The peek of this worse than an Holocaust started on October the seventh 2023 and never ended, as now officially reached the 697 days.

Famine is spreading beyond the grounds of hospitals and so called safe zones where people are trapped behind the invisible lines of what the Genocidaires calls “kill zones”, and children are every day now dying for starvation in not only hospitals but also in places were they were left trapped.

697 days of a textbook Genocide fueled by insanity and ignored by representatives which have allowed it to degenerate into something worse than an Holocaust, and after 697 days of slaughter and of the mass destruction of everything which is vital and sacred for a population which before the unleashing of the Genocidal campaign on Gaza counted at list 2.8 millions, figure which now lowered to some 2.4 millions according to mainstream medias, and which according to other sources closer to 3 million, as not everyone living in Gaza was anyway registered, journalists are being hunted down and killed, and the survivors are continuing to be starved and dragged into death traps for to be sniped and disappeared.

At the same time, the Genocidaires are now putting out ads to hire mercenaries with expertise in using bulldozer for the sum of 1800 dollar per day..

This is a warcrime and obviously everyone signing up for it will become charged for the crime of Genocide, as according to the International Court of Justice, which already in 2024 opened the case on the “plausible” violations of the Genocide convention which South Africa had denounced israel had already then committed, the Court’s decisions and provisional measures, clearly stated that israel must withdraw its troops and do not disturb or alter the evidences of the crimes it was being investigated for.

Under a sky infested by drones carrying death, unleashed on a population of families and children being massacred in schools, Churches, Mosques, universities, UN shelters, Hospitals, tents cities, shops, markets, homes and anywhere within the besieged enclave, families have been for 23 months displaced and forced to flee under evacuation orders and under the threat of immediate death.

For the last close to two years now, running under the bombs and sniper fire of murderous psychopaths which deliberately shoots and bombs women and children, made running from corner to corner of that concentration camp which the psychopaths in power in the United Nation has allowed israel to make out of Gaza.

A population which even if already decimated, still of a great number, since close to two years forced out from their home and to survive in tents in bombed out rubles of buildings, living in constant fear to be shot or bombed or to starved to death even when queuing for Aid or for food.

A people which first for decades maintained trapped but still being fed by a system “the UN”, which one way or the other provided some of the essential means for the survival of the enclave, means of which the people had become dependent on, suddenly shutdown for to abandon the people it fed to be starved and massacred.

A United Nations which instead of reinforcing its presence and installing peacekeepers to protect the people and its properties, pulled out all of its international staff from Gaza, and abandoned its buildings and facilities in both Gaza and in Jerusalem, abandoning also the Palestinian people, left in the hands of the self proclaimed Genocidal israeli regime which refuses the existence of the Palestinian Nation, and which proclaims its intent to exterminate everyone which doesn’t want to leave Gaza, and soon, with its so called “annexation plan” , all of Palestine.

Following the path on which they were brought on by psychos, the psychopaths.

Beyond all forms of extremism, a Genocidal regime which tells in televised address to its state reporters and the world about deliberately wanting to starve to death over two and half million people, of which the estimate of the disappeared in the past 23 month is now assumed to be, not the nearly 64000 of which bodies have been recovered , but of between 450000 and a million, martyred or killed in consequence to the bombing, shootings, lack of medicines and of medical assistance, or of starvation, and of those of which’s bodies buried under buildings, liquified by the bombs or secretly buried in mass graves of which’s bodies have not yet be found.

And while the terroristic israeli government is making public its plan to annex the part of Palestine which, as if it didn’t have any name before 1917 they are still calling the “West Bank”, in total disregard of all UN resolutions and Courts orders, once again publicly declares its Genocidal intent.

Going against the will of the entire world, as if warcrimes could only be recognized as such if someone else commits them, the israel and US armed Genocide will anyhow remain in the memories of our world as an event which will forever stain the books of our history.

In the latest show of brutality and warcrimes, after killing again aid seekers, bombing more homes and tent cities, one more Journalist, Islam Muhareb Abed, a reporter for Al-Quds Today TV, has become the latest journalist to be martyred by the Zionists.

She was targeted and killed by an israeli drone strike on Sunday.

And here one more martyred saint

With this killing israel brings the count of the Journalists martyred in Gaza to at list 248.

To be noticed also is that the figure of 248 is anyhow an undercount, as many more of the journalists’s crew members, which the Geneva convention also recognizes as journalists, have been murdered along the side of those 248 wearing the Press vests and holding credentials.

