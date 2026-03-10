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The Ramadan war.

While the tragedy of the struggle of the Palestinians, Lebanese and Syrian people inflicted by the Genocidal Apartheid wannabe be state continues unabated, even during the time of the holy month of Ramadan, new tragedies unfolds also in Iran, as the wanted war criminal with his gangster and at list 32 times convicted felon in power in the White House turned into the house of whites, unleash an illegal and unjustifiable war of aggression on Iran first, an then also on Lebanon..

As we have witnessed for the past decades, and especially in the last two and half years, unable to again provoke a military reaction to the bombing of generals, diplomats, embassies, the Genocide turned Holocaust in Gaza, the massacres in Syria, the constant killing by drones and attempts to invade and steal more land in Lebanon where over 15000 ceasefire violations have been by now recorded by the UN, and in Palestine where the daily ceasefire violations have also seen that people are still being jailed and kept prisoners in the largest concentration camp in world’s history and murdered by drones and sniper fire on a daily base, or by attempting to initiate a false flag color revolution and civil war in Iran, the U.S. with its military enterprise “israel”, has this time succeeded into provoke a response which they will soon find out to have grossly underestimated, and a reaction which will make them deeply regret to have provoked.

Than again perhaps the real goal of the bunch now called “the pedo class”, is actually not the collapse of Iran, but the one of the Gulf States.

Destroying all oil rich Arab countries by igniting color Revolutions for to crash their economies and steal their money and resources, but ultimately enrich the speculators, the oil war and pharmaceutical industry, and more importantly crashing the European economy.

Forcing the closure of the straight of Ormuz and turning the people against their own dictators was needed to achieve it and by the look of things like giant demonstrations in Bahrein and turmoil brewing across all the other kingdoms, it has so far worked well.

The title Ramadan war, comes by a fact which all media have ignored, which is the one according to which this illegal, traitorous, blasphemous and vile war, was deliberately started during the time of the Holy month of the Ramadan.

In short, Ramadan, is a muslim religious tradition, and is a time dedicated to the pilgrimage to holy sites, prayers, and fasting, considered by the worshippers Holy, and which during the event which lasts one month practice fasting from sunrise to sunset.

What is not understood or accepted by most of the muslim people of the world, is that their religion, which was in effect invented in the seventh century, was yes, constructed to be a better religion and a breakaway from the other two abrahamistic cults, but at the same time intrinsically intwined and obviously submitted and subject to the jewish one, was deliberately constructed and redesigned in order to guarantee the strategic advantage and military superiority over its worshipers, to become chained to a scheme which would “ at that time”, see them week and vulnerable to the will of their vile overlords during an entire month “every year”. “Ramadan”,

A fail safe which for centuries have given an important strategic advantage to both jews and christians, but which in modern times, not only is no longer functioning as it was meant, but which effectively, turned out to cause the opposite effect originally intended, as it as been actually strengthening the muslims, now able to manifest an incredible endurance and unbreakable resistance, which has made them able to survive what their enemies could not.

And vile was not just the war unleashed on the Middle East and on the nation of Iran, but also the actual person responsible for it, trump, which by fact, violated international laws and pave the road to the war on Palestine during his first mandate, during which time in total violation of all UN resolutions, illegally built his embassy on illegally occupied territory.

Operation epstein fury or, pedo fury, and operation squeaking pig, or, operation suicide vs operation True promise 4.

How did it get to this?

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The timing of the release of more files which sees him directly implicated in more monstrous crimes in connection to the epstein monster case, and the unleashing of the war on Iran, are not coincidental.

His involvement with the renown sex and minors trafficker pedophile recently discovered to be also torturer of children and cannibal, and which without a war would have by now seen him placed under arrest, is in effect the most used script at this time in history as so many politicians and representatives now sitting in power, have since 2020 used this very same script to stop courts from investigating them for their involvement in the mass culling and poisoning operation “covID 19”, under the same pretext of war in order to remain in office “see the restart of the cold war with Russia”.

It is more than evident that realizing that for the horrific things he has done there will be no escape, and that once removed from his throne he will be prosecuted and made to go down the drains of history, as one of the most heinous and monstrous individuals in world’s history, as he is still, the most powerful sack of slime on the planet, together with his wanted war criminal and butcher of Gaza already wanted for war crimes and soon also for Genocide friend, under the guise of religion and zio evangelist biblical bullshit, pulls his country’s children to the slaughter and into a war which he can never win, and tries to pull the rest of the world down in the same sewage in which he is about to be flushed.

