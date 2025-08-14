Before starting this dive into the situation in the Middle East and beyond, some words to the memory of the renown journalist Anas Al Sharif and for the five of his equally heroic colleagues murdered in the latest israeli bombing of a journalists tent, as well as for the memory of the hundreds of other journalists, camera man and their crew, turned into martyrs by israel and by its allies and sponsors.

A group of journalists, fathers and heroes, which instead of fleeing when they had the chance, despite the constant threats on their life by the Genocidal and terrorist Apartheid wannabe state of monstrosity and disgust, remained in Gaza to show the world what was happening behind the closed gates of that kill box and slaughtered house which the Secretary General of the United Nations have made of Gaza when he withdrew his international staff and refused to establish a protectorate, both at the start of the worse than an Holocaust in Gaza and after the first ceasefire.

Like the memory of all other journalist of which’s life was cut short by the brutality of a monster which does not want to have witnesses, the memory of the martyred journalists of Gaza will forever remain.

“They are the saints of Palestine”

The murdering of the journalist killed by israel with American bombs and European bullets and under the eyes of the judges and representatives of the United Nations, are crimes which will forever stain the books of our history.

Every nation, representative and institution which have maintained the alleged right to selfdefense of a wanted war criminal must be held account for their complicity in the warcrimes which followed their criminal stand.

Killing the journalists is not just killing the messenger, it is killing the light in the name of the darkness.

Time is to banish the darkness, shine a much stronger light than ever before for to vanquish that darkness which impairs our vision of a terrestrial paradise we are meant to share, and bring the end of a monster once hiding in the darkness which must be banished from existence.

After the latest stunt of the wanted war criminal which since close to two years wanted by the International Criminal Court for warcrimes including the ones of murder, torture and The use of starvation as weapon of war, instead of seeing the United Nations calling for to enforce the International Court of Justice’s provisional measures, impose sanctions and carry out the international arrest warrants for all the Genocidaires of the israeli regime which since close to two years, have maintained a collective punishment and a Genocidal war on the legitimate owners of the land they want to occupy and steal, we are once again seeing the criminal politicians and head of state of many countries ignoring the fact that they are continuing to back a war criminal, and in effect, allowing for the reality on the ground to degenerate to an extent of horror never imagined before.

After watching the representatives of countries which are supposedly asking for the end of the warcrimes speaking at the UN Security Council and seeing how they all demanded as precondition for peace the disarmament of hamas and the release of the suppose hostages, which in reality are not hostages but “prisoners of war”, as they were standing on illegally occupied territories maintained through violence and blackmail, and demand hamas surrender even before international peace keeping forces would be deployed to protect the Palestinian people, allow the entrance of the life saving aid, force israeli terrorists out of the besieged enclave, and to make sure that the partisans which should supposedly surrender their arms, would not be all executed once they give up their weapons, it is more than evident that the so called security council which convened in the posh offices of the United Nations of NewYork, is pretty much all composed by snakes, spineless worms and war criminals.

In fact, instead of demanding for the deployment of peacekeepers to assure that peace is restored and that rescue teams can get in and bring the life saving Aid for the starving survivors of this two years long worse than an Holocaust atrocity before the release of all prisoners which by logic, can not happen till the bombing and shooting is over, they all continue to play there nonsensical drama about “hostages” which are in effect being starved and murdered by israel.

Ho, and let’s not forget that once, two israeli prisoners of war let free by their guards for then getting shot and killed on camera by israeli thugs while they were waving white flags.

Just like a bully, which lies and cheats and which uses violence to frighten its victims, the israeli regime, to which I will refer to as “the terrorists”, have for close to two years now continued to carry out the most horrific and despicable crimes ever imagined, and as if above all laws, and as the psychopathic entity which it represents, continues to attempt to justify what can never be justified..

With the backing of eugenists sitting n the highest of offices, they are so continuing to destroy and kill, and to attack any opposition to their Genocidal plan as if they could still hide their crimes and would never be held accountable for it.

A little rewinding

By defining the legitimate elected government of Gaza as terrorist, and the October the seventh jailbreak out of the concentration camp as a terrorist operation to generate the false excuse to refuse negotiations and obliterate Gaza, was from the very start an obvious scam.

