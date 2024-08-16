A new look from a far to the developing Holocaust unfolding in Palestine in front of our very eyes for almost one year now.

As if forced down a spiritual meat grinder, in which the oppressed and those which stand for justice and peace are getting their humanity stumped on over and over by a cabal of eugenists psychopaths sitting in the offices of power, as the brutal Genocidaires are getting more billions to spend on weapons as well as diplomatic endorsement, logistic and military support by politicians and heads of state which, while pretending to be demanding for a so called “ceasefire”, keep on arming war criminals and providing them assistance for the continuation of the horrifying slaughter and dispossession of the Palestinian people.

A psychological warfare designed to depress, subdue and desensitize its audience, portrayed as a war through the display of unjustifiable horrors, supposedly justified and normalized by politicians and news agencies with their main stream programs, describing the horrors and warcrimes as supposed “acts of self defense” or “military operations”, crafting the illusion of a supposed consent and of and alleged legality of horrors and warcrimes, which never was and never will be consented or legalized.

Fabricating narratives to suit their sponsors, media control attacking humanity now inundated by images of brutal warcrimes, which as if part of a psychological warfare operation aimed at dehumanizing people and normalize warcrimes, keeps the entire world stuck in a loop of horror and gore, in which every atrocious act is left without any accountability, and every warcrime on a defenseless population is ignobly and viciously being ignored or justified.

Horrors which in their brutality surpasses even the ones committed during the Second World War, the all sell and indiscriminate mass killing, the torture, the rapes, the imposed starvation, the bombing, the targeting and destruction of Hospitals, tent cities, refugee camps, essential infrastructures, safe zones and homes of people made guilty for being Palestinians and collectively punished for not wanting to renounce to their land, heritage, dignity and human rights, and by brutality and terror, pushed to abandon their homes.

A monstrous Genocide started with the foundation of the zionist wannabe state, which have continued for over 76 years with its forceful displacement and slow extermination and ethnocide of the Palestinian people, and which on October the seventh 2023, have exploded into a new Holocaust..

An Holocaust unfolding in front of millions of cameras, and which now justified by monsters, which talking from the United Nations and from the television and broadcasting channels of the mass media, like mercenaries, prostitute themselves for the benefit of their sponsors, promoting wars and poisons, and whitewashing crimes through the lying faces of its sold out and coconspirators politicunts and news anchors, selling the lies to the world for fame and for their personal economic gain.

A new massacre and warcrime, called by the media the “attack on a school”, which saw over 100 worshipers in prayer, slaughtered by missiles and shells defined as an “attack on a school”, while in effect, an attack on worshipers gathered in a mosque, is yet an other of whitewashed warcrime, which leaves no doubts or cover for the devious attempt to coverup what is most likely the biggest mosque massacre recorded in world’s history.

Rare image of the mosque directly targeted , the clip from which you can see that it was the mosque which was targeted is available in the bottom of the article.

The idea of a church, which a mosque is, being deliberately bombed while the priest is holding mass, is I guess to brutal and horrific to be justified by politicians and medias, hence, once again, the media rumps up with its absurd justifications, once again describing the warcrime to be the result of a “military operation on a school housing terrorists”, and in having resulted in the killing of 19 hijackers, hoop sorry I meant, “terrorists”.

So called terrorists for which no evidences regarding their alleged terrorist activities is provided, and which in effect, even if such already debunked allegation were to be true, could not have been targeted while in a freaking church preying.

The world has never witnessed the barbarity and horror, which have been pumping out on the screens of all world’s medias.

The summary killing, the bombing of city centers, power plants, wells, Hospitals, the cutting of water and aid supply to a population of close to two and half million, the locking down of a country condemned to the slaughter in a small strip of land transformed into a kill box or an extermination camp, in which the people trapped and besieged, have been left by the United Nations to be massacred by rapist monsters and genocidal demons.

Genocidal monsters remotely operated by wireless technology, like machines or drones with no soul or moral restraint, injected with frequencies and drugs which turns them into blind killing machines, frequencies and waves designed to trigger genocidal instincts, and sounds feeding the indoctrination to the darkest of cults which was ever conceived, turning man into beast,

Indoctrination to make them believe to be above the “human animals”, sees them become worth less then human and beasts.

