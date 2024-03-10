Letter from the edge of dystopia X

On this tenth installment of my “letters from the edge of dystopia” I will discuss the ongoing global geopolitical situation, as well as the path to safety and progress on which, for saving humanity and our planet, we all, one way the other, will have to convert too.

From the voting farce, to the population control agenda, to the wars of deception, to the ones of aggression, to the Genocide being committed, to the technology used to impose compliance and attempt to normalize Genocide, warcrimes, and dictatorial rule, to the how to stop such madness on its tracks and thereby, restore the values and ideal of peace and of a universal Justice for all.

I will also discuss the oldest of all stories, as it reveals the true spirituality of a world which in reality, has been concealed and replaced by one dedicated to the weaponization of belief, and the imposition of a terror based system of control of which’s secrets are now, for the first time in world history, being through technologies and mass media shown to the entire world to see..

I will try to point out at the facts which are like the pieces of a puzzle, which when put together in the right way, will be giving the full picture of something which till you have seen in its entirety, you would not be able to fully identify or comprehend.

Obviously, to start any serious conversation about geopolitics, we have to start from the most terrorizing and economically predominant of all nations, the Uncle Sam’s Army, better known as the USA.

A colonialist project, which from its insertion, has killed more people world wide than any other nation in world’s history.

Beside the nearly total obliteration of the original inhabitants of the land it occupies and the subjugation of the survivors, the USA, have continue to occupy and colonize land around the world, from paradise islands in central and South America, to those on which militarily occupies and on which it builds military bases, as like the true colonizing entity which it is, it continues in the twenty first century, to unwarrantedly occupy countries on all continents.

Sugar coated with the term “empire”, a term which amounts to trying putting lipsticks on a pig or a baboon and calling it a woman, a term conceived to deceive and romanticize its brutality and crimes, as the USA, by constitution, does not have an emperor and therefore is not an empire.

What the USA is, is a colonizer’s enterprise and an entity run by a cartel of corporations, as it continues to attack nations which want to use their natural resources and culture to develop and grow, installs its puppets regimes in the ones with the most resources, and it installs military bases around the world, to steal natural resources, maintain countries scared and subdued to its colonizer’s rule and practices and like a gangster, illegally profiting from its thuggery and theft.

From its illegal bases on Syria, to the ones in Iraq, to the ones on illegally occupied territories in Palestine, to the ones in Africa and in Europe, Africa and throughout Asia, the Uncle Sam’s Army, is now publicly, a spoiled bully and a thug, which wants to dictates its agenda worldwide, and which in it self, does not want to abide to the rules it imposes through threats on the rest of the world.

Under the mirage of what it calls “democracy” and “freedom”, it continues to expand its domination through ways of financial and military terrorism, deception and corruption.

A corruption by it legalized and promoted under the auspices of its alleged democratic system of lobbies, system engineered to legalize bribe, corrupt and corporatize the political system, and own its supposed two sided democratic and fair election sham.

They call it “The American dream”, off course that dreams work only when you are asleep, because when you are awake, you realize that what is proposed to be a dream, is in reality a dystopian nightmare pushed by a cabal of eugenists which true to their insane ideals of population control/reduction, see Genocide as what they call a necessary evil, “as if evil would ever be necessary”.

But as the crimes and horrors promoted, are becoming more and more obvious, more and more people are becoming aware of the fact that there is no difference between democrats and republicans, as they are in effect , the two sides of the same coin, “used to buy and sell life” or perhaps the twos chicks of the same ass.

This is also well Proven by the fact that in 5 months long holocaust in Palestine, they are only able to produce more “SHIT”.

After a two years period of global mandates and martial laws, should be quite obvious to everyone by now that presidents are like puppets on strings, and that their puppeteers, which some like to refer too as the “deep state” are not even Americans, as the reside in Geneva, Davos, Maui “an other colony where they just recently cleared a large lot of land”, Montecarlo, the city of London and in the most exclusive capitals and spots on the planet.

Also obvious should be by now, the fact that both republicans and democrats have at heart only the interests of corporations and of globalists agenda, “remember agenda 2030, you will own nothing and be happy”, now the got a few more, one goes by, “ by 2025 everybody will have a microchip implanted in their body or in their brains, and people will no longer need to use a telephone or even words to communicate with each other” , for going on in saying “ in the future you will not need elections, AI will already know what you are thinking about, and automatically do it for you”.

I know this seams to insane to believe, but pleas go head and watch the video interview of the moronic top dog of the wef your self, so that you can realize the level of absurdity and conviction of this psychopathic eugenists sociopaths.

People to them are the only problem.

Money?

They print them out of paper which you pay for, they own the printing facilities, mass medias, the congress, the House of Representatives, the parliaments, and the offices of the WHO and of the United Nations .

They also own many clubs for the rich and famous, which they use to lure people into their sick world of neosatanic ritual offerings and dominatrix terror theater of abominations.

And yes they are real people with real faces and names, as they are all listed in the donor list of the wef, and they are all known to be eugenists billionaires, known to be also how they have through their involvement with the pharmaceutical industry, among others beside making billions, , illegally purchased diplomatic immunity, which they have used and continue to use to conceal their scams and crimes.

After installing their governments and choosing the so called health officials of some key countries, they have managed to subvert the entire world order, and install their own puppets to run the most powerful nations on the planet, and dictate their agenda, already since long ago adopted by the governing body of their captured United Nations.

And so, just to mention a few, after agenda 2021, released in 2012 after the agenda 2012, released in the beginning of the 2000s, event 201, presented in 2019 for the introduction to the dystopian false flag operation which brought us the reality of the scamdemic in 2020, along with the launch of its official presentation of the infamous and insane agenda 2030.

An insane and dystopian agenda which among others, want to see a reduction of the world population of 7 billions.

For the remaining 1 billion, a programmed life in a digital dystopia, in which men becomes integrating part, not of a living organism, but of a machine, remotely operated, socially reworded when complying and deleted when don’t, and supposedly controlled by that oxymoron they will eventually want people to accept and worship as their only socially accepted “god”.

Living part of that internet of things, in which people should forcefully been imposed to alter their own genes to accommodate nano bots, which should accordingly and among others, turn men into “crypto wallets”, “see micro soft patent 060606”.

People like drones, perpetually wired and wirelessly transmitting data to feed the very same machine which keeps them enslaved.

The engineers of such dystopian and absurd reality, are not a myth, and this is not a conspiracy theory but crude facts based on their own testimony, and they are also the very same people which from their homes and offices in Geneva and Davos, or for all we know, from anywhere with their tablets and lap tops, are running the world health organization and pulling the strings in the marionette theater of the United Nations.

They also decides among others, the candidacies to any type of political election, as well as which president will be elected next, in pretty much every country on the planet.

