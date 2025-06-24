Letters from the edge of dystopia XII.

Intro

This is the twelfth installment of my letters from the edge of dystopia, in which I will discuss and expose more and more deeply some of the facts which seams to be most misunderstood and misinterpreted by many, and which in my opinion deserve special attentions especially in this extreme times.

Note this is a work in progress, it also includes some of the updated writings I already published in my previous 2 pieces, links, photos, videos, corrections and more text will be soon added.

With if you agree or not with all which is here stated, please share it widely to allow others to confront this perhaps unheard before arguments, prospective and evidences.

Also please do not become a payed subscriber, as I don’t want any of your money to end up in the pocket of the stripe and personally for what I can see, Substack seams to be or have become but an other social experiment which as it stands, for what I can see, uses algorithms to shadow ban truth tellers and at large, promotes and rewords more deceivers and haters than truth tellers and genuine writers.

Ps. all my writings, a side from my unedited books, are and will always be free so if you like to give some money to someone, find out by yourself how to send your help to the people of Palestine.

Than again, if you are a millionaire and like to help me, you can come to meet me in Finland and give me all the money you like.

Thanks for reading Wisdom Newsletter! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

As we are witnessing, the western countries which have for decades championed human rights and freedom of expression, have turned to be the ones now pushing for the erasure of international law and the adoption of draconian ones which, till the global coup of the corporations owned UN and of its subsidiary Who, called, “operation cov ID 19,” nobody would have ever believe could ever take place.

From the Genocide turned Holocaust in Gaza, to the Genocide taking place across the Middle East, to the war on Iran, to the open plan of population reduction of the bildeberg group, to the attempt by nations to force the entire world’s population into a digital gulag sold under the guise of helping science and medicine, for to allegedly saving the planet from climate change and from humanity and to help the police and to supposedly protect citizens, to the absurd continuation of the war on Russia, to the mass killing in Gaza now blamed on that oxymoron we are told to call with the idiotic name of “artificial intelligence”, all seams to be part of the same plan to destroy humanity and all the freedoms and laws which were put in place following the Second World War, and all for to allow the ruling cabal to built a new digital grid or matrix from which they only, as the programmers, can become untouchable and thereby, continue to rule with their reign of lies and terror.

The crashing of the economy, now felt specially by the European countries, which following the destruction of the gas pipeline from Russia have brought up the price of essential commodities to the war on farmers, further raising the cost of living, to the insane war with Russia, sucking trillions to all the once rich nations of Europe, to the insane US tariffs, set to double the prices of everything, to the now planning of the closure of the straight of Hormuz, set to bring the price of oil to the stars, the entire world is gradually being sucked into a spiral designed to impoverish the regular people, and to allow those with billions to become the new overlords of a dystopian reality which we can not allow to come through.

And if you missed what they already told us in 2020 through their insane “world economic forum”, the plan according to which by 2030, “you will own nothing and be happy”, is something which to begin, would need exactly what they are now doing, crashing the stock market to destroy economies and ramping up for more wars to justify more insane spending.

Keep also in mind that the vicious wef “which if spelled backwards, spells, “the few”, met in Qatar exactly on the 100 day of the Gaza Genocide, and that only a fool would ever believe that they met in Qatar, country which with its media “aljazeera”, have whitewashed the Genocide and served as main damage control site for the israeli interests from day one of the Genocide turned Holocaust, and which has been also directly involved in the overthrown of the Syrian regime and the installment of the wanted terrorist dictator now in place, could not be a coincidence.

In fact, it seams obvious that we are all in the middle of a bad social engineering experiment gone totally wrong, and that its ultimate aim is the destruction of human rights and of all the laws of war, which one by one, have been completely neglected and suppressed by the criminal UN representatives of the scamdemic for close to two years now.

For those of you which are still not aware of the fact that the so called pandemic of 2020 was a “ Global preparedness monitor board” (OGPMB) exercise written in 2019, one needs to look to their official 2019 document entitled “a world at risk”, on which, on page 39 under the title “Progress indicator (s) by September 2020”, you will find the following phrase:-

-“The United Nations (including WHO) conducts at least two system-wide training and simulation exercises, including one for covering the deliberate release of a lethal respiratory pathogen.”

The image below is evidence of the UN conspiracy which brought us the fake pandemic with its deadly protocols and toxic and lethal jabs sold by it as “safe and effective” “vaccines”.

As if the mass murder of millions and the maiming of billions worldwide would be something accidental and for which no one would be responsible for , the very same war criminals and monsters from the United Nations and WhO, directly responsible for a Genocide which continues to this day to make victims, have been reappointed to the posts of Secretary General and director of the once thought to be institutions for world Health and for Peace, and permitted to persist with their eugenists agenda, and continue to whitewash the most horrific of atrocities in the most obvious attempt to normalize horrors and warcrimes, and to destroy the very essence of justice and of international law. .

Not to be forgotten is the fact that beside being aware that the October the seventh false flag operation was a pre staged attack planned well head of its actuation and deliberately allowed to take place by the zionist regime which informed even by its own spotters and security forces that the attack was about to take, did absolutely nothing to prevent it from happening as it sent in troops only hours after the attack had started, as well as that most of the death which occurred that day were the direct result of the publicly announced Hannibal directive, the Genocidal monster at head of the United Nations, instead of ordering the deployment of peacekeepers to protect civilians and UN infrastructure, ordered the withdrawal of all international UN staff members from Gaza, blamed hamas for atrocities which he knew were committed by the israeli regime, and when given the possibility to declare a protectorate then and then during the first ceasefire in Rafha, he publicly refused to do it.

But let’s look at some of the warcrimes by them justified, from so called “preemptive strikes” which are acts of aggression rebranded as “self defense”, to attacks on diplomats and embassies, forbidden by international law, to so called “targeted assassinations”, which kill sometimes hundreds to kill just one, and which labels the victims as “collateral damage”, to terrorist attacks of the like never witnessed before, booby trapping and killing and maiming thousands of civilians, described by non other then the Secretary General of the United Nations as some kind of military operation, as when interviewed about it said “normal way to trigger this things” as if such text book terrorist attack should be something normal or somehow permitted, to the strikes on hospitals and the killing of doctors and medical staff and the force displacement of patients, also called by the very same “military operation” and possible war crime, as if their would be any possibility that such act would be anything hider than a warcrime, to the rape to death of prisoners championed by a supposed government of which’s leader are officially wanted for warcrimes and crimes against humanity which is still being described as legit, to the cold blooded execution of doctors, first responders, firefighters and medical staff, tide up with ziplock, executed and buried in mass grave, to the mass murder of civilians, starved and forced to locations in which they are told they would find Aid, and which instead becomes trapped and murdered by snipers.

This are jus some of the insane warcrimes and atrocities which the very same institution and aliens to humanity and blobs representatives of the UN which are supposed to protect and defend people and their human rights, are whitewashing and justifying today.

Unelected monsters, pushing their agendas for mass killing, sterilization and mass control, shielded by illegal diplomatic immunity given by themselves to themselves, sitting in their billion dollars offices, ignoring all the laws they are meant to champion, and pushing their Genocidal agenda under the guise of saving humanity from itself.

As we come to realize that we already are riding in what was not long ago considered to be the edge of dystopia and facing the fall into the abyss by the hands of eugenists and supremacists monsters, we are made to face the demons which we have allowed to rom free and to take over our once hopeful and free world’s institutions and nations.

And while the Gaza Holocaust continues unabated, and the world is distracted by the fire works of a war which is but a war, as the missiles rain down on the people of the Middle East, from Gaza to Lebanon to Syria to Iran, to the fortified and shielded cities of those occupied territories of Palestine which by those arming the Genocide and the Holocaust we are told to call “israel”, the world is being stirred into a world war.

But to really get the full picture of what is really taking place, and in order to be able to do something to stop it and prevent it from ever occurring again, we must open our eyes to a factual reality which shows us how this madness was started, accept the fact they we all already know who and why such horror was allowed to take place and actually do something to hold account the conspirators which brought us to this dystopian reality.

And here one more article showing how this so called Secretary General continues to ignore the horrors he is responsible for.

Opening the Pandora Box

Following the insane global events scamdemic coup with its mass culling by protocol and by forced euthanasia, to the attempt to force track and trace apps and confine people in restricted areas, to forcing everyone to take experimental toxic jabs to stay in office or even to buy food or medicines, to the reactivation of the Cold War with Russia, and then, just as the coke addicted Russian Ukrainian actor/president of that region of Russia called by the bolsheviks “Ukraine” was becoming busted for caring out false flag operations, falsely blamed on Russia, and even for the bombing of one of its own compatriots funerals, or the open kidnapping of boys taken by the Ukrainian army to get killed on the front lines, as the psychopath coke addict announced he would be ready to take even the under age Ukrainian kids for the front lines of its personal war, and the entire Ukrainian murderous and eugenist campaign was becoming exposed beyond any possibilities of recovering from a total collapse, as already predicted, October the seventh was unleashed.

As I wrote in 2020, what is taking place in Gaza and in the Middle East is something which was foretold, as the “plan B”, should have the preplanned cov ID 19 plan for the total digitalization and establishment of the digital gulag of the world would have failed. “And it did”.

The war between Russia and Ukraine first and the bringing back of the almost forgotten Cold War, are the steps taken by those very same politicians and representatives which, just like the now terrorists, war criminal and corrupted prime minister of the Genocidal and apartheid wannabe state of israel is doing, making war to stay out of the court and in office, also they, world leaders from the so called UN nation member states, are trying to escape their charges for their eugenics conspiracy and for it, starting World War III.

They violated every human rights law, tortured, murdered and even force injected your children with poisons and instead of being arrested for the atrocities and horrors they brought on their people, they have pretended to have been re-elected and, as they are sickos eugenists which’s goal to kill as many people as possible, are now shameless sponsoring an Holocaust and as we can all see, pushing the world towards a world war.

Share

What you are about to read will shock and blow your mind as you naturally, can not be aware of many of the facts here stated, nevertheless, read it with an open mind, and keep in mind the fact that the history and teachings you have received by the corrupt and devious education system to which practically everyone born and raised in society ever since the start of the 20th century has been indoctrinated too, are at large false, bias, and based on constructed narratives specially crafted to cover up real facts, install hyper nationalistic ideologies, dumb down, and generate excuses to justify stories which can not be explained or justified by any logic and which in many cases can only be “believed”.

