New devastating news about yet another hospital under attack and under complete siege for over 10 days, being bombed by the war criminals of the israeli forces, forcing patients, their displaced relatives as well as doctors and medical staff, to flee terrified under the sniper fire with nowhere to go to.

To be noticed also that at the same time, israeli government confiscated international media’s cameras which were overlooking over the north of Gaza and providing a live feed from the area where this particular hospital is located.

Read the full article on Wafa news agency

And here one more of displaced families running away from the hospital

Patients and their relatives and doctors which have lost their homes and everything they owned, displaced and terrorized, now once again, forced to run for their life under the bombing and sniping of an army instructed by its leaders to see Palestinians as subhumans and animals to be slaughtered.

Running and being pushed in the wheelchairs and hospital beds through the rubles of their destroyed cities and villages, desperately trying to reach safety in a place in which safety is but an illusion.

At the same time, while the Aid agency UNRWA is declaring its temporary termination of services, reports are confirming that no aid trucks have entered the enclave since the israelis have closed down the Rafah crossing.

And as the brutal and Genocidal machine continues to indiscriminately kill its defenseless victims, the news of an hard landing turned into a deadly crash, turns into the next mystery again obfuscating the warcrimes of an other day of massacres, for to deflect the attentions to the next pre staged drama.

The death of the two most influential Iranian political figures in a supposed helicopter crash taking the lives of the president and foreigner minister, along with the one of the many more on that fatal flight, is already by many seen as a potential false flag, and a sloppy and unfeasible cover up of what seams to be and obvious assassination.

Some call it a false flag and a coup, while other an execution carried out by the usual suspects, as the many seen the few and blurred images of the crash site, find out that something in those images, does not head up.

By the images of the crash site released, one can note that, while the tail of the helicopter shows marking consistent with a rough landing, the rest of the fuselage appears to be totally disintegrated, and parts of its metal structure, scattered in a fashion which appears to be of the kind realized from multiple explosions.

From the one arial photo shown of the crash site, the burned areas appears not even connected to each other, showing markings more consistent with those of multiple explosions than of the ones of a crash site.

But than again, as I have said before, the images are bad, so unless better images are released proving this theory wrong, it is as valid as the one which claims the helicopter to have accidentally crashed on the mountainous terrain.

Then again, I don’t want to throw more benzine on the fire, but facts and questions remain the same, why was the two most important people of the Iranian government made to travel on the same aircraft and why is the helicopter disintegrated.

An other question put forward by Iranians during the rescue operation was the one of, why that fog and rain in a place and time of the year in which the skies should be cleared and in which has never rained so much?

The last images of the helicopter on that fatal day

Only arial image shown so far.

Only video shown of the crash site, showing evidences of multiple explosions which disintegrated both the helicopter and its engine.

Meanwhile in Gaza

And while the bombs keep on falling and Gaza, buildings are being systematically levelled and destroyed, killing countless people, as their bodies, trapped under the rubles of entire buildings, are yet to be found, as criminal politicians and heads of state, line up to threaten the judges trying to stop the bloodshed, and sanding more bombs and munitions to an army now not only indicted for warcrimes and Genocide, but which’s leader are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court as War Criminals.

Yet again, while the people of the world are raising in support of the liberation of Palestine from the apartheid regime, the corrupted politicians which have invested billions in the racist colonizer project, finding themselves cornered by the very same laws which they claim to be championing and defending, criminally threaten the International Courts, and proclaim themselves to be above all moral justice and laws.

Criminal politicians, Genocide enablers and sponsors, now aware of the fact that they will be next in the International Courts prosecution for their complicity in conspiracy and in the denounced Genocide, like roaches desperately trying to climb up a glass window to escape a torrent getting bigger by the second, will continue to run from that reality which they will anyway not escape.

President Genocide Vaxthemall joe and its minions.

Turning the tide.

The International Criminal Court of The Hague decision to indite the heads of the Palestinian resistance movement, and the prime minister and minister of defense of the apartheid wannabe state did not come as a surprise, but indeed came out very late, as most of the damage had already been done.

Nevertheless, even if late and presented in a weak form, as it attacked not only two of the israeli Genocidal leaders while indicting three of the Palestinian resistance leaders, and in its wording, did not yet mentioned the word “Genocide”, nor the one of “torture”, nor of the “apartheid” to which the Palestinians are and have been for decades subject too, facts which are at the base of the 7th of October Palestinian brake out from their open air prison and of the ongoing fighting and onslaught of the Palestinian people, the Court’s orders, first of their kind in the regards of the apartheid wannabe state, are a milestone for the history of our planet, as for the first time, not just questioning the role and actions of what was till not long ago deemed “unquestionable”, but literally prosecuting those which for more than half century have been braking any and all international and human rights laws in what is in effect a slow and ever growing ethnic cleansing and Genocide.

And here an other good news, as Spain, Norway, and Ireland , formally recognize the Nation of Palestine.

