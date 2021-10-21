Part 1

This story, is here written with the intent to awake its readers and to empower them with knowledge and wisdom, so that united and conscious of our truly inalienable rights and limitless potentials, we’ll be able to overcome the horrors and insanity on us imposed.

And as we come out from that spiral of ignorance and belief which through lies and deceit, had entrapped and threatened our humanity, we will once again rejoice with our families and friends, in the building of a better today and an even greater tomorrow.

The writing here published, was originally conceived to be written as something of the like of a journey diary of an Alice, which in reality, is a caricature chosen to represent the everyone of today.

Eventually though, it as become a book and an in depth analysis and discussion, on the insane dystopian situation in which the planet and all of its inhabitants have found them selfs being dragged in.

This writing is so to point out at evidences, as well as raise the questions which we must all ask our selfs in order to be able to face the reality in which we have willingly or not slipped in, and consciously recover from the damages by it brought.

Provax, freevax, novax, we are all Alice, slipping in the digital world of dystopia, a virtual world engineered to entrap, and which was never designed for humans to live in it in the first place.

A virtual world programed like a game, in which the people, now sims, have been turned into soulless drones aspected to react like robots, to the impulses generated by algorithms and machines.

As if the consciousness of living people, should be now replaced by a S.M.A.R.T. cell phone, now renamed “digital passport”.

A machine which should know better then our selfs how to live our life, and become our new “holy guide” and digital drug, toguide us through this digital thing they call, life, in the, “new normal”.

An electronic device which should somehow become at the same time, a sort of an umbilical cord and holy symbol, now apparently essential for the continuation of our earthily life, and for our integration in the digital dystopia of an electronically controlled world.

In a world in which society, now alien to nature and humanity, should be somehow depending on machines and algorithms for to find and define its moral compass, or as if such device should be for the people some sort of a life saving boat, sent out to the rescue on the open sea in the middle of a deadly storm, the only way for “survival”.

Like the modern version of a ”brave new world’s soma” a digital device turned into a drug to which everyone is now becoming dependent and addicted too

A ”cell” as in ”prison” phone, which has now allegedly become man’s best friend, in the prison planet of Dystopia.

And of course, we are also asked to ignore and forget about the fact, that beside being the architects/designers and computer terminal’s keys holders to this digital dystopia, those which are now asking us to, take the experimental concoction, the track and trace app or digital passport, and to snitch on our neighbors, friends and family members which are questioning all of those absurd policies and unconstitutional laws, are in effect, the very same people which have payed for the construction of the laboratories, and the research, development, weaponization and commercialization of the very same virus which has brought us this so called pandemic in the first place.

And so, as we are all asked to follow orders in absolute compliance, as if our life would be depending on it even though it doesn’t, and to ignore the fact that so many have been already severely injured and even died from this mysterious experimental concoction, we are still being asked to offer now even our parents and children, on the alter of corporate science and of its newly invented experimental modifying genes technology and digital gangchain.

For the many which had fallen in such trap, and which in its insanity have place their belief, before loosing your self even more, it is time to step back and observe.

It is only when looking at something from a distance, that it becomes possible to see that something in its entirety, and it is only when you can examine something in its entirety, that it becomes possible to make the best and most objective deduction and decisions.

When stuck and overwhelmed instead, becomes impossible to see further then ourself.

Obvious is now, that with if you are on one side or the other of the experimental scam or life saving experiment, everyone is being one way or the other, threatened and coerced to accept new unconstitutional and privacy depriving rules.

Unconstitutional and human rights destroying absurd laws, now slipped through under the excuse of “temporary emergency laws”, and than passed as permanent under an oxymorron concept called “the new normal”.

And as now every Alice, is lost in a wonder land, shaped like a cone and ending up in a meat grinder towards which’s sharp end, we are all sliding, and because the fact that those which will not manage to get out of it, will have to suffer what no creature should ever have to endure, this writing is here, to show a way out of the madness of this digital dystopia, and back on the arms of a humanity awake, conscious and ready to receive its once lost, but now found, brothers and sisters.

