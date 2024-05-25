To begin this analysis of the current situation in the Middle East and of the latest decision made by the International Court of Justice, I will start by explaining some basic facts regarding the Genocide Convention.

The Genocide Convention is the treaty which produced the legal document co-signed by many of the United Nations member nations, and it consists of a set of laws written to both, identify, prevent, and punish the crime of Genocide.

Its law, which is in effect “ABSOLUTELY BINDING “ , empowers its member States to use any means necessary to stop the Genocide and arrest its perpetrators.

The law, adopted by many Nations, was also from its birth, readopted by many countries and codified in their laws in a way in which becomes for people a civil duty, to make sure that politicians would not be allowed to promote or defend Genocide, and that if such a case should occurred, the people would be able to denounce and have hold to account politicians and head of state for their complicity in the Genocide.

“Check from books the constitutional laws in your country to know more about it “

This is something that mainstream media will not discuss, as their propaganda work is always the one of making people feel helpless and frustrated, or hyped up in nonsensical and often completely fabricated stories designed to generate some sort of illusion and belief in its manufactured supposed “public consent”, or frighten its audience with more stories of people detained for doing the right thing, or others getting beaten up for opposing Genocide and standing up to injustice.

More of the typical lies regularly broadcasted and publicised by mass medias in recent times, beside the ever present one of whistleblowers crucified for their diligence, are lies according to which this should be somehow legal or justified, or other lies like the ones according to which The International Courts orders are non binding, or that the attack on hospitals is somehow legit and in compliance with international law, both absolutely false claims and statements anyway pushed by all sides, “including by many supposedly pro Palestinian ones”

So yes, the mainstream media is the propaganda machine pushing for this Genocide, and the only way to end it, is to unplug from the mainstream media and from all of those voices of macabre submission and compliance to Genocide.

We need now more than ever before, to work with a positive mind and act to stop this brutal mockery of our laws, universal rights, dignity as human beings, and of this absurd and inhumane Genocide and Apartheid now turned into a full blown Holocaust.

Before my take on the judgment, here the new orders of the International Court of Justice.

Note

I am not here going to re post the text of the Court in the regards of the release of hostages, you can find the full text for it here.

I am not also going to discus the requests of the Court regarding the prisoners of war held by the Palestinians “only”.

That I find incomplete and bias by the court which must take in account the thousands of Palestinians held in detention without charges, not just since the 7th of October 2023, but also from before.

And yes, technically they are on both sides prisoners of war, and they must all be immediately released.

This is something which the Palestinians have being trying to do for months, and what the Genocidal war criminals have been opposing for months.

All prisoners of war must be released and it must be also obvious for everyone that the withdrawn of troops from the Gaza territories and the end of the sniping and bombing must happen before such an achievement can be made.

.

With this decision the Court orders a complete cessation of military activities as well as the unhindered entrance of aid and of United Nations’s specialised crew and inspectors.

Here the short version of the text on the Genocide Convention

In the words of the court.

The International Court of Justice.

1 Reaffirms the provisional measures indicated in its Orders of 26 January 2024 and 28 March 2024, which should be immediately and effectively implemented;

(2) Indicates the following provisional measures:

The State of Israel shall, in conformity with its obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, and in view of the worsening conditions of life faced by civilians in the Rafah Governorate:

(a) By thirteen votes to two,

Immediately halt its military offensive, and any other action in the Rafah Governorate, which may inflict on the Palestinian group in Gaza conditions of life that could bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part;

(b) By thirteen votes to two,

Maintain open the Rafah crossing for unhindered provision at scale of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance.

Take effective measures to ensure the unimpeded access to the Gaza Strip of any commission of inquiry, fact-finding mission or other investigative body mandated by competent organs of the United Nations to investigate allegations of genocide.

(3) By thirteen votes to two,

Decides that the State of Israel shall submit a report to the Court on all measures taken to give effect to this Order, within one month as from the date of this Order.

In its Order, the Court emphasizes that the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip which, as stated in its Order of 26 January 2024, was at serious risk of deteriorating, has deteriorated, and has done so even further since the Court adopted its Order of 28 March 2024. It notes that,

“[a]fter weeks of intensification of military bombardments of Rafah, where more than a million Palestinians had fled as a result of Israeli evacuation orders covering more than three quarters of Gaza’s entire territory, on 6May 2024, nearly 100,000 Palestinians were ordered by Israel to evacuate the eastern portion of Rafah and relocate to the Al-Mawasi and Khan Younis areas ahead of a planned military offensive.

The military ground offensive in Rafah, which Israel started on 7 May 2024, is still ongoing and has led to new evacuation orders. As a result, according to United Nations reports, nearly 800,000 people have been displaced from Rafah as at 18 May 2024.”

The Court considers that these developments are exceptionally grave and constitute “a change in the situation within the meaning of Article 76 of the Rules of Court”. The Court is also of the view that the provisional measures indicated in its Order of 28 March 2024, as well as those reaffirmed therein, do not fully address the consequences arising from the change in the situation, thus justifying the modification of these measures.

The Court further considers that, on the basis of the information before it, the immense risks associated with a military offensive in Rafah have started to materialize and will intensify even further if the operation continues. In addition, the Court is, “not convinced that the evacuation efforts and related measures that Israel affirms to have undertaken to enhance the security of civilians in the Gaza Strip, and in particular those recently displaced from the Rafah Governorate, are sufficient to alleviate the immense risk to which the Palestinian population is exposed as a result of the military offensive in Rafah”.

