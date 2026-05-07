Before starting this post a shout out to everybody and a loud call to get out and demonstrate in support of the latest 2 heroes of the Global Flotilla, now kidnapped by israel on hider Greek or international waters, and being taken against their will to the rapists dungeons of the ziosatanist wannabe state for supposed interrogation.

“The Spanish and Brazilian authorities have demanded for the immediate release of the activists, and declared the israeli actions as act of piracy and in clear violation of war treaties, Maritime and International law, and thereby threatening israel with legal action.

At the same time the 36 remaining boats are said to be continuing their journey.

Despite the outcry and the legal action threats, the two activists remain prisoners and are now also on hunger and drinking strike..

Tragically the mother of the Brazilian activist has also died,

Massive demonstrations must follow to demand the freeing of the activists and the safe passage for the rest of the flotilla”.

The vessels were ceased somewhere off the coast of the Greek island of Crete, which would mean that most likely they were in Greek water when they were pirated and kidnapped, making this crime also a crime of aggression against both nato and the EU “article 5 of the European Union defense treaty”.

The thugs also stole among others the activists’s money, mobile phones and passports along with the cargo and the boats on which they were traveling.

To be noticed also that following their kidnapping and transfer from the wet hall of the israeli boats on which they were held hostage to the Greek coastguard boats which brought them to sure of the Greek island, the activists complained to have been trapped at some stage for some 8 hours on busses setup by the Greek police which once on board, would not let them out of the bus.

They in fact questioned the role of the Greek authorities in the ordeal, as well as if they were actually being detained.

Although no one thought that israel would pirate the Flotilla so far away from israel and in international waters, the israeli attack on the flotilla, seeing how the previous attempts have resulted in the violent attack and boarding of the vessels and the kidnapping of all the activists, what took place was already predicted.

What remains a mystery for anyone with basic understanding of nautical travel and of technology, is the reason why they didn’t turned off their transponders, since by simply turning them off along with all of their satellite and mobile phones and Bluetooth devices, just like is for the much larger ships which are breaking the U.S. naval siege on Iran on a daily base, the vessels can not be tracked and geolocated.

Note “if you don’t know about the new satellite Bluetooth tracking system now integrated on all SMART devices, please search BLE and Bluetooth mash”.

The flotilla instead, have continued to show their geo location giving the exact coordinates for their own boarding and kidnapping.

Keeping such devices on, while trying to sneak in what is in effect an active war zone is in fact not protecting the crew, as their signal can at anytime be gemmed, disabled or even digitally highjacked to show a computer generated feed by israel. “Location. audio and video included“

As my dear friend Vittorio Arrigoni, which in 2008 actually managed to break the siege with the only boat which ever made it through the israeli sea blockade told me, where there is will there is a way.

Gaza under threat.

As we have witnessed israel has continued to violate the so called ceasefire, killing so far more than two thousand Palestinians, now trapped and waiting since months for a second phase of the supposed ceasefire, which israel continues to violate, and which should see the full withdrawal of the israeli soldiers from the 53 percent of Gaza it had transitionally occupied.

Instead, what we have witnessed is the continuous brutality and killing, the expansion of the occupied territories belonging to this now new Holocaust survivors, and the further pushing of the yellow line to a now estimated 60% of Gaza, now turned into a massive open air bombed out concentration camp.

Causing more harm also the continued obstacles to the entrance of among others, food, fuel, oxygen and of essential aid imposed by israel, as well as the restrictions and border closures imposed even on the Palestinians in need of medical transfer for life saving treatments.

Furthermore, reports of starvation and famine caused by restrictions imposed by the terrorists of the israeli regime are reported by many, as caused by the low quality of goods allowed to enter, which at large is now consisting of snacks, junk food, and sodas.

Fruits, vegetables, meat, milk, eggs and high nutrition formulas for needing children and sick people have also been restricted, and the lack of them is already in effect causing the return of famine in Gaza..

Also important to mention that beside the so called ceasefire, journalists have still not been allowed to enter Gaza, and that along with more paramedics, rescue workers, police officers and even more women and children deliberately targeted by snipers, artillery, or by drone strikes, more Palestinian journalist have also been killed by direct attacks, making israel once again, not only the number one killer of children on the planet, but also of journalists.

At the same time, following the deadline for the israeli appeal to the International court of Justice in the case which sees it charged with the crime of Genocide, and how israel and the U.S. have gone so out of control, causing damages which now, wherever they are, causing spikes in the energy market, stock crashes, and sharp raise in prices of everything from fuel to food to commodities, we see how countries once backing israel are quickly changing their stand, and at list publicly, reversing their position in the respect of israel, and generating a shift which has already cracked the once thought to be a trustworthy and solid relationship with someone once thought to be an old friend, the U.S..

The realization that the U.S. is no longer a trustworthy ally, but on the contrary, an entity which has lost the grip on reality and which with its erratic and violent behavior causes more harm than good, it’s now a shared one by the many which in its false promises of safety and freedom, have found themselves damaged and further threatened to an extent never imagined before.

A new world order taking shape.

After the U.S. failed attempt at starting a world war on Iran and at setting the entire Middle East on fire, and after 39 days of war, we saw among others the shutdown of the strait of Hormuz, and the consequential shutdown of oil wells and refineries, which even if re activated today, because of the lost of pressure to the wells, will no longer be able to provide the same flow of oil as before their shutdown.

