Eyes wide open.

As we have learned, following the pre announced and more than obvious failed attempt by the brave humanitarians of the Handala to break the siege and deliver the much needed aid which would have perhaps served to feed a few hundred people for a weak and enough aid for one of two hospitals for probably even less time, in the attempt to cover up the kidnapping of the group of heroes, israel declared it would suspend its military operations in part of the besieged strip for to supposedly allow the entrance of aid.

The mission impossible of the so called freedom flotilla, which has never succeeded in delivering aid to Gaza, and which’s operations have always resulted in the arrest or the killing of its crew, it is in fact one which has so far, only served the interests of the terrorist wannabe state, and one which seams to be always and by design meant to fail .

In fact, as if they would not be able to learn from their own history, instead of sending a “flotilla” of tens or hundreds of boats at once, they continue to prevent other boats from joining their operations, and to play with the entire world in what cannot be better described then a suicidal missions.

More incredible but true facts to realize about the dubious organization, is that they never mention anything about the fact that only one boat ever succeeded into breaking the siege and completely ignore the heroes which succeeded in their mission in 2007, or how they actually never mention the cover up of the murder of many of the crew members of the Mavi Marmara, which were more than the ones reported as many of them were shot and thrown overboard by the israeli pirates while the cameras were rolling “video actually posted and deleted by Reuters on the same day ”,.

And on this note, one of the heroes which succeeded in braking the siege and with which I had been working since before he entered Gaza in 2007, Vittorio Arrigoni, was in fact murdered in Gaza in 2011 shortly after the publishing of his book,“Stay Human” and before the publishing of his new one in which among others, he was also going to expose some of the organizers of the ISM and freedom flotilla as covert operations. “I was working with him as moderator for his web pages and video channels till 2011 so I know this as a fact”

His computer and notes were disappeared with his murder, and after receiving threats by the Italian secret services which I had contacted following the threats on Vittorio’s life which came weeks before his assassination, I also went in hiding and remained in it till 2020.

Anyhow, since I mentioned about the freedom flotilla and the ISM, their volunteers are victims, and not responsible for the traps in which they were lured or sent into and right now need all the help they can get to get out of them so please show your support and do join any demonstration or action for their release.

And one more thing to be pointed out is, how can an organization which claims to be standing up against the brutality and horrors perpetrated on the Palestinians can possibly use the main sponsor of the Genocidal entity it claims to oppose “go og le and you tube” as its main communication media?

If you missed it, on the same day israel resumed its worst than an Holocaust in Gaza and Genocide across the Middle East, go og le payed 32 BILLIONS to it

Here an article from published the very same day israel resumed its “worst than an Holocaust” in Gaza..

Coincidentally, or more likely not coincidentally, on the same day of the single boat of the so called “flotilla” take down shitshow, boxes of aid were for the first time since the breaking of the ceasefire agreement dropped on the heads of the starved people of Gaza.

Like so, it seams more than obvious that some countries run by zionist dictators, in order to quail the fury of the citizens of their own countries, decided to resume the bombing of the people of Gaza with so called “humanitarian Aid boxes”, which once again, beside seriously injuring at list 11 people struck by the boxes falling on their tents, and which in no way would be able to replace the amount of Aid which can be delivered by trucks, have actually caused for even more aid seekers to be killed, as they were shot by snipers as they were scrambling to reach the aid.

And while the announced truce, was as usual a lie, as israel continued to fire on the people in the areas which were supposedly declared as safe zone, non of the supposed Aid truck which were also supposed to be allowed into Gaza, were allowed to deliver their precious cargo, and while the mercenary terrorist organization known under the acronym of GHF and the infamous israeli militia once again among other massacres, murder dozens and wounded over 100 Aid seekers, the move served israel to deflect the attention from its piracy on high seas, and to pretend to have done something for the civil population of Gaza, even though in reality, beside allowing for the bombardment of starving people with the hundreds of kilos heavy Aid boxes, it did nothing different than what it did on the previous months.

Killing again more then 80 “correction, over 90 “ people, over 30 “correction, over 40” of them while queuing for Aid, wounding hundreds more, and also this time, murdering more people in places it had announced from the morning to have been declared as “safe zones”.

Like so, one more day of massacres have once again gone by, and aside from protests breaking out everywhere, no concrete action to end the rampant massacres of civilians and of the destruction of their home have occurred.

Here a note with a video showing the current dropping of Aid on zones covered by israeli snipers.

Share

A bitter pill.

While the wars of deception are raging and the Holocaust in Palestine and the Genocide across the Middle East are continuing to be silently endorsed by the dictators of muslim and arab countries which continues to provide the fuel for the israeli Genocidal machine and which just like the rest of the corrupted and obviously Genocidal and eugenist self appointed oligarchs and dictators posing as supposedly “democratically elected representatives” of the once sudo democratic and now blatantly totalitarian and genocidal western nations, and the theatrics of the United Nations pretending to care for people which it has abandoned to be starved and slaughtered, and which continues to whitewash the warcrimes by defining them as “military operations”, continues unchanged, the world is being dragged down the hole of dehumanization.

After close to two years of a textbook Genocide slowly transformed into something worst than an Holocaust, as we are witnessing, even sites which had started as alternative to the mainstream, are now at large been transformed into tools of propaganda, incitement to violence and ultimately metadata harvesting to identify dissidents, as more provocative and indeed hateful and more graphic content than had ever be allowed to be publicly shown is being streamed, not just by the so called “alternative medias” but also by mainstream medias, in the most blatant attempt to normalize atrocities and warcrimes.

Images of death, gore and destruction broadcasted in close to real time, as if such should be the “new normal”, in effect dragging people into even more horror and extremism, in what is indeed a clear attempt to dehumanize humanity, and normalize the racism, hate, horror, warcrimes and indeed, Genocide, are in effect now constituting a reality which can not be escaped.

On the other hand, some are also speculating that an other reason why so much horror and gore is being allowed to be shown in full high definition and without the blurring ones used to show the happenings without being so graphic, is also done for to push for so called age verification/digital ID, which is the actual final stage for the total control, not of just the internet but of everyone as once people will be tagged with a traceable digital ID , they would also automatically fall into the the much discussed and warned about social credit system which would allow governments to monitor and control everyone and remotely shut down any and all voices of dissent.

This is what seams to be the case as the UK has apparently just begun the process, where so far, instead of declaring of wanting censure violent and bloody content, censures porn.

And as the Genocide is being transformed into an Holocaust of the like never witnessed before, not only Palestine and the people of the Middle East but the entire human race, continues to be attacked and tortured by the soulless dictocrats in blue collars, as they all continue to defend and reword the true terrorists, and to at best, ignore the immense suffering and inhumane conditions, which is not just causing the suffering and torture of those Palestinians starving to death and being massacred with some of the most brutal weapons ever conceived, but also of those millions of Palestinians which since 1947 forced to migrate abroad, made to suffer a psychological torture as they are made to watch the horrors perpetrated on their people, homes and land, and to witness the coldness of heart of world’s leaders, which beside racing their voices and supposedly verbally condemning the israeli Genocidaires, have during the past 22 months, done nothing to stop them from continuing.

And yes, the Genocide is not taking place only in Palestine, where people are being slaughtered and forced out of their homes, but also in Lebanon and Syria, where the corrupt governments continue to whitewash the atrocities committed by the israeli invaders, and instead of protecting their own people and the integrity of their own countries, arrests journalist, allows the invaders to build bases in their own countries, and abandons its people to be slaughtered.

Here a little Rewinding of the clock of time for explaining the more recent sequence of events which have brought us to this point in time.

Juggling viruses , hypersonic missiles and terror, to normalize fear, draconian laws and the digital enslavement of humanity and of all which exist.

The plan for massive population reduction and mass surveillance initiated with the UN/nato project denominated with the name cov ID 19, and publicly reported in 2019 to take effect by 2020, did not end with the campaigns for mass masking and injections and the draconian and murderous protocols which ended in 2022, but as we can all see by the fact that nobody has been charged for the crimes committed, and by the one that most of those responsible for its actuation have remained in their office, shows us how such criminal takeover continues to this day.

Many in fact are not understanding why or how, did the killing protocols campaign was apparently halted, and how it was possible that no one was ever questioned for its role in the scam.

So here is the answer.

The poisonous booster campaign was ended following the start of the 2022 Olympics, which saw in the first days of its opening the death of over 100 between athletes and their coaches, which in order to participate to the event were forced to take the poisonous jabs.

Here a partial list

https://www.thelist.com/468239/olympic-athletes-who-sadly-died/

And here 1000 dead Athletes video list for those which don’t want to understand or want dismiss and deny what in fact took place.

Following such revelations and the lawsuits launched against the Olympic committee which was going to face charges which would have seen its end, and completely demolish the lie according to which the toxic jabs unlawfully called “vaccines”, were some how “safe and effective”, before the trials could begun, the war between Russia and Ukraine was ignited.

Overnight, all medias stoped talking about cov ID and begun to rump up the almost forgotten Cold War.

Headline about atrocities allegedly committed by the Russians and graphic images of a war of the like never broadcasted before became the new boogeyman to occupy the headlines, and as if by miracle, cov ID 19 became a regular flue.

Beside this made hidden evolution of events, what most people seams anyway to have missed is the how opposition and alternative medias had been physically wiped out, as during the scamdemic among the many draconian laws put in place by the plotters around the world, was ones which in effect criminalized free speech and caused the shutdown of independent news sites which questioned the “official” narrative

But it get even worst, as many countries voted to cut the numbers of representatives in parliament, the conspirators which initiated the coup could guarantee themselves the end of opposition and the total control of governments.

This is more than evident specially now days across the European continent, as so many countries have continued to shield israel from accountability and continue to prevent the EU from suspending israel from its accords.

As European I condemn the warcrimes and war criminals, and demand sanctions against israel, as well as the removal of its flags and offices from the grounds of the European Union.

If israel should belong to a Union, it should be an Arab one as their language is Semitic and Not European.

For now, israel out of the EU is a must, not just for forcing it to stop its brutalities, decency, morality and justice, but also for protecting the European values and citizens from the brutal and inhumane extremism which israel truly represents.

