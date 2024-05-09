After nearly 7 months of constant horror and warcrimes committed not just under the watch of the Entire United Nations, but also thanks to the armaments provided by nations which proclaims to be defenders of human rights and of peace, in total disgust for the Genocide turned into and Holocaust unfolding in front of my very eyes, and knowing about the plans of the very same sponsors and facilitators of such atrocities and horrors, I find now myself agreeing with those which think a different approach is now needed, if we are to find a way out from the madness and horrors we are all facing, correct the mistakes of the past, and move forward and out from the madness of those which in humanity sees nothing more than digits.

In the image below, Hind The 5 years old girl to which the students of the Columbia university dedicate their hall.

A beautiful girl which was brutally killed by a monster which needs to be put down.

In the photo 3 of the main sponsors, enablers, and executioners of the Genocide responsible for Hind and her family’s death.

Here what I wrote about her story when it happened

And if you are asking, how can we stop this insanity?

Pretty much Everyone by now has heard about the laws inscribed in the Genocide Convention, and how those laws were written for the prevention and punishment of the crime of Genocide, what the majority of people are not aware of, is that those laws are not just enforceable, but are in effect obliging every nation, with if they are signatories to the convention or not, to comply with its ruling as any nation not complying will be finding itself, complicit in the Genocide.

What we have witnessed instead, is the promulgation of falsities by the mainstream medias, which have lied once again and pushed their Genocidal and warmongering sponsors narrative, telling that the judgment of the International Courts, is somehow non binding and not enforceable, as well as that it should take years for the court to deliver its verdict.

Those are all lies, as “international law” means that its jurisdiction is “international”, and in the case of Genocide, the ruling must be practically immediate, as it has the absolute priority over all cases presented before the Court.

Read the Rome Statue to learn how the Courts have already failed to act, and how its members are them selfs under a juridical system which can decide their removal from office and replacement with new judges.

To fully understand the definition of the word Genocide, we should look from the books, or perhaps find the full version of the Genocide Convention.

Here a link to the public version published in 2024 by the United Nations.

Note, as online versions are often edited and contain so called updates or amendment, to be sure of anything regarding laws, I strongly advise you to find the printed version, and best, a version which is preceding the one which may be missing the commas, or have been amended by the current criminal management of the United Nations.

Yes, criminal management under the law as it was the Secretary General which have from the offset of this Genocidal and ethnic cleaning campaign, lifted the protectorate status from its facilities in Gaza and by not evoking his powers and send peacekeepers to defend United Nations structures and personnel, as well as by pulling out from Gaza all his international staff, permitted this Genocide to continue under his and his criminal administration’s watch for now 7 months, and is now continuing to call the obvious crimes as “alleged”, and virtually doing nothing to put an end to it, and by so doing, allowing the obvious textbook Genocide to degenerate into a full blown Holocaust.

Note also that so far over 188 UN staff members have been murdered by the israeli entity, making it beyond any and all doubts an official terrorist entity.

So once again, In a nut shell, Genocide is the act of exterminating or to displace civilians which are part of a religious or ethnic group, as well as preventing them from exercising their rights or destroying their historical heritage or the essential structures for their survival , or preventing them from freely and in dignity give birth.

The genocidal entity we are calling israel, has violated them all

From its definition, you can learn that this is exactly what has been happening in Palestine since the 1930s”, as well as that which is now unfolding into a full blown Holocaust.

The 1933 nazi zionist agreement for the arming, financing and establishment of the supremacists’s apartheid state of israel in historical Palestine.

The judgment

The promoters, enforcers and sponsors of a Genocide, are all guilty according to the law, as their intent goes beyond the one of murdering an individual or even mass murder, and like the nazis before them or at list the perception we have been given about them, their aim is at the extermination of an entire ethnic group.

According to the Genocide convention, when the crime of Genocide is discovered, becomes a duty of everyone, the one to stop the Genocide, “by any means necessary”.

That implies that even the use of military force to stop Genocide from unfolding, becomes legal.

Similarly, in civil law, the law applies to everyone as once they are made aware of the crime, it becomes their civil duty to end it.

By Any necessary means, is in effect, an authorization for the use of force, not just for the states or nation’s armed forces, but also for the civil population should the common law fail.

Note, check the law in your country “from books”

This in effect opens the door to the homes of the murderous Genocide enablers to both the law enforcers, and a humanity whose Joyce again, have the duty to make sure that the Genocide is stoped and its enablers arrested .

This is in effect the only law which empowers regular citizens worldwide, to take not just civil but also physical action against those who are endorsing the Genocide, as they too are under the Genocide Convention, guilty of the crime of complicity in Genocide, and once again, by all means, must be stoped.

And while democracy and freedom of expression is being repressed by corrupted politicians and heads of state which calls peaceful protests against the Genocide “antisemitic”, more and more violence and hate crimes are being committed by the very same Genocide supporters against the peaceful demonstrators.

Scores of pro Palestine demonstrators have been murdered, shot at and assaulted in the US alone, were even the car ramming of protestors which is by all means a terrorist act, is once again being covered up by the medias and practically ignored by the authorities, which at the same time, attacks and brutalizes protestors for standing up for peace or just for their slogans.

Here one more piece of evidence to show the danger and in effect terrorism manifested by those opposing the protests against the Genocide, as an other zionist terrorist is caught placing a bomb in front of the home of a pro Palestine demonstrations organizer in Australia.

