Here one more in-depth analysis of the current political situation in the Middle East, as well as a look at the geopolitical agenda played in the background of the political theater of the United Nations and of its corporate owned mass media/propaganda machine.

After the Israeli official declaration of war on Lebanon and Iran, manifested through the target bombing of Lebanese commander and of the once elected Palestinian prime minister, peace negotiator and diplomat representative of the political branch of the hamas government, this time traveling on a diplomatic mission in Tehran, the UNSC, United Nations security council, is called in to act in condemnation of the crimes.

NewYork 1august 2014.

After the double israeli terror attack of the 30th and thirty first of July 2024, attacks on the capitals of Lebanon and Iran, terrorist attack carried out by air strikes on buildings located, in the metropolitan area of Beirut Lebanon, where the target was the second in command of the Hezbollah fighters group, group which is now and since the beginning of the Genocidal israeli campaign, bravely fighting against the horrific holocaust unleashed on the Palestinian people by the zionist armed militia which have taken absolute command of that United Nations creation, “israel”, which only hours after striking at the city of Beirut, was then viciously striking also the leader of the political branch and main peace negotiator of hamas, this time by bombing a residential area of the suburb of Tehran in Iran.

Bombing by projectile of which’s type not yet identified, in which the head of the political arm of hamas, former prime minister of the Palestinian state, and actual chief peace negotiator of the elected group in charge of Gaza and of negotiations for the ceasefire and the release of prisoners was assassinated, the United Nations security council, was once again gathered and called to address the situation arising from this blatant warcrimes and attack on the sovereignty of both Lebanon and Iran.

The attacks, which allegedly took place as some kind of form of retaliation for the death of 12 civilians, most of which children and the wounding of scores more, horrible attack which took place on a Druze’s children playground few days earlier in occupied Syria, and which israel had defined as an attacks on its territories by the hands of the Lebanese defense front of hezbola.

To contrast such lies though, the stand off and protest of the community of the Druze struck by the missile strike which instead, declared the missile to be coming from israel and not Lebanon as the israelis claimed, as well as that the territory on which it exploded, to be occupied Syrian Golan, which by fact even if illegally occupied, does not belong to the israeli territories but to the Syrian one.

The Golan is in effect one more of the areas which israel illegally occupies, and of which the majority of the population have since their capture, continued to define themselves as Syrians and refused to be annexed to israel.

In fact, in reality as many videos and testimonies have proven, it is the israelis the ones which are actually being accused by the very same people it claims to be defending, to have been the perpetrator of the bombing which saw once again, at list 12 children massacred and scores more wounded, in what by all standards is by so many being defined as yet an other falseflag operation, designed to fabricate an excuse for to attack Lebanon, and for to ultimately provoke an all out war on both Lebanon and Iran.

Beside the blatant violations which in effect sums up to a direct declaration of war against both countries, the attacks which were carried out by hitting with missiles urban and densely populated areas, and by a bomb or a missile shot on the guest house in which the diplomat was housed by Iran, which had invited him for the inauguration of its new president, represent one more grave and undeniable violation of international laws, and once again, a plain and simple declaration of war.

Targeting of civilian infrastructure, a an act defined as warcrime for good reasons.

Killing many civilians caught in the blast or in the collapse of their homes reduced to rubles by the missiles and bombs, and causing terror among the population of both countries, the so called targeted assassination of state and military officials, are by fact, a blatant violation of international law, and a warcrime under the Geneva convention.

Violating all ethics and codes of conduct, such immoral type of so called “targeted assassinations”, condoned by sold out westerner countries are in effect illegal, as they constitute among other, arbitrary executions, acts of collective punishment as well as acts of terrorism.

Such type of illegal and indeed terroristic fashion of murdering people by drones, under the pretext of “self defense”, and the oxymoron term of “preemptive strikes” was in effect initiated by the US during its illegal war on Afghanistan, during which, beside officially declaring it self above all laws, threaten the world court with its terroristic “Hague act” and declared the US population to be under military law, by ways of its so called “patriot act” defined as necessary anti terrorism laws, laws which in effect, removes all inalienable rights, turning every citizen into a potential terrorist under the eyes of their inquisitors.

It was in fact in this time that the murdered civilians and victims of this so called targeted air strikes and assassinations, became rebranded with the name of “collateral damage”, and the use of drones for to carrying out such type of attacks, after blocking the courts of which’s job would have been the one of condemning such type of terrorist operations, it became “normalized”.

Such insanity, defined as targeted drone assassinations, became in fact first used to strike people in villages and remote places, till the ignored warcrime became brought to a level, In which even people living in cities have been made target.

As new fashion for dictators and rich gangsters, killing by drones and striking people in urban areas, was actually something publicly started by the trump administration, which in 2020 ordered the killing of a senior Iranian government figure “Soleimani”, killed by drone strikes which struck his vehicle as he was getting out of it to board a plane scheduled for departing from the international airport of Bagdad Iraq, act of war and blatant warcrime which instead of being condemned as the act of terrorism which it is, as slowly become one more of those ignored warcrimes which, as ignored by the international criminal court, as become a standard procedure, allegedly justified as act of “self defense”.

