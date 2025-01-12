Here an other look from an unconventional angle to the geopolitical situation of the world and of indeed humanity at the start of the year 2025.

The war on the holy temples of medicine, “Hospitals”, and the war on humanity.

Built as sacred places for saving lives and healing, protected by international laws which makes them into de facto, protectorates and safe heavens for all people in need, Hospitals, have now become the deliberate targets of the Genocidal israelis Apartheid regime, and of the criminal management of the United Nations, which instead of preventing warcrimes from taking place, whitewashes and justifies them and now and since the start of the Genocidal war on the Palestinians, defines them as, “accidents”, “military operations” or at best, “potential war crimes”.

To be more sure you get the point about the extent of the corruption and sickness of the management of the UN, you must be made aware of this, “According to the Institute for Economics & Peace, there are 56 active military conflicts raging around the world right now. That is the highest number that we have seen since World War II”, and this under the watch of the criminal Secretary General of the United Nations and of his partner in crime director of the world health organization which are directly responsible for unleashing the eugenists’s false pandemic with its criminal and indeed deadly protocols along with a war on natural remedies, alternative medicine, and on human rights such as freedom of movement and of expression, insane dictated and mandates which had turned the entire planet into a dystopian nightmare of the like never even thought possible before.

Following the start of the Genocidal war on the people of Gaza, which in the first month of the bombardment on the besieged enclave, had reportedly exploded on the people and buildings of Gaza the equivalent of more than one Hiroshima bomb, and following the impunity and even endorsement allowed by the insane, psychopathic, genocidal and criminally eugenists leaders of western nations, which instead of condemning the obvious Genocide taking place by the more than obvious deliberate israeli striking of densely populated areas of the besieged concentration camp or strip with illegal munitions, have continued to champion the supposed rights of selfdefense of an occupying country which among others, is the country in the world with the highest number of resolutions condemning it for its brutality and warcrimes .

And on this a special note,

You must also be made aware of the fact that israel, has not yet fulfilled the demands of the United Nations to become officially recognized and accepted has a legal nation.

Beside never fulfilling its promise to return the illegally occupied territories to the countries from which it took them, israel does not have any officially declared any legal borders, “hence israel, as a state, does not legally exist”.

“See 1948 requirements for israel’s recognition as a state by the UN.”

Warcrimes as rule of thumb

Bombing with Illegal munitions such as the cluster bombs, used by it for carpet bombing of entire cities and densely populated areas, which beside the devastating effects of the explosions caused by it, spreads hundreds of unexploded small bombs which become disseminated on the ground and always ends up killing and miming countless numbers of innocent children and bystanders for the decades to come, to the white phosphor munitions, dropping solid pieces of white phosphor, as well as generating a toxic and corrosive cloud which like the solid pieces, burns everything which is organic and acts like a powerful acid which burns even harder when it comes in contact with water, and of which’s lethal effects in the form of constantly combusting material, keep on being active after its release and burning and intoxicating for weeks, or of the 2000 pounds “d” for “depleted uranium” bunker buster bombs, conceived to be used against underground military bases and weapons storage facilities, which with their known ball of fire effect which pulverizes bodies and organic materials within is fifty meters fireball and with a defined kill range of 300 meter, and of a potentially lethal one of up to 800 meters, have also been constantly and illegally used on urban areas to pulverize and demolish entire buildings as well as on densely populated areas such as refugee camps and tent cities to liquefy bodies which in consequence, as never recovered, have not been reported.

This obvious and well proven warcrimes, have been in fact completely whitewashed by the captured management of the United Nations which has been completely ignoring even its own watchdogs and staff on the ground, and which as if what was taking place under the eyes of the entire world could not actually be confirmed by any of its intelligence and authorities nor by the United Nations management, despite the fact that literally thousands of hours of military satellite and on the ground recorded video evidences have been made available by both its staff members, whistleblowers and by the brave Palestinian reporters, its representatives have persisted with their whitewashing of the most horrific of crimes, going as far as defining the targeting and destruction of hospitals and of its own facilities and staff, as “military operations”.

And on this point, let’s not also forget that because Gaza has since October the seventh become a sealed off concentration camp in which no reporters have been allowed in or out, only Palestinian reporters have been able to report the true facts on the ground, and for doing their job, becoming targeted and killed more than in any other conflict in history.

All in plane site and for the entire world to see, and while we are at it, let’s not forget also about the over 1000 medical workers, and of the hundreds UN staff members which have already been confirmed murdered by the israeli aggression, nor of the scores more of its own staff members which are to date unaccounted for.