And no, belief is not something which has good meaning or any practicality hider than the one of capturing and placing the believer in a matrix from which it can be used by manipulating his thoughts and emotions and to make him or her believe of doing something good even when doing something which in effect insane, or even crewel or worst, nefarious.

Ignorance is the mother of all sickness, and belief in the abstract or in absurdities its inbred father.

And as ignorance is bad for the ignorant person, the being convinced to be aware of something of which is actually a based on a lie, is what continues to be the biggest threat for everyone’s safety, good living and indeed, life.

Critical thinking and understanding on the other hand, are what brings all embracing it to common sense and through logic, evolution.

A dive into the origins and use of propaganda.

Propaganda, which is in effect the biggest killer on the planet, is the mean which has been for centuries used to organize and execute coups, wars and revolutions, for the overthrown of kingdoms and nations, as well as for in later times, justifying campaigns of mass culling carried out and executed also in the form of mass poisoning of the world population by the use of chemical and biological warfare, or inoculation with poisons and toxic compounds forced on the local or conquered population in the form of mandatory vaccinations, sold to the public under the guise of preventing or combating diseases and pandemics.

And no, this is not something which only recently happened, but a practice which has been going on for centuries, and which became public knowledge already at the time of the French Revolution, which saw the end of a system based on casts derived by a sperm lines system, or what bloody and slandering religions calls “blood lines”, in which every cast was responsible for the well being of the cast inferior to its own one, and in one in which accountability, was actually something true and possible, for its replacement with a new cast system renamed “class system” , in which people with no other interest hider then the one of always wanting to gain more personal power and economic wealth, was put in place.

A system in which nobility titles could be purchase by people with no understanding or education to decency and morality, and for which accountability no longer related to justice or to the divine law, but to the one of material wealth and corruption.

Ignoble false nobles willed by nefarious prospectives and intent, operating a system ruled by violence, imposition, deception and belief, controlled by the soulless of which’s care now limited to their true god, money.

Ever since the invention of printing, through the use of posters and pamphlets, people have been coerced and deceived into believe in stories which were specially crafted to distract them from the real dangers, and pushing them into wars which sold for suppose reasons of justice, were in effect organized to drag them into wars for one only reason, killing them.

The golden rule of war.- the les the survivors the more the riches to be shared between them, and the more the riches abandoned by the dead, the more the survivors will become loyal to their leaders.

Religions or Political ideologies constructed to divide the masses in smaller groups and to make them fight against each other, could only work because of propaganda and of the economic sponsors made to control the opposition, and give the people the illusion of being free, and of actually doing something for the good of society.

Like so, the world has continued to be enslaved through an information system based on falsities and myths.

The system, based on censorship and submission, was anyhow being nearly obliterated around the end of the 19th century, as a book for which till the early 2000 people caught with it would be jailed or worst disappeared was being released to the public.

The book in question, publicly declared to be a forgery and antisemitic, was actually the one book which saw more people being executed or better yet, murdered for having read it, than any other book in world’s history

Alleged to be the manual book of the highest masonic ring, “33 degree”, the book is, when read today, in effect the most obvious blueprint of the system now governing the world.

Note, the thing is so horrible that in the forty years I had a copy, I never managed to read more than few pages at the time.

Nevertheless, what I read is plenty enough for me to know that it is not a book of lies or something written to slander the cabal, but a manual explaining in details how to use conspiracy and propaganda and its guns, “the medias”, for to exercise dominance and control over the entire world.

In fact, reading its “protocols” you can see that there is nothing fictional and everything to do with how things are today set to operate “worldwide”.

The media control.

Many ask themselves, how can someone manages to control the medias globally, to which the answer is actually quite simple.

First of all, all journalists are bound by rules set to prevent them from exposing stories which they are not allowed to discus.

To do that, they all need to register as journalists, receive their dog tag, sorry I meant press card, and receive some sort of endorsement by a publisher, which is then obliged to use an editor and lawyers which in the end reads, edit or refuse the publishing of the article.

When journalists loos their credentials they are usually no longer allowed to work for mainstream again.

Second, when discussing world events, there exist only two world media sites in the entire world which are everyday posting the arguments, stories and narratives of the day, and which every other media picks up and further spins.

The medias in questions are, one the associated press, and two, reuters.

Every other news agency are technically “fake news”, as they monkey the same associated press and reuters articles.

All mainstream media are also forced to comply to the orders dictated to them, as their founds are actually not coming from the readers, which specially now days, no longer buys their magazines and newspapers, but by the cabal which gets its money from the actual state.

So yes, all mainstream media is and has always been nothing but state run propaganda and, as we have all witnessed with the scamdemic which saw all mainstream media embracing the genocidal lies being sponsored, and all the founding for independent media sites which argued or even simply question the narrative being cut, and forcing many of them to shutdown, and as we have continued to witness with 20 months of a live stream Holocaust sold as supposed “selfdefense” of the actual perpetrators of the insane Holocaust, humanity has finally being presented with the true face of the demons deceiving, torturing it and enslaving it.

A system broken beyond repair.

The system of international law has been broken beyond repair as presidents and state representatives which have been declared international criminals, are being allowed to continue to exercise their rule over the countries they control, and thereby turning the court system into one which no longer serves the people, but only oligarchs and dictators.

By doing so, other criminals and wannabe dictators are also embracing the same criminal policies as those which with impunity are braking all laws, and thereby, threatening to import the same illegal tactics in the countries which they control.

From so called preemptive strikes, to targeted assassinations by drones, striking city centers and killing the occupants of entire buildings, quickly brushed of by psychopaths eugenist as “collateral damage”, as if the life of one supposed criminal could be considered worth the one of one or even more “sometimes hundreds” of innocent bystanders killed and maimed by the explosions and as if non humans labeled as “collateral damage”, to the full display of an active Genocide across the Middle East and of an Holocaust in Gaza which for more than one and half year have floated the screens with the images of the most barbaric and heinous of warcrimes, and which have seen the passive stand of beings dressed as judges, presiding a court which conceived for to prevent such type of atrocities from ever again taking place, doing nothing of what they were supposed to do, as it shows how in over one and half year of and active Genocide which from one country as already spread to three different ones, and which from what already from the start of its initiation, already obviously a text book Genocide only deemed as possible by the court which as if not caring for the life and destiny of the Palestinian people, have permitted its perpetrators to transform the already horrific Genocide into a full blown Holocaust,.

This does not leave much space to the imagination, as it shows the way in which such body of judges, instead of preventing the constant massacres, warcrimes and atrocities taking place, and prioritized the case open by the South Africa and apply the rules of the Genocide convention, have abandoned the rule of law to which they are bound too, and themselves become the nefarious ministers of death, in what will be forever remembered as the Palestinian Holocaust.

And as we are seeing the atrocities continue unabated, with more hospitals being struck by missiles and bombs, the count of the victims mounting, famine and starvation ramping up and more killing of humanitarian workers and even of UN staff, of which’s count from October the seventh 2023 as now surpass the 300 and which more than half of them killed from the time in which the court was first asked to intervene, nothing else is left to say, hider than the court which has failed in its duty to uphold a law which is meant to uphold, and which now, more than ever before, seams to be as if no longer standing for humanity, but instead for those destroying it, must itself be questioned and indeed trialed for its complicity in the Genocide and undoubtedly failure.

Ans so, the world is made to wait in a limbo which is everything but limbo, as millions are being starved, imprisoned and tortured by a terrorist entity which claims to be a state now gone completely rogue and Genocidal as if the law of man would not imply to its Genocidal bloody pack of rabid killers.

Using all of the time it has been given by the court, which have now further pushed the date of its judgment in the regards of the once Genocide now turned Holocaust till the 26 in January 2026, israel and his main sponsor, the US, continues to deliberately massacre women and children, as well as bombing the remaining operating hospitals, and to starve the population in a deliberate campaign of collective punishment, aimed at exasperate the Palestinian people, and attempt to permanently forcing them out of their homes.

To keep on thinking that this so called judges, have any other intent then the one of continuing to assist israel in its Genocidal intent would be at this stage idiotic, just like to think that humanity can allowed them to get away with the crimes they allowed under their watch, would be suicidal.

As I wrote since the start of this Holocaust, the United Nations and its courts, are in effect the ones responsible for this mass in the first place, and only after themselves will be prosecuted for their crimes, and their institutions purged from corruption that we will finally reach a situation in which the will no longer serve the interests and agenda of psychopathic eugenists, for to finally become that institution for world peace which was originally meant to be.

The geopolitical situation in 2025.

A shocking evaluation of the actual facts.

To truly and objectively understand the geopolitical situation of our planet, we must first consider the geopolitical situation of our world, according to what we are taught in school.

The world, is by fact, divided into three areas, the so called first world, which includes the US and Europe, the second world, which comprise of Eastern Europe, Russia, China, South America, the communist countries, the dictatorships of the Middle East, and most of all of Asian, countries, and then the so called third world, which is comprised of the richest countries in natural resources of Africa and the rest of our world, on which military dictatorship and terrorist entities have been put in place and are financed by the first world in order to maintain those countries destabilized and weak, for to continue to kill the legitimate owners of the land and exploit their riches.

But perhaps the more important fact to be realized, is that such wars are no longer fought for the mare appropriation of natural resources, but to make sure that those countries so rich in natural resources, can not become industrialized in any other way than by accepting that the factories and industry would be under the control of theirs, by facto colonizers.

Colonizers which not only continues to drain away the local resources, but also control the banking industry producing the currency and maintaining the countries in a state of permanent debt.

Little attention is given by historians to the sponsors of the French revolution, which saw under the mercenary Napoleon, France becoming its first corporate empire.

,In fact, while people are made believe zionism to be sprung from the infamous rothshit/belford declaration, which saw the British invading Palestine and the Middle East, its birth is much older as you can learn if you take the time to research it, and to study the suicidal and indeed Genocidal Napoleonic campaigns in the Middle East.

One easy one for you to learn is “the siege of Jaffa”, and the genocide of the natives which followed it.

Note “they also used biowarfare then”.

