Before starting to talk about anything else, this time I need to start this article spending at list some words, for the memory and the lost of a young US active duty Air Force member, which in protest to the Genocide taking place in Gaza, immolated himself while live streaming in front of the Washington’s israeli embassy.

His name was Aaron Bushnell, 25 years old air force servant, which because of the horrors of the Genocide taking place, of which he was made to work for, as according to one of his friend, Aaron was made to work on data, allegedly concerning the bombing of tunnels in Gaza, and had requested, but without approval, the termination of his duty to stop taking part in what he could recognize as a Genocide.

Forced to continue to work for the continuation of the Genocide, did is final protest while streaming the images of his act of desperation through his mobile phone, through which images have been shared around the world.

This were his last words from the moment he started filming, to the last seconds of his earthly life, words which he left for us all to understand his extreme sacrifice.

“I am an active-duty member of the United States Air Force and I will no longer be complicit in genocide. I am about to engage in an extreme act of protest. But compared to what people have been experiencing in Palestine at the hands of their colonizers, it’s not extreme at all. This is what our ruling class has decided will be normal. Free Palestine!

And as he was left to burn by those witnessing the horror, blinded by the flames engulfing him, he remained standing like a statue for minutes while shouting with all of his conviction and power again and again till his very last breath, Free Palestine.

The images and memory of the horror will never leave those who have witnessed the event.

An event which should have never happened, would have humanity prevailed.

Instead our Aaron, was left alone and cornered, by what has become a monstrous master, which against all all moral and justice, had turned him into his tool for committing his personal Genocide.

But Aaron said no!

Not in my name, I will not!

And as he walked from his car towards the embassy of the wannabe apartheid state of israel he said.

I am an active-duty member of the United States Air Force and I will no longer be complicit in genocide.

He then with his calm and convinced voice, made sure his viewers would understand that what he was about to do was an extreme act of protest, for going on saying;

But compared to what people have been experiencing in Palestine at the hands of their colonizers, it’s not extreme at all.

This is what our ruling class has decided will be normal.

And then he said;

Free Palestine!

Remembering Aaron, a young and bright man, which in an act of desperation to stop something so brutal and so wrong as a Genocide to which actuation, he was by his commander and chief, against all principles, decency and humanity, forced to work for.

For his ultimate stand against inhumanity and horror, Aaron has become an other American victim of its corrupted leadership, a zionazi leadership now in plain site planner and executioner of the Palestinian holocaust, and for this, his memory and courage must never be forgotten.

An holocaust planned and executed for the profit of the merchants of death and the one of investors in the real estate companies, building their stollen dream on an other people’s land.

Aaron has so find himself involved in an undeniably pre planned and organized Genocidal event, from which’s reality, because of his mandatory work which he was not allowed to quit, he could not escape.

It is for this reason that remembering once again is final words, is a must, as he indeed sacrificed his own very life, in the hope that his ultimate sacrifice “should it occurred, as once again he did it in front of people which could have, just like it happened in Atlanta, would have saved him ”, would serve in saving the ones of many more.

To be honest, my opinion, looking at the amount of clothes he was wearing under his uniform, he was hoping to be saved by the guards which instead of helping him and put the fire out, pulled out their guns and watch him burn.

Aaron is a true soldier of peace, and I write is, because he is still with us and his memory will never die.

His body was killed by the inhumanity of those which sees material value before the one of human life, and by those so hypnotized by the fictional reality they are brainwashed to believe in that, when Aaron’s clothes caught fire, they could not see or feel what was happening in front of their very eyes, as they pulled out their guns and watch him engulf in flame and and burn, instead of doing what any normal human being would have done, taking his jackets off and used it to extinguish the fire to save him.

But Aaron was prepared to be left to die, and as it was happening, he stood tall and strong of its commitment to peace.

I am sorry to my brother and my friends for leaving you like this. Of course, if I was truly sorry, I wouldn’t be doing it. But the machine demands blood. None of this is fair,” Aaron wrote before his act of self-immolation “according to the Crimethinc website”.

“I wish for my remains to be cremated. I do not wish for my ashes to be scattered or my remains to be buried as my body does not belong anywhere in this world,” he continued.

