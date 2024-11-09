Day 400 of the Palestinian Holocaust. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 43,508 Palestinians have been killed, and 102,684 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023. At list 530552 also reported dead or missing. The real number of the dead and missing, already months ago estimated by the Lancet to be more than 180000, is anyhow much higher than that, as beside the fact that the number reported by the PA, is the one of actual bodies found, the number does not include those which have diesel in hospital for medical reason, nor the one of those who’s bodies pulverized by the explosions nor of those still buried under rubble and which’s disappearance have not been reported, as entire families have been wiped out, leaving no relatives to denounce the missing.

Famine is also setting in specially in the north of Gaza where aid trucks are being prevented from entering and supply those who cannot or does not want to abandon their homes and where hospitals have been all partially or completely destroyed, and civil servant, first responders and rescuers are being shot at and prevented from doing their job.

Before starting this dive into the situation in Palestine, the Middle East, and into the reasons behind the horrors we are now all witnessing, a quick comment on the number one sponsor and enabler of the genocide we are now witnessing in Palestine and throughout the Middle East, the American government.

On the elections show.

Finally after a long wait for nothing, the elections are over and the Hollywood queen of the show have been crowned with the title of 47th president of the United States of America.

And so, after years of martial law, mandates, murderous protocols, medical martial law, censure, information repression and digital slavery, and after the stollen trillions, and hundreds of billions waisted on a war against Russia and against the entire Middle East, a war which could never be won, along with the start of the worst genocide In world history, the democrats, now soaked and sinking in the horrors and the blood of the innocents which they had spilled on themselves, their constituents, and on the entire world, realizing that should they win the elections, they would have to continue supporting and arm, one, a conflict against Russia which will bankrupt their own country and risks to initiate a world war of the like never witnessed before, and two, the continuation of the insane and Genocidal israeli war against the muslim and Arab people, which now, also armed with some of the most sophisticated weapons on the planet, can also strike back and destroy all of its military bases throughout the region, as well as literally kick them out from the entire Middle East, and facing the anger of the people raising up in protest against a textbook Genocide turned into Holocaust, and the insanity pushed on themselves by the lies, sickness and and immorality of their supposedly “democratic” leaders, are forced to step back, and to quickly go in hide.

Realizing to have failed in all of their intents, and finding themselves in need to end their contracts with individuals indicted, or soon to be indicted for warcrimes and crimes against humanity, and which’s association which with would result with themselves being charged for complicity in warcrimes, the so called, Democratic Party, cleverly declares the Genocidaire in power to be senile and thereby, provides him with the ultimate excuse to getaway with its role and complicity in both the scamdemic, the war in Ukraine, and the Genocide in Palestine.

And so, after setting up a new and most unpopular candidate to take his place, “Kamala”, and after making sure to also set up to its controlled opposition with the “green”, and with a candidate with a typical Leviathan name, “Stein”, and thereby insuring that in great numbers, those which oppose the genocide will not vote her hider, the presidency is being passed to the trump and his republicans without causing the massive unrest and civil war which many had predicted.

The statue of shame and the trump Oscar shot.

This is so the result of the pathetic show, in which the democrats, which under the phony Geriatric Genocide Joe, responsible for the destruction of democracy and the unleashing of insane and unconstitutional mandates and laws, along with wars which can not be won, and of an holocaust of the like never witnessed before, have reach the bottom of the bottomless pit.

This along with their attempt at destruction of freedoms and inalienable rights and of the so called “Democratic Party”, now symbol of forced lockdowns, mass imprisonment, forced inoculation, censure, arrest of dissidents, killer mandates, genocidal protocols, digital slavery, and with its attempt to the legalization of pedophilia and perversion by it defined as “ sexual orientation”, and “human rights”, and terrorism, warcrimes, and Genocide, by it supposedly justified by as “ self defense” and “military operations”, excuses and whitewashing with which after months of whitewashing, have cause a Genocide to morph into the most brutal Holocaust ever recorded on film and even live streamed, as in effect become the embodiment of that fascism and dictatorial monstrosity which from its birth had always claimed to be opposing.

