resistance fighters of Lebanon for.

Asserting the facts on the ground, has now become more than obvious that as long as the israeli militias is allowed to remain in Palestine, Lebanon or in Syria, israel will continue to shoot rockets on its own people and to blame them on the work of resistance fighters by it and its sponsors labeled as “terrorists”, and just like it has been for decades doing on Gaza, continue to pretend to be defending itself while caring out its text book Genocide.

And after the next series of warcrimes comprising of the further bombing of more cities in Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen by israel and by the US, of which’s president had the guts to order a strike on a Yemeni tribal gathering, and actually posted the video of the unarmed gathering massacre on his personal public page, as if what has always been defined as a warcrime, because done by him, should be now normalized or something hider than the warcrime which it is, once again the headlines are highjacked by the next Global scare prefabricated stunt.

Images of trumps collateral damage warcrime

Not to be forgotten that following the strike on the tribal gathering shown above, Yemen, which is the only country next to Lebanon which have stud up and act to stop the Genocide in every way it can, and which since the start of this Genocidal operation has been have itself sustained the horrific attacks of both the United States and its allies which have repeatedly struck its ports and cities sometimes using even weapons of mass destruction such as the infamous MOAB bombs “mother of all bombs”, which is in effect a weapon of mass destruction, in the most blatant attempt to terrorize the entire population, have once again struck an oil facility killing over 80 innocent civilians.

Imagine

And once again as if nothing happened, the headlines are anyhow now captured by the new tariffs war.

A new show to deflect all attentions from the warcrimes being committed, and new scaremongering for the manufacturing of a global monetary meltdown triggered by tariffs set to double the cost of living “GLOBALLY”.

So while the reflectors and cameras are pointed at lines in graphics, which basically means medium income people getting ripped off poorer and angrier while the billionaires get richer, the people of the Middle East continue to be tortured and beaten, while politicians and world leaders, already soaked and drowning in the blood of the innocents, shielded by a corrupt juridical system and by corporate media, continuing to attempt do dismiss what can no longer be dismissed, and to misuse and abuse their mandates.

Palestine must be freed from the madness and horror which for decades, through the horrors and abuses of a belligerent occupation, which through its brutality and terror, have denied the inalienable rights to dignity, peace, self determination and prosperity of its people.

It is there fore the duty of everyone to join forces and amplify its cry for an end to the brutality and horrors, and to stand strong with the people of Palestine in their quest for dignity and freedom from injustice and oppression.

Eyes wide open

Abused and tortured by a rogue entity, which going against all laws of conduct and moral principles, and in violation of the laws, treaties and charts championed by the one institution which once offered to recognize its status as a legal state, the United Nations, have degenerated into that abomination now publicly slaughtering and torturing even doctors, nurses, first responders, UN staff members, journalists and the civil population trapped in that kill box which Gaza and the rest of Palestine has been, under the criminal and conspiratorial watch of the United Nations turned into.

Brutally assaulted and murdered by a Genocidal entity which in total defiance of all moral and international and human rights laws, beside bombing and destroying even hospitals, ambulances, water purification plans and essential infrastructure needed for the survival of a population which before the explosion of this now more than ever before undeniable Genocide, counted well over 2.4 millions and of which true count of the dead, now declared at at list 51 thousand, but already estimated in the hundreds of thousands more, along with the physical and mental suffering of an entire people, unabated, continues to grow.

A population on which beside the bombings and shooting, even starvation and water deprivation is being used for more than one and half year now as a weapon of war.

A war, which is but a war, in which one side armed with the most sophisticated and lethal weapons of mass destruction, deliberately targets women, children, humanitarian workers, UN staff members, journalists, ambulances, first responders, rescue workers, and fire fighters, being murdered and vaporized by the explosions of its illegal bombs, or killed by snipers to be disappeared in mass graves, and which from the other side, sees the resistance of desperate beings which are left with no other choice to survive than to enforce their inalienable right to self defense and to arm struggle for the defense of themselves and of their nation and people, being brutally murdered and unjustly labeled as terrorists.

In a display of horrors and warcrimes which under the eyes of a corrupted United Nations, now presided by monsters and spineless beings which criminally, unwilling to use the laws at their disposal to stop the more than evident Genocide taking place under their watch and under the eyes of the entire world, have in effect become part of that monstrosity which is now destroying the laws on which the institution which they are meant to represent was founded on.

The investigation of the criminal behaviors and indeed actions of its Secretary General and of his entourage of eugenist supremacists, along with the one of its spineless and devious judges, by them placed in control of the one international body for protecting human rights, dignity and freedom, must become priority, as it is only because of their inefficiency or corruption that what was once called “war for self defense “, which by all means never was, has now become one of an Holocaust, which can no longer be justified under any so called “self defense”, religious insanity or any other type of excuses.

At the same time, a criminal investigation must be demanded on the judges of both, the International Criminal Court and International Court of Justice, for having failed to put an end to a Genocide, and allowed war criminals to continue to carry out their warcrimes.

To this particular point, the following is to bring to attention the conflict of interests which governs both institutions.

The 2017 “Cease and desist” order made by the richest family in the world, is perhaps the best document to shake off the tree even the laziest of cats which still think that by hiding or looking away they can somehow escape the tidal wave which is about to come down on them..

Facts speak louder than words.

How did we got to a new Holocaust.

Little rewinding.

As we have already discussed in the previous chapters, “letters from the edge of dystopia XI” following what history will remember as the biggest culling of the earth’s population ever recorded in world’s history, which according to historians and researchers, responsible for more death than World War I and II combined, the 2020 “cov ID 19 eugenists coup”, with its official number of reported death “17 millions and counting ” denounced through the official reporting system, dead in consequence to their so called vaccine or booster, and publicly denounced to be actually a number which stand between the 3 and 10 percent of the actual number of death caused by the deadly injections alone for the period of 2020 till 2023, is the final wakeup slap on the face for those which hypnotized and subdued by propaganda and by its weapons of mass deception corporate media, continues to try to deny the evidences showing them a conspiracy concocted to enslave and to kill them.

Note, no new statistic numbers related to the death of those killed in consequence to the deadly jab have to my knowledge, been published since. “2023-2024 not available”

“Let me know if you find them”

Note also that new pier reviewed studies have concluded that those injected are actually carriers of the so called virus from which they were supposedly become immune from.

The documents have also told us that for at list 17 months, everyone who had been injected with the toxic jab, had become producer of the infamous spike protein of the so called saars cov 2.