As I’m typing this words, in this times of horror, fear and deception, in which I see families and friends, suffering not from a sickness brought by a supposedly terrible and extremely deadly virus, from which I have only met people which have recovered from, but from the sickness and diseases which they have contracted following a supposed vaccination.

Families and friends which have become the hidden sufferers from the adverse reactions and deaths caused by an experimental concoction, sold to its victims as a safe and effective drug, which have turned out to be neither safe nor effective, and which instead of protecting them, has turned them into victims of which’s existence or faith, no one is allowed to publicly discuss.

Victims which in good faith, when asked by their government, took an experimental concoction to them marketed as a safe and effective vaccine supposedly engineered to protect them and their dear ones from a deadly plague, and which so far, has “visibly” done them, their families and friends, only more harm.

This writing is so, also written for to help those which confused by the madness of politicians/salesman, which instead of being at the service of the people which they are meant to represent, are now working at the service of the corporations which now, after buying of governments and health institutions, wants to own us.

And so, I have decided to throw this message in a bottle.

My hope and wishes is that this message will reach as many as possible, and that it would bring them the strength and courage to act for the sake of our freedoms and of that of the future generations, in putting a swift end to this era of terror, greed and deception.

Only after we become free from the evil which had possessed our planet, it will be possible, to restore that which was corrupted and malfunctioning and to correct and improve it.

Till then, we must be ready to, not just stand our ground, but to charge on and win.

Remember this.

Punching back a bully once, does not make it stop his or her bulling.

The only way to put an end to its bulling, it’s by giving back the same coin by it used and publicly humiliating him, her or what ever it may be.

The following reading does not contain any swearing, and it’s so written for everyone who can read, and as the guts to do so.

Be aware, reality bites hard.

Alice and the philanthropists of digital empire and population reduction.

In the age of dystopia.

In this story we will examine how Alice was dragged down the hole which brought her to the world of “digital/pharmaceutical dystopia “ by a little green pig.

We will also examine the netted web which constitute the structure which surrounds and fills that hole, and what is powering and maintaining alive its digital world,

As we learn how such a dystopian wondering land was constructed, we will also learn the why, how, and by who, was the digging, structuring, and powering of this dystopian digital cave done

And as we examine its architecture and structure we will study that net which maintains it alive, what does it really represents for Alice and for us, and learn how to pull Alice out from it, and permanently unplugging its power source.

And finally, will also learn how together we are going to set a stone on top of its entrance and cut off its power supply, so to prevent its reactivation, as well as to stop others from falling again into its bottomless pit.

Alice, the little pig called pharma, and the swine-patentdemic novel flu.

We all know what a swine is, so what we are calling the patentdemic, as we can win by its name, is a form of pandemic caused by a patent.

Novel, I advise you to look in the dictionary.

And finally flu, a sort of influenza.

But I guess in this story, the real problem, is not the novel nor the flu, while on the other hand, pigpharma and its swinish patentdemic definitely are.

You may ask, but how does a patent cause a patentdemic, to which I would reply

that is what happens when a patent, instead of protecting someone’s intellectual rights to a commercial product, prevents the world from sharing a cure.

A cure which should be for the benefit of the entire world, and which instead of being treated as all medicines should, as essential remedies designed to help, cure and heal, it is kept as a tool for making money and ultimately, coercion and submission.

Obviously, in the real world, this is unthinkable, as medicine should be designed to cure people and not to make money and coerce them into a hole, but this, is what happened to Alice, which by following the little pig called pharma down the digital hole of addiction and dependency, got stuck and like an addict, hoked on its digital drugs.

So, without further delay, lets fasten our safety line, and jump into the digital hole to help Alice come out of it.

To well explain about all the caricatures and means used to build the infamous world in which Alice was deceivingly dragged, we will begin by discussing about the cult of belief and veneration which powers that net holding together a digital world which is built on top of that bottomless hole on which it was by design conceived.

At the hart of such cult of belief and veneration, we will find what it calls “science”.

A science specially reengineered and crafted to justify the actions of corporations, in their quest to reach their highest achievement, making more money than the competition.