A fascism now also rebranded under the deceiving term of “technocracy”, in order to justify the use of technology, not for to help society evolve, but to literarily, chain people into a matrix and a cryptic chain gang system of domination which destroys privacy and human rights, and from which once in, they can never escape.

Share

Must be obvious to everyone by now that the results of this so called election was decided long ago, and that the Democratic Party, now forced to respond for its crimes of conspiracy, crimes which makes it responsible for millions of deaths and for a Genocide turned Holocaust as a direct result of its actions, was obliged to pass the ball to someone which will be supposedly, hopefully able to save America from the sinking hole in which is sinking, stop the waisting of trillions now being town on wars which can not be won, and at same time, continue shielding and cutting taxes for the rich, and as always, continue raising them for the poor.

Keep in up the tradition of corporatism and predatory capitalism, and the illusion of wealth represented not by health and intelligent thinking, but by greed, bullism, ugliness and possession.

No flyzone is also what the UN must demand, if it wants to prevent further attacks on the civil population, and prevent a conflict which’s consequence would most likely lead the world into a nuclear Armageddon.

Unisraelize

About that piece of Palestine we call israel, we all must be made aware and be reminded of the fact that many there are opposed to zionism, and many of them would like to make peace and find a way to peacefully coexist with the Palestinian people, just as they did before israel was even invented, and I and anyone who is truly committed to world peace, must thank and support their stand in manifesting their discontent and rage towards a government which is in effect, turning the country on which they lived, into a monstrosity which as it stand, should be wiped out from the face of the earth, nevertheless, after watching a Genocide, which as now protracted for over one year, and morphed into a full blown Holocaust, and after witnessing the inabilities of the good people in israel, to depose the terrorists which rules them, seams now inevitable that a solution and end of this unfolding Holocaust can only be brought in through a swift and decisive military intervention.

Like I wrote before, the so called, good israelis, must hider unite and depose their warmongering and genocidal despots, or get out of the land till peace will be restored and until they will be allowed to go back to help in rebuilding what their insane and vicious zionists leaders had destroyed.

Those who consider themselves zionist are going to have to face the fact, that just like for their Genocidal and supremacists predecessors, which brought the world into a world war, and to what is remembered as the first Holocaust, history, will not forgive them.

Palestinians who will survive the horrors which have and are taking place, will be forever known and remember as the, “Palestinian Holocaust survivors”, and those responsible for it, the heinous and nefarious zionists monsters.

Posted on 8 11 2024

For now, Enough is enough as enough is enough!

As it stands, Military intervention to neutralize all israeli military capabilities is unquestionable and unavoidable.

The proven terrorist and brutally inhumane entity must be dismantled, criminalized and just like its predecessor, the nazi, never again be allowed to come back to existence.

This all-in game by the psycho killers of zion, must end with its total destruction and its eradication from reality.

For over a year I have been hoping for a solution which would bring some kind of recognition for both groups, which theoretically, if both accepting the presence of the other, as the Palestinian did, and both using laws which protects all equally, could have been possible.

Now, after so much massacres and destruction of both, people, their homes, and world’s heritage sites, sites which had stood the test of time for centuries or even millennia, and not just in Palestine, but also, as we have all witnessed with its senseless and deliberate targeting of civilians, their infrastructure, and more archeological and world heritage sites, destroyed by the viciousness an jealousy of monsters throughout the Middle East, is time to face the fact that such an heinous and vicious monster, can not be allowed to exist.

For such, because of the discrimination, hate and horror perpetrated on an entire people, which from as far as Yemen, Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Egypt and Jordan, and throughout all of the Arab and muslim countries, have suffer and are continuing to suffer the consequences of being ruled by despots, and by the zionists outcasted and slander for their color and belief, I have come to the conclusion that such a possibility, even if miraculously achieved, could not be permanent nor just, nor would allow all sides to coexist in peace, till the adoption of a law and constitution, which once again, based on the principles of universal justice and of human rights, can be put in place to work in repairing the damage done and for protecting all who in peace, honesty and justice wants to live and places their trust.

The zionist wannabe state of israel, is an abomi-nation which is not compatible with any ideals reflected in the worldwide adopted and championed principles of human rights and universal justice, therefore anyone who defends it, is in effect, a terrorist and an active threat to humanity.