But even if taking to account this so called official number of 248, israel remains the biggest journalists killer and terrorist entity in the history of our planet.

And while the terror is now concentrated on Gaza city, the christian community, like many of the people which israel wants to force out of Gaza City, decides to stand its ground.

Next to israel, the biggest failure for humanity, aside from the one of the criminal countries which provided the weapons and resources which have fueled this 2 years of warcrimes and horrors, is the administration and representatives of the UN and of its courts, which have demonstrated to have been the worst of their kind and which has ever been, as they have continued to see also hundreds of its own staff member being murdered, the expropriation of the land and properties the were in charge of, and the continuous murdering of civilians, medics, first responders and Journalists.

The bombing of the Nasser Hospital

Here one example of yet an other warcrime on Journalists and rescue workers attempting to save the lives of their colleagues, for to themselves being murdered, this time live on television.

In what is described as a double tap bombing/warcrime, the Genocidal and terrorist regime martyrs first 4 Journalists along with scores of patients and medics, and than, as the medics and rescue workers accompanied by more journalists rush on the seen to save the wounded and recover the bodies of the victims, bombs them again with a secondary missile strike, turning them into martyrs in front of the cameras live streaming the event.

The official number of those martyred is now of 22 as 2 more have died in consequence to their wounds.

As this was the second time in less than a month that a group of journalists were martyred inside of an hospital, it is in fact safe to say that the Genocidal regime as made the bombing of Hospitals and of journalists its new favorite ritual murder.

Killing the Journalists which are risking their lives in places turned into war zones, is the blatant attempt at silencing the truth and obscuring the light,

The Israelis have claimed that the attack was carried out with the use of tank shells fired at the Hospital, though because of the extent of the damage, according to analysts, the so called tanks shells were most likely a new type of pressure based US or German made air to air missiles.

This could very well be the reason why the israelis which never reveal the type of munitions they use, were this time quick to declare them as “tank shells”.

A warcrime committed by a rogue entity which receives the weapons which it uses to commit the warcrimes, makes the donor or weapons providers guilty of complicity in the warcrimes by the first committed.

Somehow, so far, no medias have asked questions about the origins of the missiles or tank shells used, and while the UN is condemning the targeted assassination and bombing of the Hospital, it has so far not demanded for a ballistic report to establish which country had provided the munitions used for committing this new atrocious live streamed warcrime.

Instead, according to new reports, without any actual proof beside a dubious analysis of the video footage allegedly shot by someone on the ground, CNN have declared that the second attack was conducted not by one of the alleged tank shells, but by two of them.

Audio recording of the explosion anyhow rules out this false claim, and once again reinforces the fact that a single tank shel could have not done as much damage as the one shown by the blast.

Obvious in fact the attempt to save the US from being implicated in the warcrime which israel tries to justify as an attack on the cameras allegedly used by hamas.

In fact, if the second strike was really done with two projectiles, would have been impossible for it to have been carried out by one or two tanks, and, if true that the secondary attack was carried out by two projectiles, surly consistent with the one of an air strike which can indeed simultaneously fire two missiles.

And so here an other televised and live streamed warcrime which once again is showing the brutal murder of rescue workers and medics attempting to rescue the wounded of the latest israeli bombardment of the Nasser hospital.

“A video documents a horrific Israeli crime: targeting ambulance and civil defense crews as they were rescuing victims and the wounded after Israel bombed Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis among them was journalist Hossam al-Masri”

Warning shocking images

Here the israeli admission that the warcrime was not a mistake but done with intent.

The saints of Gaza.

Journalists, along with the medics and rescue workers in Gaza, are the true saints of the 21th century, risking their lives to save lives and to shine the light of truth on the dark deed of the monsters hunting humanity.

They deserve more protection than what they are given, in fact, instead of receiving the protection status which is granted to all UN staff members, which “by law”, hold full diplomatic immunity, they are exposed to even more danger than regular civilians, as according to the bogus Geneva convention which, in a war zone considers journalists as civil, according to the additional protocol 1 article 79, they loose their protection if found to have some kind of ties to combatants, ignoring the fact that it is their job the one of interviewing combatants on both sides of a conflict.

A supposed law to protect them which in effect a death trap which in a war zone, exposes them to more dangers than anyone else.

