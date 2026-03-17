Before starting this thirteenth installment of my letters from the edge of dystopia, I like to begin with a little introduction to the series.

“ Note also, typos correction coming up”

I begun publishing my Letters from the edge of dystopia in 2021, in the attempt to awake people to the reality of a coup carried out by corrupt politicians on the behalf of the eugenist technocrats of pigpharma spearheaded by the United Nations and it subsidiary WHO, and of the immediate and extreme danger the entire world was finding itself in.

Aside from exposing the scamdemic, the letters discusses geopolitics, conspiracy theories which have turned out to be conspiracy facts, technology, as well as providing alternative views and solutions to the issues and problems discussed.

At the time in which I begun to post here on Substack, aside from finding my self like billions of other people, facing a dystopian reality never imaginable before and under draconian lockdowns, insane protocols and absurd restrictions and mandates, aside for risking to be assaulted by psychopaths wanting to kill me for not wearing the idiotic diaper on my face, the biggest of threats for those who like me wanted to speak out and to expose the conspiracy and lies, aside from risking to get also arrested and fined, was that of being censored by algorithms.

For this very reason, I thought about writing my letters and later my articles, in a way in which I expose what I wanted to expose, but at the same time, confuse the algorithm by deliberately making more typos and misspelling than my usual, and at time formulating my sentences in an unconventional way.

For this very reason, the first 6 installments of my letters from the edge of dystopia may be in places hard to read, nevertheless, if you have the time and patience to read them, I’m quite sure you should find out about many things you didn’t know regarding the covID19 coup, the conspiracy and technology behind it and much more.

The series and all my articles about Palestine will always be free but if you wish to support my work you are welcome to become a paying subscriber.

For those of you who wishes to support my work and to become a paying subscriber, know that the monthly subscription is set at the same cost as the full year one, and that by becoming a paying subscriber you will be able to read some of the unedited versions of my previously written books.

If you appreciate my work, even if you can’t afford to become a payed subscriber, remember that by subscribing, following, like, sharing and commenting, helps the message winn over the algorithms and its shadow banning.

Note also that aside from the addendum, the letter was written before the israeli and American attack on Iran.

“Typos corrections and more imaged and medias to be added shortly”

Have a good read.

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Know your enemies

Here the eugenists/technocrats behind both world wars and of the establishment of the United Nations of whitewash colonialism and warcrimes.

At the core of everything which is wrong in our world today are two essential components which compliment each other, eugenics, and zionism.

Eugenics and zionism are in fact one of the same, and represent the biggest of threats not just for humanity, but for the planet in its entirety.

Like a cancer eating its host till its death, a genocidal and inhumane parasite with no mind of its own, living for eating instead of eating for living, eugenics and zionism, are a disease which must be neutralized, defeated, and prevented from ever again infecting humanity..

We cannot condemn one Genocide and ignore an other, same as when you are attacked by two people, neutralizing only one of them will not save you from the other.

As all the politicunts which have been involved in the scamdemic, have also further broken the law by providing cover for an active Genocide in Palestine, their exposure in this situation, renders them vulnerable to international law like never before and this exposure, is what actually constitutes the key which we must use to finally charge them for their complicity in both, the scamdemic turned into a textbook Genocide and the Genocide turned Holocaust in Palestine, and for to finally kick them out of office to make them face the civil and military Courts for their monstrous coup, conspiracy and crimes.

Once they are out, a new era of peace and prosperity can finally begin, till then, we must keep on shining the light on the holes on the ground so that humanity can stop falling in them and pull itself out from the spiral of lies and of horror, and out from that vortex designed to bring it to its demise.

A step back for a better prospective.

After the attempt at normalizing terrorism through the so called war on terror, fabricating a boogieman to allow wars of devastation and of plunder of the ancient cradles of civilization, by the U.S. looted of their natural wealth, and on which armed militias are given money and weapons by the very same people which declares to be at war with.

From all queda to the isis to the what ever label and or acronym you are told to call this mercenaries, terrorists or merchants of death, they all are being armed and sponsored by the very same death based industry which from war and death draws its profits.

As more and more people came to realize the scam and more false flag cases had become exposed beyond repair, the launching of the global pandemic for medical martial law and digital slavery which was something long time before planned and foretold, was finally coming into full display.

A new fear mongering campaign to force the entire world to enter into an era of digital dystopia designed to give governments the ability to violate every right and privacy of any citizen, blacklist individuals or groups on the bases of their political preferences or orientations, and spying on everyone under the guise of combating fake news, protect children, and of a so called “social credit system”,

A digital dystopia implemented and controlled by coded algorithms conducted by eugenist and supremacist psychopaths, for to classify people according to parameters by them imposed under the guise of innovation, sustainability and technology, would in fact, be the only way to survive for all of those who have for centuries used propaganda, fear and belief to maintain humanity prisoner on a matrix used to subdue, exploit and control society. .

A false Pandemic designed for shedding terror through a relentless propaganda campaign, rump up by fake statistics and numbers, broadcasted 24/7 live to manufacture the illusion of some kind of knowledge and of public consent, and to impose a draconian, unconstitutional, illegal and illogic medical martial law.

Imposing the terror of a supposed pandemic, and arresting, delicensing doctors, smearing and demonizing laureates and professors, and attempting at locking down and censuring every voice or form of dissent, as we can see from the documents provided by the same entities which made the coup go live, “the UN, and its subsidiary WHO”,was something done with premeditation, and once again, for to ultimately impose a digital dystopia which would allow those in power to maintain their powers.

A digital gulag in which everyone should supposedly surrender all its possessions and privacy, normalize atrocities such as martial laws, terrorism, targeted assassinations, Genocide and warcrimes, which as we have all witnessed, have now transformed what already in its first days of brutality and horrors constituted a blatant textbook Genocide, into an un yet named sort of beyond Genocidal crime with no comparison in world history, broadcasted live for over two years, as if in a cognitive warfare operation played out with its sick, death, horror and merciless reality show, in which individuals are made to feel weak and helpless and by design, normalize Genocide and surrender to its makers manufactured and pushed horror, death, suffering and despair.

A psychological or cognitive warfare operation intended to normalize Genocide, but which in reality has counter fire and turned to become an eye opener even for those which for so long had refused to look at the most obvious truth.

The horror and despair, the televised bombings, the massacres, the indefensible warcrimes, so bluntly endorse and whitewashed by those which should have stoped them, have allowed for what was a textbook Genocide, to degenerate into something even more horrific than a full blown Holocaust.

But perhaps calling it “isracide”, would be suitable name for to remind of the horrors which the apartheid wannabe state has unleashed on the women and children, on the doctors and rescue workers, and on the humanitarians, the nurses, the journalists, the teachers and every other professionals and non, which as if their lives would not matter, have been deliberately and directly targeted and murdered.

