Day 170 of the Gaza holocaust, while the people and children of Gaza are being starved, bombed and shot at, after days of back and forth for the drafting of a new resolution to allegedly demand for a ceasefire, the main sponsor and arms distributor for the Genocide the US, has apparently once again tried to trick all nations and removed the request of ceasefire from its draft, to include language which declares hamas the terrorist entity and ignores or better yet legitimizes the massacres and warcrimes committed by its colony in the Middle East and apartheid wannabe state against the Palestinian population.

Here the report

Image Gaza holocaust 2024

Mean while the people of Gaza are dying for starvation and the US government continues to this moment to withhold the aid it had promised

On this 170th day of the Gaza holocaust, after the latest attempt by the US government to justify the brutal holocaust and offer a six weeks pose tied to the release of all hostages the official, classification of hamas as a terrorist entity and the basic green light to israel to go on with its genocide, and the veto of two, with one abstention which blocked the US trick, the security council decided it will attempt to pass anew resolution later on the day or by the next one.

“Resolution now postponed till Monday.”

This time the resolution should be put forward by France, and should demand an immediate ceasefire, the of all hostilities and the unimpeded transit of humanitarian aid and assistance.

According to the Palestinian Representative at the United Nations, the resolution will also propose the deployment of personnel from Arab and Muslims countries which is also ready to provide shield and more help for UN facilities.

In the words of the representative from Guayana:

“Given the appalling toll of death and injuries and destruction of Gaza “this man-made disaster cannot be halted without an immediate ceasefire, and it’s this Council’s responsibility to unequivocally demand one, even as it acknowledges the efforts of Qatar, Egypt and the United States.”

And so once again the US, has been attempting to declare hamas as terrorist organization, in order to use the inhumane and Geneva convention violating rules which it calls “anti terrorism laws”, to whitewash the insane brutality and to proceed in its intent to evict the Palestinians from their land.

To be noticed is how from the US, the step son of the now American president’ main opponent, has just be releasing interviews in which he bluntly states that Gaza should be emptied and turned into prime real estate.

But what are those anti terrorism laws?

They are unlawful and unconstitutional laws scribbled up after September the 11, “I think they were actually prepared well in advance”, and adopted by the US under the infamous “patriot act”.

Laws according to which, secret and covert actions are allowed, and which makes anyone deemed as a potential terrorist, a legitimate target.

They also include the use of torture, secret detention, media black out, and basically every violation of international and human rights law, as well as of pretty much every convention on the book.

In other words, if such a resolution should be passed, would mean that the US and israel would have cart blanche to carry out their ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian race under the cover of their so called antiterrorist rule of engagement, as they would be able to assassinate and destroy more of their targeted Palestinian families.

Note, many write about ethnic cleansing, but without understanding the meaning of the concept or word, as very often is confused with one of Genocide, which is a term which describes an act of brutality towards a people such as those described by the Genocide Convention.

The act of ethnic cleansing, which israel is being carrying out for nearly a century without, till now, ever being punished for, is the deliberate destruction of en entire family, as to eradicate it from existence.

This practice has been documented in many reports kept by the UN watchdogs and courts, and never been used to hold israel accountable for its atrocities.

But back to the other things which a resolution like the one proposed by the US government would allow them to do, they could by it officially set up their new spying and terrorist network inside Gaza, fire new rockets from Gaza to words israel, and thereby allow it to continue in its effort to massacre, evict and displace the Palestinians from their land.

Looking at the situation, and the way how the slimy US government has been acting and continues to act, we can no longer call the Palestinian holocaust as the mare result of the israeli monster’s aggression, because clearly it is not since the US alone, going against the will of the entire planet, as if completely blinded by its supremacists ideals of racism and greed, persists in its Genocidal intent to destroy the Palestinian people and to start a world war.

The Russian attack.

