First of all a wish for a happy new year to all my readers, subscribers and followers, may this 2026 bring us the strength and health to shed the light to help the world to see the precipice and the traps laying ahead, and to find the path out from the one of darkness, greed, terror, and deceit, for to bring it back onto the one which is to lead us to find our long lost, but ever tangible and true terrestrial paradise.

Before beginning this dive into the current geopolitical situation in which we find our selfs witnesses of what is perhaps the most extreme and dystopian times in which humanity has ever lived, a brief note to remind to my new subscribers and readers that English is not my first language and that I usually correct any major misspelling and add more medias and links to my posts within the next 48 hours from the time of their initial publication. so please, if you already are a Wisdom newsletter subscriber, ignore the version provided via email and read my news letters directly from my Substack page.

The turning point.

While the people trapped in the Gaza concentration camp continue to suffer the barbaric attacks and torture unleashed by the terrorist and rogue militia of israel, and more prisoners kidnapped by the rapist israeli terrorists are being killed, and at the same time while the world now in shock for the threats to the NGOs and Humanitarian workers, the failed casino boss and gangster 32 times convicted felon pedophile protector and Genocide enabler president of the United States, just to deflect the attentions from the latest israeli warcrimes, bombs South America and kidnaps the president of Venezuela and his wife.

And just as if that would not be enough to distract the world from israel attack on the UN body UNRWA, Unifiield in Lebanon and the preparation of a new bill to supposedly authorize the execution of prisoners, after threatening to invade Greenland, it unleashes one more dead on arrival color revolution Iran.

At the same time, we see again the warmongers and criminal representatives of western countries, which since the start of the israeli Holocaust have ignored the countless warcrimes being committed by both israel and the US, pretending that the strikes on a peaceful country and the kidnapping of its president should be legal, normal, or somehow justifiable.

A bloody soap opera designed to distract and brainwash its audience.

The attacks on Venezuela, portrayed by the mass media as an act of defiance and as a fight for freedom, together with new stories of regime change portrayed as Revolution in Iran, are all conveniently plastered on the screens to once again, terrify and distract from the real issues in hand.

On this regards, must be pointed out that this is not the first time a Venezuelan president is kidnapped by US pirates and warmongers, as also Hugo Chavez had been kidnapped by the US for to be shortly after released, as the Venezuelan people pored down in the streets to protest against the kidnapping, and the Venezuelan military immediately suspended oil extraction and begun to kick out of the country US companies and citizens.

To be mentioned also the fact that the US could have not pulled off such a stunt without coordination with the Russian and the Maduro military, as it would be virtually impossible to send in attack helicopters into a country protected by some of the most advanced Russian radar and air defense systems.

To be also noted that following the kidnapping of president Hugo Chavez, Venezuela had built special bunkers designed to protect its president, and that after an attack on the country, he should have made it impossible for anyone to even come close to him, as by protocol, he should have been safe with his staff and after the start of the attack immediately escorted inside of his personal bunker.

Furthermore, the corporate media have alleged that the U.S. had taken out the Venezuelan air defense systems protecting the capital, but from the videos of the attack and of the explosions, it is evident that this was a lie, as no secondary explosions of the alleged munitions on the ground can be seen from the video footage of the brutal bombing.

Anyhow what is most revealing from this war crime, is the stand of colonialist countries which once again, try to justify the war crimes, and in defiance of the law they are supposed to champion, instead of condemning the assault and the kidnapping of an head of state and of his wife, the bombing of a country which did not posed any threat, and the murdering of soldiers and civilians massacred by a psychotic and Genocide enabler bully, condones his brutality and crimes.

Condoning a warcrime is being complicit in the warcrime.

Noticeable also the bias of countries such as France, which just like several other European countries uses its main stream medias to fabricate stories alleging the support of the Venezuelan people for the kidnapping and the brutal bombing and murders committed by the U.S., and just like in the case of Iran, hides the videos and reports showing the millions of Venezuelans now protesting and demanding for the release of their kidnapped president.

Following the kidnapping and the literally “trump up charges” for drug dealing, and the declaration that it will take possession of the Venezuelan oil, as if his admission of having committed war crimes by having attacked a peaceful nation and kidnapped its president for stealing the country’s resources and publicly threatening to bomb them even more should they not comply to his demands would not be enough, the trump sends out more direct threats against even more countries such as Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, Iran and even Greenland, which he first threatens to annex, and than tries to buy.

