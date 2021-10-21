Wisdom Newsletter

Wisdom Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sol Sön's avatar
Sol Sön
Apr 9

Note, when I first published Letters from the edge of dystopia, censure was taking down content discussing the harmful effects of the jabs and enforced martial law “ mandates an protocols “.

To avoid being censured by algorithms and to yet be able to write what I thought important, I left typos and some misspelling and never corrected them.

Anyhow if you find some troubles in understanding what I wrote, please let me know so that I can reformulate the sentence you have not understood.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sol Sön's avatar
Sol Sön
May 18, 2024

Continues in part 2

https://mywisdom.substack.com/p/part-2

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 1sol1x@tutanota.com
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture