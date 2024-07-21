Hague, on Friday 19 2024, the International Court of Justice, finally delivers its legal opinion on the situation regarding the Legal Consequences arising from the Policies and Practices of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.

In its deliberation, it declares it sees no reason to throw out the request to deliver its Advisory Opinion as it was requested by Germany, Britain, the US and some banana republic of which’s name I can not remember.

The court so decided that Israel’s decades long occupation of Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is unlawful and must end, and that israel, which is responsible for having endorsed the expansion of its illegally obtained territories, must vacate all illegal outposts and settlements, and pay compensation to the victims of its prolonged belligerent occupation.

The legal advisory opinion was delivered by the ICJ Emeritus President Nawaf Salam.

The court determined based on “extensive evidences” that Israel is among other, exploiting natural resources, illegally evicting and dispossessing the local population of its land, as well as unlawfully appropriating Palestinian resources and undermining the Palestinian peoples’s right to self-determination under international law.

The court also pointed to “Israel’s systematic failure to prevent or punish” settler violence and the “demolition of Palestinian property” in the West Bank, as part of its case that the Israeli government’s actions in the occupied territories are indicative of an attempt to permanently annex land and forcibly transfer Palestinians from their homes.

In the Emeritus Judges words.

“israel is not entitled to sovereignty in any part of the occupied Palestinian territory on account of its occupation, nor can security concerns override the prohibition on acquisition of territory by force,”

Here a readout of the final decisions.

THE COURT,

Unanimously,

Finds that it has jurisdiction to give the advisory opinion requested;

(2) By fourteen votes to one,

Decides to comply with the request for an advisory opinion;

(3)

By eleven votes to four,

Is of the opinion that the State of Israel’s continued presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory is unlawful;

(4)

By eleven votes to four,

Is of the opinion that the State of Israel is under an obligation to bring to an end its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory as rapidly as possible;

(5) By fourteen votes to one,

Is of the opinion that the State of Israel is under an obligation to cease immediately all new settlement activities, and to evacuate all settlers from the Occupied Palestinian Territory;

(6) By fourteen votes to one,

Is of the opinion that the State of Israel has the obligation to make reparation for the damage caused to all the natural or legal persons concerned in the Occupied Palestinian Territory;

(7) By twelve votes to three,

Is of the opinion that all States are under an obligation not to recognize as legal the situation arising from the unlawful presence of the State of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and not to render aid or assistance in maintaining the situation created by the continued presence of the State of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory;

(8) By twelve votes to three,

Is of the opinion that international organizations, including the United Nations, are under an obligation not to recognize as legal the situation arising from the unlawful presence of the State of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory;

(9) By twelve votes to three,

Is of the opinion that the United Nations, and especially the General Assembly, which requested this opinion, and the Security Council, should consider the precise modalities and further action required to bring to an end as rapidly as possible the unlawful presence of the State of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory

You can find the full archive here.

Share

So there you have it, the decision, which some claimed to be not binding and to be simply pro forma , is in effect bounding, as indeed The International Court of Justice, highest Juridical organ of the United Nations, points out to the actual laws governing, and which with its last vote on the issue, (9)with the majority of Judges voting in favor, requesting the intervention of the General Assembly and of the Security Council to quickly resolve the matter, confirms

“Is of the opinion that the United Nations, and especially the General Assembly, which requested this opinion, and the Security Council, should consider the precise modalities and further action required to bring to an end as rapidly as possible the unlawful presence of the State of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory”

Should the security council fail, the case will then shift in the ends of the General Assembly, which by invoking United for Peace, “UNGA”, can call on all nations to vote in favor of a decisive and fully binding resolution.

The decisions taken by the United for Peace motion, can not be vetoed.

And while many may think that we are still far from a solution, think of this.

All investment made on illegal settlements, or on industry developed in the occupied territories, is now officially “illegal”.

Once the resolution is passed, everyone owning stocks or property pertaining or deriving or in anyway connected to the occupied territories, will find his or hers founds frozen as well as potentially charged with “complicity in warcrimes”.

Not surprising is in fact that on the very same day of the Court’s delivering, stock markets, a specially in some countries much invested in illegal settlements, have been frozen.

The blame, given to an internet security firm “crowd strike”, would be laughable if its name wouldn’t be so self explanatory and tragic.