In the,I couldn’t care less attitude, in total rejection of the law, like a gangster thinking to be above all laws, the president of the convicted, with his 32 medals of shame, spewing slander and pumping threats, doing all in his power to generate more chaos, and what all corrupt politicians are doing to stay out of jail, generate more terror and chaos and making wars to remain in office.

The images of the crippled president and of his black eyed spouse in their first appearance in the mock trial which have already taken place in New York, are like the perfect shots of a third class movie, in which the intended message is the classic gangster one, “mess with us and we’ll kidnap your family and brake your bones”.

Like a psychopathic bully which thinks of himself to be unbeatable, and that joys comes from slapping and punching the fools which gives him their other cheek, threatening the entire world as if he should own it.

But than again, although yes he his what represents the bottom of the bottomless pit, the US governments have for way too long dragged down, bullied, tortured and oppressed the entire world with their fear mongering, wars, monetary monopoly, debt, sanctions and propaganda, making the explosion of its depravity, thuggery and perversion, the only outcome possible.

As professor Sachs explains in his testimony to the security council in the regards of Peace and security and of Venezuela, we have reached a point in history in which all nations must stand up for the laws to which they subscribe and champion, because the only alternative to it would be the law of the gangsters and bullies.

Here

The Iran card.

As the war against Iran seams to be inevitable, gulf states have already informed the US that they will not be allowed to launch their attacks or to use their bases for to wage war against Iran.

As the israeli and trump threats have already taken shape in the form of an attempted military coup against the country, and seeing the amount of propaganda spins by the western medias, which while pretending as if the all demonstrations in Iran have been aimed at the overthrow of the government, and which have completely ignored the much larger demonstrations in favor of it, it seams like the planned war on Iran is unavoidable.

If a war should break out, Iran’s only way to come out victorious, would be to obliterate all israeli defenses and military equipment.

Should it succeed, israel would be defeated, causing the mass migration of all the israeli colonizers not just from Palestine, but also from its neighboring countries.

The US would also have to leave the Middle East, as its bases would become easy target and its people not welcomed by anyone in the region.

Pandora

The unfolding of the collapse of the isramerican regime, and of its colonizer’s enterprise in the Middle East, is now more evident than ever before, as after more than a century of constant violations of the laws of war and of human rights, along with the countless resolutions and court orders ignored and pissed on by the rogue entity we are told to call israel, even when the terrorist and Apartheid wannabe state is again being shielded from accountability by the US and by its most notorious backers and partners in crime, the world have loudly said no to its terrorism and horrors, and is now globally demanding for accountability for its brutality and warcrimes.

After two years of fake negotiations and false ceasefire agreements, the rogue and terrorist entity is once again “supposedly” being allowed to bypass and violate court orders and provisional measures set by the International Court of Justice, and, going against the very same peace plan promoted by the US according to which, after the return of all the live and dead prisoners of war held by the resistance, israel would have to withdraw from the rest of Gaza, despite the fact that the resistance have fulfilled its part of the agreement, allows the terrorist’s founded and war criminal led Genocidal wannabe state, to continue to occupy Gaza and the rest of Palestine, and to maintain control over the concentration camp it has there established.

And just to remind what a Concentration camp is,-

- “Concentration camps are places where large numbers of people are detained, typically without trial, based on their ethnicity, religion, or political beliefs” like in Gaza.

It must be once again understood that the UN has no mandate to partition a land without the consent of the local population, which just like its unlawful recognition of the Apartheid wannabe state, is exactly what the latest US sponsored security council resolution calls for, and neither the U.S. or the UN can lawfully act against its own chart nor against the laws to which they both subscribe and allegedly, champion.

Furthermore, as there already is a court order by the International Court of Justice, according to which israel must end its belligerent occupation and withdraw its colonizers and troops from the illegally occupied territories, without the consent by the people of Gaza, the false U.S. resolution has actually no legal value hider than for to further proving its promoters and backers Genocidal and criminal intent

As we have all witnessed following the rightful refusal by the resistance to submit to the insane resolution brought about by the US, israel as once again thought to punish the entire Gaza population by actually continuing to prevent the unhindered entrance of Aid, and by expanding its so called “buffer zone”, in effect shrinking the territory in which the Palestinian people are now allowed to remain, bringing it down from a supposed 42 percent to what is now estimated to be less than the 40 percent of the pre October the seventh size of the besieged strip.

