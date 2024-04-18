Here some of the latest from Palestine, as more massacres and warcrimes are being committed, as if in a desperate and insane attempt by Genocidal fanatics to cover up the spilled blood with more spilled blood.

Gaza 15 4 2024 holocaust new mass grave discovered in the proximity of Al Shifa Hospital.

Note targeting and destroying Hospitals or digging mass graves is not an alleged warcrime, they indisputably are warcrimes.

Palestine 18 April 2024, families and children, living under a brutal and inhumane military occupation, assaulted, shot at and killed for just walking, abducted, imprisoned and tortured for just being.

A reality of horror and pain, lived between walls and checkpoints, deprived of dignity and most basic freedoms, oppressed and repressed by insanity turned by monsters into law.

Life under apartheid and bullets, or even worst in Gaza, where everyone is enchained between fences and walls, starved of all basic means, with no food and no water for months, targeted by drones, snipers and robotic killing machines, and by inhumane beings dressed in uniforms and firing their weapons on houses, churches, mosques and people, in a systematic effort to kill, evict and destroy for to exterminate as many as possible, and steal all their resources and land.

195 days of relentless torture and pain, 195 days of suffering and gore., 195 days of screaming for help and of being stumped on by those which instead of saying enough is enough, continue to play like marionettes or soulless puppets in the theater of lies, false diplomacy and bias of the United Nations.

Pretending to care and to condemn atrocities, while increasing dealings and providing more weapons to kill and to torture even more.

Providing cover for Genocide and ethnic cleansing, politicians playing the diplomats with their two state solution lies, proclaiming to be in favor for the freedom and rights of Palestine, while playing cards and making business with the torturous and now officially, Genocidal jailers of its people.

.

Warcrimes covered up with other war crimes, and sensationalized false flag operations and fake trials pushed on the public, all pushed by the programming networks of the propaganda machine, to assure maximum compliance and absolute ignorance to the actual facts.

Erasing the real news of massacres and gruesome discoveries like the ones of new mass graves uncovered, for to distract the audience with made up stories and supposed political correctness, manufacturing that reality of illusive consent needed for the continuation of the atrocities.

Condemning and at the same time justifying, in effect serving for the continuation of something which should have been already stopped, and which in stead, is set on going on with no end in site.

Defining blatant violations of ethic and laws together with obvious warcrimes as alleged violations and potential war crimes instead of declaring for what they are, in a never ending propaganda spin used to allow the continuation of this Holocaust.

This, just like the fake negotiations for the release of prisoners, which should have started from the first day , and which instead have only begun after the genocide had been taking place and the Holocaust of the Palestinian People had begun.

Instead, after the short brake in the bombings which had led to the release of prisoners of both sides of this Genocidal war, 4 more months false and inconclusive negotiations and of slaughter, kidnapping and torture, along with the destruction of hundreds of thousands of homes, and the killing and wounding of countless lives, have not helped into ending the blood shed, nor in making the jurists of the International Court of Justice declare the obvious and to demand legal and military action to end this closed doors Genocide turned into a new Holocaust.

Yes countless lives already lost, and if your eyes are open, you can see for your self that things are not adding up right, and that in the situation of chaos in which Gaza is now, there is no way that the counting reported, which is the one of actual bodies at large recovered from crushed buildings could be anywhere close to the real number of those which are being and have been already killed.

It is at list 5 months that the report of the wounded is stuck at a bit over 70000, and that the one of the missing at 7000, and to believe that there would be less dead people than the number of the buildings in which they were killed, you must be, with if you like it or not, completely hypnotized by the propaganda machine, an imbecile, or willfully blind.

195 days of slow Genocide, now turned into an Holocaust which will forever stain the books of our history, and worst, if we do not act to ended, of our future and life.

Today again, the confirmation that warcrimes are being committed, as more mass graves have been found in the grounds and surrounding of Al Shifa hospital, news once again already buried by the new israeli manufactured “world war threat” and by the coming supposed recognition of the nation of Palestine by the United Nations.