It must so be the duty of the European nations to enforce action for the protection of its citizens and values, and should not be the one of individuals of having to arm themselves to protect each other from terrorists, infiltrators and foreigner agents.

From a textbook Genocide to an Holocaust, to something worst than an Holocaust.

And as Gaza continues to be bombarded, and aid seekers are being deliberately targeted and massacred in the kill box now called “aid distribution centers” as they are waiting in line to get boxes of junk food and sacks of flour spiked with psychotropic drugs, distributed by the very sam American mercenaries which is slaughtering them in front of the world’s camera, the entire world, now poisoned by toxic substances and microwave radiation, and force fed brutalities, horrors, and hate promulgated by mass media and Genocidal dictocrats, is finally waking up to a reality which once kept hidden, is instead now being stumped on its face.

And while the dictators of the sold out arab and muslim countries are pretending to be opposing the massacres and the Genocide whilst at the same time continuing to do business with the zionist entity and to provide the fuel for the Genocidaires, the European Union, completely controlled by psychopaths eugenists of the EU mafia sitting in their offices of Bruxelles, and continue to pretend to be outraged for the atrocities, warcrimes and collective punishment of the Palestinian people, and at the same time refuse to suspend ties and to sanction the Genocidaires, and the corrupt management of the United Nations continues to refuse to declare that famine is already killing countless people and spreading, the world is awaking to the facts showing the true Genocidal intent of both their leaders and of the United Nations.

And while we are discussing the warcrimes enabler UN, for those still believing of it to be something which stands for humanity, just learn who started it and look at the eyes of its spineless and reptilian look like blob of a Secretary General, or at the self declared zionist chosen to take the place of vice president of the International Court of Justice following the abandoning of the Court by the now warcrimes enabler Lebanese prime minister, or at the other Genocidaires which had publicly told that all Palestinians including civilians are fair game as according to her Palestinian civilians loose the protection and become legitimate target for the israeli army, now sitting at the head of the General assembly, to realize that all the horrors which are happening are not coming about by mistake but by design.

And here just to make sure you see with your eyes

And here from the horse’s mouth or should I say, from the luciferians mouth?

https://press.un.org/en/2025/ga12685.doc.htm

Conspiracy theory?

No, conspiracy fact!

At the same time, we are also witnessing the fascists attacking people for the color of their skin.

America transformed from the land of the free into the one of the slaves and of decadence In the the most obvious attempt to destroy its economy, cause a worldwide recession and while impoverishing the people, enriching the soulless multi millionaires and billionaires, for which the doubling or tripling of prices would serve to guarantee them absolute power over the rest of the world.

With if we like it or not, the man which the American people have been coerced to vote for “assuming he was really elected”, is the very same one which brought us the scamdemic, and the one responsible for having initiated the absurd and deadly “warp speed operation”, and which by it, have allowed the release of a toxic technology called mRNA, and its derived V-AIDS which as we can all see, have caused and continue to cause more death and misery to our entire world than both world wars combined.

Beside the millions of dead, killed by the toxic jab rushed into production by his warp speed/cov ID 19 track and trace, mass. culling, and digital slavery and malthusian agendas 2025 and 2030, and the now estimated billions made sick by its toxic concoction, and now continuing to both provide the bombs and war machines used to massacre the Palestinians, Lebanese, Syrians and Yemeni people, as we can all see, he is also pushing for continuing to shield from accountability both, the Genocidaires of the pharmaceutical monster, and the ones committing the worst atrocities ever recorded on the people of the Middle East, as well as trying to start a world war.

A world war set to destroy life as we know it, and turn the world into some kind of digitally controlled gulag, in which only those who have enough money and personal resources to survive, would remain free from the misery and horrors which the survivors of it would be bound to suffer.

And as the power taken by the oligarchs and Genocidaires through the coup by him initiated, is now “politically” virtually absolute, the only way to save the world from his insanity, would be the one of impeachment, his immediate removal from office and, the purge of his accomplices and sponsors from any of the dominant or public positions they are now holding.

As we have all witnessed in the past 5 years, no one has been so far held account for their participation or role in the scamdemic, and if anything, they have all been reworded even more money and contracts.

Examples are so many that to start to talk about any of those outside of the main culprit “the UN, the WhO and the wef, would be for me at this moment a waist of your time as every country got his own coconspirators to run after.

In fact, what to my eyes seams to be the best line of action we can all take, it would be the one which would see us join forces to demand the removal from office of all of those which from within the UN and WhO, which along with all of those which have pushed the Genocidal plan, have continue to shield and sponsor the false narrative of the supposed right to self defense by that monstrous and illegal cabal hiding behind the bloody Genocidaires flag of the Apartheid wannabe state of israel and behind a false religion based on discrimination, tribal supremacy and hate, and to initiate legal proceedings also and perhaps specially against all health ministries and, since the scamdemic was just like the false flag operation against Gaza and Palestine, also a military operation, the ministry of defense of all of the individual countries which have participated in promoting and sponsoring both, the scamdemic protocols and the Genocide turned worst then an Holocaust in Gaza.

And if you have not yet realized it, eugenics and zionism are one of the same supremacist and Genocidal ideology and crime against humanity

The reason why the US should be the place where this should start, is because of two essential reasons, first, the US is the country which started it, and two because the US has something which virtually no other country has inshrined in its constitution and bill of rights, the freedom of speech.

In fact, while you may think Europe to be along the side of the US guaranteeing freedom of speech, the crude reality is that it does not and never did.

In fact, Europe has some of the most draconian laws when it comes to freedom of speech and freedom of expression, specially is some countries such as Italy, where a comment against vaccines could see you incriminated or even loose custody of your children, or of Germany, where a comment deemed “antisemitic” would see you arrested, or pretty much anywhere in the continent, where comments against the government or against the EU, can see you charged for sedition.

And for those not aware of the fact, while in America freedom of speech and of expression have been inshrined in the constitution and in the law, Europe has always been having to face the censorship of the church first, and of the state after, and, till the end of the 90s, it has also been a place in which the mare possession of a book could see you ending up in prison. “See for example the protocols of the elders of zion”

Share Wisdom Newsletter

Something About the right to life you most likely never imagined.

To learn this I had to personally start a lawsuit against a European country to the European Court of Human rights, and only by it, I was made aware of the full text of the so deviously called human rights laws championed by its corrupt and indeed criminal institution.

In fact, while the public text of the so called “human rights laws” tells one story according to which life is sacred and no one has the right to take it away from you, it’s hidden special commas which you will not find in the version of the laws published in the court’s front page, authorize governments or states to kill you.

To find the commas or so called “special exceptions”, you will have to find the full text of the law which once again, is not the one shown in their front page and which does not include the commas.

Has this sounds as it is, “totally insane”, here a screen grab of the actual law which, if you reside in the so called EU, once again, authorizes your government to kill you.

Ho and here is one more you must be made aware of.

As the proceedings of the case I started lasted for years, as I was forced to appeal at list tree different times and each time, after months of awaiting, receiving the same notification by the exact same judge telling me that my case was being dismissed because I had not exhausted all legal remedies in the country in which the case was initiated “Finland”, even though I provided the evidence showing that My case was brought all the way to the Supreme Court and thereby it was legit that I came to realize that the so called court of human rights is but smoke and mirrors and a fraud,

Note , the judge of the European court of justice throwing my case 3 times was also Finnish.

Any how, during this time, beside finding my self studying international law, I had also the time to discuss all of the articles with lawyers specialized in international and human rights laws, as well as with insiders from courts, which had actually warned me of the fact that the comma C of the article 2 “the right to life”, which states the exceptions which allows a state to kill someone for supposedly quelling a riot, or trying to start what the state would define as “an insurrection”, is a special comma designed to include anyone with a not so large following including a blogger with as little as a dozen of followers or subscribers.

Perhaps this is also the reason why, even if Europe is not yet arresting people for their social medias posts, anyhow, the laws to do it have already been put in place and to do so, the European Commission went against the vote which had invalidated it.

Anyhow here the article 2 which instead of being called the right to life should be called “the right to dictatorship and state murder ”.

You should also realize, that this so called law, is actually the one which is adopted by The UN, hence, the so called right to life, as it stands, is a fraud.

A fraud designed to whitewash state executions and to allow the continuation of dictatorships and of the death penalty in all UN countries.

A fraud which contrary to the original and still declared presupposed aim of the United Nations, which should see a world free from draconian rules, and instead of pushing for countries to adopt true human rights, allows the dictators put in power by bankers and war profiteers and by nations which profit from the exploitation and poverty of others, to maintain control over the puppet state by them controlled.

Furthermore, the EU which started just like the UN, claiming to be champion of legality and justice, as degenerated into a machine run by corporations and eugenists which have turned the EU into a sick and dying entity which promotes poisons and wars, whitewashes Genocide, rips sovereign powers from its member states, and sets draconian laws which are in effect, turning the once prosperous and richest countries in the world, into subservient of corporations and foreigner entities.

Many are the illicit laws which have been passed by its cabal in the last years, and many more are being put in place to be kept dormant till they will be unleashed for to take away the freedoms which we have always had till its establishment.

Many of those laws slowly being slipped in are designed to reinforce censure and to criminalize dissent, and many of them have already been put in place against the vote of its constituents.

In fact few remember or known that according to an illegal law passed by the criminal heads of the European Union and against the vote which had invalidated its proposition, the EU already have in place laws which forbid even the reposting of links to any public article when done without a license or the consent of the publisher.

The fact that the EU has not yet publicly prosecuted anyone for it, does not take away the fact that after the approval of the law which voted by electronic vote and which saw immediately the complaint of those which’s vote was wrongly declared by the system, was anyhow adopted and can be used and may already have been secretly used to intimidate and coerce or worst blackmail dissidents.

Moreover. The United States of America, is in effect the country responsible for the most if not all of the wars which have been unleashed in the world ever since the end of the Second World war, hence it is the duty of its people to stand up and act to restore the funding principles of its constitution and Bill Of Rights, make sure that those responsible for their violation would be held account for, so that once again it can become that symbol of freedom and of innovation, which it was, and return to be inspiration for equal rights , freedom and progress to the world

By this I am not in any way saying that the rest of the world should sit idle and await for a change which should have already happened decades ago, as every nation must help and contribute in any ways possible to stop what is happening and prevent the dystopian future which the supremacists and their payed club of eugenists sitting in the United Nations have programed, as such program or agenda, represents the destruction of humanity and of all of its principles, moral compass and values.