The violence and horrors, along with the terror campaigns pushed by the sociopath eugenists sitting in the offices of the theater of politics and gore which for centuries could through censorship maintain control over the misinformed population, have in effect provided of the evidences showing us the how the rule of the few conspirators in power, have for decades deliberately slowed down and derailed the development and organic growth of our society, and kept humanity blinded under its fabricated cape of horror, deception, and fear.

From the induced dumbing down to the opening of the third eye.

A terrestrial paradise transformed into an inferno, in which people are told that sacrifice and self mutilation, suppression of spirituality, suffering, and submission to absurdities and belief, should be a way to enlightenment.

A virtual reality made real, a reality in which violence is being constantly broadcasted and pumped out by medias, whilst pleasure and sex demonized and repressed, is not an opinion, it is a fact which no one can deny.

The constant promotion of violence and theft broadcasted 24/7 by television and cinemas, along with the dumbing down of humanity through mass media and video games, radio and television programming portraying violence and stupidity as normal, are being slapped onto everyone’s face.

Demential and ultra violent movies, documentaries and cartoons designed to rewrite history, turn stupidity and violence into the norm, dumbing down and frighten its subjects, are a reality which like all realities, molds the minds of those subjected to it and which in violence and stupidity have found a way to laugh at their own misery and accept that violence and idiocy which turns them into perennial subjects of the very same violence and stupidity they are made to believe as “natural”, “supernatural” or “normal”.

Mind control and manufactured consent induced through mass media and television programming, locking humanity into a system of belief in a constructed narratives pushed by a cabal of fear mongering eugenist psychopaths and liars, have once again, finally become so blatant and extreme that people are waking up from their induced psychosis, and face the deception and the true demons hunting their lives with prospects of enslavement to a digital dystopia dictated by ways of propaganda, and coded by eugenist warmongers which to maintain power, wants to nullify the rules of war, normalize warcrimes and Genocide, and to drag the entire world into misery and world war. “And it’s happening”.

The change of meanings and the repurposing of words, reinvented with the deliberate intention to erase the perception of events for to ultimately destroy the real history, demonize concepts and generate absolute ignorance and confusion, have also in effect become a reality which sees many people adopting the use of such nonsensical terms as if they would be the latest fashionable clothes to ware.

Terms like preemptive strikes, sold as some kind of self defense, or the one of “pandemic”, reinvented to replace the one of epidemic for to generate terror, or what is the most fashionable used today, empire.

Empire, a system which has evolved from millennia, and which saw entire continents unite in peace, building some of the most astonishing monuments still standing today, of which’s stories, just like the meaning of words, rewritten to justify the horrors on them imposed.

Empire became so the word used for to psychologically precondition its subjects and to trigger an negative reaction, as while is used to describe what in reality is an abstract evil entity, being used to subconsciously condition the mind into demonize the ancient history and cultures of our planet, as well as to hide in plain site neocolonialism and its actual culprits from the guise of the public,

Hiding the true causes and people responsible for indisputable crimes, shielded behind a dumbing down concept which in itself idiotic, as there is no actual emperor or empire to go after, to the invention of even more obvious oxymorons like the so called “new normal”.

Perhaps one more example of controlled opposition and straight out idiocy, is represented by the mass demonstrations organized by the very same people which people are actually protesting against, like in the most recent case of the American “No kings” charades, in which millions of people, instead of protesting against their insane, rapist, fraudster and war criminal president, are guided like sheep to protest against a king which doesn’t exist.

No kings there.

And other ones like the one of science, turned from its original meaning of philosophy of the creation of the universe, into a new religion and concept which wants to turn theories of mathematic and of physic which it promotes as ultimate truth, into supposed “divine laws”.

Destroying the concept of philosophy for to castrate the spirit and mind, to prevent true understanding and to impose fabricated formulas designed to enslave into a system of fear, ignorance, and belief.

Idiotic words and concepts designed to capture the minds into a constructed mindset, and to distort and control the reality perceived, which instead of giving a clear view to the issue in hand, designed to turn people into dumb down imbeciles sure to know of things they actually have no idea of, locked into the propaganda spin, unable to pinpoint the true reality or to accept the real facts.

Just like blaming the devil for the wrong actions of man, is the excuse for centuries used to demonize some and to excuse the wrong doing of others, so is the use of those idiotic concepts which shift blame from the obvious criminals to entities are things which in reality, do not exist.

Along with such a dumbing down imposed through the use of oxymorons, is the adoption of more idiotic concepts sold as supposed philosophy and wisdom.

Beauty resides in the eyes of the beholder, or, ignorance is bliss, are perhaps some of the best examples to show how such manufactured concepts have in effect destroyed beauty and wisdom, which in reality are not something which can be judged free of bias by a single individual, but something which can be considered true only by commonsense and by a collective judgment, along with ignorance, which allows for the repetition of mistakes, destroying universal concepts of common sense, understanding, harmony, wisdom and grace, corrupting them with sickness and ugliness, and ultimately allowing for ignorance and disease, to be turned into supposed beauty and virtues.

An other of such weaponized words designed to make people loose self respect and appreciation for beauty and health, is the one of “narcissism”, a term deriving from a beautiful flower which expresses beauty, self respect and appreciation of oneself, turned into one representing egotism and greed.

Perhaps the most recent oxymoron now pushed by mass medias, technocrats and by their propaganda machine, is the one which turns machines into supposedly “intelligent” or “smart”, taking away human virtues from humans, and making humans think of machines as the “intelligent” or “smart” ones.

There is no such a thing as smart device or artificial intelligence because only a free mind can be considered smart or intelligent, everything else, with if natural or artificial, will always be mechanical, bias and mentally or computing restrained by its indoctrination or programming.

Artificial intelligence or smart devices are terminologies used in a cognitive warfare operation aimed at the eradication of the self, and at the prostration of humanity to a soulless and dumb machine.

And here one more word which further shows the weaponization of words and the malign intent of those changing the original meaning of them to turn them into ones of which we are told to be afraid of.

Apocalypse, as it comes from the Greek apokálypsis (ἀποκάλυψις) which means ‘uncovering’ or ‘revelation’. Etymologically it has nothing to do with destruction: instead, it’s about unveiling things which were hidden.

Experimental cures defined as “Safe and effective”, is one more of the most recent and obvious oxymoron I can come up with, as nothing which is “experimental” can be deemed as “safe and effective”, specially if we are talking about injecting people with chemically concocted substances which are well known to essentially be “carcinogenic”.