The fact that the zionists have actually destroyed israel, could be almost considered funny, if it wouldn’t have been that so many lives have been lost.

And as we are left to wonder why aren’t the anti zionist people of israel able to depose their blood thirsty and suicidal dictators, we are also left with no other option hider then to wish for a military intervention which can see the end of the suffering for the people, the Genocidaires made to face the tribunals for their warcrimes and crimes against Humanity, and peace and justice restored.

The hidden reasons

Meanwhile, an other fact which seams to be completely ignored by all medias, including those which pretend to be in favor of a Palestinian Nation, and not understood by the great majority of people, is the true reason behind the continuation of that vicious israeli practice we know as “ethnic cleansing”.

Ethnocide or ethnic cleansing, is the complete destruction of entire families, practiced for decades by the isramerican zionazi, as they are trying to eliminate those families which have legal claims on the land which the israeli colonizers illegally occupies.

This Genocidal practice, is in fact, the biggest secret on plan site, and argument never touched by anybody, with if news agencies, journalists or political figures, no one is permitted to discus ethnic cleansing for what it really is, as every time israel commits a new massacre and targets an entire family, no explanation hider then the claim of an alleged mistake or of unexplained brutality is given.

The targeted assassination are instead, as you can now better understand, deliberate actions aimed at once again, murdering families which own home or lands illegally taken ever since 1933, year of the infamous zionist and nazis agreement also known as the “haavara or, the transfer agreement” .

The myth of israel’s legal right of existence on the Palestinian land.

To destroy this myth, which wants israel to hold since 1949, the supposed “legal status” of a state, we must understand that its alleged legality is based on a complete lie and absolute nonsense, since the UN, does not have the power to partition a land of which’s inhabitants are opposed to the partition of their own land and by fact never voted in favor of it.

This was clearly the case since before 1947 , as it was reminded by the International Court of Justice in its deliberation of the 19 in 7 2024, in which it evidenced in its description of the historical background to the conflict now morphed into a full blown Holocaust, how the United Nation had in effect, dropped the resolution in which it was supposed to recognize the wannabe state because “the Arab population of Palestine and the Arab States rejected this plan, contending, inter alia, that it was unbalanced.”

.

Share Wisdom Newsletter

Below an extract from the court deliberation from which you can read with your own eyes what are the facts in the regards of its 1949 bias and thereby “illegal” recognition of the zionist state on the Palestinian land which in effect, renders the 1949 decision null and void as it admits that the Arabs which inhabited the land and which was beyond any and all doubts representing the majority, did not vote in favor of the resolution which would see the partition of their country and their homes and land being P, as we can all see, stollen by the colonizers project.

“II. GENERAL CONTEXT (PARAS. 51-71)

Before turning to the scope and meaning of the questions put to it by the General Assembly,

the Court recalls the general context.

Having been part of the Ottoman Empire, at the end of the First World War, Palestine was placed under a Mandate that was entrusted to Great Britain by the League of Nations. In 1947, the United Kingdom announced its intention to complete its evacuation of the mandated territory by 1 August 1948, subsequently advancing that date to 15 May 1948. In the meantime, on 29 November 1947, the General Assembly had adopted resolution 181 (II) on the future government of Palestine, which “[recommended] to the United Kingdom . . . and to all other Members of the United Nations the adoption and implementation . . . of the Plan of Partition” of the territory, as set forth in the resolution, between two independent States, one Arab, the other Jewish, as well as the creation of a special international régime for the City of Jerusalem. While the Jewish population accepted the Plan of Partition, the Arab population of Palestine and the Arab States rejected this plan, contending, inter alia, that it was unbalanced.

On 14 May 1948, Israel proclaimed its independence with reference to the General Assembly resolution 181 (II); an armed conflict then broke out between Israel and a number of Arab States, and the Plan of Partition was not implemented. By resolution 62 (1948) of 16 November 1948, the Security Council decided that “an armistice shall be established in all sectors of Palestine”. In conformity with this decision, general armistice agreements were concluded in 1949 in Rhodes between Israel and its neighbouring States through mediation by the United Nations, fixing the armistice demarcation lines between Israeli and Arab forces (often later collectively called the “Green Line” owing to the colour used for it on maps).”

