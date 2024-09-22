A rude awakening for the sleepers still laying in their bunks whilst their straws ship is burning and irremediably sinking and with it, dragging its crew and passengers to the abyss.

Before this dive in the reality we are now facing worldwide, a reality in which everyone as supposedly become a legitimate target simply for caring a communication or home appliance device sold for commercial use, or because someone wanted is hiding in the building, I must dedicate some words to the next desperate and most extreme attempt to stop a Genocide, which in reality has already morphed into a full blown Holocaust, of the like never witnessed before.

On the 11of September, one more ex military operative from the United States, was setting himself on fire in front of the israeli consulate in Boston.

Before setting himself on fire, just like Aaron Bushnell did before him, left a recording denouncing the Genocide and staking in a 2 minutes long video, the reasons behind his extreme act.

According to the renown journalists Sam Husseini, Mat Nelson is apparently still alive and being treated for his injuries.

Following his self-immolation, the US mainstream medias have gone all the way to lie to the public and hide the fact, by reporting that someone had set him self on fire in front of an hotel, and not mentioning at all that the Israeli consulate is located on the opposite side of the road.

Not one word about it also from US state officials, which have just like for the first who set her self on fire of which we don’t know the name, and for Aaron Bushnell, which did not survive the fire, pretended that nothing had happened and forbidden the medias to ask any questions regarding the horrific self immolation.

My best wishes for a speedy recovery for Matt Nelson, just like for the woman of which’s name we are not being allowed to know.

Fallen angels, maimed and killed by the brutality of those aliens to humanity.

As usual for the past 11 months, every time I thought to be ready to publish a new article, some new atrocity which overshadows the one of the day before is being committed on the Palestinian people or on others living across the Middle East.

Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Iran, Iraq, and of course Palestine, every day one or the other if not all of them at once, become targets of the brutality and terror, by what is in essence a terrorist fundamentalist supremacist entity, which while massacring and bombing civilians, calls every other country it attacks, terrorists, and while carrying out massacres and warcrimes, declares it self as victim of the terrorism which itself initiates and inflicts on its victims and on the world.

Thinking to own the world and to have everyone in its pocket, and to be able to blackmail and to punish anyone who challenges its brutality and terror, like a bully, convinced to be above all others, have continued to rack havoc and to threaten world peace.

In its latest show of insanity, carrying out massive strikes on Lebanon after having carried out the largest terrorist attack in world’s history by boobytrapping thousands of mobile and battery operated devices meant for civil purposes, and by causing thousands of casualties, and causing terror and victims among the civil population, without any care for the life of innocent civilians caught in its terrorist actions, the blood thirsty and Genocidal israeli regime and its proxies, have finally given the full evidence proving beyond any and all doubts, their vicious and fundamentalist terrorist institutions, ideologies and indeed essence.

Here a short clip which’s explaining why such terrorist attack was carried out in the day time and at that particular hour.

What is also more then evident at this point, is the involvement of governments and institutions such as the United Nations, which governed by eugenists and war criminals, which are in effect ignoring the laws and regulations which are supposed to govern their institutions, and by so doing, allowing for the Genocide to become an Holocaust.

One of the most nefarious caricature in this horror story, which is once again, giving public display of its depravity and sickness, is the infamous scare craw of the “pandemic”, the reptilian like Secretary General of the United Nation.

With his statement in fact, he does not condemn the terrorist attack, but he clearly attempts to justify it, as he does not express resentment for the concept of boobytrap hand held devices made for civil use, but for the timing in which they were used.

He is also fast into finding an excuse, for the supposed “wrong timing of the mass bombing operation”, as he stakes that israel was forced to do it because it had been discovered.

This allegation is also an absolute lie, as the terror attack, have actually succeeded in deflect the attention of the world medias from the real news of the century, which is that the United Nations General Assembly, “UNGA” have on the same day, voted in favor of a resolution obliging israel to leave the occupied territories within one year from this date.

Here the Genocide enabler from the associated press.

The statement speaks for it self.

UNGA vote demanding the withdrawal of israelis from the occupied territories.