Here an extensive article on the issue

In other words, if you been jabbed, depending on the amounts of jabs you took, your body has been or is the producer of the lab made corona virus.

Also, other highly censured piece of news which you most likely not yet heard of, wants that according to a new decision made by the European Court of Justice, doctors which have refused to administer the jab, have not broken the law as they upheld their Hippocratic oath and shown their dedication towards the wellness of their patients.

With this decision, originally released on the 30 of January 2025, the doctors which have administered the jab and not the industry, are liable for the damage they may have caused.

https://curia.europa.eu/juris/document/document.jsf?text=&docid=294784&pageIndex=0&doclang=EN&mode=req&dir=&occ=first&part=1

Unfortunately many of those which indeed administrated the toxic jab, and indeed while pocketing money for each case they reported and every jab they used, have injured and killed lots of people, have themselves died, as many of them actually believed they were doing the right thing and at large, took more boosters than many other did.

Perhaps now that doctors are going to get sued, once enough of them are forced to trial they could end up suing bigpharma and finally get all the conspirators involved to face justice,

Anyhow this is obviously anew turn of events in the ongoing battle which humanity has already won, but which is still bound to continue for some indefinite time, as the persons responsible for the worst crimes in our history, are still sitting on the usurped chairs and thrones of power.

In consequence to this attempted coup and takeover of the world by beings which could not be better described than, nefarious eugenist and supremacists monsters which think of themselves to be entitled to decide which rights we should have and who should live and who should die, we are now to face the fact that 1, this is not a conspiracy theory but a conspiracy fact, and 2 that such a coup and coverup, could have never come about without the complicity or passive stand of the courts and of the police force, which instead of going after the conspirators and arresting those responsible for the mass killing and terror, turned away from its legal, moral and civil duty, and, without questioning, continued to allow for the criminals and the Genocidaires to remain in office.

The inefficiency of the courts and of the police forces, which as we all can bare witness to, has resulted in the further covering up of warcrimes and terrorism, publicly displayed at first in the form of so called “targeted assassinations” involving the arial bombardment of airports and buildings located in densely populated areas and even of consulates, warcrimes under the Geneva Convention, Rome Statute and every other convention and laws of war, to the insane so called “beepers bombing”, which actually brought terrorism to an all new level, to the continuation of more than one and half year of a Genocidal bombardment of Gaza, and of the never ending theft of the Palestinians land, by military regime of thugs and war criminals, have, as we can all see, degenerated the now asserted long again started Genocide of the Palestinian people, in what will be forever remembered as the, Gaza Holocaust.

An Holocaust which as it unfolds in front of everyone’s eyes, continues to expose the corruption of a system which can no longer function following its own laws.

And as atrocities and warcrimes never allowed to be shown on the screen before, are being constantly broadcasted live for now over one and half year, and as they are being streamed worldwide, the world is being pushed through a dystopian reality of terrorism and unimaginable before, brutalities and warcrimes, and towards a dystopian future in which the laws of war and of human rights are being erased, and humanity is being attacked by the very same representatives and institutions which were supposed to be defending it, for being unequivocally precipitated into a meat grinder.

A meat grinder designed to make of humans hamburgers to be served to the Genocidaires and supremacists conspirators which more than ever before, all out in what the think as a game against humanity, have exposed themself to the point in which, as they are publicly declaring their criminal and Genocidal intent, have lost that cover which once shielded them and their conspiratorial agenda from public scrutiny .

They went all out and lost, “everything”!

The emperor and his court are butt naked, and everybody can see them.

After the conspirators failed attempt to completely subjugate the entire world’s population under their pharmaceutical/digital martial law dystopia, and after their public display of themselves pretending not to see the warcrimes and atrocities which are being streamed practically live since one and half year now, or their ignoring the public declarations of Genocidal intent declared by the dictators in power, their Genocidal and eugenists mindset becomes so obvious that, knowing that everyone by now knows who they are that for their survival, the continuation of tension, the threat of more wars, the collapsing stock markets and of course the fear of a new virus, seams to have become the only tools left at their disposal, as they realize that should they loose control of the fear mongering and tension campaign, they would also loose their chairs and positions, turning the possibility of ending up behind bars from an option, to a certainty.

After 5 years of death, terror and coverups, which have now degenerated into a full blown Holocaust in Gaza and the most obvious of Genocide in Palestine and throughout the Middle East, as it demonstrates, those responsible for the actuation of such a dystopian and horrific reality, are not just its architects and those who knowing about the nefarious plans carried out the conspiracy, but once again and for most, of those which instead of upholding the law and carrying out their legal, civil, military and moral duty, first, unlawfully implemented the unconstitutional laws and mandates to them dictated by what was from the start, obviously unconstitutional and pushed by visibly corrupted and criminal politicians and representatives, and then, despite of the unconfutable evidences proving beyond any doubts the catastrophic outcome of their illegally enforced protocols and mandates, and the further piling up of more unconfutable evidences exposing the coup members embezzlement and the mass murdering which took place, have continued to shield the conspirators from accountability, turning democracies into police states, and violating the most essential of laws which they had sworn to uphold.

Together with the criminal behavior and actions of judges and police, which once again, instead of going after the conspirators, had become their criminal coup and police state enforcers, the criminal management of the UN, is also in need of deep scrutiny, as the entire conspiracy plan for mass culling and digital enslavement known to the world as operation “cov ID 19” was in effect, a conspiratorial project publicized and started from its offices.

The following is a document which was written and published in 2019, in which the United Nations informed of its plan to run what without any doubts, is what turned out to be the “cov ID 19” simulation exercise.

“For those of you which are still not aware of the fact that the so called pandemic of 2020 was a “ Global preparedness monitor board” (OGPMB) exercise published in 2019, one needs to look at their official 2019 document entitled “a world at risk”, on which, on page 39 under the title “Progress indicator (s) by September 2020”, you will find the following phrase:-

-“The United Nations (including WHO) conducts at least two system-wide training and simulation exercises, including one for covering the deliberate release of a lethal respiratory pathogen.”

The Secretary General of the United Nations and his partner in crime, which like him, maintaining his position from before the start of the scamdemic, and in this case, as the director of the corporate own and UN subsidiary world health organization, despite the more then obvious crime of procured alarm by them violated, crime which has led to the forced implementation of deadly protocols, global lockdowns, censure and enforcement of martial laws which saw even doctors and whistle blowers being arrested, and a which hunt against the unvaccinated and those opposing the insane jabs and mandates over a so called virus of which’s morbidity inferior to the one of the common flu, have in effect caused billions of casualties worldwide.

