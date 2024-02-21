The Middle East project, is a dangerous, illegal and morbid existential threat on humanity, which as it stands, must not be allowed to persist

.

Meanwhile the rogue supremacist wannabe apartheid state, which is refusing to legally recognize the right of existence of the Palestinian state, as in itself become a rogue entity which refuses the orders of the International Court of Justice , and thereby, has lost all its legitimacy and rights to exist as an occupying entity on someone else’s land, and, as they continue to promote their supremacists theories and apartheid rules, the right to existence anywhere on our planet.

Furthermore, every administration or public figure backing its illegitimate existence as a rogue wannabe apartheid state, is equally liable for their endorsing and complicity in apartheid and Genocide.

The long pre planned war on humanity, unleashed by the self proclaimed “chosen” supremacists, as the war of, “ the powers of the light verses the ones of the darkness ”, is now a reality which can no longer be denied.

What can not be denied also, is the fact that is the very same self proclaimed genocidal supremacists, which have in effect, killed more than 29000 people and wounded more than 70000, 75% of which turns out to be constituted by women and children, killing more civilians in less than 5 months, than civilians killed in 2 years of war in Ukraine, have in effect, embodied the essence of that darkness which it proclaims to be fighting.

A special note on this point, turns up to be so that the reason why so many women and children are being murdered, is because they are directly and deliberately targeted.

As we are now finding out, wile the women and children are sleeping in the homes, often many of them in every room, the Palestinian men, in respect for the women “refugees and guess”, sleep outside of their home.

That is the reason why when building are bombed, and mostly women and children are being killed.

Also starvation and famine are now a reality which can longer be denied.

And WTF?

The UN Secretary General and the director general of the who are the same criminals responsible for the deadly protocols of the scamdemic and are now playing their part in the continuation of the Gaza holocaust.

This is not an assumption but a fact.

158 UN staff members murdered in Gaza by the occupying thugs, and no condemnation of them, only more excuses to starve and allow the mass murder of more innocent civilians

UNRWA Sanctuaries and shelters Gaza holocaust 2024

Now that the mask as fallen, and that thanks to the bravery of some nations, other nations have joined in what is in effect, the fight for the light of justice, now shining on the truth and the brutal reality, which for the first time in its dark and long history, is making it finally visible for everyone to see that if such Genocidal war should not cease, it would be them who proclaimed them selfs above all others, which will inevitably be destroyed .

But than again that seams to be exactly what some of those sickos S&M really want.

I mean, they really are sadomasochistic psychopaths which call children and civilians as human animals and or, according to some of their ancient so called religious scribes, in some cases, worth even less then animals.

So yes, on this bases, everyone who is part of such extremist and supremacist genocidal cult, is or represents in effect, a proven and immediate terroristic threat to the all of humanity.

In consequence, and just like happened during the Second World War, time in which a supremacist psychopath threatened to exterminate a people, its extremist successor, along with its supporters and sponsors, will have to eventually suffer the same faith as their monstrous predecessors.

Everybody knows by now, about the speech by the war criminal of the infamous pro apartheid and supremacists terrorist wannabe state prime minister, in which he claims that his war, his as an holy war, speech in which he tells his soldiers that his Genocidal war, is akin to the one against the Amaleck , war in which the command given to the soldiers, was that to kill every men, women, elderly, child, suckling, and animal, and that this, like that Genocidal war, is now a war fought between the dark powers and the ones of the light.

What he seam not to realize, is that indeed, his is the army of the dark powers, which wants to exterminate, dispose off their ancestral land a people, and impose its insane and supremacists racist rules on everyone else.

So yes, this is the apartheid wannabe state’s jihad, or like they like to call it “Armageddon” in which the very country he represents, as embodied the essence of evil or sickness, killing and destroying without any regards for human values, dignity, or life.

A Genocidal war of biblical proportion, in which the apartheid wannabe state, uses all its means to destroy anything in its path.

Here a video specially dedicated to the once brainless soldiers, may they find the reason to put down their guns, help their Palestinian brothers and sue the shit out of their government for having them committing a Genocide.