A failed scam, for which even the few member states originally backing it, aside for an handful of banana republics and the most obvious partners in crime of the Genocidal Apartheid wannabe state which aside from the US, have now at large changed their stand, from the very start, the great majority of nations voted against.

It is in fact, not the warriors of hamas which are to be blame, as what they did was nothing more than an act of rebellion to murderous thugs.

It is the Palestinians which have right to self defense, and not the thieves and genocidal thugs of the Apartheid wannabe state.

This may seam hard to digest for some, but fact remains the same, if someone is invading your property and stealing from you at gunpoint, you are the one having the right to defend yourself, and not the other way around.

Obviously proportionate response is imperative and no one should murder anyone “thieves included”, but not to be forgotten is that nearly all if not all israelis carry or keep in their homes guns and routinely used them on unarmed Palestinians.

For this very reason, and since the Genocidal entity had forbidden the entrance of international observers and did not allowed for independent forensic analysis of the places in which the Palestinian fighters had allegedly killed unarmed civilians in cold blood, not only no one can ever prove any of the israeli claims, but also no one can deny the attempted cover up and shift of blame for the atrocities committed by the israeli forces on its own people that day.

The October the seventh was triggered by israel which beside massacring people in Palestine, and stealing more land and declaring the construction of tens of thousand of new building in the illegally occupied land, had also published news according to which they were about to sacrifice the infamous red heifer, for to erect a temple on top of the All-Aqsa mosque.

Not to be forgotten is also the tons of evidences, included testimony from the israeli soldiers guarding the so called “border” that on October the seventh, they were blocked by their superiors and prevented from preforming their routine checks just before the brake out, as well as directly ordered to stand down instead of operating their automated gun towers.

Furthermore, more revelations from israeli pilots have also exposed the fact that most of the israelis murdered that day, were in fact killed by israeli jets, helicopters, drones and tanks, as the israeli offense force were order to kill everything which move under the infamous Hannibal directive.

And rest assured, everyone of the representatives of western countries knew this from the very start, because beside the fact that the order to shoot everyone which came hours after the break out, according to which the soldiers mission was not to save the so called “hostages” but to kill them for to allegedly prevent any type of negotiation was made public, all westerners countries had their satellites and cameras watching the live feed of the massacre.

Here a documentary which exposes some of the most egregious crimes committed by the israeli on October the seventh.

The burning truth

The very essence of colonialism portrayed as “imperialism” even when what is happening as nothing to do with any empire, or calling the colonizers as “settlers” , as if this would be a story of people going somewhere where no one is living and gently “settle”, are perhaps the most evident oxymorons and ways to dumb down people for making them stupid and making them forget the essence of the issue and shift blame to an empire which does not exist, and putting lipstick on a pig which should be barbecued, “the colonizers or thieves”.

Colonizers are not settlers, they are murderous psychopaths ready to murder and rob other peoples home and land, which do not fit or find place in a civil or civilized world, but rootless terrorists with no decency or respect for life, starting from the one of their own children, which they so callously bring to their own made war zones and exposed to extreme danger to which no child should ever be exposed too.

So no, colonizers are not civil, they are armed militias with no right to exist.

Therefore calling the colonizers which were taken prisoners in exchange of supposed safety and the return of those kidnapped by the colonizers as “hostages” is not legally or morally correct.

That said, it is obvious that what is needed is the release of all of those kidnapped by the colonizers, as well as the one of the prisoners of war taken by the Palestinian partisans of Gaza, but for that to happen, once again, first all the hostilities must be ended.

And although it should be the duty of the israeli people to overthrow their Genocidal government for to stop all hostilities and to negotiate the surrender of the stollen land to the legitimate owners of the land they have for so long occupied, looted and destroyed, after more than 22 months of the most brutal of Genocidal war ever unleashed on a population which at the beginning of this horror counted “including the non registered inhabitants” close to 3 millions, starved, bombed, sniped, poisoned and massacred in every way imaginable, and which since months, get starved and slaughtered even when queuing for food, and which as if laws would not exist, continues to suffer the violence abuses, tortures and threats of a war criminal which even after becoming condemn by the highest of courts for the crimes of murder, torture and of the use of food as weapon of war, as they have not managed to take control of their country from their Genocidal government which continues to be addressed as the prime minister of once again, a 100% terrorist Apartheid wannabe state, someone from outside is going to have to step in to do it.

