The straw which broke the camel’s back.

The nazizionstrainbowpedo administration of the United Snakes of amerikkka spitting its poison on those who stand for the end of an Holocaust, after sending one of its most expensive slave to veto and block the recognition of the Nation of Palestine to the United fashions, is now set to send more oversize bombs to murder more Palestinians as well as its own national guard to beat up and arrest anyone asking for accountability for the Genocidal people and for peace.

This come along with a spying bill, which wants to see the US of A to become the world’s Gestapo or better yet SS of the 21th century as it launches a new track and trace app for all S.M.A.R.T. and Bluetooth devices, which will allow the operators of such technology to collect data from people, even when their devices are in so called “airplane mode”.

Do you remember track and trace from the the time of the so called “pandemic”

Both those events happened in the same day.

Coincidence?

Wake up!

The wars for profit.

Has General Buttler told in one of its famous speech: War is a racket!

The one between the US and Russia in Ukraine is a perfect example of it.

A war set up by the son of the self proclaimed zionist president of the United States, for which a Russian comedian was chosen to be the supposedly democratically elected president of an other country, “Ukraine”, is perhaps the most decadent and absurd story you can expect to hear in a life time.

A Russian guiding Ukraine against Russia, along with the endorsing of Genocide in Palestine are in fact the themes of the most insane real life Hollywood movie ever made, as the actors in this dystopian horror movie, are being killed by the hundreds of thousands.

Two years of war which has saw Ukraine loose beside hundreds of thousands of lives, almost a third of its territory, a war in which young Ukrainian and Russians are being kidnapped and sent to die on the front line, a war which should have never started, and in which small and pore Ukraine, even with billions of dollars in weapons and money, can never win.

At the same time, the proclaiming of being champions for peace while sending billions in weapons to arm Genocidal entities, is an other slap on the face of those who pretend to live in a democracy and in countries which pretend to be defenders of human rights and freedom.

And so, we can all see now how more weapons and money are being funnel by the main sponsors and benefactors from the conflict “the US, Germany, and France,

But back to the most absurd issue in hand, “note I begun to write this before the invasion of Rafah”, the US’s veto on the two state solution and peace in the Middle East is in effect not just a declaration of wold war, but one of endorsing Genocide and ethnic cleansing!

Little was known in fact, of the attempt by hamas to put down and give up its weapons, along with the proposed release of all the prisoners in exchange of the Palestinian nation recognition at the United Nations.

The news which was published by middle eastern news agencies on the final days leading up to the United Nations security council vote on the welcoming of the Palestinian nation as official member of the UN, was kept hidden by all western medias outlets.

And so, with its veto and declaration of war against the world, the US blocking of the resolution which would have seen the cessation of all hostilities in Palestine as well as the one against its own troops across the entire Middle East, the end of the red see blockade , and the end of the military actions taken against its enterprise “israel” by the Yemeni and Lebanese resistance front, the Genocidal United States government, has shown the world its true face and destructive aims.

So once again, for the profit of its arms industrial complex, and for the continuation of its terrorist attitude, going against its own statements and the will of the entire world, the rogue entity alone, once again voted against its own supposed commitments, and the deal of the millennium which would have otherwise brought peace not just to Palestine, but to the entire Middle East and beyond.

Instead of voting for peace, the US and its Genocidal representatives, have overwhelming voted in favor of world war, as they decided to send more bombs and tools of death and destruction to the four corners of the world.

According to some, this is a deliberate action taken by those controlling the political theater in the US, as they are trying to take away, not just human rights and freedoms, but also destroy the economy to further the wef’s eugenists plan which should accordingly see the US government repossessing the land now owned by its people, and pushing the wef’s 2030 agenda according to which, by the year 2030, beside living in world in which only one billion people will be left alive, if you’ll be one of the last ones left alive, you will own nothing and supposedly “be happy”

This sponsoring of Genocide or better yet an Holocaust, which sees the Muslim or brown people and indigenous population of the land being massacred and evicted from their own land, is in effect the straw which brakes the camel’s back, as with this move, the pedozionazi administration, have officially become the worlds biggest threat to world peace, and by it, not just brought more suffering and wars worldwide, but also the hate of the world to that nation which once the world loved, and looked at for inspiration, the U.S.A.