2010/11- Helsinki live recording band’s name RawPower. Track name “monster” video made in 2010/11

“darpa helmets for mind control of soldiers in the fields. Do some research on this technology because is currently being deployed in the fields to turn soldiers into Genocidal monsters.”

All photos are from a 2008/9 leaked darpa file and are all genuine prototypes of helmet designed for mind control of the soldier.

Below the pro apartheid and Genocide mercenaries showing off wearing their brand new killing gear.

The zombi helmets.

The desperate attempt to save face by the sold out US government, which have continue to send the bombs and ammunition used to commit massacres, and at the same time, doing all in its power to shield from accountability the genocidal entity now on trial in front of the International Court of Justice, not only for the Genocide it is committing, but also for the abuses and horrors it has perpetrated in the last 56 years of belligerent occupation of the Palestinian land, the US is once again, like a crazy vermin attempting to climb a slippery glass window, trying its outmost to block a new resolution which is calling for the enforcement of the International Court of Justice provisional measures, and at the same time, keeps on sending bombs to massacre more innocent people, proposes a phony temporary truce, for which’s start and end have no date.

Like a dying pig, squeaking like desperate before handing up on the barbecue, or like a cocaine addict, insisting in trying to open a glass door the wrong way and repeatedly smashing his own face on it, ignoring the fat that the door opens only Toby pushing and not by pulling, the US representatives with their bloody noses continue banging their face on the door, instead of using the common sense and logic and finally open the door to peace.

And as the Genocide in Gaza and the torture, kidnapping, killing and repossession of land continues in the rest of occupied Palestine, we can also see on news channels, the same monsters, which have pushed on the world their agenda of global control, continuing to quietly allowing for the continuation of the roll out of toxic substances and laws, designed to continue to deprive people of their basic rights, and causing more death and destruction of that once free and human rights based society we once lawfully and peacefully shared.

It is not to wonder why, all this insanity is taking place all at once, as the criminals which have unleashed on the world the officially conspired pandemic, are still sitting in their offices, pretending to be diplomats and ministers for world peace, as well as innocent of the mandates, protocols and monstrosities they forced on their subjects.

And yes, the same UN and WHO which brought us the scamdemic, are still playing the actors parts at the head of both organizations, which for some unexplained reason, as if they should not be responsible at all for the millions which have died world wide because of their absurd pandemic exercise, injections, and protocols, and while pretending to do their job, continue to waist time for to allow the continuation of the massacres in Palestine and the forceful displacement of the Palestinian people.

Now we can all see, as we have all witnessed for more than 4 months, the theater of deception and lies, pouring out from their captured institutions, as they are refusing to stop the genocide taking place in Gaza, and trying their best to frighten everyone which tries to oppose it.

At the same time, in Europe, we are witnessing the radicalization of all state members, which after the mass censorship and firing of all who dissented from the propaganda narrative, and the massive reduction in number of politicians and representatives, have all officially moved towards what they describe as “the right”.

In reality though, their is nothing about “right” in their policies, as they persist in ignoring the laws, and by it, allow for the criminals representatives which had enforced the draconian and murderous protocols of the wef and of its captured who and un, to continue to exercise their unlawful powers and block any and all solution to the problems in hand.

Furthermore, we can also see how the very same world leaders, are in plane site setting up the world for a Third World War.

After their failed mandatory vaccinations and digital dystopia, now the same politicians, are pushing for the mandatory service for the army, as Europe has been dragged by the US into a war with Russia.

Troops are being prepared and armaments deployed, whilst countries increase the production of bombs and armaments, now piling up and made ready for to be used by an ever growing army of brainwashed, drugged, and electronically controlled, drone soldiers.

Images of gore and of a Genocide now shown through the medias, accompanied by stories and words, crafted and chosen to normalize what in reality is horrors of a scope never witnessed before.

All sanitized and justified by that so called “political correctness”, crafted to bend the reality of horrors, and give the appearance of legitimacy, as if in a reality which we can compare to that of something in between 1984 and brave new world nightmare, we are facing the push towards a war clearly designed to kill more than in any other war in history.