For 15 months now the entire world have witnessed the how supposed politicians and representatives of the once thought to be human rights champions and of allegedly liberal and democratic nations, have in fact become the personification of monstrosity, feeding, arming, shielding and sponsoring the colonialism, collective punishment, torture, Genocide, ethnic cleansing and induced slavery or apartheid of the israeli anti human and supremacist genocidal regime.

The first strike on the Gaza hospitals should have halted the onslaught.

Obvious israeli Missile strike on the al-Ahli Arab Hospital‘s courtyard which on the 17 of October 2023 killed over 500 people.

It was anyway not till after one weak from the start of the Genocidal war on the Palestinian people “October 17 2023”, that the first direct strike on the courtyard of an Hospital which saw as many as 500 killed and which wounded close to 1000 of the 2000 estimated to had taken shelter from the bombings in the courtyard of the medical facility at the time.

The missile, which was actually caught on video, and which’s video and audio analyses have confirmed it to be of the type of 500 pounds American made jet’s guided missiles, which can only be shot from an airplane, and which instead of being immediately condemned for what it had been, and cause an immediate arms embargo and an investigation for war crimes which should have stoped the war, was completely whitewashed and, as if hamas could have possibly got a hold of an American or israeli fighter jet to shoot at a Palestinian hospital, was not blamed on its only possible perpetrator israel, but on the demonized partisan and freedom fighters of Palestine.

Note, in almost one and half year of Genocide, not once has hamas ever shown to be in possession of such type of munition, whilst israel, have continued to use even more powerful bombs on a daily base ever since then.

On this particular warcrime, which once again should have already then halted the weapons flow to israel, the UN weapons inspectors which managed to get into Gaza during the temporary ceasefire of 2024, not being able to find any evidences which was in effect covered by collapsed buildings caused by the following israel strikes on the buildings which used to stand beside the Hospital, instead of publicly declaring their supposed failure to find the material evidences which should have allowed it to know who bombed the Hospital’s courtyard, confirmed the theory of the Hamas strike as most plausible.

Since then, the war on mosques, churches and Hospitals has been full on, and as we have once again witnessed with the burning of the last remanning hospital in the north of Gaza, Hospitals, which once again, are the temples of healing and hope, have now become under the israeli insanity places of death, torture and destruction.

Suffice to say that by now, israel has become the inferno on earth, and its soldiers the demons which should have never become.

As we have all once again witnessed during the last 15 months, the Genocide turned Holocaust in Gaza and in the rest of Palestine, has continued and exploded into a Genocidal war which has now spread across Lebanon and Syria, and which continues to threaten not just every country across the entire Middle East, but which can potentially be transform into a full blown world war.

To better understand the scale of the horror, you must first be made aware of the fact that the death reported by the Palestinian authorities, now officially of 47 thousand, does not include the one of those which are dying from starvation or in Hospital, nor for the lack of medical assistance, nor the ones of the non recovered bodies, which by some conservative estimate makes the official body count of 46 thousand to represent less then the 10% of the actual number of the victims.

Here a rare article touching on the issue.

In fact, while children are now dying also from the cold, and more hospitals are being besieged and attacked, the majority of Gazans have in effect become homeless and refugees living in tents, makeshift shelters and ruins of bombed out buildings, hence, there is no way of knowing how many of them are truly missing in the basements and under the rubles of their homes, or how many of them are still trapped and alive and awaiting to be rescued, and obviously, how many of them are alive and how many have died.

There is also no way to know how many have been buried in mass graves or have already been disposed of at sea by the zionazi Genocide joe’s pier “of shame” operation, which according to many, was a Trojan horse built to bring in more weapons, loot the Gaza archeological sites and treasures and disappear Palestinian bodies.

There will also be no way of knowing how many have been vaporized by the 2000 pounds and thermobaric bombs which have been dropped on the besieged enclave, “so far more then the equivalent of 4 Hiroshima bombs” , and only after years of studying the millions of ours of video and audio recorded evidences of this Holocaust, we will be able to give name to many more but still not all of the victims of this horrendous and cynical Holocaust.

Meanwhile, while dozens are being reported killed every day in Gaza, many more, sniped in the so called “kill zones”, are left dead and unaccounted for in the streets and on the fields, countless more are being arrested and disappeared, and the deliberate targeting of once temples of health, hospitals, and of journalist, first responders and humanitarian workers continues unabated under the eyes of a United Nations, now reduced to a pariah of humanity.

As if powerless in the face of horror and of the most brutal of crimes, complicit in the whitewashing of the most horrific of crimes, captured by the insanity and greed of the few, with its spineless and criminally negligent at best representatives, the United Nations, have become the symbol of colonialist greed and destroyer of not just human rights, but also lives, which instead of protecting, without any regards for morality, life and of the international law which his supposed to be representing and upholding, condemn an entire people to an inhumane reality of perpetual torture and brutal agony and pain.