By using their mass media, and their owned fake analysis and pre electoral statistics, scams pretending to work for different factions, they set up their audience for the pre decided elections, of which’s results, they are usually able to sell.

Unfortunately, this happens in every country which uses this so called pre electoral statistic report sham, as they are then usually confirmed by the supposed official counts, which by magic is some how always close to exact to their original estimated figures.

Any how A vote for peace is not a vote for the evil

And has we have witnessed in the recent years from the results of presidential elections from around the world, makes no difference if you are voting for Black Death instead of the bubonic plague, as the only way out of their pests, is “by logic” to vote out of it, and to let the world know that you are going to do it, as well as that you did it.

Stop voting thinking of voting for the less of evil, because even if to you may seems less, it would still be evil you are voting for.

The US of A, have got the best constitution on the planet, and in my opinion, is

time to take back your country from the foreigner entities which are subverting and destroying its morals, status, symbol, and dream.

2024, the year of the revelations, started with the massacres in Gaza, and hundreds smaller conflicts around the world, but also with, for the first time in its history, the long awaited invocation of the Genocide Convention to stop the most brutal and hateful supremacists entity on the planet, infamous apartheid wannabe state, which for more than 90 years, have built homes for its mercenaries on the land it illegally occupies after slaughtering and displacing the true owners.

In rude words we may say that finally, the shit has hit the fan, and is now blowing on top of all those which have for decades, continue to pile it up and concealing it behind their protectionism and vetos.

The amount of it is in fact so enormous, that countries like the US, UK, and many of the EU countries, are now slowly but surly, drowning in it.

But hold this thought and image because “they deserve it”, and before beginning to understand the real reason why this is happening, it is first necessary to go back of some years in our world’s history, and learn about the steps, which have brought us back to a situation of life under the dictatorial rule of eugenist sociopaths with their dystopian vision for a digital world of slavery, and on the other side, the induced fear for a new world war devised to save them from arrest.

To understand, we got to go back to the time which preceded the scamdemic, as it is from that point in time that humanity found it self overwhelmed by what for all extended purpose was a global coup d’etat’

A coup designed to destroy opposition by ways of draconian censorship and the installment of in constitutional so called “internet laws”, designed to stifle and literally, criminalize opposition, for to eventually impose the so called “ emergency laws” and by them, impose mandates and restrictions, which are now officially proven to have resulted in the death of tens if not hundreds or even more “MILLIONS“ world wide.

In effect, a death toll comparable to the one of a “WORLD WAR!”

As we all know, the mandates and military martial law, had imposed the blocking of borders, even within nations, and in consequence, the fracturing of nations into regions, placed under the supervision of new entities and systems, operating under the guidelines of the world health organization, United Nations, and the “pharmaceutical/war industrial complex”.

( Gain of function anybody?)

A dystopian reality, in which men, made slave of the propaganda machine, was forced to believe in what for some from the start, was a constructed lie.

Remember “safe and effective?”

For one year, the rollout and implementation of the highly toxic gene altering jabs, the forced use of masks, “which cause respiratory diseases”, and the brutal campaign against the use of the real medicines which indeed was saving life, had killed, infected and hospitalized more people than the alleged virus ever did, but no matter what, from the US, came the go head to force give it to children too.

To be noticed that to keep pretending that the so called vaccine was safe and effective, was declared that a person would be declared as vaccinated, only after two weeks from taking the shot, making so that all of those which died within the first two weeks, would not be considered as vaccinated.

Also, postmortem examination or autopsy was made ILLEGAL, making so that the great majority of death resulting from vaccination or by deadly protocols, would never be reported as such.

This went on under the cover of the propaganda machine with mass media defending the slogan “safe and effective, worldwide, till the Japanese Olympic Games, in which hundreds of athletes and coaches suffer strokes, injury and death, caused by the so called boosters they were force to take in order to participate in the Olympic Games.

Suddenly, as the lawsuits against the Olympic committee for forcing the athletes to take an experimental injection in order to compete in the games were being produced, the war in Ukraine broke the headlines, and as if by magic, the media would no longer talk about the daily number of people which had died from “sudden death” blamed on the alleged “virus”, and within a week, stop mentioning the word pandemic as all restriction and mandates started to mysteriously disappear.

Since then, the war in Ukraine has been the major talk of news anchors, and beside the occasional fake stories of new variants of the never isolated virus, they have continue to do their best to discriminate against doctors, physicians and laureates which exposed the lie, as the propaganda machine have continue to maintain its and its sponsors lies of “safe and effective”, and are now paddling on the never ending war against Russia and now Palestine, to avoid talking about the countless court decisions declaring all that has happened in the regards of the mandates and restrictions imposed during the pandemic as, illegal.

Than of course the other great scare, climate change, has been on top of the propaganda and mass media agenda, as the politicians which were in power at the time of the scamdemic, are still sitting in their offices, and continuing to push their procurer’s agenda, justifying the closing down of the agriculture industry which literally feeds people, now fought by the corrupted governments under the emphasis of Combatting climate change.

And some may ask, what is causing the climate change we are witnessing in some parts of the world?

And the answer is this, the wef, gates, the who, their owned United Nations , and their eugenists technocrats club with their weather modification and “global dimming” programs.

If you were not aware of the facts, you must know that because they could not prove “global warming”, they changed the definition to the one of “climate change”, which is off course an other hoax.

Obviously there is a change in our polar circles, as indeed the caps are constantly being destroyed by cruise ships and icebreakers, and also indeed we are experiencing in places scattered around the world, unusual heat waves and droughts, but those heat waves an droughts we are experiencing, are in effect, effects produce by what they call “Geoengineering”, and “weather modification programs”.

And yes, there is plenty of patents and documents you can search for to prove it.

Braking the siege on The holy land.

But let’s go back to the real issue in hand in this insane reality we are all sharing in the beginning of 2024, the Palestinian holocaust.

Why did it happened when it did happened?

It happened as a diversion, as tons of trials and results of investigations into the toxicity of gene altering injections had been produced, identifying the toxicity and deadly side effect of the so called vaccines, mandates and protocols, which since ignored by the mainstream medias, had been publicly denounced by thousands of doctors, politicians and laureates and millions of bloggers worldwide.

It also came in the time in which the world had given the middle finger to the new so called pandemic awareness treaty, through which the pigpharma cartel is trying to become omnipotent, and decide from its Geneva offices among others, when each country can open and close its borders and to who, when restrictions must be declared, and what injections and medicines can be or will be or not, “legally” advertised and administrated to combat what “it” will declare as pandemic.

So there you have it, the entire pigpharma scam and its agents of conspiracy, should be prosecuted by now, but instead, they are playing the warmongers and the diplomats, and in effect trying their best to start a world war, only thing which can at this stage, keep them out of prison

The question of the “UN”

As it now, not just United States and Palestine are victims of a genocidal conspiracy, but pretty much the entire world, now guided by a fake technopharmaceutical agenda pushed by the captured management of the United Nations and world health organization.