And despite all the death, misery and suffering which followed their criminal actions, they continue to remain in office, and as we have all become witness of during the last one and half year now, both overseeing the destruction of international law and the transformation of a Genocide into a live stream Holocaust.

They both must be made to step down and face the courts to answer for their crimes, and just to make some of them clear to anyone which thinks otherwise, Here some of the UN charter laws, violated by those which represent the very institutions of which chart they have beyond any and all doubts willingly and knowingly violated.

Article 3 Human Dignity and Human Rights.

Human dignity, human rights and fundamental freedoms are to be fully respected.

The interests and welfare of the individual should have priority over the sole interest of science or society.

Article 6

Any preventive, diagnostic and therapeutic medical intervention is only to be carried out with the prior, free and informed consent of the person concerned, based on adequate information. The consent should, where appropriate, be express and may be withdrawn by the person concerned at any time and for any reason without disadvantage or prejudice. ”

Those are just two of the many laws directly, willfully and publicly violated with nefarious intent by those which were supposed to uphold and defend them.

From deadly protocols to war, to a genocide, to and active Holocaust, to what is now an obvious attempt at starting a world war, are once again, the result of the inefficiency of the juridical, law enforcement and UN management and systems, which corrupted in mind and in its spirit, has now been turned in a mare tool for repression and for the enforcement of crimes against humanity.

Forcing society towards a meat grinder, attempting to destroy inalienable rights, for to normalize brutality, terrorism, and to legalize warcrimes.

A meat grinder controlled by machines and algorithms designed to generate the illusion of a public consent which does not exist, concocted for to coerce and enslave, written by programmers coding machines commissioned and built by the very same Genocidaires eugenists already responsible for the death of hundreds of millions, now used to chew up truth and dissent and spit out lies and propaganda, and to shield the Genocidal technocrats of digital population reduction dystopia and their sponsors from accountability.

AI “Absolute idiocy”, to enforce their will without exposing themselves, and for to blame the monstrosity they could then enforce as if they would be innocent about it.

Warcrimes and atrocities blamed on AI “glitches”, and “hallucinations”, and digital slavery for a world controlled by machines, in which the chosen ones should allegedly be protected, and the rest used and abused till their pre programed expiration date.

Man machine as in man used as a machine, and not somehow enhanced by it, in an ever shrinking society, in which birth, like everything else which exist, would be also electronically controlled, and in which the overlords will rule the law from outside of it, and humans, then mare digits on their accounts, will become the servants or better yet drones of those which of humanity have non.

So there you have it, zionism and eugenism are one of the same, and Genocide, is their rule of thumb.

If you think that I am somehow exaggerating or that this could never happen, than look at what is happening in Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and around the world, and than look at yourself in the mirror and realize you are awake and what you are witnessing is not just a bad dream but reality.

You are awake, now you must do what is right!

Saving Palestine.

After years of observing the conflicts which have afflicted the people and geography of the Middle East what is perhaps the most striking things of the Muslim and of the Arab people, is their composure and dignity in the face of death, and how even in the last moments of their lives, as they are facing the immediate death by the brutal hand of beasts with no dignity or honor, uses the last energies left in their body to call God “the all mighty”.

This very composure, rooted so deep in their consciousness, is actually the weakness which its enemy uses, and which sees them subdued by a belief which makes them accept even their family death, as if it should be “an act of god”.

Believing the slaughter to be an act of god, makes in effect its believers victims of a sort of psychological self mutilation, which in the face of a massacre or worst, as we can see, of full blown Genocide, instead of resulting in their rightful reaction, generates acceptance of that which should never be accepted.

The muslim and Arab people, must stop being subdued and servants to the monsters which from their spiritual and physical submission, acceptance, suffering, and sorrow, draws its kicks and gains its powers.

It is time for the muslim and Arab people to brake free from their messianic slavers, and to rise their spirit to a level, in which themselves will become not just servants of God, but in full their carrier.

And as of equal value to the one of the rest of the people of the world, stop accepting being treated like the biblical donkeys of the supremacists clan, and stop to accept Genocide or murder as if it should be the will of God.

And even if in some holy book written some centuries ago, someone wrote that in some particular occasion people were then called off, and told not to intervene in a situation which degenerated into a genocide, this does not mean that if it happens again the people should be passive and do nothing as a real life Holocaust is being unleashed on their brothers and sisters in Palestine and it must be there’s the duty to stand up to the brutes, and to save them from death.

No matter where they are from, or what ever color their skin may be, people can not be treated like subhumans or donkeys, and in the face of brutality, abuse of the weak ones or bullism, it becomes the duty of the strong to protect the weak.

And on this point, to be understood is that the practice which is known under the phrase “moaning the loan”, does not bold the meaning used by many for to describe military operations aimed at the destruction of the military capabilities of the Palestinian resistance, but instead, part of a nefarious psychological warfare program designed to destroy confidence, terrify the masses, and to maintain the population in a situation of constant fear and distress.

To better explain this point, I will here repeat what I was told by an ex israeli soldier which many years ago, I helped to escape from the israeli army.

In his words:- ,

- We are told to treat the Palestinians, Lebanese and Syrians like if they were our donkeys, the saying goes, if you stop beating the donkey, he will stop obeying his master.-

So, as long as people will continue to be subdued and will continue to imagine Ibrahim to be the same abraham of the zionist cult, the Palestinians and indeed all Arab and Muslim nations will continue to be considered as subhumans and donkeys belonging to israel, and will continue to suffer the beatings and inhumane and brutal faith of the powerless and enchained slaves.

abraham and Ibrahim were two different persons, one mutilated his own son, the other sacrificed a ram to offer its meat to the needing.

And here a special paragraph which I feel like adding.

As we have learned, history has constantly been rewritten to suit the narrative rolled out by the ruling cabal, similarly religions, have also been rewritten by adopting folk stories, often changing the nome of the heroes, or attributing victories to others than to those who had won.

Similarly we can also assume that jist like the image of Mary was taken by Egyptian mythology, so those the one of the Prophet Ibrahim, which may very well have originally predated the one of his “in effect, nemesis, abraham. “More on the subjects to follow”

It is only after those labeled as “human animals” will brake the chains which makes them subdued slaves of the monsters which hypnotizes, deceives and slaughter them that they will finally be free.