Making more money than the competition, so that eventually, with the money it made, could purchase its competition, become its rightful owner, and assume the monopoly of its trade.

Writing its own rules and regulation for the manufacturing and distribution of something intended to save and protect life, transformed into a tool of coercion as it transforms medicine, into an essential mean for social integration and physical survival.

A social integration and physical survival, for which submission and compliance to illogical rules, become required for to fit in, the virtual reality of a dystopian digital world, designed by tyrants and oligarchs, and programmed by mercenaries and psychopathic sociopaths.

A virtual reality in which we are all not just asked to believe, but violently coerced, as it becomes by medias and politicians, portrayed and presented as the only way allowed for to exist.

Science, word once used to describe a discipline which according to the dictionary, was to translate into “the speculative philosophy of the origins of creation and of the universe, as become transformed into the religion of the “government approved” narrative.

A religion which sees philanthropists as the new saints of its cult, eugenics as its main doctrine, technocrats as its priests/witch doctors, and the brainwashed transhumanists as its sheeple /lab-rats and disciples.

Sheeple/lab-rats, ready to offer their children to be sacrificed on the alter of experimental science.

Slaughtered by junk food, injection, or by mobile’s radiation, as their parents, believers in money power, war politics, television' medical journals, terror and greed, sign up contracts to free their killers from liability.

Television its temple, wikipedia as its bible, politicians as its merciless warriors, the police as its inquisitioners, the army its executioner, and the intensivists with their “death panels, as its ultimate judges.

A new religion which wants humanity to forfeit its rights to privacy, freedom, and informed consent, in exchange for a supposed protection from its self, and which demands the complete trust of its subjects, in a system in which understanding should be replaced by blind belief in its speculative assumptions.

Baptized by vaccine, with a S.M.A.R.T. “Self Monitoring Analyzing and Reporting Technology” “cell” phones as its star of david, crescent moon, cross, or dog tag hanging from its neck as new symbol of belief, submission and compliance, mankind is asked to bow to the billionaires, now, new cardinals, bishops, mufti, imams and rabbis of its new age religion.

Sacrificing the innocents on the altar of experimental medicine, pretending to purify society by demonizing nature and questioning voices, and erasing sexuality, morality and common sense now replaced by a supposedly legalized and pharmaceutical apartheid, sickness, coercion, and perversion.

Logic as a hate crime, understanding and dissent as a violation of its principles and supposed ethics, the religion of science, set to destroy humanity with its medicine, physics, biology history and mathematics, to replace it with its dictates of supposed woke culture and its unholy transhumanism’s absolute rule.

And so, under its new slogan “The new normal” the religion of science, wants to impose its insanity, as if humanity would have no other choice but to embrace it and accept its dictation, as scientists, politicians and news agencies with their latest sale’s pitch, lined up to collect their fundings, shout out on the microphones of news agencies and television stations , the insane messages of their procurers, clients or' and, sponsors.

Prostituting their image and voice, for power and greed, selling tickets to their new virtual digital paradise, proclaiming to know as fact, what in reality is at best, based on assumptions , the disciples of chaos, standing in front of the cameras and microphones in their white coat and surgical mask, broadcasting the lies which we are all supposed to “believe”.

Scientists/voodoo-which-doctors, the mew surgeons of spiritual mutilation, pharmaceutical apartheid, medical marshal law, fear mongering, demonization of dissent, and rape of humanity, giving out their gospel of terror and of their newly invented word and concept called “fearporn”, as they violate all the principles of logic and understanding, and dictate the ones of immorality, greed, spiritual, physical and mental pharmaceutical castration, and absurd blind belief.

And as the madness of its gospels of insanity, terror and fear are being disseminated by its mass media presstitutes and nobel price winners, the world comes to face the monstrosity which rules it.

Lockdowns, social distance, censure, institution of insane laws, forced inoculation with experimental gene modifying concoctions falsely called vaccines, imposition of a digital dictatorship and of medical martial law, erasure of history, morality and ethics, for the supposed safety and freedom that corporate science deems suitable for the time.

