The end of the Genocide and the irremediable collapse of the supremacists cabal.

Here a look at some of the most crucial events which have recently taken place in Palestine and around the world, as well as a forecast on the coming ones from an unconventional prospective.

For the truth to sett you free, it must first piss you off.

Even if after two short lived ceasefires, and two years of lies and of horrors broadcasted daily and live makes this new so called peace plan which israel has already broken some 300 times, for the many seam something not to be trusted, the end of the Genocidal war, is finally truly in hand.

But before diving in and into a real peace plan which can really work, here a look at what actually triggered it.

And here one more

It is not by coincidence that corporate or mass medias ignored and covered up what really happened under everyone’s nose, because that is exactly what propaganda does.

The final strike given by the israeli to themselves through the abduction of the Humanitarian flotilla, as served for to asset the final blow for the total collapse of its isramerican enterprise.

Demonstrations like never seen before along with lawsuits implying complicity in Genocide for several heads of states across Europe, have brought even the craziest technocrats Genocidaires to reconsider their position on israel, and just as the Apartheid wannabe state was about to get kicked out from every agreement and nation on the planet, out of the blue, the start of the long awaited cessation of the brutal bombing and the end of the near total blockade of Aid came into effect in the form of a “Peace plan”.

The realization that more cases against politicians and representatives were being opened at the ICC, and that after so much death and destruction, the world was not going to bow to the monsters nor that the corrupt political theater could ever succeed into normalize Genocide, seems to have brought to their senses the great majority of those which for long continued to pretend that a Genocide was not taking place, as they came to realize that the millions marching would otherwise soon come marching for them.

And so, after two years of resistance to the Genocide and to the insanity of supremacists psychopaths, the people of Gaza, have won the battle against the most vicious and beastly of monsters.

A monster which, even when armed with the most devastating weapons in existence which it unleashed on an area comparable to the one of a medium size metropolis, on which it shot and dropped in two years what is estimated to be equivalent to some 13 Hiroshima nuclear bombs, shielded and helped by the most nefarious of people, and sponsored with the most ever spent in two years then on any other war, have miserably failed to obtain its goals of expulsion of the Palestinian and Lebanese people off their own land, and their supposed normalization of Apartheid, warcrimes, crimes against humanity and Genocide.

With the forced end of this genocidal war on Gaza, the faith of the Apartheid wannabe state is in fact already sealed, as the lawsuits and legal claims which have been brought forward and which will follow, will, just like in the case of the previous Holocaust, continue for the decades to come.

The disrespect and rancor towards the people of a place stained with the blood of their brutalized and Genocide victims, will only grow, as the people have learned the truth and the propaganda machine is irremediably broken, the pages of history written with the blood of the martyrs will never be erased.

The lawsuits meanwhile, will continue to drive away all investors and financiers as well as, after so much violence, hatred and horror, also the common buyers, now aware of the fact that everything coming out from israel, is hider stollen from illegally occupied territories, or made with the blood and tears of the oppressed, forced to a life of indignity and servitude to their bloody supremacist enslavers, BDS is more alive and active then ever before.

For decades enslaved and made to suffer the most absurd and inhumane form of humiliations imaginable, belligerently occupied by thugs and haters taking out their frustrations and madness on the indigenous women, elderly, children and on anyone not belonging to their own rabid pack, to the brutality and abuse, oppressed and constantly violated and robed by what without any doubts has turn out to be among the most if not the most depraved, rapist and Genocidal entity which has ever lived on our planet, by the billions the people are taking their stand and joining the Boycott divest and sanctions campaign, insuring the end of the most immoral and hateful of regimes and war criminal enterprise.

An enterprise which strives on corruption, wars, theft, thuggery, deception and on violence, and of which’s illegal activities renders all of its sponsors and investors complicit in the crime by it produced, already broken by the freezing of investments founds and by the withdrawal of billions worth of founds from pension founds and investment firms and portfolios, which are now only bound to increment to a point in which the entire house of cards of its economy will collapse, the case of israel seams to be already shut sealed and closed, as its refusal to comply to the courts orders imposed by the ICJ and ICC, would eventually irredeemably finish to isolate it from the rest of the world, and in turn causing mass migration from its occupied territories, and its irreversible economic and geophysical collapse.