Here one more piece of evidence of the deliberate terrorism exercised by the Secretary General of the United Nations, as when he had the chance to set up a safe zone in Gaza in November 2023, he refused to establish a protectorate.

The fall of the Assad elected government and the potential destruction of Syria for its integration into the infamous map of the so called “greater israel”.

The fall of Syria, which for many seamed to be a surprise, was a long time ago planed strategic maneuver for the expansion of the wars in the Middle East, organized to deflect the attentions from the horrors perpetrated on the people of Palestine and Lebanon, and theoretically give some kind of cover for israel to continue with its Genocidal campaign on its neighbors, for the preplanned theft of more land and the extermination and subjugation of more people.

It also served to make sure that the prime minister of the zionist wannabe state which was scheduled to face prosecution in israel for among other, the crime of corruption, could be some how saved, as he could on the same days of his trial declare to have achieved the annexation of the Golan and the capture of more Syrian land, villages and mountains.

Note, annexation is and remains illegal under international law, and invasion or strikes on foreigner countries is called act of aggression and excepts by imbeciles and psychopaths, annexation can not be legally defined or perceived as an act of selfdefense.

Rules of war do exist and israel has been braking every single one of them.

Where is Assad?

What people are not aware of, is that following his denied request to Russia, to intervene in stoping the israeli bombardment of his country by Israeli jets, and the refusal to the authorization of the use of its satellites and planes to knock down the drones and jets attacking it, Assad had already, less then a year ago ordered the removal of large number of forces which were till then, protecting among other, the cities of Alepo and Hama.

Since Assad was in effect rendered powerless to attack terrorists which were occupying large part of his country, and finding himself betrayed by his closest allies he was left with no alternatives left.

After the start of the invasion of his cities and obvious betrayal by the generals by him put in place to guard and protect the country’s Air Force and military bases, according to supposedly reliable sources, following the invasion of Damascus and the military betrayal and coup which was about to turn the streets of the city into rivers of blood, and realizing that if he would have attempted to fight back, the killing of the innocents would have been blamed not on the terrorists invading the country, but on himself and on those still loyal to him, did the only thing he could possibly do to prevent further bloodshed, left the country for Russia, and negotiated the surrender of his government and the peaceful transfer of power for the formation of a new one.

In reality though, Assad which was allegedly last seen in Moscow 4 days before his abdication, and back in Syria till his abdication, as not been publicly seen since.

Unconfirmed news regarding the shooting down of his plane somewhere over Lebanon had quickly surfaced in the ours prior to his alleged statement of abdication, but also quickly removed from the news feed, as statements from Russia claimed him to be together with his family and alive and well in Moscow.

This news was anyhow never backed up by any photographs or video interviews, giving the rise to speculations that he may have been disappeared hider in Russia, Syria, or Lebanon.

Furthermore, even though a statement which is alleged to be written by Assad was released via one of his telegram channels one week after his departure, also in this case, no video recording or eye witness has actually come forward to confirm the authenticity of his message nor his or is family’s whereabouts.

At this point in fact, to say that Russia did not betray Syria would be an ignorant statement, hence on this grounds the disappearing by the Russians of the Assad family is more than an unfounded conspiracy theory, and indeed the most likely scenario.

The israeli attack n Syria which followed, covered up by the propaganda and controlled opposition media under the guise of an operation designed to secure its borders, was so allowed to explode into the full blown invasion and supposed annexation of the Golan and of many Syrian cities now under the israeli military control, and the systematic destruction of practically all known Syrian army, naval, and air bases.

The Brutal bombardment of Syrian border defense bases, have so gone as if unnoticed by the mainstream medias, bombing which rendered Syria a non existing country which as I am typing, is being chopped into pieces, now redistributed among the thugs and terrorists which have taken control of a country now left with no army, navy, air force or police force, ruled by extremists, terrorists, and more terrorists entities, israel and its proxies.

Partners in crime

The four partners in crime, regimes of israel, US, Turkey and Qatar, have so in effect shown more than just their true colors of traitors, back stabbers and essentially, enemies to humanity, of which’s human rights and value which they all pretend to be concern with, are instead not just trampling on, but deliberately trashing.

Publicly denouncing the warcrimes, and privately increasing their trade with the Genocidal entity, have for close to 1 and half year now, watch a Genocide unfold on the Palestinian people as well as their own schools, offices, buildings and hospitals, which they had built in Gaza and which had been for years providing help and assistance to those in need, blown up to bits and burning, and as if everything should be accidental, done nothing to held the responsible account for its destruction of them.