The land here in question is called Palestine, and as we learned from history, as long as it has been defined as Palestine, it has also been defined as the Holy Land.

Since the British first, and the israelis after them, the land once considered as holy, as been transformed into one of suffering, theft, ethnic cleansing, plunder, and slavery.

A slavery concealed now by the term Apartheid, which even according to the country which managed to free it self from Apartheid, South Africa, the level of discrimination and horror exercised on the Palestinian people by the zionazi regime, makes the one of the horrors by it suffered under the Apartheid regime, pale in compare.

Smashing the conspiracy.

As we all witnessed for over one year now, the United Nations, institution once thought to be erected for uniting the world under the banner of human rights and universal justice, have in effect, not only failed to maintain its institution free from bias and corruption, but actually turned it into an instrument for legalizing atrocities and warcrimes.

By adopting a language by it defined as,“politically correct”, and by fact, turning the sense of words and meanings, like describing a war of aggression as “self defense”, or blatant warcrimes and crimes of Genocide as not actual crimes of Genocide, but as “potential crime of Genocide”, or justifying attacks on hospitals or for the blowing up of homes and infrastructure as “military operations” or even as, “accidents”, the spineless or corrupted and nefarious politicians and United Nations representatives, have in effect, not only continued to whitewash a Genocide now turned under their eyes and under the ones of the entire world into a full blown Holocaust, but also allowed for the continuous destruction of the properties and World Heritage sites of which they were, and still are responsible for.

Not even after the murder of hundreds of their staff members, or the direct targeting of hospitals and shelters, schools, universities, archeological sites, churches, mosques, and ancient temples, nor the fact that the nefarious and rogue entity unleashing a Genocidal campaign in Gaza, Palestine, Lebanon, and across pretty much the entirety of the Middle East, indiscriminately killing or worst, “deliberately”, as it continues to target Hospitals and health centers and facilities across both Gaza and Palestine, and which have now also in effect declared the Humanitarian Aid Agency of the UN UNRWA to be a terrorist organization, and shot, bombed and gassed its peacekeepers, have not being causing the reaction which any human being would have had, as they, have like the servants of an evil cult, continue bowing to the bitting and horrors, and to protect its perpetrators.

Acting like mare spectators, without any type of response to the warcrimes beside the one of empty statements, and with their constant bending over, while pretending of not to be sure of what is happening in front of their eyes, or of being powerless, allowing for the worst crimes ever recorded and filmed in world history to take place, complicit in the horrors which they are permitting, their crimes and monstrosity will never be forgotten.

On this facts, it must be made clear that while people, which are at large not knowledgeable of the law, may be to some extent excused for their ignorance, but state and UN officials, cannot.

Defining a blatant warcrime as an accident is a crime.

Criminal negligence is a crime.

Same goes for calling a crime such as the use of 2000 pounds bombs on urban areas, or the attack on hospitals, ambulances or places of worship, or the targeting of densely populated areas, or the one of journalists, or the booby trapping of commercial devices as “military operations” or “potential warcrimes”.

Those are unquestionably war crimes.

An accident, in the legal sense, is what happens when someone haves a car crash, for which only after an investigation and a court decision, the responsible party may be charged, the bombing of a school, an hospital, a market, a refugee camp, or of a zone defined as “safe zone”, is a warcrime, and as capital crime, its perpetrators, are not innocent till proven guilty, but the very opposite, guilty until proven innocent.

Those who protect people which commit warcrimes, are also themselves under the law found guilty of the crime of complicity in the warcrimes or worst, genocide, so by fact, the great majority of UN officials and judges, which have for months continued whitewashing the warcrimes, and of state officials which have pretended not to be aware of the Holocaust unfolding, and continued to send arms, trade, and continued to pretend the obvious Genocide and warcrimes to be “possibly not warcrimes”, must all be removed from their posts, to be persecuted for their criminal negligence or deliberate role in the conspiracy, betrayal, and crimes against humanity.