Curiously, many have in fact point out that the so called “promised land”, was in fact not in Palestine, but located between the modern days Syria and Iraq.

Many historians have also pointed out that it was in fact around the time of the French invasion and occupation of the Middle East that a large zionist community was introduced to the richest area “Palestine” in which not just people were moved in and out by the Napoleonic mercenaries, but also entire synagogues and buildings removed from Syria and Iraq, were reassembled. “More on the topic towards the end of the letter.”

Reshaping the Middle East was in fact one of the jobs given by his financiers.

Ever since, the now bankers and masonic controlled world have continued for centuries in their efforts to destroy and maintain pore the population of all the the then second and third world countries.

One tactic used by the French, was the so terra bruciata, “burned land”, used to destroy fertile regions, and thereby weakening the invaded countries by cutting the food supplies to the local populations.

This practice went on at list till the 1990s, and was implemented throughout north Africa, were the tanks and the air force of the French foreigner legion, have till then, continued to destroy land and turn it into deserts by spreading herbicides, which were not just weedkillers, but so powerful earth killers which turned most of North Africa and Arab once fertile land, into bare deserts.

It is also easy to verify such claims, by simply looking at the places in which the French and their coconspirators have operated, and how they built dams and waterways, divert waterways and rivers, to restrict agriculture, as well as how they have for centuries continue to

poison lakes, wells, springs as well as covertly armed mercenary militias to justify their military presence, and impose their brutal martial or dictatorial rule.

The land of the free.

In a nutshell.

From the birth of the land of the free to the eugenists initiation of the World Wars.

As we can learn from history, following the napoleonic campaigns, the European kingdoms which had divided the world between them, came to find themselves fighting against each other for the conquest of the new continent.

The fighting, which for decades was maintained by the use of slaves turned mercenaries, and by putting tribes against each other, and which in its first years alone, had caused the death of millions, had also turned the land into one free from the local residents which had all been hider Genocided or confined in what was defined as “reserves”.

This process of removal of the local population deviously called “Indians” and of wild colonization of the land, became called the Wild West.

From this, a new concept was born, a concept in which every man would have rights on the land it claimed, and in which the so called “justice”, would be served by the barrel of a gun.

It was in fact by the barrels of guns that eventually, the once slaves which had become colonizers, managed to kick out the monarchs and bankers of Europe which brought them there and kept them in chains, and eventually found the United States of America.

What most are anyhow not aware of, is the fact that the so called land of the free, did not get such title because of it becoming free from the taxes of the west, which they anyway continued to pay, but because by inshrining in its constitution the so called “freedom of speech”, the republic of the United States had become the first country in the world, in which not only everyone was entitled to his own opinion, but also and most importantly in this case, allowed Americans to read and to learn what in the rest of the world was being censured and considered forbidden knowledge.

Like so the country grew out of the restraints which were keeping Europeans chained to an enforced and bias system of indoctrination, and thereby allowing its people to develop technology and wealth beyond that of their once masters.

The system came anyway to a crash, when in 1913, the bankers slipped in a bill which would allow the establishment of the federal reserve, which placed all the money powers in the hands of the infamous cabal of the money changers which till today, continues to print the money, unlawfully collect taxes, and through its. control of mass media, accomplishes and proxies, sponsors or destroys the careers of the politicians and representatives of the political theater which oppose its narratives and polices, and bankrolls the programs designed to keep humanity slave to its system of terror and deception.

The eugenics cabal.

To understand how the cabal managed to infiltrate every sphere of society, a special attention should be in fact given to the use of the propaganda and indoctrination under the guise of “education”, as schools, magazines and journals first, and the institution of so called universities after, became the mean to convert the masses towards technocratic and eugenist ideologies, which would promote racism, force sterilization and lobotomy, and program the students into a new belief system called eugenics sold under the guise of “capitalism”.

A system in which riches is no longer attribute to human or social values, but strictly economic ones.

A system in which society no longer looks at the well being of humanity, but on greed, apathy, painted as personal wealth.

A system which strives on the inequality it generates, as to be successful, all which counts is numbers on an account, and more importantly, always having more than your neighbor.

A system in which apathy and the need to destroy the competition, becomes the mean for assuring success, and in which eugenic ideals are turned from the Genocidal prospective which they truly represent, into means for success in order to maintain control of the masses.

It was in fact the very same criminal accused for mass poisoning through its invention of a supposed petrol based remedy/medicine called “snake oil”, the one which the head of the money changers cabal “rothshit ”, chose to be as front man for his battle against America and against humanity.

It was in fact the rockafeller which in 1910, financed and published through its personally owned medicine publications the infamous “flexner report”, which in short, proclaimed natural medicine and homeopathy as quackery, and allopathic so called “modern medicine” , the only true form of medicine.

Obviously, as this process came into effect, a great opposition grew, but once again, the very same entities which had begun the process of destruction of the medical and educational system in America and soon after, Europe, after taking control of the banking system and prepared their plan from mass extermination via poisonous vaccines, poisoning wells, and chemical warfare, in 1915, after sending one of their emissaries to kill the archduke in Austria, unleashed what is known as, the First World War.

To cover up the extent of the damage caused by the mustard gas, poisoning of the wells and medical murder executed through the so called “medical protocols”, the death became blamed on a pandemic known as the “Spanish flu”.

As the propaganda and false stories published for the decades following the so called “pandemic” of the Spanish flu” have been always attributing the deaths to a so called virus which, as we can all learn now, was never isolated, the majority of the people are not aware of the fact that “Spanish flu”, is in effect a cover term to describe “biological warfare”.

This is reinforced by the fact that beside Spain being the first country in the world known to have exterminated the South American tribes by introducing germs such as measles, syphilis, chickenpox, flue, hepatitis and other so called “veenirial diseases”, poisons and toxic compounds, Spain was perhaps the last of the countries in which the supposed disease was allegedly spreading too, giving you one more obvious conclusion of what truly took place and why the choice of such otherwise ridiculous name.

So yes, World War One was a concoction of the Freemasons which initiated the war to shutdown universities teaching real medicine, exterminate its opposition, and generate excuses to sterilize , and lobotomize millions worldwide.

They also developed the concept of eugenics, which became inculcated into the minds of the students as if based on some kind of truth and if its practice only solution to poverty and wars.

This process exploded in the 1930s with the foundation of technocracy, and with the foundation of the infamous and not so well known “the international committee for mental hygiene”, which in 1930 made electroshock, lobotomy, and sterilization via vaccines its official goal to supposedly achieve, “mental health” and “population control”Yes the same people or families which had financed and campaigned for the First World War, are the exact same ones which brought us the second one, and which now, under the guise of the United Nations, is pushing us towards a Third World War, in which this time, as we have witnessed in the last 19 months of Genocide across the Middle East and Holocaust in Gaza, has been actually trying to normalize terrorism and warcrimes for to actually removing all laws of war.

The rare photo above is of the 1930 official gathering of the eugenist and technocratic cabal with the bankers and sponsors of the world wars for the establishment of their committee for mental hygiene. (Mass sterilization and lobotomy).

Here to bring to the attention the inner working of a cabal of conspirators which have through terror, deception and propaganda imposed themselves and their conspiratorial agenda.

A conspiratorial agenda which can never succeed, but for which they are anyway willing to kill even their own for.

To see and understand the truth which is been hidden in plain sight, one needs to look at oneself and at his or her surrounding, for to clearly see that beside for those trapped in active war zones, the world of violence, brutality and theft constantly blasted out of the television sets and movie theaters by the propaganda machine, is totally fictional and far from the reality we are ourselves experiencing.

Such type of programming is in effect nothing new, and actually on the contrary of what many may think, it is the repetition of history, and in this case, final expression of that monstrous conspiracy, designed to destroy and rewrite history, its humanity, and to convert both, its people and heritage into mindless drones and into soulless commodities and assets to be traded over its fiat currency based stock market.

Violence to make people afraid, misery to make them feel safe in their poverty, and objects, homes and things which they will never be able to afford to keep them hypnotized for to divide them from each other and from nature, dehumanize them and reduce the real protagonists “the people”, into the subdued spectators of the shitshow they are shown true a blue screen and told to call “life”.

Selling the illusion of salvation through suffering and hard work, while those who actually scoop up all the money, does practically absolutely nothing to get more of them.

An example?

Interest on a deposit of 1 million estimated at 4 to 20%, depending on in which country you make your deposit, which means you get between 40 and 200 thousands a year interests for not using that one million which you have deposited.

So practically, if you are a millionaire you do not need to do anything to get a full and fat salary.

Also, if you own an historical building, you get more money by keeping it empty than by renting it, as the value of the building can be used as collateral or deposited value and in most countries, insurance will cost close to nothing if the building is left empty.

Like so historical buildings in Europe’s city centers are kept empty, and people are being pushed to move in the suburbs in always more crammed apartments, which are always getting smaller and smaller and for which’s rent is getting more expensive with each passing year.

Packing people in smaller homes and crammed suburbs to make them feel as if they are too many and the planet which is for over the 90% free from humans would already be overpopulated.

And while politicians continue to generate chaos and tension in their attempt to deflect the attentions from themselves and to justify the rising prices and the dystopian laws which they are constantly trying to pass, the people are finally coming to see and understand the lie which for centuries have fooled them.

To understand how society really evolved and how it could fall into the dystopian trap in which it finds itself in, we are going to need to distance ourselves from what we are used to consider reliable sources of information, and use our critical thinking to re examine the history we have learned in school, but this time looking at the actual means and origins of the sources which have provided such informations.

One of the first things which people in general are not aware of, and which must be taken into consideration, is how history taught in schools around the world, differs from place to place.

Every country rewrites its own version of history in order to glorify its actions and to demonize its enemies.

Share Wisdom Newsletter

This is obviously done to generate nationalistic sentiments and to make people loose their critical thinking, for to locking them into a military system of belief designed to convince its subjects to be intelligent and aware of things which in reality they have no idea of.

Like so, people have been for centuries turned into pawns to played and ultimately, cattle for the slaughter.

But worst than that, they have been indoctrinated to a suicidal and military based system of belief which sets them in a matrix designed to turn them into their own executioners.