Genocide is not sad, it is sick and something outrageous, and it’s the crime of all crimes which must never be allowed or accepted.

When Bullism manifests, it must always be confronted and defeated as otherwise it will continue to do what it does, bulling.

Objectively looking at both, the attitude and Genocidal actions of the racist and supremacist turds, and the submission and suffering of the Muslim, Arab people, and of those which with them stands for peace and for a universal justice, it becomes evident that until the muslim and Arab community, and for that extent of every civilized nation on the planet, will continue to see the israeli monstrosity as somehow related to anything spiritual or holy, instead of seeing it for what it truly stands for, a supremacist and racists entity of bullies and thugs which as nothing to do with humanity or with spirituality, the world will continue to suffer the lies, hate and abuses of beings which to maintain their unjustifiable existence and to justify their unspeakable history and crimes, have rewritten history and chosen to be aliens to humanity and to nature, and to use a blood soaked book to shield themselves from accountability.

Warcrimes to cover up warcrimes.

Once again, the israeli practice of trying to cover up its warcrimes by committing more of them, is one which has been regularly used by the zionist regime ever since the 1933 Havaraa or “transfer agreement, time in which, after joining forces with the nazi, they could bring in soldiers and military grade explosives which they used for carrying out a well recorded and known era of terrorist attacks against both, the Palestinians and the British sent their to built the fundaments for the actuation of the zionist plan and which by 1945, left Palestine, abandoning the Palestinian people in the hands of the colonialist terrorists and monsters which had in 1917, commissioned and payed for their invasion of Palestine, and for the establishment of the fundaments of the terrorist zionist wannabe state.

Note the image above is not the correct one, since hitler is a false name and the real name of was haidler.

Also, I am not sure if alois was the illegitimate son or grandson of the rothshit, nevertheless adolf was a rothshit scum and plenty of documents have backed up the claim.

The fact that even after proving to be an imbecile and failing in school from which he barely graduated, the “Austrian psychopath scum” would be anyway chosen to become the Führer of Germany and to initiate World War II, is in itself only explainable by the fact that he was backed by the biggest money racketeer in the world than and now, the rothshit.

But back to the actual agreement which saw in 1933 Germany working with the zionists for the establishment of israel on the Palestinians land, we can very well see how history has been rewritten and changed to better fit the narrative of each nation, and deliberately try to hide the existence of such agreement.

Many are in fact, not aware of the fact that such agreement took place, or that indeed, nazism was invented, financed and materially started by zionists, of which many were in fact, as we can read from their personal documents and public history, the very same high ranking nazi monsters which hunted down the non zionist Jews.

And even fewer are those aware of the fact that documents have also proven and that at list 150000 known zionists formed what is known as “the army of the jewish soldiers of hitler”.

In fact is even worst than that, as according to historians which have had access to archives and could examine the documents, the estimated number is actually close to 500000 for some, and even above such figure for others.

So, yes, israel is from its establishment and without any doubts, a terrorist and a rogue entity, rooted on lies, death and fear, and an illegal wannabe state with no defined or legal borders, and which continues to use its false religion, with its derived indoctrination to religious discrimination and nefarious supremacist ideologies, and which to further its belligerent occupation embraces brute violence, terrorism and deception, as its only way operandi and rule of law.

If you did not know the motto of its army of mercenaries which it calls “defense force”, it is the following.

“By ways of deception thou should do war”

I know it seams insane, but guess what, they are.

Learn their true history, and have a look for your self what they are doing today, zionist hunting nice and commandments respecting and obeying people, “including the jews”, has always been part of their game. “It is called eugenist zionism”.

Here a famous quote by one of them .

So yes, the myth of a democratic israel is now “legally” dead, as it is officially recognized and certified to be a rogue entity guided by war criminals wanted for war crimes including the ones of torture, murder, and of the use of starvation as weapon of war, and which as we have once again witness with the execution and mass grave burial of the heroic doctors, fire fighters and first responders, lies by decree.

A terrorist entity which from its establishment, imposes its violent ways for to frighten and subdue the weak and defenseless populations of the Middle East, murdering even world’s leaders, like in the case of the murdering of the Secretary General of the United Nations count Bernadotte, or of the many bombings of British troops, or like for making an other well known example, in the terrorist bombing of the king david hotel, or of the ss Liberty massacre, in which even US sailors were slaughtered by its supposed “best friend and partner”, just to mention a few of the most renown ones.

A monster which has now once again publicly completely lost any sense of morality or of respect for human dignity and values, and which now and for the past 18 months, have publicly adopted a posture once again directed at massacring, starving and torture the people of Gaza, braking the laws of war and, by continuing to strike cities and civil structures across the entire Middle East and imposing the horror it generates, beside of also causing the horrific harms on its own people and on its neighbors, continues to assault and threaten the peace and stability of the entire world.

With corrupted and sick politicians in their pocket, using its mass medias control to cover up the most heinous of crimes, acting as if above the law, israel has in effect now, like its extremist people did many other times in worlds history, reached a point of no return, and embodied the essence of an entity so sick and extremely depraved which, as the monster which has proven to be, can not be allowed to continue to exist.

And just like in life, when someone placed in a position of power, proves to be not fit for the job, or when the production of anything, end up costing more to produce than of the price people are willing to pay for, in order to save what can be saved of the failing enterprise , the firing of its management or the closure of the business becomes necessity, so the israeli enterprise which have proven to be both, run by a system which does not produce what it was meant to produce, costing more to maintain then its worth, and worst, representing an horror and a lie of which’s extent never witnessed before, must now immediately find a management able to save out from the Genocidaires destroying its image and preventing it from integrating with its surrounding , or be capitulated.

After more than 75 years of horrors and abuses, the lost of countless lives, and the pain inflicted to both, the people of the Middle East, made to suffer the consequences of being ruled, controlled and managed by supremacist thugs and war criminals, and by the rest of the world, made silent witness of the horror and racism unleashed on the defenseless people of the Middle East that becomes more evident than ever before, that the horrors must be stoped and the management of the land known as historical Palestine must be returned to its legitimate keepers.

This must also naturally include the, “undefined by any borders” israeli territories, “across the entire region”, of which’s failed management of the illegally occupied territories can no longer be ignored or permitted to continue, and of which’s responsibility and care must be transferred to the legitimate owners. .

