Tabla smeragdina

True and concrete, without any error or lie, sure and reliable.

Behold that which comes from above is same as what comes from below and what is below is same as that which comes from above.

Accomplishing the miracle of the one.

This is how all that exists comes from one and from one all comes to adaptation.

Its father the Sun, its mother the Moon, wind carried it in its womb, Earth nurtured it. Its father protector of the holy, its strength is perfect as it wake all lights.

Like fire its powers are unlimited and great when accepted on Earth.

Separate Earth from the fire, light from the heavy, carefully and skillfully.

From Earth rises to heaven reigning over the light, then descends on Earth again, it obtains the forces of the above and of the below.

This is how he rules over those above and those below.

Because the light of lights is present, darkness will flee.

With the forces of forces conquer the subtle and invade the

heavy.

Like so the world is born.

From such magic derives the many visible adaptations of which’s secrets are here.

This is why they call me Trismegistus “three times great” Hermes.

What I have said about the operations of the Sun is now

complete.

Factual and undoubtable are the points here provided.

That which comes from above is the reflection of what stands below and that which is below it is the reflection of what stands above it, like a mirror reflecting what in front of it stands, so creatures reflect what they are confronted by.

Such understanding is the one, which is to bring all creatures to the wisdom of the one, the one which is for all and in which all are one.

All are children of the Sun, reflecting its luminance like the moon which like a mother, shares its light in the nights for all which exist, beings, seeds of creation carried by the wind and delivered to Earth which host’s and nourish them, children of the Sun, which with its might protects and provides that which feeds life and those which righteous and pure, honor its existence and bringing as they reflect its might and light.

Mighty like the purifying fire are the powers of the righteous one when acknowledged on Earth.

Earth the one host, Earth which with its nature nourishes and provides the means to exist, nature which with its laws provides true knowledge and wisdom, as it guides all which respects it into the future, fire as the power from the above, purifying and bringing heat in the coldest times, as it shares its light in the dark of the night.

Light as the luminescence, light as the weight which does not invade, light like that seed carried by the wind, light as the path to the divine.

Its antonymous is that which dark and heavy, dark as that which weak and vile hides from the light, heavy as that which weights more than it should and with its presence and burden pushes and hurts all it invades, light as whats in Harmony and health, heavy as what is not, dark as that which hides from the light.

Light it’s what dissolves the darkness and it’s showing the path.

FromEarth will rise to the heavens, master of the light, than will descend on Earth again to guide the ones from above and from below.

This is how he will rule over the above and the ones from below.

Because he shares the light of souls the dark will be gone.

With wisdom and with might and force, the deceivers and ill ones will be overtaken and concurred.

Thru such wisdom and actions the reality evolves, as thru it the new world can finally take its rightful shape.

From such good devilry all beings are brought to spiritually and materially evolve, as thru such they obtain the keys here delivered for to unlock the vault of secrecy and for to bring them to the ultimate understanding.

This is why they call me Trismegistus “three times great” Hermes messenger of the Divine.

That which I am here to explain for to share the wisdom of the highest is so complete.

Apocalyptic

Apocalyptic is the revelation, of how to be and of that which it was, as it’s to unveil all that history brought us, and it’s to explain the true reasons and cause.

As many reasons have been but of reason, as they brought hate and more suffering and wars, because their reason was made for the profit, made on the expenses of the weak and the pore.

Apocalyptic is here to remind us, of those experiences and of that which they brought, as it’s by learning the truth that the freedom becomes a choice which from wisdom is borne, as understanding brings knowledge and wisdom and thru such all can than reach the right course.

Right course it’s that which thru logic embraced, it is then giving the answers for all, answers which are then to bring to completion, as they bring peace and they open the door, which is to bring to the one only path, to the divine and its eternal soul.

As harsh it may seams what I am here going to write, It is the truth and it’s for a good cause, cause only when you’l be out from the darkness, the light of wisdom will show you the right course.

Wisdom the power which is to unite, and to bring clarity there where there was non, it’s for such that my words are to echo, waking the masses to the final call.

Apocalyptic my revelation, it is here written to help to evolve, as here I’m bringing the true light of wisdom, and with it showing the path that goes on.

Goes on for happiness and for what is to come and bringing joy for a future of what, was to be eternal and conceived for to achieve, the peace and harmony which all do deserve.

Because healthy beauty and balance are to bring to the divine, it’s thru such that all can see and reach, that which with such a shape complies, as entire brings to completion with what’s just and shares its light, it’s thru such that the true wisdom it’s to bring to eternal life.

As all shine the light of wisdom and feed those which good provide, will be brought back truth and harmony for the joy the peace and that, which leads all to paradise.

Cause reflection is the key, which does open what is right, as it shows the truth thats given and in honesty provides, it’s by giving just reflection that return is just and right, cause what’s given then deserved, give the good and get what’s right.

It’s so simple and yet so efficient, as all which in tune with life, cause true wisdom it is simple just like, all that logic does provide.

Just as poems it is creation, always tuned to the just vibe, so poetic all which shares what is good and feeds good life.

Like a poem it is true wisdom, stays impressed in the good mind, it’s to stay and to remind that, which in harmony and with colors it’s to bring to the divine.

Such the way to the creative, which as such shares for the life, shares for happiness and peace, bliss and all of its delights.

Sol Sön

