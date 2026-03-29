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Breaking the chains of propaganda.

Whilst the Genocide of the people of the Middle East continues unabated with the constant bombing of Gaza, where for weeks now, the already limited entrance of food and of aid has been again choked, and were the massacres have continued on a daily basis, and across the rest of Palestine, where the killings, violence and the stealing of homes and of land have only increased, to the now forced max exodus of an estimated 1 million people, forced out from their land in Lebanon, where betrayed and held hostage by their traitorous government which instead of coming to their defense, has sold them out to the invaders, and which against all morality and laws, attempts at putting its army against its own people now confronting the invading israelis which since close to two weeks has unsuccessfully tried to invade for to annex more land, while at the same time continues to bomb and to provoke Iran, the fat elephant in the room, the U.S., betrays all its allies and continues to bomb Iran and to try to set the entire Middle East on fire.

All whilst the entire world watches stupefied and bamboozled by the mainstream, controlled opposition and gatekeepers propaganda medias, which not just ignoring the most obvious reasons why all of this is taking place, but also deliberately trying to pretend not to understand the most obvious and to do the impossible to try to rationalize the irrational.

The United States, has in fact intentionally sparked a fire which it could never contain.

Starting its war by Assassinating the highest spiritual leader of the country and of all Shia people of the world along the side of at list some 168 school girls aged between 7 and 12, and scores of teachers, parents, rescue workers and by standards struck by a secondary multimillion dollar precision guided missile, was not done by a mistake.

Nor is by miss calculation the fact that the U.S. continues to throw more benzine on the fire it has started in what is its deliberate attempt at destroying the Middle East and the Arab world and to force a shutdown of all oil and gas taps and goods transport to both East Asia, and most importantly, Europe.

Such a blow to all of its nato allies, which once again and by all means, premeditated, traitorous and illegally carried out attempt at setting the entire Middle East on fire, should determine the immediate suspension of the U.S. from all security treaties, including the UN Security Council, and force nato members to take a stand, as it is now most obvious that allowing the U.S. and israel to continue bombing Iran and Lebanon, would allow both rogue entities to succeed with their illegal, nefarious and most catastrophic of war of aggression and never plan.

A degeneration which would result in the permanent closure of the strait of Hormuz, which would surly be followed by the already announced and not mentioned till now by the mainstream medias now rebranded as “the epstein class medias”, imminent entrance in the war by the other lions of the Middle East, the Yemenis.

The entrance of Yemen today in fact, signifies the once again, most sure closure of the read sea, and consequently of the Suez Canal, which would in turn signify the sure end of all oil and gas from the region towards both Europe and Asia.

Boots on the ground?

According to analysts, the deployment of US special forces to the Middle East for to supposedly put boots on the ground in Iran, could in fact and more likely be used to unleash a war on Yemen for to supposedly prevent them from blocking the Red Sea, and instead of preventing it from taking place, actually accelerate the process of the closing of the water ways.

To be remembered that Yemen, is the country which in the face of the Genocide being perpetrated in Gaza, stood alone against all world powers and defeated them all, including the U.S., which had to take his sinking carriers and floating caskets away from the area with its tails between its legs, and as it stands, is a country which has fought the longest against the Genocidaires, and which represents what is perhaps the most loyal country to Iran hence one surly included in any U.S. plan for war on Iran.

As it has been wildly announced by both Iran and Yemenis, if that should really take place, it would lead to the total destruction of all Saudi and Gulf States oil and gas wells and refineries, to be most likely followed by the one of all their power and desalination plans, event which would unequivocally in turn cause the complete collapse of the already collapsing Arab regimes, followed by a mass migration for the west from all the desert cities irredeemably left dry.

To be noted also that all Gulf States depend on desalination plants , which in effect provides them with over the 90% of the water by them needed to survive.

This illegal war in fact is for the benefit of both the U.S. and Russia, which has already seen an enormous growth of its profits and supposedly of the UK, which by geophysical position, would pay less respect Europe for its LNG oil imports from the Americas towards Europe, and most likely become a hub for the transit of oil, gas and goods going and coming from Europe via the North Sea

The continuous bombing and killing of the most moderate Iranian representatives, diplomats and politicians, is one more piece of evidence showing that there is no search for negotiation on the part of the U.S. and its rabid lapdog israel, and that to continue the slaughter till everything is lit on fire is the final goal.

