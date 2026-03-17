Wisdom Newsletter

Wisdom Newsletter

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Acila D's avatar
Acila D
Mar 18

After all that's happening in the world, how the corrupt “Elite” is exposed and still no one is ready to face the elephant in the room the biggest attack on humanity regardless of faith or nationality, the covid years. Thank you for addressing it. Most people still think that the “Elite” decisions were there to protect populations. Do they still trust them after all they've seen???

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