Those are in effect all crimes which they, the United Nations representatives, have personally allowed to take place and to continue under their watch, and with if for weakness or conspiracy, are irremediably guilty of, and for which they must be removed and replaced by honest and strong people which true to their commitment to codes and laws codified in the United Nations chart, Rome statute, Vienna, and Geneva convention, can save the United Nations which, as it stands, is unequivocally become more harmful than good.

Special note regarding UNRWA.

UNRWA, is in effect the implanted spine or organ, now and since its installment, essential for the survival of millions of refugees, victims not only of the zionists, but also and fundamentally of the unsavory decision of the United Nations to partition a land which it did not owned, had any jurisdiction on, or any rights to it.

The UN, with its supposed recognition of the wannabe state of israel, recognition which in effect never been made complete, as israel which has never ratified it and fulfilled the preconditions by it demanded, is not a legal state, as to this day, israel, does not have any legal borders, have not recognized the state of Palestine, nor accepted Jerusalem as its capital, as it was mandated for its recognition.

Therefore, the entity which from its birth governed by terrorists, which among other horrific crimes, had also murdered in 1948 the Secretary General of the United Nations “Count Bernadotte”, is in fact testimony not just to the bullism and thuggery and disdain for the international law of the rogue entity which after 76 years of existence and of warcrimes have not even fulfilled the requirements to it asked in order to become a legal and recognized state, but also testimony to the UN own malpractices and crimes.

Like a crime syndicate, the UN, instead of truly defending those who it pretends to protect, standing by and whitewashing the most brutal of crimes, and while pretending to be outraged for the most egregious violations of international law, continues to allow its members to do business and arm its perpetrators.

As the organ called UNRWA was made to pretend to be wanting to help the refugees forced out from their land to which the UN itself, had promised the right to return, and by having for 76 years, served in providing social and essential assistance for the refugees which the UN never succeeded to bring back to their home, the agency “UNRWA”, has become an essential organ for the survival of millions of people, and closing it down, specially now, time in which famine is a reality felt and lived by two and half million people in Gaza for months now, would unequivocally result into an even larger Holocaust than the one which we are now seeing.

Such would in effect be a Genocidal act, as it would literally starve an entire nation which now entrapped and boxed in a giant kill box, would be inexorably condemn to death by starvation.

The terrorists must be stoped.

Stop arming the Holocaust and press charges on those doing it.

After the official expulsion of the UN from Palestine, now is time for the long awaited expulsion of israeli representatives from the United Nations and from the civilized world.

As we have all learned, after 76 years of Apartheid, deception and coverups, israel have finally come out in the open and confirmed its since long announced intent to wanting to expelled UN agency UNRWA from the once holy Palestinian land, by declaring it a terrorist organization, scribing laws which forbids it from operating, strips its workers from immunity, and in effect, turns both its workers and facilities into its “legitimate military targets”.

With this last dumb move, the suicidal and Genocidaires rogue entity, israel, have finally capitulated and dissolved any and all of the alleged rights it once held, and in effect, becomes a terrorist, and by legal terms, a rogue and Genocidal entity.

As such, the active terrorist entity, now bombing people across the entire Middle East, becomes the biggest physical threat, not just for the stability of the entire Middle East, but for the one of the entire world.

Indiscriminately bombing now also in Lebanon and Syria, and continuing to threaten Iran, the rogue wannabe state, have in effect embodied a monster, which as armed with nuclear weapons and threatening to strike now also the Iranian nuclear facilities, have become a liability and an absolute danger, which as it stands, must be physically neutralized, dismantled, destroyed and prevented for ever again manifest its hate, threats, brutality, horror and existence.

There is no other way to put this, israel is no longer a country, but a crime, a crime so brutal, violent and vile that only an equally violent and brutal action can stop it.

And just as it, refuses to recognize the law, it too must be refused any protection, all of its assets confiscated in order to begin to pay compensation to its victims, and its supporters all blacklisted and investigated for their complicity in its crimes against humanity.

The abomination and terrorist ideology of zionism must also be criminalized, and its teaching become classified as a hate crime.

Groups which have financed or support its expansionism, must also be outlawed, their properties ceased, and its members also place under investigation for their terrorist activities.

