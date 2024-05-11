SOS Palestine is the message which must be echoed across all continents, as the most renown holy land on the planet, is now been looted of the most precious of its treasures, its people.

From the land and sea, surrounded by armed militias of both, soldiers and thugs, which with a stollen book in one hand and a machine gun in the other, steals their homes and disappear its children, to the one in Gaza, in which it has imprisoned in a open air concentration camp 2 and half million people, on which for 7 months now, continues to shoot people trapped like fish in a barrel, as the apartheid wanna be supremacists state, continues to kill, assault and insult as if it would be the owner of a stock of which’s destiny, would be his to choose.

As if above all men and laws, murdering children and celebrating their death, ignoring and repressing all voices of dissent, insulting judges, nations, and institutions, bulling its way through the world’s Courts as if no one would dare to challenge its viciousness, bombing and besieging hospitals, kidnapping and executing people, while in front of the entire world, shreds the book of laws and tell the others that what he is doing, is not his doing but actually the one of its spectators.

NY UN headquarters 10 5 2024.

Like a psychopathic bully, forcing its victim to accept his insanity as the only law, overwhelming its victims with aggression and hate, he will continue to hurt and abuse his victims.

This is the crude fact of life, till the bully is made to taste his own brutality, there will be no end to its bulling, and because of its obtuse mind and sick ideology he will continue to attack who is opposing him till he as finally met his match.

This is the factual reality, a reality based on historical facts and on the natural evolution of things, which one way or an other, sooner or later, will show it self in its manifested destiny.

If israel can not redeem it self and arrest its Genocidal leaders, put an end to the killing and looting, and help in healing those which its Genocidal leaders have hurt, than it must be dealt with as its nazi supremacists predecessor.

Demand sanctions, military action and no fly zone NOW!

No fly zone must be imposed to prevent the use of its helicopters, airplanes and drones. as every time one of them takes off, countless lives are lost.

The International Criminal Court can no longer wait to issue its warrants against the entire israeli government, and the International Court of Justice must deliver its verdict, because only the threat of complete sanctions and of military action unleashed by the United Nations, will be able to convince the israeli people and their courts to depose its Genocidal leaders.

Preparing for war is a must, as the bully is out of control and he must be restrained and subdued.

If war is the only way to save the people of Palestine, than war should be.

If there is a chance to prevented from happening, the time to act is now!

The massacre of the Palestinians must be ended now!

UNGA vote for pushing the recognition of Palestine to the UN Security Council on the 10 may 2024 “- “143 humans in favor, 25 eunuchs abstentions 9 banana republics against”. Or is it 25 banana republics and 9 eunuchs?

The Palestine recognition.

The vote by the United Nations which once again votes in favor of the recognition of the Nation of Palestine, is a reminder of the stand of the free world which wants to free Palestine from the decades long barbaric occupation of its territories and inhumane abuse of its people, as well as showing us the stand of the once free and democratic countries, now captured and controlled by the corporate blob of the wef.

Once free and democratic countries in which as we have all witnessed on our own skin, all rights had been already once revoked, and which now, protests are being suppressed with brutal force, and dissent condemned as “antisemitism”.

Visible is also how those countries which abstained from voting, and which in grand part voted from the offset of the Genocide in favor of its continuation, shielding the israeli genocidal extremists and declaring its actions lawful under the guise of “self defense”, have been slowly turned to face the facts by the will of the people, which manifesting and marching through cities and universities, have force them to change their stand.

And as demonstrations grow and the opposition to the puppets of power defending this madness grows stronger and spreads across the campuses, cities and squares, of the world, so politicians will eventually have to bow to the demands on them imposed by the people.

And here a special note.

“Don’t be fooled by the propaganda of the mainstream medias which are as always giving out false numbers and showing at at large only small parts of the enormous demonstrations, or declaring as official laws, dictates which are unconstitutional and have no legal value, or scare you with more images of police brutality designed to make you afraid to exercise your rights, it is called propaganda and it effects only those in which in it believe. “

With if the israelis succeed in overthrowing their Genocidal government or not, military intervention is unavoidable, as peacekeepers will have to go there to help and protect the civilians, first responders as well as to maintain the peace.

