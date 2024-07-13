Gaza, from a Genocide to an Holocaust, is the obvious consequential result of the horrific madness and criminal negligence of supposed leaders of nations and institutions, which instead of using their authority for stopping a Genocide, deviously and viciously continues to justify it.

Today, a new manifestation of such Holocaust is being witnessed by yet an other massacre which so far as claimed the life of over 91 people, and the wounding of over 300 more innocent refugees.

Bounced around from supposed safe zone to safe zone, in complete violation of all international and laws of war, sniped and bombed not just as they travel to the alleged safe zones, but also as we can again witness, even inside of them.

The Palestinian holocaust started with the establishment of the apartheid and zionist wannabe state with its official recognition in 1948 by the eugenist and one world governance of the United Nations, as reached a point in which the horrors and lies which have imprisoned and turned the Palestinians into the slaves of the apartheid wannabe state can no longer be ignored, dismissed or kept hidden.

The latest massacre committed by bombing a tent city with fighter jets, is the final straw which will brake the camel’s back.

Image, bombing of the tent city. Gaza 13 July 2024.

The horror unleashed on the defenseless population of Gaza, have produced stains in the books of our history, stains of gun fire, tears and blood which will never be washed away.

And as the relentless bombing for the systematic destruction of every home, essential structure and building, every school and every UN shelter, every place of warship and every hospital, one by one blown to pieces and then burned for to make sure that no one could use any of what may still be left standing, targeting with drones, tanks, gunboats, helicopters, airplanes and jets, the Genocide of the Palestinian people have continued under the eyes of those institutions supposedly put in power to prevent such horrors from taking place, and which instead, even if in a far worst way then before and since 1947, as in effect, “continued” to act against its own laws in defense of the supposed rights of existence and illegal expansion of the apartheid wannabe state, and continued to condemn any form of resistance to its brutality, as it continued to justify and whitewash the horrors and shield the Genocidaires and their brutal warcrimes, for more then ten months now.

Not to be forgotten also, how the very same Secretary General of the United Nations, instead of standing on the side of the humanitarian, international and civil law in the defense of people, and using its powers to insure the compliance of all nations to international law, have actually defended the supposed commercial rights of the Genocidaires, and called the Yemeni blockade on the transit of ships which may carry more weapons to a nation indicted for the in equivocal warcrimes of Genocide, a threat.

In effect, defending the israeli regime of which’s prime minister and minister of defense, are already declared war criminals, and on which already pends many arrest warrants for warcrimes, and condemning those who are taking action to stop a Genocide and to prevent it from becoming an Holocaust.

The most horrifying Images of death and destruction, along with the ones of the suffering, together with the knowledge of the constant forced transfer of a population which in what can not be better described then a textbook collective punishment and Genocide, for nearly a year now, people which have been displaced and pushed around Gaza under the constant bombardment and sniping for nearly a year now, should shake humanity and its consciousness to its core.

For ten months now, the corporate media have continued to justify atrocities and warcrimes with the term “ military operations”, or “accident” or, when it can not entirely deny the massacres, “alleged warcrime”, whitewashing atrocities smacked on the face of the entire world as allegedly acts of self defense, as finally entered a stage in which the Holocaust unfolding behind the closed borders of a concentration camp, can no longer be kept hidden or be denied .

And here yet an other turn of events kept hidden by the medias, which in effects makes the situation in Gaza capitulate as a war, as it officially turns the status of Gaza from that of a besieged enclave, into a full on concentration camp from which no one can escape, and into an open air slaughter house on which, according to the zionazi israeli regime and its Genocidal backers and partners in crime, international or humanitarian laws, “do not apply”.

A pier to conspire.

To further prove that the US administration is in effect the coconspirator in this Holocaust, the dates by it chosen to open its pier of shame, is yet an other reminder of the facts.

And as the US 320 millions sham pier of shame crumbles, after being used to allow the israeli invasion of Rafha, turning up for the job at the same time as the zionazi israeli army sealed off every single access for aid into Gaza, and posing to be a replacement entrance for aid, the timing of its coming into play can not be misinterpreted.

This even when of the 500 daily trucks, less then 10 percent could ever get through by it, and after being used to among others like arming the Israelis and according to many “dispose of Palestinian bodies”, and to conduct a military operation for freeing prisoners of war, which allegedly was leading to the freeing of three alleged prisoners, and in the process slaughtering over 470 innocent Palestinians, as well as seriously injuring and wounding scores more, after failing to serve in its alleged only purpose which should have been strictly for the delivering of a promised aid “which anyway hardly ever reached the Palestinian people”, officially goes out of service.