Image is of a screen shot of a video in which the U.S. president’s best friend tortures a child with a magnifying glass.. “from the epstein files”

And on the same subject one of the so called global leader, of which’s story was completely wipeout from the papers by the illegal war on Iran, is the story of the resignation of the director of the eugenist club of the wef, world economic forum, now forced to resign because involved with the renowned child and sex trafficker, now once again, known to have also been a freaking cannibal, j epstein.

But back to Iran, to understand the war, we must first understand that the actual war on Iran, started decades before February 28,.

The financial war imposed through sanctions, and the cognitive warfare operation, promulgated through relentless islamophobic campaigns run by Hollywood, and amplified by the mass medias and by the governmental propaganda machine, which for decades depicted them as brutes which practice bloody rituals, abuses women, and which stones even children to death have not only morally harmed them, but also caused immense physical suffering and death .

Since to long, the people of Iran have suffered the brunt of sanctions and of racial discrimination, and with the sanctions, people became poorer and forced to endure what no one ever should.

Preventing commerce and forbidding transactions, outlawing imports and spending billions to finance terrorist factions to carry out their atrocities, enforcing sanctions, not to individuals but to an entire nation, logically causing a sense of resentment towards those nations which for decades have hurt them and which treats them as if they should be their cattle set for the slaughter.

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As we have witnessed, this war, was launched under such false pretexts that the U.S. as had so far to change its narrative at list 3times.

First saying that the reason why the U.S. started the war was because of Iran nuclear program is according to its intelligence used to develop a nuclear weapon, than, unable to prove it, changing the official story, and saying that the U.S. got involved because it knew that israel was going to attack Iran, and that the US involvement was to protect israel, and then finally, 4 days after the start of the illegal war, again attempting to justify the start of the bloody war, and unable to mask the fact that it indeed struck Iran first, claiming that the reason why it started the war, was because of fear of an imminent attack on its bases.

Also this explanation is a complete lie, since Iran was in full negotiation with the US, and once again, was told that the draft for the agreement was ready to be signed and that new meeting for the signing was already programmed.

Witnessing the extent of the damages and by the testimony coming out from all Gulf States on which the US had its military bases, it becomes evident that while all missile defense systems were from the start of the conflict used to defend israel, hardly any attention was given to the protection of US military personal and bases, now turned to dust by the Iranian drone and missiles pounding.

Iranian known missile arsenal.

Multi projectiles warhead “Iran”

Just to get back in the contest of the situation, while israel was keep on slaughtering civilians and journalists in Gaza, and while it was continuing to impede the entrance of Aid and the exit of people in urgent need of medical transfer, and at the same time closing UN facilities, launching a war against NGOs among which Doctors Without Borders, and trying to pass a law to hung prisoners, and one more to annex Palestine, and once again, in the middle of the diplomatic talks between the U.S. and Iran, just when an agreement had been apparently reached, in an absolute back stabbing, and in complete violation of international law, the United Snakes, together with israel unleashed an illegal, brutal and insane shock and awe bombardment on some 24 out of 31 regions of the Islamic republic of Iran.

The illegal strikes, was declared to have been initiated by the U.S. and israel as what is by them defined to have been, first, a preemptive strike, and than as a “decapitation strike”, aimed at the killing of both, the heads of state and of the military, and at the same time, their seconds and third in command.

The brutal bombing gave little to no time for Iranian air defense to engage, and has resulted in the killing of hundreds and in the wounding of several hundreds, including in one instance the bombing of a girl’s school for children age 7 to 12, which saw at list, “by now” more than 180 killed of which at list 168 children, and some more than 100 more from the same school, now hospitalized and of which many still in a critical condition.

Photo of the children murdered by the U.S. missiles.

The first wave of bombing targeted among others the homes of the heads of state, defense ministers, as well as the one of the supreme leader family home, swiftly reported killed by the Israelis, along with the killing of other figures which would have taken his place.

As promised by Iran, its retaliation was swift, clever and extremely powerful, using its drones to spot the missiles defense system of all US bases in the region, and once obtained the locations, hammered them down with its powerful missiles.