More than 75 years of warcrimes and crimes against humanity suffer from the hand of a slave master which had turned the holy land into the land of hate and Genocide, Palestine, country which have for the past 2000 years and till the foundation of the supremacists abomination, being the steward of the holy land, must be recognized in full and once again become the steward of the holy land.

In order to be able to bring peace and to give a chance also to those which are born in that place we know as israel to remain, israel must, as already decided also by the International Court of Justice, be made to return to its pre 1967 borders, and retract and abolish all its segregation laws, as well as write down a constitution which would make it officially renounce and criminalize zionism and any other form of violent extremism, for finally give equal rights to all its citizens for to become that democratic place which so far only in fantasy has ever been.

It must also immediately alter its borders in a way in which it will permit the Palestinian from to freely move across the land for to allow both the people of Gaza to be able to be re united with the rest of Palestine and its people, an vice versa, and never again made to be or feeling imprisoned or abused on what is in effect, their own mother land.

Perhaps than, after zionism will be defeated and outlaw, and a just and fair law system which will insure equal rights for all, and which will no longer tolerate or allow the racism and heinous supremacists ideologies, but which instead will persecute and condemn them for what they are and represent, “ constant threats to the peace, hate crimes and crimes against Humanity” that one day, Palestine, its people, and the ones of israel, will finally be able to, as free human beings, in spirit and essence become as one.

Hope for peace must never die, but for peace to prevail, those who champion it, must, just as the previous generations did every time when in history they were confronted by tyrants which had brought them to the edge of the oblivion, also this time, stand up to the crimes and the injustice, and both mentally and physically get ready to fight for the rights of those which cannot.

Breaking the chains of psychological slavery, from the tree of life to the rat of death.

With the following I will exposed some facts which must not be interpreted as an offense to those which in religion find some kind of comfort, or something which helps them to live in peace and harmony with others, as that is the aim of every sane soul, despite of its nationality, color, spiritual understanding or religious beliefs.

Let it be clear, Peace and coexistence is what the sane mind longs for, and the people of consciousness, no matter from which religion or non they come from, they all share the same dreams and hopes for a better today, and a brighter tomorrow.

Among those I like to place my self, so once again keep your mind open and draw your on conclusions at the end of what you are about to read.

In order to evolve or to glow as, or into truly free minded and intelligent beings , we must first ground ourselves by discovering our true origins and looking into our past and discovering the hidden history of our planet, learn its true evolution.

Only after we become aware of our true past, we can finally harvest and use our better understanding and the wisdom of the sages, and once again through knowledge and true wisdom, in tune with each other and with our surrounding, built that better future which if not all of us, but surly our children, their children, their children’s children and all the coming generations which will come after them do deserve.

For doing this, we must travel back in time to a time which existed before religions.

A time in which men followed the nature and the stellar calendars, and in which society flourished in peace and harmony with the nature by it worshiped.

As we learn from the bits and pieces of reliable history and by artifacts left as testimonies by great philosophers and historians, every cult of veneration, fromIndia, to Africa, to the Greek to the Chinese, to the Big Turtle tribes, to the Egyptian, the Roman’s and to the Nordic tribes of Scandinavia, and every single civilization before them, all worshiped fertility and sex, as it is from it, which life springs.

Fertility, life, and their rituals, were in fact cultivated and cherished everywhere to the extent, in which in effect, they constituted what upheld the moral compass and traditions around which society evolved. just like in the later system of religion, its ceremonies and rituals effects and shapes the conduct of the society of its believers, the rituals for life and for fertility shaped a society in which its followers could built empires of which’s monuments still stand today.

And wile religions have historically used terror, coercion and brute force to dictate their presence and rule, those which worshiped fertility and life, were not coerced nor did they need to be forced in to join what was to them pleasure full, in harmony with nature and with the stars, and based on logic and understanding.

It was in fact so, that by worshiping fertility and life and by using astrological calendars to regulate their life and their rituals, they could be in tune as one and as one live in peace with their surroundings in a terrestrial Paradise.

Great was the effect felt by those who worshiped life, and which in tune with the stars and the elements which they worshiped, could feel and communicate with the nature and with each other, in ways not even imaginable by the fractured minds of believers.

Telepathy for example, is perhaps something which one way or the other, we all can to some extent feel or relate too, especially when we are in the company of people with which we are in tune, something which so called “modern science” can not or does not want to explain or justify and which to remove it from any equations calls quackery, is in effect something which has always existed, as people traveled to markets across entire continents and could communicate with each other, and without speaking the same language interact, trade, worked together, and coexist.

To this extent, I can confirm that from my personal experiences I can assert that by traveling around the world and visiting remote places, the more remote were the cultures of the people I met, the easier was to understand and communicate with them.

It was this ability for natural people to communicate, which made them so peaceful that instead of fighting each other, like the false so called “modern history” written by the eugenist and supremacists which have for centuries used censorship and violent repression to maintain their control over the ever frighten masses want us to believe, they founded empires through which they could freely travel and trade in safety and peace.

Like so empires grew far before and larger than the one of Alexander or of any other conqueror of which you may read about in commercial history books.

From the Maya and the Incas to the aboriginal tribes of Australia, to India, Asia and Africa and throughout the entire world, empires symbolized unity and glory.

Perhaps this is the reason why now days the concept of empire is so misused and demonized, as instead of reflecting its true origins and purpose, its term is being distorted and weaponized, and used to describe the colonialist brutality and thuggery of kingdoms and states which in reality, are no empires and have no emperors.

It is the real empires, which left for us the greatest monuments and structures which humanity has ever constructed, and which gives us the model from which we can learn of the power and beauty of a human race, which despite all its differences in color and in history, once united as one and as one lived in peace.

A unity and glory expressed in the monuments and sculptures and in the work of stone masters, giving their very best to leave for us, as if incapsulated in time, moments of absolute unity, beauty, wealth, wisdom and glory, which proves beyond any doubts we are creatures of peace.

All such histories, which for centuries kept hidden by those which in the name of their religion, used their armies and mercenaries, to impose their domination and wrote laws to censure and burn the libraries and books which once held all the scriptures and memories of the hidden empires, for to convert their conquered territories and people to their non sensical myths, false history and absurdities, are now being uncovered and exposed by researchers and people which, as they are swimming in that river of informations which is archeology, which through technological advances such as LiDAR and sonar machines, continues to allow them to uncover the indisputable evidences of cultures which predates even by hundreds of thousands of years the dates given by religions to describe their ”supposed” beginning of civilization, and which could already then, built monuments and structures which in 2025, man still can’t built that the lies and deception, along with the names and faces and indeed Genocidal ideologies of those responsible for such deception, finally comes in plain sight.

