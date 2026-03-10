Wisdom Newsletter

Wisdom Newsletter

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Jaz's avatar
Jaz
Mar 12

The biggest terrorists of the world (US/IS) must be brought to justice!

However we've seen Sweet Karma recently.

Viva Iran!

Viva Palestina!

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Sol Sön's avatar
Sol Sön
Mar 11

Note, I’m still correcting typos and adding images.

Thank you for your support and for sharing.

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