A safety sold as if to save us from our selfs, and a freedom to be digitized and digitally enslaved, all in the name of science and the right “for some” to be a billionaire and to legally watch others starve and die in poverty and misery.

All in the name of that thing they call individualism, and the new american dream, with its false morals of blinded justice and personal conquest, shielded by its holiest of sacraments,“predatory and monopolized capitalism ”

All sainted and beatified, in the perfect and scientifically “corporate” fact checked religion.

A religion in which, the predatory class gets reworded by nations with lands, castles, high rises, tax cuts, bonuses, airplanes, yachts , helicopters, limos, escorts, body guards, free gas, money and so much more,

Science, will so have to be, the new classist religion which will divides its people not only in the have and have not but most importantly, in those who know and those who don't know its hidden history and secret agendas.

People like, its certified medical doctors, politicians, reporters, football players movies and rockstars will be priests of its technocratic religion, while the rest of humanity, should be forced to blindly follow and comply.

Doctors, like always since the 1910 introduction of the flexner report, pushing their masters’s experimental and freshly patented chemical concoctions, reporters like always divulging and propagandizing the narratives they are fad by the central office of the templars of doom/corporate scientists, and their children, heads of industry, politicians and actors enforcing and promulgating the rule of their saints, the good philanthropists of digital empire and population reduction

Everyone else, will be the under class, forced into the slavery of a digital dictatorship in which them self will become the remotely operated trans human machines, controlled by the technocrats’ and voodoo witch doctors of pigpharma’s modified gene technology and its population reduction psychopaths/eugenists high priests.

The world should be controlled by a giant quantum computer which will become everyone’s god, and which in turn will be running the “scientists’s”designed software and algorithms.

Running the sacred formulas, solving the equation of life, by calculating the value and adjusted life span of every under class citizen.

Social credits to enslave the pore, carbon credits to control the industry, sanctions for rebel nations, and bonuses to keep the pre selected status quo in dominant position.

And of course designer vaccines/digital platforms to keep the human machines well updated and tuned into the gospel of science, fear, terror and medical martial law.

So, while governments, captured by the industry of doom, instals laws which deprive humans of their right to privacy and to existence in a free society, one is left to wonder' how long time will it take, before those unconstitutional and insane laws, will become “in the name of “holy science”, militarily enforced upon the all of humanity.

After all, everyone can now see how despite the overwhelming amount of evidences pointing out to the danger posed by the gene altering technology of the so called experimental vaccines, every government is criminally pushing for, not just the inoculation of adults, but also of children.

Children now offered in schools to take the injection without their parents consent, as if they should have now, in the “new normal”, reached the legal age to commit euthanasia.

Captured governments with their dystopian nightmare, plastering the world with warning signs and issuing lockdowns of entire nations, as if this should be something needed to protect the entire world from the harm caused by a lethal pathogen that could wipe out humanity, neglecting the fact that its established rate of mortality is inferior to the 1% and that at its worst “for people in their past eighties” like a common flue, as officially an estimated recoverability for its severe syndrome, of over the 98%.

Science, from philosophy to religion and into the age of dystopia.

Forcing vaccination or track and trace on innocent people, means enslaving them under dictatorial rules.

Volunteer Track and trace means forfeiting the freedom of, not only oneself, but also, that of its future generations.

It seams obvious to the truly awoken and knowledgeable mind that the agenda behind this psychophysical/hypnotic scheme, which in a real world would be called “false flag operation”, is the one of installing a digital dictatorship, governed by the algorithms ghostwritten for a cabal of psychopaths, which in the name of their new religion of “science”, have found the way to control society it self, from its personal portal/tablet.

Running a program designed to enrich the few, and maintain everyone else chain to a digital world in which every action is analyzed and reported, and every thought is coerced and induced.

In a system in which the machineman will be reworded with social credits, or punished with their deletion.

A system in which the control of the government/machine over the people, would be extended to allow it also for it to decide what you will be able to buy or not to buy with your digital/crypto money.