This is a big changer, as with no entry point open for the delivering of aid to the besieged enclave, the isramerican Genocidaires, have in effect turned Gaza into a unequal “concentration camp”.

As the UN reports, no aid trucks could find their way to get into Gaza for the last 70 days, and as the famine continues, the evidence of the brutality, racism and horror unleashed by the isramerican zionazi, is now also provided by the hundreds of aid trucks of which’s cargo, sitting for over two months outside of the border is rotting away, while people encaged on the other side of the fence, are made to smell its rotting smell, all while by the millions are facing famine and starvation.

Hospitals, schools, UN shelters, refugee camps, tent cities, holy mosques, churches, people holding white flags, people gathering to collect food, humanitarian workers, first aid responders, doctors, journalists, police officers, UN staff, all turned into targets killed and destroyed as if it should be legit, permissible, or normal.

All under the watch of the psychopaths which have been placed in the highest chairs of the offices of the, sold out to the “industry of cancer”, self proclaimed “eugenist to allegedly save humanity from it self”, United Nation.

And as everything which has happened, is now clearly showing to have been part of a conspiracy and pre planned operation, we can also assume, that along with the politicians and heads of state which were obviously, and from the start, aware of the fact that israel had initiated the Hannibal directive as well as that beside bombing one of its own bases, killing all of its soldiers in the base ”sparing only the maniac which gave the order to bomb the base and which was hiding in the base’s bomb shelter”, and by knowing that the isramerican zionazi, had actually caused most of the death and injuries on the October the seventh falseflag operation day, we can also assume that also the preselected judges of the international courts conspiracy theory, will pretty soon like the rest, become yet an other conspiracy fact.

The unfolding of the most horrific holocaust, dragged on for months with the blessing of the puppet politicians of the western world, have already well proven to have failed, as the Palestinians chose not to abandon their land, and the atrocity, destruction, and brutal massacres have become, too big to hide.

Witness of such horror, the people have risen in protest which have succeeded in to change the stand of politicians and countries, which had first voted against a ceasefire, and which now, crushed by the evidences and by the pressure made by their constituency and aware of the fact that they too, can be charged for their complicity in the obvious unfolding Holocaust, are finally changing their stand and asking for a ceasefire.

The brutality and horror have gone too far, this needs to end for to save precious lives, and what ever is left standing in a place with thousands of years old history, now left in ruins and buried under the rubles and dust of this senseless Holocaust.

The closed eyes must be opened and the muted voices must be unmuted, israel can no longer exist as an apartheid entity.

Equal rights for all of those who inhabit the land is not optional to its existence, on the contrary it is essential for its very existence and survival.

News of demonstrations for peace taking place in israel have made it out and into the world’s medias, as many israeli are opening their eyes to the inferno which their nation and flag has become symbol of.

And while one can only assume that if pro zionist propaganda and technology to manufacture consent have been so widely used in the west, even more of it must have been used on the people living inside the so called “israel”, anyhow, makes it seam obvious that no amount of propaganda or mind control technology can beat the reality on the ground, as those now publicly protesting “including many of the soldiers”, are now so many that they could actually manage to depose and arrest their zionist dictators, and save the new israel, before that too, would be forever lost.

Immediate action can no longer await.

While I keep on hoping in the success of those which want to change the system from within the israeli society by arresting their dictators, abolishing apartheid and restore peace, I must stress on the importance for readiness from Nations, to be ready for conflict with the Genocidaires of the zionist cabal, because just like bullies which just like pathological assholes, which feed on the stress and suffering of others, will not stop if they are not physically forced to stop, so will the bully now called israel continue to bully its way through, till it has met a force which can terminate its bulling.

As history and experiences teaches us, there is no time to wait for someone else to start a revolution while people are being slaughtered, and the only way to ending the slaughter is by stepping in and physically neutralizing the bully.

Boots on the ground in support of the Palestinian people is also not just an option, but an absolute need in order to make sure that the Palestinian people would finally be helped into restore their Nation, as well as for assisting them in both the job of rebuilding the essential infrastructure destroyed, and to assist them into recover from the horrors and democratically elect a new government which can lift them up as the proud and ancient nation which indeed is, and set them free from that spiral of corruption and horror into which have now and for decades, been forced to live in.