You can all rest assured that such decision have resulted in the complete obliteration of the American dream, now turned into a nightmare for the entire world to see and feel.

Destroying the US constitution, bill of rights, and moral compass, the pedophile and transgenic lover president of the United Snakes, with its playing senile whenever finds it self cornered by the laws he is braking, has proven behind any and all doubts that the United States, is no longer a democratic and free country, but instead, one run by perversion, racial discrimination, fascism, violence, deception and hate.

This is not an opinion, but a fact, written with the blood of the victims of its sponsored wars on humanity.

Note also that beside this, the US dictatorship, is also composed by the very same high tech eugenist technocrats of bigpharma and propaganda control which have in effect brought the scamdemic to the world, and which are playing the Genocidal card, Genocide which they have in their Genocidal opinion legalized since the start of this war and for which accordingly, any type of opposition or dissent should be condemned, demonized and criminalized.

Images of the brutality on university students and teachers, as well as terrifying stories of teachers and students being kicked out from universities for asking for a cease fire, have only served to reinforce the fact that the once land of the free home of the brave, is now the land of Genocidal dictators and the home of the technologically enslaved.

All hopes of peace freedom and happiness, highjacked and stumped on by a cabal of corporate fascists selling out their principles and nations to the pushers of a technocracy of which’s intent is to murder 7 billion people by the year 2030 and control the survivors via a digital dystopia in which they are already telling us that even voting, will be made illegal.

The United Nation, like the US, once beacon of peace and symbol of democracy and social Justice, have before all other governments worldwide, been taken over by a cabal of eugenist billionaires technocrats which as we all can now see, are sponsoring or better yet bribing the politicians in power which in return, without any consideration for human dignity or values, works to push their procures deadly agenda and protocols.

Controlling the narrative and pushing the Genocide.

Through this so called “pandemic”, as we have all learned they have censure and demonized all voices of dissent, and completely turned the medias into 100% dictatorial entities, promoting the end of freedoms and of human rights, and become tools for dictating unconstitutional laws, rules and regulations as well as the promotion of often lethal pharmaceutical compounds sold to the world as “safe and effective”.

At the same time, the same corporate media with its just as bias corporate science, have actively and publicly worked to demonize all voices of dissent, in order to empty out parliaments and offices from the honest and law abiding representatives and professionals, for replacing them with their own sold outs and corporate prostitutes, endorsed by the propaganda and mass media in their take over of the seats of those who questioned the dictates on them imposed.

At the same time, all mainstream news agency worldwide have become mere tools of propaganda, as they were both coerced and made to take bribes by the conspirators which brought us the scamdemic, and, while those questioning the official narratives became marginalized, censured, and bankrupt, they have continued to push their sponsors terror campaign, and continued to demonize and assault everyone opposing their dictatorial agenda.

Gagging real scientists, laureates, doctors, professors, nurses, journalists and officials for over three years, labeling anyone opposing or questioning the corporate science narrative as terrorists and threats to society, was in effect the precursor to the next step by the same eugenists psychopaths, step in which, they are now openly trying to normalize Genocide and ethnic cleansing and to nullify all laws of war and treaties made to make sure this would have never happened.

In order to end all this insanity, it becomes necessary for the entire world to realize that the Genocidal ones are not just in our governments, but also sitting in the administrative offices of the United Nations, where instead of stopping the Genocide, going against the principles and laws on which the United Nations was founded, they have continued to justify the warcrimes, and even allowed nations to continue to arm a Genocide, and in effect turning it into a full blown Holocaust.

Claiming what is obvious to be alleged, and their decision to be “not binding” or “not enforceable” they have in effect assisted in the execution of this now Holocaust unfolding before our very eyes.

Understand in the fact that all this insanity, from the so called pandemic, to the Holocaust in Gaza and Palestine armed and defended by the Genocidal and war mongering US government, are both originating from the USA, must awake the people in both America and in the rest of the world.

