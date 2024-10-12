Here one more piece dedicated to sharing some light on the situation in Palestine after one year of constant Genocide and warcrimes committed towards both, the people of Palestine, the entire Middle East, which is being relentlessly attacked and bombed, and on the rest of humanity, made to suffer in watching the horrors being perpetrated, and victim of a psychological warfare aimed at frighten the masses and normalize Genocide and warcrimes, being psychologically forced to continue to suffer the abuses and thuggery of psychopaths, eugenists and warmongers.

In this extended article, we will also examine and expose some of the most devastating conflicts which are in effect, putting the world’s clock back of almost forty years and back in time into the time of a Cold War, which in reality is already hot and which is already taking countless lives.

And as the armaments now available to armies are so much more powerful and devastating then ever before, this attack on morality and justice, is bringing us now even more closer then ever before, to a new and most devastating world war we are left to face the insanity and corruption which have taken over our institutions and political theater..

In this paper, we will also discuss the reasons and the how we have come to this point and time in our history, as well as how we can win over the psychopaths eugenists which have brought us into such a state of misery, social regression, danger, and indeed dystopian reality, as well as how to step out from the quicksands of propaganda and war, and restore and improve that peace, reason and will to help humanity to improve and develop for a common and universal well being which right now, seems to be gone.

A well being and trust in international law, politics and institutions, which as it stands, seeing what is now showing to be a completely captured political theater, captured by eugenists psychopaths with their insane agendas and corporate medias, NGOs, phony philanthropists’s foundations, Hollywood style propaganda, false alternative media channels and corrupted world’s politicians and institutions, after loosing all morals and logic, have now also lost all public trust and respect.

Preamble

Once again, just as I did every time I thought about posting a new article since October the seventh, and witnessing the constant brutality and horrors committed by an entity which claims itself to be the only democratic country in the Middle East, and which while demonizing everyone else commits the most brutal and beastly of warcrimes, I find my self in need to change the beginning of my piece, as the latest atrocities and horrors committed by the israeli regime, are always overshadowing the once it blatantly committed the day before, forcing me every time to rewrite the start of the text I wrote.

So here some of the latest known ones.

First attacks on schools, mosques, hospitals and shelters have continued, and while the people of the north of the enclave are once again being told to leave the north and to go south for supposed safety

And while some managed to leave, many which can not travel or refuse to abandon their homes are being massacred by shooting, shelling, and bombing.

Meanwhile the number of the journalist killed is growing, as in the last days alone more then 5 have been killed, bringing the number to over 177, not counting their assistants which very often are being also killed along the side of the reporters.

Also as hospitals in the north are receiving new threats and evacuation orders, food shortages are once again felt across the strip, were famine is again a reality, especially in the North, as once again, israeli soldiers are preventing aid truck from entering the strip.

At the same time, the US is shipping more weapons and continuing in its trying to ignore the protests which are taking place across the country.

“Note, unconfirmed reports claim dozens of f35 and f15 were destroyed by the Iranian retaliatory attack on the israeli Air Force bases. “

One of those protests taking place in Washington saw one journalist setting his own arm on fire before being arrested.

Among the many other massacres and warcrime committed against medical centers we find also a strike which destroyed an entire field hospital built by Iran to assist the Lebanese people

A recap of some of the most recent events.

Note, to date, 42,200 have been discovered and confirmed killed,

No mention anywhere of the numbers relating to both, the missing ones, and those who died in hospital for starvation or for causes related to their sickness.

Here a must reed to understand that after one year of blockade and Genocidal war, the number of those which have actually died as a result of this inhumane brutality, are far more than anyone is willing to accept or to talk about.

One must also question why are those numbers kept hidden and by who?

The eugenics club

Unfortunately, once again, so many new massacres and warcrimes have been publicly committed by the israeli regime that to list just them, beside the fact that it would take many pages, even then, as we know for fact, the warcrimes and atrocities committed by the zionist regime and which are known, are actually only a fraction of the number of atrocities committed by what is in essence and undeniably that rogue, Genocidal and terroristic entity which israel has become.

What we are now witnessing is the further opening of the gates of inferno, opened by brainwashed monsters which believe themselves to be born as the only chosen people and elected by some supposed “god”, to be chosen above all others.

Like demons, believing in their absolute rights over all others, slaughtering the elderly, women and children, and celebrating their death, while burning their homes, like a modern satanist sect of terrorists, indoctrinated to hate and loot, in the name of a god of which’s name they are not allowed to call or repeat.

As such, they have continued to practice their dark ages and barbaric blood rituals and celebration of killing, and continued to indoctrinate their children into a cult, which to this day, as we can all see through the spectacle of the Holocaust unfolding in front of everyone’s eyes in Gaza, in both ideology and essence, purely psychopathic, terroristic and Genocidal.

The Genocide turned Holocaust which is being broadcasted live since over one year, is obviously not only happening under our eyes, but also and more importantly, under the watch of those who are sitting in position of power, and which instead of using their legal powers to uphold the law to which they swore their obedience too, are looking the other way and pretending that death and destruction which they are financing and shielding from the very same laws which should also see them all now imprisoned for their complicity in the Holocaust which they are allowing to happen and to continue, would not exist.

To some extent, but never so bluntly and with so much disregard of international law, this is something which has always happened, ever since the institution of that club for world domination sponsored and built on the grounds of the rockafeller’, private and exclusive dealers club run by the “chosen” and unelected members of its cabal, club which we are now made to call with the deceiving name of the “United Nations”.

A privately owned and managed octopus/institution, comprised of hundreds of tentacles/branches, and run by unelected criminals, allegedly protected by their self appointed diplomatic immunity status.

Note they are also known as “the happy smugglers” and “ the duty free bunch”.

A cabal of unelected eugenists, which’s interests and goals are to defend corporate greed, and forward the old eugenist agenda of malthusian psychopaths and insane supremacists, whose aim is world domination through population reduction/genocide, and slavery of the masses through debt, digital, economic, pharmaceutical, and military warfare.

A good example to show the corruption and obvious agenda behind such institution and its courts, is well shown by the fact that beside using its false and bias courts to attack third world countries, and persecuting almost entirely only black African people, both the United Nations and it International Criminal Court and International Court of Justice, have historically always defended colonialism, and whitewashed the most heinous and brutal of crimes, like for example, Apartheid in South Africa.

Little is known in fact that contrary to the popular believe, according to which, The United Nations served in putting an end to the Apartheid in South Africa, the United Nations had similarly to the case of Palestine, actually started, promoted, justified and whitewashed the Apartheid, modern word for “slavery”, for decades.

In fact, the glory of being the destroyer of Apartheid, is not of the UN, but of the less known NAM “Non Aligned Movement”.

But even more obvious now, is the case of its creation “israel”, an Apartheid wannabe state, which as a terrorist’s sprung, illegal military occupation of the Middle East, to this day, not recognized as a state by many, continues to blatantly violate all morals and international laws.

A supremacist entity hiding under the false veil of religion, of which’s crimes once compared to the ones of the nazis, have now completely overshadowed the once of its supremacist and genocidal predecessor.

The case of its illegal acceptance of zionist terrorists among its members, and its fundamental role in the institution of the apartheid wannabe state on what already was other peoples land, is in effect something which can no longer be ignored or dismissed.

Safe to say is in effect that the capture and enslavement of the Palestinian nation, and the terrorism imposed on it by the colonizer regime, which we are told to call “Apartheid”, and which even according to the International Court of Justice, have resulted in the prolonged and belligerent occupation, theft, forced displacement, collective punishment, torture, and enslavement of the Palestinian people, without any doubts, is in effect the consequence of the criminal action undertook by the UN in 1948, as the UN, which even while not having the mandate to partition a land of which’s inhabitants refused to partition their land, not only partitioned the Palestinian land, but it also decided the supposed birth of such already then, criminal institution, to be, as ordered by its criminal sponsors, “legal”.

Apartheid, is in effect the modern term used to sugarcoat slavery and only the resoluteness of the people can end it.

There is no form of diplomatic mean to end slavery, which as we can see from history, can only be defeated by armed struggle, and by revolt.

At the same time, must be understood that the right to armed struggle and to revolt to slavery and occupation, is an absolute right under international law, and that is those who are trying to erase, condemn, or hide such right, the ones which are in effect committing crimes which are, not just against those fighting against brutality, slavery, and oppression, but against the all of Humanity.

Braking every law on the book, committing massacre after massacre and warcrime after warcrime, violating so many international and war laws that more blatantly than any other Genocidal war or Genocide recorded in modern world’s history, beside the genocidal intent, which in usual case needs to be proven while in this one, is publicly declared, it would be by now impossible to find a single law in the Geneva convention, Rome Statute, UN chart, or Genocide Convention, which israel and its criminal associates and sponsors have not blatantly violated, trashed and spat on.

Before beginning this in-depth analysis of the dire situation we are now facing, I think important to discuss the current situation in Gaza, and to start by talking about the alleged main reason why westerners countries have continued to back the Genocidal actions of the zionazi regime.

The answer, at list what is the public answer, is, the prisoners held by hamas and by the Palestinian resistance.

Obviously, we all condemn the taking of prisoners, and specially when those prisoners are non combatants, but also, obvious should be that taking prisoners, or like some like to call it, kidnapping, can not be seen as a crime which is conducted or to be punished under one rule which fits all cases, as its motivations may vary between an act of self defense, to one of desperation, to one of terrorism, to the most common one, for extortion.

Obvious must also be that in the case of October the seventh, the taking of prisoners, was both an act of self defense, as thousands of Palestinian prisoners were already at that time, held without charges by the Apartheid regime in israeli prisons, and by the fact that after the military operation carried out against the israeli military bases, which saw the prisoners of the Gaza concentration camp brake out from their cage and coordinating military attacks on israeli bases, and which having to make sure not to get shot in the back by the armed colonizers, “which as everyone knows, are always armed to the teeth”, was in effect forced to make sure they would be disarmed and prevented from going back to their homes where they could arm themselves and joined the israeli military in firing back at them.

Furthermore, because of the fact that no ransom, beside the swap of prisoners was asked, and because of the fact that non of the israeli and foreigner released prisoners, in contrary to the reports of Palestinian prisoners which have reported to have been tortured and even raped by the israeli thugs, non of the prisoners held by hamas, have claimed to have been tortured or to have been treated in an inhumane way.

Also do to the fact that hamas have never threatened to kill or torture its prisoners, which are by now no longer “kidnapped” but as trapped by war, “prisoners of war”, their arrest can no longer be considered as a terrorist action hider.

As deplorable as it may seam, the taking of prisoners by the Palestinian resistance group, is instead what can be defined as an act of desperation, and one of self defense, as the aim was not to start a war, but do to the conditions on the ground, to prevent one.

To be considered also the fact that, the act of taking the prisoners of war, became also a need, for to insure the safe return of the fighters to Gaza first, as well as a necessity in order to save the lives of the prisoners which later that day became also israeli targets, when it became known that the Genocidal entity we call israel, had officially initiated its Genocidal “Hannibal directive”, killing every man woman and child, including the Israelis and tourists caught in the scopes of their brutal weapons.

So yes, all prisoners must be released, and that means also those held captive by the torturous zionazi regime, starting from the “thousands” it “kidnaps” and claims “arrested or detained” without substantiated evidences and kept in prison without any charges.

Expanding the Genocide for to enlarge the israeli colonization to Lebanon.

Starting with its biggest terrorist attack, in which over 3000 have been maimed and seriously wounded, in what be forever remembered as one of the most shocking terrorist attack in world’s history, the israeli cabal, have finally shown its true face.

The face of terrorism in its most blatant and obvious of forms, a terrorism so malign which like a cancer, is set to destroy, and like a cancer, ready to kill and die together with its host.

In fact, one of the crime which are defined as “terrorism” is describing the boobytrap of devices fabricated or intended for commercial use and public consumption as a direct act of terrorism, making the rigging of allegedly 5000 pagers “of which 3000 reported to have blown up across Lebanon, and of the other thousands of walkie-talkies, which were made to explode the next day, the biggest terrorist event in world’s history.

And so, as if the Holocaust and burned land it generates would have not been enough, the Apartheid wannabe state officials, continues to kill, destroy and order the carrying out of even more massacres, and not just in Palestine and Lebanon, but also in its other neighbor country, Syria, and the legal defender of the Palestinian people, Yemen, of which cities, towns, and villages continue to be struck by both israel, US, and Uk, with some of the most devastating bombs in existence.

Lebanon, now under attack, with Over 500 dead in little less than two days from the start of the bombardment of its towns and villages by the hands of the most brutal terrorist army in modern history, number which by now as grown to over 2000, while no numbers of casualties beside the one of a few dozens wounded reported and according to reports, damages to military bases and israeli air force airports, by the other.

This brutality and horrors, have not found the condemnation which they deserved from the United Nations, which instead of kicking out and impose immediate sanctions and warrants for the terrorists attacks, have defended the terrorism, once again labeling it as “military operations”, giving card blanche to the Genocidal entity and its eugenist and terrorist sponsors to continue with their terrorist operations.

Following suchTerrorist attacks on the Lebanese population, and following the statement of the Secretary General of hezbolla “Nasrallah”, which agreed to a cease fire and implementation of a United Nations resolution which would have seen a 21 days truce between israel and Lebanon, one more israeli brutal act of terrorism and blatant warcrime which saw the city of Beirut struck with illegal thermobaric bombs designed to liquefy bodies and cause massive damage, saw not just the death of the Secretary General of hezbolla killed, but with him, hundreds of residents of at list 6 high rise building, completely leveled by the brutal bombardment of what was known to be a super densely populated area, hosting among others, lots of refugees which had fled the Israeli bombing and invasion of the south of Lebanon.

Note days after the bombing, bodies are still being pulled out from the rubles.

To be noted also that following reports of detection of nuclear dust, of which some having the typical signature of DU, “depleted uranium”, found in bomb craters in around the city of Beirut, we can already imagine that the real reason why israel have not allowed international journalist or observers, is that tons of the radioactive munitions has also being used to devastate Gaza.

DU, is in fact a byproduct or nuclear waste, which is usually extremely costly to dispose of, making it ideal for turning it from expensive garbage, into cheep munitions, then sold by the warmongers Genocidaires and war profiteers, as “extremely expensive”.

As if this obscene actions could ever be condoned, we have also witnessed the testimony of the worst president in American history now famous with the nickname of “Vaxthemall Genocide joe”, which once again, instead of condemning the blatant warcrime, praised its outcome, once again proving beyond any and all doubts his mental sickness and Genocidal attitude.

And while israel is armed to the teeth with the largest Air Force in the Middle East, hezbolla armed with light munitions and rockets of all size, must concentrate on knocking down the israeli’s military airports with their runways of death and israel radar systems, in order to prevent or diminish their use.

As Israeli prime minister, in total defiance of the wanted for warcrimes sign on his neck, let’s the entire world know that he has no intention to obey to international law and to follow courts orders, and that he will continue to massacre all Palestinians and declares legal the stealing of their land, and that he will also do the same to all of his other neighbors, starting from Lebanon.

Note also that israel have now declared Lebanon as non state belonging to israel, and already published books for children in which Lebanon is depicted as israeli territory.

Once again, giving full prove of its criminal intent, the collapsing isranazi regime continues in giving more proves of its nefarious conception, as it rumps its terror campaign across all of those lands which it declares part of its insane “greater israel” project.

At the same time, we are also witnessing the continuation of whitewashing of the atrocities by the oil rich countries which instead of using their money and power to help the Palestinian people, pretends to be outraged while they are continuing to literally, fuel the same Holocaust which they are publicly denouncing.

As if by burying their heads in the sand and continuing to make deals with the zionists would saved them from the racism and hateful wishes of the israeli supremacists with their “greater israel” plan, or if perhaps, because they now have lots of money, thinking that they would be spared from the genocidal supremacists, or that they could get away by accepting and sharing what they are being bribed with with some, and sacrificing everyone else, many Arab and muslim nations leaders, are in effect setting themselves and their entire countries on a suicidal course.

And as history teaches us, believing in the humanity of those which sees them as subhumans, will only bring them to their irredeemable demise.

Let’s now look at the cascade of disastrous events which have brought us to this dystopian but ever real moment in history.

Dragging his own country into the dirt, and spitting on humanity and on its human values, showing the true face of a true heartless and psychopathic terrorist in suit and tie, spreading hate and horror and once again trying his best to start a world war.

Now, following the move of the isranazi regime on Lebanon, and the amassing of troops on its northern borders, and with the brutal strikes on both Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen, seams obvious that the israeli regime and its Genocidal sponsors, are preparing an attack on Iran, and placing troops to supposedly stop an invasion of israel, which by the look of things, seams practically impossible to stop should the israeli people or the United Nations not succeed in preventing the Genocidaires attack on Iran.

It must be also made clear that should Iran be attacked, its retaliation would be so devastating that it would cause the total destruction of the israeli military infrastructure, and should such event take place, israel would become overtaken and turned into something resembling today’s Gaza.

As israel as shown no humanity nor mercy towards the people of the Middle East, the same is obviously to be aspected by those which would justly react to its brutality and horrors, destroy it, and free all the land the zionazi regime illegally occupies since before 1933.

If peace is to be reached without resulting into such horrible expansion of this brutal and inhumane war, the time to act is now.

Furthermore, both EU and NATO, need now to take essential steps to stop the Genocidal and rogue entity which after declaring the head of the United Nation persona non grata, must be ejected by the UN, disarmed of its nuclear capabilities, and prevented from to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities or people, and to ignite an explosive powder keg, which would otherwise result into igniting a World War of the like never seen or imagined before.

Also, as I have previously explained, the reptilian Secretary General of the UN, is at best a shill or a spineless individual, which true to his apparent sick nature, instead of exercising his power and suspend the rogue entity from the UN, is once again allowing it to play the bully in its institution.

And rest assured, he must be removed not to help israel, to which he is ultimately obedient servant, but because he is the worst Secretary General which has ever been, and which is directly responsible for disasters and horror which he has allowed to be unleashed on the world ever since his entrance in the now under his watch, devious and Genocide normalizer organization we are still calling the United Nations.

Also, by accepting to be declared as persona non grata, and by allowing the closure and the stealing of the facilities of which he should be in charge of, he have proven once again to be unable to defend the institution he is supposed to represent.

in what can not be better described as a reverse psychology operation, in which the perpetrator of the crime declares his partner in crime to be his enemy, while in reality, his supposed public enemy remains his loyal servant, he accepts the supposed right of the rogue and indeed, terrorist entity, to forbid any scrutiny or the entrance of inspectors which would be otherwise be able to officially certify what is already known as warcrimes, Genocide, and unequivocal crimes against humanity, and in effect by it, allowing for the slaughter to continue.

Like so, after removing the status of protectorate from his facilities and declare the strikes on shelters, hospitals, and even on UN facilities as “military operations” and not “blatant warcrimes”, with if by weakness or by deliberate intent, he is a Palestinian Holocaust and potential world war facilitator, and, specially after accepting the closure and confiscation of the United Nation Headquarters in Jerusalem, a traitor to humanity which must be demanded to sign his resignations or kicked out of it.

Share

The USA Russia Ukraine UK foursome “and treason” for the destruction of Europe and of its false morality based order.

To understand what stands behind the Russian grind house in Ukraine, we need to take a step back in history, and go back right at the time of the formation of the CCCP, pseudo revolution for and supposed “communist system”, which in effect, was a technocratic/masonic one, directed and sponsored by the same infamous family which had also financed and sponsored Napoleon and the French Revolution.

This, in a system which in effect, embodies the concepts of “technocracy”, a scam designed and financed to insure the collapse of the Soviet Union.

After paying billions to drunken generals, finally in 1991, the US was able to collapse the Soviet Union, and install its own drunken president, which straight away, after setting up his good old drunken buddy in Ukraine, begun sending all of its old arms stocks to Ukraine, stocks from which hundreds of millions of machine guns, billions of rounds, and millions of pieces of armaments, from helicopters, to jets, to tanks, armed vehicles, heavy carriers, and more arms of all kinds, would be smuggled to arm the extremists and terrorist of the world.

And while Ukraine reinvested its billions in arm deals in the US, Russia made deals with building and real estate companies, which by kicking out the residents of historical buildings after forcing them to sign papers in which the owners agree to sell their rights to the property in which they lived, managed to built a real state colossus on the back of the working class.

Beside the value of the properties, incalculable amount of art was also luted, as those which were given home in historical palaces and buildings under the Soviet, were also keepers of the furniture and art which was inside of those homes.

This time was called the time of “mafiocrazia”.

Like so, an elite of so called billionaires was created, an elite so rich and powerful

that beside buying entire football teams and stadiums, could even setup its own personal army of mercenaries.

Ukraine, on the other hand became the victim of the weapons dealers cabal, “ note if you wonder why I mention the word “cabal”, I advise you to watch a movie based on a true story “lords of war”.