In fact, seeing how the United Nations offices of Geneva have actually done nothing to hold israel account for its repetitive violations of all the laws by it supposedly championed, and knowing for a fact that Switzerland, is the country which has financed every single war from the time of the First World War, and which whitest financing both sides of every war, including the so called Russian Revolution, and while ripping profits from all wars, have always claimed neutrality, one has to wonder if it is really true that Switzerland is has many described it before, the true israel.

To be noted in fact is that Switzerland, also known as “the bankers paradise”, is the country which gives full diplomatic immunity to non governmental groups such as the wef, as well as to the vaccine/bigpharma corporations which not by chance, all hold offices in Geneva and Zurich.

Trying its best to silence the truth and to impose its reign of terror, the collapsing Apartheid wannabe state is now officially the most vicious entity which has ever lived, killing among others in less than two years more journalists and humanitarian workers than all of the ones killed in all other wars and conflicts combined since before World War I, and with its brutality surpassing the fame of all the worst Genocidal regimes in world’s history.

At the same time, while it publicly declares its wishes to destroy Gaza, expel its people, and to undermine any peaceful solution, its blood thirsty ministers continue to ramp up their monstrous plans to target journalists, expel Palestinians, and to annex the rest of the Palestinian territories to their Apartheid wannabe monstrosity, and as if above the law of man continues to commit the most heinous of crime.

In total violation of all agreements and in defiance of UN resolutions, provisional measures and laws of war, it also continues to prevent the entrance of medical equipments, and to limit the one of food which, just like for the past 23 months, continues to rot outside the border as thousands of trucks loaded with food and medical supplies are cooking under the Sun and being prevented from entering the Gaza concentration camp.

And even after the long awaited admission by the UN that famine is now widespread across the besieged enclave, the continuation of the bombing of Hospitals and essential infrastructure, along with the slaughter of dozens Aid seekers queuing up for food, have become a daily ritualistic routine of which’s factual reality can no longer be concealed.

A vicious monster with no empathy or respect for life, israel has finally become the forth essence of that sickness we call evil, and as its Genocidal leaders continue to murder innocent civilians in Palestine and across the Middle East, the world is awaking to the real reasons why its vicious people, have always been expelled from every place in which they tried to establish their dictatorial and murderous rule.

Lessons of History.

Whilst wars, have in the past century, all been organized and ultimately made for profit, the current war on zionism and on its den, israel, will be the one of liberation from the insanity, brutality and greed of monsters which historically, ever since their coming together, have always tried to enslave, steal other peoples land, caused mayhem, and ultimately establish Genocidal and murderous societies which every time ended up erupting in so much horror and gore that they have always ended up being kicked out from every place which they tried to occupy.

Unfortunately though, the swinish, rabid and monstrous pack, have so far never been completely destroyed and always been able to escape, hide, regroup, and eventually made able to use their stollen treasures to hire mercenaries willing to kill for them.

Unfortunately also, because they always managed to escape and to keep all their loot, corruption has for them always constituted the wild card which they could every time play to buy off and hire more criminals and mercenaries which they could use to maintain their dominance and to continue to attempt to take over other peoples governments and land.

As we have learned from history, not even their stollen treasures and payed mercenaries have anyhow ever served to protect them from drowning in the blood they spilled, as no matter how much money and treasures they spent or whoever was protecting them, they always ended up getting kicked out from every place they occupied.

Now, in 2025, it has once again come the time for them to be kicked, with the difference that for a change, thanks to the very same technology and mobile communication/spying devices which they have used to spy on and to track and trace everyone on the planet, they will no longer find a place to hide or to regroup.

This is the reason why their are going all in in their Genocidal and suicidal mission, as they know that this will be their final battle against the world they are trying to dominate.

The israeli Armageddon is in fact the supremacists battle against humanity, and no matter how many heads of state they have been putting in office around the world, the people will not allow them to continue to exist.

This must bring in fact the total destruction of their cult of death, and the end of the insanity from it derived.

As their main power comes from the money they have for centuries stollen and amassed and from the propaganda which they have for centuries controlled, it is obvious that taking away all their money and prosecuting their media or better yet, propaganda sites and news agencies is what is most needed.

In order to be able to do that, class actions must be initiated and their associates which hold juridical and political positions will have to be the first ones to be removed from office.

Once the corrupt judges are removed, the politicians will have to follow, and once corruption will be removed from the equation, honesty will finally be rewarded.