To be noticed also the fact that in total violation of its previous US peace agreement, Israel have so far also officially murdered over 440 Palestinians in Gaza alone, and that this approximate number, does not include the one of those it has murdered since the signing of the October the 10th agreement in the so called “buffer zone”, once again originally agreed on for the 58% of the Gaza concentration camp, and now estimated to be over the 60% of the concentration camp, nor does this number include the one of those murdered in the rest of Palestine or in the israeli dungeons.

And as the psychopathic and homicidal bully which israel has again and again proven to be, despite the latest General assembly resolutions and International Court of Justice orders, ordering it to stop obstructing Aid delivering efforts and to withdraw its troops, the rogue Apartheid wannabe state, has now also decided to introduce a new bill which should supposedly allow it to cut water and electricity to the UN body UNRWA and forbid the entrance of 37 between NGOs and humanitarian agencies, including Medic without borders, once again showing its contempt to the UN, its Court, and Humanity.

Putting at risk the lives of UN staff members and of the civil population relying on UNRWA and on the work of the humanitarian agencies israel is now blocking in order to survive, continuing to torture and to threaten also UN staff members, medics and humanitarian workers, like a blood thirsty and genocidal bully or a psychopath, after more than two years of the most brutal war of destruction and extermination, the rogue and barbaric entity’s only achievement is the one to have awaken the world to its insanity and to the realization of the absolute need to end its monstrous reign of terror.

Now, more than ever before, as the rogue entity publicly goes over every limit and crosses every red line, its institutional legality crumbles, and just like its position as a UN member becomes unacceptable, its suspension or better yet expulsion from the UN becomes a must for which the entire world must shout out.

Sanctions must also be followed by the freezing of its assets to be used for the reconstruction of Gaza and of the homes by it destroyed in the rest of the Palestine, Lebanon and Syria.

The European Union must also cancel all agreements, and eject it from its Union.

Only a true peacekeeping force willing to work with the local authorities can succeed in bringing order and peace to Gaza, and only a government elected by the Palestinian people can provide peace for their historical and eternal holy land, everything else, would mean the continuation of the suffering and of the injustice and for sure, this can not continue and by the will and power of the people of the world, will no longer be tolerated.

Europe must rise against its corrupt politicians and Genocide enabler despots, and demand for accountability for all of those representatives which, by criminal ignorance or conspiracy, have allowed for along time ago denounced Genocide to be transformed into a full blown Holocaust, and drag their entire nations into shame and despair.

The rapist and Genocidal entity we call israel, must be expelled and sanctioned by the European Union, and just like it was done in the case of Russia, its assets frozen till its complete withdrawal from all Palestinian occupied territories and the delivery of those responsible for the warcrimes committed to The Hague tribunal .

Ending unaccountabilit

y

The US, is without any doubt the entity most responsible for the perpetration of this now televised two years long concentration camp Holocaust, and after its murderous pier of shame, fake ceasefire agreements, and GHF “Gaza Humanitarian foundation”, which as in effect, caused more death and harm than good, and allowed for the continuation of the textbook Genocide turned full blown Holocaust and the massacre of thousands of Aid seekers, it cannot be allowed to continue to torture the Gaza population or to meddle with the establishment of a Palestinian governance.

Furthermore, by continuing to arm and to defend the war crimes, and for continuing to defend someone indicted for warcrimes including the killing, torture, and the use of food and of Aid as weapons of war, the United States government has demonstrated its contempt to the international laws and to the Courts representing them, and, along with its bloody enterprise in the Middle East, must be charged and held account for its vicious crimes.

Because of its arming and sponsoring of the israeli Holocaust, the US cannot legally continue to meddle with countries of the Middle East, and must be ordered to pay compensation for the damage it has caused not only in Palestine, but also in Lebanon and Syria, where despite arming and sponsoring the illegal israeli occupation, allows its partner in crimes to continue massacring civilians, and where despite its so called “ceasefire agreements”, continues to support air strikes on villages and the obliteration of homes and of civil infrastructures.

Will the UN clean up its act, act according to the laws it declares to be champion of, and survive the coup which completely took over its institution, or will it be dissolved like its eugenist predecessor League of Nations?

One thing worth remembering, is the fact that the UN is in effect the institution which, just like in the case of Israel, not only established the Apartheid regime in Palestine and in South Africa, and for decades whitewashed its expansion and crimes, but also, it did not end the Apartheid in South Africa, as the Non Aligned Movement, “NAM” and the stand of the world and of musicians and artists which decided to never again preform for the Apartheid regime, and not the UN, is responsible for its eventual collapse.