Worshiping death and feeding it life, drunk on the blood of the innocent and on the power of deception and fear, continue to massacre and destroy for more then 10 months under the watch of spineless and corrupt representatives and heads of state, which aware of the facts on the ground at list as much as the billions who have watched the horror unfold on their televisions and on the net, instead of doing what is theirs to be done and immediately kick out the ambassadors and closed their embassies and consulates, impose sanctions and severed ties with the genocidal maniacs, despite the obvious continuation of the Genocide turned Holocaust, while verbally condemning the atrocities, violating their laws and public announcements, and continues to trade, do business and send weapons to the indicted for the crime of Genocide, apartheid wannabe state and its Genocidal dictators.

Horrors and mass killings, destruction and despair, enforced by an army of rapists, of which’s representatives, indicted for warcrimes and crimes against humanity, and of which’s arrest warrants delayed by the UK at first, and then by the US and Germany, have not been enforced, and claimed for months now, to be awaiting for approval by an entity and persons which does not officially exist.

Meanwhile while the population of Gaza is being bounced around and being constantly bombed, sniped, murdered and collectively tortured across the entirety of Palestine, more people are being massacred, home being demolished and land is being stollen, and people are being forcefully removed from their land, while dozen are being kidnapped, to be starved and tortured in a satanic ritualistic sadism display, carried out by monsters which, indoctrinated to believe the life of non members of their nefarious clan to have no human value, or to be worth less then the one of animals, publicly mistreats, abuses, kidnaps and kills them.

Raping and torturing, killing and destroying, with no respect for humans or things, bombing mosques, churches, destroying cemeteries, archeological sites and national archives, acting in the desperate attempt to remove an entire people from existence, blinded by hate, not realizing that instead of deleting the Palestinian people from History, they are deleting their own.

All truth revealed, the world is coming to understand why such cult has been banished again and again, with its nefarious people expelled from every place in which they tried to settle for to impose their vicious and supremacists doble face abomination.

As if the truth could always be distorted, and phony myths accepted as we were still living in the

dark ages, this time around there will be no hiding from the horror and sickness it promulgates and enforces on the entire world, and as the monster which in essence it is, and with no place to hide its nefarious presence and will, will be this time for good its disappearance.

As a black dot in the book of the world’s history, of it the only memory which will be left is the one of a vicious and dead monster.

Such is the destiny which the zionists have chosen for their colonialist project and enterprise, as they bring the hate and rancor of the entire world to the country which they are meant to protect and represent.

Braking the propaganda loop

And while the people, blasted by the propaganda machine and by an army of technicians hitting them with frequencies and sounds designed to trigger their emotions and in a cognitive warfare operation, make them subject to a psychological torture conceived to keep them frightened and subdued, facing the horrors now coming to their doorstep, are anyway coming out in the streets to demand for the end of the atrocities, as the masses are awaking from the big lie.

As if deliberately trying to incite hate and racism, the propaganda machine now in full gear in its trying to ignore the voices of those protesting, and trying to convince the world that the majority of israelis are for the continuation of the Holocaust which their dictators have unleashed on the Palestinian people, in a new type of psyop, designed to incite more racial hate against all jews, and keep on claiming that those protesting amd demonstrating, are not doing it to stop a Genocide, but on absurd claims of antisemitism.

As such mass media, continues to hammer and hide the demonstrations and action of people opposing the zionist regime, and fabricate the illusion of supposed general consent which accordingly, sees all israeli to be for the continuation of the Genocide, even though in reality they are in their thousands demonstrating against their government, and the claim of them being at large for the continuation of the slaughter of the Palestinian people is far from the truth.

As we look at the situation in Gaza and in the rest of Palestine, becomes impossible to avoid to see that the bias of some countries, goes beyond any apparent sense of logic, as they continue to victimize those committing a new Holocaust by publicly bombing civilians in among others, hospitals, tent cities, churches, mosques, ambulances, humanitarian shelters, areas defined as safe zones, collectively punishes a population of over 2 and half millions, kidnaps people of all ages, tortures, rapes and murder them in its detention centers, directly targets policemen, doctors, first responders, journalists, and continues to declare it self the most moral army and vanguard of humanity, as well as entitled to a land to which even according to newly released recommendations and laws delivered by the International Court of Justice, israel, must withdraw all of its forces, leave the territories it illegally occupies, and pay compensation for its belligerent and prolonged illegal occupation.

As such, should be obvious that what is happening in Palestine, is not the continuation of a war, but is the unfolding plan of conspirators, which after taking office in the UN and removed everyone opposing their eugenic plan for mass extermination via toxic injections disguised as supposed “vaccine” and its digital dystopia, vailed under the form of a supposed “health pass” which should allow us or not, to live our life under democratic and human rights laws, or being outcast or imprisoned, are pushing for a nefarious agenda which accordingly, as we can all see, wants to destroy our inalienable rights and the rule of human rights, along with all the treaties for weapons control and rules of war.

Monstrous individuals, playing with words to deceive and to allow the horror which at the same time as they condemn, they also justify under insane pretense.

Repeating the lies, as if they would not be aware of the evidences which proves them false, and trying to justify people which have already been found guilty for the commission of the most horrific of warcrimes and crimes against humanity, pretending a supposed right to self defense of those trespassing and brutalizing every person, animal and thing which comes their way, neglecting the fact that an occupier entity, it is not defending but attacking, and that the only ones which may claim the right to self defense, are those attacked on their own land.

The false flag operation, which after the repetitive warnings indicating to an immediate attack, saw israeli militia to be deliberately withdrawn from their posts on October the seventh, along with the deliberate withhold of troops for at list 6 hours and for the initiation of the criminal and Genocidal “Hannibal directive”, which saw over a thousand israelis and Palestinians slaughter in cold blood by the israelis, which after fabricating false evidences and claiming of false, heinous and horror stories of rape and of decapitated children, allegedly carried out by the Palestinian fighters by it described as “terrorists”, even though such allegations have all been debunked, the Palestinians are actually the rightful owners of the illegally occupied territories on which it carried out its attack, and the israeli army acting under the infamous Hannibal directive is in effect the one responsible for the death of most of the Israelis killed that day.

A false flag operation which saw the Palestinian freedom fighters caught in a trap set up by the zionist conspirators for to find the long awaited pretext to initiate their final war of conquest on the Palestinian people.

Killed by drones and helicopter gunships, as well as by tanks and jets, which pounded the kibbutz in which israeli colonizers were hiding or being held by the Palestinian fighters, as well as massacring party goers, and everyone attempting to flee in their vehicles.

Evidences of such crimes, had already publicly circulated from that very day, and should have made the representatives of those countries of which’s citizens were taken as prisoners, to act and to stop the barbarism and atrocities and established a negotiation table for the release of the prisoners, but instead, conspiring with the israeli regime, as we all witnessed, they abandoned their own citizens under the insane bombardment of a Genocidal entity which have ever since, claimed to be attempting to free its people by starving, sniping and bombing them.

A conspiracy signed United Nations, which going against each and every one of its own laws, continues to pretend to be acting for peace, while in reality, only prolonging the suffering and horrors, and providing a platform from which to insult humanity, and persist in shielding warmongers and Genocidaires which for their hate crimes alone, should have already been expelled and locked out from the United Nations, and arrested for inciting terror and hate crimes.

A conspiracy which continues to unfold in front of everyone’s eyes, as the phony representatives of the UN, continue to justify the warcrimes, and instead of speaking out against the force displacement and starvation, or the targeting of doctors and of medical facilities, or the one of the over 200 of its own staff members murdered by the insane bombing and shooting of the apartheid regime, are again pushing for vaccines, as if they should be the solution to the rampant spread of famine, starvation and waterborne diseases.

And on this note, while the medias and NGO are shouting about new skin diseases for children, censured doctors in the west are saying that skin disease are never limited to an age, and that skin rushes of the type shown to effect the children of Gaza, are of the kind typical side effect of vaccines in the first place.

So yes, bombs for aid, vaccines for hygiene, and dictators and Genocidaires as representatives, the United Nations of vaccination, killing humanity for world domination.

The final stone on the zionist grave.

An other hot news which never made it to the headlines, is the one of Turkey joining the SouthAfrica invocation of the Genocide Convention, in which beside giving support to the case already started by SouthAfrica, and limited to Gaza, case also endorsed and cosponsored by several other countries, Turkey as asked the court to include the rest of Palestine as the forceful transfer of people from their homes along with the destruction of their properties and confiscation of their land, is also a crime under among other, the explicit rules of the Genocide Convention.

Below some of the highlights of the request, as well as the link to the full archive of public documents provided by the International Court of Justice.

Click here for the Turkish application

Click here for the full archive of the case.

Charges for the crime of Genocide across the Palestinian territories can not be avoided, as israel as now officially broken all the laws on the book, and evidences of its heinous warcrimes can no longer be kept hidden.

The International Court of Justice have the duty to declare israel in breach of the Genocide convention, by so doing, it will automatically start procedures for to find out who financed and armed the Genocide, as in its chart, also the job to find those complicit in what is the most horrific of crime, Genocide.

Observations

It seams obvious that such judgment would see heads of state and their representatives, indicted for complicity in Genocide, a crime for which once again, the sentence is equal if not more grave, than the one given for murder.

