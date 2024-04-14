After 7 months of horror witnessed by the entire world and endorsed by insane and corrupted politicians, with their propaganda and damage control medias, pushing lies and horrific stories to justify the unjustifiable, or continuing for months in finding excuses instead of calling the obvious atrocities and warcrimes for what they truly are, or the phony carousel of the United Nations, from which we have witness its members acting in the most absolute disregard of its founding principles and laws, as well as its administrators and representatives’s passive compliance and complicity in the perpetration of the most horrific of warcrimes, the slap given by Iran, Lebanon and Yemen on the face of those which thought to get away with or legalize Genocide, hits hard.

Here the second statement made by the IRGC of Iran, in which it explains through its own media channel its reasons and warns against any retaliatory actions by the US, the Genocidal junta, or anyone of its allies, and warning of dire consequences for anyone which would further disturb the peace in the region

According to the Iranian news channel, military target have been destroyed, also the drones and missile attack, in which some 400 projectiles have been fired, was all directed towards strategic targets with the intent to retaliate for the strike on its embassy, and oblige the israeli army to retreat from Gaza and end its Genocide.

While the israelis have admitted they were not able to stop all the missiles and drones, beside images of actual strikes which hit the ground in several places which have been shown by the Iranian broadcasting company, no other television stations have yet shown any other footage or images of the Iranian missiles hitting their target, as the only images allowed to circulate, at list for the first hours, were those of missiles or drones being intercepted by the israeli air defense .

Here some of the drones and missiles used by Iran in the strike.

Note drones have been used in the coordinated attack and launched first to give time to the civilians to find shelter and allow the israeli air defense to prepare for what was to come

According to the Iranians, the strike which came in three waves, was designed not just to send a message to the israeli junta and to its Genocidal partners in crime, but also to both test the zionazi air defense systems, and prove that should it decide to strike the apartheid regime again, would be able to overwhelm it and destroy its defense capabilities.

In the following the strike on the airbase and air defense system from which the attack on the Iranian consulate of Damascus originated.

The insanity must end!

The israeli regime which with its Genocidal statements and actions have proven to be completely out f control, must be neutralized and not be permitted to continue in its Genocidal campaign against the people of Palestine, nor to use its nuclear arsenal in retaliation for the Iranian or anyone else’s strike.

Peace needs peace.

The Genocide and apartheid must end and accountability for warcrimes and atrocities assured..

Western Governments must also stop bringing chaos and insecurity to the Middle East and face the fact that they have been siding on the wrong side of history, and must therefore now repair the damage they have caused, and immediately prevent any more from being done.

Peace, freedom, dignity and justice for Palestine and for the entire world.

Sol.