Note also that the same guy of the movie, just got released.

Ukraine which is and remains the biggest arms smuggler and dealer for terrorists and extremists world wide, or at list so it was till recently, as more and more of his old customers in Africa and elsewhere, are now kicking them out of their countries.

Nevertheless, the biggest money coming to its coffers, beside the billions poring in from the US, Uk and EU, and the tons of weapons to it given to sell and arm terrorist and extremists around the world, is also cashing in by using the same mafiocrazia technics, now implemented among others, by selling out big swab of lands to monsters like “black rock and co”, in an even more brutal fashion than the one applied to Russia, as the Ukrainian military junta, sells the homes and land of those forced to abandon them, and thereby, increases the efficiency of its budgets for its declining population, as it insures the death of soldiers by sending them in suicide missions, killing its own, in a war which by logic, as a midget, which Ukraine is, fighting a giant of the like of Russia, could never win.

But surprise surprise, in this wind fall of money and properties, the one which is actually cashing in the most is the US, which sells more arms than ever before, and which’s biggest and only true economical hegemony contended and enemy, is not Russia, but the EU, now strangled and forced to pour billions in a war which can never be won, and which in turns, forces its economy to bow to the one of the US.

So yes, in my honest opinion, Russia, US, and the Ukraine, are all in this together, and Europe, the one which is most threatened and forced to foot their bills.

It is also evident that Russia supports israel’s aggression in the Middle East, and that its troops now in Syria, have been positioned there to protect it.

This should be evidenced by the fact that it’s so called allied Syria, continues to get pounded by air strikes on a daily base, and by its dubious television broadcasting, with which while supposedly condemning israel’s action, continues to promulgate lies and propaganda about the since long debunked stories of mass raping of israelis on October the seventh 2023.

And here more propaganda from Russia.

Note, the israeli attack on Gaza did not start 3 days after October the seventh, but it begun by that evening, shortly after the Palestinian resistance had returned to Gaza with their prisoners of war.

Anyhow, its obvious partaking in the scam, which is even more evident by its participation in the scamdemic, will not serve to protect it from the United Snakes of America, which if allowed to continue to play central role in Nato, will eventually see both Europe and Russia fall in the trap.

Below a reminder and eye opener showing that all UN state members have willing conspired and participated in the pandemic simulation “Russia included”, which you can easily research for yourself.

“2020 false pandemic was a “ Global preparedness monitor board” (OGPMB) exercise written in 2019, one needs to look no further than their official 2019 document entitled “a world at risk”, on which, on page 39 under the title “Progress indicator (s) by September 2020”, you will find the following phrase:-

-“The United Nations (including WHO) conducts at least two system-wide training and simulation exercises, including one for covering the deliberate release of a lethal respiratory pathogen.”

And rest assured, hypersonic nukes, will not give much of a chance to retaliation, which even if yes, would anyway be catastrophic for the entire world, could see both Russia and most of Europe reduced to ruble in a matter of hours.

Note also, I am writing from Finland, where even as I am writing this, war sirens were sounding again this week, in yet an other unannounced and fighting rehearsal, reminding us that war with our neighbors is closer than we can ever think.

Rest assured also that while the soldiers are being killed on both sides of this senseless war, the EU could have had accepted Ukraine as state member before it got invaded and prevented the invasion”, instead, the war was allowed to rage on and allowing the rich to get richer, the middle class poorer and poorer and the soldiers, slaughtered.

As I wrote in 2021, “actually earlier”, the program to restart the Cold War narrative if the cov ID project was going to fail, “as it deed”, is in effect the plane B of the covidians, as they knew that should their plan for digital enslavement of the human race failed, their only option to stay out of jail or worst, was to bring back the Cold War or even starting a new world war, only thing which can supposedly make sure they won’t end up on trials for their conspiracy and crimes against humanity.

So here we are, October the 13 2024, in a world controlled by eugenists conspirators pushing for, or whitewashing of the most obvious of Holocaust n the Middle east, war with Russia, and more propaganda about new coming pandemics, censorship, lost of human rights, and psychological warfare aimed at normalizing warcrimes and crimes against humanity and to set humanity on a suicidal path of blind submission to machines and algorithms programmed to digitally enslave it and spiritually and physically kill it.

But to really understand what did it and how did it all begun and who is the true makers and responsible people of the chaos we are witnessing, we are going to need to take a step back in history.

A step back and forth through history.

From the mid 19 century, around 1830, the eugenist began to establish new clubs, and to together plot new ways to insure themselves and their future generations, all the riches and power they would need to continue to enslave the entire world under their nefarious cabal.

In order to initiate the systematic takedown of their opposition, they begun to setup new secret societies and masonic lower ranked lodges for to further involve their workers in their skims.

Secret societies and lodges through which they could insure the right votes, and operate by pulling strings from behind the curtains of their specially crafted and owned, political theater.

Conspiring to premeditate the future, is the simple formula, which allowed the eugenists to manipulate society, and to pave the road to their utopian dystopia.

This eugenist group, came together once again to celebrate their 100 years old conspiracy club, as they founded what was going to become, the way to allegedly legally sterilize and lobotomize whoever opposed them.

For this, in 1930, they founded the “Institute for mental hygiene”.

Along with their thought police system, the same are also the ones behind the founding of technocracy, meant to become the rule based order dictating laws through their infamous League of Nations,

Anyhow, the League of Nations, which was based on colonialist, eugenist and capitalistic concepts, was to anyway bound to fail, for to be replaced in 1947 by the supposedly champion of human rights and again supposedly officially not pro eugenics, “United Nations”.

The money and people were exactly the same as before, with the only difference being that while the League of Nations was publicly pro eugenics and colonization, the UN, would supposedly be for championing of human rights and allegedly, for the end of colonialism and the establishment of legitimate and international law abiding countries to be freed from colonialism, newly liberated countries which would adopt human rights in their constitution.

But let’s take one more step back before moving forward with the invention of the United Nations.

1830, was also the time in which the zionists society run and financed by the infamous rothshill was revived , and with it, the start of new secret societies erected with the aim of gaining support for the foundation of a state, in which the most racist and supremacist people on the planet, would be sent to colonize the land, set up a military base in the Middle East, and prepare the ground for its colonial expansion.

The same also saw in 1933 the rise to power of one of its family member, elevated to the position of chancellor of Germany, and with him, stipulated a pact known as the “Haavara” or “transfer agreement”, for which a special coin or medal featuring a star of david on one side, and a swastika on the other was coined.

The agreement would see the biggest transfer of zionists, arms, and money to Palestine, seeing at list 30000 zionist moving to Palestine with new armaments “provided by the nazi” that year.

The same agreement would also set up a specialized army dedicated to the elimination of non zionists and new jews, of which’s existence, a threat to the zionazi project, “israel” .

The army was called “the jewish soldiers of hitler”, and was formed by allegedly over half million of them.

Beside the over 150,000 personal records already uncovered proving the existence of such army of spies which was key in the rounding up jews, then deported to work/concentration camps, for to be used as forced labor workforce for the manufacturing of weapons, clothing and equipment made ready for the coming world war, which would have not be possible otherwise, famous is also in fact, the photo of the perfect Arian soldier, portraying a young jewish nazi soldier.