This process must be initiated immediately, as at stake, the life of millions.

The thuggery of the bully ambassador of the supremacists and apartheid wannabe state must also be terminated, and the United Nations must also elect a new leader which can do the work that a Secretary General must do.

Also, appropriate sanctions must be applied to those which within the United Nations, continue to offend and threaten its institution and staff.

Here an other reminder and prove of the weakness of the Secretary General of the United Nations and of its personal “staff of actors”, is shown by the fact that from October, at list 188 UN staff members have so far been murdered in Gaza alone, again showing that the UN under such management, is incapable of protecting the function or safety of its facilities and staff, as is once again stops counting its dead staff, and declares public its intent to close down one more of its vital structures, this time in what it refers too as “occupied East Jerusalem”.

This after a supposed arson attack by israeli thugs, which according to the pictures shown by the medias, was anyway limited to some bushes in its courtyard.

Where were the peacekeepers to guard it?

SouthAfrica, once again asks the International Court of Justice to issue new provisional measure to insure the cessation of the Genocide, the free entrance of aid, as well as to demand compliance to the previous provisional measures issued by the International Court of Justice, the withdrawal of occupying forces from the enclave, along with the immediate cessation of all military action taken by the israelis in Gaza.

Here a link to the SouthAfrican request

Rafah under fire.

Meanwhile in Rafah, strip of land usually inhabited by some 250000 people, now overrun by more then one an a half million people which had fled the bombing and sniping of the Genocidal campaign, are once again finding themselves under attack from the land and air, and being pushed like animals to areas which have been already turned to rubles.

And once again, destroying buildings and vital infrastructure, and now officially closing all borders and imprisoning an entire population, in what has become the largest open air prison or better yet concentration camp in world’s history, in complete defiance of all morals and laws, the rogue entity is spitting on humanity, on the International Court of Justice’s provisional measures and on all the international laws, as it shredders the UN chart in a televised show, and reaffirms its intent to destroy a people, and they entire world now witness of its insanity, and unites to finally act.

Hostages?

This list does not include the 18 Palestinians we know have been killed in the israeli jails since October the seventh, nor the exact number of Israelis now kept safe from the israeli bombing and sniping by the Palestinian resistance fighters.

Note, already at list 2 israeli war prisoners which have been murdered by the israeli forces while waving a white flag ho, and at list one more was murdered “by gas” used by the israelis to kill people hiding or in this case, held in tunnels. Accident?

And on this note 1200 killed on October yes, but by who? Do you really want to know?

Most of the cars were shot from drones, helicopters, jets and tanks.

Ever heard about the Hannibal directive, or of the official slogan of the israeli militias? You may want to watch the video below, oh and yes, the slogan, it goes like this “by ways of deception though should do war”

And here one more reminder of the atrocities and warcrimes

Still hundreds more are missing from the very same hospitals

The world awakes

11 5 2024 first arrest warrant for the bloody prime minister.

Ending the Genocide.

So once again, blessing to the youth and all the people manifesting for the end of the Genocide and for the accountability for all those who had allowed it to take place, and to the soldiers which refuse to obey the orders of people committing them to become executioners of a Genocidal act, and which turns their weapons towards those which are destroying their country from within their own government, as they are the ones which in reality, for staying out of jail and for there personal power, are sending their neighbor’s children to murder civilians, spread more blood on your own flag, and for to miserably die as monsters.

Peace is possible only after the guns are made silent and to silence the guns, those who have ordered the disproportionate use of violence which has become an holocaust must be stoped.

Continue to act, demonstrate, and feed your free spirit, we should overcome.

Humanity, we are the power we have been searching for.

Peace, freedom, dignity and justice for Palestine, means peace freedom and dignity for the entire world.

Unite!

Sol Sön

BDS BOYCOTT DIVEST AND SANCTIONS TILL PEACE IS REACHED!