And let’s not forget the so called negotiations, which for months saw the representatives of the same countries, regularly meeting in luxurious resorts to supposedly discuss a peace which is still not achieved.

Beside the stab in the back to the Palestinian and Lebanese resistance by Turkey, country of which economy growth and business with israel since 2008 have always increased during the times of israeli wars on Gaza, Qatar, has also come out in the open as the ultimate whitewashing machine and controlled media apparatus of the Middle East.

Showing part of the horrors taking place in Gaza and in Palestine, but always excusing them and regularly attempting to diminish the power of the courts by declaring as not enforceable or non binding the judgments, provisional measures, sentences, court orders and recommendations of the International Court of Justice or the ones of the International Criminal Court, or airing interviews proclaiming the judgments as “not binding”, or the supposed right for some politicians and state officials not to enforce the International Criminal Court arrest warrant on individuals wanted for warcrimes and crimes against humanity or under current investigation for the crime of Genocide, or by championing the israeli justification of warcrimes by once again, defining them as accidents or military operations, attempting to generate a sense of hopelessness and submission, as if humanity should just watch the warcrimes without reacting.

Running a psychological programming and warfare designed to dehumanize, normalize warcrimes, and generate the illusion of a supposed public consent, covering up warcrimes with other warcrimes and pretending to have forgotten about the previous one committed to hammer down its audience with a sense of hopelessness which does not give any escape from the one sided horrors nor provide any path, solutions or hope.

Playing the part of the one siding with the victims, but since many months now, refraining from showing or discussing certain images, such as the ones of crowds of civilians executed by bullets in the head or by heavy machine gun fire, or refrain from showing the images of the mass graves discovered, or of the obvious warcrimes committed on hospitals and mosques, or eventually even hiding images and video recording of many of the craters and places struck by the obvious 2000 pound bunker buster bombs, sometimes shown during live feed and then quickly pulled out and deleted.

Bias and real aim now revealed by its promotion of the overthrown of the Assad regime, and the installment in power of extremists already once officially labeled as terrorists, now crowned as supposed liberators.

On this note, I am not a fan of Assad, which in effect have not stud up to free Syria from the israeli occupation of its territories, but as we can all see, setting up the terrorists organization now running the country under the rule of a known head chopper, have only made the situation of those in Syria and of those trapped under israeli occupation worst.

Meanwhile, while the eyes of the world are on Syria, from were news of mass summary executions is taking place since days now, in both Gaza, the rest of Palestine and in Lebanon, people are still being targeted by among others, drones and jets strikes, and in the case of Gaza, place now partitioned into two, especially those of the north, are left to starve and die without any resources, as hospitals have been all bombed, and doctors and nurses operating in them have been forced to leave, or arrested, disappeared, or murdered.

So while famine is setting in, the usual eugenists psychopaths which continues to defend israel, are now cheering on the very same terrorists which they have for decades supposedly fought, and continuing to whitewash the horrors and insane attitudes of Genocidaires, as if they should even have the rights to do so.

As I keep on saying, when dealing with thugs, there is no way around it.

When confronting bullism, there is only one solution to the problem, overwhelming and subduing the bully.

Everything else is not just futile, but self destructive, as it would allow the bully “which’s aim is always the one to impose itself on others, to take advantage of a situation which could only see the bully abusing the power to it given.

Bullies must be subdued, and if violence is their weapon of choice, than even more than the one it uses must be used to neutralize it and subdue it.

Only after the bully is given a taste of its own medicine, he will come to face the reason it had lost.

Braking the matrix.

As I wrote before and I will re elaborate now for a better understanding, the entire construct of good and evil, is an absurd invention, designed to turn the natural polarity of things, “life and death”, into one designed to keep its subjects entrapped into a concept of believe, instead of one based on logic and understanding.

So what is evil?

According to the dictionary, it means:

“profoundly immoral and wicked: his evil deeds | no man is so evil as to be beyond redemption. (of a force or spirit) embodying or associated with the forces of the devil: we were driven out of the house by an evil spirit”.

The devil, as is depicted by religion and by fairytales, does not exists, and evil, is an artificial invention which has no spirituality nor spirit, it is but a mare abstract construct used to scare people into submission, justify the crimes of some, and condemn the non compliance of others, thereby it cannot be seen or classified as something spiritual, as in effect, is a vicious and nefarious construct built on sickness, ignorance and belief.

By this fact, becomes evident that those subject to such a belief, “believer in evil”, are in effect the enforcers of their own ignorance and misery.