Like so, taking the Americans by surprise and leaving them blinded and stranded, the Iranian strikes saw the demolition of several if not by now, all of the Gulf state US bases previously used for among others, logistics hubs, store munitions and or pconduct direct attacks against its country.

The previous occasion in which those bases were used against Iran was during the 12 days war, in which they served as key position for radar detection, and to refuel and rearm fighter jets used for both hitting targets inside Iran, and for taking down missiles and drones heading towards israel.

The same bases had been used by the U.S. to lunch attacks on Middle Eastern countries for decades, and served as key hubs for coordinating both defense and attacks across the entire Middle East.

Furthermore, the downing of three f15 fighter jets in Qatar which took place on the third or forth day of the war, serves as proof that despite the reassurance of Qatar and of other Gulf states, according to which they will not allow their national soil to be used as bases to launch a war on Iran, some of the bases, or what it remains of them, are still being used by the U.S. to continue their war of aggression and of destabilization of the entire region.

According to some analysts, both US and israel were aspecting the arrival of the first wave of drones and missiles to be aimed at israel, taking most of their defense systems by surprise, allowing the projectiles to reach their much closer US targets, and doing far more damage than ever imagined.

Other opinion wants instead that both the Americans and the israelis deliberately allowed for some of the missiles to pass, in the hope that the damage they would have caused, could have given them some excuse to escalate their long planned war.

To supplement this theory is the one according to which, contrary to the public claims, according to which no American soldier was killed or hurt by the first mass bombardment and obliteration of the U.S. bases In Saudi Arabia and Bahrein, hundreds of soldiers were sacrificed and killed as their base were deliberately let down by their own and Israeli air defense systems, for to ultimately allow trump to win the consent needed for continuing his war of aggression.

And while the people are not told the real numbers of the casualties, congressman and representatives are informed.

Estimate of the death occurred in the first day of fighting alone are of between 2 and 5 hundred, number sufficient to make him and his friends loose their job if the public found out, and which would need this war to continue for months in order to be concealed.

An other theory, wants Iran to have deliberately targeted civilian infrastructure and oil refineries, claim which Iran denies, as it claims that its targeting is limited to US assets and bases used to launch attacks on its territories.

Although it is confirmed by Iran to have also targeted hotels housing U.S. troops, videos showing high rise buildings, skyscrapers and oil and gas refineries in Gulf states country being struck by what appears to be Iranian drones, just like the drone taken down in Cyprus and first blamed on Iran and than on Lebanon, and which after investigation concluded not to have originated from hider one of the two, many if not all of the drones which have hit the iconic places and of which’s videos had been circulated by mainstream medias, may actually have been caused by US made cloned drones used by the U.S. in its long ago planned, and now unfeasible and ever desperate attempt to cary out more false flag operations for to drag the Gulf States and the rest of the world on its side in its insane war.

One way or the other, on the first day alone, Iran struck 14 different bases in 14 different countries hosting US bases previously used to attack Iran, obliterating several of them turned to ruble by the missiles and by the secondary explosions of stockpiles of munitions, fuel, vehicles and equipment among which high tech drones, components for aircrafts, and most likely also some super expensive radar and missile defense systems spare parts, along with jets and tanker planes.

But perhaps the most devastating blow to the aggressors on the first day, was the one suffered by the U.S. with the destruction of some of its most powerful and essential bases and radar stations, also taken out with pinpoint precision starting from the early hours of the day of the start of this illegal war.

The US school massacre

Following the first wave of bombardments and a second wave of missiles, Iran launched its second retaliatory strikes finishing to obliterate entire U.S. bases and once again, whilst the Iranian missiles and drones destroyed strategic target causing in the first day the death of 2 israelis and of dozens of them wounded, the ones shot by israel and by its partner in warcrimes as not only killed Iran’s head of state and the equivalent to the pope for the Shia people of the world, but also managed to strike among others a girls school, killing and causing the death of so far at list 180, and critically wounding hundreds more, a which by the same evening, caused the confirmed death of close to 400 Iranian civilians and of the injuring of some 800.

Unfortunately since then the numbers keep on growing, as many more than 1400 civilians are thought to have been already killed, and several thousands wounded or injured, by the brutal bombing which so far, has also seen the targeting of news broadcasting facilities, more schools, police stations, stadiums, a university and of at list 5 hospitals.