Shortly after the veto by the Russian representative, an atrocious attack was unleashed by militants inside of a Moscow theater, which resulted in the brutal murdering of more than 130, and the wounding of over 150 civilians, slaughtered with machine gun fire and the setting the theater on fire by a group of at list 5 men.

At list one of the terrorist was allegedly captured, though its nationality was not entirely reveled, according to the first reports of Russian news RT Spanish, the terrorist was European, while according to other witnesses, at list some of them spoke Ukrainian and Russian.

Examining the video footage, becomes evident that the attack was synchronized and carried out in a militaristic way by what appears to be professional and Genocide trained special forces.

Although apparently isis “new name for Al quaaida ” as claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack, Russian authorities have refused the claims and have pointed its finger towards Ukraine, which in turn has decline any involvement.

To be noticed that just a few weeks ago both the US and the UK issued warnings

The Gaza holocaust and the terrorists attacks links.

First a word of condolence for the victims of the terrorism of war, worldwide.

As the terroristic besieging of the Al Shifa hospital continues, and Russia stands to veto a resolution put forward by the US government, which was actually put forward as a truce proposal and not as one for real ceasefire and the one sided condemnation of the atrocities which in effect neglects the situation on the ground in Palestine, finds it self caught in the fire of those pushing for Genocide, as its citizens, are brutally gunned down by a terrorist mercenary cell.

It is so that Russia, with its horrific scores of dead and wounded, which as I type counted in, at list 130 brutally murdered and over 150 wounded “more people are being pulled from the rubles” is now be made suffering in one day, a fraction of what the Palestinian have been suffering for the last five months by a far more armed and numerous number of terrorists armed with jets, tanks helicopters and warships.

The group of gunmen were apprehended by the Russian police as they tried to flee towards Ukraine, were according to the Russian authorities, someone was waiting to help them escape.

While already last night, the Russian news agency RT showed a video in which the first of the 11 arrested so far and originally reported to be one of the gunmen was detained in Moscow, 4 more which includes the rest or all of the gunmen, were arrested as they were driving in a Renault towards the border with Ukraine.

At list two of the alleged gunmen have admitted to their crimes, and told they received instructions from someone via telegram, and money “5000 dollars” to carry out the terrorist attack.

An attack designed to generate mayhem, for which weapons and military equipment had been made ready by the recruiters, which’s only instruction, beside some type of training exercise for the execution of the terror attack, was that to kill as many people as possible and run away to Ukraine.

By their testimony, become in fact evident that those which carried out the brutal attack, were in effect mercenaries doing it for money and not for political or religious ideology.

Till now, according to the Russian authorities 11 people have been already identified and detained, of which at list two first thought to be of middle eastern origins, and later reveled to come just like apparently all other shooters from Tajikistan, also according to their testimony at list one of them was coming to Russia via Turkey.

The mercenaries carried out the brutal attacks on people gathering in a concert hall of Moscow, shooting and acting as an expert military cell, were guided by the real terrorists behind their inhumane, brutal and callous actions via the site telegram which provided with training videos and logistics for the obscene event which among others, took also the lives of several children attending the concert.

Known is that israeli politicians or representatives had also warned Russia of terrorists attacks the last time it vetoed the US resolution to the UN security council, in which was just like this time, calling for all the blame for the Genocide taking place, to be given squarely too hamas.

Also the fact that a warning to all British and US citizens to stay away from concerts halls in Moscow under the claim of them being under potential incumbent terrorist attack, is impossible to dismiss, since concert halls, was according to the RT news agency, the first place in the list of potential places in which a terrorist attack was going to take place.

To be noticed also, is that the current Israeli government, know to be the most extremist since the foundation of the apartheid wannabe state, had during the war on Syria, set up hospitals to cure the terrorists members of isis which were in effect fighting for them against the Syrian nation.

Terrorists which true to their nature, kill innocent civilians to maintain a state of perpetual fear, and their dictatorial and over the extreme dominance on their terrorized subjects.