So you may ask, how can we destroy evil?, to which I would reply, it is as easy as changing the meaning of the word, just recognize it for what it is, a construct designed to justify the crimes of rulers, to frighten people into submission, and to regulate crime such as theft “taxation”, violence and kidnapping “arrest”, and keep the people as ignorant subjects.

Once you realize that there is no such thing as a spiritual power associated with the word “evil”, but only supremacists ideology “see zionism and luciferians”, which in effect are nothing hider than criminal ideology and sickness of the mind conceived to dictate fear and oppress, and classify it for what they are, a criminal ideology which can no longer be tolerated and a sickness which like any other type of sickness, can and must be cured, humanity will finally find itself free from it.

Once evil is seen as a sickness, we will be able to cure those effected by it and vanquish its word, concept, and indeed presence and existence from our reality.

The theater of war must be dismantled.

Do not despair.

After centuries of brutal censure, repression and sheer violence on the people by their dictators and psychopathic eugenists leaders, humanity is for the first time in world’s history, facing the insanity of the monsters in office, and realizing the extent of the deception which for generations, had trapped it in a system of belief designed to maintain it subdued to the rule of the very same monsters which for centuries had entrapped and turned people and nature into its alleged “personal property” to be control by ways of terror and deceit, as the world is awaking to the truth which for so long it was induced and even forced to neglect.

The awakening which begun with the mass culling operation we now know as the cov ID19 agenda, and with the spark started in Palestine in 2023, which lighten and shined its light on the faces of the monsters, is now global.

This general awakening, which many are still not able to comprehend, and which till today, some are still trying to deny, will eventually, like the billions before them, soon fully awake them too.

It take only the blink of an eye, to set the difference between being asleep or awake, and although many are still trying to turn around and go back to sleep, when they do wake up, they will think again about that thing which woke them up in the first place.

In other words, the world is already awake, all people need to do is realizing it and begin acting as such.

Lies and deceit are based on fictional and not concrete things, and abstract in essence, can only strive in the darkness, but when the light is shined on them, they vanquish, as their false essence and indeed existence, can no longer materially cling on the lies on which is built on and thereby, falls in its emptiness and falsities for to cease to exist.

Once “evil “ is no longer something considered of divine nature or of power, it will loose all its powers for to become erased from the consciousness of men.

Exiting the era of evil and entering the one of wisdom, is but the natural consequence of intelligence.

Eyes wide open on Lebanon

As we have clearly been witnessing during the last 15 months of a brutal Holocaust unleashed on the Palestinian people and now being expanded to Lebanon, which finds itself powerless by the fear imposed on it by the zionazi terrorists and by so many the Genocidal world’s leaders, which since the start of this brutal Holocaust, have been doing absolutely nothing to stop the warcrimes the people of Lebanon are now awaiting to find out if they too, will be made to suffer the same level of brutality and terrorism which their Palestinian brothers have had to endure, or if they will be allowed to go back to their devastated home to rebuilt the homes and lives which the israeli aggression had destroyed.

Warcrimes such as the targeting with drones and jets of building located in densely populated areas, or even on diplomatic buildings, and the terrorists attacks unleashed on its people, such as the one of the pagers and walkie talkies which saw literally thousands of civilian victims, inexcusable and undeniable act of terrorism with no precedent in history and once again indisputable warcrimes which have never been officially condemned by the criminal representatives of the security council, and which have been whitewashed and in effect made seams as if legal by the UN Secretary General and by his crooked director of the UNRWA, which as if the warcrimes committed by the israelis should be actually not warcrimes but legal and normal, justifies them and once again, covers them up under the guise of “accidents” or “military operations”, the true monsters behind the deception and Genocide agenda, have in effect come out of the closet and are now in plain sight for everyone to see.

Following the start of the Genocidal war unleashed on Gaza, the constant mass bombings with illegal munitions of its city centers, hospitals, and refugee camps, along with the invasion of its territories, and the further threats of more indiscriminate bombing on the civil population and of the obliteration of its civil and energy infrastructure, also Lebanon have become a country of which’s existence as an independent country is now under threat.

Placed under the isranazi control by a supposed 60 days temporary truce agreement which is to end and be replaced by a permanent one on the 20 of January, truce which israel constantly violates and after which time, the israelis should vacate the territories of Lebanon which are now being by its forces and settlers occupied, for to supposedly allow the return of border guards duty to the Lebanese army, is in effect an other Trojan horse, as in effect, thanks to the so called truce, israel could finally managed to fully invade the south of Lebanon, thing which till before the so called truce, israel had not managed to do.