I used to write that the horrors unfolding in Palestine were happening under the watch of the judges, world leaders, and of the United Nations, and while this is true just as it is true that both the conspiracy and the criminal negligence which have allowed it to continue is orchestrated by the headquarters of the United Nations, the fact is that this horror is not happening only under their eyes and noses, but in effect, under the ones of the entire world.

As if a psychological operation designed to destroy the rule of law and to legalize collective punishment and Genocide, the entire world as in effect being called witness to a sort of brutality and horror designed to make people feel powerless and at the same time guilty of the brutalities and horrors to which they are forced to be witness.

A psychological warfare operation designed to normalize warcrimes and Genocide, conducted by the fear mongering and eugenist unelected cabal of sociopaths which have officially taken over the United Nations and all of its branches.

An institution which is 100 % responsible not just for the establishment of the apartheid wannabe state/colony, but also for all the horrors which followed it to this day, with a full blown Holocaust now taking place in Gaza, while the rest of Palestine is being further robbed and looted of its precious People, resources, and land.

An Holocaust delivered by the zionist, but which was in effect allowed to be unleashed on the people of Gaza by the head of the United Nations, as it was its Secretary General, the one which from the start of the Genocide, instead of ordering the deployment of peacekeeping forces to protect the civil population and essential infrastructure of the besieged enclave, ordered the withdrawal of all international UN staff members, and lifted the status of protectorate from all UN facilities and centers in both Gaza and in the rest of Palestine.

Note over 200 UN staff members have so far been murdered by Israeli shot munitions, many more hundreds of non official staff members but anyway actively working for UN agency never mentioned by UN officials have also been murdered by the Israeli genocidal machine.

This is no conspiracy theory but the inconvenient facts brought forward by the action of a criminal Secretary General which should have already long time ago be made to face the military and civil tribunals for his role in the procured alarm, terrorism and indeed conspiracy which have brought the world to the infamous lock downs, the outlawing of traditional medicine, along with the imposition of unconstitutional and draconian rules and regulations which followed his fear mongering and toxic jab genocidal campaign.

The very same is also visible in the rest of the world, in which the very same politicians which instead of being arrested for their complicity in the scamdemic, have being shielded by the mass media/propaganda corporate machine to be allowed to remain in office, and have all worked as one in arming and shielding from accountability the apartheid wannabe state and, as the corrupted and dictatorial criminals which they truly are, have continued to abuse their power in their attempt to continue to stay in office and “just as they did during the scamdemic”, crush all voices of dissent.

With the unfolding Genocide in Gaza, and the threat to Europe by ways of an American proxy war on Russia which beside destroying the European economy, threatens the entire world with the ever real and stronger possibility of it to degenerate into a nuclear conflict, the world can no longer tolerate the presence of warmongers and Genocidal maniacs sitting in places of power.

The gentle awakening of humanity can no longer be awaited, as in an already sinking ship, the sleepers needs to be pushed from their beds as the situation is so imminent that any other way to get them to wake up would result in their sure death.

And just like the water rising inside the sinking ship, the blood spilled in this Genocide turned Holocaust, is raising so fast that if not halted at once, it will soon end up drowning the entire world.

We can no longer be passive witnesses to the most horrific of crimes, as our passive witnessing of the horrors of Genocide, makes us complicit in the crimes we allowing to take place under our watch.

Time is to revolt to the criminal politicians, heads of state and Genocidal institutions, time is to say not in our name.

Demonstrate and do all in your power to awaken the people.

Here yesterday in Helsinki

Continue with all legal actions to hold to account those who are endorsing and promoting the Genocide.

Continue with Boycott, divest, and sanctions, not only against the apartheid wannabe state, but also against all of those countries which continue to arm and shield it from accountability.

Continue also to Protest and exercise pressure on all governments and people of influence, as it is only by non compliance, demonstrations, and political action that we can stop the madness and reassert our rights to freedom, dignity, and peace.

Demonstrate and Protect your fellow teachers and students, as they are the voice of the present and from their work, will be published the books which will guide the future generations into a better future.

Support the conscience objecting of those which decided not to be part of a Genocidal campaign, and which by so doing, stands tall in the fight against horror.

Freedom, peace and dignity for Palestine means freedom peace and dignity for the entire world.

Stand up and act for Humanity, stand up and act for Palestine.

Sol Sön