By installing a military system of education based on immoral beliefs, such as the one of the existence of what they define as “evil”, of being anything else than a condition caused by a mental dysfunction or by extreme misery or a disease, and thereby fabricating the excuse to justify crimes and violence, as well as the illusion of, being on the right side when watching crimes or violence being perpetrated on the weak ones or of even when being attacked and in the face of brutality doing nothing to defend oneself or others.

Rest assured, confronting armed thugs with open harms is not something spiritual or good, it is plain and simple, suicidal.

In fact, while you can take down an unarmed bully with your bare hands and by it knocking some sense in its head, when the bully is armed, the situation require shooting him first or being killed by it.

Note, “ aside from when in a war, you don’t need to kill someone to disarm or neutralize him”. “Even then, killing should never be the ultimate goal”.

After religion, nationalism and its supposed patriotic sentiments, have been essential tools used to divide people, and for preventing them from uniting for peace.

To get a clear view of what is really happening today, we need to make a step back in our history, to a time of which existence still denied and suppress by religions, which as we all know claims humans to have been on the planet only some few thousands of years, while archeology proves of civilization on our planet dating back much before.

We must also remove our belief of what we are told to call evil as something of natural or supernatural essence and see it as the expression and manifestation of a disease.

Obviously this is not saying that there is no people which believes and feeds such a psychopathic state of mind, but obvious must also be that as long as we attribute their sickness to something spiritual or in effect, unexplainable or abstract, we will never be able to cure them or to destroy that obsolete an malign concept which has for the last 2000 years, divided the people and make them blind to each other and to the true makers of the real crimes.

But in order to do that we must face the fact and understand that what we have been taught about history, is but fabrication concocted to divide and conquer, and that the only way to free ourselves from its psychological enslavement, is by braking the chains of the mind which are tying down our humanity onto an artificial matrix designed for one only eugenist ideal, to coerce, enslave and make people believe into violence and killing, as if such should be part of human nature.

Programming through religions, it has being a practice used for over 2000 years, terms like evil, hate and love, are the trinity of deceit and all part of the same machination.

Designed to divide people behind belief in order to exploit that ignorance to which they are indoctrinated too, divide them behind absurdities and insane religions or concepts, and making them kill each other in the name of false gods and parasitic ideals.

Setting the world like a train on a two rails system, designed to end in a precipice.

Justifying hate, by inventing the concept of love, a concept which appears to be benign but which in reality divides people as they are taught to love some and hate others.

This idiotic concept, used as a rail for to transport and manipulate the minds and spirit of humans, have nothing to do with what is care for others, and everything to do with convincing the masses that they should not care for everyone, but they should only care for their families and close friends.

Next to it the rail of hate, a sister concept of love, designed to justify madness and to spread cruelty and apathy, and for to give its perpetrators a supposed reason or excuse to act like monsters.

Same goes with the concept of evil, which once again, working as an engine designed to carry the mind into sickness, frighten, and to justify crimes, and which as a locomotive riding free on the first two and on the accepted reality of the mind, we are told to be, not just the stronger than anything, but also owner of our planet, as the abstract concepts becomes materialized in the imagination in the form of the so called “exiled angel” “lucifer”, to which this planet was, as we are all told to believe, supposedly given too by non hider than “God”.

Such absurd and sick concepts, rooted in the minds of all believers and non by centuries of propaganda and indoctrination to absurdities and gore, are in effect what sets the believers inside that matrix in which they become tools at the disposal of those which through conspiracy and deception, have from behind the seen, used them as pawns and as objects in their personal chess game.

For centuries, education has been restricted and monopolized, books have been burned, “often with those reading them”, and propaganda has worked the once thought as “magic” coercing people and distorting their perception of reality.

Now for the first time in our history since the invention of religions, the entire world has come to face the monster which hunted it and of which in effect must now rid itself of in order to finally discover its true meaning and prerogatives, and as one, evolve for to step out from the era of darkness and deceit which had for so long trapped it, and move into an era in which such concepts of darkness, deceit and sorrow will no longer effect or distort its thoughts, actions or ways operandi, as replaces them with truth, logic and care.

The ritual of the killing of Care.

The ritual murder of Care, To do that, they ritually murder a volunteer which is slayed under the sculpture of Care.

Years ago, in one interview with a soldier which was sent to clean up the place after the gathering and which had taken photographs of several bodies left floating and on the beach front after the satanists and luciferian gathering, told that beside the dead bodies, he was also tasked to remove the satanic symbols which decorated the forest in which the gathering took place.

Unfortunately, the investigation was promptly close in the days following his alleged death by suicide.

Since then, the establishment of fake alternative media designed to flood the real news with fake ones and to psychologically conditions its followers in its cognitive warfare operation have been put in place to guard the secrets of the club of misfits, and collect data on anyone interested in the truth.

To condition people into submission, they have continued to wage their war on truth and truth tellers, and to pose as the only voice of the people.

Conditioning people into fear by choosing names such as “info war” or “prison planet”, they have for decades continue to mix the undisputed truth with fake stories, always in the attempt to frighten their followers and maintain that sense of impotency towards governments and all the crap they report.

A very good example of this is for instance shown in how they attacked and censured people talking about the so called “no plane theory” in the regards of 9 11, and how they slowly changed the original super blurry videos of the winged missile impacts from which you could still clearly see that what hit the towers was not airplanes, to the latest version of the videos in which the fake planes are shown in high definition.

Still today, they continue to terrify people with dystopian stories of so called, smart dust, aerosol vax, remote viewing, and alleged ability of governments to use technology which supposedly allows them to know what you think, and thereby, continuing their cognitive warfare operation.

Note, by saying this I am not saying that everyone working with the pre mentioned sites is knowingly working for darpa, nor that the poisoning of the masses under the guise of “geo engineering” is not taking place, but that all stories which claim government can read your mind “aside when they are putting thoughts in your brain”, “see voice to skull”is something impossible, and that more importantly, the mixing up of truth with falsities and the frightening stories pushed by such “gate keeper sites”, are all part of a cognitive warfare or psyop, designed to subdue the audience, distort reality, turn horror into entertainment and convince its subjects that there is nothing we can possibly do about it.

But back to Care, care is what in modern language would be defined as “universal love”.

A universal love which does not make distinction between people, and which makes everyone your brother, sister, mother, father, son or daughter.

Such concept, once seen as a basic rule of understanding, and which in it self a moral compass and indeed law of nature, naturally protecting everyone, was in effect covered up and replace by the new satanic system of love and hate, which designed to discriminate and to repress care, brainwashes people into believing in some kind of supposed individuality which in effect is not “individuality” but “pure egotism”, which instead of uniting, divides and prevents its subjects “the people”, from feeling empowered or uniting as one.

As if the care for one’s own child should not apply to a child born from someone else, the soul of society has been ripped from inside out, and instead of being helped to evolve as one, divided under idiotic political or religious ideologies or factions which in the end, are all controlled by the same conspirators which from their thrones in the lodges conspires and like an octopus with its many tentacles, controls and finances the political theater of fiction and lies.

Using its Controlled opposition and propaganda along with its bias and military based education system, to give the people the illusion of knowledge, freedom and democracy, is something which although for centuries worked well at maintaining the control of the narrative and of its subjects, now, with the advent of technology and open telecommunication, has become a system so obsolete and clearly malign, which can no longer survive.

And as the world wakes to the lie and to the extent in which the false education system and straight up propaganda has been and keeps on being its true deceiver and enemy, wars and psychological warfare are being unleashed to a point, in which instead of deflecting the attentions, are further awaking the people to the scam.

Freemasonry

Freemasonry was originally conceived as a cast system within the cast system.

Its means we’re originally good, as it was a system designed to organize the fellow workers, for the construction of monuments, buildings and infrastructure.

Such a system, which constituted by masons of different degrees, all responsible for the work to them assigned by those of higher degree, was governed by royals and emperors till the time of the French Revolution.

It was in fact with the signing of the treaty of Tilsit that the thousand years old traditions was broken by the tzar Alexander, which fascinated by the big dick General and mathematician “please research this because you can still read about in the original paper books”, baptized with his “sperm” Napoleon, “a non noble blood line”, into the highest of rings of freemasonry.

.

Little note, although claims are that Napoleon was a mathematician, and that he even produced his own theorem, according to others he was given his formula/theorem by his sponsor to impress Alexander for to lure him in the trap.

Remember, till then secret societies were strictly forbidden and once again, new memberships, beside the ones for the initiates to its lower rings, were not open to people which did not inherit the “divine right” from their fathers or mothers, or “supreme quality” to join in.

Napoleon was a peasant with ruthless and ignoble ambitions and not noble, at all.

In fact, remember that he had nobles demonized and decapitated, to the point in which till now days, people are still repeating the idiotic propaganda phrase which allegedly made by Marie Antoinette “let them eat cakes”. as if it would have truly been something she told, and not that printed phrase on posters, flyers and pamphlets, use by the Napoleon’s sponsors for to fuel the Revolution, and as if the true sick ones were really the nobles which made France beautiful and rich, and not the ruthless thug which got the nobles and their children decapitated.

And please tell me, how can the phrase “ let them eat cake” be something bad?

And excuse my language but, “shit”, if you think decapitating someone for saying “ let them eat cakes” is fine, what should happen to some one which says “let them starve to death”?

But back to his baptism, was so that once baptized, Napoleon could learn the names of the members of the once secret society, and himself baptize more of his soldiers and friends, with which he could with his sponsors, start his now non noble and indeed “nefarious freemasonry system”,through which he could eventually extent his influence across Europe, for to eventually fully crown himself emperor.

Napoleonic Gobelin form mid to late 18th century said to have belong to Napoleon himself. Note, no mountains in the background to indicate the Gobelin precedes his invasion of Italy.

Note also below his hand.

Here the reverse with Napoleon holding his dick just to make sure you get it.

This would sign the end of the old royalist and imperial masonic nobility system in Europe and shortly after also throughout Russia and the rest of the world, where one after the other, all members were identified, turned to the new satanic system, or assassinated, and replaced with a new management guided this time, not by the noble ideals which once cared for the society and people, but by thugs and criminals which warship lucifer and satan, and which cares only for money and power and for the subjugation to its secrecy and conspiratorial based system over the will of the entire world.