Programming people to accept violence and stupidity as the norm, and indoctrinating them into cults of death and division sold as “religions” and “hyper nationalism”, attempting to justify racism and supremacist’s concepts and criminalizing all voices of dissent, are techniques which have lost credibility and power, as people are able to see with their own eyes the horrors perpetrated by criminals labeled by medias as victims, and the suffering of indigenous populations, suppressed and oppressed by monsters which claim their right to murder and steal from non members of their bloody sect of racial or religious supremacy and hate cults to be their, “divine right”.

One more example of the absolute nonsense sold as somehow logic, is the one of relabeling the bombing of a country in a first strike, calling it “preemptive strike”, and claiming attacking a nation as “self defense”, to pretend that what is the blatant attack of a bully would somehow be actually rightful and somewhat, legal, and “normal”.

Murder and violence sold as comedy, attacking nations and Genocide as self defense, poisons as medicine, draconian laws and dictates as protectors of humanity and of human rights, threats and cold war as ways to maintain peace, supremacists and Genocidal ideologies as the ones of eternal victims, war is peace, ignorance is strength.

Those are but a few examples of the many oxymorons dumbing down society, and of the lies pushed by eugenist psychopaths sitting on their illusionary thrones of power and posing as politicians and nations representatives, now in plain sight, and for everyone to see and to feel on their skin.

Falsities and machinations designed to induce the blinded believers into the illusion of being knowledgeable of things of which in reality they have no idea of, now exposed by the very same propaganda system which has lost all of its validity, as well as become the material evidence of a conspiracy which once again, has irredeemably lost its grip and cover.

And just like the darkness is banished by the light, so is the secrecy which once kept hidden by the darkness of terror and deceit, is now being exposed and dissolved by the light of truth.

If the truth hurts you, you cannot be angry at those who exposed the truth, but you must be angry at those who made you believe in the lie.

Breaking the matrix reloaded.

The digital matrix being constructed, it’s built on a net which cannot sustain it, nevertheless the psychopaths which have already built it, think that it could serve them to isolate and suppress opposition to their conspiratorial plot.

The digital matrix, built by programmers coding algorithms, is the wannabe ultimate tool for control, as it would, not only serve to locate voices of dissent, but also, to assure unaccountability for those enforcing its rule, as that would be something for which’s responsibility, as it stands, would be kept by someone hiding behind what we are now calling AI.

A digital trap set to absolve of privacy and freedoms in exchange of a supposed more efficient system of protection/control, which in effect, like anything which is computer operated, beside cheating, crashing and hallucinating, will always be open to hacking by its programmers and by external hackers.

A system already in place since years, which in order to fully function, must first be authorized by the people. “Accept cookies ? Digital or crypto money? Cloud? Digital ID ?”

The implementation of such dystopian nightmare, is now being sold under the guise of digital ID, to supposedly protect minors online.

A masonic all seen eye system which once put to “legally” work, will soon require everyone to be wearing electronic implants such as microchips, digital tattoos, or to carry a mobile device at all time to simply move around in your own town.

A system designed to make people forfeit their human rights in favor of the ones of machines.

Locked in a dystopian reality in which the puppeteers of the horror show we are all now witnessing, would have the right to spy on, track and record everyone’s movement, interactions and contacts with others, including purchased items, along with all medical and banking information and personal activities, banking transactions and soon, also to decide what you can actually purchase, from where, and from who you will be allowed to buy things with your own money, and worst than that, even decide an expiring date for your digital money, giving the machine or those which stand behind it, the ability to control or erase someone’s life by the move of a mouse or the click of a button.

This is the reason why israeli Genocidaires have for decades been buying all major social media platforms, cloud providers and mass medias, and built surveillance services, as well as why they are also putting their ex secret service agents and electronic warfare operatives which had served in the special unit in the israeli military, to run their telecommunication honey traps and security scams worldwide.

If you didn’t know, managing a cloud service, allows the provider to sift through any file stored on its cloud, as well as run algorithms able to generate lists based on any criteria decided by its programmers.

Data, which is the abstract gold of the 21th century, is a commodity sold across platforms which mine it and sells it forwards to whoever got the money to pay for it.

With sweet names such as cloud, cookies, SMART, mobile app, or artificial intelligence, the psychological warfare unleashed on humanity to make it bow to abstract entities and absurd practices such as putting their personal data on external hard drives which they cannot control, agree to data mining, geolocation and to tracking tracing, and accept cookies prompts which authorizes sites to spy on them, many people have fallen into the deception and without realizing it, being duped into initiate a process designed to take away all of their freedoms, privacy, and human rights.

It is now time to say stop to commercial data mining, no to digital IDs and no to digital money, as well as to demand for the end of the blackmailing of people through malign cookies policies which oblige the user to accept to be spied on for to use digital platforms, sites, or apps.

The biggest con job, the birth of the “artificial intelligence central” AIC, or CIA and the biggest conspiracy aimed at the absolute mental and physical control of its hypnotized and stupefied subjects.

The birth of the so called artificial intelligence theocracy, is not coinciding with the one of technocracy by chance.

Both starting in the 30s and pushed by eugenists technocrats, and both ultimately denounced and condemned by the entire world for having been directly responsible for the explosion of their madness which eventually turned into the Second World War and the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, have since their condemnation and fall and the introduction of the declaration of human rights, continued to exist and to operate behind the closed doors of masonic lodges and of top secret military installations.

The idea of the use of calculators or computers to compute or to predict the outcome of premeditated events, and to use machines to enforce laws and to place computers programmed by the technocrats to manage society is nothing new.

From what we can win from history and from the many declassified patents, electronic computing technology has been anyway continued to be secretly developed by the military at the cost of billions and from the start classified “top secret”.

By the 1940s, the US had so begun a new secretive project aimed at the development and use a supposedly superior artificial intelligence, which once activated in “1945”, would decide the strategies of war and designate military targets to strike for maximum effect.

The United States and the British military industrial complex, continued to work together for the establishment of the AIC, “artificial intelligence central”, which in turn, became the most secretive branch of both the British secret services and of the American predecessor to the cia, the OSS.

According to leaked documents and testimonies of ex operatives and agents of those times, the attack on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, were in fact, planned and executed through the work of the AIC.

Story wants that following the infamous bombing of the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the system became temporarily put offline, for to be then reinstated but this time under a stronger human supervision in order to prevent the computers from committing new Genocides.

Although the popular teachings regarding the incineration of the Japanese cities wants us to believe that the wanted message to be delivered through the monstrous bombing, was that of wanting to allegedly make mankind find peace through the fear of total obliteration, the real reasons behind the operation was not limited to that..

Monstrous Bombs used to destroy not just cities, but also for to take away the freedom to develop commercial technologies deemed of interest, monopolized and classified as top secret by the military, and to frighten the entire world with stories about a supposed radioactive, toxic cloud and deadly contamination which could allegedly in the long run poison and kill millions, as well as render a place unlivable for “millions of years”.