A United Nations, today more concerned about vaccines, than of clean drinking water for the immediate survival of the people of Gaza.

A world health organization, more interested in emptying hospitals than of bring in more medical staff.

A carousel of actors and extras, payed to roll playing in the theater of gore, and do absolutely nothing but find justifications disguised under the lie and absolute bias called “political correctness” used for allowing the fabrication of excuses to allow the slaughter to continue.

It is also obvious that indeed the plan to empty out Gaza from Palestinians for to steal the gas and oil rich land and resources of the enclave was long conceived and in details preplanned.

Fake video evidences of alleged mass rapes and fabricated stories of atrocities which were never confirmed and for the most straight out retracted by the investigations, were all prefabricated stories concocted with the aim to declare the Palestinian fighters as “terrorist”, and unleashed a war which, would have the Palestinian fighter been declare as terrorist by the security council, would have allowed multinational forces, to conduct their war under the antiterrorist laws, which would have completely black out all informations coming out from most likely, not just Gaza, but the entire Palestine.

Instead, because nations voted against resolutions describing hamas as a terrorist organization, those which unleashed this false flag operation, lost their war from its off set.

Seams obvious also, that because so many representatives of first world countries, have pushed for the continuation of the atrocities when it was clear that warcrimes were being committed, they are now trying to continue to stay in power and push for the continuation of this now holocaust, because they all know that when the so called “war” will come to its end, they will be held responsible for their complicity in Genocide.

What they apparently have not yet grasped, is the reality which already sees their names written on the books of history, a history which will not forget their names when citing those which betrayed humanity and armed the most brutal of Genocides of refuges as they were slaughtered in what is known to be the largest of concentration camps ever conceived.

Hostages?

Excuse my language; They are fucking bombing and shooting at them.

Legality?

The freaking israel was establish on other people’s land without their approval.

Self defense?

Is the immediate and proportionate act of defense, usually allowed for to protect one self from immediate danger, and not a 5 months indiscriminate attack on a defenseless population, as that, it is called, “text book” GENOCIDE.

The jewish state?

A myth gone bust 2000 years ago and an apartheid reality in 2024.

So what can be done?

Stop the fucking bombing and monstrous and illegal occupation.

Help those in need to rebuild their homes and ask for forgiveness.

That is what can be done, and that is what must be done to stop this spiral of violence from blinding humanity and bringing it to its total destruction.

As it stands, lawsuits have helped the most in to toning down the hatred filled tone which the Genocidal actors in play at the United Nations, had for months used to justify what is now officially unjustifiable, yet, what has been done is not enough, as they are still turning their eyes away from the facts and pretending that the massacres, atrocities, horrors and Genocide being committed, should be somehow justifiable as some kind of self defense, and by the lie according to which, “negotiations are taking place”.

Negotiations which have for the past 5months achieved the death of at list tens of thousands, and even the straight execution of the hostages shot and murdered while waving a white flag, shot by the hand of those now conducting a Genocide to allegedly free the very same hostages which is bombing, gassing, and sniping when begging for help.

This is how the supposed only democratic country behave as it murders even its own people, while conducting the most massive systematic looting and destructions of property recorded in world history.

And as if the public statements of the apartheid wannabe state. declaring public their genocidal intent, and as if they would have any rights to the land they have and are stilling, the annexation of more Palestinian territories along with their detailed plans for the construction of thousands of new homes for the “israelis only”,would be not existing at all, the actors of the theater of death and gore of the captured UN, are continuing to act as if such statements would be non existing or fake news, and still neglecting the needs and the requests of the people now begging for an end to the atrocities

In fact, they are acting and still pretending that is the Palestinians and hamas which want to kill every jew in Palestine, while in reality, hamas wrote a long time ago in its declaration that it will be willing to accept a two state solution, while the fact is that is the israeli prime minister and its Genocidal of the pro apartheid government on the Palestinian people, the ones which have declare to the world that they will never accept a Palestinian state.

Just this very statement made by the prime minister of the rogue wannabe apartheid state, is in it self in breach of international law, which in a legal situation, must see the immediate suspension of the so called state from all world trade organizations, along with the immediate enforcement of arrest warrants for the politician and administration in question, together with sanctions towards the country by him and his administration represented.

Instead, we have witnessed for months, brutality and massacres displayed to an extent never witnessed or carried out before.

The systematic destruction of the most essential infrastructures for a small country known to be the most densely populated place on the planet, targeted day and night for months on end with illegal bombs and ammunitions, as well as by the most sophisticated automated and remotely operated weaponry on the planet, being dismissed and justified first, and now ignored and condoned by countries which should have say stop to the Genocide from it offset, and instead, continue to deliver bombs and armaments for the Genocide to continue.

This leaves us with the understanding that thing are so deeply wrong, not just in Palestine, Ukraine, and in the other countries where war profiteers are cashing in from the blood of the people, but also in those countries now not officially at war.

The United Nations’s slaughter house and the mass media’s complicity in Genocide are not a conspiracy theory, but a conspiracy fact.

But we can not get the entire picture of what is happening around us, unless we look back in time and connect all the dots painted for us all to see, with the blood of the victims dripping from the mouths of those put in power by the globalist cabal of the wef, now playing in that theater of politics and gore which we call the UN.

Starting from its reptilian Secretary General, with is ever dehumanizing and horrific comments aimed at terrorizing the Palestinians and carefully avoid to give the blame to who should get it, to his incapable staff, which instead of demanding for peacekeepers escorts to the aid delivering services and hospitals, shelters, and refugees camps, inventing reason to cut off aid supplies as well as the medical ones for the remaining operating hospitals, and now, declaring the cutting of all aid supplies to the entire north of the Gaza enclave.

Peculiar is also the how once again, as if in a soap opera, the same Secretary General is in public statements, giving more emphasis to vaccines delivering and distribution, than to the food and the water which an entire population is being deprived of, and from which’s lack, is now in mass, undoubtedly dying from, as if would be the vaccines which should save a population which before the Genocide was estimated to be of more than 2.3 millions registered people, but more likely close to tree millions when including those unregistered, and which is being inhumanely caged, bombed, sniped, deprived of water and starved to death.

The sales men and women of the corporate world of the UN, WH0 and affiliated NGOs, asking for more money to keep dropping boxes on people’s heads, keeping their staff of cousins, relatives and family friends out of the danger zone, and claiming to be there while in reality they are flying first class and parting in their offices and while drinking champagne and eating beluga caviar, cashing in on peoples donations.

A war zone in which reporter are not allowed is not a war zone, that it is called, “slaughterhouse”.