The pier

We are also witnessing how the US government, pretending to care about the Palestinian people and to wanting to halt the delivering of weapons to the Genocidal rogue entity, is again deceiving the world, as they are in effect participating in the ethnic cleansing of the Gaza region, by allowing the closing of border crossings, and constructing that island, now claimed to be a pier, “1 mile long” which the psychopathic and Genocidal israeli government had told the world in December it will build for to detain the Palestinians while supposedly the israeli offense forces would be destroying the tunnels and fighters of its own original creation “hamas”.

This is further proven by the fact that the platforms for the construction of this enormous pier, are being also constructed in israel, and are being assembled by the American Navy and apparently, private contractors.

The so called pier or island, is in effect composed by hundreds of floating platforms which according to some, should be eventually used to supposedly send the Palestinians adrift in the Mediterranean Sea.

Note, according to some anonymous sources, the construction of the elements for the pier, had begun prior to October 2023.

This absurd and dystopian plan, considered impossible and inhumane, is manifesting in front of the entire world, as the so called construction of the alleged pier is expanding beyond any logic, and more and more pieces of platform are being constructed and added to it.

Noticing also the timing of the execution, becomes even more evident that the US junta, is and as been actively working for the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians from Gaza and beyond, as on the same day in which the israeli militia close the border and entrance for the aid trucks coming into Gaza, it declared its pier to be ready.

Like in a scripted plan, you can also notice the timing of the arrival of the so called freedom flotilla from Turkey, which should be arriving to the American pier in Gaza as it now will be used for the entrance of aid and for to claim that israel is still complying with the International Court of Justice’s provisional measures, even when clearly it is violating them all.

Continue reading the article

At the same time, while the US now claims to have halted the shipment of heavy bombs, they are continuing to both, arm the colonizers which they like us to call “settlers”, shield terrorist branches of the israeli army which it selfs recognizes to be criminals, “and lie about sanctions declared official one day, and removed the next.

Denouncing the crimes and at the same time arming the criminals, declaring the rights of freedom to protest, while sending police and national guards to beat up and arrest students and professors, attacking sovereign nations and pretending to be acting in self defense, and going as far as threatening the Judges of the International Courts, acting like a spoiled breath, thug and a bully, the once land of the free, has now turned into the one of the Genocide sponsors and dictatorship enablers.

As it stands, only the brave can defeat those who have highjacked their nations, and is the students in the US and around the world, the true brave ones which are saving the US and their captured nations from falling into the abyss.

Is to students and the protestors which goes my prays and blessings, as they are the voice of those who don’t have one, and are the ones which stands for freedom and dignity, in a world captured by eugenist psychopaths, which of other’s’ freedom and dignity have made their enemies.

We must all stand in solidarity with our students and protect them, as they represent our present and future, and are the ones which will eventually free us from the horrors of our past.

And while the Palestinians are being tortured, killed and displaced, and we are all being threatened by unconstitutional and criminal groups with their new unconstitutional, false and insane laws, we are being told via their corporate media that any opposition to this Genocide now turned into a full blown holocaust, should be considered as antisemitic.

This is in effect yet an other piece of evidence showing that what humanity is now facing, is plain and simple thuggery and bullism exercised by criminals and thugs and that the only way to achieve peace, just like in any other occasion in which we are made to face bullism, is the neutralization of the thugs and bullies.

It is so time for the entire world to face the fact, and that is that is the israelis which came to Palestine, and not the Palestinians which went to israel, hence is the israelis which must integrate them selfs with the Palestinian people and culture if they decide to remain there, and not the other way around.

The apartheid wannabe state is an illegal operation, and as such, must cease to exist.

Apartheid, mothers term for slavery, can not be allowed, nor can any nation allow it to be normalize.

The land is and as always been called Palestine, it is from the river to the sea one historical nation and can not be divided.

As it stands, the terrorist and apartheid wannabe entity we call israel as forfeit its right to existence as a state in historic Palestine.

Muslims, Christians and jews have always lived together and coexisted in peace when the land was called Palestine, so it is evident now more than ever before that the only way forward, is to first step back from the United Nations’s madness plan for the partition of a country which never belonged to it in the first place.

The land is call Palestine and as it stands, the blasphemy is israel.

One land with equal rights for all its inhabitants is the only way to insure a peaceful future for the people inhabiting the land as well as for the entire Middle East and beyond.

The colonizers which do not accept the rule of international law, must be dealt with for what they are, terrorists and extremely dangerous criminals.

Peace is possible and intelligent agreements to insure the safety and the return of the displaced people can be achieved, but first, the Genocidal ones must be arrested and the guns made silent, only then can peace be achieved and maintained.

Gaza was the spark which lighted the light of Palestine, now clearly showing to the entire world who the Genocidal ones are.

It’s time to act to demand accountability for those who are committed to Genocide, and use the light which Palestine has given us, to discover the dirt clogging up our legal systems, removing it, and allowing for the law to properly function, and this is everywhere.

The US must disarm the Genocidal entity it has armed, and act to neutralize its capabilities of doing more harm, instead of assisting in the massacre, torturing and the kicking out of Palestine its indigenous population.

It must also assist by taking Israelis which choose to leave Palestine, to leave in the US where they are so much loved by its government and people.

Palestine must be reunited as one holy land for the many cultures and people which are willing to share its beauty and magic with all of those who are willing to peacefully coexist.

One land called Palestine, on which only those who respect its neighbor will be permitted to live.

One land from which the entire world learns a lesson of history, which will see it never again fall in the mistakes and horrors of the past.

Free Palestine and arrest the Genocide enablers.

Below, The power of the people.

Join the protests and protect your students and professors marching for peace.

We are the power we have been searching for, Unite.

Sol Sön