A war in which the eugenists technocratic cabal, already knows who their enemies are, where they live, who is their friends, and even where they are and what they are talking about “at all time”.

You may think this is absurd, to which I may reply, I agree, but this is as factual as the phone in your pocket or bag.

For years, the gullible have praised S.M.A.R.T. “Self Monitor Analyze and Report Technology”, as something clever and something to blindly trust.

For years people have blocked their own brains, and chose to believe what in reality is absurd, and making them selfs convinced of doing the right thing, just because they had heard about something from national tv or mainstream medias channels.

Safe and effective lies, crafted to safely and effectively promote mass euthanasia, sold as the only solution to a non existing problem, invented and constructed for the occasion.

Refusing to wanting to know the reality of things, for too live in the illusion of a safety and care for which they have entitled their corrupted and malignant representatives to guard in their name, has obviously resulted in their fall in the hole which they did not wanted to acknowledge.

This grim reality, is the result of the overtaking of parliaments and governments, by the corruption and inhumanity of corporations and banks, which with their drug dealers of pigpharma, merchants of death of the war industrial complex, and its black death oil and bloody diamonds cartel, from their exclusive club of Davos and Geneva, have through World War III find the way to fulfill their planed extermination of the billions.

Unfortunately, too many people, brainwashed and electronically captured by their mobile devices, think that such a plan for population reduction, is but a conspiracy theory, and thereby, continue to feed the very same hand which is in reality killing them.

People acting as if all the death and destruction should be normal, continues to look up at projected elephants and donkeys flying in the sky, and ignoring the fact that they are actually now walking on a minefield.

Time to weak up!

And as we have all witnessed and we are keep on witnessing from the results of both, the miss managements of our institutions, and their deliberate highjack and capture, we, as in humanity, are left alone to fend for our selfs, as those in power, continue to ignore the plea for justice and peace, and continues to brake its own laws in a clear attempt to start a world war which if should ever take place, will see both the west and its colonialist invention “israel”, the true monstrosities and terrorists entities responsible for it all, be swallowed by the very same Armageddon its leaders had chosen for their subjects.

And whilst the world is distracted by the images of war, death and destruction, the once democratic nations, now turned into authoritarian military states run by technocratic dictators, are trying to pass new laws and legislations, designed to mute their opposition, and destroy free speech.

For example, France, instead of investigating and prosecuting those who have unleashed the false pandemic, and which have illegally imposed the use of toxic substances by them falsely labeled as safe and effective “vaccines”, is now producing a law which would see the arrest and fine of anyone questioning the “corporate science” and official opinion of the state.

This happens at the same time as more warcrimes are being perpetrated on the Palestinian people in both Gaza and on the rest of main land Palestine.

At the same time, the next psyop, is conveniently happening while a supposed “security meeting” is happening in Berlin.

A meaning in which just by chance, world leaders and state officials, are discussing for the further arming of the already lost Ukrainian conflict, as well as supposedly a way to end the Genocide and put an end to all the tensions in the Middle East.

And Just by coincidence, once again, the wife of the allegedly dead Russian opposition leader, is also at the very same meeting, and next thing you know, the Genocide of the Palestinian people, and warcrimes and tensions in the Middle East, get again brushed under the constant mass medias bombardments of the old Ukrainian Russian psycho war.

And again the ritualistic donation for war by the French dictator, as he officially gifts the Russian Ukrainian war president with over 3 billions in armaments and money, whilst at the same time, the EU horror puppet show representatives, pledge their support for the continuation of this most dangerous war in world history, war which can only result in the further lost of life and of the land of the Ukrainian people and become a real and physical threat to many countries, which had individually once found peace, but now, captured under a supposed “common flag”, made subjects and complicit to the crimes of the few.