That is what the Secretary General of the United Nations have allowed to become of Gaza, from the offset of the israeli attack on Gaza, as he, withdrew the international staff of the UN, and their by removed the status of protectorate from his facilities.

This is what “in effect”, as allowed the closure of the borders, expulsion of journalists, and of International humanitarian services and watchers, which have in effect turned Gaza from a concentration camp with limited rights, into a slaughterhouse from which beside the images of the brutal devastation and destruction unleashed on the defenseless population, rarely comes out real images of the carnage taking place.

And while people are made to think that only cnn, bbc and all the major corporate media are bias in their reporting, while the others from the East are supposedly reporting all that is happening, the reality is very far from it, as they are pretty much all but damage control and confirmation channels, used by the producers, to continue to give glimpse of hope on one side, and to find ways to keep on dehumanizing, and some how keep on justifying the atrocities.

And while reporters are being slaughtered in record numbers, the world is watching in complete dismay the horrible news of the daily massacres and warcrimes broadcasted some time live, before being pulled by the networks which had released them.

Here something which happens in Finland for giving you an other example of media damage control, every time the apartheid regime commits a new monstrous massacre, the online video player of aljazeera, changes from the regular you tube player which allows to scroll back the program of many hours, to an other type of media player, which does not give the chance to scroll back more than 13 seconds.

Actually this is very spooky, because once again this happens sometimes before a massacre is carried out and this is my personal experience with nearly 5 months of reading, watching and collecting video evidences and interviews for a documentary which I will one day produce.

Shocking to see also, is the auctioning of Palestinian stollen land and properties, as they are now being advertised in states which proclaim to be for a two state solution, and instead of complying to the international law to which they are bound to, have allowed for the promotion and illegal and immoral sales to take place in their own countries.

So, what have we got if not our selfs, to fence for our rights, and for the ones of those who are caged by monsters which wants to destroy them?

We still have the law, a law for which our grandparents and their parents and grandparents and their parents and grand parents before them, for us fought for.

A law which sees all men equal and its rights guaranteed under domestic and international laws to which everyone must comply with.

Those are the laws which those pushing for genocide don’t want you to realize are on your side, laws like the Genocide Convention, which is the toughest of convention on the planet, and which the bought off media and ignorant journalists describe as “not enforceable” while its decisions are absolutely “bounding”, hence indeed enforced by international mandate, but also domestic laws against racism and hate crimes, which are already globally in place, but ignored as if they did not exist when dealing with the supremacists and pro Genocide and apartheid Genocidal zionists.

Laws which are regularly used to maintain moral justice, decency, and which constitute the rails on which modern civilization evolves and can peacefully coexist.

Laws of decency and respect for life and for dialog instead of violence, laws which have served to bring society out from the ignorance and pain of slavery, colonization, and then from racism and apartheid, now outlawed everywhere on the planet, where people have chosen to embrace international law and human rights.

National and international laws observed and respected to contrast racism and discrimination, cherished and vocally championed by Nations, which now captured by the globalist cabal of psychopathic and sociopathic eugenists billionaires, use their purchased politicians like puppet on strings in a marionette show, which while telling of wanting for something, with their hands do the opposite of what they pretend want with their mouth, and as if actual facts would not be facts but only points of view, continue to play their role play in the theater of lies\politics and gore, as they try to ignore their involvement, for to hang on to their life saving seats.

And here you have it, as Genocide joe allegedly waits for the butcher of Gaza to be deposed, and the butcher of Gaza await for Genocide joe to be replaced by Donny holocaust with his casino strip for Sultans and pimps, in the mean time, the Genocide continues unabated the weapons keep on flying in, and the massacres continue to be excused, defended and condoned.

Aid as a weapon, Gaza as the “hell on earth”’ and two states as the excuse.

This is what the UN Secretary General of the United Nations have devised from his practices, means and speeches.

Dedicated to traumatize, demoralize and dehumanize the Palestinian people, all of his statements, have been an example of dehumanization and blame shift, as for him the obvious Genocide, is no Genocide at all but just “war”.

The over 150 UN staff member killed, were not killed, they died or yes killed but not by the apartheid wannabe state’s executioners, but by, “the war”.

Same goes for the journalists, the first responders, the doctors, the women and children, for him not killed by someone, but simply “died”, or at best killed by, once again, “the war”.

So now also the word “aid” as become weaponized, as in stopping the Genocide is not even in consideration, stopping the bombings the missile strikes, the sniper fire or the tank’s shells, is something not worth to mention, as the only think we should be little upset about according to the UN, is the vaccines and secondarily the aid not going in fast enough, or in at all, everything else is just war.

Never mind opening the borders, let first responders, nurses, rescue teems to search under the ruble of multistory buildings pancaked on each other, and the much needed support for the completely exhausted and drained medical doctors and staff.

But No, what we should be concerned for according to the UN and its proxy, the who, is the vaccines, and the inhabitable Gaza hell on earth, grave yard for children, place of death and despair, and now most popularly “the powder keg”.

And then, yes immediately investigate UNRWA, because, if last month of the 11 alleged terrorist, non of them could be found guilty, so, on this round, there is apparently a new list of over 400 of them to be investigated for the same reason, and that should give more time for verdict of “false claims” than what it took the last time, giving more time to the self defense Genocidal mercenaries to blow up the rest of Gaza while the people starve too death and the wounded die for lack of oxygen and medications in the hospitals

So never mind the massacres of thousand refugees, shot wounded and killed like mouses brought to the cheese, as they were getting aid off a long waited aid truck delivering the much need supplies to an obvious trap to which they were lured too.

No, that is not a massacre carried out by self proclaimed Genocidal maniacs, no no, as in the language of the Secretary General that massacre is called “the aid incident”.

So, according to the Official statements of the Secretary General, Gaza is not really the most dangerous place for refugees, as he calls it the most dangerous place on earth for the children, so I guess we should never mind the parents and grand parents of the children, as they are not even mentioned or considered by the person now supposedly in charge of administrating the international body for world peace.

The only problem now for the Secretary General of the UN, beside the vaccines, is that some how, Gaza as shape shift from the largest by him legalized concentration camp on the planet, to a new shape as its now called “the powder keg”.

A simple definition to transform a place into a thing, and a new ketch up phrase which medias are to pick up on. “Gaza as become a powder keg”.

A powder keg, which according to the Secretary General, should it go off, would spread death and destruction to its neighboring countries, never mind the fact that those countries which the Secretary General is referring too, have been in effect at war with the apartheid wannabe state for more than half century already, and are having also some of their territories under the military occupation of the apartheid wannabe state and are also demanding to be respected and for the end of the illegal occupation of their land.

As we can all see, the weaponization of words, and that of what is called “political correctness”, are now being used to destroy the honesty and the unbiased thinking, as facts, are being distorted, and what is the sugarcoating and blame shifting of real tragedies and despair, is being falsely called “diplomacy”.

