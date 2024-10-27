Here one more analysis of the current situation in the Middle East and beyond and as by title, a shout for help and a cry for peace before any more suffering and death.

As we have all learned by now, israelis, after many threats, have finally launched a furious attack on Iran, lunching hundreds of missiles from 100 fighter planes, which had allegedly fired on Iran from Jordan and Iraq, and once again allegedly shot towards some of the Iranian weapons manufacturing facilities and military installations.

Images of what it appears to have been the interception of a large number of the projectiles, have in fact given the impression that thanks to the very efficient Iranian missile defense system the attack was drastically dwarfed, as out of the hundreds of missiles launched by the israeli/American jets and drones, and which at large popped in the sky like popcorns, only a handful seam to have caused any damage.

Nevertheless, the attack caused the death of at list 4 Iranian soldiers, though according to other report could be as many as 10 Iranian border guards which may have been killed, .

This according to multiple sources, “IRANIAN INTERIOR MINISTRY: The Iranian Interior Ministry announced the killing of 10 border guards in an attack in the city of Taftan in Sistan and Baluchestan Province in the southeast of the country.”

The attack on Border positions, is anyhow indicating that most likely, mercenaries may have also entered the country under the cover of the missile attack and may already be setting up an other probable small drones attack from Iranian soil, most likely directed to kill Iranian representatives or, as it was tried the last time israel retaliated after the first Iranian “true promise” retaliatory strike which was following the bombing of its consulate in Damascus, on one, or more of its nuclear or energy facilities.

Iran, which have already declared that it will retaliate, will now have only one chance to finish the job, as it is obvious that should it really decide to retaliate, and not succeed into totally annihilate the israeli Air Force, radar, and military capabilities, and indeed neutralize and destroy all of its arsenals, the rogue entity will more than likely retaliate with a nuclear strike, or with one on one or more of its nuclear facilities.

And while the World is in shock by the news of more strikes and provocations to an all out war, images of a Holocaust unraveling in Palestine and now in Lebanon, and under the shocked eyes of everyone, and the coverups, whitewashing of the most brutal and obvious of warcrimes, and the indifference of world leaders doing nothing to end it, or even of the more absurd ones which continues justify and arming it, thousands of families and millions of people are suffering what humanity had after the horrors of the Second World War, sweared it would have never again allowed to happen.

And while bombs are being shot by airplanes and drones, now targeting individuals, taking down entire buildings and murdering scores of civilians in the capitol cities of countries across the entire Middle East, and while also Lebanon, is under the threat of being annexed as it becomes invaded by tanks and pounded by jets and drones, shocking reports and images from Gaza of piles of bodies of man shot dead by bullets and piled up in horses cars, are confirming the summary executions which many have reported.

I am not going to post here the video for decency and respect, but I can tell you that the shocking images of the fresh bodies of man and children shot by bullets and piled up by the dozens in the north of Gaza, are unconfutable and true.

The numbers are also staggering, as in the North of the strip alone, in the last 20 days, more than 800 bodies have been so far recovered, while reports speak of many more still lying on the side of the roads, while countless more are trapped in the rubles of their shelters and homes with little to no chance of being saved, as first responders have also become targets.

One report in fact was informing already three days ago that the last fire truck of the north of the strip was destroyed by the israelis shelling.

As countless times before since the start of this Holocaust, hospitals have again become targeted, and while some of them reporting to have had to close several floors because of the shelling destroying them and causing them to loose precious place for the many needing patients, others have been after several days of being besieged, invaded and destroyed.

And so, after the destruction of entire floors of the hospitals, and the abduction and execution of patients and doctors, along with the one of hundreds between patients, doctors, medical staff and people which were sheltering in the hospital facilities or yard of those remaining health facilities and hospitals of the north, once again, after being forced out in tents placed in the court yard of the partially destroyed at best, hospitals, they were again shot at and bulldozed and shelled to death in both the courtyards and in the Hospitals them selfs.

Forced to lay next or on top of freshly dug graves, the patients and refugees seeking for protection, as those besieged in the hospitals like many times before in this last year, when the hospitals become besieged, are forced to burry the dead in the hospital’s courtyard and grounds, the same courtyard and ground, on which by nightfall the refugees must mount their tents and sleep on.

But worst than that, as I am about to post, news of one more hospital being besieged and invaded, of which’s last reports tells of some 240 between doctors and patients being held in a room, while of the rest of the patients and people which were taking shelter in its facilities, no news of their faith have yet been revealed.

This is what followed.

After posting his video denouncing the attack on the hospital by the israeli militia, they broke in the hospital and killed his son.