Also evident, is that the jewish religion, must be reformed to fit human rights and its principles of equality, or also loose its status of spiritual or religious entity, as the world can no longer allow for the indoctrination of children into a bloody sectarian cult which preaches racial or religion supremacy, discrimination, and hate towards non members of its bloody religion or cult.

Piercing the Bubble

To realize what is really going on, does not take a genius, as all of the evidences are right in front of our faces, or worst in the blood of those who blindly believed.

Like the machines and technologies at our disposal, also the times have changed.

From the one in which information was limited for the few, and in which censure was practically insurmountable, to one in which information is freely shared, people connect across the continents, and absolute censure is now practically impossible.

We have in effect like so reached a new and perhaps only true Age of Enlightenment, as people of every social status and level can now freely interact, and thereby learn of a reality which at large, very different if not completely opposite to the one which till they were force to ware the blinkers of ignorance and belief, they were forced to believe in.

This Age of Enlightenment which started with the diffusion of the internet and of the first internet phone protocols and programs, which in turn allowed the connection of people which till then, depending on mainstream medias for their informations and news, or expensive phone lines, could not get to learn what was happening till much after things had already happened, and now with it, could learn of things in real time and from many sources, giving them chance to brake the chains of mainstream propaganda, and their by, allowing them to act in a timely fashion, and rip that veil of darkness which on them for centuries had been imposed.

It was in fact that such a revolution, which saw people from the lower class of society, come out in the open, and finally learning what was for them till then kept secret that a cultural revolution of the like not witnessed since the Age of Enlightenment.

Since then, technology has developed and grown to levels thought impossible .

Like so, society evolved at a pace never thought possible before, allowing us to finally share the vision of a free and happy world, now at the grasp of everyone.

Out from the dungeons of secrecy and belief, and into the network of humanity, we had finally come out from the darkness of ignorance, and into the light of free information, knowledge and wisdom.

This till 2001, time in which the world was stoped, and with the reinstatement of the dark ages rules, imposed by the USA through its criminal “ patriot act”, man was no longer free to think and share, and once again placed under the cape of terror and fear.

Since then, the noose on the neck of democracy and human rights, have continued to tighten, censorship became more aggressive, and governments more repressive.

No matter what, humanity as anyhow managed to survive, till 2020, year in which what was considered conspiracy theory, became conspiracy fact.

Encaging everyone in a dystopian reality, in which the foretold programs to kill and letting dying as many as 7 billion people declared by the club of Rome with its “ Limits to Growth” plan, and by the infamous UN/wef agenda 2030 became a reality which no one aware of or willing to research, could any longer deny.

And as we witnessed how so many of those politicians, which are pretending to be working for the people have become exposed for the complicity in the conspiracy of their pandemic simulation, and for their active roll in the push for their cov ID toxic jab and dystopian vaccine passport project, have miserably failed, becomes also evident that their wars and attempt to start World War III, becomes their insane choice and way to stay out of the prisons in which in a normal world, they would have already ended up in.

This was plan B “the Cold War” first the Russia Ukraine war, than, when became obvious that zalensky was blowing up his own stations to blame the Russians, the October the seventh false flag.

And trust me, everyone knew it was about to happen, the US, the UK, the EU, and the israelies, all had spies in Gaza, and all had made their reports denouncing what was about to happen public prior to that day.

Some thing else which need to be reminded, and understood, is that practically non of those state representatives of which’s nationals had been taken prisoners gave a damn about their own citizens from the very start of this false flag operation, is shown by the fact that everyone of them knew about the Hannibal directive, and nobody did anything to stop the Israelis from implementing it.

Here a documentary which exposes some of the most important details and facts regarding the October the seventh false flag event, showing that indeed israel was aware of its planning and execution, and instead of stopping it, deliberately allowed it to take place.

October the seventh was an inside job!

Click the link for the video.

The Hannibal directive, for those not yet aware of it, is a directive according to which, the soldiers have the duty to kill also those kidnapped or taken prisoners of war by their enemies.

In fact, it save to say that everyone of those state representatives of which’s citizens had been captured, were indeed aware of the order, as well as they had all the time to prevent it from being implemented, but that instead, as we can see from the records, they hid the facts and allowed the israeli fanatics and Genocidal killers to bomb their own citizens.