“If a time comes when Palestinians regain control of their land, and if the people native to the land would be open to the possibility, I would love for my ashes to be scattered in a free Palestine,”

Aaron lives on in the heart, mind, and spirit of all who have learn and will learn his story.

May his sacrifice be the last of its kind, may it open the eyes of those blinded by hate and greed and bring back to the world that humanity of which he found him self deprived of, and may his ashes be sprinkled on that free land he dreamed, free Palestine.

Long lives Aaron

Meanwhile on the stollen land.

The ministry of the apartheid wannabe state said; the ongoing policies and practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territories are akin to colonization.

The statement is yet an other unconfutable evidence of the criminal intent of an illegal entity or institution, and of its commitment to continue wit its Genocide of the Palestinian people.

It becomes evident by the continue shielding and endorsing of such criminal entity, enforced on the will of nearly all other nations, shielding and constantly protecting its asset by imposing its inhumane veto of any security council resolution attempting to bring about the end of the war, or to held account the apartheid wannabe state it for it’s heinous crimes, by the United States’s dictatorial government all those countries monetarily invested in the apartheid regime, continue to pretend the legality of what is obvious warcrimes, and push for the continuation of an alleged war, which in reality, as all can see, is no war but a text book Genocide.

By its constant refurbishing of the apartheid wannabe state’s arsenals, the US and some of its proxies such as the UK and Germany, have in effect conspired and actively participated in the destruction of the Palestinian heritage, territories and people.

All of the above mentioned countries, know also as a fact that when the war will end, they will all have to face criminal persecution and charges for Genocide.

This is a fact which the apartheid wannabe state and its investors and sponsors, will eventually going to have to face, as such is the reality which no matter how much they are still trying to hide, will eventually fall on their heads.

“Criminal charges for warcrimes, financial fraud, embezzlement, and complicity in Genocide”, is accusations founded on irrefutable evidences, as they continue to bomb and destroy Palestine, killing and displacing Palestinians, and still trying to push them into desperation and out of their land.

By the action of those which have been the biggest sponsors of this Genocide, becomes evident that they would rather see the Palestinian people gone from their lands, for to delete the “Palestinian issue”, continue to justify to theft and colonization of the world, and, in their sick heads, get away with Genocide.

This is not an assumption or a made up theory, but a brute reality, confirmed by the years of relentless armed occupation, both military and civil, the subjugation and imposed apartheid, clearly manifesting in the check points, the building of more “illegal” imprisoning walls built to prevent Palestinians from traveling within their own land, arbitrary executions and detention for no apparent reasons at all, total control over natural resources, theft of water and agricultural fields, along with the constant humiliation of having to live in one’s own land, and controlled and militarily policed by a supremacist entity which sees Palestinians as enemies with no spiritual nor physical value any higher than the one of animals.

Death and destruction unleashed on a defenseless population by an army of thugs, armed to the max with the most powerful weapons and technologies on the planet, and their brutal and inhumane plundering, looting, killing, maiming and torturing a people, in what sums to the most brutal and inhumane form of ethnic cleaning, racial discrimination, subjugation, slavery and slow Genocide of the twenty first century.

Massacre after massacre, the relentless bombing and sniping of civilians, the targeting of journalists, medical staff and first responders, have apparently not yet been enough to make politicians and representatives demand a ceasefire.

Nations which proud them selfs of being servants of justice and human rights, goin contrary to their alleged principles and rules, have in fact, continued to arm, finance, and endorse the genocide taking place in Palestine.

As one witness told, they are bombing and shooting at the largest refugee camp in world’s history.

Today news, just like yesterday and the past 148 days now, more women and children killed by the israeli bombings, and more victims arrives at the already overwhelmed and barely functional hospitals.

Once again, more women and children, killed not by mistake, but by direct targeting.

Overcrowded houses hosting displaced people, are in fact, as we can all clearly see from the statistics, the main target of the israeli bombs. “Over75% of killed are women and children”.

As I mentioned in my previous article, because of the fact that the few which still own a standing houses, are housing relatives and friends which have lost theirs, women and children sleep in the homes, while the man, which in the case of the Palestinians, traditionally deeply respectful of the privacy of women, sleeps outside, hence once again, the killing of women and children is no longer something which can be viewed as collateral damage, but as deliberate murder

And next, one of the most horrific massacres ever committed, was taking place yesterday as the Genocidal and terrorist apartheid wannabe state’s thugs, opened fire on the crowds of civilians gathering around and waiting for the long awaited arrival of aid trucks.

