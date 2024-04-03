In the image the unlawful 1947 UN partition of Palestine, for which beside some payed actors, no Palestinian voted in favor.

This is Armageddon revisited, something written to awake the consciousness of men to the reality of an event unfolding in front of our very eyes, which as horrible as it is, in contrary to the popular belief according to which it should degenerate into a even worst horror, can be turned to truly end all evil, and usher a new era of peace and wisdom, which would be to guide humanity out from the dungeons of secrecy and belief, and into the light of day of eternal paradise.

I understand that what you are about to be reading is completely different from your concept of reality, but I challenge anyone who could prove what I am here writing illogic or false.

To begin to understand all the possible meanings which we are told to associate the word “Armageddon”, we must obviously begin with its official definition according to the dictionary.

Note, many dictionaries with as many descriptions are available, and so I will here take the most simplified to get a bit faster to the point.

“Armageddon in the New Testament) the last battle between good and evil before the Day of Judgement or the coming of the messiah”

The interpretations, are various, from the end of the world, to the one of nuclear Holocaust, to the end of judaism, many attempt to describe its ending in different ways, buts still everyone convenes in the description which sees it to be the final battle of good verses “evil”.

As we can observe, its many definitions are in effect the drivers of the concept they define, as some sees it as the war of all wars, while other describe it as the revelation which will set the world free from all evil.

The concept of Armageddon, is so in effect, a construct which predicts in a distant future “from when it was conceived”, a time in which humanity will have to face the evil ruling it, and destroy it.

The interpretations, like for anything based on myths, is anyhow an individual one, as from the example I am here offering to challenge the popular one in which is envisioned an apocalyptic war, the destruction according to logic and good sense, should be of “evil”, which in it self, does not have to mean, the destruction or killing of men, but the one of its entire concept.

As we can all witness 2000 years after its conception or envision, on our high definition extra large monitors and mobile devices, for the lucky ones and in the horrific form of an holocaust unfolding around them selfs for the Palestinians, is that in effect, we have finally reached that point in time.

A point in which the so called evil which has infested our world, and through terror and fear imposed its control of our society, as finally come out and in plan site for everyone to witness and feel on its own skin, as it has already manifested in what was once considered to be a dystopian sci-fi nightmare, which all of a sudden materializing in our reality in the form of new unconstitutional and draconian laws, deadly mandates and protocols, along with what has been unfolding now for 6 months, a Genocide turned into an Holocaust now taking place for the all world to see on the still for many holy, but for all historic and sacred, land of Palestine.

A Genocide turned into an Holocaust, because allowed to degenerate into such under the watch of the same criminals which brought us the “scamdemic”.

At the same time we can also witness the attempt to escape accountability by remaining in office, by those responsible for such dystopian and deeply cultural, morally and physically destructive materialization of reality,.

And this is going on as we have been and are forced to bare witness, as they try to do their best to ignore the existing constitutional laws put in place by our predecessors, to prevent just that type or forms of extremism, treason of the very same same constitutional laws they had swore to uphold.

At the same time, we can all see how the same criminals and conspirators, which have have sold their deadly injections as safe and effective, are now trying to inscribe new laws which should make the very same evil and crimes which they have committed, become legalized, including as we are all witnessing “Genocide”, which they don’t just want to make legal, but also enforceable according to their new insane laws.

And by the way, keep also in mind that the actions of those which have sold their countries to the pharmaceutical cartel, have already resulted in the killing of as many people as those which were killed in a world war, “officially reported vaccine related death cases in midd 2023 ” 17 millions worldwide, “and that is estimated to be 3 to 10 percent of the total numbers as the great majority of vaccine related deaths are never reported ”.

Despite the death and the misery which the politicians and medias which have lied to the world with their “safe an effective” slogan, and their absurdly legitimized draconian mandates and protocols, the very same politicians which should have been jailed for their conspiracy and crimes, continue to maintain their place in office and ignore the laws already in place to prevent such forms of dictatorial rule and extremism.

