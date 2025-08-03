As we have all witnessed during the past 22 months of brutalities and horrors, things we had always taken for granted such as the meaning of words like, Genocide, self defense, terrorism, warcrimes, and wanted war criminal, have been transformed by the psychopathic zionists and their servants eugenists, to which I will refer to as the “cabal”, to be morphed into new meanings which strips them of their original ones, and redefines them for to enforce a Genocidal plan and attempt to normalize and justify that which can never be justified.

Shamefully, countries which were known to be champions of democracy and of social justice, now, under governments controlled by eugenists and technocrats, have become monsters which whitewash and defends the worst criminals and war crime ever existed and perpetrated, and endorses and sponsors the most brutal of atrocities under the guise of the supposed “self defense” of a raceless pack of rabid supremacists monsters and mass murderous thugs hiding behind a false religion based on discrimination and hate.

Claiming legitimacy in the defense of an illegal and colonialist and rogue entity and state of occupation on other peoples land, which in effect, holds the world’s record for resolutions condemning it, and which beside having in the last 22 month, murdered among others more UN staff members than during any other conflict in world’s history, and which has never ratified its own position to the United Nations, and having attacked and bombed with illegal munitions practically every nation of the Middle East, is without any doubt the most vicious and nefarious entity and biggest threat to world peace

Monsters without any decency or humanity, claiming to be chosen by a god to occupy a land which belongs to others, sponsored and endorsed by eugenist psychopaths which as if they could decide what ever they want over the will of the majority of people, continues to support the monsters, as if their support of them would ever save them from the insanity and hate of those whom they protect.

Perhaps the best way to describe what is happening, is the one proposed in the sentence “when the shit hits the fan”, as this is exactly what has been happening for the past 22 months.

22 months which have stained with the stench of excrement and death all nations worldwide, nations of which’s representatives, instead of acting and stopping the brutalities and horrors, have continued to go against morality, logic, and the will of their own people, and cover themselves with the blood of the innocents spilled in the name of a supremacists bloody cult, and the stench of the excrements and death which they have become symbol and carriers of.

The flashes of the bombs being dropped and exploded on homes, hospitals, ambulances, water desalination plans, kindergartens, universities , UN shelters, mosques, churches, cemeteries, historical and world heritage sites, fire station, first responders stations, shelters and schools filled with people, refugee camps, tent cities, Aid seekers, journalists, humanitarian workers and practically anything and anybody standing, have shown beyond any and all doubts, not only the Genocidal intent of a monster which must be physically restrained and morally slayed, but also the criminal and Genocidal mindset of a cabal of eugenists dictocrats which pretends to be entitled to decide for the life or death of people.

A genocidal cabal of monsters hiding behind the flags and symbols of countries and religions, as if they should be chosen by a divine right to rule over the will of the people by means of violence and terror.

And as we are witnessing the corruption and hate of politicians, monarchs, dictators and institutions, which contrary to what they have claim, instead of listening to the voices of their subjects asking for intervention to enforce the protection and reparations to which the Palestinian people are entitled too, continues to meet in posh resorts and hotels, and to play with the lives of the people with their phony negotiations and empty promises as the United Nations continues to deny the evidences of famine and of a long ago proven textbook Genocide now transformed into something worse than an Holocaust, and use its judges to delay a sentence which should have been delivered from day one, the world is finally awaking to a reality of horror and betrayal of which’s existence and factual evidences, it can no longer ignore, dismiss, or deny.

Like so, the spark started by the Palestinians of Gaza, have in effect turned on the light which allows the entire world to see beyond the lies of the rewritten history and of the propaganda, and to lift away that veil concealing the lies once kept by secrecy and fear, for to finally exposing the cabal of the monsters which through fear and deceit had imposed their domination.

Hundreds of years of lies and horrors and the rewriting of history and of religions along with the constant repression of true science and technology, are facts now at the grasp of anyone with eyes to see.

The demonization of ancient cults of veneration, along with the systematic destruction of libraries and of informations, the changing of meanings of words, and the hunting down of intellectuals and laureates, murdered or condemned for exposing the truth, is in fact now more evident than any other time before, as the Genocide ignored and dismissed by nation’s leaders, Courts and institutions, have turned what was from the start atrocities which were from their offset equivalent to the most blatant textbook Genocide, into an even worst atrocity with no comparison in recorded history.

Worst that an Holocaust was a definition which no one could even imagine till less than 2 years ago, yet again, this has become the reality being stumped on the face of a humanity captured by fear and in complete disbelief, made to witness not only the insanity of a Genocidal entity which since close to 2 years now, have continued to show its disrespect and disregard for life, humanity and of the laws of man, but also of politicians and news channels which have continued to defend the massacres of civilians, the blatant terrorism and the publicly declared intent of a Genocidal entity to exterminate a people and eradicate them from their land.