The little girl in the image is the granddaughter of the martyred Ayatollah, also murdered in the same bombardment which killed her grandfather.

Tell to the Americans, -You can not assassinate what is spiritual or an Ideal.

As if attacking Iran would have not been enough, the infanticidal American and israeli regimes, murdered the spiritual leader of the Islamic republic, Ayatollah Ali Khomeini.

The Ayatollah, which was not just the highest state official, but also, once again, the equivalent to the pope for the Shia people which in effect represents not only the great majority of the Iranian population, but also some 15% of the muslims world wide, he was also revered by a great number of Sunnis, was in effect not just something immoral, but the equivalent of setting fire to a powder keg which will ultimately set the entire Middle East and beyond, a blaze.

The news of the martyrdom of the Ayatollah, already announced in the early hours by the israelis but till the evening denied by Iranian sources, was pronounced only following the second wave of strikes which hit Iran,

Following the declaration of the martyrdom of the leader, imams and spiritual leaders from other countries, came in mass deciding to join the battle against the invaders, turning the entire Middle East into quick sends for the Americans which, as outnumbered and finding themselves having to protect so many bases and fronts, and against a rival equipped with some of the most advance warfare technology and surrounding it from all sides, would have no chance to survive by any other way than by escaping.

Escaping is exactly what many US troops have been already forced to do, as they are now being asked to leave by several Gulf States, which after asking why their countries are not being defended by the U.S., the are being told that all resources and priorities are now dedicated to the protection of israel, and that there is nothing they can do about it.

Take that, it’s called, the abraham accord , “the jews the chosen ones, and everyone else their donkeys”.

Because of damage already inflicted by Iran on the U.S. bases across the Middle East, and the destruction of other bases by the hand of the resistance in Iraq and most likely soon also in Lebanon, the United States is already facing the collapse, as its colonizer project crumbles under the weight of the horrors by it produced..

Videos of the destruction of buildings and of craters of what appears to be of a close to two thousand tons warhead in tel aviv, have shown the effectiveness of the Iranian missile technology, and the impotency of israel, the United States and its ally in defending their colonialist outpost “israel”.

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Since the retaliatory strikes, Iran has also apparently declared the temporary closure of the straight of Hormuz, although following the security council meeting, it appears to be at this stage only limited to US and israeli linked ships, and according to the latest news from Iran, some friendly countries like China and Russia, will be allowed to continue to transit through the straight.

So, to this day in this illegal war, at list 8 coffins of U.S. soldiers which have supposedly lost their lives in the Iranian strike on the hotel in which they were hiding have been paraded, though after seeing the images of the explosions which took place in the bases in which they worked, to assume that the real count of the dead US soldiers from the start already in the hundreds seams obvious.

Here one of the US bases being hit by Iran

Following the first videos of US bases exploding and being engulf by massive fires involving in several cases the obvious secondary explosions of enormous amounts of bombs and munitions stored by the Americans, images which had from day one shown the weakness of the American air defense and the power, precision, and devastation caused by the Iranian strikes which had surfaced on the internet, just like in israel, in the attempt to take control of the narratives according to which only a tiny fraction of Iranian missiles and drones manages to get through the American and israeli air defense systems, also Gulf states have issued new laws backed by harsh fines and prison sentences, forbidding the filming or the posting of images showing the explosions or the extent of the damages caused by the Iranian missiles and drones on their U.S. bases.

Aside from striking US bases, stock piles of munitions and refueling stations, the Islamic republic have also closed the straight of Ormuz, causing in the first 2days alone, the rise of gas in some countries of as much as 50%, forcing even the European Union to ask Ukraine to allow the entrance of Russian gas through the pipeline crossing both its country and the Baltic Sea.

The waves of retaliatory strikes by Iran have now come to the 35th one, relentlessly pounding both israel and the 14 U.S. bases once used by the U.S. and its allies to attack it, completely obliterating more of them, and along destroying, not only what represented the strength and might of the US military across the entire region, but with it, tons of weapons and equipment for war.

Meanwhile, after 11 days of drones and missiles raining down on those occupied Palestine territories vulgarly and shamefully called “israel”, the so called iron dome is now practically finished, as Iranian precision missiles have been taking out several of them, and also because both israel and the U.S. are running out of the expensive missiles which in the first two days alone are said to have already burned the equivalent of up of 2 billion dollars, now estimated to have grown to close to 11 billions or roughly 1 billion per day.