After the terrorist bombing of the Iranian Embassy by that rogue entity we call israel, and the retaliation caused by the failure of the United Nations to condemn the terrorist crime, and the consequential warning strike by the Iranians, they Genocidal thieves are now threatening to start what may be resulting in an all out war, by ways of initiating new strikes on Iranian soil, the apartheid wannabe state and its protector US, are again dragging the world into panic, and allowing the spin doctors of mass madia to deflect the worlds attentions from the massacres, atrocities and war crimes which can no longer be hidden.

As if stuck in a loop of violence and terror from which no one is allowed to a scape, the world finds it self corner by a violent and psychotic bully, which soon enough is going to have to confront and stand up too it.

Meanwhile, Israel plans to set up its own little Auschwitz’ concentration camp comprised of caged area, checkpoints, sniper towers, ready prepared mass graves and 10,000 tents.

The little Auschwitz is supposedly already being built near Rafah and should be ready two weeks before a land invasion of Rhafa, this claim was already confirmed by Israeli public broadcasters.

According to israeli report on Monday, 30,000 additional tents are also planned to be installed in the same area, which lies to the south of the Gaza Strip, but this should accordingly happen at a later time.

The same agency also reported that the process of evacuating Palestinians from Rafah would take a longer time then previously thought.

The report went on saying that Israeli Prime Minister of the racist and Genocidal apartheid wannabe state, “actually it only called him by name “ who just last week said that “the date was determined” for the land attack on Rafah, had been now forced to postpone its planned Genocide.

This is anyway also a lie as they are continuing to bomb Rafah day and night while as if nothing would be happening there, and politicians and head of states rush to start new sanctions on Iran and prepare them self for the next UN show about the rights of existence of a nations now being bombed and destroyed by their own apartheid invention.

Braking the loop.

Here we are again, just like during the false pandemic, stuck in a loop sponsored by the money of the wef, its owned who, and it’s captured UN as all of their leaders, keep on pushing for their so called agenda 2030.

An agenda which wants to see the world depopulated of 7 billion people, and in which we should be controlled by machines which they want us to call “intelligent”, which accordingly, should decide for us as they claim them to be already able to know what we want, before we even know it our selfs.

An agenda based on the absurdity such as its so called climate change, for which they are telling us that cows farts and burbs are deadly for our planet, the sun is killing us, we should eat the bugs and fake meat they produce, and which envisions a future in which our money will be tied like the cows lives already are, to our carbon foot print.

A world in which humanity should be obliged to live in what they describe as, 15 minutes cities, in which we should only be allowed to purchase what is deemed suitable according to our personal social score, and permitted only short walks supervised by drones, sensors and cameras, recording every second of our movements and speeches , pending fines for violations which would see our social credits and money or better yet credits “since there will not be physical money” automatically deducted from our personal accounts.

An agenda according to which we will all live in a so called social credit system, in which apart for the complete recording and digitalization of both our public and private life, we should also own nothing and supposedly, be happy.

The same sponsors of all of this, now publicly meeting with their purchased diplomatic immunity in their militarized head quarters of Geneva and Davos, want also to legalize pedophilia and have the UN to impose new laws disguised as rights to protect what they call “sexual orientation”, not just allowing pedophilia but also, imposing the arrest of anyone opposing it as it would become accordingly an “hate crime”.

Knowing this as factual, as it is all described in details in the many interviews released by the group members, thinking that their last official meeting was taking place in the day 100 of the Gaza Genocide to be a coincidence, would be moronic.

Same as to think that those which brought us the pandemic first, and then pulled out all international UN staff and protection from Gaza, would be there to stop a Genocide which in effect it has allowed to begin in the first place, and has continued now for over 6 months, justifying the killing of countless people, and allow the destruction of hundreds of thousands of buildings, including churches, mosques, schools, police, ambulances and first responders stations, and even medical facilities UN shelters and hospitals, would be just as idiotic.

The very fact that no nation has yet demanded that the chapter 7, only article which can be used to demand military intervention, would be asked of the security council, it is also a further prove of complicity of all UN state members, including those which have played the part of the defenders of peace.