Perhaps one of the most disturbing facts, is how the Courts which are supposed to enforce the laws and to prevent terrorism from spreading, have in effect worked against the laws they are supposed to champion, and how such have allowed Genocidaires which proclaim the right to self defense for those imposing a belligerent occupation along with the Genocidal statements of corrupt, vicious and nefarious politicians and representatives to continue unabated.

From prime ministers and heads of state defending the collective punishment of the Palestinian people, to the whitewashing of warcrimes and terrorist acts by the UN under the guise of “military operations”, to the arming of terrorist entities such as the one of israel, now and since its establishment run by wanted terrorists and war criminals, to the continuation of the claim that someone already wanted for terrorism and war crimes by the international courts, can retain his title and that those which are still providing weapons and money to the terrorist entity which he represents are entitled under any law to continue to do so, or that they could shake hands and defend the wanted war criminal without themselves becoming accessory and accomplice to his crimes, the entire world can now see beyond the lies of the institutions, and real faces of the true demons ruling them.

Demons sitting in offices pretending to be protected by a law on which they constantly spit on, shielding themselves behind a diplomatic immunity to which, as warmongers and warcrimes facilitators they are no longer entitled too.

Spreading fear and playing a psychological warfare to convince their subjects to be entitled to trash international law and to conduct business with Genocidaires, as if their concern would be the one of people and not the one of their own partners in crime, have beyond any and all doubts provided the entire world with enough evidences of their nefarious intent, to see the people stop buying into the lies by them spread, and demand that the judges and officers by them elected and payed through their taxes, start doing what they have been put in office, and given license for, to act for to arrest the criminals, and carry out their lawful mandate.

Accountability and justice must be enforced worldwide, and if the judges of the International Courts are not willing or able to stop the horrors which are happening in front of their eyes, they too must be made to face trial for their criminal negligence or complicity in the warcrimes which they have facilitated and failed to condemn.

The world can no longer allow ignorance and fear to be used as an excuse by those which professionally trained and educated to deal with issues of law and of life and death are now doing, just as well as it cannot allow the United Nations, its courts, and representatives, to ignore the laws and codes of conduct which they are meant to uphold, defend, and maintain.

The United Nations must so be reformed and updated to suit the needs of all nations under a universal law, or cease to exist and be replaced by an institution and system which will no longer serve the interests of corporations, oligarchs and eugenist.

The USA United States of Apartheid

As the Genocidal administration of the United States government continues to send in bombs and to use its mercenaries to slaughter the more than ever before starved and desperate Palestinian people, murdered and maimed by soulless and sadomasochistic mercenaries of which’s suicide can never come soon enough, and as if its ignorant and genocidal judgment should be forcefully accepted by the entire world, the current administration has already caused so much damage also to the American economy and people, which one way or the other, with if by having to directly pay for reparations to Palestine and to the countries its warmongering sudo president/dictator has attacked, or if by the boycott of its merchandise and companies by the rest of the world, will have to suffer for years to come, the world is coming to face the fact that as it stands, the United States has become the personification of all the evil or sickness which it has always declared to be of others.

Here one more example showing you how apparently, the US administration wants to hunt down all foreign workers working on the fields in the US of A and replace them with machines and, surprise surprise, with the sick people on Medicaid.

In exchange for their medications?

Waging an economic war on the world population by raising the price of goods and ultimately the cost of living, and seeing how the politicians and representatives of countries are all ready to comply, as if they would have no alternatives but to obey and continue to raise the cost of living for their constituents, must also serve as a wake-up call for those still hypnotized by the theater of politics, and make everybody understand that the US, which now together with its middle eastern colony “israel” represents the biggest threat and indeed terrorist entity on the planet, and that the politicians or representatives of all other countries which are quietly complying to the insane impositions of the puppet dictator in the White House, are in effect not working for the interest of their own countries, but for the one of their demonic overlords.

Furthermore, in the light of the recent events which have shown the Genocidal attitude of the United States in the defense and armament of the Genocidal war on Palestine and of its neighboring countries, and learning how in effect, the same bankers which financed both sides of the Second World War, were in effect “brothers”, what becomes evident is that the US did not liberate Europe, but that it invaded to conquer it.

And as I and many other are trying to expose, if and when the cost of living will raise to the doubling of the prices for essential items and commodities, while the people of the world will be forced to face poverty like they have never had to endure before, those now holding the title of billionaires, will be able to buy off the world at a fraction of its value, and should they succeed in launching the world war which they are continuing to rump up in front of everyone’s eyes, while the rest of the world will have to suffer all the pain and sorrows which war brings, the cabal would be watching it all unfolding on their maxi screens from the comfort and safety of their underground fortresses and secret Lolita islands.