And on this point it is to be noticed that yes, we did lived for decades in a system based on the mutual fear which we were told to call “Cold War”, and of course, some may have assumed that the reestablishment and continuation of a Cold War, could once again be applied to control commerce and the minds of the usual perpetually shocked society,

Unfortunately though, for those who still believe in Cold War, are going to have to realize that in the modern era, time in which hypersonic weapons set the doom day clock too “a few seconds to midnight”, we must all come to understand that the once so called Cold War, can no longer be considered as an option as it will otherwise eventually turn into one much hotter and bloodier, then what humanity has ever witnessed before.

So, here we stand on the edge of dystopia, looking down at the precipice, but at the same time looking around for to find a safe way out from it all.

Unfortunately though from this point in history, there is no way forward without first stepping back and this is evident, not only in the Palestinian and Ukrainian case, but truly globally, as many so called global leaders and governments around the world are going to have to answer the questions regarding their pre planed scamdemic which they are so desperately trying to evade.

We truly are facing a reality which does not permit our escape, we can hider stop it all at once, or irremediably fall in the trap set ahead.

The Gaza holocaust must be stopped, and the genocidal entity dismantled.

There is no way around it.

The impending and already announced invasion of the Rafah district, now home of more than one and half million refugees now forced to live in broken down buildings and tents, would result in the explosion of the ongoing Genocide, into the largest mass murdering of civilians recorded in modern history, therefore, all Nations must now arm them selfs for to enforce the end of the atrocities in Gaza and in the rest of Palestine, as well as for to hold account those responsible for all the horrors and warcrimes we have all already widely and unequivocally witnessed.

To confirm the urgency of the situation, the event which took place from the early morning hours of the 14 February in the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, which already besieged for over two weeks, before being once again attacked by tanks and by heavy artillery fire, and becoming occupied to be transformed into military barracks for the occupation thugs, following beside the sniping of among others, an handcuffed prisoner sent to the hospital by the invading militia to worn people inside of the hospital of their imminent attack, messenger shot in cold blood in the hospital primacies, the arrest of of over one hundred between patients, relatives of patients, and medical staff.

“Still handcuffed with wires and wearing is blindfold over his head after being sent by the soldiers to tell the doctors that the army was about to invade.

He was sniped some minutes after bringing the message.

The recorded and witnessed murdering may have had occurred one or two days before the date reported on the timeframe. “ I don’t post the videos and pictures of the execution and of the killed boy for respect to his memory. “

To be noted also, that the besieging of the hospital, like for all others before this one, lasted for weeks, during which, tens of people had been murdered by sniper fire, and had consequentially been buried in the hospital grounds, for to be forcefully removed by the real terroristic entity, which once again, brakes an other order of the International Court of Justice, and destroys the obvious evidences of its crimes.

Images of the strike on the hospital from within the hospital have already emerged and circulated by the world media which instead of condemning the warcrime and clear violation of the Geneva convention, have tried to justify the brutal assault by echoing the terrorists apartheid entity’s claims according to which, the hospital should be some hamas center.

Here once again the same type of claims to justify warcrimes, which again and again, like every time before, are proven to be false.

This is in fact yet again, another warcrime, committed by elements which proclaimed them selfs as absolute supremacists under the nazi like slogan “chosen people”, which continues to pretend to have no accountability from the death, theft, and destruction of they publicly and loudly told too be “lesser people”.

Moaning the loan, human animals, no victims among civilians, and even straight up incitement to murder of even women and children, all sentences published and shared by the supremacist and apartheid wannabe state officials, which with their incitement, have literally turned the Palestinian population into alleged “enemy combatant” to the eyes of the soldier it sent to the Genocidal fields.

This are not assumptions but physical facts backed up by witnesses and visual and audio recordings, seen and listen in the past nearly 5 months by billions.

For those alleging that the alleged murdering of nearly 30000 people, should be somehow proportional, beside the fact that such attitude is insane and criminal, you must be aware of the fact that 29000 bodies recovered, is but a fraction of the lives already lost, as already before the so called pause, the israeli had already estimated at 30000 the dead.

Sadly, 29000 is more likely the 10 or 20 percent of the real number.

Meanwhile, over 11000 seriously wounded and sick patients, are now in urgent need of medical intervention abroad, are still being prevented to cross the border to be treated.

