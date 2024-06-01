This is the final call to mobilization for the protection of the Palestinian People, not just in Gaza, where the active Genocide has been turned under the eyes of the International Courts of The Hague into a full blown Holocaust, but also in the rest of Palestine, where since October the seventh, over 500 people have being killed and over 8000 arrested as well as reportedly also being tortured and killed in prison. 36 confirmed cases since October the seventh.

After months of being justified and shielded from international laws by representatives of countries which claim to be both, democratic and champion of human rights, the Genocidal zionist war machine, has turned a land, home of more than two and a half million people into an active war zone.

A war which is not a real war but an active textbook Genocide, as the targets are not the soldiers of the resistance, but the people and the buildings and infrastructure which serves for the survival of the population of Gaza.

The systematic destruction of essential infrastructure, as well as of places of worship, universities, schools, libraries, government buildings, grave yards, and even health centers and Hospitals, unequivocally warcrime, now shown to the world by medias in daily shows of brutality and gore described as “military operations”, and the further whitewashing of crimes by the world’s leaders and representatives, going as far as publicly opposing the International Court’s ruling and even threatening its Judges.

All on plain site, showing the correlation of interests of economic and idealogical ties between the supremacists zionists and the cabal of sociopaths and eugenists of the wef, using their personally owned mass media to generate a loop of horror and frustration, shown in the form of the most horrific and brutal scenes, headlines and stories, in the desperate attempt to normalize horror and warcrimes, dehumanize people and destroy all moral compass and laws.

In the most inhumane display of savagery, regularly justified by the media, echoing the claims of self defense from the Genocidal ones, making their voices louder than the sound of the bombs, distorting reality in a crazy attempt to normalize what will never be normal.

Dehumanizing messages and images of death and despair, written and shown for to frighten and depress and disgust, plastered on all newspapers and television shows, along with medias using that so called “political correctness”, which in reality continues to fabricate justifications for what can not be, and will never be justified.

Mass Medias pushing a scripted propaganda, have now lost all credibility and fallowing, as the masses, awakening from the dystopian nightmare in which the medias had brought them with their “safe and effective”, have learned a lesson which they will never forget.

At the same time, the youth already aware of the deception, with great strength and in great numbers, occupying campuses and marching on the courts and squares, have managed to turn the tables of power, and to pull the chairs from under those which thought Genocide to be something to watch like a movie, and by misusing and abusing their powers, allow this Genocide to continue and to morph into an Holocaust.

The latest brutal attack on families of displaced refugees, now seeking shelter in the supposedly safe zone of west of Rafah governorate, to which many had fled too to escape the new Genocidal operation in the east of Rafah, people which at large , had already relocated several time from their own villages and towns, forcefully displaced by an army which follows ideologies of the dark ages, and which brutally treats Palestinians as subhumans and now brutally bombs them with illegal thermobaric munitions made in the US, bombed even when they are sleeping in tents, is to be considered the final stroke, not just for the apartheid wannabe state, but also for its sponsors.

It is undisputed that the vetos used by the US government have resulted in the constant torture of a people which for decades now, encaged by electric fences and snipers in what is known to be in effect the largest open air prison with the most inhabitants for square kilometer in the world are continuing to suffer because of the criminal investments of a nation which wile claiming to be champion for justice and human rights, invests in the expansion of a multi criminalized colonial project, and deprives Palestinians of their existential rights.

The warmonger and weapons and toxic vaccines pusher Genocide Joe, stated that if israel did not exist, he would have to invent one.

The facts shown anyhow, present us with a very different reality, a reality in which, if israel would have never existed, the world would be at peace.

Nevertheless, unfortunately it does exist, and it continues to reflect the sick and Genocidal nature it was sprung from, as it continues for decades now, massacres, theft or dispossession, and kidnapping which it calls detention, all under the watch of the eugenist club which was indeed the first one to declare declared its intention to become and maintained the colonizing project legit, and provided it its alleged legal status.

So yes, israel in it self is war, a relentless colonial war on humanity waged by criminal minds with a superiority complex, which as one consolidated and supposedly, “legitimized” terrorist and pro apartheid wanna be state run by Genocidal haters with a superiority complex called zionist, and based on the occupied territories of the Palestinian people, in its very existence, is attacking the very fundaments of humanity and of free and evolved society.

What we are all witnessing, is in effect a confirmation of the malign essence of a warmongering and Genocidal entity, which as we can now collectively realize , brings nothing but wars, instability, poverty and misery, not just for the people of Palestine, its neighboring countries and the entire Middle East, but, as we can all see, through its once again, supposedly legitimized high tech, arms, and security deals and corruption rebranded as lobbying, the entire world.

Historic Palestine, will be free, today, tomorrow. or maybe after some time, but anyway, it will happen, as Nobody beside the psychopathic eugenists with their superiority complex which indeed acumens them to the so called chosen people, likes or shares the zionist visions and ideals.

Non of its neighbors want them to live next door, just like no one with a bit of gray mass in its skull, would ever welcome a large pack of psychopathic, Genocidal maniacs and serial killer to come living next door.