A note needs also to be made here to highlight the fact that while only two of the Genocidal israeli dictators have been indicted for their warcrimes and crimes against humanity, and all three leaders of the resistance movement indicted for the crimes carried out on the 7 of October 2023, crimes of which the true perpetrators we are still enable to legally certify because of the blockade imposed by the israeli junta which have not allowed independent investigation, is in effect a mild two sided judgment, which takes away a large part of legitimacy for the elected government of the Gaza people, and while giving chance to recover for the Genocidal israeli government, almost destroys the one of the Palestinian people to freely choose their next leaders.

Nevertheless, the judgment is once again a great and historical achievement with no precedent in history, and a great win for humanity in the quest for peace and justice.

Meanwhile, hundreds of casualties are being reported on a daily base and hundreds more are reported to be lying on the roads and in the building in areas deemed as “kill zones”, in which no ambulance or first responders are allowed to enter.

Like this, while hundreds reach the few and overwhelmed hospitals still remaining operative in the now “officially” open air prison or better yet, concentration camp, hundreds more, remain trapped in kill zones, and in places which are unreachable.

Many more lay under the rubles of buildings, or trapped in basements of collapsed buildings, waiting and praying to be rescued as the Palestinians now force to dig with their bare hands, continue to search for both, those still alive and those killed, still trapped or now decomposing under the ruble of their homes and shelters.

A chance for peace.

Today, three European nations have officially recognized the nation of Palestine, giving a chance to the International Court of Justice to change its stand, and properly treat the Genocidal supremacist aggressors, as they are now fighting a war, not just against the rightful owners of their historical land, land till now listed as occupied territories, but against a fully recognized Nation of Palestine, which as occupied territory, continues to be illegally occupied and brutalized by an army which moral compass as low as its supremacist German nazi predecessor.

More countries are set to take the same step taken now by Norway, Spain and Ireland, as also Belgium, Slovenia, and other European nations, are declaring their intent to join in the recognition of the Nation of Palestine.

Such news is in effect showing the turn of the tide, as the zionazi American and Israeli alliance, have backfired on those who disconnected from humanity, as they thought they could legalized the destruction of the constitutional laws on which their countries were founded on, normalize and get away with the Genocide they unleashed on the rightful inhabitants and owners of the Palestinian land, and destroy the sovereignty of nations, by illegally giving the ultimate decision and powers to their privately and personally owned institutions. “who and wef”

On this note, for those not aware, the US government is now trying to turn the so called who’s pandemic treaty, into an agreement, and their by, bypassing the voting procedures which would otherwise block and prevent its acceptance.

To this note, a consideration of the actual situation in Europe following the American war on Russia, which has led to the deaths of countless Ukrainians and Russian soldiers, all for the profit of the military industrial complex and of multinational and corporations buying up buildings and land for pennies on the dollar, as well as forcing the closing down of commerce with Russia for weakening the Euro, strengthening de dollar, and for to reinforce their own exports of toxic products, which in turn is now turning Europe, just like the US, into a place in which toxic and garbage food is all you can get.

In fact, little is known of the fact that while Russia stoped the use of toxic pesticides and genetically modified poison foods, under the new German zionazi government controlling the EU, Europe as lost all its regulations which protected its consumers and against its founding principles, pushed for legalizing more poisons and toxic substances, turning its nation members into the most sick and infertile in the world.

The world of opposites, is so now staring in everyone’s face, as the US is pushing for more toxic foods, injections, draconian laws, destruction of constitutional laws, and legalized Genocide, wile Russia, opposing Genocide, feeding its people with healthy food, and providing far higher of standard medical assistance then its supposedly better counterpart is showing a paradox which can no longer be ignored or denied.

A practical example of this here in Finland, is shown by the way in which since the start of the American war on Russia, following the sanctions and closing of the commerce and borders with Russia, Finland as lost over 90% of the organic products it once sold in its markets, causing in turn a spike in prices for organic products, and consequentially the poisoning of its nation with the near total eradication of the organic production, now replaced by industrial foods laced with toxic additives and grown with what in many countries are deemed as, illegal means, toxic additives and pesticides.

And on this point a special note, I am not taking any side beside the one of the people, only victims of all wars, nevertheless, it is also obvious more than ever before that both Ukraine and Russia, were much better off before this insane war which is in effect, one made for the interest of the military industrial complex, and once again of the real estate companies buying up the Ukrainian land.

Anyhow hope for change and for peace, is now stronger then ever, as people awake and conscious, are marching together to demand Justice and accountability for those who have abused their powers and dominant position, for to impose their globalist agenda and horrors which we have all under their rule suffered from.

Continue to demonstrate and to demand for accountability and justice, as well as for the recognition of the Nation of Palestine.

Continue to support and protect your students and teachers, as they march and stand for this universal cause.

Peace, freedom, dignity and justice for Palestine, means Peace, freedom, dignity and justice for the entire world.

We are the many, they are the nothing.

Unite.

End the Genocide and Apartheid now!

BDS BOYCOTT DIVEST AND SANCTIONS TILL PEACE AND THE END OF APARTHEID ARE REACHED.

Sol Sön