Mass Atrocities and massacres have been carried out on daily base, making it nearly impossible to certify the real number of casualties.

Sometime days or even weeks can go by before people and rescue teams are allowed to reach places and search for survivors, yet everyday, numbers are thrown out to show some kind of control over a situation which in reality is of complete chaos.

Next to this holocaust we are witnessing live, as people caged in a concentration camp, laced whit explosive and booby traps, surrounded by snipers killing anything which moves, and bombed by tanks, drones and airplanes, while trying to find safety or sheltering in hospitals and UN centers, we need to also remember the struggle of the Lebanese resistance, as well as the one of the pore Yemeni people, which are unlawfully being targeted and bombed, for doing what every other nation should have done from the start of this brutal holocaust, doing all in their powers to stop the ongoing Genocide.

Meanwhile, the South Africa request for further provisional measures by the International Court of Justice request, was in my opinion, not well written and did not trigger any new measures, because it practically did not ask for any new ones and waisted its request by using a reference which “in my opinion” have nothing to do with a case.

“Than again I am not a lawyer and I haven’t well studied the case they repair too in their request.”

Anyway, instead of asking for an order of immediate cessation of all hostilities, and for the immediate withdrawal of occupation troops from the Palestinian territories, it basically limited it self and asked concretely only for the enforcement of the already given provisional measures.

The court, reaffirmed its stand, and although once again, did not used its power to the full extent as it should, as it did not use in its language terms which would more strongly condemn the actions taken by the israeli authorities, the judges have anyhow confirmed their previous judgment and previsional measures, and adopted the Rafah statement of the South African delegation in its arguments and conditions.

Must be also understood that the only way to fulfill the International Court of Justice’s provisional measures, is though a real ceasefire.

Mean while, special attention must go to the next case now under discussion in the International Court of Justice, in which the regimes crimes are finally being publicly disclosed.

The court is to decide on the “Legal Consequences arising from the Policies and Practices of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem”

Read the full deposition to the International Court of Justice here

As if by magic “black”, the mainstream medias, did not talk about the reaffirmation of the provisional measure issued by the International Court of Justice , nor of the ongoing trial in The Hague, as the entire global propaganda machine, is now back in full gear on the Ukrainian job.

In my opinion, the Russian opposition leader “if he is really dead” was most likely killed in a hit job by the usual false flaggers, as by fact, as always, too many coincidence are synonyms of “no coincidence at all”.

Yet an other distraction and yet again an other failure of a carcinogenic and already in the final stage propaganda machine, which once again, glorifies its sponsors, and ignores its own people.

Note, much about the billionaire dead in a Russian prison, and little to nothing about the fact that his wife, which by magic turned up with a speech for the crowd of the Berlin’s security conference, was visiting her husband and bringing in presents just before his mysterious death.

But back to the one matter which deserves the attention of the world before all other issues, Palestine.

Once again I find my self repeating the same thing, If the israeli court, can not se to the end of the Genocide, along with the accountability of those responsible for such crimes, there will be no other solution but to neutralize the military capabilities of the rogue israeli entity.

Hence, it is now time for everyone world wide, demand for an immediate military intervention for the protection of civilians, civil, humanitarian aid and first responders forces on the ground, along with the entrance of the much needed physical support of doctors, nurses, first responders and end civil protection teams, now more than ever needed by a population of still hopefully over 2 millions now, which have for the past 4 and half months, being kept starved, dehydrated and frightened by the constant noises of bombing and war.

Or, will the good sense manage to win the hearts and mind of judges?

Will they be able to apply the laws at their disposal to stop the insane ones, and put an end to the Genocide which their leaders have permitted to begin, and in some cases, continues to finance and arm?

Demonstrations must continue, and pressure must be applied on all state officials and representatives, we must take this momentum, and use it to unite the world, not under a corrupted, genocidal and out of control cabal of eugenist billionaires with their captured institutions, but under the ideal and the protection guaranteed under the constitutional laws on which our countries were built.

We must demand the end of the Genocide, not just in Palestine, but globally.