It must also be brought to everyone attention that those addressing a war criminal with the title of “prime minister”, are as criminally liable for complicity in the warcrimes by it committed, as someone who arms and provides false alibis to a wanted and Genocidal criminal.

And that is for both, those in israel and those outside of it.

Only through a military operation can such war criminals operation can be stoped and prevented from further degenerate in the massacre of even more innocent people.

The dead United Nation .

As we have also witnessed, the myth of democracy in the United Nations is as dead as a stiff corpse..

A so called security council, or for that extent of any entity in which the vote of the minority overrules the one of the majority, is a dictatorship, a scam and something which has nothing to do with democracy.

And this is not just for the case of the so called “security council”, which the Genocidaires representatives of the United States have, against the will of the world, continued to block for close to two years now, but also evident in the vote of a resolution trying to make food a human right, for which while the entire world voted in favor, could some how be blocked by the two usual partners in Genocide, the US and its monstrous colony in the Middle East, israel.

This is in fact what constitutes beyond any and all doubts, the manifestation of the most despicable and criminal reality brought about by an institution, “the United Nations “, which instead of serving the interests of the world, is subservient to the will of colonizers and monsters, which by the law and by decency do not deserve any voice, respect or right to exist.

United for Peace.

The only salvation for the United Nations, would be the one of selling its multi billion dollar offices in New York, and to move its staff and offices away from the United States, as well as to declare the United States guilty of warcrimes, and rescind it status at the security council.

As I suggested in my previous post, Jerusalem would be ideal as it would bring back life to an holy place now plagued by hate and by violence, and away from one hunted by thuggery and threats.

The failed project of the United Nations for the recognition of that obscenity we call israel, must also be declared null and void, and reparations for the damage suffered by the Palestinian people settled by those colonizer entities which approved for its establishment in the first place.

All assets derived from the commerce of products produced in the occupied territories, must be frozen, and used to assure reparation to those which had fallen victims of the terrorist cabal.

The wannabe Apartheid state of israel must in effect cease to exist, and the land on which once stood, returned in full to its natural owners.

That said, if the rightful owners of the land “the Palestinians” are willing to allow the existence of a separate state on their land, it is entirely up to them and not to a dictator which calls himself president, or of any other country or institution.

If israel wants to exist, it must rescind all its discriminatory laws, and give to the Palestinian people living or with claims on the land the same rights it gives to its own people.

Such is the only solution possible, if israel does not comply to the provisional measures on it imposed by the International Court of Justice, a military action to disarm it will otherwise be inevitable and most likely followed by rightful vengeance and the wrath of those which for close to 80 years now, have had to endure its terrorism, brutality and horrors.

And no, I don’t wish for the israelis to be slaughtered like they did to the Palestinians and all others, but for sure, my thoughts in this regard are not the same ones of those who have lost their loved ones and their homes to the hate and insanity of the most brutal and rootless of Genocidal regimes, nevertheless, should Israelis decide not to face their colonialist crimes, and not to accept the Palestinians and rightful owners of their own land, and to conform to the rule of an equal law, no tears will be shed for their demise.

The evocation of chapter 7

As we have witnessed, with the passing of time and the continuation of the horrific warcrimes, so is the time of the dead line given to the terrorist wannabe state to comply to the resolutions demanding the end of all its hostilities and its return to the so called pre 1967 invasion borders, is coming to a close.

In September, the General assembly which following the veto imposed by the United States, voted for to impose its will over the one of the failed security council, will once again convene, for to decide the necessary steps for to insure the compliance of the terrorist wannabe state.

In case of non compliance, this will result in sanctions and criminal charges for those member states which refuse to comply, the potential indeterminate suspension and cancellation of the status of UN member of the rogue wannabe state, and the most needed evocation of chapter seven, which would allow for military intervention even before the final verdict of the judges of the International Court of Justice, which once decided that indeed a Genocide is taking place, would accordingly to the Genocide Convention, authorize the use of force for which already several countries have been offering to assist with.

As I have been saying for close to two years, the use of force to stop the aggression of a bully is not only an option, but in effect the only mean to stop the bully.