To better understand how the system is now run, one needs to look at the symbology shown in its lodges.

The chess board floor to remind its constituents to be pawns, the emblem of the lodge on the door, to remind them to be subjects of the lodge, then higher on the wall, the pentagram to remind that this is the planet of the “egotistic” lucifer, and finally the star of david on the ceiling, to alleged the supreme knowledge to be the one of the talmudists satan.

The system which obviously is a nefarious fraud, is all based on bullshit, but than again, you need to read the text meant for the 32 degree before you can get the entire picture.

Obviously nobody of those which are not chosen at birth to become 32 degree or above can ever get a copy.

Nevertheless, as someone who read it I can assure, freemasonry is nothing but lies conspiracy, organized crime and terrorism.

So, from a noble club of architects and masons, freemasonry became the nefarious club of the conspirators for world domination.

Its powers, money, and of course, conspiracy, as through conspiracy you can premeditate the future.

Magic, sure, they can light flames by farting on a candle, but guess what, so can you.

Occult, is the fear mongering bullshit kept alive by tricks, belief and secrecy.

And while surly there is psychopaths doing blood rituals and horrific shit which the like to call black magic, all which really is, is psychopaths surrounded by other psychopaths doing unspeakable crimes while on drugs.

A criminal cartel which from its lodges has been running the shitshow of politics, meeting and deciding from behind the seen, pulling the strings of their puppet representatives and politicians in the theater of false politics, fiction and gore.

Mainstream their fake news and false public consent apparatus, and pharmaceutical industry to keep the masses weak and narcotized.

Hollywood to shape the fake reality and keep people under constant hypnosis, and now wikipedoia to rewrite history and control the narrative.

In conclusion, as we are finally able to open our eyes and see for ourselves what we were never allowed to see before, we become free from the chains of deception which for centuries allowed misfits, liars and bullies to impose their rule, and as this happens, we take back the powers which we had allowed others to steal from us.

Palestine and Gaza, have in effect turned on the spot light on the monsters which for centuries have hidden in the dark, and now that the world can finally see, it must stand up and say enough is enough.

In this unmistakable war between those which support a Genocide and those which oppose it, there can not be any mistakes.

It is the clash of civilization against barbarities and organized crimes, in which the world is now finally awaking to the fact that civilization does not need or deserve such a barbarity, and that to end it, it will have to stop the reign of the organized crime.

.

Leave a comment

Breaking the chains of psychological slavery, from the tree of life to the rat of death.

With the following I will exposed some facts which must not be interpreted as an offense to those which in religion find some kind of comfort, or something which helps them to live in peace and harmony with others, as that is the aim of every sane soul, despite of its nationality, color, spiritual understanding or religious beliefs.

Let it be clear, Peace and coexistence is what the sane mind longs for, and the people of consciousness, no matter from which religion or non they come from, they all share the same dreams and hopes for a better today, and a brighter tomorrow.

Among those I like to place my self, so once again keep your mind open and draw your on conclusions at the end of what you are about to read.

In order to evolve or to glow as truly free minded and intelligent beings , we must first ground ourselves by discovering our true origins and looking into our past and discovering the hidden history of our planet, learn its true evolution.

Only after we become aware of our true past, we can finally harvest and use our better understanding and the wisdom of the sages, and once again through knowledge and true wisdom, in tune with each other and with our surrounding, built that better future which if not all of us, but surly our children, their children, their children’s children and all the coming generations which will come after them do deserve.

For doing this, we must travel back in time to a time which existed before religions.

A time in which men followed the nature and the stellar calendars, and in which society flourished in peace and harmony with the nature by it worshiped.

As we learn from the bits and pieces of reliable history and by artifacts left as testimonies as well as by writings left by great philosophers and historians, every cult of veneration, fromIndia, to Africa, to the Greek to the Chinese, to the Big Turtle tribes, to the Egyptian, the Roman’s and to the Nordic tribes of Scandinavia, and every single civilization before them, all worshiped fertility and sex, as it is from it, which life springs.

Fertility, life, and their rituals, were in fact cultivated and cherished everywhere to the extent, in which in effect, they constituted what upheld the moral compass and traditions around which society evolved. just like in the later system of religion, its ceremonies and rituals effects and shapes the conduct of the society of its believers, the rituals for life and for fertility shaped a society in which its followers could built empires of which’s monuments still stand today.

And wile religions have historically used terror, coercion and brute force to dictate their presence and rule, those which worshiped fertility and life, were not coerced nor did they need to be forced in to join what was to them pleasure full, in harmony with nature and with the stars, and based on logic and understanding.

It was in fact so, that by worshiping fertility and life and by using astrological calendars to regulate their life and their rituals, they could be in tune as one and as one live in peace with their surroundings in a terrestrial Paradise.

Great was the effect felt by those who worshiped life, and which in tune with the stars and the elements which they worshiped, could feel and communicate with the nature and with each other, in ways not even imaginable by the fractured minds of the believers.

Telepathy for example, is perhaps something which one way or the other, we all can to some extent feel or relate too, especially when we are in the company of people with which we are in tune, something which so called “modern science” can not or does not want to explain or justify and which to remove it from any equations calls quackery, is in effect something which has always existed, as people traveled to markets across entire continents and could communicate with each other, and without speaking the same language interact, trade, worked together, and coexist.

To this extent, I can confirm that from my personal experiences I can assert that by traveling around the world and visiting remote places, the more remote were the cultures of the people I met, the easier was to understand and communicate with them.

It was this ability for natural people to communicate, which made them so peaceful that instead of fighting each other, like the false so called “modern history” written by the eugenist and supremacists which have for centuries used censorship and violent repression to maintain their control over the ever frighten masses would want us to believe, they founded empires through which they could freely travel and trade in safety and peace.

Like so empires grew far before and larger than the one of Alexander, the Romans or of any other conqueror of which you may read about in commercial history books.

From the Maya and the Incas to the aboriginal tribes of Australia, to India, Asia and Africa and throughout the entire world, empires symbolized unity and glory.

Perhaps this is the reason why now days the concept of empire is so misused and demonized, as instead of reflecting its true origins and purpose, its term is being distorted and weaponized, as is being used to describe the colonialist brutality and thuggery of kingdoms and states which in reality, are no empires and have no emperors.

It is the real empires, which beside being far greater and once loved by the people than any of the kingdoms they replaced, left for us the greatest monuments and structures which humanity has ever constructed, which gives us the model from which we can learn of the power and beauty of a human race, which despite all its differences in color and in history, once united as one and as one lived in peace.

A unity and glory expressed in the monuments and sculptures and in the work of stone masters, giving their very best to leave for us, as if incapsulated in time, moments of absolute unity, beauty, wealth, wisdom and glory, which proves beyond any doubts we are creatures of peace.

All such histories, which for centuries kept hidden by those which in the name of their religion, used their armies and mercenaries to impose their domination and to write laws to censure and burn the libraries and books which once held all the scriptures and memories of the hidden empires, for to convert their conquered territories and people to their non sensical myths, false history, brutality and absurdities, are now being uncovered and exposed by researchers and people which, as they are swimming in that river of informations which is archeology, which through technological advances such as LiDAR and sonar machines, continues to allow them to uncover the indisputable evidences of cultures which predates even by hundreds of thousands if not millions of years the dates given by religions to describe their ”supposed” beginning of civilization, and which could already then, built monuments and structures which in 2025, man still can’t built that the lies and deception, along with the names and faces and indeed Genocidal ideologies of those responsible for such deception, finally comes in plain sight.

Opening the third eye.

Many have heard about the third eye, for being a symbol of enlightenment and wisdom.

Depicted in paintings and illustrations as an actual eye, and often used to represent divine knowledge, is often illustrated. as a single eye, or, as the third eye, usually placed on the forehead of divinities.

Used as symbol of magic, power and wisdom, its use is found in ancient and Asian cultures, it is also used broadly as “the all seen eye”, aside from the real Hindu and Buddhist cultures, few are anyhow the ones which under stands its true meaning, so, as we are are here going to reveal its true meaning, I will try to shad some light on its true meaning.

This will sound shocking for you, as people, have been for over a century conditioned to believe the propaganda stories which have for centuries been kept secret in order to conceal the truth.

The third eye, is not located in the head but in the sex, and it’s blinking is communally known as Kundalini.

From under-standing comes the opening of third eye, such fact does not come from a mare game of words, but is the most intentional reason why the word understanding is compose by the two words, ”under and standing” is in fact what delivers, not only wisdom, but from it also, the water of life from which life in itself is delivered.

From it also the genetic patrimony which every man can use to transfer not only the seed of life with which he can procreate, but also all of his wisdom as well as the medicine, “the fountain of life”

Thanks to archeological finding which precedes the invention of religions, we can all see how religions, which all, worship death, demonize sex and go even as far as calling the actual fountain of life, “evil”, and those who stand for freedom from absurdities and belief as “the devils”, are in effect the 100% evil or sick institutions which just like psychopath do, pretend to hold the ultimate truth, even after its lies and criminal behavior are completely debunked and exposed.

The origins of evil and the birth of its religions.

The origins of evil and the birth of religions are attributed to the first union of outcasted sheep farmers tribes of the Indian empire, which sometimes around 3 to 5000 years ago following a bloody battle between them, and their consequential outcasting, congregated and together formed a bigger tribe of criminals, which in the end would take an entire army to evict and push far away from the Indian land.

First outcasted they were sent to live in that part of India known as Ariana and in Rajasthan, there, angry at those which had outcasted them, decided that because they had been outcasted by the laws of those which worshiped life, they will found a new cult of veneration in which they will instead be worshiping death.

Soon after, with death in the hearts and their minds, the slaughtered of the innocents and plundered of their resources and belongings begun, and violence and killing, which was something till then unthinkable and unconceivable, had broken out in our terrestrial paradise world.

Soon the outcast were joined by more of their kind, and as their nefarious group grew, it became a monstrous crowd without leadership or control.

It was then that the elders of this newly born beast, were tasked to establish a code of rules to which all the pack’s member had to swore loyalty above their lives, live by, and blindly obey.

To defend their cult, they also wrote laws which would accordingly give them rights above the ones of everyone else, declaring all the members of their pack to be above all others laws, and to make sure that everyone joining would be as blood thirsty as their founder were, they begun to write all their scribes with the blood of infants.