But true Diplomacy, is not compliance to warcrimes and even less to a text book Genocide, as a body like The United Nations, must not be used as a place for tea room talks, gossips and duty free shopping as it has been now for months proving to be, but one in which those placed in key positions for the administration of its institution, are actively using all of their given powers to improve the relations and to maintain all nations in compliance to the rule of International Laws, and not as a place to discuss ways to evade it.

The Secretary General, have the power to recall nations to order and to make sure they are to follow the orders to them given.

As a legal body, the United Nations, has also the duty to make sure that all laws are observed.

And just like by any tribunal, conflicts of interest constitutes reason to dismiss testimony or to place restraining orders, Veto power in the UN can not be legally utilized and must not be allowed, in both cases, 1 when complicity in crimes is asserted, and 2 when conflict of interests and economical reasons are at play.

It is in fact the duty of the United Nations, to be addressing as the most important issues, the well being of the indigenous population regardless of their nationality or color of the skin, and provide assistance on the bases of the necessity of struggling nations and people, and to refuse and Condemn the stand of those which violate its laws and mandates.

In stead, what we are now witnessing, is the total misuse of an institution with great potentials, transformed into an instrument for colonialism and corporate interest.

Just look on how quick it took to get authorization for sending so called “peacekeepers” to Haiti, a South American colony controlled and inhabited by descendant of African slaves. “All original inhabitants were exterminated”.

Haiti, which is a US drug smuggling hub “cocaine”, is now according to the propaganda machine, experiencing a rise in violence, as the drugs cartels, are made to fight each other for their spot in the US market.

And so, seeing people shooting at each other with small arms and automatic weapons, which according to the UN, is already good enough for a reason to send its troops there, yet Palestine, country under siege, as well as under air, land and see bombardment with airplanes, drones, tanks, and sniper fire, in which recorded massacres are happening on a daily base, appears to be doing fine to them, as no one of its direction or staff as even proposed the idea of sending in troops to protect hospitals and the refugees being bombed, shot, starved and slaughtered.

Instead, it has normalized the Genocide, which its representatives keep on describing as a “war”.

Time to say enough is enough, and to overwhelm the courts with lawsuits and investigation requests for the hate crimes, complicity in warcrimes and in Genocide, for all of those which are still defending the slaughter of the civilians, or which denies the evidences of the massacres, Genocide, and the official public statements of the apartheid wannabe state’s politicians and representatives, as they are indeed beyond any doubt, carrying out and expressing the intent to continue to annex stollen land and continue with what is indeed a “text book Genocide”.

For the soldier in the field, bury your bullets and brake your gun, stop to comply to Genocide.

Everyone must unite and express their support for the end of the Genocide and of the brutal occupation and abuse of the Palestinian people.

Launch lawsuits against any public figure which makes any statement in support of the criminal entity, manifest in solidarity with the Palestinian cause and demand for Peacekeepers to be sent to protect and help the people in Palestine NOW!

End apartheid end Genocide, freedom, peace, prosperity and justice for Palestine.

Bring terrestrial paradise back.

Bring terrestrial paradise back is what we, as a human species, must all aim for, not just in the mind, but in our material world and daily reality.

The wonders of nature and the constant abundance and refurbish of elements needed for life to strive and prosper, the unlimited resources from our life star, the Sun, the ability to grow and regrow, bringing water where needed and turning deserts into jungles are but a glimpse of the ability mankind as at his gain, as we now have for the first time in history, enough knowledge and wisdom to restore what has beauty and balance, and to built a future free from evil, greed and from harm.

A world in which all which is provided, is built on true standards of safety, durability and sustainability, and in which people will find reason, progress and prosperity.

Technology once secret and forbidden, like the harvesting of hydrogen and its use to generate electricity, overunity generators, ultra efficient turbines for electric generation, electrochemistry, supercapacitors , Graphene, and much more energy’s related devices and materials, have been developed to the point in which portable and cheep to produce zero emission systems constitute a reality at the grasp of everyone.

A reality which will finally allow man to produce and harvest its own green energy and produce ever safe and reliable artifacts and technology, for a world free from fears and deceit, in which logic, wisdom and common sense, will serve as guidelines to a prosperous and everlasting future.

A future in which nature will be once again cherished by all, in which the needing will be helped, and in which everyone will live in harmony and peace.

Building a paradise in which all can strive, and in which creativity and life will serve as the ultimate ideals.

This vision of life can be as real as the one in which men is evil and the gods are watching it all from above, with the difference that while the paradise is what the masses want, the one based on sick and inhumane beliefs “evil”, is the one which is now before our very eyes and for the entire world to see, being politically and religiously sponsored and endorsed.

And so here we stand once again on the edge of dystopia, as we are made feel powerless in a horrifying world, a world so wrong that Genocide is allowed to take place, and even worst as they broadcasted into everyone’s home, protest in mass to be nearly ignored by the technocrats in power, people set them selfs on fire, and other get slaughtered while cueing for bread.

A world in which we are told to prepare our self for the outbreak of a new deadly pathogen which should have never been created but was made to protect us from something which did not exist to begin with.

A world in which something illegal is given a new name to make it legal like biological warfare production renamed as “gain of function” research and development is accepted and sponsored.

Sounds crazy?

Here one more.

Gene therapy vaccines anyone?

Yes, millions have died from it, and yes it does not appear to have ever worked, but we will still considered it as “safe and effective”, push it to children and specially in the poorest countries in which informed consent is not understood or required, and keep it on the market to save the conspirators which have obliged nations to mandate its use and by it, caused the death and injury of hundreds of millions if not billions world wide.

Does that sounds sane and possibly safe for you, your family and your children?

What about the following,

“What is happening in Gaza is over the top, too many civilians indiscriminately killed, ho, they must stop bombing, here is what we’ll do, we’ll send 14billions more in bombs and financial assistance to israel ”.

Does this sounds any less “insane”?

Because this is indeed the physical expression of a pathological evil or better yet, sickness, of which’s magnitude has never been seen before, as it publicly proclaims to be sorry for something it declares as terribly wrong, but which instead of by logic opposing it, gives more bombs and military support to the very same entity it accuses of committing atrocities.

And if that should leave any doubts, he pays his tributes and support to an entity which it selfs proclaimed to be committed to its publicly advertised Genocidal commitment, and as self proclaimed supremacist entity, above all nations and international law.

When things make no sense, is because they are conceived to steal time and deceit, and when a crime so horrific as a Genocide takes place, there is no place for diplomacy or for double talks, as with each seconds which passes, more blood is spilled on the pavements and on the consciousness of the world.

And as the blood of the Genocide committed is undeniably flooding, there can not be doubts, of the complicity of those who are publicly and actively arming it, shielding it and promoting it, nor is the fact that by going against what is the laws and promoting a crime, they have forfeited their rights to their posts.