It’s time for the great south to completely break its chains, and to show the world a way out from the misery and the sufferings imposed by an obsolete system based on colonialism, predatory capitalism, eugenics, fear mongering and war, and bringing it to one in which humanity, its wellbeing and prosperity is promoted and cherished above the greed and the nefariousness of a cabal of brainwashed technocratic eugenist psychopaths which wants to kill people to maintain control over society and, by ways of deception do war, “to kill more”.

One thing is anyhow sure, the world has awaken, Palestine must be returned to its people

“the Palestinians”, and the Genocidaires responsible for the warcrimes and horrors we have witnessed in the last more than two years, held accountable for their vicious crimes against humanity.

Just like the UN had no mandate to partition Palestine, the US or the UN cannot impose the rule of what is in effect an occupying entity on other’s people’s land, and specially in the case in which the local population does not wish for it.

The people of Gaza must be able to decide who do they, want to elect for to guide their people and nation, anything else would mean colonialism and oppression.

Any attempt at keeping israeli thugs in Gaza would result in more death and false flag operations to be carried out by israel for to continue its belligerent occupation.

Peacekeepers must be sent into Palestine with a mandate to assist the local governance, clear up the unexploded ordinances littering the place, secure the Gaza and Palestinian territories, and protect both the civilians and the operators working on the recovery of the bodies trapped under the rubles, along with the reconstruction of the destroyed homes and essential infrastructure, furthermore, israeli troops must be forced to withdraw from Gaza, as well as from the rest of Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria.

To insure that israel complies to the laws, a no fly zone must also be imposed as without it, as we have all witnessed with what it has been doing for at list the past 830 days in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria, it will continue to use its jets and drones to massacre people to terrorize them and coverup the evidences of its crimes.

The suspension of israel from the UN and the removal of veto power from the US, are also issues which must be addressed, as without it, nothing in this world could possibly change for the better.

If the UN is to continue to exist, it must remove its office from a nation which threatens its representatives “the U.S.”, and enforce sanctions against those who do not comply to its chart, resolutions, and Court orders .

Furthermore, the UN must act according to its chart and condemn the U.S. for its constant violations of the rules of war, reform its laws to prevent any UN member from violating or refusing to comply to its resolutions and court orders , and indict and punish those representatives which in violation of its chart and or of the laws by its institution championed threatens its representatives or existence.

As both Colonialism and double standards are under its statue crimes, the United Nations must act and use its powers to enforce international law, and to make sure that those responsible for violations will be made to face its Courts.

If the UN cannot stand by its own laws, and continues to be subservient to the thuggery and crimes of rogue nations, than like its predecessor League of Nations, must be dissolved.

Palestine must also denounce the U.S. to the International Court of Justice for its complicity in the Genocide in Palestine and for having armed and financed the israeli Holocaust in Gaza and the expansion of the israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories, and demand for a restraining order to be imposed on the US, preventing it from further interfering with its decision making and politics.

Same process should be initiated by Lebanon and Syria, as in both countries which continue to be occupied and attacked on a daily basis the Israelis expansionism under the U.S. sponsorship, protectionism, and bullism, is continuing unabated.

Even if such a possibility seams impossible to achieve, it is not.

Article 6, which allows the General assembly to expel states which violates its chart is a law which even if never used before, exists for to protect nation members from the brutality and thuggery of any state or entity gone rogue, and must be applied to any entity which refuses to respect its chart, institution, representatives, Court orders, laws,,or authority.

The United Nations General assembly, has the power and the duty to override the Security Council decisions, as well as to call for chapter 7, and to among others, authorize the use of peacekeeping forces, the imposition of sanctions, the suspension or ejection of state members, and when necessary, “like in this case”, the use of force.

Surviving the israeli Holocaust.

With the winter, even if some aid have made it through, the people of Gaza are continuing to suffer and to struggle not only with the reality of a devastated Gaza littered with unexploded missiles and bombs, and of scorched cities and villages and bombed out homes, without electricity and water and at large obliged to live in tents made out of all the scrap material they can find and without any protection from the wind, cold and the torrential rains, but also under the constant buzzing of killer drones, the sound of gunfire and of the explosions which despite the ceasefire, the zionists continue to fly and to fire across the enclave.

One more fact which is now enshrined in the history of our planet, is that with if in Gaza, the rest of Palestine, or anywhere on the planet where the Palestinians have survived the israeli onslaught, they will forever be remembered as the israeli Holocaust survivors.