We must also demand the suspension of veto powers and, as well as accountability for countries which may be participating or facilitating acts of Genocide.

The reestablishment of United nation protectorate in all health facilities in Gaza, along with an immediate and open investigation of the role of the United Nation’s Secretary General and of his staff, the director and management of the world health organization which because of the miss use of their offices and powers have allowed the degeneration and lost of, among other, the almost complete destruction of all United Nations infrastructure and services erected in Gaza, included health centers and hospitals, protected sanctuaries under the Geneva convention, turned into legitimate military target under their mismanagement .

Such accusation of misconduct, do not begin from the seventh of September, but from both, their criminal conduct during the false flag cov ID 19 “virus outbreak simulation”, well describe in their 2019 OGPMB United Nation and who global simulation/awareness papers, as well as for their actions and inactions which have brought Gaza to the brink of destruction and to the point of the ongoing Genocide in Gaza.

For those of you which are still not aware of the fact that the so called pandemic of 2020 was a “ Global preparedness monitor board” (OGPMB) exercise written in 2019, one needs to look no further than their official 2019 document entitled “a world at risk”, on which, on page 39 under the title “Progress indicator (s) by September 2020”, you will find the following phrase:-

-“The United Nations (including WHO) conducts at least two system-wide training and simulation exercises, including one for covering the deliberate release of a lethal respiratory pathogen.”

Why are both the heads of the United Nations and world health organization acting in violation of their own jurisdictional powers?

Because neither have used their given powers to request or to order the use of peacekeepers to protect United Nations staff and facilities, nor the ability to maintain their “by mandate” protectorate status over the designated such as UN shelters, deposits, schools, health facilities and staff.

They are also culpable for the reason that instead of immediately demanding the presence of peacekeepers, they straightaway, pulled out all of their international staff working inside Gaza, giving cart blanche to the Genocide.

Because of the fact that both, the Secretary General of the United Nations, and the director of the world health organization, have abundantly prove to be both, unwilling or incapable to absolve their duties, they should be substituted by people with the experience and wisdom, so that we can save, at list the United Nations, from its otherwise complete collapse and fatal failure.

Also, because of the fact that those now in charge of the distribution of aid and establishment of humanitarian corridors and services, are obviously not able to to the job they are meant to do, they should soon be, first helped to carry their duty, and than replaced by more charged up and up to tasks personnel.

This to assure the continuation and the reestablishment of all services and assistance to those now in desperate need of both medical assistance, and help for the rescue efforts of those still trapped under the ruble.

Boots on the ground to stop this Genocide now!

Peacekeepers must be sent to stop the massacres and carnage, protect all civilians and bring all the help and supplies desperately needed.

We must stand and demonstrate for Palestine, stand for humanity and ask your friends to stand and act both individually and with you.

Together from near or from far, we are humanity, and in a freaking holy war “for some” in which fanatics are slaughtering civilians to overwhelm them in number in order to eventually steal their land, a war which can only be defined and a never ending series of warcrimes consistent with Genocide.

A Genocide in which children are being targeted and starved to death, not by lack of supplies, which are piling up on the other side of the borders’s wall, but by the refusal to let them transit as well as for their constant targeting by the rogue terrorist pro slavery and apartheid wannabe state’s mercenaries.

We must stand together in this time of horror and danger, as when we are together, we become that force of nature which can move any mountain and must now stop Genocide.

Humanity must come together too put an end to the atrocities and to influence and powers of those enabling them.

In this now war of the darkness verses the light, Humanity is and will always be the light.

If Humanity must fight, it must win!

The clock is ticking and time, is about to run out.

For the soldiers on the fields of the Palestinian holocaust, drop your guns and walk away.

Say no to Genocide!

Say not in my name!

Say Stop Genocide today!

We must all stand and demonstrate our support for human values, demand for military intervention for the protection of the Palestinian people and for the the needed assistance and relief efforts.

Aid and assistance can no longer wait and military action to assure its delivery and unhindered passage and use must be assured.

Time to Stop the Genocide, end apartheid, restore peace and human rights and allow dignity, justice and prosperity for all.

Sol Sön