After so much horror, it is also easy to assume that israelis are not like to remain in a land in which they will always be hated, making so that within 5 years, following a huge population decline, without a law which would render all citizens of its country equal under a just and human rights complying law, and once again without abiding to the International Court of Justice’s orders and United Nations resolutions, the apartheid and Genocidal wannabe state of israel will simply collapse on itself and drown in the blood of the innocents it has spilled.

Burned by the fire it had started, hated by everyone, as a disgrace to humanity, obscene manifestation of racism and hate, synonym of mass murder, torture, rape, deception, disgust, and Genocide, dying monster which should have never been allowed to exist, its nefarious presence will remain only in the darkest and most cursed pages of our battered history.

The Breaking of the siege which mass media doesn’t want you to realize.

After the latest attempt at breaking the siege of Gaza for to instal one more much needed Humanitarian corridor, attempt ended with the illegal boarding and confiscation of all vessels and the kidnapping and unlawful detention and processing for deportation of the humanitarians, while out of the 46 ships only one made it to the proximity of the Gaza shores, and at the cost of close to 500 humanitarians being abducted, beaten, abused, and indeed tortured for days, the flotilla did not brake only the blockade, but also a wall of silent which could no longer be kept hidden, and which can never be restored.

With its 46 boats and its 500 strong crew of angels, coming from some 72 different countries, the flotilla have shown that not even corrupt politics can stop justice and the will of the people,

By challenging the bully, embracing the law of man under the United Nations’s chart which stakes that humanitarian Aid missions cannot be stopped , and that is the duty of every army to insure its safe passage and delivery to those in need, the Global flotilla have beyond any doubts demonstrated the criminal behavior of the Genocidal entity and at the same time awaken the consciousness of a world fed up with the horrors and the injustice.

Following the first flotilla, a second one faced the same faith of its predecessor, as som 9 boats were once again attacked and boarded in international waters, and an other 140 brave doctors, journalist and humanitarian workers were once again kidnapped.

Nevertheless, their brave action have served to nail that final nail in the israeli coffin, as the people of the entire world have finally understood who the real extremist as and indeed terrorists and out of control rogue entity is, as well as who its accomplices and backers are and have always been.

The hidden History of the flotilla and the hidden side of ethnic cleansing.

To be noted is also that Since 2007, the Apartheid wannabe state has expanded its blockade on Gaza to the blocking of its coast, not only preventing outsiders from reaching Gaza, but also forbidding the exit of the Palestinian boats, on which israel imposes its blockade preventing any boat from going out to the open sea, illegally limiting even fishing to less than 4 miles from the coast.

It was anyhow that after several attempts to break the sea blockade that in 2007 a small group of people on a small boat managed to evade the blockade and to sail into Gaza.

In 2007 my friend Vittorio Arrigoni was among those which broke that siege and interrupted a war with his fellow men, which together with him had embraced the journey across the sea to stop a war and bring food and medicines to a people bombed, shot at, besieged and entrapped on their own land since the Nakba of 1948, and still awaiting for their UN promised, “right of return” to be fulfilled.

Vittorio, which was the only foreigner allowed to remain in Gaza during the infamous 2008-2009 casted lead Genocide, was murdered in Gaza in 2011 before he could testify to the ICC on a case regarding israeli warcrimes and its practice of “ethnic cleansing”, a crime which describes the deliberate murdering of entire families for the purpose of denying the right to return to homes and lands illegally occupied by israeli colonizers.

Despite the fact that other UN representatives were also witnesses in the case, after the murder of the key witness “Vittorio Arrigoni”, the ICC closed the case, and the meaning of “ethnic cleansing”, changed into a generic one describing Genocide, but no longer linking the deliberate target and destruction of entire family lines to a “financial crime”, which if realized, turns all financiers of the israeli enterprise also “financially” liable and complicit in the crime of Genocide by israel committed.

Note also, the term “Genocide”, does not necessarily imply mass murder, as it it also implies the forced displacement of a people and warcrimes such has the deliberate destruction of essential infrastructure, or preventing birth, ethnic cleansing on the other hand, once again, implies the deliberate destruction of an entire family line for lucrative purpose.

From the Genocide Convention

“1 Killing members of the group;

2 Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group;

3 Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part;

4 Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group;

5 Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.”

