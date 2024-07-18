Palestine 18 July 2024 after yet an other brutal massacre and yet an other unequivocal warcrime, this time committed on a refugee camp by striking at a tent city designated as “safe zone”, bombed with the use of American made f16 and heavy bombs, followed by the three days of more of the same horrific strikes on among others, UN schools and shelters, which them selfs have resulted in new brutal massacres and blatant warcrimes, have once again, just like the massacres before them, served the zionists propaganda machine to make the previous atrocities and warcrimes, vanish from its mainstream and corporate news streams and headlines.

As if every new day would be completely unrelated to what had happened the day before, and as if what happened the day before, would have already become past, history, and gone, mainstream media, continues to everyday ignore the most brutal of warcrimes and to fabricate excuses to justify the most atrocious of crimes.

10 months of massacres and blatant warcrimes, which have been at best, ignored by politicians, heads of states and institutions, and which by so doing, have permitted a Genocide taking place in plan site, to be transformed into what will be forever remembered as the Holocaust of the millennia.

But worst than that, the constant arming of a terrorist entity with extremely powerful weapons and technology, feeding the destructive force of a rogue vicious entity which, without any regards for human dignity or life, or respect for the rule of war, continues to forcefully remove and murder the rightful inhabitants of Palestine, and continues to bring terror and death to its neighboring countries, as well as throughout the Middle East and beyond.

Acting as if above the laws of men, continues to blatantly murder and commit atrocities on civilians, as it continues to destroy their homes and forcefully transfers them from their homes to alleged “safe zones”, which are in effect everything but safe, and which under the eyes of the entire world, continues to bomb with its, among others, experimental illegal munition.

And as a rogue entity which defies all morality and laws, violates and destroys hospitals, schools, essential infrastructure, sanctuaries, holy places, and everything else it finds in between them.

As a terrorist entity which’s leadership is not just indicted for warcrimes, but also already under arrest warrant for warcrimes and crimes against humanity in already many countries around the world, along with it, is to be remembered also all of those state officials and heads of state which have shielded what is and was from the start a terrorist entity, as they also are in effect directly responsible for that Genocide now turn Holocaust which through their conspiracy or once again, criminal negligence at best, followed their actions.

After the timely alleged attempt assassination of one of the candidates for the USA elections, which once again, quickly drew all the media attentions and coverage from yet an other blatant war crime and crime against humanity which should have left the entire planet in shock, and force a meeting of the security council, as if nothing had happened, at the beginning of the weak, after several massacres and killing of journalists, at list one more of the blatant and horrific warcrime was recorded and witnessed by the very eyes of UN inspectors, this time almost made victims of yet an other israeli strike on a UN school turned shelter for thousands of refugees.

But before losing ourselves like every day before for all of those who listen to mainstream media, in the next warcrime setup to make us forget what had happen the day before, we need to go back for a second to the latest tent city massacre, for which 90 people had been reported killed, and over 300 seriously injured.

Below an article from aljazeera, reporting about the 2000 pounds bombs allegedly used in the attempt to kill one single individual, but in reality used to pulverize, kill and wounding, officially hundreds, but more likely over a thousand Palestinian refugees.

As I begin to explain in the beginning of this article, and as you can your self read in the aljazeera clipping posted above, it is alleged that as many as 8 2000 pounds bombs had been dropped on the tent city.

If that is correct, you can be sure that the number of murdered bodies recovered, “90” would be at the most, between the 5 and the 20% of the real number of the actual victims, as the vast majority were actually turned to dust and many of them remained buried under the tons of debris.

To better explain why, I advise you to watch the following clip as it will show and explain what are the effects caused by a 2000 pounds bomb’s explosion.

Here the actual footage showing one of the explosions on the tent city.

As you can see with your own eyes, there will be no way to recover the bodies of anyone caught within the perimeter of the fireball explosion “50 meter diameter”, the only bodies which may be recovered are those of the ones standing outside of the explosion and which did not become buried under the tons of debris.

“2000 pounds bombs or bunker buster bombs, can not be used on urban areas”

This is yet again an horrific warcrime, which must not be ignored or ever forgotten.

And while the Hollywood assassination stunt may backfire and become of inspiration as a new fashion for the desperate, it is something for which we can only hope it won’t happen and for which in the meanwhile we can only wait and see, the actual massacres continues to take place in that sealed off and largest concentration camp in the world’s history which in July 2024, has become that ancient place now turned to ashes, rubles, sufferings, innocence and hope called Gaza.

And while the corporate medias keeps on being used to whitewash the israeli atrocities and ignores the murder of among other journalist “at list 160 since October the seventh”, the terror exercised on the Palestinian population continues unabated behind closed fences, closed borders, checkpoints, gun towers and armer vehicles also throughout the rest of Palestine, where similarly to what the Israelis are doing in Gaza, the genocidal zionazi militias, are committing massacres over massacre, along with the carrying out the continuous destruction of homes and of roads, the confiscation of lands, and mass kidnapping by the corporate medias defined as “military operations” and, “arrests”.