The legal consequences, must be immediate, and their replacement guaranteed by the law.

because the danger manifested by those to Genocide committed that can trigger accidents on both domestic and foreign soil, the courts must act to end all the incitement and sponsoring, of what is indeed a Genocidal act, and remind government officials and mass media outlets that the reality of such types of action, can not be described as a “war”.

Lawsuits for hate crimes and incitement to violence, are the effective tools which are here for us all, and it is the duty of men to put them forward and to demand for accountability, and as what we are fighting is an absurd believe system which wants to allegedly give the right to colonizers to rob, kill and displace people from their fatherland, which is indeed a crime of enormous impact and repercussion, we must demand that beside the hate crime reported, there will more class action and personal lawsuits launched on politicians for their complicity in Genocide.

The AI oxymoron for the total dumbing down of humanity, and the final solution.

There can not be any other explanation and solution than the one which wants to see the physical and metaphysical dismantling and destruction of what I refer too as the “eugenists club”, as they are now so drunk on the powers they got from the digital matrix which they have purchased, weaponized and armed that they think that because they control the mass media pushed narratives and have access to anybody’s private life through their mobile devices they should have now achieved the total control of humanity, our planet, and of its natural resources.

Like so the billionaires dream, is to become demigods which can decide the destiny of all living creatures, from their personal and encrypted vip golden tablets.

A virtual gulag in which the world should have to comply to its own digital enslavement, and submit to a new like religion in which the law is dictated by corporate scientists and of which “god” is now called “artificial intelligence”, a “god”, which will also be accordingly choosing our children’s destiny and will.

As if a program could be called “intelligent” or an intelligence form of life could become programmed, and remain intelligent, we are now meant to believe that a machine are more intelligent then people, so that we can become their inferiors.

AI is so the new oxymoron which, according to the psychopathic cabal of the eugenist sociopaths of the wef, humanity should adopt as the manifestation of the highest intelligence, which we must accept as our true new god.

A god of the highest knowledge, to which’s judgment we should all without doubts submit for to “soon by mandate”, pay respect, tribute, and taxes.

For those who believe in this absurdity, here a reminder.

What is programed or indoctrinated, can not be considered intelligent, because is thought or computing, are limited by its programming.

Only a free mind is an intelligent one, because it’s thought are free and not conscripted by its programming.

In short, AI is an oxymoron and mind control concept, conceived to frighten and make people believe in nonsense and thereby become the subjects of “machines”.

So, back to the two realities, one of a terrestrial paradise in urgent need of a clean up, and the other, a dystopian reality governed by lies and by threat which is bringing us closer to the total destruction of life, freedom and of indeed, our planet.

As it stands we can no longer ask an opinion on the question of which one to choose, as for the survival of the human race and of our planet, the answer can only be one.

As on how to reach such ideals, they are already written many years ago in the books of the national, international, and human rights laws, laws written by our grand and great grandfathers for to assure a future of peace in a world in which human dignity, freedom of movement and expression, and respect of the laws, are at the base of a society which’s aim is the well being of the planet it inhabits, and of the one of is fellow earthling, and which on such ideals and rules, can live in peace and harmony on the terrestrial paradise on which it was born.

As to the application of the law, it must be enforced by the will of the people.

The apocalypse means, the revelation, and an apocalypse is taking place as I type, an apocalypse of informations which are clear telling who is for humanity and who stands against it

This is now shown in the extreme of a full blown Genocide committed from a distance on live stream television.

A Genocide taking place with the full knowledge and blessings of politicians which for their support to Genocide, drag their entire countries into the puddle of blood of the victims of their Genocidal conspiracy and war of conquest, and which because their insanity and manifested danger, must be prosecuted to be physically removed from their offices, bard from public office and as indeed they are Genocidal, restrained and mentally treated.

This is once again how we can get our paradise back, give to the courts all of those who have brought us the scamdemic to be prosecuted for their crimes along with those who supported, shielded and armed the Genocide, and you will see that at large, they are the exact same eugenist psychopaths which have endorsed them both.

Too many people have died, and too many people are still dying, and if we let the Genocidal warmongers and technocratic eugenists have their way any longer, many more people will be soon dying.

It is time to take the power back, restore the constitution and the rule of law, and begin the clean up of our world from that terror based system of control which governs through fear and deception, for to reinstall and well use the rule of a law of man, in which incitement to violence and violence on civil population is no longer allowed, not just on the paper, but as matter of fact.

We must bring the peace and the justice for all, and we must not take a no for an answer.

A future in which there will be no more excuses to justify what is wrong, and in which humanity will stop destroying, find the cure and remedies to heal what is sick and unbalance, and instead of waisting the lives and the time of the people kept ignorant and afraid, blaming what is abstract and false and calling it evil to justify its existence and perpetuation, will use logic and wisdom to cure that deeply rooted misconception and sickness of the mind, and allow for that healing and support needed to stop its spread for to cure all of its symptoms.

Not only physically bit also mentally, purging the world from the insanity and lies of the few, for installing a system which will never again give in to deceit and corruption, a world in which everyone will be seen as an essential component and integrating cell of the body of creation, and in which the human species with all of its colors and beauty, will become one conscious organ of the body of creation.

We are the ones we have been waiting for, and when together we are one, and when we are one, we become power.

Peace freedom dignity for Palestine, means peace freedom and dignity for the world.

From the battle fields for the cosmic soul, to the warriors of peace unity and harmony

Stepping beyond conventional thinking and out from the matrix.

Paradise, is the name of this Planet.

The spiritual awakening and the rise of the Phenix.

In this chapter, we will discuss about spiritual awakening, exposed the lies which have been used to scare people into submission and from wanting to learn about the hidden truth of their spirituality and history, as well as about the oldest saga of our planet, for to reveal its untold truths and once, hidden Powers.

First of all, we must begin from understanding what is the most basic form of truth according to ancient stories, as well as where it is stored and how such ultimate truth is delivered in both essence and material form.

The material form of an element which acumen all living creatures, and which is in reality much more than the simple essence of life, because it is not just that which it allows for animals and creatures to reproduce, but also for man to be created and for informations to be stored, carried, transferred, and delivered.

In it, what contains the founding blocks of life and what is the highest and most complete and powerful form of memory bank, and how such is used for the transferring of our genetic heritage as well as for medicine for both our body and soul.

At the same time, we must understand what are the true reasons behind its demonization, and the hatred, and monstrosities constructed to demonized it and which are designed to endorse those dark cults of demonization which we call religions.

Concepts of demonization which, proclaiming to be founded for the worshiping god, in reality, beside slandering all previous cults of veneration and spiritual stories, constructs and maintain alive that sick concept which we are told to call “evil”.

Evil, a malignant concept and fabrication which we are told to believe in, as an ever present force, and in effect, integrating part of the ill concept of “religions”.