They also invented blood rituals, One of their first and most known nefarious and brutal ritual murder practice, was the one according to which, every new comer into the pack, was made to offer his first born for to be sacrificed “slaughtered”, and for in essence signing his contract with the blood of his own killed child, so that he could be finally and fully accepted , and as a member of the pack, share some of its material wealth and protections.

Such practices continued for over a millennia and according to scriptures soon degenerated to a point in which, also those born within the pack, were made to offer “kill” their first son, for to increment the number of the females for the pack males.

To shield themselves from accountability they also wrote laws to supposedly regulate their pack, and legitimize crimes by it portrayed as good deeds and rituals, and to insure they will be able to quickly grow in number, more laws according to which, among others, polygamy, intermarriage and pedophilia were to become both legal and ritualistic acts, giving some how the pack the chance to reproduce in a beastly manner, which would in turn allow them to multiply at higher rate then anyone else.

The horrific practice of slaughtering the first born, was finally “supposedly” ended with the story of some alleged 99 years old sadomasochistic pervert which after “supposedly” making a child with some supposedly over then 90 year old …, allegedly, after mutilating part of his own penis, instead of killing the boy like usual for his clan of misfits, circumcised him.

“Note some say the pervert psychopath never did mutilated his on penis, only chopped one of his son and all bunch of other kids, but can’t be sure exactly how many of them”

Anyway back to their newly adopted book of rules.

Story wants that they so crafted a book which entitled them to commit any and all crimes, but only if, such crimes were committed against the non members of their religion, so in effect weaponizing it for to be used for to justify all their crimes and sins.

So much violence and horror was unleashed on the peaceful people of the region that finally, he who represented the living God of the ancient Indian empire, “Narcasul”, raised an army of Hanumans, and after empowering them with the spirit of the monkey, and arming them with big clubs, Narcasul sent its Hanumans to chase away the murderous outcasts

.

In their thousands, the Hanumans chased the heinous pack which, overwhelmed, was exiled and obliged to migrate far away from the Indian empire.

Story wants that they were pushed till they reached deep in that region known as Persia, from where once again, after leaving behind a new trail of death, wars and destruction, and after looting treasures of immense values, they where once again expelled, and allowed to flee with all their loot.

Like gipsies they continued to travel dragging along their sheep, tents and stollen treasures, on the search for their “never” to be found, promised land.

But everywhere they went, the killing, looting and abuses begun, for to eventually, like every single time before in their history, after the killing, looting and abuses surpassed all tolerated limit, they would as always, ended up being solemnly kicked out from the place and forced to migrate far away from the region, in the search for the next place in which their nefarious reputation, had not yet reached.

It was then around a thousands and five hundred years ago “some say two thousand some others much less”, that they found yet an other paradise on which they once again, decided to settle and to establish their permanent homeland.

This place was beautiful Egypt,

By this time wealthy like no other because of a millennia or more of grand sackings, looting and arming and financing wars, learning that the Egyptian emperor, which by that time had learned of their monstrous reputation and had built an army with which he was about to have them served to the crocodiles of the Nile, they officially declared they would reform their rules.

They so divide their tribe in two factions, one comprise by the more honest and by the reformists which advocated for the end of children sacrifice and end of the abuses, and which preached for peace among all men, as well as for a return to the tradition of respect for life, while the other, the evilests and Kabbalists, or what would in later times be defined as talmudists, which as we know, are indoctrinated to become the hateful and murderous supremacist and to proclaim their absolute right over life and over the entire planet, would become along with their monstrous scriptures hidden.

To sign this change in the system, and to show to the pharaoh that the pack had stoped to murder children, a new ritual was adopted. Instead of demanding the sacrifice “ritual murder” of each member’s first born, was decided that their child’s sex would be partially “mutilated”.

Such ritual was actually not a ritual, but a medical procedure “circumcision” which had been once briefly adopted by a Roman general, which after using it against prisoners turned slaves under the pretext of supposedly being done for hygienic purposes, but in reality, done according to his personal memoir and letters, originally in order to “supposedly” make the Gods look away from those turned into “semi intact’ slaves, but then, once he discovered such method not only functioned in installing the complete subjugation of those mutilated, but that it also made them less sensitive, apathetic, and as if unable to telepathically connect, proposed to expand the practice across the empire.

This procedure, which was quickly halted and condemned by the Roman empire, which’s slogan was, “mens sana in corpore sano”, a sane mind in a sane body, and which actually punished the General for it, was in fact the very same trauma bonding technique adopted by abraham, which according to the scriptures, once again, instead of cutting the upper neck of his son as customary for his pack of rabid beasts, decided to cut the lower neck, and to declare that by doing so, his people would physically cut their connection to the earthly Gods, and supposedly thereby inherit the earth, called themselves the “chosen people” and exercise their “supposed”book giving rights, to rule the world.

.

Using their scrolls to defend their rights above the one of man, and mutilating their children instead of killing them, did not anyway helped the fact that indoctrinated to abuse and to rob the non members of their vicious tribe, they continued to steal and to murder till eventually, they would always be chased away from every place in which they settled and racked havoc.

This went on and on till the finally became forced out from Egypt, which obliged them to re wright and change their book of law, and to write some which would outlaw killing, stealing, wishing for other what you did not wish would happen to yourself, and basically the “Ten Commandments”, and the exile for the majority of them, or, to be exterminated.

Was than that some mason was sent up on the hill to, as ordered, carve the laws into stones.

moses with his “horns”. .

This mason, called, Moses, which according to some was actually a woman or an homosexuals and an artist specialized in etchings and carvings, went so up on the hill, and carved the dictated “Egyptian laws”, which would allow them to settle with the people of the region, under the condition that their community would also be divided in at list 12 tribes, and that they should never go back to their murderous and vicious ways.

Once again, only some of the tribes were allowed to remain while others exiled, scattered around on the search for a “supposed” promised land, promised to them by their god. “their book”.

Anyhow, already known to the world for their viciousness, and facing the end of their venerated cult of death, they decided to conceal it, and to justifying keeping it, making laws which forbid the study of certain books or better yet scrolls, forbidden to read till after reaching an old age.

Like so, the infamous elders of zion could exercise their power from behind the curtains of a theater, which just like the today’s knesset, it could use to pretend to be some kind of democracy while in reality, they were not.

Rehabilitation or destruction, was in effect not just an offer which, facing a real army which could exterminate them all they could not refuse, but also presented the chance to throw a cloak over their dark secrets, and use the sheeple as their public face, while the kabbalists and evilists which lived among them, could keep on ruling them and continue to do from behind the seen, what they always did.

And so, while those which adopted the commandments were allowed to remain in the region in which they kept living as nomads, and where also renamed every place on which they traveled and planted their traveling circus tents, the kabbalists installed a network which they would then use to transfer and accumulate their riches for to finance slave trade and wars. “In 2025, the exact same pack is still doing it”.

By this time, the Romans had conquer an alliance with Egypt, but, first bribed and then trapped and betrayed by the evilists supremacists, the empire was soon to find itself in a quagmire in which, hooked like a junkie on the drugs and gold of the kabbalists evilists merchant of war and of death, had lost all its morals.

And as it became hooked on the bribes and drugs, its sold out generals had transformed what was once a true empire, into a slaughterhouse for pagans and christians.

Like so, the great Roman Empire, once place of culture and wisdom, was to become one of terror and deceit, and as it had lost all of the trust, respect and powers it once had, like a pile of bones dried by the sun and blown by the winds, eventually collapsed.

The down fall of the Roman Empire was in fact the consequence of taking bribes and military commissions and to sell out its soldiers as its mercenaries and private police for the evilest moneychangers, just like Britain did with its 1917 mercenary contract with the zionists entity known as the belford declaration, and the US has been doing for them ever since its unlawful recognition of the Apartheid wanna be state in 1949.

But back to the new sect for peace, love and respect “like it had been before the birth of the death cult of the outcast”, many begun to worship the decent commandments of its Testament and as enlightenment grew back, even the pagans begun to spread the message of peace which derived from its commandments.

Jesus is born.

Some times thereafter, following the astrologers prediction that under a special star a messiah was going to be born, three king were sent to greet the new born and to bring him all he would need to grow into a man.

One brought incense, the other myrrh, wile the other one gold.

Chosen by the tree kings, the child, was then also given the status of holy, which outranked that of nobles, and which, as holy figure and known by everyone, allowed him to enter the temples, libraries and places in which other were not allowed to go, where beside learning from the oldest scriptures and from the sages, he would eventually learn about the scams which the kabbalists and the Roman’s were conducting, as well as how the Roman army had in effect become a mercenary one at their services.

It is in facts thanks to the Roman army that those tribes which were exiled from Egypt, could enrich themselves and gain even larger powers, which they could in turn use to overthrow kingdoms and become their weapons dealers and most importantly, their bankers.

And obviously, in a money world, he who controls the emission of the money, controls the society using it.

But back to Jesus, the dude was, has the story tells, full Buddha and the nicest of guy but, as a normal and generally happy and emotional human always following the commandments, and as blessed with great luck, very emotional and always ready to help those in need, when he learned about the plans for war of the moneychangers, through a fit and according to some, went as far as allegedly kicking the moneychangers out from the temple.

Note, the cabal of the moneychangers is known to be made up of compulsory liars and their descendant, are the living proof of it, so he more likely only told them to take their blasphemy of war outside of the temple, and didn’t actually physically kicked them out.

Nevertheless, I am glad if he did it. “I would have probably done worst ”

To make the long story short, the money changers payed the Romans to arrest him, and then payed again a Roman General to wash his hands off him in public, allowing them to have him crucified and killed.

From that moment on the stories differ, as some say he died, is spirit went to heaven and his body laid to rest, to be resurrected and vanishing, while some others say that the soldier which was supposed to give him is final blow did not killed him, and that after he was taken down he was cured and help to escape for to eventually ending up in India, place of birth of the pack which had him crucified, place in which according to the Hindu stories and to documents which survived the inquisitions, his remains still rests today.

Anyhow, this is the time in which the Latin term religion which once again, derives from relegare “relegate” or “re ligione ” “the kings army”, was invented.