“The document Could not be more clear, the Arabs and natives population of Palestine and of its neighbor countries, did not agreed to the partition and were militarily forced to accept the demarcation lines imposed under the threat of war.

Furthermore, resolution 181, was once again ILLEGAL as in the words of the Judges, the local population and neighboring countries had voted AGAINST its implementation.

But let’s read more from the official document.”

“On 29 November 1948, referring to resolution 181 (II), Israel applied for admission to membership of the United Nations. On 11 May 1949, when it admitted Israel as a Member State of the United Nations, the General Assembly recalled resolution 181 (II) and took note of Israel’s declarations “in respect of the implementation of the said resolution” (General Assembly resolution 273 (III)).

In 1967, an armed conflict (also known as the “Six-Day War”) broke out between Israel and neighbouring countries Egypt, Syria and Jordan. By the time hostilities had ceased, Israeli forces occupied all the territories of Palestine under British Mandate beyond the Green Line.

On 22 November 1967, the Security Council unanimously adopted resolution 242 (1967), which “emphasiz[ed] the inadmissibility of acquisition of territory by war” and called for the “[withdrawal of Israel armed forces from territories occupied in the recent conflict]”.

From 1967 onwards, Israel started to establish or support settlements in the territories it occupied and took a number of measures aimed at changing the status of the City of Jerusalem. The Security Council, after recalling on a number of occasions “the principle that acquisition of territory by military conquest is inadmissible”, condemned those measures and, by resolution 298 (1971) of 25 September 1971, confirmed that

“all legislative and administrative actions taken by Israel to change the status of the City of Jerusalem, including expropriation of land and properties, transfer of populations and legislation aimed at the incorporation of the occupied section, are totally invalid and cannot change that status”.

In October 1973, another armed conflict broke out between Egypt, Syria and Israel. By resolution 338 of 22 October 1973, the Security Council called upon the parties to the conflict to terminate all military activity and to start immediately after the cease-fire the implementation of Security Council resolution 242 (1967) in all of its parts.

On 14 October 1974, the General Assembly recognized, by resolution 3210 (XXIX), the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) as the representative of the Palestinian people. By resolution 3236 (XXIX) of 22 November 1974, it recognized “that the Palestinian people is entitled to self-determination in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations”.

On 17 September 1978, Israel and Egypt signed the “Camp David Accords”, which led in the following year to a Peace Treaty between the two countries. Later, a peace treaty was signed on 26 October 1994 between Israel and Jordan. That treaty fixed the boundary between the two States according to the lines set under the Mandate for Palestine.

On 15 November 1988, referring to resolution 181 (II) “which partitioned Palestine into an Arab and a Jewish State”, the PLO “proclaim[ed] the establishment of the State of Palestine”.

In 1993 and 1995, Israel and the PLO signed the Oslo I and Oslo II Accords. In an exchange of letters on 9 September 1993, the PLO recognized Israel’s right to exist in peace and security, and Israel recognized the PLO as the legitimate representative of the Palestinian people. The Oslo I

Accord established general guidelines for the negotiations to be conducted between Israel and Palestine. The Oslo II Accord, inter alia, divided the Israeli-occupied West Bank into three administrative areas (A, B and C) with Area C, which covers more than 60 per cent of the West Bank, being exclusively administered by Israel.

The Oslo Accords required Israel to, inter alia, transfer to Palestinian authorities certain powers and responsibilities exercised in Areas A and B of the West Bank by its military authorities and civil administration. Where such transfers, which have remained limited and partial, have taken place, Israel has retained significant control in relation to security matters.

Following an increase in acts of violence from the West Bank, in the early 2000s Israel began building a “continuous fence” (hereinafter the “wall”) largely in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

A plan of this type was approved for the first time by the Israeli Government in July 2001 and the first part of the relevant works was declared completed on 31 July 2003. Notwithstanding the Court’s opinion in 2004, finding [“the construction of the wall being built by Israel, the occupying Power, in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including in and around East Jerusalem, and its associated régime [to be] contrary to international law]”, the construction of the wall continued, as well as the expansion of settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

Reports indicate that, by 2005, settlers who had been residing in 21 settlements in the Gaza Strip and in four settlements in the northern West Bank, were evacuated pursuant to an Israeli “Disengagement Plan”. By 2023, approximately 465,000 settlers resided in the West Bank, spread across around 300 settlements and outposts, while some 230,000 settlers resided in East Jerusalem. The residents of settlements and “outposts” in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (“settlers”) are predominantly Israelis, as well as non-Israeli Jews who qualify for Israeli nationality under Israeli legislation.

