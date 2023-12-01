An other fruit from the tree of hate fell yesterday in the holy city of Jerusalem or if we call it with its old Arab name, Al-Quds.

Two more innocent lives lost and many injured for no apparent reason, beside the one of been born and standing on a land which was stollen by brutes.

From when I first saw the news, I thought this had to be the final attempt of the cabal, to spill more innocents blood for to once again being able to find a sort of an excuse to once again attack Gaza.

Then came the news that hold and behold, some Palestinian armed brigade associated with hamas, takes responsibility for the shooting.

And so?

Nothing changes, as hamas is like we all know, an infiltrated device in the hands of the military industrial complex of the cabal and of its trigger happy old senile uncle sam, can not come as a surprise the fact that this has happened on the very sam day in which arrives for a visit to the Middle East, the favorite shoe polishing boy of the now totally blind and senile old toxic farting bag, uncle sam.

And once again, just as the world had convened of the need for the end to the atrocities and horrors, the mainstream medias and the most corrupted politicians, unleash again the psychological warfare, victimizing the pore people who lost their life and got wounded while waiting for a bus, but not mentioning at all of the killing by shooting of hundreds of children and by standers, assassinated by bullets in the last weeks alone on the Palestinian mainland nor mentioning the over 15000 civilians slaughtered by the brutal regime’s carpet bombing in Gaza.

And once again, shows of rockets being taken down by the glorious killer dome, there once again to help the spin finds more ground to grow.

And once again, as I already imagined, today the bombs have once again begin to fall on the people of Palestine.

And so tomorrow again we will march for the end of the apartheid and of the horrors of this insane genocide and brutal war.

Tears of blood “ draft version”

56 days of horrors and fears, 56 days of disgust and of tears.

I see the demons now sitting in offices, deciding wars and the killing of more, I see corruption and apathy talking, ignoring what is the plight and the wish of the more.

I see the injustice the abuse and the violence, I see the homes of the people destroyed, I see them dying and been killed by the treason, killed by mass bombing for no reason at all.

How many lives must be lost to convince you, that this is genocide and not a mare war.

I hear the screams of the children now crying, searching for peace, they are given more war.

I hear the shouting of the first responders, as they are searching through rubles and gore.

I see the blood of the victims of terror, rained down on them in the form of new missiles and drones, and in the clouds of white phosphorus bombs.

I see the horror of more executions, killed in cold blood jus for saying a word.

Is time to stand for to end all this horror, is time to push back who wants to kill more.

And if this push should result in more death, this time the death will fall back right on those, who for the greed and the killing of others, have called the death to come straight to their door.

And if is death that in which they believe, than should be death which will take them away, to where lost souls go in exile from the living, to become branded with the mark of shame, and be condemned to eternal damnation, turned into sand for to never be born.

Death and destruction by the warlords of dollar, with their sold out politicians of war, and with their sold out mercenaries of horrors, commits warcrimes spreading terror and blood.

Under the guise of combatting terror, killing more children and asking for more.

Sponsors for bombing and spreading the terror, endorsed and sanctioned, by the deceiving mass medias of gore.

Criminal monsters pushing for destruction, fabricate lies for to make all their wars, sending the children of others to slaughter, kill or be killed in the grind house of gore.

End the genocide, the apartheid and the destruction now!

Killer shots

While from their offices killing more people, their subjects killed by false statements and by what, corrupt ideals and indeed true deception, imposed by monstrous ways of control.

Theft of the souls, of those who do believe, in that fake justice, which is killing all.

Death institutions for global enslavement, pretend to serve for the people kill more,

Stilling their souls with lies they are deceiving, spreading that terror from which they were born.

With their fake science and immoral controlling, proving the existence of what they stand for.

Proving their devious and horrible ways, for a humanity being chained and controlled, for which those monsters and vicious deceiving, have no respect or regards at all.

And through brutality, horror and fear, and by fully deceiving impose their control.

Chains of deception to keep us abide, to their false narrative of safety for all.

Spreading more hate, deception and rancor, pushing for killing of innocent souls.

Aliens to nature and to what is spiritual, divide and conquer their aim and their goal.

Killing of billions, for what they are calling, the only way for to save what they own.

A world divided by flags and religions, tear us part for their total control.

Killing for freedom, of those who indeed, imprisons the world in their scam for control.

Forcing their ways and their vicious believes, set to destroy what they can not control

Pushing their cart full of empty believes, selling dystopia and AI control.

With algorithms designed for to mute, what is for freedom and moral control, sponsoring horrors and what of humanity, wants to be ruler and decide for all.

This is the truth which no one wants to see, but this the truth as they want to kill all.

Out of control as they are pushing destruction, trying to cover their crimes on this world, killer injections for supposed protection, and take more money for killing the world.

Time to take down those who are guilty of horrors, and sit in their offices selling out the souls.

Time is to give them what they have given all others, stump on their life as they did to our own.

Burn in the fire the witches of horror, which with their horrors have poisoned our souls.

Time is to fight for the rights to exist, free from their billions of fakery and gore.

May what is coming allow us to conquer, what for the greed of the few we once lost.

May be their blood used to wash all the sins, which by decree they have brought to us all.

Time to end all their phony believes, ending their powers, take back what they have stoled

Is retribution that in what they believe in, so will be as grave as I it was for us all.

Stop being afraid of the horrors they bring, and with full force take what they had once stoled.

time to destroy that which in hate makes believe, to set us free from the rancor and gore.

Free from what for sure if allowed to be, will keep on killing our entire world.

No more acceptance of their empty speeches, no more believing in their holy wars, time is to act and to end their existence, as they are what is here to end us all.

Burn down their symbols and powers to be, cause you will be next if the maintain control.

Burn down their bridges and empty believes, burn down to ashes their ways of control.

And on their hashes we will plant the trees, which we will never cut down and let grow.

Grow strong and tall on a world for the living, in which peace and good life are the only law.

law of respect and of care for the living, fulfill our destiny and with it bring hope, bring us true wisdom and peace for the living, for us to reach our eternal soul.

Stop the ethnocide, genocide and obscene monsters now!

Sol Sön