The chancellor’s name was adolph haidler, known by the world as adolph hittler.

Known is also the support and money he received from the US, which that year held him up as the man of the year on one of its most famous publication, the “time magazine”.

Share Wisdom Newsletter

Concealing the family links.

To conceal the family ties between the rothshit family and the psychopathic führer, the name was changed, and to this day, at large, only those which have lived through its reign of terror remember its true name, as ever since, books and news papers and publishers have been forbidden to mention what was in effect his real name.

To get confirmation of this unbelievable but true fact, is anyway sufficient to find any original video or audio recording of the time in which the soldiers loudly salute him, to realize that they are saying haidler and not hitler.

You can also see from historical records, that the transfer of weapons, money, and zionist colonizers sent to invade Palestine, continued from Germany through out the time of the entire world war.

Also, according to witnesses and to photographic evidences, “haidler or hitler, did not die of suicide in Germany , his body was not burned, the skull alleged to be his was the one of a woman, and he died in 1974 or 76 in an israeli kibbutz.

About who won and who lost World War II, Germany did not loose the war, as israel was established, furthermore, Germany remained one of the richest countries in the world, and as you can see, still is today.

Back to the roots of all artificially induced sickness.

Known as doctor Livingston, is real name was William rockefeller, name which he had to hide since he was wanted for all kinds of crimes, among which, rape, and cheating desperate people by selling them his infamous snake oil, sold as supposed remedy and medicine to cure among others, cancer.

Before moving forward to the history of the UN, we anyway need to take a little step forward to 1909, by which time the family in charge of the oil business in the behalf of the infamous rothshit bankers family, “rockefeller ” was to embark in his fathers original business, selling the infamous and fake “snake oil”, now term used to describe fake medicine.

And so, after sponsoring and purchasing fake documents and specially crafted and falsified scientific papers, in 1910, after the release of its sponsored “flexner report”, the final stone on natural and traditional medicine was laid, and the complete takeover of the education system now in favor of what was called allopathic medicine” and “eugenics”, along with the demonization and criminalization of traditional medicine, were finally put in place.

Medicine was no longer something conceived to cure, but a commodity for those who could afford it.

Shortly after, the beginning of what we can now define as “the era of biological warfare” unleashed by the eugenists against the entire world, was started under the guise of so called “vaccines”.

To be read, for those not aware of the eugenics fashion of the 19th century, the books and quotes of psychopathic writers like malthus, which in his writings and speeches, publicly called for the infecting of people by him described as useless eaters and parasites, as well as the need for finding a vaccine to sterilize, infect and kill them.

Here an extract of one of his infamous psychopathic and genocidal quotes.

“premature death must in some shape or other visit the human race. The vices of mankind are active and able ministers of depopulation. They are the precursors in the great army of destruction, and often finish the dreadful work themselves. But should they fail in this war of extermination, sickly seasons, epidemics, pestilence, and plague advance in terrific array, and sweep off their thousands and tens of thousands. Should success be still incomplete, gigantic inevitable famine stalks in the rear, and with one mighty blow levels the population with the food of the world.”

thomas malthus.

Vaccines, which in effect, as documents and tests have proven, were never proven to be effective, and actually served the eugenists into introduce allergies and sicknesses in healthy bodies, this is made also more visible by the fact that following so called “vaccination campaigns”, new diseases and allergies which did not exist before, became wide spread.

And so, the concept of vaccine, became redesigned and reinterpreted by the eugenists, as a mean to sterilize, maim, shorten the life, and kill the poor.

To be able to test and develop them and for to normalize or even attempt to “supposedly” legally enforce their use, and to freely experiment them on large and controlled parts of the population, soldiers, which are anyhow considered meat for the grinder by the eugenist cabal, became the first group forced to undergo what was now publicly declared as inoculation.

Foot soldiers, which not by any chance are called “infantry”, term which derives from the word “infant makers” were in effect the first sent to the slaughtered by the eugenists which through them could now battle test the poisons “from Latin Virus” and once again, using them, just like the Spanish conquistadors “from Spanish conquerors or colonizers”, as new weapons of mass destruction.

The macabre choice of the term “infantry” to describe the lowest class of foot soldiers, and first to be sent in the grind house of war, is in it self very explanatory.

Killing the future fathers to lower the number of citizens, for to repossess, redistribute and commercialize their properties and land.

As so many have written, wars are a rich man game.

And so, as we can study from history, war were never made for mare conquest, but for to kill as many as calculated to maintain the state or nation under control.

By studying wars, you can see that those initiating them, “since after napoleon”, are at large, never joining their armies, as the so called “battles”, are in effect grind and slaughter houses, and are always organized, planned, and executed, for to kill specific numbers of people and soldiers, and by it lower the population for to maintain it at minimum required for to function, and to reward the survivors with the loot and properties of the dead, in order to keep the survivors just like domestic animals, loyal to their owners.

But back to the vaccines, as the practice of vaccination was a military operation which have been carried out ever since and which has cause perhaps billions of death and sickness among the inoculated soldiers alone, it does not take much to research the evidences to prove beyond any and all doubts that such practice has been from the start, not aimed at medicine, but at biological and chemical warfare.

One perfect example of this is shown by the rockafeller’s development of a toxic vaccine given in 1918 to US soldiers, which were then sent around the world, for consequently allowing the eugenist in control of both the military and medical industrial complex to declare a worldwide epidemic which we now know as “the Spanish flu”.

The idea of inoculating soldiers to make them sick, and spread diseases, or immune to one in order to use it against the non inoculated population, is one which in effect dates far back, and which allegedly responsible for the invention of the misinterpreted term of “Spanish flu”, in fact, to learn its first use we can go back to the 16th century, and straight to the time of the Spanish invasion of the America, where the Spaniard used syphilis, chicken pox, and various other forms of flue and infectious diseases to kill millions of indigenous people.

Note also “ syphilis “ is also an inoculation induced disease. which have in effect, killed people from the very start of this absurd practice.

Further evidence to this is shown by the fact that for millennia, cultures warship sex and even in some cases like the one of the Greek and the Romans which regularly engaged in the practice of orgies, and till the coming of the so called “vaccines” so called sexually transmitted disease, did not exist.

So in effect, the term “Spanish flu” means “biological warfare”.

But back to the so called original Spanish flu of 1918-19, the alleged “flu”, was in effect neither Spanish nor a flu, as similarly to the so called “corona virus”, was a chemical poison which could, at the time, kill scores, but could not be transmitted from person to person, and which according to folk stories and songs from the time, was reported to be a way to conceal the use of chemical bombs and toxic gases used during the First World War, and for the rest, caused by the deliberate poisoning of the wells by the hands of soldiers.

Note also that microwave and radar waves had at the same time also been deployed as weapons.

Later studies have in effect proven that the so called “virus”, then, just like the alleged “corona virus” now, could not be transmitted.

And on this, a special note.