The isranazi thugs have once again given display of their Genocidal practices, by killing over hundred, with 115 bodies recovered and many more left in the streets, “probably more then 150 dead according to eye witnesses”.

The same attack on the refugees queuing for aid, was also wounding scores, more than 750 confirmed. “According to unconfirmed reports the numbers could become of over 200 dead now and more then 1000 wounded as more are not accounted for”

The crowd was struck in the early hours of the morning by a barrage of gun fire and artillery shells shot at them from snipers, drones and tanks.

And while mass media scrambled to give justification for the massacre, claiming most of the dead were killed by the stampede and by the aid truck them self which according to some propaganda reports, rammed through the crowd.

This was not confirmed by the video evidences given by the apartheid wannabe state, as it did not include any such images in the video they publicly released, on the contrary, they once again gave by them, concrete evidences that they indeed used tanks and tank troopers to fire at the people.

Any how, should be also well established by now that by fact, the wannabe apartheid state with its compulsory lies, have well proven that when ever it declares something, it does so only in its personal interests as the reality of things is always turning up to be very different from its “official” narrative at best, but more often straight lies.

In fact, according to witnesses, after firing on the refugees, the tanks have reportedly then proceeded into running over the wounded and dead, as they continued to move and fire onto the crowd.

Also reports of drones used to bomb and snipe the hungry refugees,

Visible also, how they tried their best “very poorly” to hide their tanks from the video footage they gave as supposed evidence of the alleged Palestinian’s mass suicide, allegedly committed by ways of stampede and by jumping in mass under the moving aid trucks

Once again no pictures or images of it provided in their official video explanation of the massacre.

In fact, even from the video released by the apartheid militia, bodies of the victims are seen scattered, not where the aid truck were standing, but in the area beside it, on a road on which the images of deliberately blurred tanks, can not be denied.

Photos of the blurred tanks and the dead bodies lying in front and behind them. “German tanks and ammunitions?, note their tanks are made with German engines and parts and Germany had just offered tens of thousands of tank shells for them.”

Around 1000 is the number of the victims of a massacre, now known as “the aid delivering massacre”, which if should have happened anywhere else on the planet, would have already seen no fly zone declared and preparation to war, is being obscured and justified by world leaders and mass media, which once again instead of facing the fact that we are dealing with a Genocidal entity, try to justify the unjustifiable.

Again, shooting and bombing unarmed and displaced refugees, kept starved and thirsty in a obvious kind of collective punishment akin to torture, for almost 5 straight months, being whitewashed by people which in reality are already drowning in the blood of the conflict they have armed, defended, and sponsored.

This warcrime calls for the immediate issuing of public arrest warrants with rewords for the capture of the entire israeli government and juridical body, as they all are actively participating or conducting a Genocide.

Because the crime of Genocide is the worst crime which can be committed by men, and because the intent is made clear by their public and official statements, both the nationals and the International Courts must act, and their decision must be immediate.

Also, because the effect and repercussions of a Genocide are so grave, next to their warrant should appear also the phrase, “dead or alive”.

As the killings and displacement of civilians are manifesting in such great numbers, military strikes on the the organizers of such Genocidal campaign, will harvest the quickest response to the need of a population now dying of disease, dehydration, starvation, sniper fire, bombs, missiles, and of lack of help to get out from the rubles of buildings on them collapsed.

Boots on the ground must be implemented, along with an immediate expulsion of all israeli diplomats, freezing of assets of those investigated , and suspension of the apartheid wannabe state from all World Trade organizations and activities.

Absolute also is a military intervention to push out the war criminals from all Palestine’s occupied territories and just like it was done with the nazi, hunt down and capture the perpetrators of the massacres.

As of yesterday morning, official reports have confirmed that in the morning, 7 children had died of starvation, some of which died in the hospitals to which they were brought.

Once again, if this is the official number of bodies recovered by the hospitals, you can be sure that many more will reach there by the end of this day, and that most likely, the number of the starved to death is much larger, as in proportion, the majority will never make it to the hospital.

The same boy in the image below.

Gaza holocaust 2024

And now a braking news.

The Nicaragua case against Germany for its complicity in the Genocide.

Nicaragua have now brought to the attention of the International Court of Justice the unlawful support of Germany towards the Genocidal regime, and asked the court to issue provisional measures to halt its bombs and armament business with the Genocidal entity and apartheid wannabe state.

E. THE PROVISIONAL MEASURES REQUESTED

101. On the basis of the facts set forth above, Nicaragua, as a State party to the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, to the Four Geneva Conventions of 1949: for the Amelioration of the Condition of the Wounded and Sick in Armed Forces in the Field; for the Amelioration of the Condition of Wounded, Sick and Shipwrecked Members of Armed Forces at Sea; relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War; and relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War, as well as their 1966 Protocols and other relevant treaties protecting human rights and concerning international humanitarian law and as a member of the international community of States bound by peremptory norms of international law, Nicaragua respectfully requests the Court, as a matter of extreme urgency, pending the Court’s determination of this case on the merits, to indicate the following provisional measures with respect to Germany in its participation in the ongoing plausible genocide and serious breaches of international humanitarian law and other peremptory norms of general international law occurring in the Gaza Strip:

(1) Germany shall immediately suspend its aid to Israel, in particular its military assistance including military equipment, in sor far as this aid may be used in the violation of the Genocide Convention, international humanitarian law or other peremptory norms of general international law such as the Palestinian People’s right to self-determination and to not be subject to a regime of apartheid;

(2) Germany must immediately make every effort to ensure that weapons already delivered to Israel are not used to commit genocide, contribute to acts of genocide or are used in such a way as to violate international humanitarian law;

(3) Germany must immediately do everything possible to comply with its obligations under humanitarian law;

(4) Germany must reverse its decision to suspend the funding of UNRWA as part of the compliance of its obligations to prevent genocide and acts of genocide and the violation of the humanitarian rights of the Palestinian People which also includes the obligation to do everything possible to ensure that humanitarian aid reaches the Palestinian people, more particularly in Gaza;

(5) Germany must cooperate to bring to an end the serious breaches of peremptory norms of international law by ceasing its support, including its supply of military equipement to Israel that may be used to commit serious crimes of international law and that it continue the support of the UNRWA on which this Organizations has counted and based its activities.

40

102. Pursuant to Article 74 (4) of the Rules of the Court, and in light of the extremely urgent nature of the situation in Gaza, pending the meeting of the Court, Nicaragua respectfully requests the President of the Court to call upon Germany to take all measures necessary, including ceasing all acts that might constitute or facilitate the commission of violations to the Genocide Convention, the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and its Additional Protocol, and other peremptory norms of international law, in order to enable any order the Court may make to have its appropriate effects.

VI. Reservation of Rights

103. Nicaragua reserves the right to revise, supplement or amend the present Application and its Submissions, as well as the appointment of an Ad Hoc Judge.

VII. Appointment of an Agent

104. For the purposes of the present Application, the Government of the Republic of Nicaragua has appointed as Agent Ambassador Carlos Argüello Gómez as attested in the communication sent to the Court by the Foreign Minister of Nicaragua dated 1 March 2024, of which a copy is herewith attached as Annex 15. It is requested that all communications of this case be notified to the Agent at the following address: Eisenhowerlaan 112, 2517 KM, The Hague.

Carlos J. Argüello Gómez Agent of the Republic of Nicaragua The Hague, 1 March 2024

Entire deposition available here

https://www.icj-cij.org/node/203820

We need to continue to fight for the rights to dignity prosperity and peace of the Palestinian people, and continue to exercise maximum pressure on our governments and leaders to step up to their duty and demand international forces and UN peacekeeper’s boots on the ground.

Continue with lawsuits, demonstrations, and means to exercise pressure on our juridical bodies, as we must make sure that those who support Genocide be indicted for complicity in Genocide, fired as well making sure that they will never again be allowed to work or serve in public offices.

Saving Palestine is saving humanity, and we all have a duty to say no to apartheid and no to Genocide.

Freedom, dignity, prosperity, peace and justice for Palestine.

Sol