Despite the suspension of the war, and the oil reserves stored outside of the gulf the damage done is already more catastrophic than it is announced, and the consequences, specially in Europe, which relies on gas, oil and all of its derivatives coming from the region, will be felt for longer than anyone can imagine.

A stab in the back for which those who thought of the U.S. as their pal are now made to pay his gouging prices, and which realizing to have been betrayed, are waking up in a situation in which compliance and servitude are no longer an option which would see them safe.

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After the unavoidable defeat of the U.S., in its idiotic and extremely dangerous attempt to sett the entire Middle East on fire, and after the sketchy agreement between the U.S. and Iran, we are now once again in a bubble, in which the apparent ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, is even after the partial failure of its talks in Pakistan, now accused of conducting massive massacres in Afghanistan, still somehow holding up.

According to the latest reports, the U.S. have now officially declared the end of operation pedo fury, trump have also declared a suspension of his latest operation frydome, proposing a 30 days time frame for full implementation of its new one page plan.

The ceasefires between Iran and the U.S., now declared permanent by the trump, which claims to have reach most of his goals, and which, even if with a softer tone, persists with threatening Iran which, even if no longer told that if it doesn’t give him its nuclear dust, “whatever that is “, the U.S. will continue to make hard for Iran to sell its oil and goods, is now at list pretending to want to come to agreement and proposing a moratorium on the enrichment for a period of 15 years.

Following its declaration, the U.S. medias have claimed that Iran has agreed to sign the moratorium for 12 years,.

The reply from Tehran, is that no such kind of agreement has ever been made, and mocking the source “axios”, rebranded the latest U.S. lie and propaganda stunt, as operation “fauxios”, and declaring its the previous reply to the U.S. demands, in which Iran communicated through a proposal a 14 points plan and a framework of some 30 days to reach the goals as still standing.

The plan delivered by Pakistan to the U.S. authorities includes guarantees for a permanent peace, withdraw of U.S. forces from areas near Iran, the lifting of the maritime blockade, the unfreezing of Iranian assets and compensation payments, as well as for the end of all wars in the region, including Lebanon.

It also called for a new framework for managing the strait of Hormuz, aimed at preventing the entrance of more weapons to the region, as well as for the recovering of founds for the reconstruction of homes and infrastructure destroyed by the Israeli and American aggression.

“Operation frydome”

In response to the previous mocking of the lies spread by trump regarding alleged agreements, after spouting the usual threats and insults on his social media, trump sent two warships in a new propaganda operation by him called, “operation freedom”.

According to Iranian state medias, for the third time in less then a weak, both warship were engaged by the Iranian navy which after warning the warship not to proceed and to turn back, shot two missiles as final warning before once again, the ships turned back.

In a previous accident, according to the first western medias reports, one commercial ship which was in proximity of the American warship was also somehow hit by shrapnel causing a fire to breakout.

U.S. sources instead first denied that the accident took place, and than claimed “without showing any evidences, that its warships were successful in stoping Iranian drones and missiles launched by Iran, of having retaliated and blown out 6 small Iranian navy boats, and of having escorted two commercial ships through the strait.

In reply Iranians have denied all the U.S. assertions, and denounced that the U.S. had actually shot two commercial vessels, killing at list 1 out of the 5 civilians it struck.

At the same time, explosions blamed on missiles and drones allegedly shot by Iran, have been reported in a port and a key refinery of the UAE.

Teheran which did not actually admitted to have launch the strike on the UAE, replied that what took place must serve as a warning to U.S. and israeli vassal states, prompting them to reconsider their position, now on the side of its aggressor, and that anyhow what had just happened must serve to demonstrates their fragility, as well as to demonstrate that non of the U.S. and Israeli shields, armaments and deadly toys, will save them or their precious infrastructure should they decide to continue on the current path.

According to my analysis of the situation, trump and his pack once again sent in unprotected warships, hoping Iran would sink them to give him and is pack the reason to gain sympathy and to manufacture the support needed to restart the war.

On the other hand Iran’s restraint so far has inflicted much more damage to trump’s image, that no matter how much lies his army and navy lapdogs are spewing, like in the case of israel, virtually no one believes him anymore.

With the massive withdrawal of U.S. troops and assets from the region which already started following the start of the war, and facing the fact that it no longer possesses the ability to move its giant warships and air carriers anywhere where they can be bashed by Iranian hypersonic and cluster guided missiles, the U.S. does no longer possess the bases and equipment on the ground in many of the countries in which still is present, and if it wanted restart a war, thanks to the Iranian missile and drone technology it would not anyway be able to bring any of its warships or equipments anywhere within a 1000 kilometers range of Iran.

The derange multipolar and identity disorder dumb eugenist psychopathic, trump, have in effect given enough of a gangster show, to demand for his removal, furthermore, if the U.S. wants to be serous, use diplomacy, and save what it can of what it has left in the region, it must also indict the two snake mediators sent by trump, kushner and wikoff, and replace them with real diplomats.

Facing the fact that aside for the refusal of western nations to join in his insane war of aggression, following the 39 days of war which whilst causing massive damage to the civil infrastructure and the martyrdom of some 3450 Iranians, most of which civilians, caused the total destruction of some 13 U.S. bases across the Middle East, as well as the partial destruction of at list 4 more U.S. bases, the U.S. does no longer have the military capabilities to stop the Iranian hypersonic missiles, swarms of drones, air defense, which has proven to be the best in the world, claim confirmed by the fact that it was the first ever hitting even the most advanced of U.S. stealth fighters “f35”, an arsenal said to be of tens of thousands of drones and of some hundreds of thousands of missiles, and a geography and size which renders it impossible to invade without ending up in a total quagmire which would cost among other more U.S. servicemen casualties than in any other war since the Second World War. .