New type of Iranian drone

On the other hand, the Iranian drones and missiles, estimated to cost between 20000 and 50000 for the drones and up to 1 hundred thousand for the missiles, are not only being able to pierce through the U.S. air defense, but also, each costing millions in expensive and almost obsolete air defense missiles, costing in some case as much as 2and half million a pop and often used in pair to take out one single target, and more often, missing.

At this stage, it is I think safe to say that aside from the mass killing, destruction and horror generated by this insane and illegal war and the damage inflicted by Iran, the damage caused by the loss of those bases which must already be in the hundreds of billions, is actually nothing in compare to the loss of the trust by countries which would once consider it friend.

Considering that we are now in the eleventh day of this war and that Iran has continue to pound both US and israeli interests and assets, and that videos coming out from both israel and the gulf region, have shown that what is left now of the American and Israeli interceptor and defenses systems are now practically depleted, and by seeing how the US soldiers are now fleeing and not being welcomed by anyone, and at the same time seeing the U.S. and israel, so viciously attacking Iranian and Lebanese cities, and once again striking schools and hospitals, civil infrastructure, and killing civilians across the Middle East , the growing resentment and hatred from those feeling betrayed by the U.S. and of those with eyes to see what is really taking place comes to life, has mass marches and demonstrations against the symbols and presence of the US, explode in mass protests and the torching of US embassies around the world.

And while the U.S. have tried to force European countries to join him its immoral and suicidal false crusade, Iran has instead asked all the states and factions outside of Iran and on its side, not to intervene yet.

Declaring it self at war against what it rightfully defines as its “satanic” aggressors, after two days of war, Iran refused a ceasefire proposal offered by the U.S. and openly declared its intent to want to continue the war and to destroy any military base which threatens its sovereignty, declaring that it will not stop the war till the U.S. will leave the region, and the aggression on its people and nation will be ended. “Hurrah“

In the word of his defense minister, israel and the U.S. started the war, will be Iran the one which will decide when to ended.

And as the true colors of the vile, perverted and traitors are revealed, so comes to an end the empire of lies along with that fake and ever deceiving American dream of luxury and wealth, built on the bones and watered with the blood of the people of which’s land they had stollen.

be noted also the American Massacre of students which whilst standing outside the US embassy in Kabul, demonstrating against the murdering of the religious leader and against the war of aggression on Iran, were brutally gunned down and massacred by U.S. soldiers firing on the demonstrations from inside the fortified embassy.

Iraq saw also the revolt of people which stormed through the so called “American embassy”, also known as “the green zone” with the only difference that no casualties among the protesters there had to my knowledge been reported.

Cities across Asia and indeed across the world, also saw massive demonstrations and fortunately, without any accident.

The naval massacre.

After 4 days of bombardment by israel and the U.S., which have continued to hit absurd targets such as police stations, hospitals, children parks and peoples homes, the U.S. committed what is perhaps the biggest of maritime warcrimes since the end of the Second World War, as it torpedoed an unarmed frigate ship caring some 180 marine cadets, killing some 108 of them, and violating the law of the sea, denied rescue to the sailors as they filmed the ship sinking, and of which’s survivors eventually saved by the Sirilanka coast guard.

One more unarmed Iranian navy ship was also crippled by a U.S. attack, and consequently once again rescued by the Siri Lanka coast guard.

Fortunately in this case, all cadets are alive.

To this attack, Iran replied by firing ballistic missiles and drones at the US air carrier abraham lincoln , forcing it to run and hide.

And although no confirmation of it being hit have been circulating yet, it would not be to surprising if we will soon find out that just as it had happened in the US war on Yemen also this time, the floating casket took a pounding.

Below a non verified picture of the “abraham the slave owner lincoln” being tugged to port.

I personally don’t think the image to be real, nevertheless it should serve as a warning and as an eye opener for those who think that the 3 to 5000 sailors on board such ship would be kept safe by its shell.

Aside from the penetrating power of the Iranian hypersonic missiles, which would cut through the armor shell like butter, as we have already witnessed in previous occasions, the sound of the explosion would be causing brain concussion and even death for all on board.