It does not take a genius to understand that as long as we are ruled by criminals, crime will be

the ruler, just like it does not take a genius to understand that once the political corruption is criminalized, there will be no more corrupt politicians.

Corruption of the political system under the guise of lobbying and education, has gone on for way to long, and the influence of foreign agents on politicians have caused enough misery and horror to awaken the entire world to the dangers and actual damage such agencies and agents of death and deceit represent and indeed constitute.

At the same time, news agencies which denies the evidences and provide cover for the poisoning, censorship and the warcrimes, must be held accountable for their complicity.

But perhaps most importantly, Genocidaires must not be allowed to teach in schools or to hold positions in any public office.

In fact, purging the education system from the fanatics and the supremacists is something which, as we are witnessing, more than ever before, a must.

Evolving from a system which is demential, carcinogenic and obsolete into one which is designed for to heal and to help society for to evolve into something better, is in effect that which no matter how much the corrupt conspirators now rebranded as “technocrats” would want to prevent, it something which will eventually have to take place.

The israeli Armageddon and the end of all evil.

Armageddon was a prediction based on the fact that they would one day be irremediably exposed.

Exposed to a point in which they would be hunted down and never again be allowed to exist.

So, what is Armageddon, a Genocidal war in which the by themself called “chosen people” should fight against the entire world.

And if you have mist it, this has in effect already started, as already for one year now, the United States has been standing together with israel in the Genocidal plan, and already in several occasions not only vetoing resolutions written to stop the Genocide, but also threatened countries, the judges and courts.

As we are witnessing, as humanity is evolving and opening its eyes to its true history and potentials, it is at the same time made to face the monsters which for centuries have hid in the darkness, and which now, exposed to the light of truth, are acting insanely in their desperate and unfeasible attempt to maintain a cover and power which in effect, they have already lost.

Wars, Genocides, terrorist operations, fake pandemics, fear mongering and made up stories of catastrophic climate change, all horrors and lies pushed by the same club of corrupt and spineless imbeciles, which find strength from other peoples fears, and by hiding behind their walls of secrecy.

Walls which are irredeemably cracked and breaking apart, and which are already collapsing and burying them.

And once again, has we learn from history, whenever they got Genocidal and got kicked out, they ran to hide like roaches for to gather again and begin their revenge campaigns against those who kicked them out, and to do that, they used their stollen riches for to pay assassins and to unleash more terrorists campaigns aimed at the demonization of their opposition, this time they must not be given any place or mean to do it again.

In order to achieve such goal, new laws must be put in place and enforced worldwide.

Laws which will insure that those which have profited from warcrimes will loose all their assets and be prosecuted for their complicity in the warcrimes, along with new laws which will criminalize the practice of lobbying politicians and which will forbid foreigner agents and agencies from interfering with the internal politics of a nation, are in fact laws which are essential for the wellbeing and safety of the citizens of all nations.

The danger manifested by the influence of foreign agents, is now made even more evident by the fact that with the attempt to criminalize dissent against the Genocide and against the monstrous Apartheid wannabe state of israel, which after putting in power its corrupt politicians, have used them to go after constitutional laws and the right to free speech in the desperate attempt to criminalize opposition to its Genocidal plan, going as far as attempting to change the definition of the so called “antisemitism”, into one which supposedly excludes the real Semite people of Palestine, Lebanon, Syria and of the rest of arab countries, and to include criticism of the abominable and Genocidal wannabe state, must constitute the final evidence to prove the malign influence and nefarious intent of foreign agents, and the need to issue laws to protect governments and citizens from them.

To be criminalized must so be also the teaching of their cult of hate and death and the implementation of laws which would see anyone supporting their hate cult forbidden from holding public office, or to own anything more than a limited amount of personal possessions.

Genocidaires and psychopaths can no longer be allowed to have the economic power or means to cause harm to others.

At the same time, laws which impose the rehabilitation of those found to be dangerous for society such as those which believe to be chosen above all others, like in the example of zionists and eugenists, must also be put in place, as it is only through rehabilitation that those lost in the absurd belief system can be brought back to sanity and rehabilitated to become members of society.

And although violence is not the way which we should choose, when dealing with Genocidal maniacs it is the only way to act to stop them.

Straightening the mind of a bully is something which can not be achieved with words or through diplomacy, and which can only happen by giving the bully a taste of its own remedy, so, if war is what they want, than war is that which should finish them off.