As if it would be somehow legal to kill people and families living in any building just because some alleged criminal or terrorist is in the same building, or if the targeting of civilian infrastructure would be something which could ever be excused, overlooked or ignored, does not change the fact that such type of actions remain illegal, and they can not be better defined then as acts of terrorism and a blatant warcrime.

With if a bomb is placed in a building by individuals, dropped or launched by a multi billion dollar plane, a drone, a rocket launcher, a mortar or whatever type of hand held weapon, the outcome is still the same, the indiscriminate killing, potential mass casualties, destruction of property, and above all, an horrific act of terror on a civilian population.

On this bases, both the Iranian and the Lebanese government, which both struck with a gap of time of just a few hours between the two terrorist attacks, victims of such acts of deadly aggression, have once again asked the security council to condemn such acts of terrorism, and to oblige the perpetrator to comply to the court orders, UN resolutions and provisional measures, as well as to rightfully demand accountability for those responsible for such heinous crimes.

As every time since the start of this Genocidal campaign, while the largest block of countries have condemned the warcrimes, denounced them and demanded immediate compliance to international laws, the usual Genocidaires representatives of a few western countries, have continued to defend the warcrimes, and failed to stand up for the principles of morality and Justice, or the law to which they are meant to equally uphold.

In a desperate attempt to justify their own colonial essence and rule, rule which they still impose on the countries they illegally occupy and maintain as their supposed legal colonies, they have done and are continuing to do their outmost to defend the warcrimes and Genocide, which in the end they will inevitably be made to face as direct consequence of their complicity in the support and arming for beings, already under investigation for the crime of Genocide, as well as already declared as wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Both Iran, Lebanon, Palestine and Syria, have in fact nobly offered a truce and the end of all fightings, in exchange for the immediate cessation of the hostilities in Gaza and in Palestine, and once again proven to be willing to establish dialog for to end all forms of aggressions, and for to establish peaceful relations with the people of israel.

Anyhow, their attempt to convince the Genocidal regime to change its stand, has been met with more bullism and slander by the part of the Genocidaires, which considering themselves to be above all ethics, moral codes and laws, have continued to spit on the open hand to them given in sign of peace.

For those who still think that the US should be some how victim of a zionist trap, here the crude fact.

US justifies a settler colonial state. exactly because itself is a settler colonial state.

Like all other countries which still pretend to own colonies, they defend themselves and their wrong doings by showing that others are doing much worst than what themselves are doing to people of which’s land they usurp and occupy.

This farse must end!

And on this note, Africa is kicking out its corrupted politicians and colonizers, when will the Middle East start to seriously Unite to kick out thers?

Here part of the over two hours long deposition, you can also watch the full meting here. “Coming up”

A false war on oil to destroy chances for prosperity and peace.

As I have wrote in nearly all of my previous posts, the false flag war, now turned into an holocaust in Gaza, is part of a much wider plan for world domination, designed to destroy laws of war, normalize Genocide, force cut the use of natural resources, and oblige all nations to comply to a skim which would see the oil reach countries loose their primary form of income, and forcing them to fall in the debt trap of the corporate institutions, now sponsor of the world body of the United Nations and in control of most of its subsidiaries and branches .

Geo engineered weather modification for inducing eat, bias statistics showing the trend of the undeniable growing eat which all countries subject to weather modification programs are made to suffer.

The expansion of asphalting around the world and specially around those places chosen to monitor weather changes, and the geo engineering programs imposed on people without their consent, are the once hidden evidences on plain site, of a conspiracy aimed at terrorizing the masses, and to force them into believe in the necessity for the imposition of new draconian laws which should serve at diminish this supposed catastrophic trend which is plaguing our cities with its unnatural and indeed geo engineered atrocious heat waves.

Laws which in effect attack the natural production of food, to supposedly lower the heat, and which have forced farmers to protest and revolt, is in fact, not a restricted phenomenon, but a global one, as the agenda pushing for such laws, is the one embraced and pushed by the captured United Nation, its subsidiaries, and by its public sponsor, wef.

The very term used to define this so called weather modification programs, “geo engineering”, is in effect key to the understanding that such programs, are not designed with the aim of controlling the weather for the well-being of people, but ones which are intended to define the geographic reengineering of our world, to be achieved through such weather modification programs.

As everything supposedly philosophical or technical which comes out from corrupted and obtuse minds, can never concretize, as it is always based on bias and truly ignorant assumptions made up by people which blindly believe in their superiority and eugenic indoctrination as the only truth, and which have in effect no idea about what it means to be alive outside of the bubble in which they live, all of their plans, based on ignorant assumptions, just like castles made of sand, are always bound to collapse.