It is so obvious that as the conspiracy is so wide spread, the only mean for it to survive is through more wars.

Wars which would see millions killed and would result in the retrogression of the human race to something resembling the Stone Age, or maybe even worst, as the high tech weapons now in the arsenals of the Genocidaires elitist are also nuclear, and could destroy life as we know it.

On this bases, objectively, I don’t see any way out of this madness, which would not be asking for a massive mobilization of people, as it is only when entire families come out to demonstrate and the demonstrations are truly massive that the army joins the crowd and removes the war criminals and traitors, and assists its people in restoring the democratic and constitutional rule of the law.

Should also be obvious to everyone by now that we are already living under the satanist rule of the elitist, and that their eugenist ideals are nothing less then genocidal, as they embody the essence of perversion, “see Olympic opening”

Deception “see ceasefire now while providing 20 billions extra to the Genocidaires”, and terror, “see how they bombed 300 people praying in a mosque and called it a school bombing.

And pure satanism, as Un state members condone the brutal warcrimes, and ignore the laws and treaties to which they are bound by law.

Below, yet an other brutal attack by a mob of satanists which attacked last night a village setting homes, cars and people a blaze.

Share

Will the oppressed and repressed people of the Arab world react and expel the racists and haters which have for too long invaded their land and stollen their riches, or will they continue to be subdued, robed of their wealth and exterminated as they watch their own people continue to be exterminated by their haters and monsters?

Or will the International Court of Justice and International Criminal Court decision be quick enough to put an end to the atrocities and save israel from itself?

Or will the israelis overthrow their dictators and save the Palestinians and themselves.

To such questions I don’t have an answer yet, all I know is that the horror must stop, and that those responsible for it, sooner or later, will have to answer for their crimes, and the sooner that happens, the more innocent lives will be spared.

UNGA or United Nations General Assembly, have the power to call for immediate action outside of the bias and Genocidaires controlled UNSC, and by invoking for a resolution to be passed under United for peace, it can by a two third majority decide sanctions and military action without the approval of the UNSC.

UNGA have also the power to suspend or remove UNSC member states from its council.

Both options must be eventually invoked as the UNSC can not be guided by a nation which refuses to obey International law and its own rules.

Only through unity we will find peace, and only through justice we will be able to maintain it, we must not be scared by stories crafted to keep us frightened and subdued to a system of deception and of perversion of morals and social standards.

We must all unite for peace for to end the vicious cycle of sickness and despair initiated by a rabid pack of sick eugenists and warmongers which would rather see the planet go up in flame than step down from their dominant positions and offices of power.

No more left, right and center paradigms and divisions, no more believing in the deadly lies of a pack or sociopaths and eugenist and in their sold out mass media of propaganda, perversion and gore.

One people United for justice, for a world in which we can all live in peace and without wars.

Continue to manifest your support for the end of the atrocities and horrors in Gaza and in the rest of Palestine, continue or join the protests against the Genocide in Palestine.

Demand the application of all of the provisional measures ordered by the International Court of Justice included sanctions and suspension of israeli diplomats, businesses and representatives.

Demand boots on the ground to protect the civilians, first responders, aid workers and journalists the withdrawal of israeli militia from Gaza and from all its illegally occupied territories, and the unhindered entrance of the needed aid and of assistance to rescue the battered, starved and tortured Palestinian population.

Demand accountability for the warcrimes for all of those who have allowed this Genocide to be turned into an Holocaust.

We must also demand accountability for all of those public figures who have and are inciting to racism and to the denigration of the Palestinian people, as their hate crimes, are the ones which do society most harm.

Defend the rights to dignity and to equal rights under the principles of our inalienable rights as members of the Human Race.

Demonstrate your support for Palestine and for demanding accountability for those who have allowed this Genocide to continue.

BDS BOYCOTT DIVEST AND SANCTIONS AND DEMAND THE IMPLEMENTATION OF ALL PROVISIONAL MEASURES AND RECOMMENDATIONS MADE BY THE INTERNATIONAL COURT OF JUSTICE AND FOR THE EXECUTION OF THE ARREST WARRANTS AGAINST THE ISRAELI GOVERNMENT.

DEMAND FOR THE EXECUTION OF THE WARENT ISSUED BY THE INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT, THE DEPLOYMENT OF PEACEKEEPERS TO PUT AN END TO THE ATROCITIES AND ILLEGAL OCCUPATION.

FREE PALESTINE AND THE WORLD FROM THE PLAGUE OF ZIONISM.

Sol Sön

Thanks for reading Wisdom Newsletter! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share