Humanity must so arm itself with the righteousness of the just, and be ready to use its god given powers to physically subdue the monsters.

There is no way around for it, because as we are made to face extremist beings which pretends to be somehow chosen by their monstrous god to rule over the planet, and after having witnessed the insanity and brutality by them unleashed on the people of the Middle East, simple sanctions or a mare show of force will not stop them from continuing their war on humanity.

The monster must be disarmed and neutralized.

At the same time, we must also make sure that it’s owned United Nations, would also be purged from the psychopaths which controls it.

Understanding the political circus of fear and of gore.

To be understood, is also the fact that the UN, as it stands, it is no longer an institution which is to serve and protect humanity, but in effect, one which works for the soulless corporations and which is now being used to destroy it.

This process, secretly begun from its institution, was anyhow kept dormant and hidden till the 90s, time in which with the raise to power of the death cult of the masonic skull and bones cabal under the infamous bush senior, allegedly elected through democratic elections in the United States, the “new world order” project, true destroyer of the laws of man, was publicly initiated.

Till then, the UN had somehow always served to prevent the escalation of conflicts, as among others, one of its rules wanted the enforcement of a ceasefire during the time of its security council meetings, imposed under the threat that any violation would have been answered with a military strike on the violators.

The rule of diplomacy and dialogue of the United Nations was anyhow ended with the false flag operation we know as the 9 11, which was followed by the total destruction of the rule of law imposed by the bush junior, which with its “patriot act” and “Hague act”, had in effect not only destroyed International and human rights law, but also threatened the judges of the highest of courts as well as the European nation housing the International Criminal Court.

The total blow on the United Nations, was anyhow given by the next scam offered to the European people as the way out from the corruption and stagnation in which their countries had fallen into.

The scam was called, “the EU”, a scam in which all state members would see themselves loose their sovereignty under unelected puppets and unconstitutional courts which wants to decide for the destiny of people which had never voted them in office or given to them their consent to rule over them.

Since then, wars have been unleashed even against the decision of the United Nations Security Council, European nations have been forced to submit to the will of the rebranded fascists technotards of Bruxelles, and Europe has continued to live under the boot of the Genocidal US and of its proxy actors pulling the strings from the EU offices of Bruxelles.

From Iraq, with its infamous food for oil scam, to the Balkans, with the destruction of Yugoslavia, to the war on Afghanistan, to every single war which followed it, all wars which had been opposed by the UN had been anyhow carried out with full impunity by the US and its NATO proxy.

Like a bully threatening everyone who gets in its way, the US have slowly degenerated into a pariah, a rogue entity which claiming to be above the law, tortures, threatens and kills anyone opposing it, rogue entity which by 2025, had become a dictatorship of the brutality and of the like never witnessed before.

Using technology to spy on its own citizens and on the ones of the entire world, have in effect become a monster which while condoning the most heinous of crimes of its elite, can now fabricate the false digital evidences to further its false narratives and to persecute its opposition.

Like an octopus with more tentacles to capture its pray, it is in effect now a monster of which’s existence can no longer be denied nor tolerated.

EU the Trojan horse

If the EU would have ever been anything other than a Trojan horse for war, Russia, which is in effect a European country, would have been by now made a state member of it.

Ukraine would have remained Ukraine and Europe would have flourished, as together we would have all the food and resources without having to import things like oil and Gas for insane prices and at great environmental cost from the bully in office in the big pharma, big oil, big bombs and big threats US of A.

Obviously seeing Russia joining the EU would have already seen the US falling in the trap which it had set for others, and brought peace and true evolution to a world which instead, now run by eugenist psychopaths which instead of lifting the world from oppression and fear from war, are in effect the worst warmongering and eugenist monsters which humanity has ever witness.

Ramping up wars and taxes and trying to impose the end of freedom of speech and the imposition of military and martial law rules disguised as ways to save humanity from its self and from the corporations engineered poisons sold as pollution and viruses, and censorship as supposed protection from fake news, the so called new world order of the US, Uk and EU, are now so exposed by their criminal actions and behaviors that not even a world war, which as we are all witnessing they are constantly ramping up too, will serve their purpose for getting away with their obviously criminal conspiracy and crimes against humanity.

And while the Genocidal wars on the Middle East were made to deflect the attentions from the insane mass culling of people in Ukraine and Russia, and now, after the Genocidal actions of the Apartheid wannabe state have turned a textbook Genocide into a monstrosity worst than the one of an Holocaust, we can all finally see how the insane war between the west and Russia, is being used to deflect the attentions from the warcrimes committed in Gaza and across the Middle East.