With the disappearance of Jesus, a new gnostic religion which worshiped both life and the Ten Commandments was finally born.

The gnostics practiced the old fertility rituals, and adopted them into their new spiritual belief till also them, as they worshiped life and were not afraid of speaking the truth or of ending up killed like their hero “Jesus”, became hunted down by the Roman mercenaries which, payed by the worshipers of death moneychangers, had them by the tens of thousands publicly executed, or for their sick pleasure of their sponsors, given to be eaten by the lions in their public and private arenas.

Following a period of absolute horrors, in which the now labeled christians where being hunted down and killed in the most horrific of ways, the word of the atrocities spread across the empire which in turn begun to crumble, as the people in shock begun to fear it more than to liking it, and brake away from it.

Furthermore, by this time the tribes which had run away from Egypt, and which had installed themselves in many of the countries which once made the empire, and by which time had taken control over the banking system of entire regions, finding themselves once again hunted down, and this time also by the Roman population which by then had learned who they were, and of the damage they had caused that once again, they were forced to escape the wrath of the people.

Once again justly blamed for the collapse of an empire, and hunted down by the wrath of the angry people, they were forced to flee east.

To calm the situation down, and to insure their protection, they built a new army of slaves which would serve and protect them and which bounded by myths and by laws designed to subjugate them to their will, and which at the same time would serve to justify their own brutality and depravity, they invented a new religion.

The new religion, designed to make people subdued to their judgment, was so scribbled up and reproduced in countless copies, and would be used to create a people humble and subdued to their own religion

The religion would also provide a safe guard for the other religions, as the worshipers would have to basically starve once a year for an entire month.

The new religion would be as the others officially declared as a religion of peace, and would in fact set new set of rules, which among others, would like their own, legalize murder by stoning, children marriage, polygamy, and to make sure they would never become richer than them, special laws which obliges the worshipers to share their wealth, pay tributes to others, as well as forbidding the believers from doing what the other religions allowed worshippers to do in the regards of economy and commerce.

Obviously in order to impose on all this new set of laws and belief, they had to include at list some of the original traditions and rituals belonging to the people on which this new laws masqueraded as religion were to be imposed, and for sure, those fractured empires embracing the new religion, adopted their own stories and myths to it, as themselves helped to shape what was going to become the new law of their land.

So yes, religions are one way or the other traumabonding and military based systems of mind and physical control, engineered to divide men from the spirit of nature, and in which the spiritual leader, sells to its believers the illusion of knowledge, wisdom and peace, while in reality, with its absurdities, death worshiping concepts and wars , acting as tool for coercion, used to deceive and to lure its flock, “to the slaughter”.

Religion, politics and war, are in fact the exact same thing, as religion is politics and, war on the nonbelievers

And so, from the first wars, to the latest Genocide and Holocaust, the system of deception and of control we call “religion” continues to kill and divide people, and yes, the same supremacists and death worshipers continue to do infest our minds and lives with their 24 7 pushed for death and destruction.

From the screens of your mobile device, to the one of your television to the one of the big screen of Hollywood, violence, murder, theft and gore, to keep you terrorized and subdued, and to convince you that instead of being dehumanized and programed, you are being entertained or in the case of religions, blessed for killing the enemy of your god.

History from religion.

Religion, from Latin “relegare, to relegate”, or “re-legion, the king’s army”.

First of all, the so called religions are only the abrahamistic ones, all the other ones are called cults of veneration.

The main difference between the tree is basically this.

The christians, when you are being abused, give the other cheek.

The muslims, when you are being killed you are becoming a martyr and therefore you must be happy.

The jews, when someone accuses you of crime you must tell them they can’t cause you are the chosen people and thereby, above the laws of men.

On the other end those worship life, divinities and the elements. Life is sacred and religions do not justify crimes.

The pagans like me, you slap me, I will punch you, you kill my dear ones, I will set you on fire and defecate on your grave.

From the establishment of religions, laws have been set by their ministers, which relegated duties to their vassals, which in turn used their mercenaries and armies to militarily enforce them.

This obviously led to what is known as the dark ages, the crusades, and a form a messianic colonialism which for centuries racked havoc and horror through out our planet, till finally, with illuminism, wars once guided by religious colonialism, became transformed into ones for economic wealth and political power.

This anyway did not helped the situation, but further precipitated it towards an era of wars of conquest, in which the rabid pack could sell its weapons and mercenary services, and grow richer and, without any supervision, even stronger than before.

With the coming of the printing press, a new era of propaganda and mass deception had begun, and with the introduction of pamphlet, propaganda and satire, the pack could instigate more wars and rebellions against those which opposed them, and by it, overthrow governments and kingdoms, for the taking over their newly devised paper banking system.

On this note, the actually devised paper fraud banking system already 1200 in China, where the symbol of the then mongol empire by it armed and put in power “Juan dynasty” was this.

‘From the French Revolution, to the First World War, to the Russian Revolution, to the Chinese one the criminal hand and piggy bank of the nefarious pack, comes in plain sight.

And to better understand the extent of the corruption, deception, and fraud which modern history represents, here one more of the missing link which even history books so hard tries to hide and conceal, the Napoleon theorem. “The theorem based on his sponsor’s symbol”.

Perhaps while you are at it, you can also do some research on the Russian Revolution, to discover that also that one, was in fact a coup, financed, orchestrated and directed by the same rabid pack, as all of those primarily involved with it were hider, free masons, or straight up genocidal eugenist talmudist, now popularly rebranded with the slimy term of “bolsheviks”.

Same goes for China, which became the other side of the masonic Russian experiment, only this time taking its money from Russia, and serving as supposed example for progress, and as justification for the brutalities and crime committed by the other side under the supposed ideal of an alleged greater good, rapped in a blood red communist flag.

Since then, humanity has tried to evolve from the stagnation, discrimination and horrors which religions and its free masons soldiers of secrecy and deceit had for centuries imposed, and by following the most basic laws of coexistence and logic, evolved into a society in which even if divided by borders, somehow makes people live together, and even from afar, together strived towards a common goal.

A goal set to end all wars and to establish laws which would serve to guide and to help humanity to grow, and which would truly be written to protect, not one clan above all others, but humanity in its entirety.

A society which protects all its members from those which tries to take advantage of the weakness of those which too afraid or with no means to defend themselves, are left vulnerable and in need of protection.

A goal which will see a humanity united under the common sense of logic and understanding, free from deception, religious discrimination and from hate, in which the future generations will live in peace and harmony on a planet which no longer seen as an asset and an object to exploit and to own, but as the mother of all living beings, which must once again be worshiped and protected by all which on it, share their lives.

Conclusion

We don’t have a Palestinian issue, we have a jewish one.

The myth of zionism and of its counterpart jewish one, is a problem which has history teaches, can not be resolved by anyone hider than the jews themself.

Making of them all one on single pile shit, even if as it stands they both represents exactly that, would be wrong, as some do follow the so called “commandments”, and as such can live in peace among others of different fate.

There is no way in the entire universe of things that israel can ever be excused or justified for the atrocities it carried and continues to carry out in Palestine and across the Middle East, and at this point, as the genocidal side of judaism has come out in the open, it must be the job of the non Genocidal jews to cut ties and for all of them brake away from the sinister and nefarious side of their bloody cult if belief.

As I already before pointed out, the concept of this so called jewish religion, is easily understood by its stollen symbol. Originally from India and preceding the vedas, vulgarly called the “star of david”, is in fact the jewish system at work.

The abomination called israel.

Two sides of the same shit. One side representing the good sheep, represented by the bottom triangle pointing upwards, while the other side, the talmudists haters and genocidal maniacs who calls themselves the only chosen people, and which claims even divine power over humans and our world.

Both sides represented in a mockery parliament they call the “ knesset” pretending to be democratic and fair but ruled only by its nefarious side.

As people are learning the amount of horrors which the zionists jews, have committed in history, and which indeed they are continuing to produce, the only solution which would spare the life of those worth saving, “the good side and non zionist side of judaism”, by declaring zionism and talmudism for what they are, hate crimes and indoctrination to terrorism and hate, and outlaw talmudists practices in both synagogues, public and private places.

The place called israel has no longer legal ground to exist.

And as the laws which they fabricated to entrap others are being used by the masses against them, they will no longer find a place to hide from themselves or from others.

A world of peace and harmony and the evolution of mankind into a new era, are not a dream or a utopia, but something not just tangible but physical and real.

A world free from evil and from hate in which the care of others becomes the care of oneself, humanity will find the key to its terrestrial Paradise.

So thank you Palestine for your courage and strength, may the already spilled blood of your martyrs drown an disappear those who have caused it to spill, and may your strength and resilience teach those once weak and blinded by ignorance, submission to the insanity and lies, the lesson they need for to find that clarity and strength to understand the truth from the lie, to find the way out from the dungeons of ignorance and fear, and into a world on which we can all live in peace.

For now, Action for Palestine is required of everyone, organize and join marches and class actions against all war criminals and Genocide supporters, demand immediate action by your representatives to demand the immediate compliance by israel to all provisional measure, resolutions and court orders, and to send troops to help protect the rescue and humanitarian workers and Palestinian people.

Stop the Holocaust taking place in Gaza, and denounce anyone supporting it.

It is also time to hit back on those abusing their powers and neglecting all reasons, and if attacked and called antisemite, instead of letting your attacker get away with insulting you, denounce your attacker for the slander hate crimes they commit.

Laws to defend humanity from Genocidaires are existing all over the world, inciting or carrying out mass murder, Genocide, collective punishment and and to forced starvation are according to the law “everywhere” civil crimes and crimes against humanity and must not be allowed to continue or ever again take place.

Stand and defend your moral and constitutional rights and force the authorities to their job, it is the Genocidal which must be hunted down and not those who stand by the law.

Stop The Gaza Holocaust and Genocide taking place across the Middle East now!

Boycott divest and sanction, stop buying products and services which support Genocide.

Demand for military intervention to stop the atrocities and defend the civil population and the humanitarian workers.

Time has come for humanity to awake from the hypnosis, and to reclaim its inalienable rights to peace and protection from those which seeks to harm and destroy it.