Targeting and massacre unarmed civilians in their homes, in UN shelters, in schools and health centers, and even when queuing to get aid, as well as the direct targeting of hospitals, abduction of people of every age, torture, water and food deprivation, as well as of medicines and essential items needed for the survival of patients , the destruction of essential infrastructures, along with the destruction of places of worship and archeological and world’s heritage site, the forced displacement of over 2 million people, and their entrapment in a way in which they are not even allowed a way out to escape from what is in effect the largest concentration camp and indiscriminate massacre of refugees recorded in world’s history.

There is no way around this. This will be remembered as the darkest time in world’s history, a time in which the world found it self governed by a terrorist entity “the wef” which with their money had bought the control of medias and world politics, and with it, have allowed for the initiation of an holocaust.

Those who have endorsed and sponsored what as resulted in such atrocity, know well of they will never be forgotten, yet like the bully which hears no reason, they pretend to be decided and committed to their own insane interpretations, as if the evidences prove of their misjudgment or corruption, did not exist.

As if the destruction and horror would be normal and legal, as if the apartheid would be equivalent to lawful policing, and as if the daily murdering of children and civilians in both Gaza and in the rest of occupied Palestine would be some kind of fiction.

Those are all crimes, and politicians have no excuses as they are the people which must be informed of the facts, making their negligence, what is by the law defined as “criminal negligence”, on which bases, according to the law, they must be deposed and investigated for their potential complicity in the neglected crimes “in this case Genocide”.

The problem is any how beyond the visible, because the jailer of all Palestinian people is not israel which uses the place for stilling resources, training its militia, and battle test weapons on people and places, as the actual jailers at the service of the apartheid wannabe state, is actually the political factions which run the supposed security of the turned into a ghost and run by someone useless at best, Palestinian state,

A state of which’s people have for decades asked for new elections and management change and which instead of finding political dialogue and action, finds only a police state set up to maintain the status quo.

Note some claims are that the dictator/president of Palestine, is the one covertly telling the ICC not to investigate the israeli warcrimes and to keep such request secret in order to, supposedly not hinder negotiations.

Must be so understood by everyone that the so called president of Palestine, is an Israeli stooge, and he is and has been responsible for the suffering of the Palestinian people from the time of his election.

It does not take much to look at the fact that it was not him or his government to invoke the Genocide convention, it was South Africa.

In all the years he is been president, he has worked with israel to maintain his own people leaving under the terrorism, not only of the israeli apartheid wannabe state thugs, but also under his own militia, which kills and arrests and suppresses Palestinians and works as the private guards and as extension of the apartheid regime.

Years of protests by the Palestinian people and their constant request for his removal from office, have been ignored and suppressed, and the brutality of his armed guards, ignored by the medias and by the courts.

For those of you not aware of the facts, many of the so called Palestinian authorities, lives outside of the Palestinian territories, and in israeli occupied territories or in israel, and over the 80% of Palestinian people do not recognize him as their president, and once again, have been for decades asking for his removal from office.

On this bases, the Palestinian people must be allowed to elect someone who they trust, and the United Nations must make sure that the US, will not be allowed to interfere with the decisions of the Palestinian people in the formation of their government.

Further more, the current president of the Palestinian government, should also be made to face trial for his complicity in the maintenance of the apartheid regime’s military rule, as well as his role in decades of covering up israeli warcrimes.

As the United States, is in effect the main sponsor of the illegal expansion of the apartheid wannabe state and the colonization of Palestine, and as this is proven beyond any and all doubts, restraint order against the US, must be issue, as it must not be allowed to further arming the self proclaimed Genocidal intent of its apartheid wannabe state, nor to extent its influence in any way which may cause more harm than what it has already caused.