A perpetual hot War to keep the world distracted and in constant fear.

The digital war on humanity.

Taken into consideration all which has happened in the past 5 years, from the UN run scamdemic to the war on Russia, to the worse than an Holocaust in Gaza, to the Genocidal war for the establishment of the nonsensical “greater israel” across the Middle East, we are now witnessing the ramping up of laws aimed at removing human rights, destroy the laws of war, impose censorship, and oblige everyone to become pawns and digits in a new matrix designed to enslave the world under the rule of technocrats hiding behind the false science which they try to sell us as supposed “technological medicine” “digital ID” and “artificial intelligence”.

AI is in fact the ultimate oxymoron, designed to make people bow to supposedly “intelligent machines” which in effect are nothing hider than coded algorithms, programed to enslave humanity and maintain the dictotards “retarded dictators”, immune from the law of man.

There is no such thing as artificial intelligence, as intelligence is the virtue of a free mind, anything else, with if biological or artificial, will always be limited and constrained by its indoctrination or programming.

In fact, we can all see how this oxymoron, is in effect used in a mind control operation designed to make the gullible believers to believe to be less intelligent than the machines.

It is in fact time for to wake up from the illusion and realize that calling a machine “smart” or “intelligent”, turns its believer into the stupid one.

Dumbing down and conditioning the minds to accept the idea that machines could some how be more clever than them, is a cognitive warfare operation designed to entrap people into a digital dystopia in which they would eventually loose all morality and freedoms.

A cognitive warfare designed to impose the rule of machines over the free will of mankind, is the wet dream of fascist technotards, as it would give them control over Humanity, and the ultimate scapegoat to shift blame from those responsible for the programming of the machines and programs or algorithms they have commissioned, to machines which can not be held accountable or punished for their crimes, now conveniently excused as supposed “ai hallucinations” and “errors”.

Furthermore, if you are not aware of the depth of the scam, every engagement and question you make with the so called “ai”, is stored and shared, in fact, even conversations which you have deleted are kept and used by the analytic programs and algorithms, which, specially in the case of go og le/darpa, with if with your consent or not, keeps it to profile you under the guise of using them for giving you the supposedly “best answers”.

Because of the fact that all data is stored, the questions which you have made can and will be used as evidences against you, should any government or individual with the technology choose to use them.

So no, ai is not your friend, it is a double edge blade which cuts and bleeds you without you knowing till your blood ends up in a court to be used as evidences against you.

For those still living in the illusion that the digital technology given too you, is for your benefit, here some things you should be aware of.

First of all, inter-net or the web, is a military project started from darpa, its aim is the one of collecting informations “metadata” on everyone, and to generate the illusion in its engineered public consent.

Its main tentacles are, go og le, you tube, and wiki pedia, all controlled by the same office which collects all the data regarding your clicks, queries and conversations, which then gets sold to third parties which uses the data to profile all users, before selling it forward sometimes to states which buys the metadata for to use it in their alleged predictive behavior programs under the guise of supposedly, predict the crimes before they have taken place.

Obviously no such program exists nor can ever be developed, as human behavior can not be predicted as if people would be machines, nevertheless, this is the excuse used by the technocrats to in effect steal your informations, and using them for the alleged “greater good”.

Be aware also of the fact that companies affiliated with go og le, starting from you tube and wikipedoia, not only collects your data every time you click on their medias, but it also uses the clicks you give them to generate revenue.

And how they use their revenue?

Smashing the digital dystopia.

Ever since the cov ID 19 program was initiated in 2019, as it was advertised by the infamous United Nations program called “global pandemic preparedness” and published in their 2019 paper called “a world at risk”, and then set live during the “event 201” or to be correct as you pronounce it “event to 0 1” as in “binary code/digital dystopia”, the introduction of the digital “ID” as in cov “corona virus” and ID 19, as in “digital ID 2019” “see agenda 21 for details” was activated.

Since then, all so called “smart devices” “S.M.A.R.T. Self Monitor Analyze and Reporting Technology, have been updated with softwares which have in effect turned all the so called “SMART” devices into multi core spying gadgets programed to listen, video record, and to track and trace everyone.