We see also, how the same individuals, are trying to continue on their Genocidal road, as they inscribe new laws which would prevent people from sharing informations, the voicing of dissent to illegal and unconstitutional laws and mandates, as well as to legalize target killing of people with drones and car bombs, Genocide and torture, as if Genocide, torture the targeting of hospitals and the bombing of people in the capitals’s city centers could be legalize or somehow made normal.

So yes the demons are out and everyone can see them talking about Genocide and warcrimes as if it would be their new normal “an oxymoron” to which we should supposedly silently accept along with their criminal behavior and traitorous conspiracy rule.

I understand that for many, to think that world politics is nothing more than the propaganda apparat used to control society, is to be considered some sort of conspiracy theory, and that we are to consider ourself lucky for living in a democracy, in which we elect our leaders through democratic elections, but, I also understand that if your eyes are open, you can no longer deny the insanity taking place all around us in this time and age.

With terms such as trans humanism and technocracy, humanity is being funneled through a meat grinder designed to do exactly what a meat grinder is designed to do and with the now dictating influence on the politicians by the self proclaimed untouchables of the pharmaceutical cartel with their corporate science and medias, humanity is finding it self shoved with violence towards that meat grinder which once again, will do what is made to do, grind.

Politicians like bullies, need to be put in their place by force, and that obviously, should be the duty of the courts to enforce, and not the one of citizens, but than again, the courts, in the 21th century , are apparently no longer self sufficient, and therefore, they need to be pushed by the masses in order to make them do what they are meant to do.

Also laws, may differ from place to place, as in some countries, some are more specific, and whilst some other may be more loose, nevertheless, you can rest assure that at list for the so called democratic countries, no so defined as “constitutional laws”, can permit the violation of basic human rights, nor the promotion and instigation to commit crimes and even the less endorsing Genocide, hence, particularly in those countries which proud them self to be modern and democratic, people must protest and exercise maximum pressure, not on the corrupted politician for to supposedly make them change their stand, but on the courts to demand their removal from office.

It must be clear to everyone that in order to uphold the principles and human values we are proud to be champions of, we must go after those members of governments which are instead of doing all in their power to stop this now Holocaust, are continuing to ignore the atrocities and finance, defend or justify this Holocaust, as we the people, must unite and just as it was done to the nazi sympathizers, demand that our courts will do the job they are put in office for, and instruct proceedings against all sponsors and endorsers of this new Holocaust.

Must be also understood that in order to achieve Justice in this fight against the enforcers of Genocide, or obviously “evil”, as become a matter in which is up to us, the people, the duty of forcing the courts to do their job and remove from power and from office any and all public figure or politicians supporting or turning a blind eye to this unfolding Holocaust.

Share

So back to Armageddon, as it can be unfolding only in one or two ways, let’s see how we can catalyze on this military and politically forced event, to turn it in favor of humanity.

The first one, most advertised and sold, “by the book”, a really bad, most likely to result into the final destruction of our planet, and fatal destiny for humanity, world war. “Nuclear armageddon ”

Then. Again after 4 or 5 billion years, cockroach could also evolve into gullible imbeciles like many of the humans of the twenty first century, so it may not be the total end of our planet, nevertheless, I think that we would do better if we did not nuke each other and our planet and waited 4 to 5 billion years as cockroaches to be allowed to return to the surface as human bugs on our blue Paradise.

Then there is my option, in which we just stop killing each other, repudiate the concepts of evil and belief, and begin to share our knowledge and wealth, to make sure that everybody would find place of belonging, dignity, and happiness.

And rest assure, believing in evil, or living in Paradise, are both just as feasible realities, which we can choose to embrace, as our believes or understanding, are in effect the means or rails on which the reality we are consciously experiencing unfolds .

And in this battle between good and “evil” we must just ask our selfs, on which side are we standing, and, can we save our selfs and our planet, or are we going to allow the Genocide to continue and allow those who for centuries or millennia have deceived and abused humanity to control it, to continue with their evil prophesy and destruction, or will humanity finally opens its eyes and begin cleaning up this paradise of ours.

