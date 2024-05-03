What is to follow is an other dive into the dystopian reality in which we are all, from near or from far, finding ourselves in, as well showing the way out from it.

Politicians and heads of states of the richest countries trying to legalize Genocide and destroy the rule of law, spying technology harvesting data of every human being, algorithms set to censure dissent, social credit systems designed to coerce and subdue, impositions of dictatorial rule decided by unelected individuals and corporate run institutions, black out of information and malicious propaganda by state or corporate run medias as well as by so many of the so called alternative medias, showing the atrocities and at the same time playing damage control by justifying the unjustifiable in their blatant attempt to bring about the normalization of Genocide and warcrimes.

The demonization of laureates, professors, teachers, doctors, journalists, writers, bloggers, and of anyone opposing the blob’s narratives, the censorship of informations and the threats of corporate run states which are literally destroying human rights to impose their sponsors digital dystopia and population reduction programs, all supposedly made mandatory by their unlawful emergency laws and unconstitutional amendments to the laws and treaties.

All part of the same plan, the programed dehumanization of humanity through the floating of horrific images and videos, shown for months for the normalization of atrocities and war crimes, all in plane site and for everyone to see.

This is the situation in which, with if we like it or not, we are all in, as the people which through what is n technical term called “conspiracy” and “global coup”, have taken control of our nations.

The beginning of the end.

This process started long ago, and only thanks to technology, could culminate into what it did.

As humanity gave the keys of the kingdom to the IT wizards, governments became their subjects

Or is it, let’s infect people with lies and further infect them with gene altering “alleged” vaccines?

Spying in ways which would make the spying of the Gestapo look like child play, those which purchased their seats in the parliaments and high chambers, unable to legally spying on their citizens, with the advent of data transfer via a mobile phone, begun subcontracting and buying people’s data from private so called security firms.

This begun in 2001 and became enforced globally by the infamous US “patriot act “, with which the rule of law was destroyed to be replaced by the one of “POLICE STATE”.

Which brings me to an other question, what’s up with their physical shape?

Does this looks normal too you?

A police state with no borders, in which nations become forced to accept the rule of the obliteration of the law, imposed through such nefarious act and it’s sick servants.

By allowing the state to hire private firms for data collection, the state, or better yet who managed it, could now spy on its citizens without need for a court authorization, and impose punishments through censorship and sanctions without a court order or a trial.

This culminated in 2008 with the take down of the stock market, which took away all the money and and resources of those who stood for decency, law and order, and reworded the thieves and criminals of the new wannabe technocrats dictators.

In 2010, this process was completed with the introduction of the infamous synthetic search engines system, which removed all relevant article and informations once available through what was called “organic search engines”, and replaced it with its corporate owned medias propaganda and lies.

Since then, spying algorithms and apps masked under the benevolent term “cookies” have been forced on everybody, as more and more sites, would no longer allow you to visit them if you don’t accept their spying apps or “cookies”.

A psychological warfare unleashed on humanity, forced to accept to by spied on in exchange of a supposed peace which should be theres in first place anyway.

A form of social credit benefit for the subdued and compliant, for the normalization of the destruction of its civil and moral rights.

Since then, after the slap on the face, or better yet kick with a boot on the head of all of those which would not believe the world could ever witness what it was made to witness during the years of the scamdemic, governments have become completely highjacked by the blobs of the wef and of its capture who and UN, and as we can all see, are now assisting the ethnic cleansing and Genocide taking place in Palestine, as in blatant violation of all morality, international laws and conventions, they are continuing to arm the Genocide and shield its enforcers from prosecution.

The Holocaust enablers

Many comprise in such list, as the Genocidal war on Palestine begun with clear evidences that both the October 7th brake out and the massacre which followed was an inside job or at best deliberately allowed to happen, and that no attempts of negotiation was ever made before the beginning of the massacres which followed.

Clear evidences of deliberate targeting of israelis by the israeli forces, was also evident from the start of this Holocaust, as the israeli army activated its infamous “Hannibal directive”, targeting and killing and destroying not just its own soldiers and army base, but also party goers, all vehicles on the road, and many houses in which both Palestinian militia and their prisoners were sheltering

Most cars were destroyed by drones and helicopter’s machine gun fire.

As the mass media fail to show any of such evidences, and instead echoed scripted lies about terrorist playing football with infants heads or women breasts, or about 40 beheaded children, babies cooked in ovens, mass rapes, and other obscenities which turned out to be all false, it did not show any of the real footage which anyhow circulated on the internet, in which it was evident from the start that the israeli soldiers shot at everybody included the partygoers and hostages.

Completely ignoring any and all civil duty for the protection of the hostages of war, the israeli government refused any and all forms of negotiations, and begun from day one in its Genocidal campaign, dragging wit it all other nations of which’s citizens had been captured, countries which instead of trying to save their own citizens and the life of countless victims of the israeli brutal bombing, continued to support the Genocidal intent of the israeli government to indiscriminately murder all Palestinians in Gaza, as well as brutalize, arrest and terrorize all of those residing in the rest of Palestine and beyond.

As we have learned, this form of collective punishment was not limited to the Palestinian people living on the Palestinian land, but also against those living in what is defined as israel and beyond, as Palestinians and their supporters have been harassed, arrested and prevented from demonstrating in many countries.

Beside the repression of demonstrators, mass arrests, house demolitions and public execution have continued in fact not just in Gaza, but also in Palestine proper, were as if the violence on the Palestinian community would not be already enough, the israeli government have continue to arm and militarily protect its brutal colonizers.

And while the world was hypnotized by the propaganda demonizing the Palestinian and glorifying the supposed right of the Genocidal israeli government to massacre civilians under the guise of “self defense”, what was to follow was the most devastating form of bombardment ever witnessed, as it took only some days for israeli medias to declare that the amount of explosive dropped on Gaza was already then comparable to the one of a Hiroshima bomb.