Dead israel is left to burn as a sacrificial pig, made burn under the rein of missiles so that its little piggies hiding, can supposedly continue to play the part of the eternal victims.

From the false flag to the collapse.

Just as Iran has been for decades preparing for a long announced coming war, and producing and storing enough armaments and missiles to guarantee its victory, the israelis have built bunkers to hide practically under every home and for the first days of their leaders illegal war on Iran, have been warned by sirens and thanks to their bunkers, at large spared by the missiles and drones, while now, it’s possible to see and ear from the videos which are regularly being leaked out of israel that sirens are more often no longer being sound until the missiles have already struck their targets.

Such a situation will soon naturally result in higher casualties, which at this stage of the war, seams to be something deliberately wanted by the israeli regime, which because of its early warning systems, unable till now to declare mass casualties from the Iranian strikes.

And to be noticed also that since the start of the war, israel,and the US have so far killed close to 2000 Iranians and some 1000 in Lebanon, at list 200 in Iran, and dozens more through out Palestine, while so far, less than thirty Israelis have died from the Iranian bombing, once again showing the restraint exercised by Iran, and the Genocidal brutality of israel and of the U.S.

U.S. made clones of the Iranian drones used by the U.S.

But back to the strait of Hormuz, to be noticed that while Europe receives over the 20% of its oil and gas from the region, the United States imports only some 1% of oil from the region.

The war on Gaza opened the Pandora box in which all Israel’s darkest pass was kept hidden.

The spark which started the light which has brought to the view of the world the true history, not just of Palestine, but of our entire World, has given humanity the ability to realize the system of deception which for centuries has been used to control a society of dumb down and frighten believers.

Dissipating the fog of the myths and with its light revealing the traps on which we have walked, along with the ones set ahead, as we have broken that chain of the mind which contrived the illusion of knowing as fact, what now under the light of truth shows to be the opposite of what we thought to be true.

Opening of the eyes and of the mind which will not allow those who have seen the path which is laid in front of us and now clearly visible for long ahead, to fall in the traps of which’s presence they have become aware of.

And as humanity comes to confront the lies and the true monsters, the end of the era of fear and of deception has already begun.

And the more the psychopaths now still sitting in position of relevance and power continue to go agains the will and the principles of humanity and of the rule of the common law, the more the people are realizing that the madness as reached a point beyond which, it can no longer go.

From trying, and at large succeeding in poisoning by injection and to force into lockdowns, martial law, draconian mandates and into a digital dystopia the entire world, to reigniting the Cold War, to the attempt to abolish international laws and laws of war, abrogate Human rights, normalize extrajudicial killing, terrorism, Genocide, and to revive colonialism, to the attempt to normalize mass casualties under the guise of “targeted assassinations, legalizing terrorism and warcrimes, protect sex traffickers and pedophiles, and to start a world war, the once hidden entity which for centuries through violence, propaganda and economic slavery could maintained and expand its domination on humanity being now fully exposed, have been forced out of the darkness of secrecy and deception in which it hid, for to finally show to the world its true face.

The face of genocidal monsters of which’s names and titles are now known and which one way or the other, are bound to have to face the courts for their treason, crimes against humanity and for all their heinous and despicable deception and conspiracies.

And here one more thing worth mentioning to make people realize the devastating effect of the sanctions imposed for more than 30 years on Iran, how just 28 days of sanctions imposed by Iran on those which sanctioned it have already brought them to their knees.

On this basis, it must be by now obvious to anyone with half a brain that whilst Iran has learned the hardship of sanctions and after decades of being chocked by the sanctions, have grown strong and resilient to any outside threats or violence, its spoiled and morally and spiritually weak opposers and antagonists, have 0 chances to survive what Iran, Yemen, Iraq, and Lebanon, or any of the Middle East poor countries can easily withstand and are ready to embrace in order to win their war against racism, colonialism and the destruction of human dignity and values.

Time for a change

The war on the light of truth

Journalists, which have been and are continuing to be targeted which just yesterday killed three more in Lebanon, once again murdered by the Genocidal Apartheid wannabe state of israel, must be also vindicated.