Essential key to the understanding of the carcinogenic zionist mentality.

Mowing the lawn, vs beating the donkey.

Wile the people have been for decades made believe that the reason why israel have for more than 7 decades continued to massacre Palestinian, Lebanese and Syrian people, was somehow explained by the false claim according to which, the practice of mowing down Palestinians, Lebanese and Syrians was and is done in ordered to “cut down” the resistance, and to prevent it from organizing revolts, in reality, this is far from the truth.

Understanding the real reason behind such cruelty, is in effect essential in order to really comprehend the depth of the perversion and inhumanity of the deranged and vicious zionist mind.

As I was personally explained by ex israeli officers and soldiers, and confirmed by ultra zionists assholes which I met during my travels, the practice referred as “mowing the lawn”, is not one intended to weaken the resistance, but to keep it under a psychological warfare technique referred by the Israelis as the, “beating the donkey”.

The disarmament of the resistance is an excuse to continue the belligerent occupation and not a goal, since if the disarmament of the resistance would really take place, israel would have to stop its military operations in the territories which it illegally occupies.

As several ex Israelis and zionist psychopaths told me.

-If you stop beating the donkey at list once in a while, the donkey will forget who his master is and will stop to obey.

Beating the donkey is in fact a supremacist and racist practice used by slavers and for decades now, practiced by israel on all of its neighbors.

This is further proven by the fact that despite ceasefire agreements, israel continues to terrorize the Palestinians and its neighbors by constantly killing journalists, laureates, doctors and more innocent civilians, and invading the lands and the airspaces with its jets and drones, not to identify threats, but to keep the people to which the zionists refers as “their donkeys”, under constant tension and fear.

A cognitive warfare designed to keep its victims subdued and frightened, and to maintain its vicious military always active and in a state of perpetual war.

From the past and into the future.

An unconventional analysis of the current geopolitical situation.

As we have witnessed, while the Genocide across the Middle East continues with the expansion of the occupation of Palestinian, Lebanese and Syrian territories, the US, now under the control of a multiply convicted felon, continues to wag the dog with more threats to countries on all continents.

From the pedophiles scandal, to the threats to South America, to its bombing of countries in Africa and in the Middle East, to the fake peace proposals for Russia, all is but a distraction from the real issue in hand, and for to allow its coconspirators to remain in office.

Fake stories trying to convince people that somehow those which have participated in the pedophile ritual rapes of children in the synagogue of satan on the Lolita island should somehow be themselves victims of blackmail, to the fake war for independence of Ukraine, ignoring the fact that Ukraine, a region of Russia invented by the freemason/bolsheviks and which already was independent, should some how be anything hider than a pre planned operation for the deflection of attentions from the real issues in hand.

Propaganda designed to deflect the attentions from the conspirators behind the cov ID Genocide, and war for the extermination of Europeans which “Russians and or Ukrainians are”, and for the repossession campaign to profit American and multinational enterprises such as black rock, and an idiotic and genocidal war for their take over and repossession of land and of buildings and for ultimately weaken the European economy and enrich the psychotic and Genocidal colonizers and merchants of death.

Invented narrative to keep the tension high and to distract from the real issue in hand, are anyhow collapsing under the weight of their own lies, as the facts are proving beyond any doubts that all which mainstream medias propose as facts is based on lies, and the world is coming to face the reality of things, as the eugenists now rebranded as technocrats in power, are publicly declaring their intent to destroy human rights and the rule of the law for which our forefathers fought for, going as far as publicly declaring freedom of speech as a virus and censure as the vaccine for it.

Desperately trying to once again, after the failure of their previous track and trace/vaccine passport/digital medical martial law scam, to impose their digital ID gulag under the guise of protecting the elders, while at the same time trying to pass laws to allow them to euthanize them and unleashing weapons for mind control such as those blasting everyone using mobile phones and wireless devices, the psychopaths on their last leg have gone all in in a game which is everything but a game, and in which they have already lost.

The following video and its links is to make you see what they don’t want you to see, and to make you understand the extent of the nefariousness of those posing to be representatives of nations in the theater of gore and deception we call political arena.

And while you are watching it, realize that your children are the most targeted by this monstrous technology you are told to call “smart”.

Hypnotized by a digital monster turned into what a famous eugenist psychopath and writer “A H” referred in his book “brave new world” as “soma”, a digital drug tuned to manipulate and control your emotions to stupefy and dumb down a society of sheeple blinded to the reality and made together walk towards their own slaughter.

Telecommunication.