Stories of warships escorting oil tankers and cargo ships through the straight and completely stupid and cannot be taken into consideration.

And aside from the fact that ships can be remotely targeted, Iran could lay mines which in turn, would result in the permanent closure of the straight.

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The U.S. is now facing the fact that its venture on the side of Genocide, has already cost even more than a trillion, as along with its precious assets, bases and military headquarters disguised as embassies and consulates, it lost the trust and respect of many of the countries which once thought of it as friend.

Furthermore, after seeing the revolt of people burning US embassies across the Middle East, this could soon spiral out to a point in which also other countries of the Great South and of around the world could start doing the same.

As the Israelis are made to taste their own remedy by the Iranians, and as the Iranians continue to pound back israel, and as the colonizers are fleeing in mass, it becomes evident that the collapse of the israeli regime and of its monstrous Apartheid wannabe state, is already definite and imminent.

No war and no form of bullism will ever work again in frightening a country into submission, as the technology has given even to the poorest of nations, the ability to built weapons which allowed it to defend themselves even from the strongest of monsters.

And just like the sward was surpassed by the gun powder of guns, which were a outdated by the one of automatic weapons, the era of warships and of Ariel bombardment, is now passed by the one of drones and missiles, capable of being launched from anywhere to pretty much anywhere, reach a stealth and a speed never imagined before, and which can be fabricated and fulled virtually anywhere.

The United Nations Security Council for coercion, bribery and war.

Following the war a Security Council’s meeting was held on the 31 of February.

Entitled “the situation in the Middle East”, the show took place in the New York headquarters of the United Nations, and was perhaps one of the most revolting thing I have ever seen, yet a perfect example for showing the blatant spectacle of what they call “the epstein class”, giving a full display of their most vicious and acid side.

So called “ambassadors” acting like the worst actors you can imagine, playing the part of someone which after three days from the start of a war of aggression, unaware of the most blatant warcrimes by the U.S. and israel committed, as if without any idea that the US and israel had started to bomb Iran and that in the process they had already committed a massacre of more than 100 school girls, or worse, to play the part of someone pretending that a nation or more together should have the right to bomb another nation, and that the bomb nation should accept to be bombed and refrain from retaliating.

A shitshow, of pure sadism and racism, in which those which should be supposed to be diplomats and intelligent people, are replaced by ugly trolls, sickos and brainwashed haters, which under the watch of the worst and most crimes enabler Secretary General, like bullies spewing hate, threats, vulgarity and insults, live, and on the real diplomats, the UN, and on decency and humanity.

Aside from the fact that contrary to what took place in countries like Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya and Syria, countries controlled by not so popular leaders, and which’s power and wealth was maintained in a small region, Iran, much larger in size and which’s wealth, distributed across the entire republic, is not a country in which the opposition to what the west calls “regime”, would allow for a violent overthrown of its government.

In fact, the so called, calls for liberation of Iran through war, which the US, israel and some of their partners in crime have been advocating for in the UN meeting, have been met with massive demonstrations both in Iran and around the world, where millions of people have been demonstrating in support of the very same people and regime which the US, israel and co. are trying to murder.

The absurd excuse of needing to bomb Iran to prevent it from obtaining a nuclear weapon, is completely preposterous.

Aside from the fact that much worst regimes such as the one in Pakistan which massacres protestors, tortures and imprisons and executes opposition leaders, and by far mor extremists than Iran, have their own nuclear weapons and that Iran, much more moderate, by religion cannot have or built one for its own defense, and that someone should be entitled to wage a war on it because it chose not to built one, is completely absurd.

If Iran wanted to built a nuclear weapon, it would have already done it a long time ago.

To be clear about it, just like any nation which owns a nuclear plan, if Iran wanted to built a giant dirty bomb, it could have built one even more radioactive than a conventional nuclear weapon already decades ago. .

A dirty bomb, which is classified as a nuclear bomb, is in fact extremely easy and quick to built, as it is made by simply placing spent nuclear rods or radioactive materials into an explosive device which when exploded would shatter to dust the radioactive materials, and spread the deadly particles everywhere the blast and the wind will blow them, and by it, not just contaminating with radioactive dust the places hit by the blast, but also eventually spreading even further and across entire regions.