A concept which justifies the unjustifiable and when convenient, shifts the blame to an abstract entity which in reality lives only in the brainwashed minds and consciousness of its believers.

Religions, are mare political constructs turned cults for the enforcement of supremacist’s rule, and they are all established on the rivers of blood of the pagans and innocents by its emissary and militias slaughtered and enslaved in the name of a false, and dead god.

When I am talking about religions, I am obviously referring to all the monotheistic ones, as all the others, are defined as cults of veneration, and are actually and thankfully, having nothing to do with the lies and gore of religions.

And so, as such, religions have been during the centuries of their existence, been reinvented, modified, and reweaponized by the extremists which control their institutions, and which to this day, uses them for maintaining the population under submission, and weak, see “Ramadan”, or their are now used for to whitewash their brutalities and horrors carried out by their brainwashed believers.

Spiritual mutilation and cannibalism, expressed in the veneration of blood and of cannibalistic rituals clearly in display for everyone to see in their bloody rituals, like for example the drinking of the blood and eating the body of the savior, or by the barbaric trauma bonding and again, bloody mutilation of the innocents, barbaric and dark ages rituals which the other two continue to enforce on their believers.

So in reality, religions, have served and are still serving today, not for uniting the masses, but for dividing them, and for to corrupt the minds of those subjects to their devious and gore and terror based system of beliefs, systems in which the believers are deliberately dumbed down as they are told that they could never fully understand, but anyway must always blindly follow and believe.

Systems of control, maintaining institutions which in 2024, still going against their own teachings of compassion and of care, as they are all, supporting or trying whitewashing what is in effect Genocide.

But back to the difference between the ancient cults of veneration, which worship nature and sees the sex as the fountain of wisdom and of life, and the so called religions.

It should be obvious in fact that whilst the first, are indeed cults of veneration, as they embrace life, logic, pleasure, nature and its elements, the second one which we call religions are instead embracing nonsensical myths and dictatorial rules aimed at the total submission of their blinded victims.

Religions are in effect not cults of veneration, but ones of demonization, as they propose to be established not for sharing the answers to the riddles of life, but in reality, to colonize and demonize any and all other forms of worship and veneration, as well as once again, promote the alleged eternal existence of hate, deception, greed and destruction, which they combines in one abstract and unreal entity they call “evil”.

Evil, is so according to religions, not a sickness which can be cured, but an ever presence constantly lurking in the dark, or even coming from the light, “see the devil and Lucifer the prince of the light”, as accordingly, evil is that thing to be blamed as accordingly, it is the one responsible for bringing man to temptation, making him forever victim in his struggle in his supposed eternal fight to supposedly defeat it.

Once again something malignant and destructive, normalized and advertised by religions, as a natural and “immortal” things.

And so once again we find on the one side, the veneration of life and of its delivering mechanism, sex, the stars, and the elements, while on the other, the cults of demonization, with its sexual mutilation, taboos, repression, racial and or religious discrimination, believe in evil, and what is in essence the manifestation of pure hate, discrimination as well as mental and spiritual castration, disconnection and discord.

This must be clear of a concept as it is transparent glass or crystal clear water, veneration of sex, equals veneration of life, pleasure, logic, wisdom, and harmony, while worshiping religions, is the worshiping of death, hate, belief, ignorance, and evil, for the ultimate submission to a corrupted status quo, and to its illogic dictatorial rule.

Obviously this will sound outrageous for those which in their compliance to religion and to its status quo, had found some sort of comfort and solace, but just like the difference from day and night are undeniable, so are the ones between religions with their absurd stories of an immortal evil which must be fought and which will never be defeated, and the cults of veneration which worship the elements, life, nature, sex, and again that which from it, springs.

The story which we will here reveal to expose the lies and deceptions to which humanity had become subject, is the oldest saga on the planet, a story which was kept and maintained through oral tradition, a story which narrates of the origin of mankind on our planet some 350 million years ago.

To better understand and follow such a long story, its narration is divided in 3 main parts, the first it’s called, Paradise tid ” the time of Paradise” or PAR A DIS ET. “The paradise three”, the second part called, Alt land Is, the time of “all the land of ice” and the third, the time which followed the ice age.

There is anyhow one more time, which is the current time “ragnaruk” which means destruction, and is a name given to that time in which the Aser are once again destroyed.

Not to be desperate anyway, because “ragnaruk” has already happened two times, and although the system became hidden in both occasions, has always manage to some how survive and come back to life.

The story, known now as the Bock Saga, had been kept as a secret oral tradition by the family of the direct descendant of its all father Gubbe or “Ukko”, in order to keep it hidden and safe from the inquisitions which wanted to destroy it, and thereby preserving it from its otherwise complete disappearance from the records of our history of the “for long” hidden hyperborean and true “Golden Era”.

The saga, which is traditionally a spoken tradition and which for safety reason was never written down but only preserved in the spoken form and in that one of hidden symbols, runes and of songs, is so telling that was in fact, in the year 1050, year in which, with arrival of the inquisitions ordered by pope lion the IX, which had ordered to its army to burn every oak tree in Odenmaa “ area of the diameter of 250 km on which the city of Helsinki is located”, and to forbid anyone hider than its mercenaries, the right to inhabit the land for the next 200 years.

The story it Is so narrating on how the family of the All Father Gubbe, “Santa” had to move to Lapland, where it remained for the next 200 years, before being allowed to move back to his home in Odenmaa.

The reason of the inquisition, was that to search for and destroy the temple of the Norse “Hell”.

Anyhow, the temple had been hidden before the arrival of the inquisitions, and was never found by those searching for it to destroy it.

According to the story, in the 987, a contract was also made between the church and the Bock family, a contract according to which, for the next 1000 years, the temple had to be kept secret and could not be open.

In the year 1984, after the death of the last Akka, “All Mother”, Ior Bock, last descendent of the Bock family, in the day of his mother Rea’s burial, begun to tell the Saga to his friends.

Since then, beside the story by Ior given, the location of the hidden temple of the ancestors has been revealed, and work for its opening have been taking place, but because of the proportion of the job which needs to be undertaken in order to breach the packed closed entrance, its full opening is not yet being achieved.

Because of the high costs for the archeological excavation’s project , and the limited amount of resources till now available, and because of the fact that ever since the land on which it stand was purchased by a gold digger pretending to be on Ior’s side but in reality doing all in its power to prevent the temple from being opened, for decades, every time someone tried to bring experts and professionals to work on the excavations, something has always happened to prevent it from taking place.

One of the archeologist which was planning to work on the project but then suddenly died, was the very famous and re known Norwegian archeologist and historian Thor Heyerdahl.