Although many have learned about their track and trace apps installed on their phones and of the fact that aside from jailbreaking their devices, they can not uninstall such programs, very few are aware of the fact that in 2024, a new software update have automatically been installed on all updated so called SMART and Bluetooth devices, a new system called “mash network”and “BLE”.

This system uses the Bluetooth device in your S.M.A.R.T. device to communicate with all other Bluetooth devices with which it connects, and to send packages of data which can now travel without the need for an internet grid, and when finding an internet connection, sending all the data packages collected to its data center.

Such system, which once again is already operating since 2024, is in effect a spying system able to know who you have been in contact with, or better yet, with who have your devices been in contact with, turning your mobile device into a de facto track and trace and digital ID.

This same system is said to have been used in Gaza to identify targets.

Obviously whilst for a programed algorithm, evidence of interaction between two devices means that the supposed owners of the device were close to each other, in reality this dystopian system is an absurdity, as it can not guarantee that because a phone, speaker, camera or any other device, was in the range of a Bluetooth device registered to someone else, you may have been in actual contact with the owner of the device which you had come close too, nor can prove that someone else had borrowed or stolen your device when it came in the proximity of the device which should have theoretically been in the possession of the supposed criminal or supposedly infected individual which the algorithm will record as someone with which you had some contact with.

Anyhow, since governments are outsourcing the analyzing services to third parties which are themselves being shielded from accountability as they process the data, this idiotic, unreliable and dangerous system is still being used across the world.

Obviously also, such system now rebranded as track and trace and predicted behavior systems, till you sign up and enroll in it, does not have any legal grounds to stand on.

So, if you like to be free from this now global mash system, you should swap your mobile device to an older one which was not updated or to be safe to a so called “dumb phone”,making sure that the model you are holding does not have Bluetooth connectivity, and most importantly, refuse digital ID or to use or enroll yourself in so called ai programs.

And since we are also talking about how programs are being used to target people in Gaza, to be understood is that most likely, beside dropping drones in places in which the resistance fighters can find them, and using the Bluetooth mesh to identify the fighters and install on their mobile devices the Bluetooth address of their drone, they have by now covered the enclave with Bluetooth sensors and internet antennas which in turn allowed them to monitor the movement of the devices, as well as too once again, see with which other device they are coming in contact with.

To be understood also is that even if you have turned off the so called Bluetooth antenna from your device, the device is still using it, and even if you remove the main battery, the device will still be able to broadcast and receive signal, as a secondary battery or capacitor to maintain the clock in time, is now days built into all devices.

Furthermore, beside the ground mash and BLE network, also satellites are being used to track and trace.

https://www.geekwire.com/2025/hubble-network-launches-satellite-bluetooth-tracking/

About your computer, if your machine uses intel or android chips, you should know that since some 40 years now, those processors have been built with a back door which allows the remote operator to access your password data.

Search for “spectre and meltdown” to learn more bout it.

All devices predating 2016 have the back door built in, and only a few of the new ones don’t, anyhow I am not going to suggest you to choose a brand, but make your research and choose wisely cause the web is a sticky and dangerous place on which the spiders dwell.

In conclusion

As I keep on repeating from ever since my first Substack post on Gaza , Gaza is the light which have exposed all those people and conspiratorial entities which had been hiding in the dark.

As we can all see by the horrific images and stories which keep on poring out of it, the insanity of the Genocidal regime of telaviv and of its eugenists and Genocidal defenders and sponsors, is beyond any and all doubts the most egregious of proves, showing to the entire world the coldness and cruelty of heart of politicians and representatives which as if actors in a fiction show, continues to pretend to be outraged for the Genocide, but than at best, do nothing to end it.

Fear mongering to halt protesters.

As we have witnessed, the countries run by fascists, such as Germany, the UK and the USA, have all run a campaign of psychological warfare against their citizens in the attempt to scare them and preventing them from manifesting against the Apartheid wannabe state.

Spreading fear and threatening to arrest demonstrators, as also been reinforced by articles written by both, controlled opposition, phony pro Palestine sites, as well as by genuine ones brought to believe the lie according to which, people can actually be arrested for opposing a Genocide.

Images of blind people on wheelchairs and elderly ladies being arrested in England, have shocked the entire world and obviously made the headlines, just like the massive arrests setting new records in London, where hundreds had been detained in one go.