Now after the 60 days are practically up, we are left to wait an see if the isranazi withdraw from the occupied territories will come true, and if the supposed withdrawal will be real, or will it result in more war.

Will the israelis pull back their tanks and weapons, or was the false ceasefire just to give it the time to plant more explosives, booby traps and spying devices and push back the Lebanese defenses to the north of the Letani river in preparation for their next invasion?

How long will the truce last before israeli crimes will once again unleashed the wrath of the people of the Middle East against the supremacist and colonizers invaders?

Those are questions which are not to hard to answer, as the “greater israel map” have already been presented by the war criminal prime minister of the Apartheid wannabe state to the United Nations, and the public declarations of his Genocidal government to the world have already provided a clear view to the answers.

But Palestine and Lebanon are not the only two victims of the brutality, as also Syria, of which’s leaders once sold out to israel which never vacated the Golan heights, and which anyhow served to provide passage for some armaments to the resistance fighters of both Lebanon and Palestine, and which now finds itself militarily destroyed, as israeli jets obliterated all of its naval, Air Force, and weapons storage facilities, and where after an obvious coup, followed by the disappearing of the elected president “Assad”, now said to be in Russia, “no evidences provided”, an actual known wanted terrorist with a ten million dollar bounty on its head, is now crowned as the supposed new president of a new Syria, now being further occupied and partitioned by the US, Israel, Turkey and Qatar.

Setting up the terrorist state and using mercenaries to form new armed factions to avoid the charges for terrorism under they old ones, is just the first step for expanding the recruitment of more extremist which now anyway with or without Syrian navy or air force, are armed to the teeth with some of the most sophisticated and lethal weapons and technology on the planet.

Many have been mentioning the possibility of Iraq being next on the list, but I think that instead of Iraq, Egypt, Turkey, Jordan, the Saudi and the Emirates could all fall very quickly, as they also, with their passive stand in the view of the Holocaust unleashed on the Palestinian people which obviously, have not resulted in the end of the suffering for their fellow muslim brothers but on the contrary, allowed it to continue while its trade with the zionists and with its sponsors kept on growing, are also finding themselves in a position of betrayal towards their own kind.

And as the same fire of uncertainty burning throughout Palestine, Lebanon and Syria is now already burning throughout the Middle East, where color revolution are sponsored all day, and crises means opportunities and profit for the predators, the weak stand of all Arab and muslim countries “including Egypt and Iran”, is now igniting a power keg which can potentially explode in a new wave of “this time uncontrollable”, color revolutions throughout the entire region.

The trinity of deception.

Weapons, telecommunication and pharmaceutical industry , the new trinity of power, fabricating their future and ensuring their own profit for decades to come, and for the continuation of terror based ideology in which they will continue to pretend to be overlords of science, and that all the wars are fought for freedom and somehow, to save the planet, and not for killing people and dispossessing them of their land.

And so, while the merchants of death of the warmongers of the war industry reck in billions by declaring absurd costs reaching sums of supposedly millions for each bomb they produce and blow up, and of which’s whereabouts or true value and alleged destruction no one can really fully certify, to the pharmaceutical industry, selling sometime for thousands or even hundreds of thousands for what in reality costs only cents to produce, and which instead of promoting true medicine, turns it into marketing providing the cures only to those who can afford them, to the so called telecommunication industry, which sells thin air, and recks monthly paychecks from anyone owning a mobile device.

Those are the three industries of theft, which most profit from fraud and for the misery they produce, making money from horror, deception an illusion, and poring them in their perfect terror and propaganda machine.

A propaganda machine which they can spin to keep their subjects scared and feeling powerless and subdued.

So called programming, “of the viewer’s brain”, to believe as facts obvious lies, and install a sense of impotency in a psychological warfare operation designed to normalize horrors and insanity.

And as everything we are told to be immoral and illegal is being displayed and cheered by politicians and by their manufacturing consent programming propaganda machine, the true intent of the monsters comes in full display, as many politicians come out in the open to try to do their outmost to ramp up more unconstitutional laws and mandates to censure dissent.

This time around though, as the masses are already aware of the insanity of those criminal leaders, the ones fighting the windmills, are not those on the good quest, but are those which in their quest for dominance and power over the entire world, are unequivocally bound to loose it all..

Dirty tricks in a war are not dirty tricks, they are acts of terrorism.

Placing mercenaries and terrorist groups throughout the Second and Third World, to destabilize continents and exploit their riches, has been an old practice of the British and then the French, Germans and the Americans for a very long time.

Arming different factions to make them fight each other, intruding extreme islamist sects, and keep extremism alive in order to justify the presence of troops and by controlling the medias to hide and conceal the colonizers crimes, has also been a long practice.