At the same time more reports of more medical facilities and hospitals forced to shot down in Lebanon is now of 58, further proving that this is a war on hospitals, which seems to have become the israelis favorite target.

Never in world history hospitals, which have always held the title of sanctuaries had ever been “legally” violated, as protected by the law are to be kept neutral and free from weapons.

Here instead they have been for more than year now attacked and bombed, whilst politicians rush in defense of the crime, “israel”, and to lie to cover up the brutal and blatant of people warcrimes and to justify them as “acts of self defense” and “military operations”, even when they clearly are acts of attack, and violated every military code of proportionality or of war.

As if no one could do anything about it, or if there could be nothing that anyone could possibly do about it, politicians, representatives and sold out journalists and medias have continued to pretend that warcrimes are not being committed, going against their oath to office, as it should be their duty to denounce warcrimes and to make sure that such crimes would never be committed or, if happening, stoped.

And rest assured, Warcrime are the worst crimes which must be prevented at all cost, as they represent the most heinous of crimes, and is the representatives of civil and military institutions which signatory to the UN chart and treaties are by mandate obliged to sanction and punish the perpetrators of such crimes.

Furthermore, truth needs to be told regarding the absolute illegality of that Apartheid institution we call israel, as its recognition, which was based on the prospect of it to fulfill 3 obligations which were never fulfilled, is in effect null and void.

For those of you not aware of these three conditions, the three preconditions are as follows.

1 that israel defines its borders. “ israel have never done it”, two, that it allows the return of those displaced during the 1947 1948 nakba, “which israel is still refusing” and three that it would recognized the state of Palestine and Jerusalem as its capital, “which after 76 years, israel is also still refusing to do”.

“Contrary to popular belief, the United Nations General Assembly has only accepted Israel’s membership conditionally (resolution 273). However, Tel Aviv has never respected its commitments. It refuses to implement 229 resolutions of the Security Council and the General Assembly. It has just declared a UN agency a “terrorist organization,” called for its headquarters in New York to be razed, designated its Secretary General António Guterres persona non grata, and has just attacked four times UN peacekeepers in Lebanon (UNIFIL), wounding so far more then 20 blue helmets.”

Hence, the contract was never fulfilled, israel is a rogue or terrorist entity armed with nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction, and the duty of the world is to neutralize and destroy its military capabilities.

Do to the criminal behavior of generations of supremacists dictocrats which have continued to abuse and mistreat the people indigenous to the land, and do to the fact that such criminal behavior has now degenerate into a Genocidal ethnic cleansing campaign, and indeed a new Holocaust, the existence of such entity can no longer be justified, tolerated or allowed.

The Apartheid rooted institution called israel, which is now officially associated with everything which is despicable and horrific in life, must be criminalized and outlawed, and its sponsors investigated for their complicity in the warcrimes by it committed, sanctioned, and when found guilty, in the case of individuals, also forbidden from ever again holding public office.

The principle of human rights and equality must be up held, and those who question them, also interdicted from public office.

If humanity is to rule its own destiny, humanity must truly rule its own destiny, and for it, never allow those who want to oppose its principles and inalienable rights to impose their presence or rule.

The final straw.

It seams now inevitable that israel will be destroyed, and the quickly it will happen, the more lives will be saved.

On the good side for the victims on the israeli side of the line, they will not suffer the atrocities which the inhumane and satanic talmudists mercenaries had inflicted on their victims, nevertheless, they should not wait to be captured or killed, and if not able to stop their own dictators, get out of the Palestine now.

The UN has failed because it was designed to fail, and those who still believe otherwise, better study its history and understand by who and for what such a luciferian and indeed satanist and eugenist organization was founded for.

Time is to stop believing in the ugly faces of sickos and psychopaths, demand their removal from office, and demand for the application of the law under the principles of equality and universal justice on which the United Nations chart was originally “publicly” based on.

The UN, which is anyhow a body which could be reformed and changed to do what it was officially meant to do, can be saved, but to do it, its current administration must be held account for its crimes of conspiracy and complicity in Genocide, and its rules reformed to allow it to function as it should, and not as tool for coercion and blackmail as it currently is.

Tanks against civilians.

Here one more dive into the reality which the main stream media does not want you to see.

Just as every time before, also this time, while writing my latest, more atrocities and horrific warcrimes are being committed by the brutal and inhumane army of the supremacists zionazis, forcing me again to re write the start of it.

This time, once again, the north of the enclave is being invaded by tanks and drones, bombed from the sky by jets, and from the ground by mercenaries, rounding up and killing civilians in the streets.