Ethnic cleansing is so intended as the Mass Murder committed for the deliberate elimination of a specific family line for financial interests, In other words, attempting at erasing possible claims on stolen homes and lands, is a crime which goes beyond the one of what is the more generic one intended for Genocide, as it involves finances and in this case the financial infrastructure from which israel and its investors draw their economic profit. “Financial crimes implies the freezing of Banks and banking accounts of everyone involved in the crime”.

Evidences of such practice are now more available then ever before, as entire families have been wipeout by what is irrefutable targeting of specific families.

As I discussed this with Vittorio before he was killed, he was anyway confident that the case would have some day saw the light of day, and that one way or the other their would never be a victory for israel, as all Palestinians are one big family, and on top, millions of them are safe abroad making impossible for israel to succeed in its Genocidal scam.

To him and to the valorous sailors which followed his principles and humanity should go the thanks of the entire world, as they are the true heroes and champions of a humanity which makes life worth living.

May their sacrifice never be forgotten and their actions never end.

Gaza under the American bombs of the US peace plan.

Starting with the latest massacres ordered by the prime minister of the terrorists wannabe state which already since two years wanted for warcrimes including murder, torture and the use of Aid and starvation as weapons of war, charges which instead of blocking the war criminal and his coconspirators of which’s crimes have continued unabated and under the world’s cameras for more than two years, and which have been criminally ignored by politicians and institutions, which instead of placing sanctions and obliging the country represented by the war criminal to comply to the international law, have continued to shield and arm the textbook Genocide transformed into a full blown Holocaust of which’s evidences can no longer be hidden, the world has awaken to the deception and propaganda which had for decades kept generations trapped in a conspiratorial system of brainwashing and belief.

And as the word awakens, historical evidences pointing out at the fact that the insanity generated by a war criminal in power, always ends up pulling to the very same horror and fire it started its entire nation or the one it represents, are all one needs to look at to realize that if the psychopath and dictators in power are not quickly removed, such a faith can never be avoided.

After unleashing a wave of bombardments on the night of the 28 of October, declaring to be a retaliatory strike for the death of one of his soldiers allegedly killed in the yellow zone of Gaza, area in which no Palestinian is allowed, and bombing which have so far returned the bodies of at list 119 martyrs, as more bodies along with other civilians have already died in consequence to their wounds and hundreds of wounded, and with more bodies still trapped under the rubles of their bombed out homes and shelters are still a accounted for, following a message by hamas which denied the attack and declared to be ready to hand over the remains of two more Israelis killed in Gaza by the israeli bombardments, the once again, Genocidal and wanted war criminal prime minister of israel have declared to have ordered for the bombing to stop and to have gone back to the so called ceasefire agreement.

As we have seen, even after having declared the reestablishment of the ceasefire agreement, israel continues to violate any agreement, as it continues to block Aid from freely floating in, destroys buildings and evidences of its most atrocious warcrimes, and continues with murdering people, now at list 280 since the start of the so called “ceasefire”, and as we have witnessed with what is keep on doing in Lebanon where since the so called ceasefire there, Israel as violated the agreement and continued to bomb and kill people on a daily base, it would predictively, even if in an apparent much limited way, in effect continue to do it till an international peacekeeping force is brought in.

This is in fact happening in the background of the buildup of a peacekeeping force already ready and itching to be deployed for to enter the besieged enclave for the protection of the civilians and the security of Gaza.

It is obvious that once international forces enter Gaza to assist the population, israel would have to withdraw its troops.

The times of the illegal impunity once granted to the Apartheid wannabe state, are now over, as israel can no longer control the narrative it fabricates, as the people have now witnessed the reality of a land turned into an open air prison or to be more exact, a concentration camp turned into a kill box, on which israel have turn the water into bombs and bullets, and for two years now, provided with more munitions, fuel and bombs by monsters, food which it steals from the UN and from humanitarian convoys, rained on a land and on a people now officially identified to be the only true victim of this for too long protracted textbook Genocide, can no longer be covered up or defended.

And so, humanity have finally learned the bitter truth which for many generations, through propaganda and false history, had been for the many distorted or kept hidden.

Decades of propaganda, victimizing the perpetrators of the atrocities, and blaming the victims for their suffering, have not only come to their end, but awaken a world once kept dormant.