On the same principle of intruding armed extremists to justify the invasion, we can now see how the so much demonized Gazan’s legally elected governing body, which we all know under the name of “Hamas”, was in effect kick started by israel which did not wanted to face a secular movement of the time such as the one of Fhata, but preferred and supported Hamas cause of its more “at the time” sectarian view, as only against the second it could continue to pretend to be under constant threat, and thereby, continue to impose its supposedly justified terror.

And as labeling hamas as a terrorist organization was obviously easier than labeling as such its secular counter part, the same faith is now aspected to become of Syria, which as it is now governed by a terrorist and head of internationally recognized terrorists organization, can and will be bombed at any time by anyone who wishes to do so.

Beside the looting of its natural resources, and becoming a new testing ground for weapons, Syria, is in fact now set to become one more theater of war, and to be used as distraction by the mainstream medias to deflect attention from the horrors still being perpetrated on the Palestinians and Lebanese people.

So the question is now will Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the gulf states be next to fall into a mercenary war, or will the same ones and Iran, the Saudi, the gulf states and Iraq come to their senses and install a coalition to stop the rise of the new Ottoman Empire and of its traitors satellite state in the heart of Arabia, or will they fall one by one and be dragged back to the stone age by the proxy wars of the west?

One thing is for sure, Turkey will never become a EU member state, and its leader will soon realize about the trap in which he fell in, and find no way to get out of it.

One way or the other, with if the Turkish dictator will be deposed or not, by the current look of things, Turkey will also find itself in the list of countries which will soon fall in the terror which itself had built, enforced and indeed, unleashed.

Walking drunk on the edge of a precipice, or smoking a cigar in a black powder storehouse, trying to up ease the people with fake narratives which do not reflect the truth on the ground, it is a policy which in the era of internet and telecommunication can never succeed, as keeping the truth from being told may work for a short while, but in the end, will for sure blow up on the face of those who have hushed and tried to whitewash the horrors and warcrimes, which will eventually sees those who have made themselves complicit in the warcrimes, face the very same reality which the had allowed to materialize.

As I am typing, rapport of new massacres being committed against the Syrian minorities in the Syria, massacres which have started in what has already been defined as “the Syrian night of the long knifes”, 25 12 2024, is continuing to this day across the entire country with the further closing down of churches, and the unchecked prosecution of countless christians and minorities.

More news have in fact surfaced and are continuing to surface, news according to which, hundreds have been killed on a daily base ever since Christmas night, and as the massacres can not be hidden, are now being blamed on “foreigner extremists”, which in effect, are still official soldiers of the new Syrian army.

Meanwhile israel keeps on invading and bombing also Syria, where from one strike alone more than a dozen civilian were reported killed, and at same time, and after arresting doctors, medical staff, and even patients of the last remaining hospital operating in the north of Gaza, and after having now besieged and threatened with evacuation orders two more hospitals in Gaza, neither the United Nations security council nor the UNGA nor the International Court of Justice have managed to deliver a solution, showing once again that beyond any doubts, they are not simply incompetent and incapable to fulfill their political, civil, and moral duty, but in fact all fully complicit in the atrocities being committed.

The International Court of Justice, is now also irremediably to find itself complicit in the Genocide which it acknowledged as plausible already by the start of 2024, has by withholding its judgment, it prolonged the suffering and the mass killing of people made victims of the very same crimes and acts which as the highest of tribunals to deal with warcrimes, have unequivocally failed to prevent from degenerating from the Genocide which was to the Holocaust which is.

Standing up for justice.

As individuals we may feel helpless in the face of the horrors, but in reality we never are, protesting and boycotting is not just a right but a moral duty.

Obviously, although the people of countries are more often the victims of their rulers and we should never fall in the game of blame which would sees us blaming countries instead of their criminal leaders, nevertheless, we must consider the fact that by purchasing their national products, we are actually financing their sponsoring of wars, hence, boycott must be extended to all of those countries which continue to defend the Genocidaires, if we want to see them changing their stand.

So, keep on protesting and boycott, and if you like to know which countries to boycott, don’t just look at their voting at the UN but learn also the name of those which keeps on arming it and defending it, and act accordingly.

Palestine must be freed.

ICJ must be forced to enforce justice.

One more country, Ireland, has finally joined South Africa, Nicaragua, Colombia, Libya, Mexico, Palestine, Spain, Turkey, Chile, the Maldives and Bolivia, to demand swift action from the judges of the International Court of Justice, asked already 2023 by South Africa, to stop the Genocide and warcrimes which were already since October the seventh, being perpetrated by the israelis on the Palestinian people.