And while if such an option would have been used from the start, it would have resulted in the saving of countless lives, after so much death and destruction, it will most likely result into the arrest of terrorists, but also into more killings which could have been avoided and finally into a massive exodus of the remaining zionists terrorists from Palestine to the west.

An exodus of war criminals and monsters for which the world is going to have to get ready for.

The rogue entity, have in effect become the personification of a sickness or “evil”, which while the majority of muslim people, ruled by dictators or living in countries in which they are being discriminated and threatened are to frighten to react, have caved in to it, the free from fear and belief will never accept.

The blue collar Genocidaires.

Reading this article one should wonder, is this to prevent the coming of any real Freedom flotilla?

And while the UK, now run by insane dictators which poisons them by fluoridation and by chemical warfare, going as far as blacking out the sun and sending out its freemason police to arrest even the over 80 years old disable and the blind on wheelchairs, and setting the example for the dictators around the world to do the same, turning a country into a pariah, as its sedated people watch, as over 465 peaceful protesters holding signs saying STOP THE GENOCIDE, and displaying the logo PALESTINE ACTION, are being brutally arrested, the world is watching the horrors unfold in total dismay.

And while in Gaza the daily score of the aid seekers murdered by the GHF and israeli terrorists as reached an average of over100, and since its establishment of the infamous mercenary GhF of OVER 1300, just like in England, no matter how brutal the repression, the protests are growing and the dictocrats are finally having to face the crowd shouting for accountability and for peace, and the world leaders are stepping back from their Genocidal spree and coming to understand that the world will not allow them to get away with their crimes, their posture is quickly changing.

Similarly in the United States, after the unleashing of the fascist regime by the dictator in power, the military is now said to have refused the order to attack their own citizens, forcing the dictator to rush a political stunt which should see him soon traveling to Alaska for to meet the president of Russia to offer a deal which the president of the Russian federation will anyway never accept.

All to get away from the noose which everyday is getting tighter around his neck.

At the same time, as we are witnessing that he is also bringing in the national guard to suppress the demonstrations, and to lockdown the White House, more alarm bells are set ringing,, as this could also be interpreted as a move to get ready for a world war.

Will he try to arrest putin? Or is there something even more macabre being planned to save the Genocidaires from the law?

Or will this meaning serve for any purpose hider than to take the attentions of the world from the israeli massacres of children and civilians in Palestine?

The answer will soon be served.

And here for those which wonder why he was reelected, and are to afraid to open their eyes to the reality of things.

If he would have not been reelected, and if he would have stop the wars ravaging our world, he would have ended up in the courts for his warp speed Genocide.

To be straight forward and correct, under his warp speed conspiracy and Genocide plan, was not only the US, but also the UN, UK, EU, and the great majority of the so called presidents and representatives of our entire world which in the year 2020 held a sit at the United Nations.

Let’s not forget in fact that was non hider then the Secretary General of the UN and the director of the world health organization, the once which ramped up a campaign of disinformation and censorship which has led to the death and poisoning of billions worldwide.

And no, this is not a conspiracy theory but a conspiracy fact.

The Trojan horse or, the infamous EU.

The EU, which is a scam run by eugenists for the profit and power of oligarchs and dictators, and which is in effect, a vassal entity of the US, it is also attacking and destroying European culture while is quietly culling its own people.

Whitewashing a text book Genocide and going against the will of its own people, maintaining the murderous and Genocidal entity we are told to call israel as a supposed state member, the very same Genocidal EU representatives which have brought us the destruction of the rule of law in favor of their master plan for forced inoculation and digital slavery, criminals which are still allowing a country now charged with committing the worst atrocities ever imagined to participate in its policy and to have representation in sports and politics, must be charge with aiding and abetting Genocide.

The EU management Stoping the proposals which would have suspended the rogue wannabe state and imposed sanctions to assure its compliance to international laws, must be the final straw which broke the camel’s back for the Genocidaires in power.

To be also noticed that wile the EU dictocrats in power have accepted to tax everything, the only complaint made was the one that tariff should not effect their freaking wine and alcohol beverages.

And if that doesn’t wake you the fu.k up than you should slap yourself across the face at list twice.