Perhaps, the real reason for this latest warcrime taking place in the besieged Al Shifa hospital, is the last desperate attempt of the isramerican regime, in trying to justify attacking hospitals “violation of the Geneva Convention, Rome Statute and all international laws and treaties”, for the framing of hamas as a terrorist group, by claiming, as it did that hamas soldiers were hiding inside the hospital and targeting them from the hospital’s buildings.

In fact if you have read the first posts regarding this story, you would have learned that Israelis and their proxies news agency, had first published claims according to which, the head doctor of the hospital had himself called on them to invade his hospital.

Such claim, also posted by aljazeera on that morning on its blog, which since posted new stories which continue to show the horrors and war crimes and justying them under the presence of them being “alleged” even though they are actually showing the evidences through their broadcasting.

Examples such as the one of soldiers entering rooms of the hospital and opening fire in them, and at the same time whitewashing the warcrimes, by portraying them as military operations and in a way to provide more excuses and phony justifications for them to continue.

Alleging the rights to carry out military attacks on hospitals, as if there would exist any provision to allow that to happen, even though they, with their experts should know that such provisions do not exist.

Note, when binladen was undergoing medical treatment in Pakistan after the 9 11 attacks, the US could not arrest him because till the patriot act, “which claimed to legalize terrorism as counter terrorism measure” it was also for the US illegal!

Hence, to claim hospitals to be legittimate target, is a in effect a crime of aiding and facilitating a warcrime.

And so, as if in a dehumanizing mission, news anchors, spokesmen and politicians, continue to decry the crimes being committed, and literally legitimizing them as military operations, and as if what would be taking place in Gaza would be a war and not the ongoing holocaust which it is.

This is also made presented as undeniable evidence by the latest documentary made by it, in which it alleges that Palestinian fighters killed over 1000, even if it is well known that a great number of the victims of that day, were in effect killed by Israeli fire.

Further more, the documentary, presented as an investigation made from the “7 hours”footage released by the israeli cabal, does not show any of the israeli firing on the supposed Palestinian fighters, and beside some blurred images of helicopter gun fire on vehicles, and the prefabricated and doctored footage provided to them by the israelis, they have been careful not use their own footage showing israelis civilians shooting at the hamas fighters and , nor of the israeli soldiers shooting on the partygoers which had circulated from their very channel that very morning.

Also, to accept as evidences supposed documents and video or photographic material given by a renowned cheater and deceiver, equals to letting a cheater serve the cards it has prepared behind curtains, to a table of players which are not allowed to leave the table or too stop playing at its game.

Something which is in effect straight up criminal and insane and which does not hold any legal grounds or legitimacy.

Also to be noted, is that nearly everyone living in the lands encaging the concentration camp and its prisoners, are reserve soldiers and the nearly all keep guns in their home.

Note also, the documentary starts with blaming hamas, and ends with blaming hamas.

Similarly, renowned journalists which pretend to be against the massacres, continues to mix truth and lies, diminishing the number of the murdered Palestinians, like in the case of c.edges, talking in article of 21 killed and 150 wounded in the flour massacre, “which he only mentions by date” and ignoring the much larger ones like the one in which was originally given the name of the flour massacre, in which over 115 dead and close to 1000 wounded in what is a massacre of biblical proportions which obviously he does not like to talk about, or the demoralizing and dehumanizing content of his articles, in which he frightens the Palestinians and tells them that they will be deported in mass by sea.

But this is of course just an example of the many degrading and frightening messages used as psychological warfare to demoralize, dehumanize and destroy hope, by some used as means of demoralization against the Palestinians.

Damage control news agencies, are in fact, now scrambling to fabricate new stories to once again justify the unjustifiable, and for preparing the ground for the last attempt to officially list hamas as a terrorist organization, and unleash the final blow to a people bombed and starved to death, and now on their knees, as if this should be their irreversible destiny.

As I write in all my articles discussing the Palestinian holocaust of 2023 2024, it is the duty of every men to stand up and demand Justice be served, as the attack on the Palestinian people is in effect an attack on the all of humanity.