The origins of evil and the birth of its religions.

The origins of evil and the birth of religions are attributed to the first union of outcasted sheep farmers tribes of the Indian empire, which sometimes around 3 to 5000 years ago following a bloody battle between them, and their consequential outcasting, congregated and together formed a bigger tribe of criminals, which in the end would take an entire army to evict and push far away from the Indian land.

First outcasted they were sent to live in that part of India known as Ariana and in Rajasthan, there, angry at those which had outcasted them, decided that because they had been outcasted by the laws of those which worshiped life, they will found a new cult of veneration in which they will instead be worshiping death.

Soon after, with death in the hearts and their minds, the slaughtered of the innocents and plundered of their resources and belongings begun, and violence and killing, which was something till then unthinkable and unconceivable, had broken out in our terrestrial paradise world.

Soon the outcast were joined by more of their kind, and as their nefarious group grew, it became a monstrous crowd without leadership or control.

It was then that the elders of this newly born beast, were tasked to establish a code of rules to which all the pack’s member had to swore loyalty above their lives, live by, and blindly obey.

To defend their cult, they also wrote laws which would accordingly give them rights above the ones of everyone else, declaring all the members of their pack to be above all others laws, and to make sure that everyone joining would be as blood thirsty as their founder were, they begun to write all their scribes with the blood of infants.

They also invented blood rituals, One of their first and most known nefarious and brutal ritual murder practice, was the one according to which, every new comer into the pack, was made to offer his first born for to be sacrificed “slaughtered”, and for in essence signing his contract with the blood of his own killed child, so that he could be finally and fully accepted , and as a member of the pack, share some of its material wealth and protections.

Such practices continued for over a millennia and according to scriptures soon degenerated to a point in which, also those born within the pack, were made to offer “kill” their first son, for to increment the number of the females for the pack males.

To shield themselves from accountability they also wrote laws to supposedly regulate their pack, and legitimize crimes by it portrayed as good deeds and rituals, and to insure they will be able to quickly grow in number, more laws according to which, among others, polygamy, intermarriage and pedophilia were to become both legal and ritualistic acts, giving some how the pack the chance to reproduce in a beastly manner, which would in turn allow them to multiply at higher rate then anyone else.

The horrific practice of slaughtering the first born, was finally “supposedly” ended with the story of some alleged 99 years old sadomasochistic pervert which after “supposedly” making a child with some supposedly over then 90 year old …, allegedly, after mutilating part of his own penis, instead of killing the boy like usual for his clan of misfits, circumcised him.

“Note some say the pervert psychopath never did mutilated his on penis, only chopped one of his son and all bunch of other kids, but can’t be sure exactly how many of them”

Anyway back to their newly adopted book of rules.

Story wants that they so crafted a book which entitled them to commit any and all crimes, but only if, such crimes were committed against the non members of their religion, so in effect weaponizing it for to be used for to justify all their crimes and sins.

So much violence and horror was unleashed on the peaceful people of the region that finally, he who represented the living God of the ancient Indian empire, “Narcasul”, raised an army of Hanumans, and after empowering them with the spirit of the monkey, and arming them with big clubs, Narcasul sent its Hanumans to chase away the murderous outcasts

In their thousands, the Hanumans chased the heinous pack which, overwhelmed, was exiled and obliged to migrate far away from the Indian empire.

Story wants that they were pushed till they reached deep in that region known as Persia, from where once again, after leaving behind a new trail of death, wars and destruction, and after looting treasures of immense values, they where once again expelled, and allowed to flee with all their loot.

Like gipsies they continued to travel dragging along their sheep, tents and stollen treasures, on the search for their “never” to be found, home land.

But everywhere they went, the killing, looting and abuses begun, for to eventually, like every single time before in their history, after the killing, looting and abuses surpassed all tolerated limit, they would as always, ended up being solemnly kicked out from the place and forced to migrate far away from the region, in the search for the next place in which their nefarious reputation, had not yet reached.

It was then around a thousands and five hundred years ago “some say two thousand some others much less”, that they found yet an other paradise on which they once again, decided to settle and to establish their permanent homeland.

This place was beautiful Egypt,

By this time wealthy like no other because of a millennia or more of grand sackings, looting and arming and financing wars, learning that the Egyptian emperor, which by that time had learned of their monstrous reputation and had built an army with which he was about to have them served to the crocodiles of the Nile, they officially declared they would reform their rules.

They so divide their tribe in two factions, one comprise by the more honest and by the reformists which advocated for the end of children sacrifice and end of the abuses, and which preached for peace among all men, as well as for a return to the tradition of respect for life, while the other, the evilests and Kabbalists, or what would in later times be defined as talmudists, which as we know, are indoctrinated to become the hateful and murderous supremacist and to proclaim their absolute right over life and over the entire planet, would become along with their monstrous scriptures hidden.

To sign this change in the system, and to show to the pharaoh that the pack had stoped to murder children, a new ritual was adopted. Instead of demanding the sacrifice “ritual murder” of each member’s first born, was decided that their child’s sex would be partially “mutilated”.

Such ritual was actually not a ritual, but a medical procedure “circumcision” which had been once briefly adopted by a Roman general, which after using it against prisoners turned slaves under the pretext of supposedly being done for hygienic purposes, but in reality, done according to his personal memoir and letters, originally in order to “supposedly” make the Gods look away from those turned into “semi intact’ slaves, but then, once he discovered such method not only functioned in installing the complete subjugation of those mutilated, but that it also made them less sensitive, apathetic, and as if unable to telepathically connect, proposed to expand the practice across the empire.

This procedure, which was quickly halted and condemned by the Roman empire, which’s slogan was, “mens sana in corpore sano”, a sane mind in a sane body, and which actually punished the General for it, was in fact the very same trauma bonding technique adopted by abraham, which according to the scriptures, once again, instead of cutting the upper neck of his son as customary for his pack of rabid beasts, decided to cut the lower neck, and to declare that by doing so, his people would physically cut their connection to the earthly Gods, and supposedly thereby inherit the earth, called themselves the “chosen people” and exercise their “supposed”book giving rights, to rule the planet.