A new chapter of the history of humanity has been opened.

A new phase in the development of a universal system of justice and security brought about by the advance in telecommunication and technology, which have allowed people of every cast or social and economic status to get and share in real time informations regarding events and history once kept hidden from the masses.

An obsolete system of control based on secrecy, terror and deception once imposed by an hidden cabal of supremacists and eugenist psychopaths, which masquerading as philanthropists and diplomats without any actual education in diplomacy, and which through a bias and corrupt political, educational and mass media network and system of indoctrination and propaganda, could manufactured and impose a supposed public consent which never was and never will be.

A false public consent needed to pretend to be always on the right side of history and always in charge of the situation even when not, have finally lost a cover once imposed through secrecy and by a propaganda machine which now days have completely lost its power, and which now more than ever before, as made the world aware of the extent of the true horror and deception by it concocted and imposed, and which will no longer allow it to continue to exist.

After generations of indoctrination and brainwashing, finally, thanks to the very same technology designed to expand the control of the supremacist, the new generations, now aware of the deception and made knowledgeable of the true history, sequence of events and lies which their previous generations were made or forced to believe in as true, and after seeing with their own eyes the horrors unleashed and the constructed lies and deception pushed by the propaganda machine, after close to a century of lies and once unimaginable horrors, have finally found the courage and strength to stand up to the Genocidaires, and to show and share the images and stories, giving the real answers to the questions which their parents were to afraid to ask or to confront.

And so, after generations of brainwashing through mass medias, fabricated history taught in school and universities, television programming and big screen indoctrination to violence, victimization of the actual perpetrators of atrocities, colonization portrayed as something good by the big screen, turning the atrocities of the colonizers into glorious acts, like in the case of movies and tv series of cowboys and Indians, defending the massacre of the indigenous population always labeled as savages, and at the same time glorifying the Genocide and horrors perpetrated on them as act of divine justice, the new generations have finally come out from the illusion, and realized the extent of the scam.

Finally, once again, the very same technology which the dictocrats now rebranded as “technocrats” have developed for expanding their control over the entire planet, is now providing the world with the documents and the needed tools to identify, not just the people responsible for the scams which have been for centuries used to maintain countries in poverty and those exploiting their riches free to continue to loot their resources and to mass murder people for to steal their lands, but also their bank accounts and the document needed to unveil their conspiracy and recover the assets they have amassed.

To better put in prospective for those born in this millennium, and for better understanding the how telecommunication have influenced and is still influencing people today, we must take a step back into the recent history of analog an digital telecommunication, so that we can fully understand its evolution and achievements.

While till less than half century ago, few were the people which had a phone or a fax machine in their homes, while the many had to go outside and sometimes travel long distances to send a telegram or to use a fax machine or a public phone, or had to await for the newspaper to deliver them news, which at large, just like today, made up by propaganda and falsities concocted to give the illusion of knowledge to those able to receive them, the advent of mobile communication and of the internet, have exposed and broken the chains of ignorance, bigotry by indoctrination and belief.

A system of propaganda and constructed narratives which had once kept humanity still and stuck on assumption deliberately constructed to prevent its recognition of what was truly taking place under its eyes, and which maintained humanity enslaved in its cognitive warfare system of submission, blinding its believers to the factual truth of which in reality whilst thinking to be informed and aware of, they had no idea of, is now exposed beyond repair.

Monopoly of information once maintained through propaganda, censure, and by ways of limiting the abilities for the masses to freely communicate, and which allowed only the wealthy to own the means and technology to receive and transmit in real time true and reliable informations, has become a thing of the past.

It is in fact that in 2023, Telecommunication and technology, have broken the shackles of ignorance and belief once blindfolding and entrapping humanity, and brought about the means to reveal the lies for to gather the real stories exposing in real time the corruption which for centuries had governed it through its system of conspiracy, warmongering, fear, secrecy, and deception.

Fabricated stories once taken for granted, have now become the evidences of that blatant corruption and machinations which for centuries had been used to dominate the minds of the masses through once again, its manufactured narratives and alleged public consent, and thereby, showing the true history of our planet, as well as giving a clear view into the individuals, groups, fabricated stories and means for centuries used to control humanity .

Conspiring to premeditate the future, is a practice which works only when those conspired against are not aware of the conspiracy they are under.