Beside whitewashing the worse than an Holocaust in Gaza, a Genocide on the Middle East, and for a suicidal war against Russia and now imposing more taxes on the European people, they have also not only legalized poisons and garbage to be sold as food, but also imposed the use of toxic substances like for example for to supposedly stop cows from farting.

So called bovar, is now, a side from the organically grown meat, in all the milk and cow meet products . “Children milk and ice cream included”.

This can not be a coincidence.

And while in the rest of Europe, people still own food shops allowing for a bigger selection of products, In Finland, country in which we have seen the disappearing of food shops to be replaced by the monopoly of giant supermarkets, you can no longer find organic white bread, cookies, or ice cream.

As if wanting to try to attack the children first, and if for taking away the smile from those aware.

They are gone.

Aside from additive/obesogenics covered toxic garbage No fucking cookies for the children no ice cream is not a freaking joke, it is a FACT.

The technocrats and politicunts are killing their own people.

New thing, after studies showing the effectiveness of Brazilian nuts, which are the nuts which contain the highest amount of selenium, and said to work miracles against Alzheimer and cancer, have also disappeared from the shelves.

The EU does not represent Europe, it represents the eugenists cabal which, following the cov ID 19 coup have taken over the governments of European countries.

And here is one more, if the food or drinks you are drinking are not organic, they contain “Obesogenics”.

Make a quick search of the word to understand that if you are now one of the over 80 percent of overweight or obese people inhabiting the planet you have been deliberately poisoned and not just to make you sick and dependent on the pharmaceutical garbage you are told to call “ medicine”, but to literally brain damage you and your children and kill you all.

The eugenist plan publicly launched again in 2017 by the club of Rome, and then endorsed and sponsored by the psychopaths of the wef “world economic forum”, and by the now whitewashing cabal running the United Nations with their agenda 2030, is in effect in full swing.

Millions if not billions are already dead and dying from the poison we were forced to accept as “ safe and effective “, and more are now bound to get even more sick in Europe, where laws obliging to so call “vaccinate” children, and threatening their parents with the option of loosing custody over their own flesh and blood if they refuse to have them jabbed, are already in place.

Similarly other countries like Brazil, and other so called second world countries are even continuing to force the already declared dangerous and even deadly covID 19 onto children, as requirement for them to go to school.

And rest assured, all politicians which were in office in 2021, were informed of the deadly side effects of the poisonous jab and in fact, for this very reason. they made exemptions for politicians and government employees.

Examples like for instance the monster prime minister of NewZealand, which exempted her government members from the so called “mandatory” vaccination , are well recorded.

The BRICS trap

And we must not be fulled by other fake unions, like the one of the so called “BRICS”, which while claiming to offer alternatives, in effect paddles the very same eugenist agendas of the WeF, UN, and club of Rome, such as “limits to growth” and “agenda 2030”.

As a matter of fact, the so called BRICS, is but a masonic lodge, which uses its meetings to make theater, discus about the rollout of their new money/digital gulag system, decide who should be allowed to built what, and while they are selling to each other their national resources, make it look as if they would be industrializing their respective nations by allowing foreigner entities to run their shitshow.

They have not a coin to use other then the same old bloody dollar, and they are just using their myth to generate the illusion of change while they are plotting the digital gulag for the world and of their new fake digital fiat currency to sell it.

And this must not come as a surprise to anyone with eyes to see, as they keep on giving each other as gifts their typical masonic chains with which they proudly walk around as if all the people should be so dumb down that they could not see what is in front of their freaking eyes.

In fact, in 2025, you can be sure that there is not one of the so called presidents of the world’s nations which have a seat in the UN and are members of the BRICS which is not aware of the eugenist scam the United Nations represent.

The UN, playing the game of good and bad cop in a cognitive warfare operation in which humanity is its only true enemy.

Two years of horrors and false threats, two years of fake trials and fake judges, playing the shitshow of fake diplomacy, politics and gore, while people are being slaughtered with poisons and weapons of mass destruction, and two years of more dealing with people officially wanted for warcrimes as if they should be allowed to it, two years of calling an internationally wanted war criminal with the title of “prime minister”, even when once again, by the law, those dealing with wanted criminals are themselves complicit in the crimes committed by the first one.