Such directive, as shown from the records, was implemented immediately from the moment in which the order to intervene was given, and that despite the possibility of deploying troops to stop the Palestinians from returning to Gaza with their prisoners, the order to intervene was not given till many hours after the massive jail brake out which had accrued on October the seventh “6 to 8 hours” by which time, every nation whose citizens were known to have been in the area, should have demanded that the Israelis would not open fire on their citizens.

This clearly did not happen, proving behind any and all doubt the conspiracy which indeed once again, caused the death of over a thousand people between Israelis and Palestinians fighters, slaughtered by the brutal hellfire missiles of helicopter gunships, jets, drones, tanks, and genocidal soldiers, sent in to massacre everyone on their path.

As so, as if the Hannibal directive should be now the world’s standard according to the UN, even though evidences, personal testimonies, and video recordings of israeli slaughtering ravelers and civilians have been made public, no investigation has been even started, not just by the UN, but also by any of the countries of which’s citizens are still trapped in the Gaza killbox.

Same goes with the bombing of city centers by jets or by drones, a completely ignored warcrime which apparently according to those managing the UN should be considered as if they should be also part of the “new normal”.

That to the booby trapping of walkie-talkies and beepers, as if the most insane terrorist attack in world’s history should be now, should be as described by the reptilian slime bag Secretary General of the United Nations, be considered a “military operation”.

The Secretary General of the UN is compelled to know those facts, as he is supposed to be the spoken for international law, hence he is once again hider criminally negligent, or deliberately violating the laws which he pretends to h uphold.

Eugenists Genocidaires have more than obviously completely captured the United Nations and are using it as their tool for survival.

War is the only thing which can keep them out of Jail.

My hopes for peace are overcome by the awareness of the fact that those sitting in control of the UN are now insane.

So no, they have no emperor and are no empire, they are a cabal of imbeciles which if not kept in check will blow up the all planet just to try it.

On a personal note, I also think that israel was setup for demolition, the “greater israel” is a completely unfeasible myth which specially through war, could never succeed.

Anyway, for more than one year the drive has always been the same, get Iran to do it for to blame it for.

Now instead the coke addicts of Washington and their speed freaks from London, Berlin and Bruxelles, have completely lost their face, and are all going to have to face history for their part in this well recorded and memorized Holocaust, and if Iran would decide to takeout israeli military capabilities at ones, as the west has lost all its credibility and moral compass, the entire world would cheer it.

Arabs and muslim people must open their eyes and hearts and join forces to stop this insanity.

They could turn off the oil tap till israel withdrawal, or dump all their dollars and let the American titanic sink to the bottom of its own made swamp.

Instead what I see people in power speaking up but doing nothing to stop the massacres.

The sand of the sand clock is almost out, and so is the time for to stop this world from being destroyed.

Only israel can save israel from israel.

Free Palestine.

In conclusion.

The nuclear armed rogue entity, which defies all International court’s provisional measures and ruling, blatantly violates all international, humanitarian and weapons convention treaties and laws and commits warcrimes of the like not witnessed since World War I now in Gaza and around the entire Middle East.

The psychopaths and supremacists monsters can not be allowed to continue to kill and destroy nor to continue to rule by the barrel of a gun or worst, the threat of a nuclear Armageddon.

Like I wrote from the start of this insane holocaust, the bully must be neutralized on its tracks to stop the fight.

There is no way around when blood is spilled.

If the bully is allowed to continue he will continue to harm others till he is stoped.

The UN with its security council is now a mare tool of deception and coercion, designed to maintain its status quo, and to control the policing of the world’s resources.

This can not any longer be tolerated or allowed.

Over one year of Genocide, countless violations, lies and insults, going as far as repossessing it’s buildings and centers, and declaring the head of the club which founded its country persona non grata, accepted by the same guy sitting as the Secretary General of the United Nations, which in 2020 told us that life was never going to be the same and that vaccines were coming to gate us in his “new normal”, and which at the start of the Genocidal aggression on Gaza, instead of demanding the deployment of troops to guard its facilities, and to declare the status of protectorate in and around his entrusted facilities, ordered the withdrawal of all his international staff and observers, and declared attacks on United Nations facilities as “military operation”, are facts which can and must not be ignored if we are to reach an understanding of how, such an Holocaust was allowed to be unleashed, and how it can finally be stoped.