Using their scrolls to defend their rights above the one of man, and mutilating their children instead of killing them, did not anyway helped the fact that indoctrinated to abuse and rob the non members of their vicious tribe, they continued to steal and to murder till eventually, they would always be chased away from every place in which they settled and racked havoc.

This went on and on till the finally became forced out from Egypt, which obliged them to re wright and change their book of law, and to write some which would outlaw killing, stealing, wishing for other what you did not wish would happen to yourself, and basically the “Ten Commandments”, and the exile for the majority of them, or, to be exterminated.

Was than that some mason was sent up on the hill to, as ordered, carve the laws into stones.

moses with his “horns”. .

This mason, called, Moses, which according to some was actually a woman or an homosexuals and an artist specialized in etchings and carvings, went so up on the hill, and carved the dictated “Egyptian laws”, which would allow them to settle with the people of the region, under the condition that their community would also be divided in at list 12 tribes, and that they should never go back to their murderous and vicious ways.

Once again, only some of the tribes were allowed to remain while others exiled, scattered around on the search for a “supposed” promised land, promised to them by their god. “their book”.

Anyhow, already known to the world for their viciousness, and facing the end of their venerated cult of death, they decided to conceal it, and to justifying keeping it, making laws which forbid the study of certain books or better yet scrolls, forbidden to read till after reaching an old age.

Like so, the infamous elders of zion could exercise their power from behind the curtains of a theater, which just like the today’s knesset, could use to pretend to be some kind of democracy while in reality, they were not.

Rehabilitation or destruction, was in effect not just an offer which, facing a real army which could exterminate them all they could not refuse, but also presented the chance to throw a cloak over their dark secrets, and use the sheeple as their public face, while the kabbalists and evilists which lived among them, could keep on ruling them and continue to do from behind the seen, what they always did.

And so, while those which adopted the commandments were allowed to remain in the region in which they kept living as nomads, and where also renamed every place on which they traveled and planted their traveling circus tents, the kabbalists installed a network which they would then use to transfer and accumulate their riches for to finance slave trade and wars. “In 2025, the exact same pack is still doing it”.

By this time, the Romans had conquer an alliance with Egypt, but, first bribed and then trapped and betrayed by the evilists supremacists, the empire was soon to find itself in a quagmire in which, hooked like a junkie on the drugs and gold of the kabbalists evilists merchant of war and of death, had lost all its morals.

And as it became hooked on the bribes and drugs, its sold out generals. had transformed what was once a true empire, into a slaughterhouse for pagans and christians.

Like so, the great Roman Empire, once place of culture and wisdom, was to become one of terror and deceit, and as it had lost all of the trust, respect and powers it once had, like a pile of bones dried by the sun and blown by the winds, eventually collapsed.

The down fall of the Roman Empire was in fact the consequence of taking bribes and military commissions and to sell out its soldiers as its mercenaries and private police for the evilest moneychangers, just like Britain did with its 1917 mercenary contract with the zionists entity known as the Belford declaration, and the US has been doing for them ever since its unlawful recognition of the Apartheid wanna be state in 1949.

But back to the new sect for peace, love and respect “like it had been before the birth of the death cult of the outcast”, many begun to worship the decent commandments of its New Testament and as enlightenment grew back, even the pagans begun to spread the message of peace which derived from its commandments.

Jesus is born.

Some times thereafter, following the astrologers prediction that under a special star a messiah was going to be born, three king were sent to greet the new born and to bring him all he would need to grow into a man.

One brought incense, the other myrrh, wile the other one gold.

Chosen by the tree kings, the child, was then also given the status of holy, which outranked that of nobles, and which, as holy figure and known by everyone, allowed him to enter the temples, libraries and places in which other were not allowed to go, where beside learning from the oldest scriptures and from the sages, he would eventually learn about the scams which the kabbalists and the Roman’s were conducting, as well as how the Roman army had in effect become a mercenary one at their services.

It is in facts thanks to the Roman army that those tribes which were exiled from Egypt, could enrich themselves and gain even larger powers, which they could in turn use to overthrow kingdoms and become their weapons dealers and most importantly, their bankers.

And obviously, in a money world, he who controls the emission of the money, controls the society using it.

But back to Jesus, the dude was, has the story tells, full Buddha and the nicest of guy but, as a normal and generally happy and emotional human always following the commandments, and as blessed with great luck, very emotional and always ready to help those in need, when he learned about the plans for war of the moneychangers, through a fit and according to some, went as far as allegedly kicking the moneychangers out from the temple.

Note, the cabal of the moneychangers is known to be made up of compulsory liars and their descendant, are the living proof of it, so he more likely only told them to take their blasphemy of war outside of the temple, and didn’t actually physically kicked them out.

Nevertheless, I am glad if he did it. “I would have probably done worst ”

To make the long story short, the money changers payed the Romans to arrest him, and then payed again a Roman General to wash his hands of him in public, allowing them to have him crucified and killed.

From that moment on the stories differ, as some say he died, is spirit went to heaven and his body laid to rest, to be resurrected and vanishing, while some others say that the soldier which was supposed to give him is final blow did not killed him, and that after he was taken down he was cured and help to escape for to eventually ending up in India, place of birth of the pack which had him crucified, place in which according to the Hindu stories and to documents which survived the inquisitions, his remains still rests today.

Anyhow, this is the time in which the Latin term religion which once again, derives from relegare “relegate” or “re ligione ” “the kings army”, was invented.

With the disappearance of Jesus, a new gnostic religion which worshiped both life and the Ten Commandments was finally born.

The gnostics practiced the old fertility rituals, and adopted them into their new spiritual belief till also them, as they worshiped life and were not afraid of speaking the truth or of ending up killed like their hero “Jesus”, became hunted down by the Roman mercenaries which, payed by the worshipers of death moneychangers, had them by the tens of thousands publicly executed, or for the sick pleasure of their evilest sponsors, given to be eaten by the lions in their public and private arenas.

Following a period of absolute horrors, in which the now labeled christians where being hunted down and killed in the most horrific of ways, the word of the atrocities spread across the empire which in turn begun to crumble, as the people in shock begun to fear it more than to liking it, and brake away from it.

Furthermore, by this time the tribes which had run away from Egypt, and which had installed themselves in many of the countries which once made the empire, and by which time had taken control over the banking system of entire regions, finding themselves once again hunted down, and this time also by the Roman population which by then had learned who they were, and of the damage they had caused that once again, they were forced to escape the wrath of the people.