On the good side, confirmed was also that at list one of the air carriers with its escort group is now traveling out of the region, giving more hope that the U.S. will not launch an other snake attack on Iran.

That said, the U.S. and its failed enterprise israel are still very much committed in their planed destruction of the Middle East as during the ceasefire with Iran, the U.S. has being sending to israel more refueling airplanes, and according to others, israel may still have some of its missile defense systems “iron dome” and “golden dome”,installed and active in the UAE, systems which aside of being used as interceptors to stop missiles and drones, because of their range, also constitute a direct threat to Iran.

The State Department on Friday also approved over $8 billion in arms sales to Persian Gulf countries and Israel, nations that have all been involved in the U.S.-israeli war of aggression against Iran.

Purchases approved included an Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS), “which is a kit to transform old rockets into laser guided munitions” to be sent to the UAE “$147.6 million”, to israel for $992.4 million and to Qatar for $992.4 million. Also approved by the State Department the replenishment of Qatar’s Patriot missiles “which are long range ballistic missiles” for $4.01 billion and an Integrated Battle Command System “ modular and ultra powerful mobile radar, satellite communication and missile targeting system capable of launching ballistic missiles and similar to the ones destroyed by Iran and said to have been also used by the U.S. for its weather modification warfare on Iran ””, to Kuwait for a whopping price tag of $2.5 billion.

The weapon systems includes rocket launchers, high explosive warheads, proximity fuzes, among others.

Also in the package for the UAE and Qatar;, spare and repair parts, technical data, personnel training and for the training of the use of the killing equipment, as well as U.S. government and contractor engineering to be sent to Israel and Qatar.

Among the listed “equipment” to be sold to Kuwait, communications equipment “radars/direct energy weapons”, generators, vehicles, training equipment, missiles and training simulator for the use of the new mass murder systems.

In other words, the U.S. is once again setting up its vessel states in the region for war against Iran.

As the war on Lebanon now supposedly again, suspended by a temporary ceasefire which has already seen the zionist terrorists continuing to violate the ceasefire, continuing to kill by drone and artillery strikes, and to demolish Lebanese infrastructure and villages of the south of Lebanon, have contrary to previous false ceasefires during which israel have continued to bomb, destroy infrastructure, murder civilians and preventing people from returning to their homes, and built more outposts and walls inside the Lebanese territory, wile at the same time, the Lebanese resistance, true to its word respected the ceasefire, this time have seen them not standing idle while israel violates the agreement, and instead, striking back the invading Israelis which just like in Gaza, are still demolishing villages and sniping anything which moves.

This in the context of a ceasefire agreement which according to israel does not include the area of south Lebanon from which israeli troops have been trying to advance towards the litany river, defined within the stripe of land they are currently invading and claiming as “buffer or yellow zone” as they are attempting to advance their troops and outposts on the Lebanese soil.

The long ahead planned israeli zionist invasion of Lebanon has, just like the one on Gaza and the war on Iran, turned into a lost battle, as the people will never give up their land or the rights which they have achieved, and the world now aware of the facts on the ground, will no longer be compliant and complicit to the crimes it once ignored.

It doesn’t matter what a book tells you if what is telling you is based on a lie, and there is no magic satanic formulas or propaganda to make its insane plan come true.

Conspiracy works only if the victims are unaware, and when the victims do become aware, the hunters become the hunted.

This is not something based on a fiction in which someone should actually be and remain untouchable and always able to hurt and steal from everyone with full impunity because none would ever dare to react to his terrorism, but something based on natural consequences and in fact, the fall of fascism and nazism are the proof of it.

Similarly this time the Lebanese resistance has caught the Israelis so deep into Lebanese territory, that finding themselves open from all sides and now targeted by video guided drones which cannot be detected, are now forced to retreat and to come to realize that their vision of blood and conquest they had envisioned, was like everything else they believe in, a lie soaked also in their own blood.

In response, once again the terrorist regime has resorted in breaking the ceasefire, and viciously bombing the city of Beirut.

To be noticed also since that the start of the alleged ceasefire, israel has according to UNIFIL, being violating the ceasefire as many times as over 600 in a single day, proving beyond any and all doubt the criminal attitude of the rogue entity, and the need for the establishment of a military force needed to prevent the continuation of the Genocides in both Palestine, Lebanon, and now, as more news regarding more bombardments and moving of forces by israel, in Syria.

The resistance, with its asymmetric guerrilla and with its modern home made weapons, now capable to fly wired drones has much as 15 kilometers without being detected, and to pinpoint gatherings of soldiers, killing and maiming so far as many as 12 with one single blow, or of taking out armer personnel vehicles, and even multi million dollar tanks with drones estimated to cost hundreds of dollars, have now the complete upper end on the battle field, now constrained within a so called yellow zone, which once again, israel tried to declare as buffer zone in which accordingly, none aside from its troops and settlers should be allowed to be.

The invader have in effect already rigged with explosives and completely destroyed several villages, as well as publicly declaring its intent to kill anyone attempting to return to those towns or villages which it had, first looted, and then systematically destroyed.