Must also be understood that until justice is served and the Genocidal criminals are brought to Justice, and until the USA rescinde its infamous “ patriot act” and returns to be a democratic and law abiding nation, its veto power at the United Nations must be rescinded.

Thanks to the its so called, “patriot act” and “Hague act”, The United States is in effect no longer a democracy, but a dictatorship disguised as a democracy, as it proclaims the rights to violate all international laws and treaties, and physically threatens citizens of the entire world, as well as the Emeritus Judges of the International Courts.

This is not just bullism, but indeed terrorism, as it proclaims among others it’s supposed right to strike other countries and assassinate people even with its drones and as we have just witness turning a blind eye and in effect become complicit even in the direct targeting and air bombing of people living in densely populated cities and even on the once temples of diplomacy, Embassies.

Terrorism directed so against the very same institution its supposed to be championing, the US as ever since its abrogation of human rights codified into law through its patriot act, violated every law on the book and terrorized the world’s courts and nations by arming militias and terrorists groups and mounting global propaganda campaigns designed to both, promote and justify its terrorism and wars, and to serve as damage control for its most blatant and undeniable crimes.

This is not an opinion but facts backed by plenty of documents and history.

As the entire world is now witnessing the Holocaust unleashed on the Palestinian people, and the continued arming of the Genocidal entity along with its shielding by the United States government and corrupted representatives which are still at large pretending to be for peace and for a two state solution whilst they are in reality vetoing the Palestinian official recognition and entrance in the United Nations along with signing their names on bills which are to pay for the destruction of Palestine and of its people, the best thing which could happen would be court orders halting such weapon transfer, and the removal from office of those responsible for having made the US complicit in the 21th century Holocaust of the Palestinian race..

The world can not afford to wait.

Swift action must be taken, and once again, till the US cancels its human rights violation laws included in its patriot act, and its terrorist attitude which threatens the International Courts, it must loose its veto power and position at the United Nations, which by its proclaims an laws both violates and threatens and assaults.

On the security issue in Palestine.

The job of ending the blood shed and bring peace to the region, should be maneged by its neighbor countries, of which Turkey, most powerful and in best relation with both the israeli and Palestinian sides, should be enforcing under the guidance of a cleaned up United Nations and a newly elected Palestinian government.

It is now an absolute need that the peacekeepers which will be sent to secure both Gaza and the rest of Palestine, would be sent with a mandate which guaranties their protection under international law, and can insure that all colonizing activities will be halted as well as those responsible for their expansion investigated.

At the same time, both International Criminal Court and International Court of Justice, must be solicited to issue their decision pending cases against them for complicity in Genocide should they delay their verdicts any longer.

This is a must, as only after an official decision of the aforementioned courts, individual countries will be able to enforce the law on their own grounds, and go after not only those found to be guilty of the crimes they have been charged with by the International Courts, but also those which have been complicit in the Genocide and atrocities by shielding and sponsoring them

As it stands, the US is in effect the biggest threat to world peace and this can not be allowed any longer.

Condemning those against Genocide as antisemites, imposing unconstitutional and human rights violating mandates and protocols, bulling against nation speaking up against Genocide, declaring the alleged rights of men to be re classified as women, supporting pedophilia as supposed sexual orientation, financing proxy wars to destabilize the world, occupying countries with its military bases against the will of the people of the countries it occupies, stealing resources from countries it occupies, financing terrorist entities to destabilize sovereign countries, imposing spying on citizens which makes the job of the stasi and gestapo combined look like child play, legalizing torture and detention without trial or the possibility to appeal, black listing and shadow banning people for voicing dissent, financing Genocide and threatening anybody who denounces its crimes, and as this would not be enough, threatening the world’s Courts with its Hague act.

Note, The Hague act was supposedly rescinded in 2022, nevertheless, it is evident that after over 20 years of terrorism directed by it onto the international courts, they have managed to take over and control its offices.

This is the USA in the 21th century, a military juggernaut dressed in a flag, which wants to dictate its rule not just on its own subjugated subjects, but over the entire world.