The blood thirst of a hate cult born from human sacrifice, mutilation, supremacy and bloody rituals have exposed itself for the Genocidal monstrosity and threat to humanity which it had always been, and now, in broad day light, publicly demonstrates what really is and truly stands for.

And just like the dark ages ended, so it will be the end of the dark age which once exposed to the light of facts, dissolves into dust for to end up in the dustbin of history.

The killing of more journalists in Gaza, now counted to at list 280 from the start of the Israeli Holocaust, is also something worth mentioning, as it is thanks to the brave work of those heroes that the world could learn the truth about Gaza and Palestine, and is to them the honor of having fought with their cameras and their pens against the most ruthless of monsters.

The true saints and martyrs to which poems and books will be written and songs will be sing.

The International Court of Justice on UNRWA and israel duties as an occupying entity.

The latest International Court of Justice pronunciation on the matter of UNRWA, UN staff, facilities and aid delivering into Palestine including Gaza.

Here some of the highlights of the articles pronounced by the judges.

You can find the full transcript of the court’s decision here. “International Court of Justice 24 10 2025.

Note, one of the judges did not participate in the voting and did not showed up for the pronunciation of the verdict.

Most of the articles where unanimously adopted while some found opposition only by the self proclaimed “saver of israel” zionist ugandan Vice President of the court.

Vice-president of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) august 10 2025 , “God is counting on me to stand on the side of Israel and, the signs of the end times are being shown in the Middle East”.

With its pronunciation, the Court dismissed any claim of involvements by UNRWA in the October the seventh attack by hamas, declaring the allegations launched by israel against its entity and some of its staff members to be unsubstantiated as israel has not provided any kind of substantial incriminating evidence to backup its claims.

The court, which is in parallel also processing the case brought to it by South Africa in the regards of the Israeli blatant violations of the Genocide Convention, an which astonishingly, has now given Israel two more months of time to deliver its appeal, pushing the date from January to march 2026, it has at the same time taken notice of the many instances in which israel, in violation of international law, has been repeatedly blocking all Aid entrance into Gaza for extended periods of time.

The Court have also pointed out that it had witnessed that the American run GHF Aid distribution centers were not only inadequate to address the needs of the population, but also deadly, as the judge mentioned the over 2000 aid seekers massacred by it while queuing for Aid.

Furthermore, the court reminded israel that the UN agency UNRWA, is irreplaceable as aside from being a UN run mission, it has work in Palestine since before the establishment of israel, it is also the only one with the logistic system and infrastructure for delivering Aid, as well as also being the only one having contacts and structures on the ground already in place.

The court also reminded that as an occupying entity and member of the United Nations, , israel as the legal obligation to comply to the UN charter, Geneva convention and Humanitarian laws to which is signatory, as well as in accordance to the laws, and in face of the catastrophic crises and widespread starvation, it must allow unhindered access into Gaza for Aid as well as for relief Agencies including UNRWA.

It also reminds israel that, as the occupying power, it must insure the security for both the Aid and for the humanitarian missions, as well as work for the safety of Aid agencies including the Red Cross as they carry out their mandate.

Although the court reminded israel of its previous decisions, the court failed short from using decisive words of condemnation demanding that israeli complies to its previously made orders and provisional measures, and while continuing to call israel as “occupying power”, without putting more emphasis on the fact that israel is a rogue entity which defies international law, the court did anyway reminded of its still standing position on its previously delivered provisional measures and decisions according to which among others, israel must end its belligerent occupation of the Palestinian territories.

In the end, its judgment in the regard of the Aid delivering was crystal clear.

UNRWA did not participated or in any way helped the attack of October the seventh 2023, and israel must adhere to the peace plan agreement, comply to the court orders and international law, and it must also facilitate the entrance of the Humanitarian Aid, Red Cross and humanitarian assistance into Gaza.

Here an extract from the International Court of Justice and its decision.

here the full video,

Note, the video starts around the 19 minute

The right of return and the collapse of the wannabe state and of its Genocidal backers and cabal.