Many have argued the non existence of viruses, and this on the base that they have actually never been isolated, anyhow, viruses, which is a term which once again comes from Latin, and which means poison, is in effect the correct term, “if you use its original meaning”, as it describes the poison used to contaminate, make sick, sterilize, and even kill its victims.

In fact, also the so called “corona virus”, in the post Pasteur meaning of the word, was an hoax, and as many nurses, doctors, and health workers, have tried to get infected by even licking the silverware and even the swab tests of allegedly “infected people”, in their desperate attempt to avoid having to take the so called vaccine for continuing to work without getting jabed, and failed in getting infected.

Furthermore, as many doctors and nurses specialized in respiratory diseases have pointed out, beside the millions of so called false positive cases hospitalized for respiratory diseases caused by the idiotic and absolutely harmful abuse of their masks, the only cases which indeed reported all the symptoms of the cov ID poison such as the lost of smell, taste, and respiratory problems, were not infected with the alleged pathogen, “which was never isolated”, but had been exposed to an aerosolized poison which like a corrosive acid, had literally burned their nostrils, taste organs, and respiratory pathways and apparat.

But let’s jump back in history to the time of the infamous 1910 flexner report, which in effect signed the official start of the eugenists plan to control the world’s population via so called massive sterilization, lobotomy and vaccines, the same name lander of the rothshit “rockafeller”, begun to place its emissaries in offices overseeing the health and educational department of every nation.

Share

This is Palestine

The zionist invention.

Although supposedly the zionist invention is something which started at the end of the 18th century, it’s ideologies goes back in time millennia, in fact, its barbaric, hateful, discriminatory and brutal blood ritual practices, have always followed it, as well as always, after a time of horrific suffering under its rule, seen its people eventually chased out of every place in which they tried to settle.

What is commonly known is also that at list, from the time of Jesus, they became known under the nick name of “the money changers”, what else is known, is that ever since, they have expanded their money business first into financing wars, and than the medical and educational system, so to assure complete control of society.

Through wars, by financing both sides of a war, they could monetize from the winners, and take land from the losers.

Forwarding the clock to the first propaganda blitz revolution, revolution instigated by flyers and posters, and which in effect, placed in power Napoleon, which was indeed also a rothshit creation, and how Napoleon, was in effect serving the entire British kingdom on a silver plate to his sponsor.

And so, after 1815, following the Napoleon Waterloo job, the rothshit family, had become also and among other, the owner the British banks and stock market, “so basically of England”,

After about 100 years of rule in England, the rothshill now thinking about building his own country somewhere warmer and of strategic value for what was the new gold of the time, “oil”, requested to the British government to help into establish his own country in Palestine.

And so it was, a century after the Waterloo job, in 1917, the Balfour declaration for the establishment of a jewish state in the land of Palestine was “allegedly” written, and signed into action.

This paper would argue for the establishment of a zionist country in Palestine, and for the beginning of what we can call the “balcanization” of the Middle East, which saw the splitting of Palestine and the creation of Jordan, which was given to a chosen despot by the British in 1921, and as we can see from the “British mandate of Palestine” from 1917 till the Jordanian invention, expanded all the way to the oil rich Saudi, which was also partitioned in several proxy kingdoms, also placed in power by the Brits, in order to guarantee the unchallenged expansion of the zionist project of dominance over the smashed Persian Arab and Ottoman empire, and the absolute control over all its energy resources.

On this note, the supposedly then signed balfour document is according to many a forgery, and if you are not aware of it, it is not kept in any national archive, but sitting under a glass in one of the million homes of the crooked rothshill family.

With such document, the British, slaves of the rothshill banksters, would allegedly promise help to the rothshill, for the foundation of a so called “jewish state”

A state not promised to the jewish people, but to the rothshill which after financing the rise of what many say “one of his grand son”, heinous monster which we know under the “fake name” of “a. hitler”, and which in 1933, rose to power with his “Haavara” or “transfer agreement”, after the transfer of millions in founds and tons of German weapons to the colonizers, which had in effect started the process of colonial expansion across the Palestinian territories, war against both, its own mercenaries or slaves “the British troops”, and against the Palestinian people.

Through terrorism and murder, they continued to massacre and steal, till finally, after they had built their own army, and officially established their terrorist organization, by ways of bribery and corruption insured themselves the ownership of the United Nations.

And so, as we can all learn from the records, the United Nation is from its birth a eugenists creation, which was among other, to force the British withdrawal and in effect abandon the Palestinians, true and rightful owners and inhabitants of the land, and living them in the hands of their brutal and military grade armed zionist terrorists, and slave masters.

This little tell of history, is essential in order to understand how the situation have in effect spiral out of control, and brought once again, the eugenist of the League of Nations in power, and the world on the edge of its demise

Why so many joined the national socialist party

To the question of why so many join haidler and his party, the reason was very simple, because in effect, the party which people are told to believe was the name of his party “the nazi”, was a national socialist one, and the main reform by it brought, was not the one of running after jews, “job done by the specialized zionist forces”, but one which allowed people of every level of society to get payed for their work, something which till then, specially in the bankers owned kingdoms was not allowed.

As one of old historian and friend once told me, two are the persons which most drastically changed the system in our recent history, one Napoleon, which made so that people no longer belonged to the land in which they were born, but could also become owner of their own homes and land, in what we know as “the French Revolution” and the other, haidler, which with his national socialism, made so that people could get paid for the ours they work, and allowed them to keep the most of the money they had worked for.

This in a time in which the pore people did not own their own homes, belonged to the land on which they were born, and were made to work for their food, clothing, shelter and welfare.“The cast system”.

To be known also, is that it was only after the Second World War that along with many colonies, which some European countries were forced to abandon, also the cast system became replaced by one which would supposedly follow the principles of equality and human rights, and in effect, legally dissolved the previous system, to move the world towards the high ideals of Universal rights and justice.

Back in time.

The eugenics and technocrats plan for mass extermination and digital control.

As we can now research and learn from history, siding the development of vaccines, we find the clubs of the self declared eugenists, which as we have witnessed have succeeded in destroying natural medicine, for replacing it with petroleum and chemical based poisons and toxic compounds.

Germ theory vs The Terrain theory.

Wile everyone has heard of Pasteur, not many have ever heard about his mentor, Bechamp,

Bechamp, which was in effect, Pasteur’s teacher, showed us all of the true science which Pasteur was accredited for.

Image poster from 1893

Here an article on vaccine toxicity, bogus claims and certified dangers.

Terrain theory vs Germ theory In a nutshell.

As the oil industry became also the chemical and medical industry, and both had officially fallen in the hands of the infamous rothshill’s name lender “rockafeller”, the rockafeller begun to set up boards and so called “academic societies” as essential tool to run their eugenist skim, they also begun to set up so called “medical magazines” and scientific publications, which in turn would serve them to stir the medical complex from one based on nature and natural remedies, to one based on chemistry and chemical drugs.

As they also controlled the patent system, they could also prevent others from producing their compounds, and thereby, maintain control of the production and administration of their chemical and essentially “toxic” drug business.

But back to how all of this started, after the rich son of the powerful masonic and eugenic Pasteur family after copying some of the work of his teacher and colleagues, came out with a theory according to which sickness, is derived by the presence of germs which in turn, in order to make the person or animal healthy, had to be killed.

For this purpose, he endorsed the use of chemical compounds which like pesticides, would kill the disease.

The two had come up with two separate theories, Bechamp, with his Terrain theory, which wanted diseases to be manifestation of a weak body “terrain”, germs to be serving the body to fight diseases, and of medicine, to be the mean for reinforcement of the body or terrain, while Pasteur, with his germ theory, would be pretending diseases to be born from germs which once again, need to be destroyed.

Not many know in fact that on is deathbed, before dying, Pasteur apologized to Bechamp, which according to him, with his “terrain theory” was the right one.

Pasteur also further admitted to the inconclusiveness and absurdity of his own “germ theory” of which existence beside a theoretical one, could not actually prove.

Later, Pasteur’s personal papers which were eventual inherited by his grand son under the promise he would never publish them, after reading them and learning about Pasteur’s lies and deceit, decided to publish them, proving beyond any and all doubts that beside lying about his “germ theory”' he also lied about the efficacy of vaccines by him produced and sold.

Since then, the retracted Pasteur theory was anyway kept by the rockafeller, which instead of admitting to its absurdities, such as that vaccines and not hygiene was the key to health, imposed it as so called “science”.

As such, he begun to pour money in its carcinogenic industry now labeled as “official medicine”, and after poring millions in the universities to get full control of the education system, and established magazines, foundations, and so called medical societies, which begun a war on homeopathy and natural medicine, by it deemed “quackery and fraud”, managed to monopolize it.

Since then, universities have been taken over by the chemical and oil cartel, and faculties of medicine no longer required that students would study natural medicine, nutrition, or chemistry, which would otherwise show to the students the logic of the terrain theory, and recognize that the so called chemical based medicine to be carcinogenic.

Like so, schools and universities begun indoctrinating their students to the absurdities of overpopulation, eugenics and the so called germ theory, which in effect is the real quackery and fraud which beside bringing us cancer, in a short time, had managed to turn people in to toxic meat bags dependent of chemical drugs.

Chemicals used as medicine and food products, have ever since worked into feed and fill up people with chemical and unnatural substances which as we can all see, have unleashed n the world the plague of obesity, cancer, and tons of immune deficiency and digestive system disorders and related allergies, sicknesses and diseases.

Like so, the industry of cancer which controls what we know as “science”, have taken over medicine and nature, to replace it with toxins and technocratic dystopian lies.

Beginning with the so called vaccines, the mass culling of the population deemed of “useless eaters”, have continued for nearly a century, killing perhaps billions, infecting and contaminating our world, and violently repressing all voices of dissent.

What seems to be the biggest problem we are now “worldwide” facing, is the fact that so many are not willing to accept the reality which sees them governed by beings which are indoctrinated from birth to the absurd and genocidal concept of “population reduction”, and that their heart is not the well being of their subjects, but their slow death.

Such genocidal concept, is the one which for decades have been pushed also on the students of schools and universities, and is in effect the very concept which have allowed millions of doctors worldwide, into participating into the biggest poisoning of the human race in world’s history, as they have willingly participated in the actuation of the scam, and voiced their support for it.

They all knew they were killing people and in many cases, like roosevelt which allegedly took the polio vaccine, and got sick, gave their life for it.

“Note some say that Roosevelt, which among others unleashed the plague of DDT on the world, forcing everyone, starting from children, to be sprayed or bathe in it before going to school or to work, faked his sickness to justify the millions which got sick from vaccines and poisons which he promoted.

Note also that many have argued that poliomyelitis is the result of the destruction of the immunity system and poisoning caused by DDT.

Rolling down to our current situation in the year 2024, we can all see, how the same money and. politicians which brought us the pandemic, are pushing for insane wars and pushing for even more insane supposed laws which are to gag and criminalize voices of dissent, just like what they did during their simulated pandemic.

Back to the now

Following a secret agenda, which they only partially reveal as they continue to cause devastation by implementing its goals, ignoring the fact that everyone of their absurd and dystopian plans always fails, they have for nearly one year now fought a war against humanity, endorsing and sponsoring a televised Genocide now turned into a full blown Holocaust, and attempted to legalize warcrimes such as the targeting of alleged terrorists or combatant affiliated persons struck with bombs and missiles in densely populated areas, the targeting of ambulances and Hospitals, humanitarian convoys, humanitarian shelters, humanitarian workers, journalist, schools, mosques, churches, cemeteries, and even what is by definition a terrorist act, the trapping of commercial communication devices and the bombing of crowds in densely populated areas condoned

All of this plays out the dirty game of a cabal of sickos and psychopaths, chosen for their eugenist ideals, which as we all can see, completely detached from the reality of suffering people, and full on supportive of Genocidal action, continues to arm the Genocidaires, or while verbally condemning their actions, continues to trade with them.

Now that we have exposed this basic informations regarding the establishment of the eugenists’s medical apartheid cartel and of its grandchild the United Nations, and of its unlawful creation, because never agreed on by the brutally disposed owners of the land on which it was established, we are going to look into those systems of deception which posing to be alternative to mainstream and corporate media, are in effect spreading lies and misinformation by mixing truths which can not be denied, with falsities and fear.

Enter the era of cognitive dissonance.

Although this practice started already around the 14 century, time in which propaganda was set by the cabal of the money changers, which wanted to destroy kingdoms and empires for to them selves, become the new kings and biggest owners of economic wealth, practice which begun with the use of flyers and posters designed to once again demonize the then cast system, we will jump over the centuries of psychological warfare which have brought us to the collapse of the cast systems, and the introduction of the predatory capitalist system, and show instead how fake alternative medias, have been used in the past 2 centuries for dividing people, frighten them, and deceive them.

Before going there though, I feel the need to point out at how this was made possible and how in effect, religions have from their invention been used as political tools, as well as how modern politics, is not something which aims at changing things for improving them, but in effect, a mean used for centuries for to maintain the narrative and the status quo.

A supposed two sided system, which in effect represents the two sides of the same coin, or to be more exact, the two cheeks of the same ars, as all it produces is …..

The birth of the era of terror, the collapse of international law and of all morals and the start of the era of logic.

Although the official start of the era of terror is commonly thought to be conceding with the 2001 “war on terror”, and with the infamous patriot and Hague acts, its official start is older.

This practice was started after the infamous 1995 falseflag bombing of the Oklahoma offices in which among others, the medical records of over 200000 US soldiers suffering from the effects of the depleted uranium and just as deadly, “anthrax vaccine”, where kept and by the bombing, destroyed.

To be also noted, is that exact same type of target was hit in an other false flag event, which we known as the “9 11 terror attack” , in which an other office keeping the same type of documents and papers was struck by missile in what was the recorded bombing of the pentagon.

Note, one seat or piece of wreckage of the supposed plane which allegedly hit the pentagon was ever seen shown to the public.

On the contrary, plenty of evidences of a missile strike are still available.