Than again, the bullism and the Genocidal intent of all of those contributing and arming this Genocide or turning a blind eye to it, is something now impossible to escape, as once again, for 6 months now, beside those suffering the constant torture of the overwhelming and obscene brutality of this new and much worst than the nazi supremacists bunch military attack on an unarmed population, the rest of the world is made to watch, read and ear the most horrifying of stories, as it’s being induced by a psychological operation designed to through propaganda and its absurd justifications of the most egregious and horrifying warcrimes, to dehumanize society for to ultimately make it “supposedly” accept the unacceptable.

And as the technocrats try to legalize Genocide and warcrimes, dehumanize the entire planet wile the constant flow of atrocious images and stories, and continue to pretend non accountability for the worst Genocidal criminals since the end of World War II, the medias is used to continue to frighten and attack whistleblowers and journalist, as it continue with its never ending show of the new age virtual crucifixion of its latest media christ, J. Assange.

That of course with the continue targeting and killing of journalists, doctors, ambulance and first responders crew and UN staff, described by the medias as if the natural result of a being exposed to a war, even though no other war in world history, have ever seen so many of them being killed.

Crime defined by the laws as war crimes, such as the cutting of water, food lines, and the blowing up of essential infrastructure, targeting of unarmed civilians, “even when carrying white flags”, the deliberate assassinations of police officers, doctors, nurses, first responders, journalist, UN staff members and humanitarian workers, the destruction and devastation of hospitals, the kidnapping and force disappearance of doctors, journalists and innocent civilians, along with the deliberate targeting of refugees, even when they are unarmed and gathering for picking up the vitallly needed food delivering as they are suffering famine, the desecration and destruction of holy sites and graveyards, the encaging of a population now bombarded for more than 6months with the most devastating of bombs, as the population is trapped in a concentration camp, surrounded by tanks and and brute armed mercenaries, constantly targeting and sniping people even with drones.

A population of more than 2 an a half million people trapped by check points and sniper fire, encaged by armed fences and walls and not allow to escape.

Warcrime after warcrime, the israeli thugs have not left one international law unbroken, and as they are protected by other supremacist, such as the eugenist club of the wef, have literally used warcrimes to coverup other warcrimes, for months.

It is not by surprise, at list not to me that after the uncovering of dozens of mass graves containing in each one of them dozens of bodies, for the most crushed by the tanks and bulldozers used to buried them, crime of war of the worst kind according to the laws of among others, the Rome Statue and the Geneva Convention, the alleged targeting of international humanitarian workers, comes as the perfect example to show how immediately after the release of the news about the alleged killing of the staff members of the fresh out of the box NGO world central kitchen, served as perfect distraction as it completely erased all media stories one of the worst of all crimes of if not the crime of the century.

The kidnapping and sniping of doctors, patients, journalists, first responders, medical staff and patients of the Al Shifa hospital, kidnapped and held prisoner for over two weeks in torturous conditions , starved shot at “raped” and kept without water food or electricity along with the destruction of what was an essential sanctuary and life line for the entire north of the enclave, and largest health center and Hospital in Gaza, completely erased from the headlines, now covered with the sick logo of the new fashionable casualty of war, the one of the “wold central kitchen”

Note, the logo shows a world covered by a bubonic plague “ on a frying pan”.

A sophisticated cover up, designed to once again, deflect the attentions, and perhaps serve as advertising stunt for an ever spooky organization founded by a zionist which till not long before, publicly declared its support for the Genocidal actions committed against the Palestinian people.

I can not confirm the nationality of any of the alleged victims of this Hollywood style execution, and to tell you the truth I don’t by any part of the story, as the only complete body shown was that of a Palestinian, and no video of the supposed repeated strikes has been shown.

From what we see, it is in fact hard to believe that any part of the story could be true, as from the images of the blasts on the cars, no one could have survived any of the attacks.

First car the missile exploded in the armed vehicle, second car the same, the third, well just the same.

Anyhow, with if the killing of all 7 humanitarian workers really happened or not, what it as achieved, is once again, the total black out of all news regarding the Al Shifa horrors.

Some may think, but why, the answer is obvious unfortunately only for those who understand international law, so to make it more clear, while the attack, besieging and destruction of the Al Shifa Hospital, is in effect a warcrime which can not be called alleged, the apparent target killing of the Humanitarian workers, as horrible as it is , is one which can be justified by the perpetrators which can claim to be the fault of some patsies ready to take the blame.

In fact, two officers, have already been accused for the “mistake”, giving the Israeli government som sort of credibility, even when in reality, only imbeciles could ever believe their “as always”, false claims.

A cold shower.

Now that we got this out and into the open, let’s look at some more details hidden in plan site.

Worshipping sickness verses worshiping healthiness.

Worshiping sickness, commonly known as worshipping “evil”, is something done to condition the mind into taking pleasure from horrors.

Sadists turning pain into pleasure, is nothing to take as normal or as sexual orientation, as it is a self destructive practice, often resulting in permanent injuries and death.

Yet we can all see how the movie industry and the propaganda machine, incentivizes and promotes such self destructive and denigrating practices, with massive spending to prompted and normalize what in effect, is a practice which is not just masochistic, but as from its word, “sadistic”.

Such practice is specially adopted by eugenists, which uses it in order to make those subjected to it, to repudiate their humanity, and become worshipers of specifically everything which goes against life or any concept of divine truth or justice.

It is well known in fact, how many of those so called “evil” worshipers, engage in bloody rituals and other types of monstrosities, designed to psychologically conditioning them and to make them feel untouchable and above the law of men and all others.

Sexual perversion, pedophilia, sadomasochism, blood rituals, torture and other sick and obscene means, are used to among others, lure more people into the dark circles, for to ultimately blackmail all the participants, and maintain them under constant threat of exposure.

Worshipping sickness or what we are used to call “evil”, is the way used by those worshiping eugenics, as they actively work, with if you like it or not, on killing people.

The idea, first put forward by a famous Genocidal mind of the 20th century, malthus, wants to see the population exponentially grow till the point in which there will not be any food or resources left for the future population, except if we get rid of the so called, “useless eaters”

But let’s go back in time and see first where this concept was first applied and by who.

This practice has been long used by corrupted monarchs and exploded with the witches and book burning of the dark ages, and although diminished with the time of illuminism, continued through out the centuries in the form of wars of supposed conquest, for to be re ignited with the beginning of the last century.

The idea, just like for wars, was no longer the one of conquering territories, but of simply killing more people, “starting with the infantry “children makers” on both sides of the conflict”, in order to diminish the population, and share among less people the riches.

A business which as the war machines evolved, became more and more efficient till its culmination with the First World War.

By this time, a new idea was brought forward, an idea according to which, the ideal weapon of war would become one which would kill all, and save objects and buildings intact.

Biological warfare, gasses which killed countless people were deployed by every army, causing the death of so many people that a cover up story had to be fabricated to coverup the massacres and brutal killing by gas, of entire villages and towns.

And so it was done, they called it, “the Spanish flu”

A so called pandemic, which spread across continents, an which did not start from Spain.

From this time, what we have left, beside the testimony left by witnesses and songs which describe the so called epidemic to be the result of the poisoning of wells, there is no sample of it available, which can confirm the deadly diseases to have ever been contagious.

The 1918 1920, poisoning of the wells, was perhaps the first modern time culling and dispose of the evidences, perpetrated by the eugenists on a mass scale, as they indeed managed to kill a consistent portion of the world population, murdered in effect by, chemical or biological warfare.

So, this is the untold story of how the malthusian eugenists, specifically selected and placed in powerful positions by the bankers, in 1918, after the balfour declaration/deal with the zionists bankers, decided to declare by order of their new masters, to initiate the first global pandemic, the “Spanish flu”.

They so ordered the US army and its allies to poison the water supplies and wells of cities around the world, and declare the first pandemic the world had ever witnessed.

