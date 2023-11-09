The worm eating the eugenist’s brain.

As we can all realize, we are having a big problem.

A huge problem.

This problem is due to complete ignorance of some facts.

Through this essay I will try to explain a prospective to life which differs from the one of the overwhelming majority of our world’s population.

Because of the fact that people are not aware of this essential difference, they fall victims of a belief that the values in which they believe in, should be some ow shared or even understood by those in power.

I can promise you that is really not the case.

At the same time you must understand that those who have been putting them selfs in charge, are them selfs completely ignorant of what life for a common person really means.

Hence, there plans are always catastrophic failures.

Let’s dive into it should we?

The fact that those who have controlled society through terror and fear for the past 300 years, have now got their hands on technologies which designed to enslave and control to an extent never possible before, is something which can not be ignored or neglected, and which one way or an other, must be dealt with.

GPS, Data collecting, biometric identifications, cashless society, wireless networks, genetic modification, are not things made to help society to grow and evolve, but the very opposite.

They all are military technologies used by eugenists which want to quietly kill as many people as they can, and they have been using and still are using this technology and means for the purpose of establish total domination over life and of anybody in it.

Then off course they would like to be able to do it all from their tablets, so yea you could say literally on the tip of the fingers.

But there is also one kind which instead of searching world domination searches for world depopulation, like for example mr genocide him self, don vax gates, which you can here talking about it in its privately own World health organization conferences and talks. “All available on the net if you like to search for it”

To bypass laws to enforce the use of this technology on the world population, they have completely taken over the world medias, now receiving the largest donations by the pharmaceutical industry, which in turn, by having full control of the medias makes it do what ever it wonts.

Yes you read right telecommunication and pharmaceutical, technopharma, (UN,WHO/WEF) their “supposed” brilliant idea of inserting nano electromagnetic materials in the blood streams of people, for to remotely control their emotions/organs.

One of the main components is grapheneoxide, an electro conductive material which can be manipulated through the use of frequencies.

But let’s get back to the mass media and the insane propaganda, which they push in the desperate attempt to normalize their insanity.

We can all see now how through mass media and bought off politicians, they are constantly trying all they can to convince people to believe in their “science”, and that what ever they are given us is safe, effective and unquestionably good.

Though when the unquestionably is enforced by military rule, it becomes evident that something is deeply wrong.

This profoundly eugenist group, is composed by people which are grown in a bubble, and which from child hood are indoctrinated to believe in eugenist ideals.

Those are people with which I grew up, and that’s why I do know that this is no conspiracy theory but facts.

They are thought to believe that there is 4 types of people, 3 of their and 1 the rest.

3 of theirs, be the leaders, who will get a special education in special schools and university to become a leader of sort, the second, the ones which can’t take to be evil and chooses religion, and the third, the bourgeoisie, which does not want to part with the madness.

Then you can also find the black sheep, which is usually loudly telling his family to go to hell with their madness, for usually leaving its home for becoming an artist of sort.

(I guess I’m what they may call the exception which confirms the rule)

The rest, is the servants, for most only digits for sale and for trade to be used in the big game of life.

But you may never meet them, as they live in their bubbles, shop in shops where regular people can’t afford to shop, go to restaurant and clubs where you need to be a member to get even close to the gate, rent entire floors of exclusive resorts or the all place when they go to an hotel, travel with private jets and yachts, and so forth and so forth.

Ho and yes, they also have their own security practically always there to make sure you won’t get to close to them.

They are the kind of people which beside bumping into in public place, you may never have a chance to physically touch.

To be born in this so called upperclass means to learn from child hood of an essential difference between those which are in the circle, and those who are to serve.

In my child hood, Two for the house, one for the garden, and one for the car, ho and one for the boat was the regular ones, than of course extra for parties and events.

That is not considering the work force of the offices and the rest of the employed people of the time, to which with if you like it or not, “and you do” has a family member of the head of a firm or of company, also all of the relatives workers are considered as personal employees. ( children learn they are the bosses of all the relatives’s employees practically from birth)

“In the eugenists world, the numbers which count”.

I guess I could say that even though I was brought up by parents which hypnotized by the soaps and the Hollywood divorce dramas and fashion of the time, and the fact that they had left me to grow up jumping from north to south from one parent to the other and than from boarding school to boarding school and never able to see both my father and mother in the same room, is in the end not as bed, as not have had any parents at all.

