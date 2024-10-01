Iran retaliates to the israeli aggression by sending 400 ballistic missiles directed at military and fuel installations with the clear warning to stop aggression and not to attempt to retaliate to avoid an even harder response.

The clip below from Iranian television station has it was happening, show a barrage of missiles over occupied Palestine and the uselessness of the so called Irondome system

.

Note According to media reports the actual number of missiles launched by Iran was less than the 400 which Iran claimed to have shot, nevertheless 400 is the number given by the Iranian news agency so it is the one which I report on this post.

According to first reports, a number of f16 and f35 were destroyed along with airbases and satellite surveillance equipment.

According to Iranian news reports, also one more older or type of ballistic missile “ Emad” were updated with lighter warheads, materials and more fuel to allow them to reach their target.

Here the missiles Iran possesses

Also, though the missiles were aimed at military and air bases and infrastructure and at gas pipelines, damages caused by the irresponsible use of the iron dome system attempting to blow up the missiles over the city centers, have caused extensive damage on cities struck by the fallen debris and rockets, nevertheless, no israeli civilian victim has been reported.

In the video below what looks like a small air defense missile which allegedly fail on an israeli city.