In fact much must be done everywhere, as the coup which so many are still trying to ignore and dismiss, as we all can see, as set eugenists supremacists and Genocidaires on the thrones of power of the great majority of nations

In order to better and faster achieve the goal of purging our political system from the filth which it had covered and clogged it, we must all unite and understand that standing for one cause and ignoring the others, will only serve those which through corruption, fear and deception, are splitting humanity into groups which do not represent it as what it is, one single entity and force

Time is to realize the truth behind the deception, and face the fact that both zionists and eugenists are one of the same, and that both criminal and as we can all see Genocidal indoctrinations be ended, declared hate crimes and terrorism for to be capitulated, and that this is the most urgent of matters for to insure safety and peace, not just for some nations, but for the entire world.

The electronic all seen eye.

We must also understand that it is the aim of the dictocrats the one to enchain all the citizens of the world into a digital dystopia and that is the duty of humanity to say no to giving the keys to the kingdom to those which have already proven to be nefarious beings which follows Genocidal ideologies.

No to digital ID, no to cryptic systems designed to entrap people in the mortal grid, and no to occupation of the thrones of power by eugenists and supremacists.

No to the right to exist for Genocidal entities and no to allowing that politicians, representatives or mainstream medias actors to have the faculty of using public medias or platforms to spread more hate and deception and get away Scott free with it.

To demand the immediate arrest and freezing of founds of all politicians, representatives and editors which have promoted the use of toxic concoctions as supposedly “safe and effective”, or which have paddled the alleged right to self defense of the monstrous and belligerent israeli entity, it is a must.

And just to make sure you understand that nor the so called pandemic, or the so called, “ war of self defense” of the zionist entity were happening out of the blue, and that they were both pre programmed events planned by the very same cabal, you must open your eyes and understand that that beside the documents provided by the UN informing of the programed coming scamdemic released in 2019, and the testimony of dozens of Israelis which witnessed the fact that the so called hamas mass rape and massacres of the October the seventh never took place, and that the great majority of people murdered that day were in effect murdered by israeli soldiers under the infamous “Hannibal directive”, both the UN and all westerner nations leaders which defended israel and declared the freedom fighters of hamas as terrorist and as only ones responsible for the atrocities which took place that day, were well informed of the reality on the ground as beside the fact that they have hundreds if not thousands of spies on the ground, they also all have access to thousands of high definition cameras and satellites overlooking Gaza.

The very fact that the numbers of the killed Palestinians officially declared by the criminal presidency of Palestine known as the “PA”, takes only in account the number of the bodies recovered from the rubles , and deliberately conceals and hides the number of those which have died and continues to die in hospitals and in consequence to the imposed starvation and lack of medical treatment, constitute one more piece of evidence showing the depth of the conspiracy.

Furthermore, it is also to be noticed that the PA, which is in effect but a jailer entity working along the side of the monstrous Apartheid wannabe state, did not even called for the ICJ intervention till months after South Africa did, and that such supposed authority has not demanded that the US would be issued a restraint order from interfering in its affairs, on the contrary, welcomed the decisions of the criminal US official to cut off UNRWA and establish its bases in occupied Palestine and in Gaza where it is now continuing to kill and poison the Palestinian people by using its private contractors/mercenary for massacring Aid seekers and giving out flour bags laced with chemical drugs, it is one more fact which can no longer be ignored or allowed to continue.

But then again, perhaps this is just part of the very same plan to destroy the aspirations for a Palestinian state, as the ones which should supposedly being in charge of it, are in effect war criminals which have already killed thousand, and for decades now, continued to use the israeli thugs to get rid of their opposition.

I stand witness.

I stand witness to the fact that in the last 22 months, during which I have been wearing every day my Palestinian scarf, even when traveling across Europe, I have never seen anyone wearing any israeli symbol, and beside during the demonstrations, rarely seen any non European wearing a Palestinian scarf or symbol.

I have also been attacked 3 times for wearing my kefyha , by people bumping onto me in the streets, only once with brutal force, “the guy must have broke his ribs because as I saw he was about to hit me with his chest, I managed to turn and to put my shoulder in front and pushing upward causing him to buckle down out of breath before trying to attack me again and after my warning “bring it on” realizing he was about to end up even more broken, walking away.

On the other hand, beside being greeted and smiled at by hundreds cheering to the vision of someone walking around caring the Palestinian colors, following the sabotage on my car, to my amazement, I have been picked up while hitchhiking in a matter of seconds by people stoping to pick me up and telling me they never stop to pick up hitchhikers but they had to do it when they saw me wearing my Palestinian scarf.

And while I continue to read of stories in which terrorists are described as “islamists” and

other in which people which dare attribute the horrors of zionism to the jewish cult are being condemned as supposed antisemites, ignoring the fact that Islam is more Semitic than the jewish language which was invented millennia after the original Semite language, in the last 2 years, I have never seen any muslim or arab ever attacking any jew or any of their places of worship, while heard and read of lots of attacks on muslim children and mosques by the ends of the brainwashed and blood thirsty zionists.

