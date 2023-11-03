The end of all evils

So here we stand overlooking the mountains and valleys of our history, seeing and understanding through the clouds of the smoke of the burned books of our past, witnessing the repeating of mistakes of our history, and wondering why is this happening again.

And so we ask our selfs again, why aren’t the answers dictated from experience, and why the mistakes are being repeated again and again?

The answer to such question can only be one, and the answer is,

evil.

But what is exactly this thing we call evil?

Evil, is a construct embedded in the mind of an enslaved humanity, kept by it frightened and subdued to its terror driven madness, as it manifests through deceit, violence and gore.

It is a concept design to bring fear, and to rip the soul of its victims, as it enslaves them or psychologically conditions them, through a made normalized and accepted horror, which justifies what in reality should never be.

It is a false and despicable concept, which promulgates through society by ways of terror and deceit.

A belief which allows the very same evil which it supposedly wants to oppose, to continue to exist.

Contrary to what is told by books and religions, the fabrication of such concept is in fact, something which did not exist till the invention of the modern religions.

Before the coming of those so called religions, humanity lived and strived with the nature.

Mankind lived in harmony with nature of which he was part of, as it was him who belonged to his father or mother’s land, and not the other way around.

In a world in which the resources were always abundant and in which nature provided all that was needed.

A paradisiac world in which all lived in harmony, balance and peace and in which humanity worked for the well being of a society without borders, striving on the principles of peaceful coexistence, respect for the nature and universal wellbeing.

A wellbeing in which, by ways than dictated by logic, was shared in just part for all which in need,

Living in balance and in tune with the elements and nature, in body, spirit, and mind, partaking with consciousness, to the circle of creation .

On those ideal humanity grew and prospered, following the principles of logic and peace in a world which with its many resources, would be providing all that was needed for to in harmony coexist.

The harmony and balance with nature came to an end with the installment of brutal cults of veneration, designed by some madman, to demonize nature, and plan the seed of madness now called ‘evil’ into a humanity which pure and humble, then frightened by the madness of a few, would be falling in the trap of those which through wickedness, conspiracy, brutal force and deceit, could impose their vicious rule.

To justify their own viciousness and cruelty, they so invented this concept of a supernatural and immortal power they called evil.

The book burning and erasing of history which followed the installment of this madness, was so done to burry under new books the truth of our history, as well as to smear the oldest cults of venerations, with invented stories about blood rituals, cannibalism and human sacrifice, written to serve as deterrent for those wanting to learn about them.

And as we all learn from our more recent history of crusades and of so called wars of conquest, and about the slaughter of millions, killed in the name of religions, we see how the deception, “evil”, label given to all pagans, was then like today used for to justify the brutality and viciousness of those which indeed are the manifestation of that evil they claim to destroy.

Violence and gore sed to be of ancient civilizations, use to justify their own rituals, bloody cults and from it born, religious beliefs.

So how can we end evil?

The answer is simple.

To destroy evil, the concept of an eternal evil must be erased from the consciousness.

It is only when evil is exposed for what it really is “madness” or,”sickness”that it can be defined and removed .

Cause it is only when mankind no longer believes in evil as part of the nature or as an eternal supernatural power that humanity will brake the chains of belief, and be finally free from it.

When the concept of natural evil will no longer find place to exist in the logic we share, it will simply vanquish from the reality we live.

No wars, no fightings, no suffering and no lies, once this destructive concept is exposed and accepted to be that which it is that it will cease to effect us or exist.

Evil a greedy and sick madman invention, conceived as a way to bully others into submission and generate the ultimate scapegoat for to justify its ill actions and behaviors,

Evil is a concept with no place in the nature or logic, and should no longer find place to lurk and hide in the consciousness of mankind.

Good verses evil, replaced by Healthy verses sick.

The sick can always be cured.

The evil can not.

By this basic understanding, we can see how the concept of evil is a destructive invention which can only be serving those who don’t fear it and instead embrace it to take advantage over those weak and afraid ones, which in its absurd existence believe.

In conclusion, to brake free from the lies and deception, we must all understand that evil does not really exists, as well as that thing which we once wrongly called evil, it is in fact the result of something sick, and with if is a mental or material sickness , it will always be something which after a logic and clinical diagnosis, can be properly treated and cured.

Finally, by the understanding of how the myth of good verses evil, once divided and blinded mankind, humanity will brake down the borders and chains of the mind, and together embrace all the beauty surrounding it, and in a world with no suffering or evil, following the logic in harmony with nature, together prosper and forever live.

Sol Sön