With a vote of 124 in favor, 44 abstentions by the usual eunuchs and with the US and 13 other insignificant banana republics voting against, the resolution passed on the same day of the second wave of terrorist attack across Lebanon, and with an overwhelming majority, the world have in effect served its first slap on the face of the bullies which for decades, have continued to threaten and harm anyone who have tried to interfere with its criminal enterprises, now disseminated across, not just Palestine, but the entire Middle East.

Will this slap in the face of terrorism and thuggery work into shake up and bring to reason the bullies?

Surly I would hope so, though I feel that after almost an entire year of horrors, I do not any longer believe that reason could be reached without a type of pressure which does not go beyond conventional diplomacy.

As my experience of martial arts teacher have taught me, the bully needs to be subdued and sense knocked into his head, before he will stop with its bulling.

No diplomacy will ever work, not even bribe will serve to stop a bully from continuing its abuses till he is finally humiliated.

Any diplomatic attempt will be met with more lies and bullism, because that is what bullies are all about.

In the case of a nuclear bully, the situation is even worst, as the nuclear bully must be disarmed and restrained before his madness will explode into millions dying for its madness.

On a personal note, I don’t believe in any religion, and I think that they are all bad, because among others, they divide people instead of uniting them, nevertheless, I do accept the fact that some find peace in some of them, but when talking about one which demonizes all others and insults the non members of its clan, no, I will not accept its bullism and supremacists concepts, and as far as I am concerned, if those which should be responsible for the continuation of such religion are not able to reform it to suit our politics of equality and Human Rights and become something for integrating in stead of the one which is now, dividing and spreading hate, than it should be condemned for the hateful abomination which it is and represents, and criminalized as the extremists and terroristic entity which it is.

We can not pretend to want to have peace if we allow thugs and haters which considers non members of the clan, as of the worth of less then animals or worst. to be a part or worst, run our educational, medical or political system, hence, the criminalization of extremism can not be ignoring or permitting the existence of such extremist and indeed terrorist entities which hides themselves behind what they deviously define as “religion”.

The UNelected.

As we are all witnessing, after years of terror and fear pushed and enforced by unelected people sitting in their “diplomatic offices” in Geneva and NewYork, which after changing the official definition of the word epidemic, with the one of “pandemic”, have proceeded in pushing for a toxic and deadly inoculation campaign, which as it now turns up, have resulted in tens if not hundreds of millions of death and in billions of injuries, as well as in the closure of countless businesses and trillions in lost revenues and money, transferred from the general population, to the pockets and bank accounts of name lenders or so called “billionaires”.

This rude reality which people are trying to forget, is in effect what breached the hall of the sinking ship, on which by coercion and deceit, people were lured onto, and told they would be saved.

Through disinformation, censure, psychological and physical violence and the imposition of absurd draconian laws and insane restrictions and mandates, in the most violent psychological warfare campaign ever unleashed on humanity, which saw people being forced to loose their businesses, undergo illegal medical procedures, self isolate, and in effect, put themselves under house arrest for fear of an alleged virus of which’s alleged isolation not even shown to the public, forcing the entire world to live under fear not only of a an alleged virus of which’s death rate officially equal to the one of a common cold, but also under the one of speaking out or voicing dissent for the dictatorial and draconian rules on them imposed by fascist technocrats.

Fascist eugenist technocrats which in their blatant attempt to, kill, infect, sterilize and disposes people and to force them into poverty and in a digital dystopia in which accordingly, they should all give up all of their privacy and rights in order to be able to continue to work and live a supposedly “new normal” life, by pushing so much absurdity and horror, have in effect exposed their true sickness and belief, as well as the true danger which with their stollen money, insanity, viciousness, dictatorial and political powers, they physically represent.

Manufacturing consent by fabricating narratives aimed at dehumanizing, demoralize, confuse and subdue their subjects, in a well recorded show of disregard for life and for International law, like imbeciles and bullies, thinking to be able to continue, as they have done for centuries before, to quasi control the narrative by ways of propaganda and censure, they have in effect pushed the envelope so hard that in effect exploded in their faces.

Safe and effective, which turned out to be not safe and effective, but poisoning, depressing and violently repressing all voices of dissent, injuring billions of people world wide, people which at large, had themselves, brainwashed by propaganda and psychotronic warfare, turned into true MONSTERS, demonizing voices of dissent, and calling who ever raised logical questions regarding the safety or use of this so called vaccines CRIMINAL, and which still suffering from what they are now made aware would most likely result in their “forever clinical and pharmaceutical dependency” and unavoidable “premature DEATH”, instead of raising their voice and demand accountability and justice, are burring their heads in the sand.