And although I am not surprised of the viciousness of the zionist nor of the fear of the muslim and arab people, the most disturbing thing to me, remains the fact that in Europe, aside from demonstrations, most muslims and arabs seems to be as detached from what is happening in Palestine or perhaps petrified and even afraid to show any emotions.

At the same time, we see that whilst the people are continuing to organize demonstrations across the countries, the European Union, just like the corporation profiting from wars, keeps on ignoring the laws which should see the immediate suspension of israel from all its agreements with the European nations, and as if completely detached and ignoring the fact that every day which passes by, hundreds are dying from bombs and bullets in hospitals where starving medics are forced to preform amputations without anesthesia and with dull instruments and in terrifying conditions, in bombed out hospitals often left without electricity and in shortages of everything needed to save peoples lives, will be held account for their complicity.

And in a place where the bombings and shootings never stops, and in which people are force to dig by hand in the rubles of bombed out buildings to search for survivors and dig out the bodies of innocent victims of a brutality without limits or restraint, and where people are dying from a famine which even if ignored by medias and by the heads of the United Nations continues to kill mothers and children, as much as the elderly and sick of which’s perhaps only fault the one of wanting to be rescue from a humanity which as if trapped by a system it helped to create now taken over by supremacists eugenists, completely ignores the cry of the people, and like the monster which truly is, continues feeding the demons killing and destroying anything on their path.

Like so days have turned to months and as we are approaching the two years mark of this worst than an Holocaust, we all realize the viciousness and indeed nefarious actions or non actions at best, of governments and institutions, which instead of acting for the interest of peace, continues to defend the monstrosities and to justify the most inhumane of warcrimes, as it pushes for more wars, and thereby attempts to normalize warcrimes and dictatorial laws and pushes the humanity as a if a cattle for the slaughter under its control in a desperate move to reinstall a legitimacy and power which they have already since a long time ago completely lost.

And whilst in Gaza the premeditated and technologically guided killing of aid seekers, journalists, artists, intellectuals, doctors , first responders, mothers, children, elderly, as well as of entire families buried under the rubles of their own homes or of the ones in which by the dozens had found shelter, continues to be murdered by the American bombs dropped by the Israelis with technical precision to kill as many as possible and yet maintain the number under 100 for to continue in its killing sprit without causing too much of a news, those who have, following the 2020 coup, criminalized dissent, shot down independent media, and installed draconian laws to destroy all morality and laws and, after purging the opposition and instal its own paper dictators in their places, and which through lies and fear mongering have taken control of the medias and of the political arena, while the people are asking them to act and to sanction and cut ties with the Genocidal israeli regime, they as the true haters of people which we must address for what they truly are, eugenists, are continuing to pretend to be our leaders and to be ultimately working for peace, even when what they keep on doing so far, is at best, “some” pretending to have stop selling weapons to the Genocidal regime, while in effect, under the table, continuing to send in the weapons and to allow the use of their airspace, ports and bases for the delivery of more weapons and logistic help for the continuation of that Genocide, now turned into a closed doors Holocaust, or used third countries to continue their business trade.

And although is sure that once exposed to the elements, the castle made of sand they built is bound to collapse, I can not tell the people of Palestine to just wait for foreigner governments to come to your rescue, as pretty much the entire world is now controlled by such nefarious cabal.

The only way I can think is left for those trapped in that beautiful strip of land now turned into a concentration camp/kill box in which people, instead of being guided to gas chambers are being starved to be forced into places where they get shot, gassed to the death or bombed, is that of instead of abandoning places and accept to be moved like sheep for the slaughter, to stand your ground in mass and if israel tells you to leave an hospital or area, go there in mass.

Perhaps that would cause the entire narrative of israel somehow adhering to international law to collapse,

I know this may sounds crazy, but fact is, as long as you are playing a game you are a player in that game, and although what is happening in Gaza is but a game, history and experiences have shown that the Genocidaires always lie and never play by the rule, so this, although may result in one more brutal massacre and obvious war crime, may be the quickest way to cause the collapse of the narrative claiming legality and restraint of the terrorist wannabe state and of the already dissipating legitimacy of the Genocidal cabal and of anyone shielding it from accountability.

Awaiting the end of the Holocaust in Gaza and of the atrocities across the Middle East.

While the supposed negotiation for the final ceasefire are continuing do to the fact that the israeli dictatorship doesn’t want to leave Gaza or the territories which illegally occupies, and for the fact that the Gaza can not renounce to its right to self determination and cannot permit those who are maintaining their belligerent occupation to force the people out of their land, and cannot lock up all of its prisoners in and maintain them in the type of concentration camp it would like to turn Gaza into, the so called negotiations must end with the capitulation of the zionist entity and the return of its troops back behind the pre 1967 hypothetical border lines, allow the Palestinians their rights to rebuilt what they have destroyed, as well as allowing the Palestinians to exercise their rights to return and take possession of the homes and land which were stollen.