Any how, now that the gold diggers which had owned the land on which the temple is located, have sold their property to a third party, we have once again the possibility to look at the work Ior started, re examine the information and instructions which he left us, and with it get a clear idea of the direction to take to complete the opening of the temple, hence, we are still hopeful to be able some day to finally open it for the world to see.

But after this small introduction, to the how the story came public and its temple revealed, we will dive into the spiritual teaching it shares.

At the base of the understanding delivered by this story is two main elements, the first is the sex, from which life is born and the genetic informations are stored and are transfers from.

The sex, or the fountain of life, is the primordial form of existence as everyone comes from it, it was thereby worshiped and cherished by everyone, as in itself it represents life and informations.

The second one is the sound, because is from that communication with all other species becomes possible.

From the sex came the sound and from it, the hembla, “reproductive substance which animals have “ and from it together with sound, came the S Per Ma.

In it, the sounds and memory which we can transfer to each other to share the wisdom and procreate.

From sex came also the songs of joy and pleasure, and from it a society which populated the planet till the time of Alt Land Is.

The time of the ice changed the world, and too survive, the Aser were forced to live underground, and confined to Odenma, where the warm water coming from the gulf stream of Mexico, kept the ice open during the summer period.

There they remained for fifty million years, living in what is called Midgård, and Hell.

Hell, which in root language means entire, hill, or healthy, is the name of the Temple of the Ancestors, and is an underground structure made in the shape of a cone, carved into the rock in a spiral, containing one room for each generation of Bock which has ever lived from the first man on the planet, till around the year 1000, time in which, in order to protect it from the inquisitions which wanted to destroy it, the entrance to it was being filled with rocks and clay, sealed with giant boulders, and covered up so that it would not be found by any others, aside from the Aser them selfs.

Hell is also the storehouse in which each generation of Aser, was building a room to be filled with artifacts made to tell the story of their times.

All artifacts, made to last forever, were made out of gold, and as we learn from the Bock, some of them among which a miniature, a statuette, and a full size statues of the Gubbe or Ukko, were specifically made by each new generation of the Aser to be stored in the temple.

The store house, Hell, was the heart of Asgård, as it was the place used by the All Father and By the All Mother to transit to the afterlife.

Much can be written about it, but not for now, time in which we are going to discuss life and rituals for balance and harmony with our selfs and with the others.

As men learn the power of sex, it naturally placed it on the highest of regards, as it could witness that is from it that life sprung.

It worshipped it and adopted it as the highest of sacraments, and for millions of years used it to achieve and maintain harmony with the nature and life surrounding it, on the planet in which in balance with the elements with all other living creatures, through its wisdom it shared.

The story wants that by worshipping it, society maintained is ability to be in tune with nature surrounding it, and, as a fully conscious and thereby self aware and intelligent manifestation of creation, begun to study it, as it was from its science that it could harmoniously evolve.

It so developed the first cast system, designed to make the higher cast, the one responsible for the well being of it’s lesser.

Note, the cast system here mentioned is for historical references only, and does not imply that we should ever need to make it work again.

The system was divided into two sides, on one side was in the procreation system, and the other, in the information system.

The two sides work harmoniously, as everyone was finding place of belonging, in a society in which everyone could live in harmony and peace on the land they were born.

This is a tell from a time in which man worshiped the elements and which understanding was the guiding wisdom, and in which no violence would be even imagined, as all was brothers and sister in spirit and sperm line, “no blood stories” and were all children of the All Father Bock .

Further more, in order to frighten people and making them reject their true spirituality, religions have incorporated ancient words used by the Hyperboreans, and weaponized them by giving them horrifying and deceiving meanings.

Hell, from the temple of the ancestors, into inferno, the devil, a life celebrating ritual based on the concept of eternity, medicine and balance, into the one of some fire farting creature which tortures its victims, to sex, the act of procreation, transformed into one of perversion.

Note, according to The Bock Saga, sex is the act of making children, and when Sperm is not used for procreation or for information sharing by those in the information system, is used by men for to maintain them self in balance and harmony with its surrounding.

According to the saga also, drinking one’s own allows men to be healthy in mind body and soul, as they become free from sexual frustrations, and respectful towards life, even when it manifests itself in the smallest of forms.

Perversions?

According to the Bock Saga, anal sex is a religion derived practice, which it defines as, “putting the life in the shit”.

What this story proposes now, is for the revision of our history and of our evolution from the time preceding the one of the system of belief, and its evolution into one based on the true history of our planet.

A system based on the original pillars of existence, honesty, logic and truth, through which we will finally regain control of our lives, and stop falling into the deception, madness and horrors of our past, for to evolve into a living organism, of which we are all integrating part.

One people which all its beauties and colors, living in a paradigm turned reality in which we can all live in peace and harmony, free from violence and hate and from the ignorance and fear which had almost destroyed us.

So once again here the story of our terrestrial Paradise, and how the violence and lies of the insane ones, destroyed and butchered cultures to impose their false history and rule.

Rule imposed by ways of fear deception, which as we all can see, are still unfolding and bringing division, hate and destruction before our very eyes.

A terrestrial paradise turned into an inferno, by fake spiritual institutions, which while pretending to be champions for peace, keep justifying violence and brutality by them promoted and sponsored, and which instead of condemning the brutality and horrors, continues to protect the warmongers and condemn, those which are asking for justice and peace,

So, here we compare a system based on honesty, logic and truth, to one built on terror, horror, gore and blood rituals according to which, we should all be accepting the suffering and “evil” as if they would hold some magical powers, and accept them as part of nature, divinity, and life.

So what are religions giving us today.

Images of men calling people, human animals, the carpet bombings, the strike, and the gore, the starvation, the suffering, the fear, and then the warcrimes, the massacres and the destruction, images of a brutality with no sense or logic, as man if had become a drone or a robot with no empathy or soul.

Carpet bombing and shooting homes and refugee camps, killer drones killing people, piloted by people acting as if playing a video game, a video game to which well trained by PlayStation and co.

Pushing buttons and pulling the triggers, as if the killing they are perpetrating, would ever be forgotten by what’s left of their soul.

Bought off politicians supporting the killing, is Genocidal intent for the court.

As for the haters, the thieves and the racists, we got some law for to deal with them all.

If Paradise is what we are to achieve , eradicating the filth is compulsory for all.

Cleaning the world from warmongering and fear, with all its lost souls for global control.

Purging the world from their empty believes, as we must take back their power on thoughts.

It will be then with the power of reason, we will find ways for to fix all the wrong.

To heal all which we see as in need, and bring them all which the people long for .

The weal of life to destroy the belief, and bring back logic and wisdom for all.

Time to stand up and to do what is right, end apartheid, stop Genocide.

Wake all the masses, shout with your might, freedom and justice in a free Palestine

Stand up for freedom, the time is right, demand the justice, which is denied.

Stop to believe, and do what is right, for peace and freedom, is time to unite.

Sol Sön