Shortly after the end of the pandemic, after millions had been killed, and after the uprise of the working class which wanted the end of the use of chemical and bacteriological warfare, which could not be completely hidden, all nation’s representatives, decided to stop using the lethal gasses and chemical warfare, and begun to formulate and sign treaties, which would eventually outlaw the use of chemical or bacteriological warfare.

The motion which had become adopted by all world nations, was so aimed at stopping and preventing countries from producing chemical or bacteriological agents, or of maintaining programs for the development or production of such lethal pathogens and indiscriminate tools of death.

Anyway, even if outlawed, World War II, even if in smaller proportion compared too their use during the First World War, saw once again their use in form of non lethal gasses such as tear gas, used this time not randomly and against civilians, but against enemy armies.

After the end of the Second World War, more treaties were signed, and the production or use of chemical weapons became officially forbidden.

Nevertheless, the US and its allies have continued with its research, development and production, masking it behind different terms of which the latest one is “gain of function”.

The Vietnam war and agent orange, is one good example on how the US continued to use illegal chemical warfare, and never been made to pay for the consequences of its crimes against humanity.

Gain of functions, are in effect programs allegedly studying and developing chemical and biological warfare poisons, under the pretext of doing so for to be ready with a appropriate “vaccine”, should anyone should decide to attack US forces or civilian population with biological weapons.

A total illogical claim, since if someone would choose to do so, it would most likely take years anyway to identify the so called chemical or biological agent, and even longer to develop any type of vaccine which would actually work against it.

Already in the 50s, mare possession of biological and chemical agents or lethal poisons and gasses, became a crime similar to the one of the production of nuclear weapons, which in itself if not denounced, constituted a practical act of war.

This did not stop or prevented the US and its allies from producing them, and in 2003, after already once, following the US, Germany and Holland selling of stockpiles of illegal chemical agents to their puppet dictator in Iraq, which shortly after used them resulting in a massacre shortly followed by an all out war against its neighbor country, after having already unleashed a devastating war and the destruction of such stockpiles of chemical and biological elements in what is known as the first gulf war, it once again decided to invade Iraq on the alleged search for more chemical weapons.

Note, according to analysts, military intel, and whistleblowers, the actual reason for invading Iraq for the second time, was to stop the ten year results of the investigations on the first gulf war, which was denouncing the effects of the use of depleted uranium used during the war, as responsible for millions of birth defects and cancers, caused by the depleted uranium used on Iraq by the U.S. forces.

And so, on the bases of it being having stockpiles of a deadly biological agent, the U.S. launch one of its most brutal war on Iraq, resulting in the killing of over a million civilians.

After the invasion of Iraq, and the destruction of all its remaining chemical weapons aside from the one which the US attacked Iraq for in the first place and which was never found, every country decided to get rid of their chemical stockpiles and decided to stop producing them.

Nevertheless, under the guise of “gain of function” research and development, the US and its partners have continued to produce more biological weapons, going as far as trying getting to develop some which should be specifically designed to kill people, “of specific ethnicity”.

Laboratories resourcing such type of Pathogens had been set up everywhere, and especially in places bordering Russia, like in Georgia, and Ukraine.

Known is also that the US has also gain of function laboratories everywhere around the world, and even in China, now blamed for the leak of the alleged virus which was used as pretext to lunch operation code cov ID 19.

So here we are, 2024, year in which, even after the litigation according to which the world just went through a so called pandemic allegedly starting from a leaked virus, nothing has been done to stop the production and development of such lethal biological and chemical warfare programs.

The same ones responsible for it, are still sitting in their offices, and as they press on with their depopulation agenda, we are finding our selfs closer and closer to that Gaza reality they are showing us on our television screen.

War with Russia, war with Iran, war with China, war in Africa war in the Middle East, it is called world war, a reality growing with the powers of those which instead of being prosecuted for their conspiracy and crimes, are still sitting on their thrones of power, and doing what they know best, pushing for Genocide, the destruction of our freedoms and rights, and for a war which according to their sick and retarded and obtuse minds, will spare them from their sure destiny.

Chapter 7. Full version

As I previously mentioned, the one law which would see the military enforcement of a Security Council resolution, is what is refers as “chapter7” short version.

Any resolution passed under its chapter is enforced through immediate arms embargo, economic sanctions, and once again military force if needed.

So far, knowing of the mafia exercised by the US in protection of its illegal colony in the Middle East, for which’s constantly wages its veto power in the defense of its rogue supremacists and terrorist enterprise and partner in crime, no one as even tried to call on any of such resolution to be passed.

This situation, is what has caused decades of misery and suffering not just in the Middle East, but in effect worldwide, as it has allowed the continues bulling of a rogue entity, the discrimination and racial apartheid against the people of the Middle East and of all Muslim and Arab descent, as well as the prevention of the Palestinian people to exercise their right to return, for now close to 80 years.

So in effect, 2024, is the year in which the world is finally come to understand it is now governed by terrorists and controlled by dictatorial gangsters, which under the guise of their alleged democracy and false and corrupt election system, have through conspiracy, imposed an era of terror and deceit on the entire world.

Once land of the free, home of the brave, now land of the sheeple or is it cowherd, and home of the gangsters, the United States, have in effect turned from a beacon of freedom, to the curtain on the light of equality and justice, as it literally endorses and arms Genocide and ethnic cleansing, and like a gangster, threatens anyone who stands on its way or works for peace.

Promoting and sponsoring apartheid, endorsing gross violations such as the targeting of people in city centers or even of embassies and diplomats, the arrest or murder of journalists and whistleblowers, the use of torture, the targeting of medical centers and hospitals and the bombing of anyone standing on its way, the US, is in effect, become a new supremacist entity, of which’s reach and effects far exceeding the ones of its predecessor German nazi.

This shameful reality, is one which once again, sees its extremist government, completely ignore the request of its own people now for months asking for a ceasefire and for the enforcement of sanctions on the apartheid wannabe state, and reaffirms the corruption and maligned intent of the corrupted and criminal bunch controlling it, actively working into further erode and destroy any and all forms of decency and freedom it was once the champion of.

At the same time, beside destroying all morality and forms of dialog for democracy, the United States government, as now embedded in its essence, the one of a bully and a thug, which as it stands and till it will change its attitude and behavior, must be repudiated and boycotted by the entire world.

The United States does not see or recognize any crimes being committed by the israeli forces.

Read the article here

The same faith must be shared also by all of its vassal states and supporters, as it is only when an uprise of the people tired to be suffering because of their corrupted leaders’s actions and criminal policies, stand up to their dictators and kick out from office those corrupted and criminal elements which had brought so much shame and horror to the very same country which they were supposed to protect that the world can become free from them.

We are now living in such an extreme time, which seams to be for the most, to absurd and insane to be true, but this is the reality which we all going to have to face and as one condemn, if we want to survive it.

Time to stand up for our freedom and for the one of our future generations, time to stand up to the bulling, and neutralize and power down those elements of our society which have abused their positions to impose on us their conspiratorial agenda.

Time to say stop to the violence and apartheid imposed on the Palestinian people, and to demand accountability for all politicians, heads of state and public figures, which have endorsed and sponsored this insanity.

Time to wake up from the dystopian nightmare in which the few are pushing the world, and to fight this war against humanity, not by being nice and submissive, or by falling into the castrating game of political correctness, time to get angry. overwhelm, and subdue the bullies trying to kill us all.

Sue your government officials, sue the United Nations for their unlawful creation of a state on someone else’s land, sue the health officials which have brought us the pandemic and ever since running the who and the UN, sue every judge in the International Criminal Court, and sue the international Court of Justice, for wasting time and lives with a verdict which should have already been delivered long ago.

Stop giving the other chick to people trying to kill you, and find back reason in fighting the injustice and take down those who needs to be taking down to save humanity from the abyss.

Peace, freedom, dignity and justice for Palestine means peace, freedom, dignity and justice for the entire world.

Is time to act for it and to stump out those who are stumping on our humanity, rights and freedoms.

Sol. Sön