This, is while the International Court of Justice is meant to deliver a new verdict and guidelines for Nations to follow in the regards of the illegal settlements, checkpoints, fences and walls which entrap the Palestinian people and deprives them of their most basic human dignity and rights.

The reality of the unfolding Holocaust in Gaza, and of the continuous Genocide of the Palestinian people is a reality which can no longer be ignored nor denied, just like it can also not be denied that the current political institution which is supposed to represent the Palestinian Nation, starting from its so called president, which with if for fear or for other, is not embracing the laws in the protection of its citizens as it should.

This is further evidenced by the fact that it was not, the Palestinian authorities which invoked the Genocide Convention, but it was SouthAfrica which did it.

And as we have now been witnessing for the past 10 months, the same Genocide Convention, which among others, forbids the forceful transfer of people “happening also in Palestine proper”, should have already been invoked by the Palestinian authorities a long time ago, instead, the court has been invoked to give advisory opinion, and the Palestinian authorities have not invoked the Genocide Convention to make sure that the court would apply it not just for Gaza, but to the entirety of the Palestinian territories as it should.

Like so, in effect, once again, for some not understandable reasons, instead of going to the root of the problem, going for its branches, easing the ruling of a trial for which, according to the law, there cannot be any other verdict other than the one condemning the blatant violators and which instead by so doing, facilitating the continuation of something which in effects needs to be ended.

And on this line, while I indeed support the idea of a Palestinian government, and do support and deeply respect and admire some of its current representatives, its interim government will need to be confirmed by the Palestinian people by ways of new elections, right of which the Palestinian people have for too long been deprived of .

Furthermore, by it is now official refusal to recognize the existence of the Palestinian State, the terrorist and pro apartheid zionist wannabe state, by refusing to obey the international Court’s orders and by ending the process of recognition of the people and land which it occupies, as now by fact, lost all its so called legal claims and arguments on the regards of the land by it illegally occupied.

On this legal grounds, it has forfeit its status of recognized state, as officially it has become a rogue and terror based extremist entity.

As such, according to the international laws, its lawless and racial and religious brutality against the Palestinian people and for that extent, against all people of different faith than the one it claims to profess, must be dealt with as the terrorist entity which it truly and unequivocally as now officially become.

And as for the current situation, as we can all agree, the horrors must be stoped, accountability for Genocidaires must be served, and dignity and human rights upheld and protected in the name of humanity.

Fixing the machine.

As history teaches us, when an institution or a court is not able to do what is meant to do, their leaders and representatives becomes replaced, this is how it has always worked, because this is the only way how democratic and fair institutions and courts can possibly continue to work and indeed, exist.

In a mechanical construct, all parts must be well kept and greased, in order to keep the machine ticking, similarly the construct of a democratic society, is just like the one of that cleverly designed mechanical machine, of which every component needs to be operating according to its highest standards in order to correctly perform.

And just like for any complex machine, if an essential part of it stops working, the entire system will eventually shutdown, society needs to keep all its essential components clean from the dirt and pollutants, which will otherwise corrupt and compromise its function and eventually, cause it to crash.

Time to open our eyes and to act is now!

And just like when the machine is starting to brake down, the quicker we can fix it, the list damages are made.

After the total and global failure of our world governance to prevent what as lead us to a false pandemic, the years of dystopian and draconian horrors which followed it, and after 10 months of a Genocide turned into a full blown Holocaust, along with the inability of our world’s leaders and institutions to put an end to it, the signs which shows us that that construct which we call society, needs immediate service, have to be more than enough to convince anyone with a bit of gray mass left in their heads that the time to act and react is now!

As it more clearly stands now within the border of the zionist pseudo state, it would be absurd to believe in the chance for a non military solution to end the zionist supremacy, not just outside of its own illegal borders, but also within that military and now officially extremists and war criminals run place we call, israel.

Two triangles stuck together.

For two thousand years now, the system of control behind the jewish cult, has been the same one as the one we are keep on seeing over and over through out history.

Its symbol, by the many till now overlooked and ignored, is in effect the most obvious depiction of its way operandi.

Two triangles representing the two different sides, overlapping and existing as one even though they are two completely different skims.

Two groups which in effect, exist to justify and shield each other from accountability, as while one committed to racial supremacy and apartheid is always kept as the ruling party, while the other, subdued to its terrorist counterpart, plays the part of the innocent and eternal victim, and in effect, only poses as controlled opposition, which like payed actors in the theater of politics and gore, poses to be somehow part of a system supposedly democratic and free knowing that in effect, he is not.

This system of eternal submission and compliance, is in effect expressed in its symbol, as much as in its words, written to generate a false sense of unity between the two, and to allure on one side, and in effect terrify with the other.