On 29 November 2012, the General Assembly, recalling, inter alia, resolution 181 (II), accorded to Palestine non-member observer State status in the United Nations (resolution 67/19).

In 2016, the Security Council adopted resolution 2334 (2016) in which it urged

“the intensification and acceleration of international and regional diplomatic efforts and support aimed at achieving without delay a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in the Middle East on the basis of the relevant United Nations resolutions, the Madrid terms of reference, including the principle of land for peace, the Arab Peace Initiative and the Quartet Roadmap and an end to the Israeli occupation that began in 1967”.

On 10 May 2024, the General Assembly adopted resolution ES-10/23 in which it “[determines that the State of Palestine is qualified for membership in the United Nations in accordance with Article 4 of the Charter of the United Nations and should therefore be admitted to membership in the United Nations]”.

On 10 June 2024, the Security Council adopted resolution 2735 (2024), whereby it reiterated

“its unwavering commitment to the vision of the two-State solution where two democratic States, Israel and Palestine, live side by side in peace within secure and recognized borders, consistent with international law and relevant UN resolutions, and in this regard stressed the importance of unifying the Gaza Strip with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority”.

***

Share Wisdom Newsletter

And so there you have it, according to international law, the recognition of the apartheid wannabe state, have actually no legal grounds to hang on too hider then the agreements made with the PLO, as its recognition in 1949 was not based on a democratic decision but instead, based on what can not be better described than with the terms “colonialism, terrorism, abuse of power and lies.

Furthermore, the so called 1947 borders, ware in effect violating the rights of the Palestinian people, as they deprive them of most of their natural resources, stealing from the start the great part of its lakes, rivers, forests, traditional agricultural land, and coast line, in effect resulting in taking away the majority of essential resources from the group representing the majority, and illegally transferring ownership of it to the ones which represented the minority.

In conclusion.

The colonial project called israel, is dead, shot in the back by dictators which wanted too much, and for it lost it all.

Will those Israelis which truly believe in democracy and human rights manage to arrest the Genocidaires which have turned their country and flag into the symbols of Genocide, Horror, brutality and destruction?

Although I truly hope for it, I will not rest on it, as so far, after 10 months of an active Holocaust, they have not managed to do anything to stop the massacres.

The world must so react, suspension of agreements, sanctions and warrants must follow.

No fly zone and the deployment of peacekeeping forces to protect civilians and to provide assistance for the rescue as well as for the rebuilding of the destroyed essential infrastructure must be delivered, and the arrests of those Genocidaires and war criminals executed .

It is essential that for the safety and well being of all those who inhabit the holy land, that those who continue to express zionist and genocidal views, would be exiled and not permitted to stay in the land which they desecrate and on which they proclaim their racial superiority over the native population, and illegally take ownership of resources and land.

And as the castle made of sand built by the colonizers crumbles, the thieves, now under scrutiny for their complicity in the theft of land and resources, are finding themselves exposed for their crimes and sooner than that they could imagine, indicted for their crimes against humanity.

Will the israelis be able to save themselves, go back to their somehow accepted borders of 1948, or will the greed and insanity of their Genocidal leaders lead them to the complete lost.

Could the israelis make peace with its Palestinians, Syrians, Lebanese, Jordanians and Egyptian, or will they continue to bully their ways till they will be completely abandoned by the world and destroyed by the wrath of the people by them for so long mistreated and abused?

One thing is for sure, the world will no longer believe in its right to exist as the terrorist, supremacist and pro apartheid entity which it as proven to be.

Apartheid, extremisms and religious discrimination can not and will no longer be allowed, or tolerated, one land with equal rights for all its inhabitants is no longer an option but a necessity for it to exist.

Demonstrate in support of the Palestinian people, demonstrate in support of Humanity.

BDS BOYCOTT DIVEST AND SANCTIONS TILL PEACE IS REACHED!

Peace, dignity and justice for Palestine, means peace, dignity and justice for humanity.

Sol Sön