Though seeing what I have seen around the world, which I have extensively traveled, I can say that I still feel very lucky, because beside the riches in which I was born, I am also descendent from two very good and very honest families, both aristocrats and noble.

As such, I was educated to a more noble form of respect for the people, a form of respect, which I soon learned, was totally absent from the side of those who had come to money from nothing, and almost completely absent from great part of the ”noble side” of the high and jet-set society of which I was part.

Noble is noble, and I thank my grandparents for teaching me about human values, and to continue to keep a noble heart, and to care for the people.

To be noble in the real sense of the word, means to be magnanimous to other, and it means also to take care of your people, at list this is how it was before the money changers’s propaganda revolutions, which saw nobility demonized and deposed, to be replaced by the cabal which still tries to impose its terror and dictates to obtain the full control of our lives as I type.

But back to understanding how the roots of evil (which I call sickness) are rooted in the mind of this so called elite, and how they are chosen to sit on the thrones of power.

The answer is one, they must be absolute believers in overpopulation.

Only those who believe in population reduction and population control are chosen to the administrative positions of society.

Clearly they need to proof they have a good double face, and keep within their circles of friends.

And that is it, locked in their bubble they work for the implementation of their given agenda.

Surely they may present themselves as regular people, but the double face is something which they are born and raced with so, I hope that you can now understand that humans, or people, are just numbers which for them are too many to count.

Understand that fluoride in toothpaste Colgate, the asbestos in the baby powder of Johnson and Johnson’s, or the glyphosate of Monsanto in the food and sweets for the kids, or the dumping of nuclear water in the sea, to the coal fly hash from the chemical trails, to the microwave network systems, they are not harmful because of a mistakes, but because they are indeed designed and used on humanity to kill it and to do it quietly and fast.

I can guarantee that those people which produce all this industrial poisons, would never used them for their own personal consumption.

They all eat organic and farm grown animals or gain, and they are served by the most exclusive and expensive private services.

But not all eugenists are so rich, many of them, in fact the majority of them are to be found all around us, as everybody who has gone to a regular school and university, has been brainwashed to be believing in the ideologies invented to destroy its moral compass, and make him or her believe In genocide.

And when someone believes what in reality can not be understood, the believer becomes a tool in the hands of the inventor of the belief.

This is why, the topic of population reduction, is at the root of all sickness, as it is a concept designed to condition the mind, into find an excuse or some sort of justification or logic and right, in being partaking or witnessing what in reality amounts to mass murder or genocide.

A little history

For the last 3 centuries, the value of honesty in society, has been in constant decline, this is due to the fact that since the end of the cast system, corruption and crime have become the absolute keys to the kingdom.

With the expansion and than complete takeover of the ancient royal brotherhood system by the masonic one, a system based on secrecy and conspiracy, the powers controlling society, “namely the banking/industry of war”, could build a network of control and communication, which enabled the formation of a system which could now allegedly legally work from behind close doors, and place its own chosen people to directorial positions, at every level in society.

This process started with Napoleon becoming the first non noble to have been brought in, it was the 7 7 1807. See the treaty of Tilsit.

After sponsoring Napoleon and enacting the French Revolution, the family of banksters which had then become the owner of among others, Great Britain, begun to work at a project which would give them full control of society. “Worldwide”

They so placed their chosen people to run the educational and medical institutions, through which they controlled publications, books which people were allowed to read, and medicines which people were allowed to take.

As we can study from history, United States, was eventually becoming the founder of allopathic medicine “poisons in stead of remedies”, and mental hygiene “sterilization and electroshock”, and off course the atomic bomb, for self defense and peace, “right”.

“The electroshock and mandatory sterilization gang, in the photo, the terrorist group behind the eugenic campaign we call wwII, here posing outside their Washington headquarters in 1930”

You can study how the same institutions begun to issue their medical journals, and major newspapers, to go after real scientists and science like, homeopathy for instance.

With the so called new education system in the hands of the cabal, history became rewritten to dress the needs of those who had stollen the power from those who had built cities and kingdoms, and on the cities and kingdom they had stolen, were now working on building their own kingdoms which at large they converted into states.

Definition of the word state :- military occupant of a land, which keeps monopoly over trade and violence. “ the state taxes people, and wants to be the only one with the license to steal, kidnap, and use violence on its subjects”

Soon they learned that they could make more money through wars, and that they could have wars anyway they liked by financing all sides of the conflicts.