Todays strike on the journalist in Lebanon was actually 6 strikes which targeted both the journalists, their fixers, which are usually local persons working as guides for the journalists, as well as ambulances and rescue workers attempting to bring aid to the journalists, deliberately made to bleed to death.

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In conclusion

The war on Iran was unleashed for to set the entire Middle East on fire, for to ultimately cut off Europe from its gas and oil suppliers, and for to force it to become dependent on the much more lower quality and more expensive oil and gas stollen from Venezuela by the American war criminals and pirates in office in the White House.

This insane plan cannot anyway succeed for the very fact that even if all the oil fields and refineries of the Middle East would be set ablaze and the Suez Canal permanently shut, the US does not have the capabilities to refine the thick Venezuelan oil up to scale sufficient to see to the world’s demand.

Furthermore, Europe will be forced to withdraw all its support for Ukraine, abandon the U.S. to its bitter destiny, and restore its ties with Russia, causing not just a shift of power, but also the sure bankruptcy and collapse of the entire Anglo colonial project of the U.S. and UK, now using its bases to arm U.S. airplanes used for transporting more munitions to bomb Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and Iran, and directly refueling the jets bombing both Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran, and most likely soon also Yemen.

This is the truth which every single journalist or reported trying to rationalize what is happening in the context of this insane war has so far completely ignored.

One more reason why trump may want to try to punish Europe, is because it laughed at his fat face when he declared he was about to annex Greenland, which not by coincidence, controls the most important Nordic route for the transportation of oil and gas from the North Sea.

But once again, you can rest assured, should this war go on for much longer, Yemen will enter the war and mine and close the Red Sea for good.

It is in fact important to remind that Yemen, which for close to two years succeeded in blocking the Suez Canal preventing israeli and American owned or bound ships to transit and to deliver more weapons to israel, and which alone had successfully simultaneously fought against the U.S., UK, France and others which had joined their coalition, and by it self and without any help from others managed to send them all packing, must make everyone understand that should the war on Iran continue for much longer, it will intervene once again and this time close the Red Sea and access to and from the Suez Canal.”for good”.

To be understood also is that beside the power of its missiles, now capable of evading the already tested and defeated air defenses of any war ship which would try to confront it, could mine the entrance to the Red Sea with mines which in difference from those used during the Second World War and which were made out of metal, hence easily detected by the modern metal detectors, would be made out of plastic and composite materials, rendering their detection virtually impossible, and thereby insuring the closure of the waterways if not permanently, for at list decades to come.

In fact, objectively speaking, the U.S. and israel, which are both getting their own asses kicked and their soldiers heads served on a silver platter, not only have no other reason for to continue their brutal aggression, but are in effect doing their best to prolong a war which they have already lost, for to push Iran to continue to bomb their bases across the Middle East, and to provoke even greater reactions which would ultimately see all oil wells and refineries set a blaze, and consequently a total chaos across the entire region and beyond.

A chaos and destruction from which it would take decades to recover, plunging the entire world into a even deeper suffering and poverty.

Europe and nato must step in, impose a no fly zone for israel, and impose the withdrawal of U.S. troops.

The fire must be put out before it would degenerate into something even worst than anyone can imagine, with repercussions which would continue to reverberate for the decades to come.

The U.S. must end its hostilities, israel must be disarmed, and peace must be enforced.

Nato must disarm israel and the United Nations must be purged from those which for the last 25 years, going against all moral, principles and laws inscribed in its chart, have used their powers to whitewash a textbook Genocide, and allowed for it to be transformed into a full blown Holocaust.

The abomination Apartheid wannabe state we call israel must be disarmed and dismantled, and its leaders all hunted down and arrested, not like it was done following the Second World War, which saw the most influential and criminal Genocidaires being allowed to move abroad and to get away Scott free, but which will see all of the perpetrators and all of their sponsors relieved of their possessions, and locked up in places from which they will no longer be allowed to ever again hold public office or exercise their sick and nefarious influence on others.

And just like when someone kicks a bees nest can not aspect to be able to decide when the bees should stop running after the one which kicked their home and temple, the Americans and their partners in crime cannot have any saying in when Iran should stop its retaliation.

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Iran demands

The US and indeed all foreigner military bases in the region must be shutdown, all sanctions on Iran lifted, reparation payed, and, israel must remove its troops from Gaza returning to the pre October the seventh position.