Once again justly blamed for the collapse of an empire, and hunted down by the wrath of the angry people, they were forced to flee east.

To calm the situation down, and to insure their protection, they built a new army of slaves which would serve and protect them and which bounded by myths and by laws designed to subjugate them to their will, and which at the same time would serve to justify their own brutality and depravity, they invented a new religion.

The new religion, designed to make people subdued to their judgment, was so scribbled up and reproduced in countless copies, and would be used to create a people humble and subdued to their own religion

The religion would also provide a safe guard for the other religions, as the worshipers would have to basically starve once a year for an entire month.

The new religion would be as the others officially declared as a religion of peace, and would in fact set new set of rules, which among others, would like their own, legalize murder by stoning, pedophilia in the form of children marriage, polygamy, and to make sure they would never become richer than them, special laws which obliges the worshipers to share their wealth, pay tributes to others, as well as forbidding the believers from doing what the other religions allowed to do in the regards of economy and commerce.

Obviously in order to impose on all this new set of laws and belief, they had to include at list some of the original traditions and rituals belonging to the people on which this new laws masqueraded as religion were to be imposed, and for sure, those fractured empires embracing the new religion, adopted their own stories and myths to it, as themselves helped to shape what was going to become the new law of their land.

So yes, religions are one way or the other traumabonding and military based systems of mind and physical control, engineered to divide men from the spirit of nature, and in which the spiritual leader, sells to its believers the illusion of knowledge, wisdom and peace, while in reality, with its absurdities, death worshiping concepts and wars , acting as tool for coercion, used to deceive and to lure its flock, “to the slaughter”.

Religion, politics and war, are in fact the exact same thing, as religion is politics and war on the nonbelievers

And so, from the first wars, to the latest Genocide and Holocaust, the system of deception and of control we call “religion” continues to kill and divide people, and yes, the same supremacists and death worshipers continue to do infest our minds and lives with their 24 7 pushed for death and destruction.

From the screens of your mobile device, to the one of your television to the one of the big screen of Hollywood, violence, murder, theft and gore, to keep you terrorized and subdued, and to convince you that instead of being dehumanized and programed, you are being entertained.

History from religion.

From the establishment of religions, laws have been set by their ministers, which relegated duties to their vassals, which in turn used their mercenaries and armies to militarily enforce them.

This obviously led to what is known as the dark ages, the crusades, and a form a messianic colonialism which for centuries racked havoc and horror through out our planet, till finally, with illuminism, wars once guided by religious colonialism, became transformed into ones for economic wealth and political power.

This anyway did not helped the situation, but further precipitated it towards an era of wars of conquest, in which the rabid pack could sell its weapons and mercenary services, and grow richer and, without any supervision, even stronger than before.

With the coming of the printing press, a new era of propaganda and mass deception had begun, and with the introduction of pamphlet, propaganda and satire, the pack could instigate more wars and rebellions against those which opposed them, and by it, overthrow governments and kingdoms, for the taking over their newly devised paper banking system.

On this note, the actually devised paper fraud banking system already 1200 in China, where the symbol of the then mongol empire by it armed and put in power “Juan dynasty” was this.

‘From the French Revolution, to the First World War, to the Russian Revolution, to the Chinese one the criminal hand and piggy bank of the nefarious pack, comes in plain sight.

And to better understand the extent of the corruption, deception, and fraud which modern history represents, here one more of the missing link which even history books so hard ties to hide and conceal, the Napoleon theorem. “The theorem based on his sponsor’s symbol”.

Perhaps while you are at it, you can also do some research on the Russian Revolution, to discover that also that one, was in fact a coup, financed, orchestrated and directed by the same rabid pack, as all of those primarily involved with it were hider, free masons, or straight up genocidal eugenist talmudist, now popularly rebranded with the slimy term of “bolsheviks”.

Same goes for China, which became the other side of the masonic Russian experiment, only this time taking its money from Russia, and serving as supposed example for progress, and as justification for the brutalities and crime committed by the other side under the supposed ideal of an alleged greater good, rapped in a blood red communist flag.

Since then, humanity has tried to evolve from the stagnation, discrimination and horrors which religions and its free masons soldiers of secrecy and deceit had for centuries imposed, and by following the most basic laws of coexistence and logic, evolved into a society in which even if divided by borders, somehow makes people live together, and even from afar, together strived towards a common goal.

A goal set to end all wars and to establish laws which would serve to guide and to help humanity to grow, and which would truly be written to protect, not one clan above all others, but humanity in its entirety.

A society which protects all its members from those which tries to take advantage of the weakness of those which too afraid or with no means to defend themselves, are left vulnerable and in need of protection.

A goal which will see a humanity united under the common sense of logic and understanding, free from deception, religious discrimination and from hate, in which the future generations will live in peace and harmony on a planet which no longer seen as an asset and an object to exploit and to own, but as the mother of all living beings, which must once again be worshiped and protected by all which on it, share their lives.

In conclusion

Time has come for humanity to awake from the hypnosis, and to reclaim its inalienable rights to peace and protection from those which seeks to harm and destroy it.

Demanding for the application of the laws to which we are all bound to and made to comply, and for the cleaning up of a political and administrative system, now clogged up with the dirt of corrupt criminals which, instead of leaving their chairs and positions of power, clings on them as if their should be theirs by divine right, are essential steps we must all take, in order to set our world free from the lies and the horrors of beings which should have never been allowed to come to power or as a military entity, ever exist.

Ending the Genocide and the injustice, implies ending the reign of the Genocidaires, and to do that humanity must raise above the threats and their makers, and from above, stump on their cult of evil and hate and for good, end their reign of sickness and terror.

BDS BOYCOTT DIVEST AND SANCTIONS

DENOUNCE AND DEMAND ACCOUNTABILITY FOR THOSE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE WAR CRIMES.

STOP GIVING MONEY TO THOSE WHICH USE THEM TO STEAL AND TO KILL.

DEMAND SANCTIONS AND MILITARY INTERVENTION TO STOP THIS HOLOCAUST AND TO ESCORT THE MEDICAL AND RESCUE TEAMS.

DEMONSTRATE AND STAND STRONG FOR THE INALIENABLE RIGHTS TO LIFE, DIGNITY AND PEACE.

FREEDOM PEACE, DIGNITY AND JUSTICE FOR PALESTINE!

Sol Sön

Comments, likes and share are more than welcome.