Looking at the political play in that theater of terror an gore which as become the United Nations we are now all witnessing, the latest attempt of corrupted politicians which should have already been jailed for their scamdemic conspiracy, actively pushing to bring about that prophesied “Armageddon”, by them revisioned and redesigned to bring the physical destruction of people for the legalization of warcrimes, Genocide, medical martial law and digital enslavement for establishment of a new world matrix.

A metric controlled by those which have already appropriated on their name most of the worlds monetary wealth and physical resources, which is aim, beside the one of massive depopulation, is to turn of our entire planet in their personal asset.

Evicting humanity to replace it with remotely operated transgenic creatures controlled by a machine supervised by a cabal of eugenists sociopaths with superiority complex, is clearly the aim of their public agenda and for everyone to read in the public UN/ wef agenda 2030.

As we have all witnessed during the so called “plandemic”, the believe to be saved by joining the club, has already caused the death and injury of billions worldwide, excesses deaths, sudden deaths, turbo cancers, blood clots , myocarditis, and lots more diseases and dysfunctions, are still effecting the life of billions deliberately intoxicated for to fulfill a designed plan of mass extermination.

A plan sold under the name of agenda 2021, and agenda 2030, a plan which in its full form, is concentrated in the goal of reducing births and the world population by 7 billions by the year 2030, “ mass extermination”

The misconception and lie on which this project, endorsed and pushed by the corporate sponsored and owned who, UN, and wef, is built on, is the one according to which humans are causing the destruction of their planets, and to save the industry which supplies our comforts, we must reduce the world’s population.

This is what is described as the concept of “eugenics”, a concept according to which, not only people need to be prevented from freely procreate, but also maintained in a number which can permit those of supposed higher genealogy to control their alleged lesser. “Humanity”.

Thank you for reading Wisdom Newsletter. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

The use of Fear to control the masses.

The rails of consciousness.

To understand how the use of fear has been applied for the construction and induction into a set up parallel reality for mass manipulation and mind control, you will need to take a step out of the matrix of the conditioned consciousness on which you are walking.

An other way of putting it, we need to step out and see from outside the rails on which our consciousness is pushed, so that we can clearly see where their those rails begun and where they are heading

You will need to separate your self from the mindset of belief, and become an external observer of the world which surrounds you.

As we grow up, and have being growing up for the last centuries of religious indoctrination to the concept of good and evil, we are told to assume the certainty of the existence of both concepts, which in turn, have becomes the metaphysical rails on which society is by them bound to live.

Follow the good and fear and despise evil, in a psychological inductive path, meant to keep the masses subdued and controlled.

Subdued to the imagination of a concept of fear, based on the alleged existence of a supernatural power called “evil”, which, even if supposedly immortal and therefore indestructible, must be fought to assure the triumph of good over its horror and deception.

This lie, on which people lock them self in, is in effect the biggest lie of all, a lie which generates the constant fear and terror of something which does not exist anywhere else than in the hypnotized and conditioned mind.

The concept of evil, is in effect evil in it self, the one which is used to condition the minds to accept that the worst things in our world, can and will never change or be ended, as it is used to justify the unjustifiable and for blame shifting, for to ultimately impose its nonsense and absolute rule over its subjects or believers.

As I wrote on my “how to overcome and erase evil”, the very concept of evil is that misconception used to squash people onto a matrix coded for controlling them through the manipulation of emotions and fear, and it is only when you can look at it from the outside and understand its origins and true means and works that you can step out from it.

For century the world has been terrified with stories of horrible wars of the forces of evil verses the ones of the gods, inquisitions, burning witches and holy wars, have worked into terrify their subjects into a system of belief, designed to maintain the status quo, and to limit the possibility of common growth of the masses.

Wars.

Wars have been used by the purchased nobility, “criminals which bought their nobility titles”, which after setting them selfs up as the new rulers of monarchy, have used wars to regularly kill excess population.

Infantry “the children makers” first to the slaughter, followed by any voice of dissent, and by the inconvenient relatives.

After each war, those who returned could get the possessions of those which had died, and the arms dealers could get more gold and free properties by both sides of the wars.

Cousins unleashing wars against their own cousins, and while their nations fighting, parting with their counter parts in new castles built for the occasion.

Exactly what we are still seeing in the UN, as the technocratic snobility meets to eat good food, drink the best wines discuss war under the guise of world peace while the Palestinians are being slaughtered.

Genocide convention,

I should start on this with a set of the most offensive words in the universe, to describe the attitude of politicians and judges involved in the ongoing Genocide turned into a full blown Holocaust, but I am afraid those words have not yet being invented.

As you read the actual law of the Genocide Convention , it becomes evident that all violations have been committed, and that the court has clearly failed to deliver guidelines and rules of engagement which can alt the Genocide, and take the necessary action to punish its perpetrators.

In fact when the Genocide Convention is activated, the Judges have the duty to activate all their International bodies, to immediately investigate and assess the situation on the ground in which the alleged Genocide is being committed.

The court has so the duty to deliver a near instant judgment and orders to address the situation.

As the court have admitted plausible that a Genocide is being committed, it has the duty to see it immediately halted and further investigated.

And while the court has issued provisional measures which have not being met, the next step, which should have already been taken, is the one of issuing court orders to freeze all activities of the perpetrators, and the launching of investigations on all their accomplices.

Furthermore, in the case of Genocide, the court have the duty to address the eventuality of military intervention, and instruct and prepare the relevant authority for the deployment of peacekeeping forces.

Though for some obvious reasons, the court can not make public of its proceeding till it delivers a judgment, we have not seen the court act in the way how it was meant to serve, as its judges, have not yet delivered the obvious sentence, and have in effect so far contributed in the continuation and development of the once Genocide, and now full blown Holocaust, as civilians among suffering various other atrocities, are in broad day light, being deliberately murdered and buried in mass graves, and the further lost of tens of thousands of victims is already been proven.

Nevertheless, the most complete violation of all the provisional measures it delivered in its first, second and third deliberation, have served at highlighting the rogue attitude and action of a self proclaimed wannabe apartheid state, which continues to slaughter and evict the indigenous population to destroy their race and to rob them of their land.

Note, beside their deliberate destruction of hospitals and mass murdering and kidnapping of the civil population, they have also declared imaginary lines to declare parts of the Gaza enclave, “KILLING ZONES” where they claim the right to shoot to kill anyone caught in.

Note also that Hundreds of mass graves containing hundreds if not thousands of Palestinian bodies, dug up by the neonazi zionists, have already being discovered, for sure also, is that thousands more bodies will be eventually found.

Also, according to some, the building of the so called Gaza harbor, constructed by the US and its mercenary contractors, is being used to dispose thousands of bodies stollen by the israeli from grave yards and hospital grounds. “Sniped Bodies”.

So yes, just like the warcrimes are on plain site, so is the Genocide and straight up Holocaust unleashed on the Palestinian race.

Just a reminder for the memory the brave 176 UN “registered martyrs” UN staff members murdered of which’s body have been so far recovered, murdered by in the zionazi entity last six months.

This is the law according to the Genocide Convention,

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa.

As society is now controlled by that very same evil which humanity is bound to crash, humanity is facing its monsters in what is the final battle between good and evil.

The alternative to the total lost of humanity and of eventually of the human race, is provided by its

ability to reason, and to finally use its intelligence to overcome the dangers and provide the alternatives needed to accommodate and savage what needs to be kept, and dump all that would otherwise, kill it.

We don’t need mass violence to resolve issues with violent beings, but indeed we do need the strength and power to neutralize and restrain it.

It is not by parading under an embassy or a consulate that we can change the minds of callous criminals, but is when we demonstrate in front of the police station and courts that we can get them to actually do something which they are payed by our taxes to do.