Despite the constant threats, following the ceasefire agreement brokered by Iran, many of the one and half million Lebanese forced to evacuate their homes under the threat of being bombed, have decided to go back to their homes, and to take a stand for their inalienable rights to their own dignity and land.

At the same time, Lebanon is once again facing the insanity of the Genocidal Apartheid wannabe state and of its own bias political system and sold out representatives which instead of championing unity and the rights of one nation, divides the country into sides, one which alleges to see it self as christian, and which instead of defending its own people, sovereignty and borders, willing to giveaway its land to Israel in exchange for a temporary peace which in reality israel will never allow, and the other side constituted in majority by muslims which for centuries have been the guardian of the land, and which will never give up their ancestral land.

The most blatant evidence of the corruption governing Lebanon, is perhaps expressed by its prime minister, which aside from being coming from a famous Lebanese family, made famous by its betrayal of the country and the selling off of huge lots of Lebanese land and entire villages to the zionist, the now prime minister and ex judge of the international Court of Justice, which in the middle of the urgent delivering of the sentence in the case for israeli violations of the Genocide convention brought out by South Africa, left his job to abandon the court in the hands of the only zionist judge, to selfishly assume the title of Prime minister of Lebanon.

Ever since his nomination, he has worked with israel by whitewashing the most egregious warcrimes, and for to orchestrate a civil war by turning the army against the resistance.

In this context of corruption, division and double standards, the struggle of the Lebanese people has been going on just like in Palestine but for even longer, as at list 8 of its villages were already stollen by the infamous colonialist project called, “the Picot or baal agreement”, and just like for Palestine, will continue till a time in which all people will unite under one common ideal and as one defeat the cancer which from within, attempting to spread and to eat more of their land, sovereignty and freedom..

Picot agreement or “the baal agreement”.

You can clearly see the impression of the bull from this original map.

At the same time, despite the empty threats made by the majority of UN state members, and their public outrage at the situation in both, the invaded and stollen territories in Palestine, the continuation of the Holocaust in Gaza, and the now new textbook Genocide taking place in Lebanon, the population continues to suffer the brutality and violence along with the continuation of the theft of homes, stocks, vehicles, and the constant threat of the expansion of the invasion and theft of their land, along with the constant kidnapping and killings.

Similarly in Gaza, the killing of women: children and of journalists, along the side of rescue workers and police officers, have only incremented to a point in which to date over 800 is the confirmed number of the martyred since the start of the so called ceasefire.

Shame also on the EU, which while since long declared its intent to pressure israel’s withdrawal from Gaza and from the occupied territories by implementing practical sanctions which would force it to end both its wars and the occupation of Gaza, have not been yet succeeding in their implementation, as the very same historically fascist and nazi countries which already once led the world into a world war, Italy and Germany, criminally vetoed a resolution backed by the European law “article 2 of the association agreement”, which would have seen the immediate suspension of all treaty and agreements with the rogue wannabe state of Apartheid, israel.

And just to make clear what would such a violation constitutes, once israel is officially declared in violation of European constitutional laws, its assets in Europe will all have to be ceased and investigated and when found related to criminal activity such as everything made on occupied territories and sold in or through the European Union “and beyond”, would in effect not only hit israel in its most vulnerable spot “money”, but also take down those brands and indeed people which have been sponsoring its industry of death and warcrimes.

This is a collar which can quickly become a noose around israel’s neck, and the EU should have already used it and one way or the other, by the ways things are going, will anyhow eventually have to use it.

The proposed suspension from all collaboration agreements between the EU and the terrorists wannabe state of israel, was in effect backed by over one million signatures, gathered after a bill passed by the rogue entity, according to which non jewish citizen of the Apartheid wannabe state of israel which classified as “terrorists”, can be executed without a regular trial.

The insane bill would in fact supposedly allow the execution of non jews only, without need to provide evidence to prove the claim, and gives no chance to legal defense or to appeal.

Following the introduction of the bill, israel has not yet dared to use it, and according to its offices, it is still deciding on the type of execution it will like to use.

Nevertheless, even if the so called law which have been signed already months ago have not yet been applied, it constitutes the final straw which will eventually collapse the entire state of horrors and lies on which the terrorist and genocidal entity which calls it self israel rests on, causing its irredeemable collapse.

The rogue entity which have for decades threatened to pass such a law, knows that should it enact it, it would loose its partnership with Europe, and set it self for suicide, and for this very reason the EU must use its leverage to demand for israel to stop its aggression, oblige it to comply to the ICJ and ICC orders, and demand for the immediate erasure of such an inhumane, racist and undoubtedly criminal law .

Also to be understood is that, all nato members which have suffered and which are continuing to suffer in the aftermath of the wars unleashed by israel and the U.S. would like to continue to ignore the evidences of a textbook Genocide which under their watch turned into a full blown Holocaust, the too will soon have to, not only end their relations with the rogue entity, but also begin to persecute everyone with businesses and economic ties to the rogue and terrorist entity.

This in turn would logically also see all partners of businesses operating in israel liable, hence cause a massive drop in investments and a sure collapse of israeli economy from which it would never recover.

And on this note, a once thought to be conspiracy theory which like many others have been turning up to be conspiracy facts.