As if the law would not exist or if it could be legally applied to some and forgoes for others, have giving us all the clear view to a corruption so obvious and so disgusting, which should make us get so mad, to march on the police stations and courts, start general strikes and demand the arrest of our corrupted politicians and judges.

Yet, many still, so frighten and confused, are not willing to open their eyes, and as brainwashed and mentally castrated gullible blobs, to afraid to see reality for what it is and to act to put an end to the rule of the oppressors.

For close to two years now, I have been writing and denouncing the atrocities been committed and worked hard to expose all the once hidden truths, and for close to two years I have been desperately repeating over and over that the only way to stop a bully is by Physically subduing it.

Beside the lost of countless lives, nothing has change, as the world has been dragged into a psychological warfare operation, aimed at normalizing Genocide, warcrimes and horrors, and in which the true terrorists with their sold out mainstream medias propaganda machine, could continue to portray the angels as demons, and the demons as the angels.

No nation, aside from Yemen and Lebanon before it became overthrown through terrorism for a puppet regime to be put in place, has had the courage to truly stand up to the brutalities and horrors, as the eugenists which likes now to be addressed as “the technocrats”, have continued to lie and to shield the war criminals of the wannabe state and pretending to have stop sending weapons or engage in commerce with the Genocidaires, while in reality they have continued selling their gas, fuel and weapons and signing up contracts, as well as using third countries to buy and sell to israel in many cases even more than before the October the seventh revolt.

More disgusting than ever are in fact the very same arab and muslim nations which wile pretending to be outraged for what israel is doing, are signing up contracts worth billions and literally sending the bombs to mass murder the same people which they claim to be defending.

And if that is not enough for you to see the absolute corruption and monstrosity, than there is not much anyone can do to save you from falling in the trap towards which you are being lured by those demanding your outmost trust and obedience as they are killing human rights, the laws of war, you, and your children.

The club Rome member and author of “limits to growth” Recorded in 2017

The final solution to end the sudo political madness of the cabal.

For changing all which needs to be change, and to decapitate the powers to be, we will have to roll out new laws.

Starting with a law criminalizing zionism, religious extremism and eugenics, to the introduction of a psychological and physical evaluation for all politicians and public figures which must be clinically fit for office even before being allowed to run their campaigns, to the abolition of the death penalty and of torture, to the criminalization of patenting of medicines, to the one of the prohibition of the commercialization of products which do not last for at list 10 years and which are made in a way which does not permit to repair them, to the nuclear disarmament of all nations.

Those are just a few of the changes we, as humanity, are going to have to work for for to guarantee a future worth living.

Conclusion

As it stands, we must not be fulled by the propaganda trying to frighten us into submission, and we must all demonstrate not just for asking the end of the horrors and brutalities being perpetrated by israel and its Genocidal backers, but for the use of the law and of force to take down from their thrones of power the Genocidaires which have allowed for the horrors we are all witnessing to explode..

I used to write, peace, dignity and justice for Palestine, now I realize there will be no peace and dignity till justice is served.

So here it is.

Justice, dignity and peace for Palestine and for the world.

israeli barcode

As always.

BDS BOYCOTT DIVEST AND SANCTION AND DEMAND THE IMPLEMENTATION OF ALL PROVISIONAL MEASURES AND RECOMMENDATIONS ISSUED BY THE INTERNATIONAL COURT OF JUSTICE AND FOR THE EXECUTION OF THE ARREST WARRANTS AGAINST THE GENOCIDAL ISRAELI GOVERNMENT.

DEMAND FOR THE EXECUTION OF THE WARENT ISSUED BY THE INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT, THE DEPLOYMENT OF PEACEKEEPERS TO PUT AN END TO THE ATROCITIES AND ILLEGAL OCCUPATION AND TO PROVIDE THE MUCH NEEDED PEACE AND AID.

DEMAND FOR THE FULL RECOGNITION OF THE PALESTINIAN NATION AND THE PROSECUTION OF THOSE OPPOSING IT!

FREE PALESTINE AND THE WORLD FROM THE PLAGUE OF ZIONISM.

SAVE THE FUTURE, SAVE THE INNOCENTS, SAVE THE CHILDREN, SAVE HUMANITY FROM THOSE WHO SEEK TO DESTROY IT AND SAVE THE WORLD

Sol Sön