As I am typing this letter, I read on the news channels of yet an other massacre and war crime, as at list 7 aid workers belonging to the fresh NGO world central kitchen, have been hunted down and murdered with precision munitions in Gaza.

Sacrificed to remove from the news headlines far more atrocious news, like the discovery mass graves uncovered in the area surrounding the remains of the obliterated Al Shifa hospital.

And in effect, once again, just like a sponge wipe from the mass media first pages, of the most insane and brutal atrocity of this Holocaust, the besieging, kidnapping and torturing of patients, doctors and medical staff of the Al Shifa hospital, and its deliberate destruction by bombing and arson, the spin doctors of war of the UN, are once again coming out with their further dehumanizing comments, through which yes condemning the atrocities, but at the same time pretending to be powerless to stop them.

Note, dozen of mass graves containing dozen crushed bodies berried by bulldozers, in each mass grave, have been already discovered on the grounds and surrounding of the destroyed Hospital .

Share

So once again, we are facing that compliance to evil, as if we would have no power to oppose it, other then to make up stupid phrases and pretend to be upset about it.

But back to or Armageddon, of to destroy the forces of evil?

And here is the simple answer.

Change the word “evil” with the one of “sick”.

Erasing evil, not just as a word, as an entire concept.

A paradigm shift, n which we become free from all evil, and true masters of or life and senses.

A spiritual evolution from the dungeons of ignorance and belief, into the light of day and of consciousness.

An awakening on a planet is no longer seen as a commodity, but a place to us all given as birthright from creation.

A place in which we can be free to exist in peace and harmony and with no war and evil, in which we can grow and share the gifts to us all given.

By changing the definition and word “evil” and transforming it into “sick” we will learn that the description remains accurate.

The great exception is that, while “evil” is a concept which entails something which supposedly eternal and therefore will allegedly always be there , the second one, “sick”, provides the description of something which is just as accurate as a description, but which in difference from the first one, can be exactly diagnosed and “cured”.

Here one more, when evil does no longer applies, also hate dies, as e become able to understand the faults and absurdity, asses the situation without moronic assumptions, and objectively find the answers needed to solve the problem and clinically and not out ignorance and madness, address the the issue.

And their you go, now that you are out of the loop, you can work to solve or cure the problems without falling in its traps.

Objectiveness, verses assumptions , knowledge verses corruption, understanding verses belief, the key to universal justice, as common sense and reason, will be then the guidelines to move society forward and out from that matrix of terror and deception which we have for too long being forced to live in and accept as reality.

Ending the belief and starting to act according to logic, is the simple key to or terrestrial Paradise.

It is up to us to decide our destiny, and not up to those which have robbed us of our freedoms, dignity and rights.

Make knowledge and wisdom be the weapons of choice, as wars are always won by the better armed side, and it is only when a new concept makes the older one obsolete that becomes possible to change accordingly and evolve.

As we can all understand after 6 months of relentless show of brutality and horrors, we can no longer sit and wait for the corrupted and genocidal maniacs which have taken control of countries, to change their stand or to act on their own, that is why is essential for the survival of humanity in itself, to stand up to the nonsense and bullism, and once and for all, prepare itself to defeat that “evil” which wants to rule it.

We must turn this Armageddon which the true forces of deceit and “evil” have stared, and end all the atrocities, deception and horrors, to replace them with that hope, dignity and justice they have tried to take away from us.

Accountability as well as peacekeepers and military intervention are something which can no longer wait, as we are to assure the end of the monstrosities, as accountability for the perpetrators of all the heinous crimes committed, are a must. If we are to reach peace, dignity and prosperity, not just for the Palestinian people, but for our entire world.

Too many are suffering and dying in Gaza and in Palestine and military intervention is unavoidable, will it be enough to bring the troops in to restore order?

I hope so, but knowing bullies, is time for armies to prepare for what is no officially worst than the nazi.

Stand up for freedom, dignity and justice, and be get ready to fight for it.

We are all Palestine.

Sol Sön

This video in the memories of the heroes of our times, the brave humanitarian workers which put their life on the line to save us all.