According to this one, should have israel lost the propaganda and moral war on Palestine, “which it did practically immediately”, israel would have to be destroyed in order to perpetuate the thousand year old myth of the eternal victim, myth which the genocidal zionists or talmudists need in order to survive.

For this task, satanyahoo, also known as “the real hitler, or the butcher of the Middle East”, was chosen to make it happen.

Anyhow, conspiracy theory or what, his removal along with the one of his entire cabinet and administration from office is the only thing which could save israel, but since israeli people and courts seam to be powerless in removing him, the enforcement must come from the outside and since the U.S. under the current administration is not capable to act, it will be the duty of the entire world to unite and force israel to comply or to be globally prescribed as a terrorist organization and be “legally dissolved”.

But than again, while such possibility seams still far from being achieved, more likely scenario would see the war between israel and Iran to resume, and for Iran to finally deliver the Gaza treatment to israel, destroying along the side of every israeli naval, military and air Force capability, all of the building containing all of its bloody national records.

Should that happen, a country with so little history, and which made up for the 70% in the last 20 years from immigrants with no actual attachment to the land and many of which there because escaping from the law in their country of origin, thugs, thieves, rapists, child molesters, bullies and psychopaths witch have their roots in a book instead of like a everyone else in the paradise we share, would at large like mosquitos and rats abandon ship and flee in search for blood elsewhere.

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The shift

Eventually, if things continue to degenerate, Europe and all Nato members will have to act to disarm israel, hunt down those responsible for the Holocaust unleashed on Gaza as well as the Genocide by it committed in the rest of Palestine and against the people of Lebanon where now an estimated one and half million have been forcibly displaced and where in the last 60 days alone over 2700 people have been so far martyred, and with over 8000 wounded .

What is taking place in Lebanon is in effect also a Genocide, as it destroys the homes, civil infrastructures, historical and world’s heritage places, along with the typical israeli targeting of hospitals, ambulances, civil defense workers, and aside from deliberately targeting of essential infrastructure and the civil population, once again violate the Genocide Convention and without any regards for the civil population, declares villages and indeed an entire region as a kill zone, now disguise under the term of “buffer zone and, yellow line”.

Destroying entire villages which existed in some cases millennia before the invention of the terrorist wannabe state of israel and its cult of lies and death, and continuing to murder civilians, bombing even densely populated villages, refugees camps and tent cities with its weapons of mass destruction, the terrorist entity has proven beyond any and all doubts its vicious and out of control policies, making it so that anyone still defending it have become a threat not just for the lives of the Palestinian people, but for the entire world.

The judges must be judged,

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And once again, because of the fact that whoever defends, arms, or gives any support to a wanted criminal or terrorist entity is automatically indicted for complicity with the aforementioned, and by the fact that instead of going after the Genocidaires whitewashing the Genocide and warcrimes, judges have been dismissing laws suits charging politicians and public figures which incited Genocide, and at the same time passed discriminatory laws causing tens of thousands to be arrested and threatened to be charged as terrorist for simply holding up a sign denouncing the Genocide turned Holocaust or showing support for the resistance fighting the brutal terrorists, is to serve as wake up call for everyone of principles.

Time has come for the world to stand up to say enough is enough, end the corruption and injustice, and impose that governments begins the job of removing the investigate those corrupt and conspiratorial elements which had taken control over the juridical system, along with those judges which allowed for such violations, and to prosecute every single individual which has been supporting, contributing, promoting, financing, profiting, or investing in the terrorist wannabe state.

Along with criminal charges and sanctions, the confiscation of all the properties and assets owned by such individuals must be used to pay for the damages by them caused.

All companies which have profited from the warcrimes and from the occupation by it imposed, must see the freezing of all founds of all its shares holders, members, workers and owners, along with criminal charges for complicity in both financial and warcrimes.

At the same time, US assets should be frozen for paying for the damages done not just on Gaza, Iran and Lebanon now turned to rubles by its bombs, but also for the damages caused to the world’s economy.

The U.S. on the other hand, has now the opportunity to come clean by arresting all the conspirators and the pedophiles in office along with their protectors, which with their money and owned medias have dragged it into the position in which finds itself in, nationalize all of their assets to recover the trillions they have stollen, pay for the damages it has caused, and finally return to the path to liberty from oppression and on to the one of its original dream of equal rights.

And as just like telling a bully to stop bulling is totally useless until, you have physically subdued the bully, demanding the end of the abuses and of the violence is something which words alone can not achieve, hence military intervention to disarm the terrorist Apartheid wannabe state is a must, cause the longer the Genocidal bully will be allowed to exist, the longer the entire world will have to pay the price of its ill actions and suffer.

It is now obvious that no matter how much the eugenist cabal of the technocratic circus of the wannabe digital dictatorship now spearheaded by trump, tries to fabricate its totally false narratives, Iran will not allow it to get away with it.

Every false claim has been unmasked, from the supposed “obliteration of Iran’s nuclear program”, which turned out to be false, to the invincibility of the israeli and American missile defense, which also is now estimated to have a 4% of success rate when used against the modern Iranian missiles, to the claim that Iranian missiles launchers, navy, and radar capabilities had also been obliterated, to the allegedly naval supremacy and supposed stealthiness of U.S. Air Force and navy, completely ridiculed by the fact that Iran has repelled U.S. ships, knock out their defense systems and even damaged its most secretive and expensive f35, and have turned to dust at list 13 out of 17 U.S. bases it has disabled across the Middle East, forcing U.S. troops out of the region, to the slap on all the lies of the buffoon and personality disorder commander in chief of the house of whites pounded by the facts which in the era of free press and digital recorders, it can no longer control .