As if their poisoning would be the result of a mistake, even though the evidences show that it was premeditated and a long planted operation and tons of documents are proving beyond any doubt that all heads of states of all United Nations state member countries were made aware of it to be a fake pandemic and a “simulation exercise”, for which plans had been publicly published as early as in 2019, and as if the conspiracy facts could any longer be considered “theories” and not “facts” as we can all read from the documents and images released.

Here one of them which you can research for yourself

“2020 was a “ Global preparedness monitor board” (OGPMB) exercise written in 2019, one needs to look no further than their official 2019 document entitled “a world at risk”, on which, on page 39 under the title “Progress indicator (s) by September 2020”, you will find the following phrase:-

-“The United Nations (including WHO) conducts at least two system-wide training and simulation exercises, including one for covering the deliberate release of a lethal respiratory pathogen.”

But once again, we need to take some steps back in history in order to be able to see the extent of the deception and traitorous intent of those who financed and started that thing we call “the United Nations”.

Here who bought it.

Forward to the transitory time of dystopia we are now living.

Year 2024, a year started under the direction of eugenist psychopaths and genocidal monsters, sitting on the thrones of power of the richest and most powerful countries and institutions on the planet, endorsing, shielding, arming, fueling and financing one more Genocide in the Middle East.

A Genocide devised by ignorant and Genocidal monsters, with the aim of destroying the rule of international law, normalize mass murder under the guise of supposedly, “acceptable collateral damage”, and Genocide under the one of “combating terrorism.

Under the idea of being able to control all medias, and of being able to frighten and forcing the indigenous people of Palestine to abandon their land, the soulless and brainless psychopaths eugenists now sitting in control of the most powerful industries, countries and institutions, once again, idiotically sure of being able to predict the future of a humanity of which they don’t understand anything and, from being isolated in their bubble, never physically belonged too, have for month continued to try to whitewashed some of the most brutal and horrifying warcrimes in world history, and failing in their plan eviction of the Palestinian people from their land, have completely lost control and allowed what was an horrific Genocide, to degenerate into a full blown holocaust.

As if they could forever cover up their lies, and continue to blame the Palestinian people for their own violent death, they have continued to push lies and attempt to whitewash massacres, and loosing their battle to convince the world of their alleged right to indiscriminately kill, destroy and stump on all international and war laws.

Blocking the entrance of journalists and official observers, claiming the right to attack churches, mosques, hospitals, shelters, universities, schools, and essential infrastructure, and of targeting ambulances, journalists, police officers, humanitarian workers, and first responders, and to be some how, legally entitled to cut water and aid to a population of 2 and half million people living trapped in the largest concentration camp or perhaps extermination camp in world’s history, and to blow up among others hospitals and UN shelters, their nefarious plans have in effect backfired, and provided the world with enough evidences, to see all of those which had from the very start of this Genocidal campaign covered up, armed and endorsed the more than obvious Genocide, arrested for warcrimes and crimes against humanity.

Something to be understood.

October the eleventh was an inside job.

Every western country owns satellites which saw everything which happened there from day one and their complicity is a FACT!

As it was told from the very start, the alleged surprise attack by the Palestinian defense force, was in fact, “pre announced”.

Beside the warning of imminent attack given by the Egyptian authorities, and the one given by the US secret services, israeli spotters, which are military personnel in charge of monitoring the borders and beyond, had also warned the israeli secret service, and continue to warn till the early morning of October the seventh, the secret services, which instead of sending in more troops to protect their illegal borders, and which allegedly on the same day in which it received warning from the Egyptians and from its own spotters, withdrew its forces from the border area where they are usually housed, and ordered that the rave which was programmed to take place elsewhere, would be moved close to the very same border which had been signaled as at high risk, can not be thought to be a coincidence.

We also know that the same israeli “supposed” security officers which dismissed the warnings, held back, and did not allow its Air Force or soldiers to intervene for at list 6 hours from the start of the Palestinian military retaliation for the kidnapping and constant terrorism of the isranazi militia which had degenerated with more brutal attacks and invasions of the Al Aqsa mosque, and which in that fatal day, just as if the holding back of its supposed “defense force” would have not been enough, also severed telephone communications for several hours and thereby, prevented the settlers from calling for help or from warning other settlers of the situation unfolding.

What is also known, is that once the israeli militia arrived in the area, they were issued with the infamous “Hannibal directive”, which is a murderous directive according to which, soldiers are told to kill everyone, “including their own”, for to supposedly prevent israelis from being taken as hostages.

What followed was a brutal massacre, which saw israeli helicopters, drones, jets, tanks and soldiers, massacring everyone.

Everything was recorded by among others, US, UK, and European satellites.

Note satellites can read license plates and even spot bugs on the ground.

Following the mass extermination of israelis and Palestinians carried out under the infamous “Hannibal directive” the start of the preplanned propaganda campaign claiming of mass rape, beheadings of children , mutilation, torture and summary executions, we have also witnessed the ramping up of the propaganda, not just by the mass media, which in a way could have been then at list partially justified cause of the fact that they repeated what was the official statements of the zionazi regime and of its sponsors, but also by politicians and representatives, which knew that the Hannibal directive had been implemented, and that Israeli had deliberately killed everyone, including their own citizens held by the Palestinian partisans as prisoners of war.

In fact, this seams to be the very reason why the israeli regime had ordered to cut off all telephone lines in the area that day.

Imagine if tons of recording of settlers being shot at by israeli soldiers, tanks, helicopters, drones and jets would have surfaced.

And rest assured, they all knew it from the very beginning, as their own satellite images had shown them exactly what took place that day.

Furthermore, all of those representatives of which’s citizens had been taken prisoners, and which had the duty to engage in negotiations for the release of their citizens, have in effect not just betrayed and abandoned their own citizens, but also sent even more arms and weapons to kill them before they could testify.

For those of you not aware of the facts on the ground, as we know from officers and soldiers which had worked for decades guarding the very same area in question, and by ex secret agents which worked also inside of Gaza, the estimated number of British and European spies which work inside Gaza until that fatal October the seventh, is of at list 500, and this is not taking account of the American and israeli ones, which we are told to be at list twice that number.

In other words, after the clearing of the fog, the evidences pointing out at a conspiracy involving pretty much all of the nations of which’s citizens had been taken prisoners, is not just theoretical, but as factual as factual can be.

The following documentary uncovers some of the most obvious evidences kept hidden by the propaganda machine, and exposes the lies which have been used to attempt to justify what in reality can never be justified.

The day in which israel begun slaughtering its own people.

Meanwhile both Palestine and Lebanon are being ponded with American made bombs, killing more innocent civilians and spreading more terror, not just among the displaced and besieged population but throughout the entire Middle East.

Following yesterday’s UN shelter’s massacre, which saw at list 22 dead and ore then twice wounded, also today one more strike on a school turned shelter have reportedly killed at list 7 wounding scores more in the bombing of the Kafr Qasim School in al-Shati Refugee Camp housing hundreds of displaced people.

This was one of yesterday’s massacres taking place in Gaza.

Be aware strong images

The next about yesterday’s terror attack on the city of Beirut.

Demonstrate your support for Palestine and for demanding accountability for those who have allowed this Genocide to begin and to be transformed into an Holocaust.

BDS BOYCOTT DIVEST AND SANCTIONS AND DEMAND THE IMPLEMENTATION OF ALL PROVISIONAL MEASURES AND RECOMMENDATIONS ISSUED BY THE INTERNATIONAL COURT OF JUSTICE AND FOR THE EXECUTION OF THE ARREST WARRANTS AGAINST THE GENOCIDAL ISRAELI GOVERNMENT.

DEMAND FOR THE EXECUTION OF THE WARENT ISSUED BY THE INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT, THE DEPLOYMENT OF PEACEKEEPERS TO PUT AN END TO THE ATROCITIES AND ILLEGAL OCCUPATION AND TO PROVIDE THE MUCH NEEDED PEACE AND AID.

FREE PALESTINE AND THE WORLD FROM THE PLAGUE OF ZIONISM.

SAVE THE FUTURE, SAVE THE INNOCENTS, SAVE THE CHILDREN, SAVE HUMANITY FROM THOSE WHO SEEK TO DESTROY IT AND SAVE THE WORLD!

Sol Sön