But perhaps, the biggest revelation brought by that spot light on history lighten by Palestine, it is in fact not the one which shows the true terroristic ideals from which that rogue entity we call israel was born, but the fact that the United States, which is a country which just like israel was born from the lies and horrors of the same cabal which gave us the second Apartheid wannabe state, and that just like israel, founded by freemasons by Genocide on a stollen land, is not a nation, but centuries after its establishment, still the union of states.

A state, is in fact not a nation, as its principles of preservation are not based on preserving peace and for the wellbeing of its nationals, but one based on military rule, in which the state is actually a military entity which wants the monopoly of theft and of violence.

Theft in the form of constant taxation, and violence in the form of kidnapping which it calls “arrests” and “police brutality”

As if by design, the obliteration of its morality will be followed by the one of its economy and status as superpower, a title which as we can all see, instead of giving it strength and might, it has turned it into a thug and a bully of which’s isolation will eventually result in its collapse under the weight of its own terrorism and crimes.

And just as the world, at best, no longer cares for the existence of that abomination we call israel, the United States complicity in its crimes have already served to kill that American dream which once was, as after so much horror and blatant hate, no one aside from the eugenists now sitting in governments, would risk its life to defend it.

Images of a brutality unleashed on its own people in the form of masked militias armed with military grade weapons, kidnapping and disappearing people even from hospitals, schools and the places in which they were honestly working, have in effect provided the evidence that the so called land of the free, is in effect the one of a militaristic and terrorist entity which has nothing to do with freedom and bravery, and all to do with martial law, state terrorism and dictatorial rule.

And just like no matter how much warmongering politicians try to rump up a war against Russia, Europeans will not participate or send their children to die in the EU eugenists wars, should any of the countries which the United States continues to threaten decide to finally take example from the US and israel so called preemptive strikes under the guise of “self defense”, and launch a preemptive attack on it to finally end its bullism and threats, no one will stand up to defend it from the punishment which its leaders have called on their entire pack of states.

Palestine liberation

A change of opinion.

In my first article discussing the situation in Gaza, I mentioned how practically almost every group operating Gaza, with if for supposed humanitarian purpose or as political or military kind, including hamas, had been to some extent infiltrated and had been to great extent controlled by the zionist cabal.

And although this was the reality on the ground till shortly after October the seventh, the brutal and Genocidal campaign unleashed by the monstrous israeli regime has changed everything.

After close to two years of brutalities and mass murder, we can be by now pretty sure that if some Palestinians, with if because bribed or blackmailed had indeed served from within the infiltrated groups, once abandoned in the inferno and seen their homes destroyed and their families and friends brutally starved and murdered by the israeli and American regime, they must have all by now changed their stand and realize that the word of a zionist is the one of a monster which can never be trusted.

Obviously as we have witnessed with the looting of aid trucks by the hands of armed militias protected and backed by the zionist entity, some sold out mercenaries are still operating as groups within the Gaza and Palestinian territories, but anyhow, once again, after close to two years of brutality, devastation and horrors, I strongly doubt that any traitor would still be able to hide among the resistance fighters factions.

One way or the other, the monstrosity unleashed by the israeli Genocidaires have in fact served into wash away the sins of the once deemed “terrorists of hamas”, and turned them into the only true heroes of the story.

Exposing the decades long warcrimes and abuses of the true terrorist, and putting in plane site the non legitimacy of an Apartheid wannabe state without legal borders or legal claims to the land which from 1949 it belligerently occupies.

But perhaps the biggest lie exposed, is that claiming the Palestinian people to want to destroy israel, as while they keep on asking recognition and publicly accept a so called two state solution, it’s Genocidal counterpart “israel”, publicly declare its intent to destroy any hopes to a two state solution.

The complicity in plain site.

And here believe it or not, the monster elected by the UN to be president of the General Assembly of the United Nations.

Yes, according to this war criminal and endorser of mass murder, civilians have no protected status in this so called war on “terrorism”.

Disturbing also, is the fact that while the International Criminal Court, have issued arrest warrants and actually retracted the one against the israeli president which had first issued, have not issued any other arrest warrants for any of the other Genocidaires in the regime.

Genocidal Public Statement, proving beyond any reasonable doubt the criminal instigations and intent to commit Genocide, have in fact been so many, that making a compilation of the video clips of the publicly broadcasted video recordings of such statements, will turn the documentary int something longer of the entire lord of the rings trilogy .

Anyhow knowing by fact that some months ago the International Criminal Court have released a statement according to which the warrants by it issued against israeli officials would no longer be made public, what seams obvious is that also Germany, which have recently declined the request of the israeli Genocidaires holding the title of minister of economy and of security to visit the country, was in effect a crime, as by so doing, prevented their arrest.