A summary of the Order appears in the document entitled “Summary 2024/6”, to which summaries of the opinions and declarations are annexed. This summary and the full text of the Order are available on the case page on the Court’s website.

Earlier press releases relating to this case are also available on the Court’s website.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is the principal judicial organ of the United Nations. It was established by the United Nations Charter in June 1945 and began its activities in April 1946. The Court is composed of 15 judges elected for a nine-year term by the General Assembly and the Security Council of the United Nations. The seat of the Court is at the Peace Palace in The Hague (Netherlands). The Court has a twofold role: first, to settle, in accordance with international law, legal disputes submitted to it by States; and, second, to give advisory opinions on legal questions referred to it by duly authorized United Nations organs and agencies of the system.

“Read the full text here”

This was the statement released by the International Court of Justice on the 24 May 2024.

Following the video recording of the Court’s deliberation.

Considerations

This seemly soft approach of the Court, which did not decided that the obvious Genocide is in effect a Genocide, nor discussed the situation in the rest of Palestine, somehow, even if concentrating its speech on Rafa, did anyway reaffirmed that its provisional measures, are to be immediately implemented across the entire Gaza territories.

The judgment, which in my opinion not strong enough and once again ignoring the fact that what it describes as potential Genocide, is in effect already an actual one, and that the crimes are being committed also in the rest of Palestine, was anyway concise in its order to halt all military action, allow the opening of the Rafah and of all other crossing for the entrance of both the much needed aid, as well as for its specialists and inspectors.

It also once again told that israel must not disturb the evidences of the alleged warcrimes.

The court which was with the majority of its Judges, voting in favour of the judgment, saw two of its so called Judges, voting once again against every single measure adopted by the Court.

Also, while three of the judges which voted in favour of the Court’s decision were not present, only of the judges, “one which voted against”, had explained the reason of not being able to come to the deliberations, while of the others no news yet.

Perhaps they like many other thought that the measures to have been to weak, and did not feel that the judgment reflected their wishes, or perhaps they were kidnapped?

Hope not.

Any how, must be noticed that two so called judges, have voted against what is in effect, the Genocide convention so in effect, they have once again publicly declared their support for the infringement of the Genocide convention’s treaty and laws.

Basically opposing the cessation of all crimes committed against the Palestinian people, including and not limited to those of collective punishment, forced starvation and water deprivation.

In effect, both judges, by voting against what is in effect the basic laws to which they are sworn to uphold, have now through their public voting, put in evidence for the entire world to see that both this two so called judges, are in effect Genocide enablers and therefore, legal actions recalling the pertinent articles of the Rome Statute and the Geneva convention for their removal from office and replacement must be put forward.

This is an imperative, as Judges which prevent the Court from operating in its effort to stop a Genocide, can not be allowed to sit at the same table of Judges which are to enforce the rule of the Genocide Convention, and which in this case, should have already being able to demand the end of the atrocities, denounced the obvious violations and warcrimes, and made their public denunciation concerning that Genocide which indeed is unequivocally taking place.

Anyhow, even if the court orders were not presented as many would have liked, they remain decisive and binding and are in effect already official and Public.

It is now up to individual nations to make sure the Court’s decisions are enforced, and is in some countries up to the people to demand their implementation.

Note, the court order does not need a confirmation from the United Nations security Council, as in it self is already a court order.

An other reason why the Court’s decision should not be brought in front of the security Council, is for the very reason that it would then most likely be blocked by the usual world’s warmonger, terrorist, vaccines and weapons pusher, the US.

On the other hand, one more request must be made to the Court so that if needed “and it already is” it can set a date for its deliberation on its judgment on the matter of its still “plausible Genocide”, as this would allow the now needed intervention to stop the Genocide.

Summery.

The once wannabe apartheid state, now officially genocidal entity starving people and governed by psychopathic war criminals, is now on its last leg to its grave.

The war criminals must be arrested now, and if a chance for peace is to be achieved without more suffering and death, the people must unite to end the cycle of violence arrest the Genocidal and war criminals and bring help to those in need.

Genocide and Apartheid must end now, and it’s enablers held account for their monstrous crimes.

Protests and occupations of campuses and schools must continue as they have achieved much more than most have any idea of.

Protect your students and teachers and demand the immediate suspension of all diplomatic and commercial relation and ties with the Genocidal and apartheid wannabe state of israel.

BDS Boycott Divest and Sanction till justice is served.

Peace freedom dignity and justice for Palestine, is peace, freedom dignity and justice for humanity.

Stand with Palestine.

Here one more braking news.

Beside the israeli defying of the International Court of Justice’s orders and its continuation of the attacks on the civil population in both Rafah and in the rest of Gaza, now news that the 380 million dollar pier of shame brought by the Genocide enabler to allow the closing of the Rafah and of the other entrance points for the needed aid to the starving and tortured population of Gaza, and at the same time enabling the israeli apartheid and Genocidal regime to claim for the aid to be entering through its partner’s insane pier, is now WRACKED BY THE SEA CURRENTS AND STRONG WINDS.

This turn of events, is now going to oblige the opening of all those border crossing previously closed, as the aid has no other way in into Gaza.

Posted by middleeasteye.

Furthermore, remaining hospitals continue to be besieged and UN agency is not operating, as starved, thirsty and frighten refugees are being pushed from place to place with no means of survival.

Once again raise against this brutality, and demand intervention to put an end to the horrors and restore justice and peace.

Sol Sön