Nevertheless, as we are no longer living in an age in which warcrimes can be kept hidden, becomes also evident that beside the lies of mainstream media, demonizing protestors and ignoring the massive demonstrations and peace movements, and as always pushing lies over the truth, the better part of jewish people residing in the US, to this point even more than in israel, those leaving and around the world, are in effect opposed to the horror and criminal behavior of their zionist counterpart.

it is in fact also thanks to their efforts in exposing the brutality and opposing the viciousness of the zionist regime that the policies of countries like the US and others, are being slowly changed and made facing a reality which can finally prove beyond any and all doubts that not only anti zionism movement have nothing to do with anti semitism, but that in effect, zionism in itself is antisemitism in its most blatant form.

It is also thanks to their stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people that corrupt politicians and their bias mass media have had to stop their defamation campaign against people opposing Genocide, by zionists and their proxies smeared as if of terrorist and antisemitic ideologies.

Photo by Samaa Elibyari July 14, 2024 Victoria Square, Downtown Montreal, Quebec, Canada

And as the horror and viciousness become by the israeli zionists manifested in the most brutal and graphic of ways, the western and eastern world is made subject of people posing to be elected to uphold the law, and which against every law to which they swore to serve and every form of morality, instead of cutting all ties and demand sanctions along with military presence of peacekeepers and first responders to make sure of the end of the atrocities, have persisted in defending the alleged right to massacre civilians under the insane guise of “self defense”.

So instead of demanding the deployment of peacekeeping and rescue forces, for to dig the victims of massacres out from the rubles produced by what is the result of unequivocal warcrimes such as the multiple strikes of densely populated areas, which have caused buildings to collapse on top of each other and entrapped thousands of innocent civilians, victims made also by the absurd use of 2000 pounds bombs dropped on residential and urban grounds which have by now buried tens in not hundreds of thousands of people, politicians, aware and conscious of the reality on the ground, have continued to whitewash a Genocide turned into the most devastating of holocausts and done nothing to physically stop it from continuing.

And here an other reminder of how this Genocide which in practice, officially begun in 1948 with the official recognition of the apartheid wannabe state, and which exploded with the massacre of more than among others, a over a thousand israelis brutally sacrificed on October the seventh 2023, and has since been growing and morphing into the current Holocaust taking place in Gaza and slowly expanding , as we can all see, also in the rest of Palestine.

A Human sacrifice called Hannibal directive.

The fact that israeli Genocidaires publicly declared on the October the seventh that they had activated the infamous “Hannibal directive”, directive which according to the zionists, gives the soldier the authority and duty to kill israeli civilians and soldiers for to prevent them of falling prisoners, was so known by every single defense minister and representative, of which’s nationals was among those taken prisoner.

For those not aware of the facts, US, UK, and the EU, are only some of the nations which works in monitoring the Gaza borders, and their satellites, which can literally identify even bugs on the ground, have been watching from the sky and recording each and every explosion taking place there and pretty much everywhere else in the Middle East “for decades”.

And just as independent news agency, were informed of those facts on the ground, so we’re all of those politicians which from the very beginning initiated their defamation campaign against the Palestinian resistance movement.

The horrors which have continued to this day must come to an end, and all of those responsible for having allowed the situation to degenerate to the current point, must be made to face the courts.

Humanity can not exist if humanity is destroyed, this why we must save Humanity from the monsters which wants to destroy it.

On the International Court of Justice

Meanwhile we are waiting for the International Court of Justice’s delivering on its verdict on the question regarding the “Legal Consequences arising from the Policies and Practices of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem”.

In its own words.

“THE HAGUE, 12 July 2024. On Friday 19 July 2024, the International Court of Justice will deliver its Advisory Opinion in respect of the Legal Consequences arising from the Policies and Practices of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.

A public sitting will take place at 3 p.m. at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the seat of the Court, during which Judge Nawaf Salam, President of the Court, will read out the Advisory Opinion

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is the principal judicial organ of the United Nations. It was established by the United Nations Charter in June 1945 and began its activities in April 1946. The Court is composed of 15 judges elected for a nine-year term by the General Assembly and the Security Council of the United Nations. The seat of the Court is at the Peace Palace in The Hague (Netherlands).

The Court has a twofold role: first, to settle, in accordance with international law, legal disputes submitted to it by States; and, second, to give advisory opinions on legal questions referred to it by duly authorized United Nations organs and agencies of the system.”

You can watch the live stream of the court delivering its verdict by tuning in through its portal or via the many networks which will broadcast it that day.

Meanwhile we must continue to demonstrate and continue with the BDS “Boycott, Divest and Sanctions”, as well as continue to do all in our power to raise awareness and exercise pressure on governments and state officials as well as in taking collective legal action against anyone sponsoring or supporting this ongoing Holocaust.

The butterfly effect, ignited by the protestors and the conscience objectors, is in effect serving in awaking the masses, so continue in your stand for humanity, and have faith on the fact that every one of your actions implies a consequential reaction which will continue to reverberate and amplify your message and actions for peace, freedom and justice

Remember, we are the many, they are the nothing, we will remain, they will disappear.

Freedom, dignity and justice for Palestine, means freedom, dignity and Justice for humanity.

Stand, act and demonstrate in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Stand, act and demonstrate for Humanity!

Sol Sön.