Reports of summery execution are in fact now again circulating, as schools and hospitals are being bombed, shot at, besieged and invaded.

At the same time as the atrocities, warcrimes and crimes of Genocide are being committed, not just in the north of Gaza, but across the entire Middle East with the continuous bombing of Lebanon, and the alternated one of Syria, Iraq, and Yemen, the zionazi have declared open a convention dedicated to the annexation of Gaza.

In total violation of international law and complete disregard of any form of morality, publicly insulting and threatening even the head of the institution which gave its colony the supposed legal rights to exist on other’s people land, like a bully in a school, which is threatening the teachers and literally, killing the students in front of the entire school, and which instead of getting suspended, kicked out and arrested for killing the students by the school’s director and by the police by him called, gets to keep its place, the factual reality we are shown and to made suffer, is not the mare effect of the bullism of one, but of the cowardness, weakness or conspiratorial role and compliance of the others.

The images of the moving tanks, driving across the ruins and remains of city blocks, and the ones of rounded up people forced on the ground, like cattle taken for the slaughter, and of mercenaries, there for the money, a home, and for a brand new nationality and passport, told that everything they find on their path is for the taking, like terrorists armed with the most devastating weapons and technology, ransacking homes and blowing them up for their real estate sponsors, behaving not as soldiers but as pirates and beasts, have become the physical manifestation of something which can not be allowed to exist.

Firing against unarmed people while the world is made to sit back and watch the slaughter, as politicians, as actors in their captured theater of politics and gore, continue to send weapons and consequentially, allow for the massacre to continue,

On the 17 of October, one more horrific massacres carried out by the usual Genocidal maniacs on one more school and shelter, which resulted in the death of over 40 and the wounding of according to some, close to 200, was also becoming one more of those vanquishing warcrimes, as one more braking news served to immediately overshadow the one of latest briefly reported and televised massacre.

The Sinwar coronation.

In the video below the alleged last moments of Sinwar wounded and confronting a drone, images which beside showing a hero’s last stand, which instead of surrendering, fights till his last breath, expose the deliberate killing of tens of thousands if not hundreds of thousands of civilians, as it shows in real life how israel knows exactly who it targets, and that it deliberately chooses to target civilians of which’s presence is always “visibly and physically ” aware of.

The tank firing on Sinwar.

The alleged martyrdom of the head of the military wing of hamas Sinwar, announced by the israeli militias, and confirmed by the Palestinian resistance and freedom fighters, allegedly shown in his last recorded video confronting a drone with an home made device before being again targeted with a tank shell and killed, have in fact helped the israeli psychopathic regime to shoot themselves in the head, as they actually shot, the last moderate fighter of the group, made him an immortal hero, turned him into a symbol of resistance for the entire world, and insured that he will be replaced by a much younger, stronger and determined leader.

Furthermore, by allegedly killing the second hamas leader which was awaiting for trial at the ICC, the israeli monsters and imbeciles have actually helped the International Criminal Court, as they have themselves removed the hamas leaders from the court’s arrest warrant list, leaving for now the two most dangerous criminals which remain indicted for their warcrimes and crimes against humanity, the next ones on the court’s list.

Is in fact save to say that the israeli mercenary and thugs will soon meet that full force of the resistance forces, a force which as long as Sinwar was alive, was somehow restraint and which did not allowed the resistance from engaging and killing large groups of invading soldiers, which more often by it, deliberately left wounded and not killed.

This last killing, is also in effect one which will forever place the name and pictures of the Palestinian fallen heroes on the books of history, names and pictures which like the modern days Chegevara, will always remain as symbol of resistance to apartheid and repression, and to remind the future generations of the struggle and sacrifice for reaching the goal of freedom from slavery and from oppression.

A goal which goes beyond the material and ideals of fame and of conquest, and for which the sacrifice and blood of the martyrs, have served to wash away the lies and deception covering it up, and shown the world the true reality of things.

Heroes which’s names and battles are already inscribed in the history books, and as such will never be erased or forgotten, and by the memory and praises to them dedicated, will continue to inspire the future generations, to stand up to abuses and to fight for the rights to live in dignity and in peace, as well as to always be ready to fight for the rights of those which can’t defend themselves.

The same history books will also find space for the names of the true monsters, as they stood by a Genocide, a Genocide which with their oil, weapons, munitions and war machines, they have turned into an Holocaust.

The most despicable word in our modern vocabulary is now “israel”.