The israeli zionist project must be canceled, and it’s supremacist cult outlawed.

There can be no clan of chosen people living in a free world, as the chosen people of a free world will only be chosen for their abilities and skills, and not by religious belief.

Religions were the bases of a matrix built on fear and belief.

As this matrix, on which the states and governments were constructed evolved, with the advent of technology, such matrix became tighter and tighter, as its power and data control gives its keepers the ability to alter and modify the life of everyone in it, as well as rip them off of their privacy and most intimate thoughts.

This powers condensed in the hands of eugenists is in effect what as allowed this Genocide to take place and this also something which needs to be addressed, as among others uses of this so called matrix, as we have now heard even in the Court room of the International Court of Justice, the use of so called smart technology have caused the death of countless people, hit by bombs and sniper fire controlled by computer programs which they disguise under the name “AI”. “Artificial idiocy”

Computer programs, programed to kill civilians by it recognize as collateral damage, taking down entire buildings or vaporizing with their thermobaric bombs tent cities, like in the last one in Rafah massacring hundreds to kill one or two individuals.

Thermobaric munitions.

Here a video of the devastation in Jabalia.

But back to the role of the medias and their influence and fabrication of the illusion in its supposed manufactured consent.

As always, when looking at the propaganda, one can see the lies and distortion of narrative by the many false statements and fabricated excuses used to justify what it could not, and how their stories are being repeated and echoed sometime even by supposed supporters of the Palestinian cause.

One which seams to bounce around a lot since the SouthAfrica invoked the most terrifying of laws, “the Genocide Convention” a law which authorizes any means necessary to stop a Genocide.

From the very beginning of the invocation of the Code, medias have begun to write that its laws are non binding, that is powers are only symbolic, or that the UNSC can veto its verdict.

All of the above lies, have also been pushed by the demonic eugenists with their fake alternative sites, displayed usually in the form of extremely graphics description of horrifying scenes, garnished with condemnation for the crimes, and topped with the typical they are really bad but there is nothing that anyone can do about it.”BULSHIT”

Here the link to the law.

Unfortunately, also some writer which I considered quite good, have also apparently fallen in that psychological trap and I hope they’ll wake up from the nightmare and get back to write inspiring articles and instead of falling into despair, keep up the Torch of Justice and keep on showing us the truth.

Anyhow, the life goes on, and don’t fall in despair, the Genocide convention has been invoked by many, and its ruling, with if the UNSC likes it or not, will be approved.

Testament to this is the number of countries already recognizing the Nation of Palestine, which by being over two third of the majority the145 which have already recognized the existence of the Nation of Palestine, could not loose if a resolution under the “United for Peace” or UNGA would be issued, as a resolution by the General Assembly overrides the UNSC veto power.

As the situation in Gaza is so extreme and urgent, and the now once again, the wanted war criminals with the rest of their Genocidal government, have already publicly declared their non compliance with resolutions and International Court of Justice’s orders, a new resolution of the United for Peace, must now be put forward to demand immediate suspension of israel from the General assembly, no fly zone to prevent further air bombing, sanctions and the use of Peacekeeping forces to stop the onslaught and insure the end of all hostilities.

What are the powers of the United for Peace assembly explained. “Resolves that if the Security Council, because of lack of unanimity of the permanent members, fails to exercise its primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security in any case where there appears to be a threat to the peace, breach of the peace, or act of aggression, the General Assembly shall consider the matter immediately with a view to making appropriate recommendations to Members for collective measures, including in the case of a breach of the peace or act of aggression the use of armed force when necessary, to maintain or restore international peace and security. If not in session at the time, the General Assembly may meet in emergency special session within twenty-four hours of the request therefor. Such emergency special session shall be called if requested by the Security Council on the vote of any seven members, or by a majority of the Members of the United Nations". United for peace, “UNGA” United Nations General Assembly. The United for Peace resolution, must demand no fly zone and the immediate halt to all israeli military active in or against Gaza, along with the deployment of peacekeeping forces. This is a must, since we have already witnessed the noncompliance and unaccountability results in the continuation of the warcrimes committed by the now officially rogue and Genocidal supremacist entity, and just as it is sure what the world is dealing with, it is sure that the horror must be stoped and every Nation and every citizen of the planet has the legal and moral duty to make sure of it. As always, continue to demonstrate and push lawsuits against hate crime on those which promote racism and Genocide, as that is at the bases of all moral ethic codes, and just as we condemn the the racism and hate crimes of regular people, also politicians must be held to account for theirs, and when found guilty, removed from office and punished as the Court sees fit. If there is a chance for peace and coexistence between israelis and Palestinians, the time for the israelis to act and take down their dictators is now! Peace comes only after the guns are silent. Continue to stand for Palestine, dignity, and human rights. Protect the students and teachers and all in your power to make the voice of humanity be heard. BDS BOYCOTT DIVEST AND SANCTIONS EVERY NATION SUPPORTING GENOCIDE AND APARTHEID TILL THE GENOCIDE AND APARTHEID ARE STOPPED! Sol Sön