Thousand of craters showing the use of 2000 pound bombs dropped in the middle of refugee camps, as well as on other urban neighborhoods and residential areas, “unequivocally war crimes” were already visible before the first prisoners exchange.

In fact the constant bombardment, which went on for months without any brake till the time of the exchange, had prompted the intervention of the great nation of South Africa, which in turn denounce the already then blatant Genocide and Genocidal intent of the israeli government.

Since then, months have gone by and tens of thousands have been murdered, and beside one more request by South Africa to the International Court of Justice, to once again issue new provisional measures to prevent the attack on the last refugee camp and once safe zone of Gaza, and the refusal by the International Court of Justice to issue new measures, and then one more statement by the same Court on which it once again reinforced its previous provisional measure, the International Court of Justice, have done nothing to uphold the Genocide convention or the rule of law which its supposed to represent and enforce.

With its absurd stand, saying that yes, there is plausible cause and thereby not throwing out the case by Nicaragua which asks the court to impose the halting of arms transfer from Germany to a country which was already then, when the case was opened, using them to commit Genocide, at the same time, the court have decide to be normal the enabling the continuation of the Genocide, by declaring that the court on it self as no jurisdiction and thereby can not impose an arms embargo.

In other words, according to the judges of the International Court of Justice, the arming of a Genocidal entity is for now legal.

Only after the Genocide is confirmed to have taken place, as if the evidences of the targeting of civilians, destruction of hospitals and essential infrastructure, the use of illegal munition, the torture and murdering of prisoners, the famine, and the starving children would not be enough, the International Court of Justice could not do anything but watch the Holocaust taking place till after the International Criminal Court, would have done its job and go after those who are now, enabling and complicit in the Genocide turned Holocaust.

The Judges seems to once again ignore the evidences, according to which with this latest deliberation passed with an almost complete vote in favor, have so today, officially become themselves both Genocide enablers, and sponsors, as with their official statement according to which Germany, country which have criminalized demonstrations in support of the Palestinian and prosecutes people for voicing dissent to its dictatorial rule as well as being one of the major arms suppliers to the Genocidal apartheid wannabe state, is not in breach of international law and can continue to send weapons and bombs to the very same entity which already months ago, it had found in plausible breach of the Genocide Convention.

A shitshow with no precedents in history, in which is now made clear for the entire world that the racism, Genocidal action and intent of a rogue entity armed with nuclear bombs, is for those sitting on the chairs of the highest court legit and normal.

And while people are distracted with the false negotiations for the release of hostages, and the mass media theater of gore, with its outlets decrying the crimes and at the same time continuing to justify them, the massacres continue as if now part of a loop kept on by the medias to normalize atrocities in its blatant attempt to dehumanize, depress and hide any opportunity to put an end to it.

Months of requests to undertake investigations on some of the most horrible crimes ever conceived completely ignored.

Massacres via bombing of entire buildings, of which only some evacuated and at large, never totally, as elderly and disable people have remained stranded in their homes with no way out from the destruction which was to come.

Months of reports of people shot while waving a withe flag, summary executions of women and children, mass graves of prisoners shot or buried alive with their hands tied behind their back, the most horrific and brutal of treatment for prisoners, paraded naked in massive pits or mass graves, standing on their knees while soldiers urinate on them, children targeted even in hospitals with precision munitions and messengers shot after they had delivered the israeli army message, hospitals bombed, sniped, besieged and destroyed, medical staff and patients kidnapped starved of food, medicines and water, tortured, killed and buried in mass graves, the targeting of crowds gathering to collect aid, shot, and bombed by sniper fire, drones and tanks which run over the wounded, or people shot by gun boats indiscriminately firing on everything which moves.

Mass graves and pits used to frighten torture and kill men women and children.

And then, so called kill zones, areas on which anything which moves is being declared as legitimate target and killed, kill zones invisible for people walking as they are delimited by invisible and unknown lines which only the shooter knows.

All crimes for which for months, all the UN agencies have asked to be investigated, and for which nothing has been done.

Months of defining alleged what is blatant, and potential what is certain, months of whitewashing an Holocaust of which they are the true makers.

Guided by an alien to humanity, an organization which has become front cover for mass extermination, first killing millions by toxic mandates, than whitewashes Genocide to normalize mass murder and destroy all the rules of war.

Horrific images of war constantly broadcasted to make people insensible to the horrors and dehumanize the viewers, censorship and demonization of dissent, carbon foot print for your enslavement, digital ID for owning all your rights, social credits to keep you subdued, and the constant fear of war to obtain your compliance and servitude.

And yes, the UN for Genocide and pandemic mind control and its owners, the who and wef, have already a slogan which you can see for your self, it goes “you will own nothing and be happy”

So yes this are the people which for months have been telling us how bad it is, and which have virtually done nothing to stop it, and if you keep on thinking that if they are left to their own devise something good can ever happen, than think again.

Above mass grave discover by the Al Shifa hospital Gaza Holocaust 2024

Below, The Police State of America and its finest beasts at work.

Now more than ever before is important for everyone to join the protests, class actions and legal procedures, to demand not only for the end of the horrors, but for accountability for all of those responsible for so much terror and suffering and gore.

Time to stand up to the police state and protect our students as they are the ones representing our future and the one of humanity.

Time to say enough is enough and take back our world from those who want to poison it destroy it.

Time to stand up for our rights to peace and well being, and to take down those which have taken over our countries and which are now for the all world too see, attempting to destroy our humanity, our planet, and freedom.

Freedom peace and justice for Palestine and for the entire world.

Sol