The promulgating of racist and hateful content and instigation to commit crimes, is illegal and it has rightfully be so for decades, violent extremism is outlawed in all westerner countries and beyond, yet, what we are witnessing, is Genocidal posts and public statements being made by politicians and representatives, which as if they would be above all morals and laws, are being unlawfully permitted to spread their hateful rhetorics and messages of terror and fear, and keep on ordering and promoting through their state medias for the murdering of children.

As if no law would apply, corrupted politicians use their mainstream propaganda machine to pretend that their complicity in the crime of Genocide, would also not exist, while in reality the law speaks clearly, making them in effect, guilty of the crime of complicity in Genocide, for which they must be made to face the courts.

The understanding of the fact that the Gaza holocaust is the result of a conspiracy, is the actual key which opens the door to the reality of things, such as that the attack on the illegally occupied territories of Palestine, was 100% an inside job, and it was indeed carried out with full knowledge of the israeli regime and of US, UK, EU, as well as with the one of several Muslim and Arab countries which in effect, while claiming to be against this full blown holocaust, are still providing its enforcers with logistic and material support.

Note, the US, EU, and obviously israel, have hundreds of spies and agents inside Gaza “at all time”’ they also have a 24/7watch over the entire perimeter of the Gaza concentration camp, form watch towers, spying balloons, drones, satellites, and sensors, which beside looking into Gaza, keeps them in controls the entire buffer zone surrounding it.

Also, let’s not forget, countries of which’s citizens were taken hostages, have violated their own laws by allowing the military campaign to begun, before attempting negotiations with the Palestinian partisans.

Obviously I do not endorse any of the crimes committed on civilians by any one, but before we can put the blame on anyone hider then the authorities which allowed for what happened on the 7th of October, independent investigation must be allowed to be carried out.

Videos of masked man shooting in building or throwing grenades in rooms, do not constitute any credible evidences of what happened that morning and only a forensic examination of the physical evidences can provide a convincing result, everything else is only assumptions presented as evidences.

So yes, the one news channel which provides with the largest amounts of informations out of the besieged enclave, is absolutely a bias one which pretends to stand for Palestine, but which in reality continues to justify the crimes committed by the israeli regime and is in effect. a damaged control channel.

The Palestinian solution

Palestinian need to elect a new leader and kick out the puppet president which does not represent them, so that they can finally find someone who can guide and protect them, and which will not be a jailer like their current one.

To do that, they need first the end of this holocaust, and then all the support they can get, and in order for us to give them that which they need, we must demand the removal from office of those obviously involved with such conspiracy , as well as the immediate armed intervention to stop this holocaust and provide help and cover for the aid workers and rescue operations so desperately needed to save the lives of millions now starved, tortured and indiscriminately killed.

Demonstrations must be massive and so must be the amount of complains and lawsuits needed to insure the unlocking of the juridical system, and the reestablishment of the law, now highjacked by corrupted governments which for their crimes must be dissolved.

And last but not list, we need to spend some words about the ongoing massacres committed inside the grounds of the Al Shifa hospital, in which so far more than 100 have been already reportedly murdered by sniper and tank shells fire, hundreds have been disappeared, and which for 5days people trapped in have been starved of water, medicines and food.

And so, as final thoughts on the story, all I can say at this moment is the following;

Free Palestine from illegal occupation and stop apartheid israel and its proxies, they are as bad the nazi and should face the same destiny as their nazi predecessors.

Palestinian people’s right to existence and self determination must be upheld and the rule of those who want to destroy them terminated.

The light brought by the Gaza holocaust, shows the world who is the real terrorist, and who stands for what, is time to take out the trash and restore the rule of international law.

Freedom, peace, dignity and prosperity for Palestine, and for all who chose human rights, dialog and peace and are ready to stand for it.

Madonna di Gaza

Sol Sön