The Court, which is the highest Court and is the official body which deals with the laws maintained under the Genocide Convention, and which was asked to deliver its opinion in the case of the Genocide being perpetrated in front of the eyes of the entire world, cannot give an opinion on its ruling, hider then the one of plausible or not, and as we learn already at the beginning of 2024, the court had indeed given its opinion.

Following the opinion, which in this case saw the Judges agreed on the fact that there is plausible evidences to the fact that israel is committing a Genocide in Palestine, the Court has the “extremely urgent duty” to investigate if the crime of Genocide is being perpetrated, before delivering its definite verdict.

As we have learned, while processing the case, the Court had put forward provisional measures to make sure that while it investigated the reported crimes, israeli authorities should have prevented more crimes from being committed as well as the destruction of evidences retaining to the case it had decided to investigate.

Such provisional measures, which should have seen the compliance of israel and otherwise the enforcement of more restrictive measures by all UN member states, have been totally ignored and violated not just by the zionist supremacist’s entity, but also by nations which have kept on arming an entity which is in effect on trial for Genocide, and which’s leaders are now wanted for warcrimes and crimes against humanity including the ones of murder, torture, and the use of “starvation as weapon of war”.

In the case of Genocide, the law speaks clearly, any means necessary, including the Use of Force, are legit to stop a Genocide, and every nation have the duty to act to prevent and stop the Genocide from taking place.

Furthermore, the arming and financing of war criminals is also a crime according to among other, also the Genocide Convention, and all of those people and entities which have continued to finance and arm the war criminals and Genocidaires, are thereby also complicit in the crime which they had armed and sponsored.

This is not an opinion but a legal fact which must awake the people of those countries which have or are still arming and assisting the warcrimes, as the Genocidaires politicians and representatives which have endorsed and sponsored the warcrimes must be dealt with at first by the very same countries of which’s domestic laws they have violated, before ending up in the dock in The Hague for their involvement with the indisputable israeli Holocaust of the Palestinian people.

Countries like Lebanon and Yemen which have already acted in the attempt to stop the obvious Genocide, will for ever be remembered for their bravery, and those which have actually formed a coalition to go after them, will also be remembered for their viciousness and betrayal of humanity in the face of the most brutal and televised Holocaust.

Many wonder why is the Court responsible for preventing Genocide, after one year of massacres and obvious warcrimes being committed and publicly broadcasted on a daily base, still neglecting the obvious, and have not yet issued its so much needed verdict, and thereby allow for the continuation of the atrocities and for them to increase, and on which grounds countries like the US, Germany, Uk and others which are still arming and defending the rogue entity, can still pretend the legality of the blatant warcrimes.

Obviously there can be no good answer to answer such questions, as the mass extermination, collective punishment, and the violation of literally every one of the laws inscribed in the Genocide Convention, have been constant and are continuing unabated, so there really is no good reason or excuse for to allowing it to continue, nevertheless, with if you can believe it or not, it is actually the management of the UN in itself, the one which while rightfully complaining for the israeli choking of the aid trucks delivering, it can still maintain that because some half empty trucks of aid are getting in, somehow, Genocide is “possibly” not taking place.

It must also be obvious that no matter how much israel and its sponsors keep on trying to pretend their rights to massacre and steal people’s homes, land and resources and to control the masses by dictating lies through their mass media’s narrative machine , their reign of lies is collapsing and the ground crumbling down below their feet.

Like a stinking pile of crap, which after being flushed down the sewage frees the air from its physical presence and stink, the castle of crap and built on lies from which humanity have been for so long enslaved, is bound to be flushed down the drains of our history.

The Palestinians which will survive this Genocide, will be forever been remembered as the Palestinian Holocaust survivors and those who have caused it, the monsters who in the year 2023, 2024 and 2025, followed the goals and eventually the destiny of their Genocidal supremacist predecessors, the nazi.

Stand in solidarity with Palestine and demand for yours and indeed, for all nations to join civilization and humanity in joining the ICJ case to stop the Genocide and punish its perpetrators, and to demand that the Court acts and issues its verdict immediately.

As the International Court of Justice have already received enough evidences to proceed in its case, countries which are joining the case must simply co-sign the already made applications, to avoid excuses to delay the already long awaited verdict, and even if already many countries have already joined the case, the more is the better.

Continue to demonstrate and to boycott israel and all its supporters, protest against your corrupted and genocidal representatives and let your voice be heard, so that once and for all we can end all the insanity and achieve the peace which we all as humans deserve.

Don’t fear and be strong, we are the many, they are the nothing.

One voice for peace, unity and justice.

Peace, freedom, dignity and justice for Palestine and for the world.

Sol Sön

