On the evening of the 28 of march 2024, after 3 months of pondering on an obvious Genocide unfolding in front of everyone’s eyes for now nearly six month, and which the International Court of Justice already deemed as “plausible act of Genocide”, after having refused once to order additional provisional measure to its previous ruling on the case brought to its attention by the nation of South Africa, which on the 29 of December 2023 officially denounced the Genocide taking place in both Gaza, and on the Palestinian main land, where tens of thousands of children and innocent people had been for months starved and slaughter, and then again on the 6 of February asked the court to review its previous decision and to add new provisional measures, the International Court of Justice, finding it self complicit in the Genocide which it tried to ignore, have finally convened on the need of adding the requested provisional measures for to stop the onslaught and contain the now impossible to hide Genocide turned into a full blown Holocaust.

You can read the full decision here

By the measures imposed by the judges of the International Court of Justice, the demand that israel would allow all needed aid to enter and freely be moved and delivered to all places in Gaza, as well as an additional order for the israeli authorities, to make sure that no crimes are perpetrated on the Palestinian population.

The court ordered also that the israeli authorities will need to make sure that humanitarian workers and first responders be helped in their effort to deliver the needed aid to a population now “after months of brutalities and horrors, recognized to be officially, among others, facing famine, starvation, and the spread of waterborne disease.

In its ruling, the court reminds also that its ruling is binding for all state members, and that is the duty of state members to work at making sure that the court’s orders are implemented and respected.

This is a drastic turning point, as it is the final warning to israel, before being officially labeled as a Genocidal entity, and thereby loose it status of UN member, for becoming an official terrorist entity.

At the same time, according to the PA authorities, Palestine is now awaiting for the next month, time in which, several countries which have already agreed to recognize its statehood, will make official their position before the United Nations.

And so, what we are now witnessing, is the final turn of events which are ultimately to turn the tie into the only direction which can save humanity from its otherwise sure demise.

The brutal violence and gore brought in front of our very eyes, the imprisonment of a nation, its starvation, the water deprivation, crimes which in them selfs are continuing the worst of the situation, a situation in which a nation stricken by a cataclysmic event now facing the same hardship and horrors, would be recognized to be in absolutely extreme need for help and assistance.

But as if the lost of essential infrastructure and services to more then 2 million 300 thousand persons would not be enough, to make things worst, we are seeing politicians standing up for the continuation of the massacres, and pretending to be actually working for peace, by bombing and killing civilians with aid packages being dumped on their heads or in the sea, causing scores to drown in the attempt to recover the aid.

Maintaining border crossing closed, dumping heavy packages with small parachutes on peoples heads, calling for ceasefire without actually doing anything to see its implementation, as if speaking and not acting, would be considered aid for the innocent people and a move for peace, while at the same time, we are actually witnessing of world leaders which while calling for restraint and the end of the massacres, are actually continuing with their sponsoring and arming of a Genocidal army, which for the entire world to see, continues unleashing its arsenals on the desperate and encaged refugees of Palestine .

Massacres on massacres on a small nation, divided and encaged by walls and fences armed with automatic weapons, ready to fire at them even if they try to escape the bullets and bombardments which strikes them from drones, planes, tanks and gunboats.

Summery executions, disappearance, rape, torture, the murdering of police officers, nurses, doctors, humanitarian workers, UN staff members, journalists, the direct targeting and besieging of the temples of humanity, the hospitals.

People kidnapped and imprisoned for weeks inside of hospitals, without food, medicine, oxygen or water, starved and murdered by sniper fire and killer drones, all scenes from a horror movie so inconceivable for the human mind, and yet so real and true.

A brutality and horror which must not be allowed to continue, and which we must never again be allowed to repeated.

What has already happened in Palestine, is a stain on humanity which is spreading, and a stain on humanity which only humanity as a all. can clean up and prevent from spreading any further.

Humanity can’t allow what the genocidal supremacists and fanatics israeli are doing, and must be ready to stop the Genocide by concise and direct military force.

As I am typing, reports of massacres in the areas surrounding all hospitals as well as in hospital grounds them selfs, are being reported.