An event so shocking and devastating that following its televised horrors, the world would ever since, live in a perpetual fear of war.

A bomb so big and of such devastating power, which according to the propaganda of the time, In just a few seconds, could produce a fire ball so big and hot to consume an entire city, living the survivors burned and asphyxiated, and living some says over 200000 dead, as well as the entire cities “ which they don’t tel you that were at large made out of wood”, completely incinerated.

Listening to the actual testimonies though, the fire ball did not consume the cities like advertised in a matter of seconds or minutes but in days, as the fires raged and continued to burn for over two weeks.

Ever since, the world has been living through decades of Cold War and fear of a nuclear Armageddon, convinced of the story to it told by the propaganda machine, ignoring the fact that in neither case “Hiroshima nor Nagasaki” had been heavily contaminated with nuclear dusts, as reality shows us that both cities were nearly instantly rebuilt, and were till the scamdemic of 2020-22, home to the oldest living people on the planet.

Ever since the so called “atomic bombs” which were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the newly established Cold War and the era of terror of the nuclear bomb begun.

But that was not the only one which became used to frighten the world, in fact, equally scary the fear mongering campaign already started in the late 30s, of what is in effect the most available and free form of fuel in the entire universe,“hydrogen”, made perceived as somehow even more dangerous than the atomic bomb in itself.

Not by chance, the fear of the “hydrogen bomb”, was something rump up by the technocrats of the bolshevik/masonic dictatorship “the soviet”, which by it, could put a stone on free energy, for to continue to push for the use of the blood of the planet, or so called “fossil fuel”, and for the one of the deadly and most toxic, expensive and dangerous way to produce steam powered generated electricity, “nuclear power”.

That said, although a radioactive bomb which could really contaminate a land and making it not suitable for living for tens or perhaps hundreds of years, can easily be built by anyone with access to depleted uranium or any other radioactive isotope, the actual mushroom cloud bomb we have seen explode in the old video recordings of the time, were actually caused by the explosion of a huge vacuum bomb, igniting tons of Napalm, white phosphor and chemical substances which when ignited, indeed generated a thermobaric effect an a fire and pressure ball and wave so devastating that in some hours, could set a ablaze and consumed the entire “wooden” cities.

The myth of nuclear war, has for decades molded the minds of generations of sheeple, which controlled by fear, have served the interests of those which by ways of deception and wars, used the terror brought by The Cold War to rule over their emotions.

But let us not forget about Hydrogen, which beside being the most common element in this universe, it is also the easiest to use for to absolve to all energies needs.

Little is nowadays known about its common use until the Second World War, and how the world war served the interests of the oil companies to destroy its reputation and outlaw the development of technologies using it as a fuel.

Hydrogen, which can be produced in a variety of ways among which fermentation and electrolysis, and which can be safely stored like any other gas, can now be produced on demand for the purpose intended by devices which can be easily assembled and tuned for the job, as well as for minimal prices, making it affordable for everyone.

To prepare for the future, we must first look from outside into are present, without feeling conditioned by our conventional conviction, and with a free mind intelligently look into the options and possibilities at our disposal, and with our most positive mind, make that step into that future which we once thought to be a utopia, and something which somehow humanly impossible to achieve.

Stepping into a reality in which paradise is no longer a myth, but one in which we are born in.

A reality we are all sharing, and which once we are free from the deception of belief, will see our future generations grow safe and free, enjoying the gifts of creation in a world in which all is provided by nature, and in which free from terror and from deception, everyone will find the place and time to develop his or hers natural skills, and in harmony and peace, share a life of happiness and joy in a terrestrial paradise.

Flying ships once flying and connecting people from and around the world, now made out of super light and indestructible materials, driven by motors which harness power from magnets and from the air, and which can travel at speeds unimaginable before, are not only the images and ideas springing from a science fiction flick, but thanks to the development of new materials and technology, a reality at the grasp of everyone and which waits to unfold.

Using the ability of re growing forests and of growing our crops in the sky, along with the ability of bringing aid, electrical power, and the most important element for curing any disease, clean water, everywhere needed, are not just dreams or utopias but actual things which we can do and which one way or the other, we will soon be able to realize and to make come through.

Once hidden technology, now enhanced by the discovery of ultra light and fireproof materials and of super conductors, like Graphene, to the easy, cheep to produce and long lasting sodium “salt” batteries, to super wind, solar, hydro or over unity generators, able to provide and store all the power needed to run our homes and vehicles, to the technology giving us computing, automation and robotic assistance, humanity has already reached the zenith of its technological aspirations.

Becoming aware of the technology and of our potentials, makes us integrating part of that future we are now able to envision.

A future in which free from fear, sickness and deception, we will all be able to fulfill all our goals, and in which we will share a life, blissed with joy, and filled with happiness, wellbeing, comfort, and laughter.

A world in which sorrow, will only exist when reading about the dark times of our history, a history written to show us the faults of the past, and to open the doors of the mind of a humanity now able to see the terrestrial paradise in which it was born in, and ready to usher a new era of prosperity, healthiness, harmony with the nature, and in tune with the Cosmos, in eternal peace.

Free from the boundaries of belief, into an epoch of respect for the planet, common sense and understanding, setting the world free from cruelty and deception and onto the path to its reunification to its eternal soul.

A world in which mankind will be free from the matrix which for generations had entrapped its soul with false myths and beliefs, and in which humanity will no longer see “evil” as a supernatural power, but as a disease which can be neutralized and cured.

The fall from the American dream and into its most frightening nightmare.

The United States, built like israel through propaganda, Genocide and on stollen land, now governed by a multiple times convicted felon, as now officially become the very same terrorist entity which for some 25 years, it had claimed to be fighting.

Conducting extrajudicial killings by drone strikes, attempting to normalize mass murder and Genocide under the guise of acceptable collateral damage, setting the standards to lawlessness and unaccountability for atrocities and warcrimes, threatening countries with blackmailing and extortion, bullying its way through countries just like israel is doing with its neighbors, but doing it with the entire world as if it would own it, threatening judges and the highest of courts and institutions with its criminal attitude and sanctions, violating its own laws and constitution, the US, just like the Apartheid wannabe state of israel, has officially become the manifestation of the biggest of threats for itself, humanity and for the planet we are sharing.

Arming a Genocide and providing cover for someone internationally wanted for warcrimes and for the crimes of torture, murder and for the use of starvation as weapon of war, vetoing all resolutions aimed at ending the Genocide, going against the will of the entire security council and of the General Assembly and voting against the protection of the very same institution which it supposedly champions, the US have in fact proven to be not only not wordy of its seat in the security council, but in effect, a menace and a direct threat to world stability and world peace.