But perhaps more importantly, the fact that Iran would never risk to hurt what it considers its own people in Palestine, Lebanon, Syria and Jordan, all of which in case of a supposed nuclear strike on israel, would also be devastated by its consequences and for sure, if it did have a ready packed nuclear weapon, just like other nuclear armed nations, would not suicide its own people by initiating a nuclear war.

Because of the fact that whilst Iran, following decades of attacks, threats and of sanctions, has had the time to built its own weaponry to prepare it self for a war which was already announced, it has not only managed to design its indigenous production of weapons and to stockpile massive amounts of munitions, missiles and drones, but also to built underground infrastructures for the production of missiles and drones, which practically, should the war not end soon, would allow it to keep on fighting till the total depletion of its adversaries munitions, and in the process completely finishing to destroy what is left of the US and foreigner military bases which are threatening its existence.in the region

But than again, realizing that no moral or legal ground to do so exists, the hope is for nato to decide to protect its own interests and state members by it self suspending the U.S. and ordering a no fly zone over Palestine and over the entire Middle East to both US and its demonic partner israel.

After all, Gaza has also all the gas and oil which European nations could use, and re establishing ties with the freed Palestine, Lebanon, Iran and all the other gulf states, is a much better prospect than one of continuing to pay warmongers and Genocidaires for it.

Demonstrations must continue, and massive boycotts and protests must once again, make the fraudsters and conspirators sitting in offices understand that their asses are on the line, and that this madness must end now.

As I’m typing, more missiles are being shot on the people of Iran which in defiance of the monsters trying to kill them and telling them that the bombs which they are dropping on their heads and killing their spiritual leaders, family and friends, are to bring them freedom.

The psychopathic mind which can not see any logic beyond what is his conviction, Not unable but unwilling to reason, like the never grown up retarded must be seen for what it is and rendered harmless to others.

The U.S. must stop its aggression and demand the surrender of israel.

israel must be disarmed and forced to comply or made face its termination.

In my personal opinion the later is actually the only way to ensure peace not just for the people of the Middle East, but for the ones of the entire world.

Palestine was no ones to be given away and be partitioned. The UN did not hold such a mandate, and the people of Palestine never agreed for it to be allowed.

The institution of israel has been a tragedy and the tragedy which has now been witnessed for two and half years by the entire world, must be ended.

Palestinians are real people, indigenous to their land, and through history they have been keepers and protectors of a land which came to be so great that was renamed as “the Holy land”.

A people so humble and good which because of its welcoming nature, had open the doors to wolfs in sheep clothes, which once in their house, pushed them out and begun shooting at them.

79 years of horror and abuse which could not be kept hidden, all for to give a land of others to depraved people which nobody wanted around, and which instead of serving for the good of all others and to bringing prosperity and peace to the land to them given, enlarged and turned it into a new Sodom and Gomorrah, in which they are drowning in the blood of their victims, and which is now once again burning for its sickness, depravity, perversion and hate, under a rain of fire falling from the sky.

Palestine has the right to be restored as one nation, guardian of the principles of coexistence, respect, and peace which for millennia had kept, and no zionist should ever again set foot in Palestine nor exist anywhere else than in the text of a book of history, a prison or a mental institution for the dangerous and criminally insane.

Palestine, once again, place in which every moderate muslim, christian, jew, and people, which from all peaceful and law abiding spiritual cult, color or race are seen to be equal, under a law which respects people as individuals, and not as cattle, and in which the value of people, is not measured by its religious or political affiliation, but by its actions and deeds.

In the time of regime changes, no other more then the US needs one, the sickness and hatred and wars of aggression must be ended, and the United States must muzzle its dog israel now!

I once again, no longer think israel can ever be allowed to continue to exist anywhere else than in an horror book, nevertheless should it accept to disarm, criminalize zionism, remove all pro discrimination laws, and to embrace the Palestinian people as the true and legitimate indigenous people of the holy land, and to comply to all the arrest warrants, resolutions and court orders of the international Courts, ….

yeah right….

Long live Iran.

Free Palestine, Lebanon, Syria and the Middle East from illegal occupation and from foreigner military bases, and free the world from the plague of eugenics and of Zionism, for to set the world into a prosperous path to a world free from colonialism, deception, fear, threats, and finally at peace.

Sol Sön

Impeach trump Now!

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BDS BOYCOTT DIVEST AND SANCTIONS ISRAEL AND ITS SUPPORTERS.

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