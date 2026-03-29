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Markker's avatar
Markker
7d

I can't remember where I saw it but it was plans for a canal, Ben Gurion to be built through Gaza with terminals there too. Gaza has gas and oil in the Mediterranean Sea and, of course, they, the bullies, want it as well as linking up to other oil/gas fields in the area. This would solve the Hormuz and Suez problem. Our UK Government just voted down to restart drilling in the North Sea, because of Net Zero! Some petrol stations have been closed, run out, and some people starting to panic buy. I also saw a list of goods manufactured using petrochemicals, not just fertiliser, but all kinds of things needed for pharmaceuticals, plastics, glass, chips, etc. I've also seen other maps with maybe 5 regions, the New World Order. I wonder if this apocalypse is part of the scam for us to go green, EVs, working from home, no meat consumption, 15 min cities, digital IDS, CBDCs, you know, the full technocracy bit? And that they are all in it together? But yes, it is absolutely disgusting what is happening and if it carries on, they will soon achieve their maximum 500,000 on the planet. Thank you for your very informative article.

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Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
8d

Thanks for your today's post !!! 👍👍👍

{...world must unite against the madness of the regime now CONTROLLING BOTH the U.S. and its proxy Israel..} For sure you mean the think-tanks full of sh*t comfortably residing in The City of London ??? ... 🤣🤣🤣

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