As people can now research the history and links between the conspirators and their sponsors, corporations, and businesses, and see in real time the unfolding of events, the once ironclad lock on humanity and on its consciousness, has not just lost its grip on that humanity which it had once captured and through propaganda and censure controlled, but also, as the actors of the theater of politics and gore are now out in the open, declaring public their own crimes and their own Genocidal intent, the true monsters are out from the darkness of secrecy in which they for so long hid, and as they are showing their faces, give a clear view to the once hidden and bloody path on which they stand, and from which they came from.

And has humanity becomes aware of its true history and at the same time realizes its potentials, and opens its eyes to see the infinite possibilities to improve its social status by joining hands and declare its rights to be universal, and at the same time sees exactly what is damaging and obsolete and which needs replacing, the cabal which fabricated and maintain alive the nefarious and obsolete system based on fear, deceit and corruption which it had for so long used to maintain its constructed tree or four tier society under its domination, collapses under the weight of its own horror and lies.

Cognitive warfare

Violence, terror and deceit or, the trinity of coercion.

Governing through fear and through chaos, sensationalizing fabricated stories, and making the heads turned to the sky to make the lookers fall in the traps set ahead.

Coordinated mass media attacks, pushing false stories to shape the narratives and fabricate the illusion of a general consent brought to life by anchors and actors posing as politicians, generating dissolution and chaos through the orchestrated prospective sold as rightful and just.

Controlling the masses through fear and deceit, and maintaining them fearful and confused for to better control their emotions.

Govern mens, to govern the mind, propaganda to shape it, fear, to keep people afraid of each other.

A system which has kept humanity trapped in its manufactured fear and illusion, and which now in plain site, no one can any longer deny.

Karmageddon

The so called “prophecy” which the conspirators call Armageddon, is not something connected to anything prophetic or divine, but its very opposite, as is something predicted by the fact that the corrupt and obsolete system controlled by ways of fear and deception and by a nefarious cabal of sickos and psychopaths, would eventually be some day finally and irremediably exposed for the scam which it has always been, and cause the sure wrath of the world.

The final battle the zionists had envisioned they would by ways of terror and deception some day win, is forever lost as the monsters are drowning in the blood of their victims.

A Genocidal war of aggression sold as holy and of the like never witnessed before, even is promoted as rightful and just by the sold out sociopathic and eugenists politicians, will not find the support of the people but on the contrary, a stone wall on which it will fatally crash.

The digital war on Humanity.

A good document to read, discussing the plan for the activation of the digital gulag, is the 2008 version of the “lock step scenario”, the 2010 version was much censured and redacted nevertheless also worth reading.

In some documents and interviews from the time I read and watched, their was also a recovery plan to be used in case of failure of the planned coup for world domination, the plan consisted in the restart of the Cold War in order to deviate all world medias attentions from the planed scamdemic, followed by a brutal war in Palestine and across the middle least.

In final, if the conspirators in power, which according to the plan should be the same ones playing the central role in the planned scamdemic/coup for mass culling and for the imposition of a medical martial law finalized for the imposition of a new digital dog tag to chain humanity onto a matrix from which it could be controlled, would not succeed in deflecting the attentions of their constituents from their own crimes, in order to stay out of prison or free from the hangman noose, they will have to initiate a World War. “And this is exactly what is happening.”

As evidence to this, aside from the United States, also the UK and many representatives of European countries which, controlled by the drug industry and by the merchants of war are increasing their military spending, as well as trying to bring back mandatory military conscription.

To be noted also is the many billionaires which have recently rushed to built their own bunkers in remote places such as New Zealand, and other countries which should supposedly be spared from the forecasted world war.

Digital ID is a program for mass culling and population control which was supposed to be activated by 2020 “Agenda 2020” or “ID2020”. by that time, the technology was put in place and The process was officially activated via the infamous “health or green passport”

The system has actually been active since the midd 2000, when mobile communication companies stop producing mobile phones from which you could take out the battery, than with the introduction of AGPS, “automatic Global Positioning System” and than SMART “self monitor analyze and reporting technology” and the introduction of the “cloud” to capture everyone’s data, the system begun rolling into supercapacity.

Enters G5.

Shortwave microwave radiations for mind and physical control.

Beside recognizing people by their emissions, the shortwave microwave serve also as a scanner, which when used by the monstrous computing power of multi core computer chips and multi angle cameras installed on mobile devices such as mobile phones, computers and tablets, allows the operator to produce a 3d rendering of the space in which the radiations are being broadcasted working as an X-ray, allowing to see what’s inside of a room, a bag, or a box, “without the need to open them”.