A word associated with racism, apartheid, extremisms, warcrimes, Genocide, rape of prisoners, murder, abuse, torture, theft, arson, mass murder, propaganda, lies, betrayal, and rotting bodies and putrid excrements.

A word so evil and disgusting, which should be erased from the memories of mankind.

To avoid confusions, and false claim of hate mongering, i feel I must point out that by saying this, I am in no way saying that all Israelis should follow the faith of their dead and dying country, but that as it stands, such an abomination as Israel has proven to be, can not be allowed to continue to exist.

Genocidal monsters like its prime minister, along with its president, defense, economy, and security ministers, must be arrested or neutralized by any means necessary, as every day in which they remain in power, hundreds or thousands are being killed, thousands are loosing beside their homes, family members and friends, and billions are suffering the consequences of an horror which not only morally but also legally, can never be allowed to materialize or exist.

The once colonizers state of occupation call israel must cease to exist.

The only way for israeli to live along the side with the Palestinians is by accepting the place and people as Palestine and Palestinians as the native people, and become themselves Palestinian just like they did till 1947.

Colonizers, and specially those of obvious European descendants, can not pretend to be the rightful owners of a land which obviously belongs to middle eastern people, nor to claim to be higher or different from others because belonging to a different tribe, religion or cult, or because using or speaking a constructed “semitic” language as if their word should somehow be more important or relevant than the one of all others.

The outdated and out of fashion and brutal colonizer’s enterprise, must be ended, and its makers and sponsors, guilty of heinous crimes against humanity, prosecuted by international courts, and condemn for their crimes .

Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and all other middle eastern countries must be freed from military occupation, and allowed to conduct their lives free from the stranglehold of war criminals, banksters, and thugs.

The same must be seen for the rest of the world, and specially for those countries which remains to this day as colonies, and in which the original native population are still being repressed, abused and silenced.

Starting from colonizers countries run by Genocidal monsters like the US, UK, France, Australia, and Canada, which are in effect countries which traditionally discriminate against the native population and which continues to feed wars and sanctions on pore nations, all countries must be made to comply to the international humanitarian and human rights laws to which they pretend to be subjects of.

The world must unite to make sure that those responsible for the continuation of what is already being declared by the Supreme Courts as criminal and legally unacceptable, such as the discrimination against native population and their outcasting out of governments will be stoped, and to help those native population into regain sovereignty of the land they had been usurped and deprived of.

This is a must, as we the people, are the ones which must make sure that the corruption and sickness which have brought us to the edge of the oblivion, will be terminated, and that the exercise of the law of man, will never again become turned into a mean for death, suffering, and destruction.

And is the same for who arms the terrorist entity, which also provides the weapons it uses to shoot UN soldiers and bases, they must be held account for their warcrimes and crimes against humanity.

There is no nice way of saying this, same as when a Genocide is taking place, there can not be any bias, you can only be hider with, or against the Genocide, if you are with it than you are a Genocidaire, if you are against it, than you are human.

Obvious should be for everyone that, Genocidaires do not deserve any voice or respect, as their argument are based on murdering who oppose their stand, and obvious should also be that if we allow Genocidaires to express their Genocidal will, Genocide will occur.

On such basic and logic understanding, laws had long ago been put in place by our forefathers, laws which should have already served to prevent such brutality and inhumane acts of violence to occur.

The very fact that such laws have not been upheld by politicians and representatives, is the confirmation of the bias and corruption of such politicians and institutions and such must serve as warning of an imminent danger which if not tackled in the most drastic and swift way, bound to degenerate into its inevitable and programmed wars and destruction.

If they don’t want to stop the Genocide, they themselves must be stoped.

For the good to triumph, only the good can triumph.

Shouting for help, a crying for peace.

Once again, the genocidal war machine of israel and the United States, is in full gear, massacring people for refusing to abandon their homes, and celebrating their death as if no one could possibly ever judge them for it.

Images and stories of blackouts and direct targeting of the Jabalia area and of what is remaining of its hospitals and shelters are anyhow coming out to show the extent of the Genocidal campaign unleashed on the Palestinians, in the desperate attempt by the Genocidal entity and by its sponsors, to kick out the Palestinian people from the gas rich north of the enclave.

Tanks against civilians, fighter jets against hospitals, and soldiers shooting children and pregnant women, are not inventions or fabricated stories, but a reality which has been going on for decades, and which in the last year, has become one which in plain site, can no longer be denied by anyone.

For this reason I must say, the issue is not Palestine and it’s people, the issue is and has always been, israel and all of its colonizers.