And rest assured, even if many countries’s representatives, following the overwhelming pressure exercised by their own constituents and national rejection and condemnation of the brutality and illegality of the wars carried out against Iran, Palestine, Lebanon and Syria, have been forced to withdraw their support for the Genocidal U.S. and israeli regimes, the very same representatives which are now denouncing the illegality of the wars on Palestine, Iran, Lebanon, and Syria, are at large still the same ones which first armed and shielded israel from accountability.

This must not be forgotten as in effect, atrocious warcrimes have been committed, and as history teaches, accountability is essential for to effectively prevent the horrors from being repeated

Eyes on the UN.

The most brutal, rapist, and Genocidal entity which has ever lived, bombing schools, hospitals, universities, carpet bombing city centers, committing massacres and murdering people across the entire Middle East, and still being allowed to sit in the offices of a corrupt and vicious United Nations, now controlled by Genocidal monsters which shred its chart live on camera and from within its offices, instead of working for peace, ignores and condones Genocidaires, going as far as condemning the victims, while giving voice and chairs in its premises to those which illegally attacked them.

In fact, one who has been alive to see it, can now very well say that those now, and which for the past 25 years have been running the United Nations, have turned it from an instrument for peace, into one for colonization, subjugation, money laundering, and whitewashing of the most despicable of crimes.

Aside from its management, its court system is also corrupt to the core, and since its institution, aside from two white man “Milosovich and putin and perhaps recently an handful of caucasians, it has only gone after black or indigenous people.

As we have witnessed, two years after the evocation by South Africa of the Genocide Convention, whilst the Genocide continued unabated, and some of the most brutal atrocities and warcrimes ware being committed and broadcasted and streamed live on television, and the denounced Genocide was transformed into a real Holocaust, to this day, close to 3 years from when it was first asked its court to urgently intervene, has if the mass trapping of people in a giant concentration camp and the systematic destruction of their homes, their killings, the bombing of hospitals and kidnapping and killing of doctors, medics, first responders, civilians, and even hundreds of journalists and UN staff members would not be enough for the blood thirsty judges, they have not yet delivered their final sentence condemning the most obvious of a textbook Genocide.

It is so that as it stands, just like we can openly say that israel is an abomination and an insult to humanity, the same can now be said about the institution which should be working for the well being of the people and of the planet, and which instead is only there to watch and to push its crafted stories to rationalize the irrational, whitewash warcrimes, and to justify and normalize

terrorism, mass killings, warcrimes and the blatant violation of the chart which its own UN representatives are without any opposition, allowing to be stumped and spat on.

As we have witnessed for the past 35 years, since the coming to power of the neocons in America under the bush family which made his fortune selling among other pig iron to the nazi and which later became involved with the Saudi oil families and bankrolled what became to be known as the symbol of terrorism “the Bin laden”, known for among others as the founder of the most infamous terrorist group “Al quaeda ”, terrorists group alleged to have been the mastermind behind the 9 11 false flag attack on the World Trade Center of New York, the United Nations, which till then had managed to maintain its institution as one which indeed working for noble causes such as the one of seeing to the spread and implementation of Human rights and the respect of the rule of international law and world peace, unable to prevent or to condemn the U.S. and NATO for its illegal wars of aggression, had become captured and turned into an instrument held by the very same war criminals which it had failed to condemn.

Since then, the one institution originally meant to be one of a world United for peace, had morphed into one used to push profits for the industry of death.

The situation only worsen, when following the neocon execution of their plan 9 11, which saw the destruction of the biggest stock market data centers and with it the hard drives and paper work of trillions deposited in banks around the world of which’s origin could no longer be certified, resulting in the biggest heist and money laundering scam in world history, and the unchallenged implementation of the infamous “patriot act” and of its just as criminal “Hague act”, one allowing detention without a trial and “ torture”, and declaring the entire world U.S. jurisdiction, literally plunging human back into the dark ages, and the second one authorizing military intervention against The International criminal court of the Hague in Holland, should it attempt to arrest any of its soldiers or allies, signing the death of international law.

Worth mentioning also that aside from sanctioning judges and diplomats, in 2003, following the new false flag and illegal war on Iraq, the U.S. also murdered the second in command in the UN at the time Sergio Vieira Mielo, which following the bombing of the base in which he was housed and in which he was working in Iraq, where he had already brokered a ceasefire deal which should have brought to the end of the war, was deliberately left to bleed to death along with some 20 more of his staff by the U.S. army which for several hours prevented doctors from reaching and rescuing him and some of his colleagues from under the rubles of his office under which they were trapped.

Ho and since I’m mentioning the Iraq war, if you don’t know that it was an other false flag war and that saddam sold Iraq to the U.S., please search for the videos of the first gulf war and the bombing of Bagdad, and than compare it to the one the first day of bombing of Baghdad in 2003, from which you will clearly see that while during the first gulf war Iraqi air defense was fully activated, from the start of the second one, while the U.S. missiles are raining in, despite the fact that saddam had by that time even more advanced air defense hardware, no Iraqi defense system responded.

About saddam’s alleged capture and hanging, saddam was not hanged, his lookalike was.