A right of return promised by the same United Nations which had in 1947 signed its so called partitioning plan for the institution of its failed, illegal, immoral and bloody colonialist state, israel, and which in 2023, under the direction of an incompetent or sold out and Genocidal Secretary General, pulled out its international staff, watch the insanity of a self declared Genocidal entity guided by a wanted war criminal wanted by the International Criminal Court for the crimes of murder, torture and of the use of aid as weapon of war, unleash a textbook Genocide, and passively watched hundreds of its Palestinian staff members being kidnapped, tortured and murdered, as well as practically all of its hospitals, schools, shelters and facilities being targeted, dispossessed and destroyed, and along with its representatives and institution sanctioned, threatened, insulted and even forbidden to enter Palestine, and did nothing to stop it.

“Note, it is the duty of the Secretary General just like is the one of the director of any association or club, to expel from the premises of the club or office criminals and bullies which threaten any of its staff, association, or club members.”

On this point, essential to remind that israel has since too long, insulted, threatened and abused UN officials, as well as violated all agreements and laws to which it promised to abide too, and I personally blame the Secretary General for his at best, cowardice and disregard for morality and reason, or worst, corruption and nefarious intent to destroy international law and, following his luciferian beliefs, normalize slavery, medical martial law, digital dystopia, and Genocide.

Here a screen shot of a page of UN document circulated in 2019 describing how the UN, under the very same same Secretary General, was going to simulate a world wide pandemic by September 2020.

To be noted also that under the management of such despicable monster, the world is now witnessing not only a textbook Genocide turned to something worse than an Holocaust in Gaza where a population of close to 3 millions “2.4 million registered and an estimated half million non registered of which no one dears talk about”, have been imprisoned in the largest concentration camp in world’s history turned into a kill box, but also more wars and conflicts worldwide than ever before, preceded by the most dystopian times unleashed by its cov ID19 simulation, and by its following reactivation of the Lon ago already ended infamous cold war.

A sick and unfit for office blob, placed in power by eugenist psychopaths which must themselves also be identified, denounced and banned from public office and tried.

Not to be forgotten is also, how the very same Secretary General, during the first ceasefire, when given the opportunity to declare a protectorate in Rafah, which would have insured a safe haven and the unhindered entrance of Aid to the besieged enclave and life line for the encaged Palestinian population, publicly refused to do it.

And whilst the People of Palestine are still waiting for that court order and resolutions to be implemented, after 77 years of waiting to exercise their inalienable right to return, the Palestinians are still being killed, tortured and abused by beings which so full of hate and blinded by their cult of hatred, supremacy, deception and absolute greed, have now completely lost all connections to humanity.

Starving and bombing an entire population, torturing, raping and murdering its abductees, declaring public the intent to annex all of Palestine and even parts of neighboring countries, as if the little colonialist and terrorist Apartheid wannabe state could ever be able to take over and control all the land which it says it wants to control, and as if the millions of muslims and christians born and raised on those lands would ever accept them and their puppet dictators as their overlords and masters, specially after the horror and destruction they have felt and witnessed, could be a reality which could ever be overcome, the psychopathic and Genocidal essence of that sickness we call evil, materializes like a finger poking into the eyes of everyone watching it unleash its madness.

Bombing and killing its neighbors, violating every conduct of decency and of law, lying, insulting, threatening and cursing even its own friends, now facing isolation and the fact of having lost the war on common sense and against a humanity which would not bow to its bullism, the castle made of sand which israel once was, is being washed away by the tie of blood it has unleashed.

The psychopathic and suicidal plan of the so called greater israel, is the illusion fabricated to frighten everyone, destroy Gaza and annex Palestine for the zionazis to begin to do what they have done for the past 77 years to Palestine now to Lebanon for to further expanding into Syria where it already occupied even more territory, and then, according to its greater israel map, Jordan, Iraq and the Saudi, by invading to steal more resources, and enchaining the rest of the countries it occupies under the military rule on which its based, and of its own specially selected and placed in power puppet regimes.

Destroying Gaza to expel all its people and take over all of Palestine as despite 78 years of resolutions, israel continues to ignore the law, expand its illegal occupation, expanses its black trade, massacres Palestinians and Arabs, and attempt to steal more resources and land while pretending to normalize its Genocidal rule over the entire world.

78 years of whitewashing a Genocide started under the auspices of the United Nations with its ILLEGAL PARTITION of the Palestinian Nation, and its overlooking over the implementation of the 1948 Nakba, and which after continuing for decades to whitewash and ignore the warcrimes and atrocities and the further erosion of the Palestinian territories, always verbally and legally condemned but never made to pay for its crimes, in 2023 have allowed its creation “israel” to explode as the incarnation of a beast with no humanity or soul, for to commit what will for ever be remembered as the most brutal war of extermination and Holocaust ever video recorded in world’s history.

Furthermore, the direct targeting of even pregnant mothers, elders, first responders, firefighters, police officers, journalists, teachers, medics, and even doctors, and civil servants, have without any doubt turned this insanity into the worst Genocide with the most warcrimes committed ever video recorded known..

771 days, of horrors of a not yet understood proportion, as mass medias and psychopathic politicians continues to find the most insane excuses to whitewash and justify the most despicable of warcrimes, while international journalists continue to be denied entry into Gaza, and those brave Palestinian journalists are being targeted and murdered in their hundreds for doing their job the world is awaking and learning the lies which it was made to believe.

A textbook Genocide transformed into something of a kind never witnessed before.

Thousands of vacuum, thermobaric, white phosphor, 2000 pounds bunker buster bombs, and thousands more illegal munitions and bombs of which’s calculated power estimated to be that of the equivalent of over 13 Hiroshima bombs, have been shot and exploded during the last 2 years on a people trapped on a strip of land the size of a western metropolis.

What appears to be some kind of Neutron or enriched uranium bomb or “mini nuke” allegedly shot on Gaza in November 2025.

The Continuous warcrimes ignored and whitewashed by politicians and heads of state which instead of acting for world peace, have continued to justify the unjustifiable and provided more weapons and help to wanted criminals and Genocidaires, allowing for a textbook Genocide to be transformed into something worse than an Holocaust, must now awaken the masses to the need for a stand which would see those to weak or to corrupt to step down from their position for to be replaced by people of conscience which can use the powers to them given to end this atrocities, horrors, blatant violations of international and human rights laws, and hold account for their crimes those responsible for the carnage and horrors which under their watch, they have permitted to be perpetrated on a defenseless population and on those humanitarian and civil service workers, by now killed in their thousands.

Countries which have continued to vote against a peaceful solution must also be made to face the weight of the crimes which they have allowed to be committed.

Representatives of countries which are defending the Genocide must be held account for their complicity in warcrimes.

Unga vote September 2025

Voting against the recognition of Palestine US, israel, Argentina, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Tonga.

And to be added to those is also Germany and Hungary which have prevented Europe from imposing sanctions, along with the UK, which ignoring its own public decision to stop providing weapons, have for months continued to send in more munitions as well as fueling the airplanes which among others, participate in the bombing of hospitals, schools, shelters and tent cities.

Genocide in Palestine is no longer an assumption, it is a fact and UNGA with its United for Peace is the only tool for overriding any UN Security Council veto and it must be used to do force israel to comply to international law.

Complicity in Genocide.

One more important document which mainstream and controlled opposition media have avoid mentioning and which serves as legal document based on actual laws which define the crime of complicity as well as the rules of engagement for nations when confronting any state or entity accused of committing Genocide or warcrimes in general, delivered to the UN by its human rights observer and Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese the 20 of October 2025 is one not to be missed.

The shocking “wicked” 24 pages document, which among others discusses the already delivered sentences and UN resolutions, along with the to be enforced laws of war and engagement, humanitarian, and human rights laws, is also exposing the representatives of 63 nations which have violated the laws and UN chart, and which already are liable for their complicity in the Genocide.

Here the full 24 pages “I advise reading it in full.”

Title Report: “Gaza Genocide: a collective crime” by the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967 (A/80/492) Advance unedited version.

Here an extract and a good reminder of the current legal situation.

“15. In July 2024, 20 years after its 2004 Wall Advisory Opinion, the ICJ determined the illegality of the continued presence of Israel in the oPt in its entirety and the obligation of Israel to withdraw totally, unconditionally and as rapidly as possible. The UN General Assembly subsequently declared that the occupation must be dismantled by 18 September 2025. Israel has failed to do so.

16. On 16 September 2025, the UN Commission of Inquiry concluded that Israel is committing genocide in the Gaza Strip, reaffirming the obligations of all States to prevent genocide, to cease committing and/or aiding and assisting genocide and punish those perpetrating and/or inciting genocide.”

Here one more report pointing out at the complicity of countries which have provided the fuel for Genocide turned Holocaust.

These Are the Countries Fueling Israel’s Genocide in Gaza — Including Arab States

The end of the israeli nightmare.

And here is a fact which cannot be questioned, the menace to humanity we call israel was founded by terrorists and 78 years after it establishment, have now beyond any and all doubts proven to be a terrorist enterprise which as such, cannot be allowed to continue to exist.

For what we can all understand from personal experiences, we can all concur that since we ware small boys or girls, when children are fighting, the only way to make them stop before they could seriously hurt each other, was to separate them.

What else we learn is that words have no effect in stoping the physical violence and that the only way to force those fighting to stop, is by physically intervening and breaking up the fight.

Knowing this to be a rule of thumb, especially if one of the two is an extremely violent bully, it must be obvious that all the attentions must now be going to the homicidal bully which without second thought, needs to be disarmed and restrained in order to prevent him for inflicting more unspeakable harm to its victim or in this case, victims.

Disarming and neutralizing the bully.

For centuries man as strived for to achieve technological advancements which have allowed it to be able to live his life free and in relative peace, as well as to travel the globe to always find good and welcoming people, but at the same time, we so often find ourselves entrapped in a state of fear and in a nightmare which, even if palpable and by belief seemly made real, is in effect one of the mind.

Myths designed to make people believe in evil or madness to be somehow natural or normal or blaming some religions for sectarian division and incitement to hate and to violence while excusing the one promoted and done by an other, are in everyone’s face.

A religion can not be used as an excuse to do harm to others, a cult which does that can not share its presence in a modern and just world.

Coexistence, equal rights and harmony with our surrounding is the way modern society chooses to live, those opposing the principles of respect for life and for peace and which chose to use brute force, robbery, and thuggery to impose their presence, have no place in the civilized world in which humanity have chosen to exist.

Reality in which a Genocidal monster is terrifying and killing children by the tens of thousands or more, like the one shown in Gaza, in which aside from the more than 69000 recovered bodies from the ruble of bombed homes and schools and from the killing fields of Gaza, the count of those killed in consequence to starvation, or for lack of medical assistance have been like the ones of those still berried under the rubles of their homes and shelters or disappeared by the israeli monsters to this day kept hidden.

Note the official count of the missing was already at 10000 only months after the start of this Holocaust, and to this day, while the official figure of the missing remains the same, from the start of the “peace plan”, close to one thousand bodies have been rescued already from the rubles while the official number of the missing has remained unchanged

The estimate number of those killed in Gaza is in fact between four hundred and fifty thousands and close to a million. and as everyone there has lost between two and hundreds of family members, and after witnessing the horror unleashed, to continue to accept the numbers of the recovered bodies provided as the final one, would be simply unconsidered and wrong.

Only after israel withdrawal we will know the full extent of the horror and know how many have been Genocided.

As the world is waking up from the nightmare brought about by the existence of the Genocidal and supremacist Apartheid wannabe state, and by a cabal of eugenist psychopaths, set in position of power by the first ones, the people are coming to realize that the only way for them and for their future generations to come free from the nightmare, is to wake up from the nightmare, realize all the lies they were made to believe, facing their true flesh and blood demons, and forever ending their reign of terror and deceit.

A murderous monster, which continues to murder and commit warcrime after warcrime, using warcrimes to coverup warcrimes, and which uses its murderous and devious mass media to fabricate its narratives and excuses which since two years now, continues to justify the most obscene crimes ever recorded, ignore all principles and laws and shields from accountability a criminal and thuggish enterprise which as if above all laws, kills even diplomats and negotiators even in foreign countries, carries out terrorist operations, and which bluntly offends and threaten judges, institutions, and the entire world, can only be brought down by force.

The brutality and hatred of a Genocidal psychopath, is the prove of its insanity.

An insanity which can no longer be tolerated or allowed to persist.

And even if yes, the bombing of Gaza have been drastically reduced, and the people of Gaza have been partially allowed to returned to their bombed out and destroyed homes in that 42 percent of Gaza in which the zionist abomination have jammed most of the survivors of this years long Holocaust, the end of the Genocide and of the israeli reign of terror is not yet completely achieved, as the Apartheid wannabe state, continues to bomb and shell what is effectively safe zones, forcefully displaces people, steal the homes and land, and to attack, kidnap, kill, dispossess and terrify the people of Palestine in the rest of its territories, and continues to bomb and threatened Lebanon and Syria, in which the puppets regimes and dictators are also failing their objectives of disarming their own nations and making their own people bow to the supremacists cult, more pressure, demonstrations and lawsuits are needed for obliged nation’s representatives to act in accordance to good sense and indeed, international law, and for true peace to be achieved.