It was only a matter of time before some spineless and sick minded person would have found its way to the highest of its chairs, and would have completely give in to the arms industrial complex, and little you know, a self proclaimed zionist becomes elected, and the Genocide in Palestine begins.

Expanding its patriot act, and updating it to allow its administration and government unlimited spying powers, as well as integrating its already terroristic laws with the latest technology the ability to monitor and record the movements and transactions of virtually anybody on the planet, like an octopus with its many tentacles grabbing anybody deemed not conforming and enemy of the state, the USA has become a dystopian monster from an horror movie, a movie which by design and coerces through fear and deception the minds.

Protests against Genocide and the rebirth of the SS.

As we have witnessed in the recent times, the rampant repression of civil rights and the violent crackdown on peaceful protestors, as been escalating to a point in which the resemblance of the now governing bodies of nations repressing and attempting to silence voices of dissent to the ongoing Holocaust to the ones of the SS, can no longer be neglected or denied.

The images of the brutal repression and arrest of teachers and students protesting the criminal action taken by their government and institutions in their sponsoring and arming the Palestinian Holocaust, are images which show a reality which can no longer be denied or ignored.

The most brutal materialization of this new terrorist entity which proclaims to be for world order and peace, is shown by the brutal attack of the police state on the universities protestors in 2024, year in which the police state thugs have begun attacking for the first time, not just the students and young people, but the elderly, brutalized and beaten up even more than the students.

Visible is also how the Genocidal israeli government, is pushing all countries to persecute those which oppose its Genocidal policies and actions, as well as how its infiltrated agents are attempting to subvert and erase the constitutional laws on which those countries were founded on.

Through conspiracy and bribery they have subverted and corrupted governments, and with their agents, they are now pushing for new legislations which destroy the principles on which their countries were founded on.

We are in fact now all witnessing the repression of freedom to protest and of expression, as well as the introduction of new laws designed to attack the people which now going against their corrupt and Genocidal governments, are in mass manifesting for the end of the Genocide, accountability for those who have allowed it to begun, and for world peace.

Nations, victims of the dealers of death of the military/pharmaceutical industrial complex,and of its subsidiary wef, once again facing the horrors imposed during World War II, are finding themselves in the mists of a new world war, fought not against a nation or an entity, but against humanity as a all.

The obscene ideologies, based on supremacists and Genocidal ideals, enforced via monetary infusion of billions stollen from the people by the death dealers of the wef, are the true reasons behind its nefarious undertakings.

Deadly mandates and protocols, deliberately concocted to mass murder billions, along with the televised Genocide to normalize Holocausts, are the result of ignoring years of corporate crimes and loathing, and of special protective laws for shielding one group above all others, supremacists laws which in consequence, has brought more money and power to an entity which should have never been allowed to exist.

A criminal cartel with diplomatic immunity, controlling governments and world’s institutions from both the US and Switzerland under the guise of being the financiers for new government spendings, while at the same time, forcing governments to supposedly “privatize their assets”, assets consequentially sold to the very same ones which by buying off the national assets and resources, have extended their control over the same nations which they claim to want to support, is an open secret for anyone with the guts to look into the ties between the two.

A world controlled by Genocidal eugenists, is a world bound to die, just like arming a Genocidal entity, is ensuring the actuation or continuation of a Genocide and worst, the coming of new Global Holocaust.

As all of us have witnessed in the 7 months of active Genocide perpetrated on the people of Palestine, diplomacy as been turned into a mean for political bias and coercion and this can not and must not be tolerated any longer.

A purge of our entire political system and institutions like the United Nations from the corruption and sickness of eugenist psychopaths, is no longer a matter which can be ignored or that can wait.

The laws written to protect humanity from those which want to kill it must be enforced, and the military action till now taken against students and teachers protesting against the armament of an Holocaust, must be stoped, reversed and lawfully applied on those who are responsible for the actuation and now continuation of this new Holocaust, must be made to face the courts.