Such a psychological operation, was in effect something which seams to have been a honey trap, as the reason for the arrest was actually not the one of arresting people expressing their opinion against a Genocide, but against those which pledged their support for an organization which had been charged under the draconian, unconstitutional and anti human rights UK own terrorist act.

The organization in question was charged for having broke in in an airport, and tampered with some military airplanes allegedly used to supposedly deliver weapons and to spy on Gaza.

Aside from this, and from the few cases in which posers, provocateurs and rare cases of genuine protesters and journalists being harassed and temporarily detained, in reality no one in the west has been thrown in jail for more than a few hours.

Nevertheless, with if by deliberate intent or by fear, many journalists and bloggers have actually rump up the fear and instead of explaining that the only reason why the police had detained people, was because they demonstrated in favor of a prescribed group which is action, in this case breaking in a military installation and tempering with airplanes, may have brought about a catastrophe, instead of reinforcing the fact that according to the law, everyone has the legal right to protest, specially when a textbook Genocide is unfolding and corrupted governments refuse to acknowledge the evidences.

Should be known that breaking in a military base is everywhere a crime punishable by military tribunal, and even before the so called “anti terrorism laws”, was a crime punishable with some of the highest of sentences.

Tempering with airplanes is not the same thing as protesting or even tempering with ground vehicles, as whilst the first ones can fall from the sky and cause a catastrophe, the second ones cannot.

To be taken into consideration also is the fact that breaking into an airport, it is not the same thing as breaking in a factory, and that the fact that supposedly a bunch of kids would manage to break into a military airport and actually find the exact planes used by the UK government for to transport munition and conduct spying activities over Gaza is something more than suspicious.

In fact, the entire thing stinks and reading about it when it happened made me think that it was the trap which in the end turned out to be.

That said, if the alleged crime was as it is now portrayed, limited to the painting of the aircrafts allegedly used for caring out or supporting warcrimes, than obviously prescribing the group “Palestine action” as a terrorist organization is simply wrong and that must be said.

Anyhow most importantly, it must be understood that protesting against mass murder “which Genocide is”, it is not only just. morally right, but also a civil duty, just as it is the civil duty of citizens to carry out citizens arrests of extra dangerous individuals.

So don’t be fooled by memes and stupid articles telling you that you should be fearful and stop protesting against the most brutal of crimes to be ever live streamed.

In fact demonstrations must grow and the politicians which have allowed for such horrors to continue must be made to face the courts for their complicity in the indisputable atrocities and warcrimes they have criminally defended or neglected.

This is a must because it is the natural course of our history, a history which will bring us from a past of darkness and deceit into a future of logic under the light of truth.

Genocide in Gaza is no longer deniable and even if politicians are still trying to prevent the courts from acting, as the truth is no longer containable, their protests excuses have also reached their end.

Gaza and the entire world with it is now awaiting for the arrival of the global flotilla, and for the General assembly to break the siege, force out from Gaza and from the illegally taken territories israel and its Genocidal army, as well as to hold those responsible for this worst than an Holocaust to pay for their crimes.

The world is marching and sailing to Gaza, the light of the world.

Free Palestine and the world from zionism and eugenics and end its era of darkness and fear, to bring us to a future of light and of justice.

Freedom, Justice, Prosperity and Peace for Palestine and for the entire world.

Sol Sön

As always.

BDS BOYCOTT DIVEST AND SANCTION AND DEMAND THE IMPLEMENTATION OF ALL PROVISIONAL MEASURES AND RECOMMENDATIONS ISSUED BY THE INTERNATIONAL COURT OF JUSTICE AND FOR THE EXECUTION OF THE ARREST WARRANTS AGAINST THE GENOCIDAL ISRAELI GOVERNMENT.

DEMAND FOR THE EXECUTION OF THE WARENT ISSUED BY THE INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT, THE DEPLOYMENT OF PEACEKEEPERS TO PUT AN END TO THE ATROCITIES AND ILLEGAL OCCUPATION AND TO PROVIDE THE MUCH NEEDED PEACE AND AID.

DEMAND FOR THE FULL RECOGNITION OF THE PALESTINIAN NATION AND THE PROSECUTION OF THOSE OPPOSING IT!

FREE PALESTINE AND THE WORLD FROM THE PLAGUE OF ZIONISM.

SAVE THE FUTURE, SAVE THE INNOCENTS, SAVE THE CHILDREN, SAVE HUMANITY FROM THOSE WHO SEEK TO DESTROY IT AND SAVE THE WORLD