At the same time, after the birth of the new masonic system inaugurated by Napoleon, a new ideology based on a hidden pyramidal system, the ideas of secrecy and secret brotherhood became magnet for all which in search for a place in its cabal, swore to blindly obey to this now new system of control.

Conspiring to premeditate the future.

Here you may start to have a glimpse of what goes through the head of those people now in charge of our countries, and how come so many of them are now giving support to the genocidal plan of the apocalyptic destruction of the people of Palestina.

For those of you which are born in this millennium, the images of war shown on television today may seam normal because you have already seen them a million time before in some theater or on some Hollywood production you watched at the movies or on your tv.

But I am telling you that never before so much brutality and horror had been shown and commented by so insensitive and cruel people as what we are witnessing today.

Not even the nazi bombed or collectively tortured their victims like that rogue wannabe state is doing today.

The warcrimes committed today in Gaza are something which could have never happen before.

This ongoing genocide could have never happened before cause no politicians would be allow to make so racists and genocidal remarks and get away with it, because morality was something we used to sustain and guide us in decency and good form, as all members of the same human race.

A decency which now is laughed and spat on, by those of younger generation, which brought up through the gore and violence of television shows and ultra violent video games, can no longer tell, the difference between what is fictional and what is real.

A society hypnotized by technology which in the hands of psychopathic eugenist billionaires, is now used to dehumanize and enslave it.

Technology designed to strip us of our privacy and freedom, rolled out as if it would be something we just can’t leave without., spinning is into a virtual reality from which we loose touch with wats tangible and right.

And so while we are distracted by the story of the latest cataclysm, or by the one of some random psyched out shooter some ware in the Western Hemisphere, or perhaps by the latest images of death and destruction now poring out in hi definition from one of the millions of leaving rooms and kitchen’s television screens, our humanity and peace are being attacked and highjacked.

A long with the preplanned genocide, which is now taking place and under the eyes of the multitudes, there is a deliberate psychological warfare unleashed on humanity, which as we can see, has been for a month, being bombarded by the main stream medias.

Bombarded with the most horrifying images of a senseless and brutal war, conducted in blatant violation of all thinkable laws.

A war unleashed on people locked in a concentration camp, now turned into a slaughter house.

A slaughter house which by all intents and purpose, was allowed to exist by corrupted and unwonted politicians and their sponsors’s mainstream medias, which pushing their immoral war propaganda and spreading false news of decapitated babies, gang rapes and unproven atrocities, along with their continue and declared unconditional support for the terroristic and racist regime, have continue to allow a genocide to persist to and spread, to the point of bringing the all world on hedge of world war. .

This attempt to dehumanization of humanity, is part of a plan designed by the very same people behind the establishment of the terrorist regime in the Middle East.

Their family symbol, is in fact the one which represents their military occupation.

Their army slogan, “by ways of deception shall do war” its in itself the demonstration to the most criminal intent, and in it self should demand the labeling of such militarily armed group as terrorist, inflicting immediate freezing of all assets and founds, impose sanctions, and universal condemnation for crimes against humanity.

For decades, the world has been subjected to laws which supposedly written to justly forbid racial hatred and religious based discrimination, have been in many supposedly democratic countries, used to forbid and censure any voice which speaks up for the rights of the Palestinian people, and which falsely defines them as antisemitic.

Now, for the first time in 75 years, which means, since the official establishment of the terrorist entity which militarily occupied the Palestinian territories, the images of the genocidal war unleashed on the defenseless Palestinian population, “guns against bombers and tanks” has backfired on those which thought they could dehumanize their subjects, and get away with ethnic cleansing by spreading more lies.

The mass protests and legal actions against politicians which are engaged in genocide, have become global fashion, at the same time, also all countries of which criminal state representatives at first showed support for the unjustifiable massacres which followed their unconditional support for such a terrorist institution, pressured by the masses demanding their resignations, are backing up from their original position of sponsors to a war which can no longer be defined as war, but as a genocide, ethnic cleansing and the most horrific of holocausts.

To further proof the illegality of the military occupation of the Palestinian land and of the segregation of its people, one needs to look no further back than 1946.

There you can read about a terrorist group which came to be known for among other, acts of terror against both British, Palestinians, and Jews.

Read about the infamous “1946 bombing of the king David hotel”.

You will then find out that indeed was one of the same terrorists who dressed them selfs in Arab clothes to disguise them self as Palestinian to make the blame of the attack fall on the Palestinians, entering the hotel to place the explosives, and then blowing up the Jerusalem’s king David hotel, killing 93 and wounding scores more and then read how less then two years later, one of this terrorist, was proclaiming him self the first PM of the newly self proclaimed military state of occupation which had installed it self on the stollen land of the Palestinian people.

So yes, we are dealing with a 100% dictatorial military regime erected on the occupation and brutalization of the Palestinian land and of its people.

Definition of the word terrorist.

terrorists

Someone who uses violence, mayhem, and destruction — or the threat of those things — to coerce people or countries into taking a certain action is a terrorist. A terrorist may be motivated by religious fervor, politics, or just plain old-fashioned greed.

Terrorist has at its root the word "terror," which comes from the Latin word terrorem, meaning great fear. Great fear is exactly what terrorists hope to create so they can manipulate the situation to their benefit. The label terrorist is a subjective one. To the British, the American colonists who destroyed shiploads of tea in Boston Harbor in 1773 were terrorists. To colonists, they were patriots and heroes.

Such terroristic attitude and conduct, can be by all seen from the maps, showing the relentless expansion of illegal settlement.

We can from the maps in fact see that the practice of land theft as been going on ever since the installment of this 100% certified by, among others, the overwhelming amount of issued resolution condemning its action, issued by the United Nations, to what is in full extent of the word an apartheid regime, run by genocidal TERRORISTS.

So back to the worm in the brain of theeugenist, which constantly lurks in its skull eating its empathy and that link to that universal consciousness which lives in everyone’s mind.

It is that thought of being some how above all others, which blocks its understanding and vision of a humanity of equal sentiments and values, and is its unconditional believe in overpopulation that sets in its mind in what is for all intent and purposes, a genocidal, by it seen necessary, state of mind.

The try to call it “justified evil”

We are now witnessing the sponsoring and endorsement of a genocide, pushed by politicians which by endorsing such crime, have themself become criminals.

Public endorsement of genocide via public broadcasting, constitutes an hate crime, which in the name of humanity, can not be excused.

And as we are all witness of the slaughter which followed the unconditional support given to what is in effect a terrorist state which is now once again torturing a population with a collective punishment of unprecedented proportions.

For those of you which think the the number of the dead’s declared is close to the real one, think again.

The number is probably already in the hundreds of thousands, as the bombing is done in the nights, with consequential secondary strikes on the same targets to pulverize all the bodies.

If you do not believe what I am telling you see it for your self

“9 November 2023 Gaza Indonesian hospital bombarded”

This is GENOCIDE.

It is not just right, but an obligation, for those responsible for such atrocities, to be immediately removed from public office, and prosecuted in both civil and criminal courts.

The spark of started in Gaza as lighten the sky to the world , showing us the difference between those of us who understand and share humanity, and those who don’t.

It is also giving us the chance to use the same bureaucratic weapons which they have for decades used to control us, to cleanup our bureaucratic system from the Insanity of the eugenists cancer.

We are not going to be their lab rats, and we must not accept their poisons, with if it comes in the form a vial or in the one of what they would like us to accept as a supposedly “acceptable genocide”.

To which our answer as members of humanity must be.

Nothing can make genocide acceptable.

And so, No, we don’t accept!

Now that you know, well, do what is right.

Bonus sample

In this video a billionaire name lander/owner of the most powerful microwave satellite scanning/weapon system “skylink” calling the Gaza genocide “the Gaza thing” and than telling that there is no chance in changing the so called “terrorists” and that he wants the named “terrorists” killed.

Than you can here going own about the people and children of Gaza as the new generation of murderers that need to be educated on how not be murderers.

And I wonder how he would like to do that, I mean, scary brain implants and electroshock?

And than he talks about what? Ho yeah, prosperity. Umm interesting .

Any how here you go

I thought good to show this clip so that you can get a taste of the level of racism, hate, and disregard for human values and life.

And I wonder, is this the result of the deployment of its high tech satellite weapon on vaccinated people?

The segment was aired only for a couple of times before been pulled from the broadcasting agency. “Warning, strong images”

Here an other photo of what the billionaire calls “The murderers childre to be re-educated” being taken away by the “who” ?