And if it’s people cannot handle the facts on the ground which makes them the guests on the Palestinian land, depose and arrest their Genocidal dictators, and begin to help the victims of their Genocidal leaders and embrace them under a law which makes everyone equal, than they should pack their bags and get out of that place of horror and misery which israel has become, or be ready to be swallowed by it hateful and destructive force.

An apartheid state have no place of belonging or for existence in a modern and legal society, and those fantasizing about colonialist projects, can only be viewed and judged as dangerous extremists and ultimately, extremely dangerous morons, which in both cases, as they effectively pose a life threat to the world, can not be allowed to share its presence in the civilized world.

The ethnic cleansing and Genocidal colonizer project must be terminated, and the enforcement of its termination can be achieved by any necessary mean according to the law, and as we are dealing with violent extremists which has we have seen, preaches sectarian division and mass murder, torture and rape of those which it considers inferior, we must come to realize that mare words will not serve in stoping its Genocidal rampage.

Hence, once again, as I have been repeating from the offset of this barbaric Holocaust, just like when we are dealing with bullies, as experience teaches, diplomacy can never work, and only by giving the bully a taste of its own medicine, its bullism can be brought to an end.

This is the law of the righteous, which uses its strength to protect the weak and to make sure that the peace is restored.

Only after the bully is humiliated and subdued, he, she, or it, will be made able to face the reality which with its violence and abuse generated and forces others to suffer, and realizing the pain felt on its own back, stop its bulling.

Such true and factual science, is not one based on opinions or assumptions, but one based on direct experience, which as martial arts teacher with decades of direct and physical experience and confrontation with bullies, I can confirm it as natural law.

The bully’s mind is the mind of a weak and often traumatized from birth or childhood one, and a mind so insecure and confused, which literally needs a knock on the head in order to start to work again as it should.

For over a year, I, like many more like me have demonstrated, wrote, and shouted out for the need to impose sanctions, stop sending arms, and to prosecute the war criminals publicly describing Palestinians as animals, and as a race to be destroyed.

Many like me, have worked in exposing the crimes which the propaganda machine is only good in hiding, fighting a war of words against an army of professional liars and manipulators, which true only to its devious and criminal sponsors, wages it’s war on informations and common sense, pretending to be the ultimate source of news, and attacking with hateful and deceiving fabrications anyone opposing or not agreeing with its constructed narratives.

Like so, whitewashing warcrime after warcrime, and fabricating stories to slander and destroy the reputation of anyone exposing facts, the same medias have once again served their monstrous owners and sponsors, into allow what was bad to get worst, and a Genocide to be transformed into a full blown Holocaust.

An Holocaust unleashed on a defenseless people, trapped in the largest concentration camp in world history, deprived of water, food, and of all basic requirements for life, starved, bombed, shot at and tortured in a display of horror and constant terror, ignored or condoned by individuals which’s job is supposed to prevent the very same horrors and crimes which they are allowing to take place under their watch.

And as the reality of the brutality and horrors, can not be contained, and as the people worldwide rise up in protest, we are all becoming witnesses of what for decades we were not allowed to see or discuss.

The wall of lies, which once stood strong in protecting the criminals and monsters hiding behind a religion, as fallen to pieces and will never be rebuilt.

Sinking in the swamp of its lies, bound to become trash for the bin of our history, the supremacists cult of the insane and the haters, will never again find the soft ground from which it once, like a cancer grew, and on which in misery and horror as an abomi-nation, died.

Demonstrate your support for Palestine and for demanding accountability for those who have allowed this Genocide to begin and to be transformed into an Holocaust.

BDS BOYCOTT DIVEST AND SANCTIONS AND DEMAND THE IMPLEMENTATION OF ALL PROVISIONAL MEASURES AND RECOMMENDATIONS ISSUED BY THE INTERNATIONAL COURT OF JUSTICE AND FOR THE EXECUTION OF THE ARREST WARRANTS AGAINST THE GENOCIDAL ISRAELI GOVERNMENT.

DEMAND FOR THE EXECUTION OF THE WARENT ISSUED BY THE INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT, THE DEPLOYMENT OF PEACEKEEPERS TO PUT AN END TO THE ATROCITIES AND ILLEGAL OCCUPATION AND TO PROVIDE THE MUCH NEEDED PEACE AND AID.

FREE PALESTINE AND THE WORLD FROM THE PLAGUE OF ZIONISM.

SAVE THE FUTURE, SAVE THE INNOCENTS, SAVE THE CHILDREN, SAVE HUMANITY FROM THOSE WHO SEEK TO DESTROY IT AND SAVE THE WORLD!

Sol Sön