In conclusion.

The stone on the grave of the Genocidal entity.

For decades israel has tried to bring about the death penalty to legalize the mass culling of the Palestinian people.

This was somehow always prevented by the fact that in order to pose as a liberal and democratic country, and that allowing for such a law to exist it would have publicly turned it into a butcher of people, and thereby would have made it loose all the support which had gain, it never did.

The proposal of making a law to allow the execution of prisoners under the guise of anti terrorism, was again brought forward by the israeli regime in 2023, and then several times after reproposed but in the end always rejected.

Now for the first time, similarly to the stunt previously made in which israeli officials tried to annex the rest of Palestine before the US told it to forget about it, the wanted war criminals in office are again attempting at passing a law which should supposedly give them the right to execute people without a public trial nor ways to defend themselves when charged as terrorists.

A card blanch for mass killing of prisoners unlawfully detained and charged which under the so called antiterrorism laws, can be applied on anyone which may be arrested and charged with.

Such insanity, which was never allowed before and can not be allowed now or in any future, must be dismantled at its core, and to this, the entire world must rise and say enough is enough, nullify its agreement with the terrorist wannabe state and expel all its representatives till its withdrawal of such a law and of all discriminating laws, and its compliance to international law.

And on this note, European laws have outlaw the death penalty, hence, israel, which relies on the EU as much as it relies on the US, cannot implement such laws without loosing its most important allies, nevertheless, such statements are good reminder to prove the viciousness of its representatives, as well as the absolute danger which they represent for the entire world.

The false myth which sees the oppressed fighting for their given right labeled as “terrorist”, must be dismantled.

Palestine must be recognized as the sovereign Nation which was before its unlawful partition, its rights to armed struggle defended in order to prevent anyone labeling its fighters fighting within their own historical borders as terrorists, and the terrorist wannabe state must be abolished.

About antisemitism.

The rogue entity we call israel is a criminal and indeed a terrorist organisation constructed on lies, terrorism, and built on other peoples land, and it is in essence antisemitic, as even according to its own scripts, before israel could become a reality, the so called messiah must first be born and the so called third temple built, israel was established without hider one of them and therefore, is in essence the most blatant expression of the so called antisemitism, enforced and protected by an other criminal ideology, zionism.

Read UN Resolution 3379

Furthermore, since zionism is an hate crime already insufficiently prescribed as such in a UN resolution 3379 , and as doing so has not yet served its purpose, it must now be prescribed as a terrorist ideology, its ring leaders investigated and when found guilty, dispossessed of their illicit and bloody business and properties, and punished for their crimes.

Restitution must start and zionists must return what they stoled and pay compensation for the damages they have done and caused.

We must continue to demonstrate in solidarity with Palestine and to exercise maximum pressure in the form of demonstrations, class actions and lawsuits against all of those which have stood on the side of the Genocidaires, and to demand sanctions, the suspension of all trade and arms agreements, along with the expulsion of its representatives from every country on the planet till its complete compliance to resolutions and court orders, along with the entrance of Peacekeepers for the protection of the Palestinian people in both Gaza and across Palestine, the abolition of all israeli discriminatory laws, starting from those which divide its jewish population from the one of people of other religious faith, insurance to its compliance to international law, and the implementation of a compensation scheme for its victims.

In the words of the international law expert and UN Special Rapporteur “ As an occpying entity, israel cannot claim the right of selfdefense over a territory it belligerently occupies”.

The israeli belligerent occupation of the Palestinian territories must end and the Palestinian people must be assisted and helped to recover from the horrors they had to and are continuing to endure, and to be made fully and unconditionally able to exercise their inalienable rights to return and to self determination.

We must thank Palestine for having shined the light on a past once kept hidden by the darkness of terror and of deception, and on a future of light and of justice in which humanity, free from the chains of deceits, will finally learned true freedom, and strive.

Solidarity for Justice, prosperity and Peace for Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and for the rest of the world.

Sol Sön