In a world in which the have will be less, and the have not will have to buy the right to exist and to proliferate, and will by default/programmable-injection/Modified RNA/biotech/DNA vaccine, prematurely die, all in the name of saving the world from global warming, over population and of the one and only fact checked religion, “Science”

But of course,“science” or who will officially speak to you for it, will tell you that this is all conspiracy theory and terrorist propaganda, and that in a digital world you will be immortal, all you have to do is signup the paper, take your jab, the app, and be free.

So they tell you, “ you will own nothing and be happy” , “sign up the paper, take the injection and be free”.

After that', you will be told: -“you need a booster injection, sign this other contract and bend over.

And this, if you are lucky and hopefully survive unharmed after the first shot, will go on and on till your “calculated” expiring date.

So what are we able to do to put an end to this insanity?

Perhaps we should start by talking to others about what we are seeing, for to together demand investigations on claims of malpractice, criminal negligence and embezzlement by the state authorities and police force of our nations.

Also, we should considered ditching the so called S.M.A.R.T. and crypto technology, do to the fact that they represent the eyes, ears, heart and blood of this digital dictatorship.

We must be able to share are feelings and thoughts, also outside of the digital world in which we are already walking and talking, as is through sharing our knowledge and wisdom that we can brake through the fear and those invisible borders, now set by the madness and greed of the few, to divide and conquer the many.

And as doctors, isolated and hunted down for doing their job, struggle with finding the cures for those millions which have already reported severe side effects to the experimental injections, the numbers of the victims are bound to grow.

As to the reason and why, United Nation’s state members are pushing for a supposed global vaccination program against a supposed disease which in effect, is comparable to a seasonal flue, it’s still so unclear, while on the other side, the side effects of this so called experimental gene altering injections are so obvious, we must demand their immediate ending, along the side of an investigation for to determin and clearly define and denounce both its makers and reasons.

For those of you which are still not aware of the fact that the so called pandemic of 2020 was a “ Global preparedness monitor board” (OGPMB) exercise written in 2019, one needs to look no further than their official 2019 document entitled “a world at risk”, on which, on page 39 under the title “Progress indicator (s) by September 2020”, you will find the following phrase:-

-“The United Nations (including WHO) conducts at least two system-wide training and simulation exercises, including one for covering the deliberate release of a lethal respiratory pathogen.”

I any how advise you to read the entire document so that you can see for your self the extent of the madness of those who put them self in charge for the supposed health of our world.

Understanding the realism of a conspiracy not theoretical but actually 100% factual, and the devastating impact that such as had on the inhabitants and the economy of our planet, we must declare governments which have participated in such a conspiracy as traitors and outlaw and demand their immediate arrest and removal.

And foremost, we must not be fooled by the non implementation of newly written laws.

Laws written for imposing quarantines, limiting social life activities, vaccination mandates, are to be immediately erased from all the books of law.

Furthermore, as it is in fact, absolute madness, the fact that many or any government have managed to push experimental concoctions not just into the arms of adults, with out first giving them the needed informations for to obtain their true informed consent, but also in the ones of kids and pregnant women.

It is essential that every nation will sign up a new treaty for the protection of bodily property and function.

The treaty must also make sure that in the future, children will be protected from experimental concoctions.

Even in emergency, they should never be given substances which have not gone through at list, animal trial.

Medicine or vaccines which have not gone through full medical trial, should be used only if specifically recommended by the child’s personal doctor, and never before they are proven safe and absolutely needed.

The parental or legal guardian consent, together with the one of the personal doctor, are essential and only achievable through informed consent.

All the pre mentioned restrictions and mandates and laws must be so cancelled and nullified, because if they are allowed to remain in place, no one can tell when they will be, by a current, or by the next political stooge in office,“militarily enforced”.

To be understood for those who think they have now the right to decline the experimental injections and or the 24/7 track and trace application/digital-passport is, that you need to snap out from the hypnoses and trance you are under cause, you, will be next.

All in the name of the one and only fact checked religion “Science”.

And finally, for those who thinks that the corporate mass media and politicians beatified’s saints of this somcalled new religion care for the destiny of anyone but their own, :-

-Think again, Wake up, use your brain, meet your friends, talk about it, and before is to late, stand up to them and, for the sake of the children and of our future generations, do something about it.