New normal Genocide and the normalization of terrorists attacks and warcrimes, for a world made witness of the most brutal of warcrimes ever conceived, now for the first time, televised and streamed live for the entire world to see.

The constant bombing of Schools, Hospitals, homes, health centers, refugees camps, tent cities, places of worship, or even of gatherings of refugees, targeted while waiting to collect water and food, or their massive culling like shown with the flour massacre, in which at list 114 bodies had been confirmed dead within the first hours, while close to a thousand wounded, of which no one knows how many survived, cut down by among others, British tank machine guns, and German tanks and tanks shells, just to make one example of the thousands of massacres recorded in the past 13 months, could have never had taken place if instead of a spineless at best, or coconspirator Genocidaire Secretary General, some one with a bit of integrity and a spine and honesty would have been in its place.

Massacres, warcrimes, and terrorist acts, all described by the Secretary General as “accidents”, or, the “despicable” result of a military operation, have in effect by it become normalized and allowed to continue.

Since then also, according to him, warcrimes are no longer warcrimes but, “possible” warcrimes, as if some how, attacks on Hospitals, essential infrastructure, place of worship, or terrorist attacks such as the mass rigging and booby trap of thousands of commercial devices, and even the strikes UN facilities, could some how be legal.

But our scrutiny must not stop with the management of the UN, but be intensified also on the devious work of NGOs, specially of those with great name like “human rights watch”, according to which, as it posts on x “ the use of starvation as weapon “can” be a warcrime”.

As if using starvation as weapon on an entire population could be also, “legal”, and this is from the supposed guardians of human rights chosen by the UN as its sidekick for its horror show.

The rogue entity called israel must be suspended and all of its trade halted.

Peacekeepers must be deployed to restore order and peace, and for to allowed the entrance of rescue teems and aid to a population now stranded and dying, being terrorized, starved and killed, and for the rescue of the many civilians still trapped in the rubble of their homes.

Furthermore, israel must be disarmed of its nuclear capabilities, and not be allowed to continue to target people with its jets and drone, and the responsible for the warcrimes, held account for their crimes.

My recommendation for Israelis which condemn the atrocities which their dictocrats have committed, is once again that they must unite and overthrow their dictators, or get out of the land.

Boycott divest and sanctions till peace is restored.

Demonstrate for the recognition of Palestine, and for the expulsion of israel from the United Nations.

Demonstrate against the Genocide turned Holocaust, and against the killing of doctors, health workers, UN workers and journalists, and against the terrorism unleashed by a rogue entity which should have never been allowed to exist and which must now be physically disarmed and punished for its brutality and warcrimes.

The world needs to unite, and demand the closing of all its embassies and consulates, and demand its unconditional withdrawal from Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, along with the surrender of its conventional and nuclear arsenals.

Demonstrate your support for Palestine and for demanding accountability for those who have allowed this Genocide to begin and to be transformed into an Holocaust.

Boycott all products barcoded with this numbers

BDS BOYCOTT DIVEST AND SANCTIONS AND DEMAND THE IMPLEMENTATION OF ALL PROVISIONAL MEASURES AND RECOMMENDATIONS ISSUED BY THE INTERNATIONAL COURT OF JUSTICE AND FOR THE EXECUTION OF THE ARREST WARRANTS AGAINST THE GENOCIDAL ISRAELI GOVERNMENT.

DEMAND FOR THE EXECUTION OF THE WARENT ISSUED BY THE INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT, THE DEPLOYMENT OF PEACEKEEPERS TO PUT AN END TO THE ATROCITIES AND ILLEGAL OCCUPATION AND TO PROVIDE THE MUCH NEEDED PEACE AND AID.

FREE PALESTINE AND THE WORLD FROM THE PLAGUE OF ZIONISM.

SAVE THE FUTURE, SAVE THE INNOCENTS, SAVE THE CHILDREN, SAVE HUMANITY FROM THOSE WHO SEEK TO DESTROY IT AND SAVE THE WORLD!

Sol Sön