As the colonialist entity which it is, the US is in effect the one responsible for the inequality, horrors and poverty in our world, as it is the one which while profiting from wars and from the exploitation of other countries resources, with its monroe doctrine and draconian ways of domination, since decades prevents the peace and prosperity for other countries, and continues to exist as a leach sucking the blood of the people of the entire world .

Going against the will of the entire planet, the US, once allegedly champion of human rights and of the rule of fair and democratic law, has become the embodiment of the most dystopian and nefarious form of fascist colonialism, and as the Genocidal entity which, aside for unleashing in America a new wave of racist and economical Apartheid, continues to deliver weapons of mass destruction to a Genocidal entity which since more than two years already indicted for, among others, the worst of all warcrimes,“Genocide”, continues to threaten the entire world by attacking sovereign nations and arresting its leaders, and, like the mentally impaired bully and murderous psychopath which it is, threatens even its allies as it proclaims its supposed rights to annex entire countries as if it would be the owner of the entire world.

Like the mentally impaired bully, which is wannabe dictator/president truly is, threatening judges and representatives, and with its bombs and weapons of mass destruction, torturing and murdering a population of millions of Palestinians in both Gaza, the rest of Palestine, and everywhere they are, as all Palestinians are forced to suffer the inhumane pain of seeing their precious land being brutally bombarded and destroyed and their loved ones being murdered in their homes, mosques, churches, shelters, tents, schools, streets, and even in Hospitals, sniped and bombed with US provided weapons of mass destruction as if they would not be living beings but targets of a shooting gallery to be exterminated, women, children, elderly, doctors, nurses, firefighters, first responders, journalists, teachers, police officers, humanitarian workers, and even UN staff members, slaughtered in cold blood by Genocidal supremacists which publicly, without any dignity or morality, defines them as terrorists and as “human animals” whilst it rapes, tortures and slaughters them in front of the worlds cameras.

Shielded by a mentally and spiritually impaired juggernaut which is racking terror and havocs around the world, the genocidal colonialists entity has become the embodiment of that Genocidal monstrosity which humanity had following the Second World War swore it would never again allowed to come to be.

But perhaps the biggest shock for the many, is to find out the lie they were told to believe, a lie according to which Palestine never existed, and that the Palestinian people were the ones which refused to coexist with jews which since their coming in mass in the 30s they actually welcomed into their land and homes and which still today, even after their guests had robbed them of their homes and of all their belongings and murdered their relatives and friends, are still condescending to sharing their land and to accept a two state solution.

A two state solution refused not as the mass medias have for decades proclaimed, as if not wanted by the Palestinian people, but by the monstrous Apartheid and colonizer’s regime, which drunk on the spilled blood of the innocents, and on the impunity granted to it by its eugenist and Genocidal sponsors, continues to murder and destroy, and to attempt to justify its supremacists theories and brutality, as well as killing even its own people for to blame it on others.

It is in fact now for everyone to see, that both the US and its monstrous and soulless military enterprise in the Middle East, israel, are both a menace to humanity and a threat which humanity must now face, neutralize, and dismantle.

Both countries governed by Genocidal monsters which destroying not only the countries which they touch, but also their own.

The blatant racism, fascism, Genocidal intent, and indeed terrorism which no one can deny and which the world can not afford to allow to continue, are now in plain site for everyone to see.

Both countries, the US and israel, of which’s psychopathic and extremists leaders continue to threaten everyone who is calling for justice, must be held to account for their crimes, punished and made pay compensation for damages by them caused, not only because they deserve to be punished, but also because the world needs to regain trust in its institutions more than ever before.

Institutions which without fulfilling their duties and punish the war criminals responsible for a Genocide, racking havoc and becoming an ever loud and violent threat to to world’s peace, would become not only obsolete, but also detrimental, counterproductive and a worse, a physical threat to the existence of our shared Humanity and planet.

And as it stands, this is exactly what they have become.

Attacking nations by ways of targeted assassinations, summary executions, bombings, sanctions and by threats, and now threatening and disappearing even its own citizens, now made to face soldiers armed with weapons of war set marching through its cities and murdering its own people, the United States, just like the UK, arresting even the blind and the over 70 years old for holding signs and manifesting their dissent and opposition to a live broadcasted Holocaust in the Middle East, has become the embodiment of that very same fascism and Genocidal entity which from its institution have claimed to be challenging and opposing.

Setting the stage for the total collapse of its own economy in order to force its citizens to sellout their properties for pennies on the dollar, and for turning the billionaires into the new dictators and sultans of the American caliphates, the current presidency and administration of the US, is deliberately moving towards the destruction of its nation, constitution and economy, and as we all can see, towards the installment of digitally controlled caliphates and of fascism for the technocrats total control.

Deliberately trashing the economy so that they can use their stollen silver and gold to buy at the price of a cent on the dollar, their entire nations, it is not something which only the US and israel are in fully committed too, but is a project publicized by the eugenist club of the world economic forum, at the time directed by børge brende, now also implicated in the case of the renown child trafficker, sex offender and now also know to have been torturer and cannibal j epstein, club of the world economic forum.

The collapse of the empire which never was.

With the outcasting of the Prince of wales, a big shift is took place in the UK, where the eugenists in power at the labor party, have in effect lost their bid at taking over the crown.

In fact, while the medias are running after the sex scandals and the pink and yellow press stories implicating the deposed prince with the epstein crime cartel, the more obvious reason of the decision taken by the other old time epstein royal friend king, is not being discussed.

With the decision to outcast his brother, the King have actually taken away the possibility for his brother to ever steal his crown.

Knowing of the connections between the former prince and the eugenist cartel of pigpharma, the mysterious death of the queen mother, and the alleged cancer of which the king had been diagnosed with, to think that Andrew and his pervert and eugenists friends had plot his rise to power now nullified by his outcasting is not a conspiracy theory but a factual possibility.

After the unveiling of the recents events which have seen many of the UK government officials being ejected and forced to resign, and after the mock arrest of the deposed prince, and seeing the extent of the discontent of the British people, now forced by a corrupt and Genocide enabling government into a digitally induced dystopian nightmare, one question comes to mind.

Will the king take a stand to stump out those who conspired to overthrow him and to turn the UK into a digitally controlled dictatorship, or will he continue to ignore the horrors and to pursue his father’s eugenist project?

Eyes wide open.