All living under the protection of a just and fair law which sees all humans as equal and which above all sort of racial, sexual, or religious discrimination, set to defend the principles of common justice, human rights and international law.

To nations living side by side may be the last chance for israel to exist as a new country spiritually evolved and living among the Palestinians which had to endure the most brutal of sacrifices to prove their honor and worth to live in what was and is and forever will be their ancestors land.

Then again this may be the last chance for israel to keep the space to it given, as otherwise would set its end.

One way or the other, this worst than an Holocaust must come to an end, the atrocities are too grave and sentences must eventually, one way or the other be carried out.

The power of propaganda is lost in its own spin and lies, the covers are all blown and the Genocidaires and their crimes are all in plain site.

The occupation must be ended and israel must take its dead and saved prisoners, and go back there where it is given place to exist as a state within a state, as Palestinians must have the right to travel from the river to the sea and beyond and enjoy life in peace on their land as they did before they were invaded.

If israel and his people does not want them to be living in peace, dignity prosperity and harmony on their ancestral land, than israel will have to cease to exist.

Share

Death to zionism in rimes.

Note the following rimes are not written as an instigation to violence or to hate towards people, but against the immoral, terroristic and Genocidal ideology masked behind the obscene concept of supremacists monsters which proclaim themselves to be above the laws of man.

Monsters which among other, shield themselves behind empty symbols and a pervert religion, which sees them as the only chosen ones by a supposed god.

Monsters which practice trauma bonding blood rituals and which define non members of their bloody cult of hate as animals, and which after close to two years of slaughter of civilians and of the most horrific warcrimes ever livestream has completely lost any right to exist or to be classified in any other way than a terrorist entity.

Death to zionism.

Death to the zionist threat, death to its monstrous and nefarious threats.

Death to its cult of supremacist threat, death to its destruction of all freedom, dignity, morals, and of self respect.

Death to its injustice and to a vicious concept, death to the killer which does not regret.

Death for the sponsors, of its ill concept, to those which destroys, laws of war and freedoms to impose their threat.

Death to zionism and to all which reflects, racial injustice and eugenist plan.

Death to a cult of supremacists hate, and all who arms it and shields its murderous rage.

Death to its sponsors, and those which defend, its Genocide and its brutal threats.

Death to erase that horrible fact, death to zionism and its malignant concept of rape, hate, and the obscenity and killing which we are told to neglect.

Death to zionism and to its ill concept, time is to fight for the rights and the Laws it forgets.

Death to zionism and all which it represent.

Death to its concept and supremacist pact.

Death to zionism for its murderous threats.

Death to zionism for the peace it neglects.

Death to zionism and to all of its crap.

Leave a comment

The bullism of religion must be terminated.

The bullism of religion must be terminated , and every form of indoctrination to supremacists ideologies or concepts criminalized.

For centuries the people of the world have fought wars in the fields and in the courts, to give the future generations more comforts and rights.

Human rights as laws which sees all man equal under a universal and natural law, have been achieved through the struggle of minorities and of the ones which in them saw the humanity which they represented.

Now, some 80 years after the end of a brutal World War, we are once again finding ourselves along with the existence of humanity and of our planet under an existential threat, a threat nourished by a sectarian division masked under the cloak of Religion.

Religions, have in fact been used to divide people into clans, and to make them fight not only with those of other faith, but also and more essentially against those of their very same ones.

The idea of religion as they are generally described to be, is that of cults of spiritual worshiping designed to unite people under the cape of morality in the practice of honesty and peace.

Than again in reality we see that practically non of them are true to their preached principles, and to different extent, they all are in effect still practicing discrimination or worst, hate towards each other.

This must be ended, as on this point rests the balance on which society is now floating, and if such a balance is now not going to be secured, in the age of technology, the collapse of the entire system will mean its destruction.

A destruction which must be prevented to assure a better present and future.

No indoctrination to supremacist or discriminatory concept against any peaceful cult of veneration can be permitted .

Religions must hider conform to the current laws, or be criminalized as the hate cults which they represent.

So once again I repeat, Concepts such as religious supremacy, eugenics and zionism, must be condemned and criminalized, and no one which believes in hider one of such Genocidal or discriminatory concept must be allowed to hold position in places of influence or in public office.

Same goes with the other death worshiping and sex demonizing cults of venerations or religions, which in order to conform must also become reformed to suit the present and insure the end of the discrimination and hate they are otherwise supporting and endorsing.

As we have widely shown with this paper, we are now living in times in which all the laws and rights which humanity has fought to put in place, are being attacked from those which exposed for their history of deception and crimes, are now finding themselves exposed to an extent never possible before.

The insanity we are witnessing is in fact the explosion of that bubble which once protected and shielded all billionaires, politicians, representatives, and television/propaganda presstitutes and sold out anchormen.

And as they themself come out in the open and publicly declare their Genocidal intent, they loose their vail and become the most obvious reflection of violence and bullism they represent.

A bullism which is always indicative of the actual panic mode in which the bully finds itself in.

The panic mode which initiates a violent explosion, which is akin to the the last kicks of a drowning cat, which unable to slow it self down and to start to swim, kicks and scratches the water in every direction till exhausted, drowns.