From this time on, the ties between the military industrial complex and the pharmaceutical companies, became more evident than ever before, as the US government and the pharmaceutical industry, which because of the missing documents, had been able of getting away with decades of poisoning of its soldiers, and confident it could continue unabated to experiment on its subjects, beside the era of terror unleashed through the patriot act, unleashed also a less known new medical all out war on humanity.

From the anthrax scare to the bird flue, to the mad cow disease, to all kinds of fictional and lab made diseases, declared of being deadly and one way or the other, pushing or obliging people to take what was in effect experimental vaccines, for nearly 4 decades now, have resulted in establish unlawful safeguards for an industry which is in effect the one conceived by the 1930 eugenists, which as if immune from accountability, are continuing to poison, kill and deceive humanity.

But back to the start of the false flag events aforementioned.

In this time, time in which internet was a truly open and fantastic pool where anyone could find and share informations, some sites begun to pose as alternative to the mainstream, and thereby begun to spread conspiracy theories which included some of the leaked truths about events, and lots of invented stories designed to take away the focus from the exposed issues, and turn its audience into so called “conspiracy theorists”, which in turn, more easily demonized.

Following this time, with the spreading of informations brought about by internet, the collapse of the two sided system, and the birth of false alternative news and internet sites designed to capture the audience, collect personal informations, and further murky the waters by mixing the exposed truths with fabrications and lies, and to actually divide those protesting the obvious into two, have also become a reality which is by too many ignored.

By the time of the September the 11 falseflag, bombing and controlled demolition event, those fake alternative sites, had grown into giants and monstrous sites, which’s job was to collect informations, terrorize its audience and deceive.

With specially designed names such as “info war” or “prison planet”, and with their Hollywood style shows and video editing, they could soon divide those which understood the deception of mainstream medias, and make them fight between each other.

The war between the real no plane theory and false plane theory, garnished by long Hollywood styles movies about the infamous and more than obvious false flag events, in effect served the very same perpetrators of the terrorist crime into get away with what was till then, the biggest terrorist event in world’s history.

In the photo above cartons of explosive’s fuses used to coverup the explosives placed by israelis on the twin towers prier to the 9 11 controlled demolition of the tween towers.

Spinning the clock to more recent times, we can now see how the very same ones, which during the time of the simulated pandemic called “project cov ID 19” have also pushed for the draconian mandates and toxic jabs.

This at list till the complete collapse of the project which was quickly shot down in 2022, following the hundreds of vaccine related deaths and injury of athletes and coaches, which occurred during the most deadly sport venue in world’s history, the Japanese Olympic Games.

Since then, first a war against Russia served to take away the attentions from the mass murder committed by the Olympic committee, which had forced its participants to take many of the deadly experimental shots, the very same fake alternative sites which till that day had enforced and promoted the toxic jabs, out of the blue, embarked in a new terror campaign according to which the so called vaccines, were not just toxic “as they are”, but could also be used to turn people into mind controlled drones of which’s thoughts are being remotely read.

This assertions are completely false and more than obviously designed to frighten their believers, and must be seen for what they truly are, deception and coercion for to obtain fear and submission.

In this extreme times, in which cognitive warfare is being practice on a massive scale, it is more than ever important to be aware of the programming and deception, because only when we are aware of it, we can use our own critical thinking to see beyond the lies, and protect ourselves and our dear ones from the monstrosities and horrors which would otherwise keep us enslaved and subdued to non existing powers which in reality, once exposed, have no power at all.

Trust in one’s own critical thinking and judgment, is the best and most efficient weapon in the war for reason and for human values.

We, the living, are all chosen to share our life and experiences for the well being of ourselves and for the one of our fellow humans and future generations.

Nature and oneness with it, the key to our terrestrial Paradise.

Time is to join for the well being and happiness of everyone.

Time is to cure our weaknesses and the ones of others, so that we and our future generations, will enjoy the best which life can offer, and never fall back in the mistakes of our past.

Time is to end all which is corrupted and criminal, and to assure ourselves and our future generations a future of peace, harmony, prosperity and wellbeing.

Conclusion.

Now, more than ever before, humanity must unite and face its demons, so that once and for all we can defeat them to take back those rights to peace and happiness of which we have been deprived of.

Thanks to Gaza, we are now able to see what was hidden, and through the light it brought to our world have exposed the true face of demons which have hijack or governments and institutions, and turned them into means of mass murder and destruction.

With their whitewashing and neglect, have allowed for the collapse of the law which they were meant to uphold and the proliferation of hate, racism, perversion and destruction, and by so doing, fail not just as politicians and representatives, but also, as human beings.

For such reasons, we must all unite to demand their indictment, and immediate removal from office.

Palestine must be freed and those responsible for its suffering made to face justice.

Humanity can not allow brutality and blind hate to destroy what our forefathers fought for, as they fought for to insure our freedoms and for giving us a moral compass, which must never be lost.

Together as one we must snap out from the spiral of fear and deception, and exposing and ending that which is wrong and replace it with that which renders it stupid and obsolete.

As members of the human race, we must find pride in ourselves, and stop feeding the wrong fires, as it is only when we stop feeding them that they irredeemably die.

We, the living are all the chosen people, chosen by life to share our existence in a Paradise planet.

It is also our duty to insure that sick will be treated, and that people which are following eugenist ideals and thereby not mentally fit to hold powers, will not be allowed to run office, or to use their powers and resources to do harm.

The spark of Gaza lit the light which is showing us the truth which for too long was kept hidden, and now that we can see, we must act.

Demand the end of all economic and civil and military ties with israel till its complete compliance to all resolutions and Court orders.

Demand no fly zone over israel and Palestine, to end the brutal bombardments and prevent the rogue israeli regime from launching more attacks and to drag the entire world into a world war.

Demand also for the removal and investigation on both, the United Nations Secretary General, and of the director the who.

Demand for a UNGA resolution to implement sanctions and military intervention to stop this Holocaust.

Freedom, dignity and justice for Palestine

Sol Sön

Remember also that Mary, the most famous and known woman in the world was a Palestinian woman.

Demonstrate your support for Palestine and for demanding accountability for those who have allowed this Genocide to begin and to be transformed into an Holocaust.

BDS BOYCOTT DIVEST AND SANCTIONS AND DEMAND THE IMPLEMENTATION OF ALL PROVISIONAL MEASURES AND RECOMMENDATIONS ISSUED BY THE INTERNATIONAL COURT OF JUSTICE AND FOR THE EXECUTION OF THE ARREST WARRANTS AGAINST THE GENOCIDAL ISRAELI GOVERNMENT.

DEMAND FOR THE EXECUTION OF THE WARENT ISSUED BY THE INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT, THE DEPLOYMENT OF PEACEKEEPERS TO PUT AN END TO THE ATROCITIES AND ILLEGAL OCCUPATION AND TO PROVIDE THE MUCH NEEDED PEACE AND AID.

FREE PALESTINE AND THE WORLD FROM THE PLAGUE OF ZIONISM.

SAVE THE FUTURE, SAVE THE INNOCENTS, SAVE THE CHILDREN, SAVE HUMANITY FROM THOSE WHO SEEK TO DESTROY IT AND SAVE THE WORLD!

Sol Sön