Following the so called beginning of the implementation of the new peace agreement which is to supposedly see the end of the israeli aggressions and belligerent occupation and its withdrawal to the pre 4th of June 1967 borders, as decided under the ordered released by the International Court of Justice, we are seeing that israel continues to violate its own agreements , killing people across Gaza, the rest of Palestine, Lebanon and Syria, and continues to deploy false flag operations, in its desperate attempt to deflect the attentions of the mass medias from the massive marches and general strikes which are taken place across the globe, while at the same time attempts to justify its resumption of bombing of the displaced Palestinians,

Orchestrating and directing false flag operation designed to rump up tension for to through the chaos generated, persist in its vile attempt to justify the continuation of its Genocidal campaign, is something akin to the attitude of a brain damaged bully or boxer which despite being fighting in public refuses any reasoning, and after hitting is opponent under the belt, and which even following the ring of the bell, and after the referee calls its fault and low blow, even if completely aware to have hit his opponent in the nuts and to have done it after the ring of the bell, and that beside the referee, the entire audience and cameras have witnessed it taking place, persists in denying to have done it.

“Note, in nature or, in the real world, this archetype never survives for long”

As the sold out and eugenists technocratic governments which enabled and sponsored a live stream Genocide to continue for more than two years, have realized they have failed in their attempt at normalizing medical martial law, terrorism, warcrimes and Genocide, and that they are now facing the anger of their constituents and of the masses, the lines have been drawn, and israel, which has become a liability for anyone dealing or having anything to do with it, if is to survive, will have to be forced to comply to the international law which it has so far refused to respect.

Continuing with its Genocidal attitude and actions, will otherwise necessarily see it kicked out from Europe, and with its Genocide enabler and partners in crime, incriminated for what historians already define as the israeli Holocaust.

Like an over half sunken ship, the US, being dragged down by its anchor, “israel”, will have to cut the rope to save itself, as continuing to defend the warcrimes and atrocities committed by israel, in a time in which boycotting has become the weapon of choice of the billions of people world wide, would see also to its complete isolation along with the collapse of its once blessed and now irremediably cursed debt base economy and people, soon to be as Genocide enabler, by its leaders dragged to the sewages of our history.

As for the threats of war on Iran, should the United States decide to start or engage in a war with Iran, it would not only see the destruction of all of its assets across the Middle East, where close to three years of a live streamed Holocaust have been witnessed by hundreds of millions of people residing in countries run by dictators and tyrants place in power by the U.S. and by its partners in crime, and which are a powder kegs about to explode, but also across the rest of the world, now angry at the U.S. even more than before, as its commander in chief declares it will impose even more tariffs.

Furthermore, as we have witnessed during the two years long war which Yemen has fought along the side of the Palestinian resistance against, not just israel and the U.S., but also against the UK and several EU states, just like guns replaced the swords, modern missile technology has dismantled the American, British and European military superiority which once was.

The very fact that both the UK, EU, and US, pulled their floating caskets or ships from the region, and had to end their bombing campaigns on Yemen, must awake everybody to the fact that even without considering the fact that Iran has not yet used any of its advanced hypersonic weapons, the arsenal of missiles which we already know it possesses, now estimated to be in the range of more than 100000 warheads, would be sufficient to turn the so called “israel” and all US military bases and assets across the Middle East into ashes.

Than again, remembering what happened to the SS Liberty, perhaps this is exactly what the trump regime and his sponsors are looking for, as the sinking of an Air carrier would most likely result in the lost of hundreds or even thousands of lives, which the regime could than use to pretend to have the moral rights to strike back for with brutal force, but in the end, should it that happen, “and if the U.S. attacks Iran most probably will”, despite its propaganda machine, now broadcasting its lies about a supposed Iranian nuclear threats across the globe, the US will not find the support by it needed, and would eventually collapse under the weight of its own crimes.

A resolution for peace can not call it self as such if it ignores the rights of the victims of a war, nor can a group of speculators call themselves board of peace and dictate their laws over the will of a nation.

It is only after the withdrawal of the military occupation, the arrest of the warmongers and Genocidaires, and through a commitment to peace and collaboration with the people chosen by the Palestinian people that peace can be achieved.

As we have learned and now witnessed the horrors which for 80 years have been endured by the Palestinian people, and have realized that the flag of israel is forever drenched in the blood of the victims of its own made Holocaust and soaked with the stink of the corpse of its lies, its existence can no longer be accepted as the one of a state member of humanity, but at most, as a linguistic terminology to define a spiritual place.

One land called Palestine where, as it had always been under Palestinian management of its land, people from all religions and cult of veneration of life,, can together live in peace and respect of one an other is the only viable solution to the problem.

A land free from racism and oppression, in which respect for life and for human rights, and in which children can be thought care and respect, instead of supremacy and hate.

In the case of Gaza, as you can now see by the pictures and video recordings of Gaza filmed and shot before October the seventh, and by learning about the amount of hospitals, universities, schools, electricity and water desalination plans built by hamas and destroyed by the callous monsters at the time of the Gaza jail break, the governing body of Gaza was a legit and not a terrorist organization, and one which once again, in its times, built roads, hospitals, schools, universities, sewers, water desalination and sanitation services, as well as maintained civil and humanitarian services, and which without any doubts, served into lifting from poverty millions of Palestinians.

October the seventh breakout was not a terrorist operation, but the consequence of decades of abuses and torture.

Like a time bomb set by the colonizers, was detonated by means of an electronic and psychological warfare and with willful knowledge.

After countless killing, destruction of homes and robbery in the OPT or better yet, across the entirety of Palestine, and after the public threats made by the Genocidal israeli government, including one in which it showed it was about to slaughter two red heifers and to destroy the All aqsa mosque for to replace it with its so called third temple, the timing of the Palestinian resistance All aqsa flood, was in fact decided by the very same zionists which provoked it.

Electronic warfare have in effect played an invisible role, and one completely ignored by most, nevertheless, evidences showing how israel, the US and Egypt were all aware about what was going to happen, and that both the US and Egypt have tried to warn about the potential breakout days prior to the October the seventh All aqsa flood, along with the mobile communication networks black outs and microwave satellites positioning and activities at the time, is enough evidence for anyone with the knowledge of the military applications of microwave radiation and electronic warfare to understand what really took place that day.

Microwave, BLE satellites and antennas were in place for it to happen.

The use of microwaves for changing the mood of a targeted individual or of an entire nation, is not science fiction but science fact.

What happened on October the seventh with the massacre of more than 1000 israelis of which’s great majority, slaughtered by the israeli war pigs themselves under the infamous Hannibal directive, along with the massive wave of propaganda claiming that Hamas and the Gaza resistance committed atrocities which month after being debunked, have continued to be used as some form of excuse for the brutality and horrors perpetrated by israel to continue, and do to the fact that so called first world countries all have their own satellites and could clearly see what really took place are facts which cannot be erased, it is also obvious that such facts will never be forgotten or be ignored by the next generations.