Also, more people are dying inside hospitals now besieged and forcefully kept, out of medicines, water, food, and essential supplies.

After the resolution passed by the United Nations Security Council, which the israeli extremists are ignoring, more strikes on the civilian population and medical centers have been reported, not just in Gaza, but also on Lebanon where an health center, “sanctuary protected by the law” was directly targeted resulting in the murdering of 7 health workers.

Yet an other warcrime, which proves beyond any doubts, the insanity and murderous criminal behavior of elements which can be allowed to exist.

If a solution which would not required a violent military intervention against the war criminals is to be achieved, it must happen immediately, as the world can no longer sit and wait for more people to be slaughtered and more warcrimes to be committed.

Immediate action is needed, the courts and politicians have to act now, and all those giving orders, arming and supporting the Genocide are to be immediately declared war criminals as they are complicit in Genocide, and arrested.

Nations are not responsible for the horror unleashed or condoned by their corrupted, senile or psychopathic politicians, but nations and their Courts, have the duty to make sure that no psychopath, corrupted or senile politician or representative would drag its nation into complicity in a Genocide now turned into a full blown Holocaust.

The time for diplomacy is long gone, now swift and decided action is needed, immediate sanctions must be enforced, israeli diplomats threatened with expulsion, and if the israeli people are not able to overthrow and arrest their Genocidal leaders, and if brutal force is the only thing the supremacist genocidal apartheid enforcers hear, than that is what they should get.

The collective punishment of the Palestinian people must end, and with it, must also end the apartheid and the rain of fear, horror and abuse of those which blinded by their hate and racism, have armed and facilitated this new and ever real Holocaust .

It is so that we, the people, must make sure that those responsible for the brute violence and horrors, will be held account by the courts and that an other holocaust like the one we have all witnessed in Palestine, will never happen again.

In the regards of those kidnapped, must be understood that far more are the ones held by the terrorist entity which we are told to call israel, than the ones kept by its counterpart.

Thousands of prisoners held for months or even years without charges in the israeli prison camps, are also known to be suffering torture, sexual abuses, rape, and assassination attempts, while they are being starved and deprived among other of the most basic needs like water and medical care.

And while the prisoners released by the Palestinian factions, have turned up to have been well fed and cured, more and more reports have been coming out denouncing the killing of more prisoners, murdered while in israeli custody.

To this extent, must be made clear that although the capturing of civilians is an action which must be always condemned, must also be clear that in the case of the abductions of israeli and foreigner citizens by the hands of the Palestinian resistance groups, what happened in the day of October the 7th in the regards of the abduction of prisoners, it was an act of desperation, not aimed at gaining economical profit, but to guarantee the militants return to Gaza without being shot at, as well as the freedom of thousands of Palestinians held in torturous conditions by the supremacists and terrorist soldiers in the infamous israeli torture camps/jails.

May be the hope and wish for a better future, help all to find a way out from their now sinking hole.

Is time to fight for the rights of living, destroy the racism, the greed and the hate.

Stand up to injustice and fight for to free those, oppress by deception and empty believes, and by the inhumanity of racist believes.

We have the means and we have the reason, we have the rights and we have the just laws.

Time to unite for to end the treason, clean up or consciousness with our rightful war.

Stand up and fight those which have lost all reason, and with their treason, bring on humanity their havoc and gore.

Stand up and fight for the rights and the reason, cause only then you’ll be free from the gore.

Free from the madness and a matrix prison, free from the nonsense and free from the horrors of deceit and war. .

Unite in consciousness as the human race, winning our rights to a peaceful world.

Birthright a planet which is for the living, sharing in harmony its beauty for all.

Is time to stand and stump out the fire before it will spread, is time to act and save that which does need to be saved.

As one we are might and can do that which one can’t, we must unite for the cosmic event.

We are have the power to write our destiny and must help those who can’t, bringing the strength to support the living, bringing what’s needed to complete the plan.

We are the power we have been searching for.

Freedom, peace, dignity and justice for Palestine and for the rest of our world.

Sol Sön