The stollen trillions now held by individuals must be reposesed, corporations must be nationalized, and new laws must be written in order to prevent the possibility of a new coup by the industry.

A purge of the system for the reestablishment of the constitutional and human rights laws which have been attacked and suppressed by years of relentless war on what the billionaires calls the “middle class”, a war which through inside trading scams and absurd bailouts and through the use of corrupted digital technology have taken away the resources from those standing up for the freedom and human values, and reworded those who sees humanity as digits to trey.

A needed purge for the cleaning up of a system which so clogged up with the filth and poisons, is now intoxicating and destroying all for which humanity has for centuries fought for.

The laws to prevent Genocide are in effect the ultimate tool for winning this war fought against humanity, as they expose the true Genocidal entities and people, and empower the common people to take action.

Little is known about the existence of such laws, as the people, absorbed by the lies and deception of both corporate and control medias, are kept unaware of their existence nor of the fact that that they are indeed enforceable.

Nevertheless, those laws are enshrined in both the Genocide Convention, and in the constitutional laws of many of the countries of our world, and as the political arena which after pushing the genocidal lockdown, martial laws, deadly mandates and protocols, have worked for the protection of the Genocidal and dictocratic governments which have enforced such barbarity and horror on humanity, it must be understood by everyone, that until those criminal individuals and their backers are removed from power, the horrors we have been witnessing and are still witnessing after over 200 days of a full blown Holocaust, will not cease.

The military and the police must uphold their duty to protect their Citizens and must not just refuse to serve those whose intent is to mass murder the world population, but to make sure those individuals who have taken part in such conspiracy, will be arrested and prevented from doing any more harm than what they have already caused.

Time to end all wars and warmongering, time to save our planet from those which are destroying it with their lies and technological monstrosities, time to say stop to those who wants to divide us and imprison in a digital dystopia, and unite as one human race of the many colors and beauty we are meant to be, for to clean up our world and consciousness from the horrors and sickness which for the greed of the few we are all suffering, to once again rejoice as the human race.

After the scamdemic coup, all governments are run by eugenist psychopaths.

As many insiders and diplomats have already pointed out, the freezing of the UNRWA founds was something prepared in advance, as it would take months, and not hours, to obtain the authorization to implement such an operation, hence, because of this known fact, becomes evident that all those countries which implemented such block of humanitarian aid, have all conspired to do it, as once again, there is no way that they could have all pulled out from UNRWA so fast accept if they had planned it long before.

The blocking of the UNRWA, was IN EFFECT a coordinated attack and part of a script concocted and scribbled up long ago.

This is no conspiracy theory, this is conspiracy fact.

Also to be remembered is that it was the Secretary General of the United Nations which already at the beginning of this terror campaign against the Palestinian people, assisted the Genocidal ones into initiate their terror and Genocidal campaign, as it was him the one which immediately pulled out all international staff and observers, along with the protectorate status from all UN facilities in Gaza, an their by giving the permission to strike its facilities, as well as justifying the besieging, kidnapping, and attacks on hospitals.

Blatant war crimes called “alleged”, obvious Genocide called “potential”.

Time to wake up, push back, and demand accountability.

As it stands, we are all governed by a conspiratorial cabal which is running its obscenities straight from the headquarters of its bought off United Nations of New York and Geneva.

A cabal of eugenists which’s advertised aim is the one of population control/reduction/genocide.

The dehumanizing project for the normalization of Genocide, to which we have all become witness and one way or the other also victims, is no longer deniable.

Complicity in Genocide must end with the arrest of those complicit cause if they will not be stoped, they will continue killing and torturing not just the Palestinians, but the entire world.

Time to stand up for humanity and demand boots on the ground for the protection of the indigenous population of Palestine, and for the accountability for the horrors on them reversed.

Demonstration, law suits and action against Genocidal beings is not optional but a must, as they will not stop until they are physically stoped.

Protect your students and professors, defend the rights to dignity and peace.

Stop this Genocide before its blood will spread to the entire world.

We are the power we been searching for, unite for Palestine.

BDS BOYCOTT DISINVEST AND SANCTION.

Sol