The democratically elected government of Hamas, must be part of any peace plan which includes Gaza.

With if it’s members decide to change the name of their party, it is entirely up to them.

Elections in Gaza and in the rest of Palestine must also be organized by the Palestinian people and no “technocratic” government can ever be lawfully enforced.

And on this note, if you don’t really know what technocrats and technocracy means, I strongly advice you to learn the origins of its already once being kicked out fascist and eugenist cult and what its extremist and totalitarian ideology really stud and continues to stand for.

And so, as I can say that it is now official that israel will not be allowed to resume its Genocidal campaign on Gaza, and that UN peacekeepers are already being organized for their deployment as guarantors of the Peace agreement, after witnessing the israeli regime operandi in the context of its so called October 2025 ceasefire agreement, and how it has been constantly violating them, as well as witnessing how despite such agreements even if in a smaller scale, it continues to murder civilians on a daily base, we can only assume that, aside from the remote possibility of a decapitating strike which would render israel incapable to react, only after the entrance of UN peacekeeping forces under a UN mandate in Gaza and in the rest of Palestine, israel will be forced to comply to the international law and to its agreements.

Dismantling the matrix

As we have witnessed and are continuing to witness, the ever growing outrage of the people of the world, which despite all the Genocidaires attempts at preventing them from demonstrating against a Genocide, have continued to demonstrate and to raise their voices, and through general strikes and massive demonstrations, have succeeded in smashing the conspirators premeditated attempt at absolving themselves from responsibilities for their crimes, and at normalizing terrorism, warcrimes, pedophilia, and Genocide.

Conspiracy

For 6 years now, the same conspirators, sitting in the exact same offices, have tried and failed in their dystopian plan to normalize draconian mandates, lock downs, medical martial law and Genocide, and for six years they have in the face of their conspiracies “covID19”, Cold War, and normalization of martial law, Apartheid, targeted assassinations and of Genocide, have continued to try to maintain their innocents, and to distract and confuse, have done everything in their powers to drag the world into a state of perpetual war and of chaos.

Warcrimes covered up by war crimes, false flag operation after false flag operation, insane tariffs which even more insanely accepted by heads of nations which could simply say no, extrajudicial killing, targeted assassinations, kidnapping of heads of state, threats of invasions, and now more threats of war, all part of the same desperate attempt at deflecting the attentions from the criminals in office, which without the chaos which we have all witness during the past 6 years, would have already seen the prosecution of the majority of the government members, health ministers, prime ministers, and presidents in power today.

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At the same time, as we have all witnessed, they have done and continuing to do all in their imaginary powers to subdue their subjects and to make them accept to be turned into slaves, branded with a digital tag as requirement in order to exist in the digital gulag by them coded.

United by their insanity and by the ideology which sees them to think of themselves to be chosen to lead, following the eugenist conviction in the myth of overpopulation, so detached from the world which surrounds them and yet united in their common psychosis, the ruling cabal which is now rebranded as the epstein class, is the perfect expression of a cancer or of brainless homicidal and at same time suicidal parasite, which if not removed, is bound to kill its host which in this case, the nations they rule.

Nevertheless, has insanity is their trait, no matter how much money or resources they are willing to print and to burn, their calculations will always prove wrong, and their plans will, as always, never succeed.

For those with eyes to see, it is now more evident than ever before that while politicians are still trying to cling to their seats, they all are slowly coming to realize their plan’s failure and consequentially, have begun easing their stand in their desperate attempt to up ease the masses in the hope to delay their inevitable trials and convictions.

Spot light

We are so witnessing how the very same “warp speed” poisoners and deceivers which had initiated the murderous or better yet, Genocidal and terrorist scamdemic of 2020, are still trying to hold on to their seats and doing their best to instigate more tension and wars, in the most blatant attempt to distract the public for to remain in office, and how they all have actually, together worked to set the world onto a path leading us towards a world war.

Testifying to this is the fact that under the very same Secretary General of the United Nations which in 2019 officially initiated the covID19 simulation, as it’s proven by his “Global preparedness monitor board“and by its 2019 document called “ a world at risk”, in which the simulation of the release of a lethal respiratory virus was being programmed to take place by September 2020, as well was as by the fact that under his insane administration, the world has now reach a point in which the planet is experiencing more wars armed conflicts than ever before in world’s history, with at list 62 wars or armed conflicts declared in the end of 2025, and more of them breaking out every day, it must be by now self evident for everyone that, till such spineless or worst corrupt and conspiring individual, will be removed from office and made to face the courts for his criminal negligence or straight out corruption and willful participation in the conspiracy, the United Nations will continue to be used as horror sideshow for psychopaths and Genocidaires, and the entire world will continue to suffer.

To be pointed out is in fact how the spineless or worse, eugenist psychopath Secretary General of the United Nations, from day one of the israeli Holocaust in Gaza, have in effect withdrawn all its international staff from Gaza, ignored the killing of hundreds of his Palestinian staff or the destruction of UN hospitals, storehouses, schools, medical centers, shelters, kitchens, vehicles and properties, as well as continued to whitewash video streamed and indisputable warcrimes.

In fact, till this day, close to two half years into this live stream Holocaust, aside from making empty threats to denounce israel to the International Court of Justice and to the International Criminal Court, he has done nothing of what is in his power to do, nor he as establish a protectorate to stop the onslaught, or to go beyond issuing empty speeches and false warning to israel, allowing it to continue to degenerate in its insult and threaten its members and institution.

Furthermore, not to be forgotten than is also is that not only he has defended the use of medical martial law and promoted the use of deadly protocols, but he has also always ignored crimes perpetrated on diplomats and on the once sacred grounds of embassies and consulates, but also defended the biggest terrorist attack in world history, the Lebanese pagers, telephones, laptops and walkie-talkie terror event by him described as potentially “normal”.

Cleaning up the world from the dirt which is suffocating it, must start from institutions like the UN and the EU, and from colonialist countries such as the US and the UK, which are now more than ever before, no longer representing the people which inhabit them, and which’s representatives, have betrayed their own nations and turned them into symbols of terror and greed.

Politicians doing their best to frighten the people into submission have only served to expose their own insanity and indeed, criminality, making so that each step taken by them in the wrong direction, is sinking them even deeper in the hole they had dug for all others.

One way or the other, the eugenist and dictocrats Genocidaires, have by now come to face the fact that they have been irredeemably exposed, and that no army or war can save them from the millions of people marching.

The world has awaken and will not go back to sleep, Palestine have served the world in reminding it of its true history, means and powers.

It is now the duty of the world to show its thankfulness to a country which for Humanity, armed not like its aggressor with its unlimited amount of munitions and of weapons of mass destruction, but with its faith in itself and in humanity, fought against the most powerful armies in the world, and won.