One way or the other, all nations once defending the criminal behavior and actions of the Genocidal regime, after realizing that the great majority of the world countries is demanding for accountability and justice to be served, finding themselves now directly involved and liable for their complicity in the indisputable warcrimes, are now changing their stand.

The recognition of the Palestinian Nation, even if at first would be crowning someone like it’s current president/dictator, would in fact open the door to millions now living under brutal occupation and in constant fear, as well as to the many more millions of them forced in exile, to return to Palestine and rebuild that glorious country once known as the Holy land, as well as allow the Palestinian people to finally elect the government and people of their choice.

And even if the recognition of Palestine, would not wash away the sins of those who have for so long opposed it, it will anyhow attenuate the repercussions to their long standing opposition to the two state recognition and of their criminal actions and behavior which they will eventually, one way or the other going to have to face.

The collapse of the eugenists plan for global domination.

As we a have seen, no matter how much the eugenist cabal tries to push forward their insane plans, they are never succeeding in their nefarious intent.

Just like their machines, which they would like us to call “smart” or “intelligent”, they are but indoctrinated or programmed morons unable to see beyond their indoctrination or programming

For this reason, because of the lack in empathy and human interaction, they are unable to understand human nature, and thereby only capable of generating idiotic theories which can never come to fruition.

Failing at all which they do, once saved by their propaganda or corporate media, and now exposed for their criminal programming and behavior, their already imminent total collapse is in effect that which will set the world into a new era.

An era which will not be their so called forth industrial revolution, which should have accordingly seen the industry or better yet those owning it becoming the new overlords of a dystopian reality, but one in which the industry will have become what it was meant to be, a mean to achieve comfort and prosperity for all the people of the planet.

In a world in which society lives by the principles of honesty and peace, in which instead of keep on building paper castles and eating garbage, or choosing quantity over quality, humanity can heal from the sicknesses, greed and the hatred, and unite under the banner of harmony and universal justice.

Al Quds or Jerusalem the capital of the world.

The final solution to assure the needed help to Palestine and true peace among all the people in the Middle East, would be the one of, after the cleaning up of the United Nations from the luciferians now controlling it, “see Lucy trust UN”, would be the one of declaring AlQuds or Jerusalem capital of Palestine, and capital of the world for the next 25 years and moving in it the headquarters of the United Nations.

If you don’t know, the land on which the United Nations is located in NewYork , donated by non hider than the infamous eugenists and name landers “the rockefeller”, is extending for some 6 block, enormous and now valued at hundreds of billions.

From that alone, the United Nations could not just built its new headquarters, but also have enough money to do what would in effect end the spread of diseases across the entire world, by providing clean water to every so called second and third world country on the planet.

At the same time, the UN would also be tasked to insure the sustainable development of countries by enforcing laws which prevent obsolescence, and obliges the industry to produce items which would have to last for decades, and which must always be built in a way in which they can be repaired.

Outlaw the death penalty and help the world to come out from the dungeons of dictatorship, secrecy, terror and belief, and assist all nations into negotiate agreements aimed at the wellbeing of their people.

This where the prerogatives on which the United Nations were publicly going to be serving humanity, and those are the same prerogative which would give it reason to continue to exist.

Nevertheless, the United Nations must first be purged from the eugenists, technocrats and zionists which must be replaced by experts in Human Rights and international Law, and which will use their given power to help countries to develop their means of survival and development, and to maintain the peace among the Nations.

For now, we must all continue to demonstrate in support for the right of existence of the Palestinian Nation, for the end of the atrocities and of its belligerent occupation, and for the reparations which those which have profited from its abuse and exploitation must be held accountable for.

BDS BOYCOTT DIVEST AND SANCTION AND DEMAND THE IMPLEMENTATION OF ALL PROVISIONAL MEASURES AND RECOMMENDATIONS ISSUED BY THE INTERNATIONAL COURT OF JUSTICE AND FOR THE EXECUTION OF THE ARREST WARRANTS AGAINST THE GENOCIDAL ISRAELI GOVERNMENT.

DEMAND FOR THE EXECUTION OF THE WARENT ISSUED BY THE INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT, THE DEPLOYMENT OF PEACEKEEPERS TO PUT AN END TO THE ATROCITIES AND ILLEGAL OCCUPATION AND TO PROVIDE THE MUCH NEEDED PEACE AND AID.

DEMAND FOR THE FULL RECOGNITION OF THE PALESTINIAN NATION AND THE PROSECUTION OF THOSE OPPOSING IT!

FREE PALESTINE AND THE WORLD FROM THE PLAGUE OF ZIONISM.

SAVE THE FUTURE, SAVE THE INNOCENTS, SAVE THE CHILDREN, SAVE HUMANITY FROM THOSE WHO SEEK TO DESTROY IT AND SAVE THE WORLD

Sol Sön