In final we must now come out in the open and act for to save that humanity and freedom which our ancestors and families have been fighting for, and to regain its powers.

Individuals and collectives must act and produce lawsuits against hate crimes and against those endorsing or defending crimes against humanity.

Class actions and Lawsuits must also be launched against all politicians, anchormen and representative which supported and are still supporting the continuation of the arming of someone already wanted for warcrimes and crimes against humanity including the ones of murder, use of torture and use of starvation as weapons of war.

By the existing laws, “see Genocide convention” all falling under the category of financiers or facilitators to the crime of Genocide which the International Court of Justice found plausible already in its 2023 statement, and which now more than ever before obvious and by definition “textbook Genocide” cannot be allowed to remain in office and must all be made to face the courts.

As the evidence comprise not just of the forensic reports of the by now asserted thousands of warcrimes committed, including the one comprising the bombing of hospitals and the kidnapping of doctors, and the blatant execution, mutilation, desecration of the bodies and burial in mass graves of15 doctors, nurses, firefighters and first responders, along with the reported number of over 300 UN staff members, murdered at large by the US made bombs and drones which israel uses for massacring the Palestinian people, those found guilty of complicity must all be brought to justice.

A brief consideration of the UN.

As we have all witnessed, ever since the 90s and the coming to office in the role of Secretary General by weak individuals, the UN has been completely highjacked by the eugenists, and turned into an instrument for legalizing warcrimes and spread poisons sold as vaccines.

From the wars on Iraq, used to dump tons of nuclear waist under the form of depleted uranium munitions, to the balkanization of the Yugoslavia, and the further dumping of nuclear waist, to the wars of aggressions on Afghanistan, to the legalization of torture and the abolition of the most basic human rights along with the threats to the International courts by the US with its infamous Hague act, the UN , which once seen as symbol of justice and Peace, has become nothing but the instrument used by the eugenists cabal of the”new word order conspirators”, to frighten countries into submission, whitewash atrocities and warcrimes, and for the caring out of mass sterilization and poisoning campaigns sold under the guise of saving people under the deceiving title of “vaccination programs”.

This is by no means different from the actually declared aim of those who started this now more than ever before warcrime enabler entity, as by doing a little research on the name of its founders, we can all see that in effect, starting from its main sponsors and first Secretary General ,they were all eugenists which preached population control through population reduction, as well as promoted the use of vaccines to achieve its monstrous mass culling goal.

And not to be forgotten also that while promoting the end of colonialism and the championing of human rights, it had actually served for the very opposite means, whitewashing apartheid and as we have all witnessed with this latest Holocaust in Palestine. that very same institution sold to the world as key to the end of poverty and of suffering, and for the supposed establishment of universal laws and even army to defend humans, under the leadership of eugenist or at best week individuals, has turned into a monster which is actually now destroying the laws of war and of human rights n the desperate attempt to normalize them all.

A purge from the UN of everyone who believes in eugenics is not impossible, on the contrary, it is the one thing which can save it from the otherwise total collapse.

And as looking from a distance we can see the entire picture, we must detach ourselves from the so called laws of norm, which sees the untouchables continuing to destroy life and getting away with it, and embrace a present for a future in which this insanity will never be allowed again.

Reforms to its institution such as the one of declaring zionism and eugenics terrorism and impose psychological test on all of its members in order to prevent Genocidaires from ever again finding ways to infiltrate and highjack its institution can and must be put in place, if not, the United Nations must be re classified as a menace to humanity and a terrorist organization, and people will have to demand its dismantling along with the prosecution of all if members. .

As we all know, the organization has now grown to a point in which such changes are possible, and in my opinion, purging it from the filth which is running it, would be the best solution.

For this, the General Assembly UNGA, could play the pivotal role, as it overrides the corrupted and now criminal security council, and can impose the action needed to hold accountable for the warcrimes committed all of those which have allowed them.

Much more can be said and will be told but anyhow, I will end this with my usual plea.

BDS BOYCOTT DIVEST AND SANCTION AND DEMAND THE IMPLEMENTATION OF ALL PROVISIONAL MEASURES AND RECOMMENDATIONS ISSUED BY THE INTERNATIONAL COURT OF JUSTICE AND FOR THE EXECUTION OF THE ARREST WARRANTS AGAINST THE GENOCIDAL ISRAELI GOVERNMENT.

DEMAND FOR THE EXECUTION OF THE WARENT ISSUED BY THE INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT, THE DEPLOYMENT OF PEACEKEEPERS TO PUT AN END TO THE ATROCITIES AND ILLEGAL OCCUPATION AND TO PROVIDE THE MUCH NEEDED PEACE AND AID.

DEMAND FOR THE FULL RECOGNITION OF THE PALESTINIAN NATIONS AND THE PROSECUTION OF THOSE OPPOSING IT!

FREE PALESTINE AND THE WORLD FROM THE PLAGUE OF ZIONISM.

SAVE THE FUTURE, SAVE THE INNOCENTS, SAVE THE CHILDREN, SAVE HUMANITY FROM THOSE WHO SEEK TO DESTROY IT AND SAVE THE WORLD

Sol Sön

Thanks for reading Wisdom Newsletter! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment

Share