The last request, is obviously just a performative one, because as it stands, it is already understood that israel would refuse it, which in turn will give Iran reason to continue to destroy all threats to its country.

Iran also demands compensation for the victims and for the damages, the removal of all U.S. bases from the region, and guarantees that it will never again be attacked.

In addition, Iran, is now also demanding the end of the attacks on Palestine and on Lebanon before agreeing to any proposal.

Iran also reaffirms the commitment by it signed in Doha hours before being attacked by israel and the U.S., according to which it will never built a nuclear weapon, lower the level of its enrich uranium, and allow the monitoring of all its nuclear activities by the AIE inspectors.

At the same time it informs that should this war continue for much longer, it may withdraw from the nuclear weapons non proliferation treaty.

One way or the other, what seams to be the only solution to this war, should the U.S. neglect its defeat and remove all its military bases from the region, is by a nato and indeed world intervention which must see to the complete disarmament of the most brutal and vicious of terrorist ever recorded in world history, israel.

This will start with the enforcement of a no fly zone for israel and the US for the entire region, and the disarmament of the rogue entity, including the one of its citizens, followed by the arrest and punishment of those found guilty of terrorism, warcrimes and crimes against humanity.

Till then, we can aspect more death, destruction and devastation, and of course, more destruction of energy infrastructure, false flag attacks, and uncontrollable crash of the stock market leading to the raise in prices for all commodities and goods worldwide..

Irans size, amount of stockpiles of missiles and mosaic war system design to decentralized military efforts, makes so that its military capabilities and unbeatable superiority can no longer be challenged.

Its hypersonic missiles capabilities have tilted the axes of powers, turning Iran into the supreme power in the region, its once nuclear powered terrorist enemy israel the most vulnerable, as one single rocket from Iran, could blow up all of the terrorist’s stockpile of nukes.

And as I wrote in my previous post, aside for the fact that aside from some lucky shots “4%”, which sees one of those missiles intercepted before it goes in hypersonic mode and hits its target. no reliable defense system capable to knock down one of them exists, hence Iran can now prevent any warship or air carriers from reaching its shores, as aside from their radar evading speed and maneuverability, when armed with harden steel warheads, thanks to their kinetic power, can succeed in penetrating even the toughest of ballistic shields.

And on this point, according to yesterday’s news, Iran had struck and sunk some three US vessels, with an other 3 reported on fire, as well as once again, hit what is left the U.S. naval base in Bahrein.

To be noted again that in the age of hypersonic weapons, warships have become sitting ducks,, which if brought too close, most likely to result into mass casualties death traps, as every sailor, with if directly struck by the explosions, or indirectly hit by the sound of their bang, will also suffer the brain concussion caused by the blasting sound echo reverberating from the metal body of the vessel.

Note, air carriers are usually caring between 2000 and 5000 soldiers or sailors.

Imagine them all brain damaged with one single strike, because that is what may very well happen even before they would reach Iranian waters.

The world must unite against the madness of the regime now controlling both the U.S. and its proxy israel, and as one, grab the bully by the neck, neutralize it and subdue it in way in which it will never again cause harm to others.

The U.S. must accept its losses, depose its government, before more lives would be lost, disarm the Genocidal israeli regime and remove its nuclear weapons and stockpiles, withdraw all its ships and troops from the entire region.

International peacekeeping forces must be deployed to disarm all israeli settlers and hunt down all the already known zionist extremists or better yet, terrorists, and bring aid and help to the Palestinians of Gaza.

Iran should keep the full control of the strait of Hormuz, and to guarantee the reparation to it owned, must be allowed to tax all those countries which have for decades sanctioned it till all damages by them cause would be payed in full.

The world has chosen to stand on the side of decency and respect for human rights and values and to condemn the thuggery and bullism of the mentally and spiritually impaired which wants to use terror and brutality to subdue its victims.

Demonstrations and strikes must persist till justice and peace will be achieved.

Remember, we are the power we been searching for.

Unite!

Free Palestine, Lebanon, Syria and the entire world from the plague and horrors of the most vicious and deceiving, zionism.

BDS BOYCOTT DIVEST AND SANCTIONS

END THE APARTHEID WANNABE STATE NOW!

Sol Söl

Here one more Eastern eye opener for the blinded which calls themselves christians and which continues to defend the Genocidal Apartheid wannabe state.

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