Demanding for the application of the laws to which we are all bound to and made to comply, and for the cleaning up of a political and administrative system, now clogged up with the dirt of corrupt criminals which, instead of leaving their chairs and positions of power, clings on them as if their should be theirs by divine right, are essential steps we must all take, in order to set our world free from the lies and the horrors of beings which should have never been allowed to come to power or as a military entity, ever be allowed to exist.

Ending the Genocide and the injustice, implies ending the reign of the Genocidaires, and to do that humanity must raise above the threats and their makers, and from above, stump on their cult of evil and hate and for good, end their reign of sickness and terror.

And here as cherry on the top to make you understand the gravity of the situation in which all the inhabitants of our planet find themselves in, a speech by a typical gatekeeper/mind manipulator which explains in details the true agenda of those which of humanity have nothing left.

The battle fields of the mind.

Note the psycho will sound intimidating and what he talks about is overwhelming nevertheless, well worth listening to get some sort of understanding how deep in the hole humanity is finding it self, and how psychopathic and crazy are those who think they have rights to mess with everyone’s mind to further their own criminal powers and personal gains.

https://odysee.com/@InfoNews:f/Dr.-James-Giordano--The-Brain-is-the-Battlefield-of-the-Future:c

The destroyer of israel.

Snap out from the dumbing down.

Pathocracists, globalist, empire, AI, safe and effective, pandemic, medical martial law, new normal, are just some of the reinvented words and idiotic concepts pushed into everyone’s ears and brains to condition the minds into accept and adopt a newly engineered vocabulary, designed to set the minds of those exposed to such words or concepts into a state of absolute dumbing down and believing into lies.

By changing definitions, such as the one of epidemic into “pandemic”, or empire, into what is in effect, predatory capitalism and colonialism, or computer programs turned into Ai, as if machines should somehow be “intelligent”, humanity is finally coming to face the absurdities pushed by the eugenist cabal of the UN,

An obscenity and moronic idiocy which, as the entire world has been witnessing during the past 5 years, despite its supposed commitment to Human Rights, and world peace, has instead promoted the violation of all human rights including the ones of freedom of choice, expression and of speech, and used its Courts to whitewash a Genocide to a point in which it has allowed for the morphing of the most video recorded and proven text book Genocide, correlated by the most brutal and horrific of warcrimes ever watched and streamed live, into a full blown Holocaust,

Using oxymorons like “safe and effective” for to cover up and make people accept gene altering and carcinogenic technology, the technocrats which should have already ended up in court and in prison for unleashing such devastating technology, the eugenist cabal.

There is no globalists, there is no pathocracy, there is no artificial intelligence, only a bunch of eugenists which’s goal is to own the world and reduce the world’s population, everything else is a lie.

Here how it works. “In a nutshell”

With the advent of radio, and than cinematography, propaganda had reached an all new level.

This time would be able to broadcast its narrative, and as if by magic, guaranteed the responses of its audience,

The techniques for mind conditioning had evolve to a level never imaginable before, turning young and healthy man an women to ware uniforms and go to die on the front lines in places so far away from their home, as well as always for no actual reason beside committing to believe of doing something for the noblest of causes.

Sent there wherever they were sent to kill and to die, thinking to be heroes, like mindless pawns sent to kill one an other.

With always one side much better equipped to kill off its targeted people and places, and with the aim of preventing the local people form benefiting from their own natural or manor woman power resources, sends in its troops to deliberately kill off large numbers of natives in order to dispossess them of their homes and places of birth.

The new globalist story is a fake one, and if you think its so called agenda should be a new concept, than you should do some research and think again.

The process was initiated in the 17 century and by the end of the 18th one, was setup in a way n which could no longer be challenged.

Ever since the French Revolution, the system which saw protection given for money and thereby turned the court system into one for sale to the higher bidder, turning the once balance system according to which people belonged to a land, into one in which, it would allegedly be the people owning it.

At list, this was the presupposed ideal, according to which, anyone could become a landlord, reality though, has always been very different, as the rich could always afford to buy off the great majority of the richest land, and with money, could also hire thugs and mercenaries to clear up the land from the people indigenous to the land they want to steal,

Like so setting up the bases for the predatory capitalism of war profiteers and of the blobs of monopoly of the corporate world.

A world in which education would be used to indoctrinate the new generations, not just through the traditional mean of religion, but also through indoctrination to Genocidal concepts such as the eugenists ones, pushed on the new generations y a corrupt and sick education system, and school books rewritten to suit the narrative which would brainwash the people into demonize and hate the old systems such as the ones of monarchy and real empire, and promote the illusion of a supposed liberal and democratic system in which people are no longer imagining themselves as part of a society, but as actual individuals which’s needs should somehow be only personal.

As if we could be rich and enjoy our life by ignoring others suffering, as if parasites rejoicing from the difference and the inequality generated by the personal greed, turning the goal of life from one which should see us enjoying a life in peace and prosperity in our terrestrial paradise, into one of expedients and tricks to gain more than our neighbor, and purchase a temporary happiness to become obsolete with the next model.

Phones which cost like a car, cars which costs like a house, houses which costs like buildings, and buildings which costs like a town, just to keep you always graving for something which you can never reach.

A reality show which all but reality, we in which the spectators, are the actual protagonists of a programming designed to install ideas and designs of which obvious mean seams to be completely ignored by an audience which instead of looking through the propaganda, becomes absorbed by it.

As we have already been warned by the very same conspirators which after their fake “aids”, unleashed on the world the next biological warfare terrorist attack on the entire world population which we are told to call cov ID19, a new and more scary “virus” called “virus X”, is by what was already forecasted by non other than the the same scums of the WhO, will allegedly soon going to be released.

The virus outbreak scare is fortunately something fake, as the relieve of a deadly poison to be described as “ pathogen”, would be to dangerous and in reality impossible to contain.

For this very reason, even the so called corona outbreak, was in fact something which had a death rate comparable to the seasonal flue, and most of the dead were not killed by so called “patented virus”, but from the injections forced on the world’s population.,

After all, even the 2019 documents called “ Global Awareness………….. which described the forthcoming “scamdemic” as a simulation, gives away that the supposed cure was the real wolf in a sheep clothes.

At the same time, one which is not be taken with ease, is the so called avian flue.

The old project of declaring a so called avian flue, is to attempt to cut down the poultry population, which in itself, represents one of the cheapest sorts of food, as poultry also produces eggs.

Obliging every farmer to vaccinate its poultry, makes each and every chick and eggs more costly, and worst, makes the animals undergo useless and in many cases harmful procedures tempering with their structure and even modifying their genes to produce carcinomas and never witnessed before diseases.

Though the playbook is already available to anyone with half brain, after the scamdemic/digital dystopia flop. the great majority of the people have by now woken up to the deception and indeed nefarious project, making impossible to pull out one more pandemic scare, hence the only alternative left for those which should already face trial for their role in the Holocaust they unleashed on their people, is the one of a world war.

A world war for which the laws of war have been erased, as the brutal and terrorist army of israel carries out its Holocaust in Gaza and Genocide throughout the Middle East, and even hospitals, mosques,, churches UN facilities , shelters, and essential infrastructure such as desalination and water purification plans are being and have been for close to two years now directly targeted, and doctors and first responders massacred, zip tied, executed and even decapitated before being buried in mass graves.

This is the sickening truth, now inescapable by anyone, has become an undeniable truth which proves beyond any and all doubt the viciousness of the eugenists and zionist obscenity, which as we can all see is one of the same and which again shows israel, its ideologies and institution along withe the one of the UN which in effect is the one which legitimized the Apartheid wannabe state in the first place, as a nefarious one and an absolute abomination, confirming the reason why every time it tried to establish it self, its people have always ended up being violently kicked out from wherever they tried to settle, as it confirms its insanity and monstrous manifestation, massacring defenseless people and bullying its ways through.

And as a bullies gain their power from the fear and submission of its victims, the only way to stop its thuggery and violence, is by giving it back its own remedy, so the bullism of supremacists psychopaths, must be met with brute force.

And be sure, this is not an instigation to violence, but a point which needs to be understood .

The world can not sit and watch an Holocaust being unleashed on a defenseless population, it is in fact the moral, civic and legal duty of every able person to stand up to the thuggery and bullism, and to defend the weak.

Now, after at list 75 years of lies and horror, the world must once again face the facts which it was forced to ignore, and end the rule of war criminals and monsters.

Palestine and indeed the entire world must be freed from zionism, so that it can finally begun n that cleansing process from the hate and deception which had turned it into an inferno, so that once again, it can return to be the paradise which it has always meant to be.

A world of beauty an abundance, in which everyone living, will be once again the steward of the paradise to him or her giving.

A world for the living, in which those born it, will feel at home and peace wherever they are.

A world without hate, suffering and belief, in which logic and under-standing, will once again become the keys to peace and coexistence.

This is not a utopia but a reality which must be made to come true, and we the people living in this extreme times are the ones with the power to make it come true.

Knowledge is power Share

Demonstrate your support for Palestine and for demanding accountability for those who have allowed this Genocide to begin and to be transformed into an Holocaust.

BDS BOYCOTT DIVEST AND SANCTION AND DEMAND THE IMPLEMENTATION OF ALL PROVISIONAL MEASURES AND RECOMMENDATIONS ISSUED BY THE INTERNATIONAL COURT OF JUSTICE AND FOR THE EXECUTION OF THE ARREST WARRANTS AGAINST THE GENOCIDAL ISRAELI GOVERNMENT.

DEMAND FOR THE EXECUTION OF THE WARENT ISSUED BY THE INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT, THE DEPLOYMENT OF PEACEKEEPERS TO PUT AN END TO THE ATROCITIES AND ILLEGAL OCCUPATION AND TO PROVIDE THE MUCH NEEDED PEACE AND AID.

DEMAND FOR THE FULL RECOGNITION OF THE PALESTINIAN NATIONS AND THE PROSECUTION OF THOSE OPPOSING IT!

FREE PALESTINE AND THE WORLD FROM THE PLAGUE OF ZIONISM.

SAVE THE FUTURE, SAVE THE INNOCENTS, SAVE THE CHILDREN, SAVE HUMANITY FROM THOSE WHO SEEK TO DESTROY IT AND SAVE THE WORLD!

Sol Sön

Save, comment and share, thank you