Before their complete collapse can be achieved though, the people will have to snap out from the media’s hypnosis and wake up to the reality, a reality in which humanity must raise up and demand the purge of corruption from its institutions, accountability for public statements by state officials, as well as for those made by news anchors, which for profit, spread lies which as we have and, are now in 2024 again seeing, causing a genocide to continue to a point in which is now officially transformed into a new full blown holocaust.

Massacres on a defenseless and encaged population, which have turned the largest concentration camp in world history, in what even some heads of state now defines as “extermination camp”, could have never happened without the drumming of drums of war and lies of the mainstream media.

A land turned into a slaughterhouse in which the displaced population is being bounced around like mouses in a trap, and slowly massacred at a constant paste, while a brutally armed bunch of haters with their genocidal high tech army armed to their teeth, destroys every building and structure, every school and every hospital, targeting women and children as well as doctors, first responders, policemen, journalists, humanitarian workers and even UN staff as if for sport.

Exercising its viciousness by spitting and shredding the books of law, threatening courts, and killing peace negotiators, like demons frightening their victims or better yet bullies bulling their way through, will continue to frighten and bully their ways killing and destroying till they will be met with an overwhelming force.

The UNSC is the organ designed to intervene, and indeed it does have the power to order immediate sanctions and to act, and as the body nominated to maintain security and protect the peace, it must immediately do so.

In a age of equality and social Justice, the world must be freed from the terror and bullism, and through justice and common sense, find its path out from the dungeons of secrecy and belief which have for centuries blinded and hypnotized its vision and judgment.

To do it, as must be done with anything worth fixing, we must make use of the laws which are at our disposal, and together stand up with pride of our achievements, and with no fear in the face of the monsters made of sand, which as history teaches, as the masses gather and rise, are bound to fall.

The obsolete rule of fear, must be replaced by the one of wisdom, as it is only the second one which unites and helps us and fulfill the promises of its logic deductions.

Mean while in Palestine

Beside the continuation of the torture and killing of the civilian population and the targeting of more journalists and of their crew, the famine and spread of disease is rampant specially among the children for ten months now, starved, displaced and forced to survive in unsanitary and horrifying conditions, are falling victims of infections of every kind.

Two more journalists assassinated in yet an other targeted assassination, bring the total number of journalists killed by israel since October the seventh 2023 to well over 200.

“ note, many more journalist have actually being murdered as the number of their crew and assistants murdered along them, which in effect are also journalists, is never added to the one of their frontline and press credential beholder colleagues” .

Same goes for UN staff member killed, “officially 200”, but n reality well over the double of that number as hundreds of volunteers killed which were working for UNRWA, have not be recognized as official UN staff members as they should have been.

In Conclusion,

The United States, must cut its losses and abandon its bloody Genocidal colonial project to its destiny.

The once israeli dream, now turned into the zionist nightmare, must cease to exist, as the damage made is so great that its supposed right to exist as a colony established on Palestinian land, is completely destroyed by the wait of its own atrocities.

God does not love israel, just like a father or a mother can never love a man or woman which hurts children or which acts worst than any animal or beast.

No God does not love israel, and as he is forced to watch and to feel the horror and tragedy by its monsters produced, it anxiously await for its end.

To much horror and suffering in the name of a god which does not exist, and at the offense of the one which does.

One land called Palestine in which equal rights and humanitarian and democratic laws are at the base of its establishment, is the only solution to avert a catastrophe which may result in the start of that nuclear Armageddon for which the zionist Genocidaires and their criminal sponsors have been aiming for.

The insanity and heinous minds of a genocidal pack of rabid dogs, must be recognized for what it is, and consequently, properly addressed and neutralized.

Violent people defending the practice of ethnic cleansing, Genocide and even the rape and torture of their prisoners, do not deserve to be called people, nor can they be seen as someone for which mercy can be aspected.

Only themselves can find the redemption, and only after understanding their wrong doings and stand, can they take the right stands to repair the damage by them done, and be eased from the weight of their own horrible and despicable actions.

A simple request to end violence against people trapped in a concentration camp turned by a genocidal cabal into an one for extermination, is the last chance given to a people which needs to realize its atrocious mistakes.

Mean wile in israel, will the pore jewish people succeed stopping this holocaust end apartheid and save their country and homes, or will the rich zionists cause their total destruction to continue to attempt to play the ever victim?

The time is up.

Demonstrate your support for Palestine and for demanding accountability for those who have allowed this Genocide to continue.

BDS BOYCOTT DIVEST AND SANCTIONS AND DEMAND THE IMPLEMENTATION OF ALL PROVISIONAL MEASURES AND RECOMMENDATIONS MADE BY THE INTERNATIONAL COURT OF JUSTICE AND FOR THE EXECUTION OF THE ARREST WARRANTS AGAINST THE ISRAELI GOVERNMENT.

DEMAND FOR THE EXECUTION OF THE WARENT ISSUED BY THE INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT, THE DEPLOYMENT OF PEACEKEEPERS TO PUT AN END TO THE ATROCITIES AND ILLEGAL OCCUPATION.

FREE PALESTINE FROM THE PLAGUE OF ZIONISM.

Sol Sön

