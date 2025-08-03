Wisdom Newsletter

Wisdom Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lorraine's avatar
Lorraine
5d

Fantastic article!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Sol Sön and others
Anne Seifipour's avatar
Anne Seifipour
4d

Excellent article, just what I needed to hear. It is so important to understand the mechanism behind their nefarious plans of world domination, a long history of lies, corruption, manipulation and eugenics. There is no fighting back unless we see what we are fighting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 1sol1x@tutanota.com
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture