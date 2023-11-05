.

First a necessary little introduction of me in this particular context.

I have worked for nearly 5 years as a moderator for the personal sites and some of the yutube channels of a modern times warrior and hero, Vittorio Arrigoni.

He worked as a humanitarian worker and human shield for the people of Gaza for 5 years, he was the only westerner humanitarian worker to say, I am not leaving, at the start of the brutal cast led war of 2008.

By working with him during this times. I learned things which he was not allowed to write or to publicly talk about, details that made me understand that the problems of the Palestinians, resides within their administrative bodies.

As the only foreigner eye witness of the warcrimes committed by israel in Gaza during the infamous cast lead operation, he was called to become witness at the International Criminal Court of The Hague.

Tragically, he was not allowed to do so, as after receiving multiple threats by the israeli regime and later from a renown American zionist which had put a price tag on his head and published the bounty on his sites, Vittorio was murdered in Gaza.

In 2011, after publishing an article about the death of young Palestinian boys, berried alive in the collapsed tunnels used for to smuggle goods into Gaza, he told me that he was told by someone in hamas that someone wanted him dead and that he was going to be killed.

He was given a couple weeks to live, and was told not to try to escape from Gaza, because if would try, his death was going to be worst.

He told me then that he tried to have someone from the organization he worked for, (ism), to find a way out from the israeli side, but the answer was that also israeli wanted him dead and they would not help him escape.

He also talked with a renowned israeli writer, which in this time was in Gaza, which also told him could help him to cross into israel, and that he had to face the fact that he was going to die.

When he told me what had happened and what was going on, I told him to stay put and that I would have tried to contact the authorities in Italy, and organize a safe passage for him.

So I did, but also the Italians told me that they could not help him, nor anyone who chooses to go there, ending the conversation with instead of help, a warning for me not to put my nose there.

So I tried to contact more people but with the similar result.

Was than that I decided that I was going to go to Gaza to find a way to get him out, but just as I was searching for a ticket, I got a video from yt, “counter n02”, there was Vittorio being tied with a rope around his neck.

Shortly after came an other video, “n01” Vittorio was dead.

Vittorio Arrigoni was allegedly killed by selafist terrorist in Gaza in 2011, and with him, the key witness to the withe phosphor bombing of the cities and villages of Gaza, and of the countless warcrimes committed by the apartheid regime during the monstrous cast lead ethnocide.

He is a hero and a worrier, his weapon was a pen and his shield was his body, shield which for years he used to stop the israeli tanks, bulldozers, and bullets from hitting the innocent victims of a monster with no empathy or soul.

A model of a person, of which I am proud to have known and with my pen fight with.

After Vittorio was taken away, many of our common friends and activists found first their yt channels closed, and then begun to receive threats, than the threats came also to me, which only made me more angry, but anyhow shortly after, afraid to bring in anyone to help me, and finding my self alone and overwhelmed by the trolls and the threats, I realized that it was impossible for me to keep track of all of my and Vittorio’s site and channels, and on the edge of complete breakdown, I literally unplugged my self from the net and stayed unplugged for the next 6 or 7 years.

After this explanation about my story connection with the Great Vittorio, I’ll try to explain some of the things which are to be understood for to get a clear picture of what is really happening in Gaza.

Everyone knows by now that hamas was founded by the then israeli government, which did it to split the Palestinian people into two separate groups one controlled by its sponsored armed militia (hamas) and the other by its already corrupted Palestinian government.

By saying this, I am in no way claiming that both sides are completely at the service of israel, but that dirt, and much of it is on both sides.

The biggest problem though, as it as always been since the insertion of hamas, is that some of hamas members, are in effect double agents which are payed to shoot rockets into israeli parking lots, every time they get told to do so by their israeli commanders.

This situation, is in effect making this war situation something virtually impossible to control.

Any time the israelis want to test a new weapon, some rockets are fired from Gaza, and the israelis carry out their combat testing of their latest mean of death and destruction.

Combat tested is in effect, a label needed before weapons can be sold, and Palestine, the most used country for the certification of armaments as battle tested “in the world”.

Also an other bad news which everyone must be made aware of, is that the count of the dead, is always much lower than the real one.

This is an old story blamed on the threats of the israeli authorities which regularly threatens the Palestinian authorities, and forces them to declare less casualty the the actual number, or they start kill their prisoners.

This should be obvious to anyone who wants to look at the scale of the bombings on the refugee camps.

Hundreds of thousands of targets (buildings destroyed) does not kill less then ten thousand.

As of the current situation, never before in world history, a full scale war was unleashed on a prison or a concentration camp.

There has always been a way to get in a warzone for humanitarian workers and journalist, as well as for people to get out.

This is the law!

Gaza is a slaughterhouse, and those responsible for the grind house massacres are not confined to the israelis and evidences are undeniable.

What is happening in Gaza it’s a genocide and it must be stoped at once.

The hamas issue, is something which only the Gaza people can look into and solve, but first, they need to be helped as thousands are under the rubbles, and every second people are dying.

Palestinians need to be protected by an international force which needs to be immediately deployed for to both, help rescuing those trapped, and stop rockets and shells from being shot from both sides.

Gaza needs everyone’s help so that peace can be achieved and solutions be found.

My hopes now resides with the actions of the good people now poring into the streets and demanding the removal of the current israeli government, as well as around the rest of the world, where we have a lot to do as we are also going to have to go after all other warmongers and war criminals which have allowed this war to be turned into an holocaust of the like never witnessed before.

The winds of change are blowing,

Freedom dignity and justice shall prevail.

Let’s stop the war.

Sol