To back this claim you can easily see from comparing the images of his last public speech to the photo shoot style ones of its alleged capture, from which, if you are a man and haVe grown a beard, you can perhaps only now understand that there is no way in the entire world for his beard to be so long and well combed whilst he is supposedly being manhandled by soldiers which just captured him and which are allegedly violently pinning him down, and most importantly that the idea of anyone being able to grow some 20 or 30 cm of beard in 9 months, is absolutely ridiculous.

Iraq was sold out by the very same bloody killer saddam which the US implanted in Iraq in the first place and which the bush senior used to provoke a fake war which would allow the U.S. to put its foot in Kuwait, because of his brutality and warcrimes, and most importantly because the U.S. needed Iraq to implant more bases to get closer to both Syria and Iran and to continue its war on Afghanistan for the control of the opium trade and to prepare its bases to attack Iran.

Winning Iraq was in fact just like the war on Iran, not one to take down a dictatorship, but to prevent the people from using the profit deriving from their natural resources.

It is also not by coincidence that the same year, 1991, saw a despicable Secretary General of the UN, overlooking at the issuing of a supposedly invalidating order of the law which prescribes zionism as a racist crime, and that ever since, illegal wars have been conducted around the world, and no accountability for any of those responsible ever enforced.

Obviously it was only after the U.S. announced its heinous patriot and Hague act, that the situation took a more violent turn, but in the regards of the UN, we can more comfortably say that its decline and transformation from an instrument for world peace into a tool for mass surveillance, whitewashing and normalization of warcrimes , money laundering, colonialism and population reduction in the hands of the zionists neocons and of the eugenist technocrats of the digital/pharmaceutical/military industrial complex, which have been using its offices and privileges, to implement their destructive agenda, started in 1991 under the now dead bush senior.

Ever since, aside for the work of a few which continued to champion its chart, the UN have become a pr for war and for pigpharma, culminating in 2001, with its total surrender to the illegality of the patriot act, therefore if we truly want to save its institution from the total collapse, the immediate replacement of everyone in office which has been in its institution from then, and criminal investigation on all of those which in breach of the chart and against resolutions and court orders, have continue to assist israel and under their watch have allowed for a textbook Genocide to be transformed into a full blown Holocaust, must be imposed.

And here one more to show you that this image and posture was not accidental but deliberate. “Source UN live .org.”

Nevertheless, as in contrast to its few original members which could maintain the total control of the establishment, now that its member states have become so many, those member states do have also the legal power to decide to hold accountable those which have repeatedly breached the UN chart, and decide for the suspension and removal from office and replacement of those incompetent or conspiring individuals which have failed to defend its chart or even attempted to destroy it, for to finally return to the path to peace, universal rights and prosperity on which the world aspects it to be.

There can be no mistake, everything which has happened was programed, the israel move and provoked hamas attack of October the seventh on Palestine was part of an all in plan for the establishment of the so called greater israel or its ending.

Its nefarious plan was designed to subdue all arab and muslim nations under its devious and indeed racist abraham accord, as much as is backup plan or like in the Samson story, in the case of its failure, seeing along with its own destruction and demise, the end of all the gulf states and their abilities to sell gas or petrol.

The very fact that the trump regime has been going all in, trying to insure it self the control of all the major oil shipping routes from the offset of his presidency, going as far as blocking Chinese port in the Panama Canal, to the kidnapping of the president of the country with the biggest oil reserves in the world, Venezuela, to attempting to capture Greenland, essential route for the Nordic sea, are not coincidences, but factual evidences of the sinister plan for total domination of the oil reserves, routes and market.

As this plan is being unveiled and becoming evident for everyone, whilst Asia is indeed feeling some of the brunt of the already collapsing energy market, Europe, which under the leadership of unelected eugenist psychopaths place in power by pigpharma and by darpa, the real organizer of the covID scam, which ever since still having its agents sitting in the EU offices of Bruxelles and Strasbourg, and which have so far done all in their powers to rump up the war with Russia and whitewash a Genocide to the point of making turn into a full blown Holocaust, which will for ever stain the consciousness of mankind in the desperate attempt to deflect attentions from themselves, have themselves realized that their plans have failed and that they need to cut the rope pulling them down to the bottomless pit before it would be too late.

Realizing that planned simulations work only in the mind of those which in them believe, and that believing in something in reality, does not make It real or come true, by the look of things, major and inspected geopolitical realignments are taking place before our very eyes.

The fall of the U.S. and of its toxic dollar is now inevitable, as Europe will be forced to abandon the U.S. dollar, and to join the new strong currency yuan and ruble.

The U.S. will have to be forced out, and Turkey, Egypt or Jordan armed to do the dirty work of clearing Palestine from the zionist plague.

Obvious is in fact that only after all U.S. and foreigner military bases with their terrorist proxies will be exiled from the Middle East, peace and prosperity for the region and beyond will finally be achieved.

israel will have to be capitulated or than again, if the grace of the Palestinian people would allow it to keep a small strip of land like a sort of San Marino for the Jews in Palestine, it should only be for those who chose to criminalize religious or racial discrimination and which prove to be respectful of the fact that they still are standing on ancient Palestine

The U.S. and israel with their pedophile, Apartheid, segregation, kidnapping, targeted assassinations, prisoners rape, and hanging stories, have become the manifestation of wickedness and perversion, and those sold out and brainless politician which try to pretend otherwise, are not to be allowed to continue to exercise their power or to work in public office, and to be denounced for complicity in Genocide, to make sure that the founds needed to compensate the losses of the victims of their conspiracy are allocated, and that those which used founds to find crime will never again be allowed to do it,

Gaza, Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Iran like the rest of the world, all need to be able to live in peace like they did before the Ill invention of the israel wannabe state.

The U.S. and all foreigner countries must withdraw their troops and close their unwanted bases, and allow the people of all of those countries devastated by their wars of aggression to recover from the pain they have suffered, and to enjoy the riches and resources of their own land.

The era of GIJoes and of mass slaughter in the name of god “gold oil and diamonds” is over,

The great South will be the one tasked by faith to finish the job and to set the world free.

After the entrance in the war against US bases and zionism by all major countries in the region, and the start of campaigns to expel US bases from the Indian Ocean, the great south and the African nations which for the longest have struggled under the colonial rule of the U.S. and of its proxies, will soon also join the fight against the out of control bully, not only canceling their alleged debt towards its criminal banks, but also like in Iraq, and soon Lebanon and Syria and everywhere across the Middle East, physically removing the colonizer’s military bases from their nations.

The trump regime as already destroyed the US, as much as the zionist one have destroyed israel, and just like for his Apartheid wannabe state, only the removal and arrest of its current government and leader can save it from global isolation and most certain total social, moral and economic collapse.

The constitution must see to the return of an American dream based on prosperity, equality and freedom, and the complete end of a dystopian nightmare which is trying to poison and destroy it.

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The rogue entity we call israel must be disarmed, it’s properties confiscated and used to pay for the damages it has caused, and the US must return on the path for human rights and universal Justice under the UN chart, or made to face the same isolation and sanctions it has enforced on others.

In conclusion,

The U.S. must accept its defeat, apologize for its war of aggression, agree terms for compensation for the damages it has caused and to set the dates for the withdraw of its military from the region and end to its unlawful sanctions and collective punishment of the Iranian people, and the end to its gangster blockade and choke hold on the strait of Hormuz and on the neck of the world’s energy market.

The zionist entity must be physically disarmed, its regime now controlling the totally rogue and indeed terrorist israeli army must be brought to Justice, all racially or religion discriminating anti human rights laws must be abolished and all border crossings and checkpoints removed, as well as all illegally occupied homes and land must be returned to the Palestinian people.

Furthermore, the UN must see to the arrest of its war criminal leader and of his entire administration, and the entity known as israel, the U.S. and all those found guilty of complicity in the Genocide turned Holocaust in the Gaza concentration camp made to pay for all the damages they have caused, not just to Palestine, but also to, Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Iran, and, for the individuals involved, if anything should be left in their accounts, for the harm they have directly or indirectly caused to the rest of the world,

The time in which the truth could be hidden or canceled and in which mass media with its propaganda machine could whitewash warcrimes and genocides is over, accountability for those guilty of conspiring against the world cannot be repudiated, as the future of humanity rest upon the lessons we have learned from our true history, and ignoring or neglecting the existence and the criminal operandi of those which have used terror and deception to keep humanity trapped under its cape of horror and fear, would allow for the same horrors we and our previous generations had to endure, to be repeated or worst, through technology degenerate into the oblivion.

The purge of the obsolete system is a necessary step in order to begin a new era in which human rights and values will become the stepping stone to a future of peace and of Justice, in which the thuggery and bullism of the few, will never again find ground to grow.

In a world in which the matrix used to control society will no longer be using fear and deception as its rule of thumb, and in which dignity and prosperity for all will become the rails transporting it to its long lost terrestrial paradise.

Once again, Demands must be enforced for the immediate disarmament of israel, the freezing and confiscation of all its and its investors assets, and for the closure of all its embassies along with the expulsion of all its ambassadors and representatives till its compliance to international law, must become more louder then ever before.

Demand for israel to be prescribed as a “terrorist entity”.

According to the Genocide Convention , when dealing with Genocide, the Genocide must be stoped by all necessary means.

By showing its contempt to resolutions and international court orders, israel is itself become the blatant manifestation of Genocide and as such, nations must not wait for the judgment from the international court of justice, to see for themselves that multiple conflicts are currently exploding into full blown Genocides, which not only barbaric and with no precedent in world history and causing permanent damages in the places in which the Genocides are taking place, but also hurting everyone globally, as the world is now made to face a shock in energy prices which one way or the other will disrupt life in ways not yet understood, everywhere on the planet. The judges of the ICJ must anyway be made to face legal enquiry and made answer to the why have they been waiting so long for their deliberation.

At the same time nations must act according to the law, and since even the ICJ, had already given the order to israel to remove its troops from both Gaza and from all Palestinian territories it occupied since 1967, as well as it too, saw plausible that a Genocide was being committed, witnessing the urgency of the situation, the failure of diplomacy with the out of control Genocidaires, and the impossibility to bring back to reason the rogue genocidal wannabe state, all nations must call for a General Assembly resolution which would authorize the use of chapter 7 and of the use of force and as the law prescribes that Genocide must be stoped, by all means necessary end it.

End the zionist Apartheid wannabe state, from the river to the sea Palestine is the one which with its light, showing us the hidden lies.

From the river to the sea, Palestine sets the world free.

BOYCOTT DIVEST and Sanction israel and all of its backers and partners in crime.

Free Palestine.

Sol Sön

Here a documentary on the birth of terrorism and of israel worth watching.

Click on the title to watch it.