In final

As we have witnessed, the war on humanity unleashed by the most nefarious pack in existence, have exposed all of the psychopaths and aggressors which for over two years now, have continued to paddle lies and whitewashed the most heinous and nefarious of crimes, and which with their influence and money, going against every law and morality, have continued to arm, finance, and shield from accountability those responsible for a textbook Genocide turned full blown Holocaust of the like never witnessed before.

Time to demand for accountability for all of those which with if for weakness or for active and willful participation, have allowed for the UN run covID19 to go live, for a textbook Genocide to be turned into a full blown Holocaust.

Time to step up the demonstrations and Boycotts, divest, and sanctions, and to demand for the immediate deployment of an international Peacekeeping force to be sent from countries chosen by the people of Gaza, for to insure the end of the atrocities, the protection for the people of Gaza and of the region, the unhindered entrance of Aid into the battered enclave, and for the enforcement of the international Court of Justice and of the International Criminal Court orders, for to finally see to the fulfillment of the inalienable right to dignity and self determination of the true indigenous people of the holy land of Palestine.

And to the question, will israel survive the horror which it has become symbol of, or will it end drowned in the blood of its victims?

One thing is for sure, we must all unite and put an end to the plague of zionism, colonialism, and of eugenics.

Education to morality, respect for life and for nature and to peaceful coexistence, are what will guarantee the present and future of peace which all good people deserve.

Justice, peace and prosperity for Palestine and for the Middle East, and justice, dignity, prosperity and peace for the human race.

Addendum,

Since the U.S. and israel have unleashed their war of aggression on Iran and now also on Lebanon, where close to one thousand have already been killed in less the ten days, and where some one million people have once again been displaced, abandoned by their puppet government, now selling its country and people to the Genocidal invader, and again the bombs on Gaza , which since close to two and half year have continued to kill families rendered homeless by the Genocidal israeli dropping of American bombs on home, schools, mosques, churches, university,, UN shelters, hospitals, and every place you can think of, along with the continues destruction of Palestinian home and theft of their fathers and mother’s land, and the constant propaganda trying to normalize the atrocities and the warcrimes, something much bigger than most have realized have taken place, the proof that resistance cannot be defeated, and at the same time the end of military warfare as it was once known.

Like the sward was rendered obsolete by the fire power of guns, and the fire power of guns, was rendered obsolete by the one of automatic weapons with which with one machine one alone one could take out hundreds of soldiers with pistols and rifles, a new weapon has arrived to render all others obsolete.

Hypersonic missiles which can travel at speed never thought possible, and capable to change trajectory and maneuver around and through the mast sophisticated radar and defense systems are now completely cancelling the idea of being able to use warships or to prevent the destruction of virtually anything.

Without much notice by the people and even less by the mass media which as usual, always at work to fabricate excuses and absurd justification to paddle the “official narrative “, which in the case of israel continues to paddle the narratives of the alleged near invincibility of its air defense even when everyone knows that beside being now depleted, it has an actual missile interception rate, firing two multi million dollar dollars interceptor at the time agains one single missile of less than 4 percent, the war on Iran has demonstrated just that,

Never in history was ever imagined that one single country could simultaneously pulverize entire military bases in some 14 countries without moving an inch, but than again, that is exactly what happened.

The power of hypersonic missiles is in fact so devastating that a nation no longer needs nuclear deterrent, as hypersonic missiles could also be used to target nuclear reactors air or even nuclear weapons stored underground, as hyper missiles can be armed with harden steel or other types of penetrating warheads, and penetrate the ground to depths exceeding the ones of the deepest of bunkers.

And just like hypersonic weapons take warships air carriers and bunkers out of the equation, so do to a great extent robots and drones renders soldiers in the field more of liability than anything else.

New technologies such infrared, heat sensors and LiDAR, have in fact render humans fighting obsolete, as drones can find and destroy targets without exposing the soldiers, and the technology allowed it to find targets even when hiding, once again rendering the soldiers in the field a stupid and more expensive liability.

This is in effect what constitutes a great change, not just for the balance of military power, but also and more importantly in the realization that wars have become obsolete.,

For Nations must break the chains of slavery imposed through violence and sanctions, and decide to move out from the trap in which they had been caught, and together evolve for to bring peace and prosperity to their land and citizens,

To return to the founding principles of the law an justice for which are grand parents and great grand parents fought for, is what once again needs to be done.

And even if indeed the United Nations have been actually founded by some of the most despicable people on earth such as the Rockefeller, also founder of eugenics societies which aim Genocide disguise as population reduction, the chart which is meant to champion, remains a solid anchor for preventing the human ship from loosing it self in the storm we are experiencing.

The right to life, once pillar of the United nation, must once again be embraced and defended against all which want to violate it.

The abolition of the death penalty and of torture and inhumane treatment must take center place, and the United Nations must act to defend its principles by imposing the abolition of the death penalty along with the one of the use of torture as preconditions for the participation of every nation which wants be part of its union.

The United States cannot be part of the United Nations, unless it abolish the death penalty, and rescinds its patriot act and returns to obey the laws of the charter.

In the same way, all nations which wants to join or maintain their place in the organization, must equally oblige to its charter.

Furthermore, the state members of the United Nations must together work to inspire other nations to join, and while not imposing sanctions on nations , provide free trade agreements and economic incentives among its nations, in order to attract new members to join in its mission for world’s peace.

To say that in 2026 the UN as lost its grip on reality and become a disgusting theater of vulgarity and hate, and that with its courts, unable to deliver a sentence or written with the blood of tens thousands of children, it has done more damages than good to anyone but the true criminals.

For this very reason it is more than obvious that in order to save such institution from falling, those now managing must be forced to resign, and be replaced by people which are willing to use the UN chart as a shield p, not for their own personal gains and protection, but for what it was originally meant to be, humanity.

For this very reason the General assembly must unite to end the colonialist project on Palestinian land, and demand reparations for its people.

The United States must also be removed from the security council, and, all its Military bases on foreigner land must be dismantled world wide.

United States and israeli assets must be frozen world wide, and reparation payed for the victims and for the reconstruction of those countries impacted by U.S. policies.

Furthermore, a new nuclear disarmament treaty must be signed by all nations, and both nuclear and biological weapons outlawed.

A world at peace for people of peace, is what’s the world wants, and those who think otherwise, are the brain damaged ones which must not be allowed to exercise position of power.

The time of colonization, wars, and deception must be ended for a new time of peace, harmony, prosperity and universal wellbeing to begun.

We are the power we have been searching for, and as one we will be one.

So all for one and one for all.

Free Palestine

Sol Sön