The technology, which was already used to identify people and their movement inside of buildings by using Wi-Fi and 3 and 4G, was originally called “RF sensing”.

Now with the doubling of the amount of antennas and the diffusion of super powerful computers disguised as mobile phones and so called “SMART devices”, which in effect integrates multi core systems and super fast processors and Wi-Fi transponders which in comparison to early 2000s best rated laptops, have hundreds to thousands of times more computing power than them, and once again, extra cores, memories, processors, two ways antenna and sensors to harvest data, analyze, scan, record everything you do and send out and all of your personal informations, the technology used now secretly installed has become so invasive and illegal that only through the voluntary enrollment of people in its dystopian grid, it can continue to exist.

Sign up to digital ID?

But back to the 3d scanning which according to its architects should not be revealed till the rollout of 7g, it is actually over a decade old and is used by the military for checking the munitions transiting through the bases “without the need to open the munitions boxes”.

An other and more recent system already used for the track and trace which people should learn about, is called “BLE and Bluetooth mash”.

In 2025 several companies have launch satellites to spy on you via the BLE “Bluetooth low energy”, a system which uses your Bluetooth device to record and transmit data among which Bluetooth address of discovered devices, “without the need for internet connections or of a device being turned on”.

The system which does not need for a direct internet connection to function, is the grandchild of what was recently known as “track and trace” and “vaccine passport”.

Like SMART “Self Monitor Analyze and Reporting Technology”, which constantly uses its multicore systems to analyze, collect data and sending it forward to its operators, it converts the Bluetooth devices into spying gadgets which read and records the name and location of the devices it comes in contact with.

In other words, just like Wi-Fi enables you to see other devices, so does the Bluetooth mash, which uses also devices like headphones, speakers, or any Bluetooth device to collect data, and to send it forward till it reaches a device connected to the internet which will in turn send it to the mash provider.

While old and “not updated since 2019” Bluetooth devices will not fully work with the Bluetooth BLE or mash grid, like all SMART phones, computers, recently updated tablets and mobile devices with Bluetooth connectivity and those built after 2019, which are automatically updated and cannot be deactivated, will anyway communicate their presence and location to the modern ones.

It is in fact that even older and never updated devices, just like those updated after 2020, when turned on, will always provide their own Bluetooth address to other devices/scanners which will in turn, send their individual code and location to the mash or BLE enabled devices and to their network provider.

Furthermore, as the system is officially since 2025 covered by satellites, if you want to opt out from it, the only way to do it is by physically disabling the Bluetooth hardware of your device, or by purchasing specially built devices with a built in switch to allow you to physically “disconnect your Bluetooth and Wi-Fi antennas”.

The low energy system BLE, cannot be switch off and continues to operate even after you have turned off your device.

This are the grids used by what is commonly referred as“ai”, to find targets and to carry out strikes, making so that If your device was stolen or borrowed and it came in the range of the device of someone on a wonted or kill list, the system will identify you as a potential target or worse, a targeted individual.

The system is said to have been tested and used in Gaza to choose targets to bomb by both men operated tanks, boats, artillery pieces, jets and ai operated robots and drones.

According to insiders, programs like “who is daddy” and one more program used during the scamdemic by palantir, have been used to track and trace and turning them into targets, because their devices have been found in the proximity of devices belonging to supposedly “infected people” or in this case alleged “terrorists”.

The automated kill system is already in place and, has coders and whistleblowers have been telling us, it as also been used to decide who should live and who should die, not only in Palestine, Gaza, and in war thorn countries, but also practically worldwide during the scamdemic, as programs have been coded to kill patients.

Anyhow, even if yes, systems masked as services such as cookies, apps, cloud, and SMART devices are and have been for decades stealing everyone’s data, the stollen data or “metadata”, cannot be legally used without your written consent.

Digital ID, sold as if it would be a universal key to protect you and to open all digital doors, is in effect that element which gives away all the rights to privacy, as it basically makes those enrolled in the scam give their consent to the use of metadata which till its personal approval, cannot be used to trump up charges or to use computer programs to use all the collected data to profile people and to legally use algorithms to monitor and control individuals or crowds.

Aside from the theft of personal informations and their potential use to blackmail or coerce and control individuals and groups, the digital pass is already been used in China to limit the ability of people to buy products, as well as preventing them from traveling across electronic borders within cities if without a pass for it.

The so called 15 minutes cities, which the eugenists of the wef along with the UK government are once again pushing and imposing under the guise of allegedly protecting the children from internet, are in effect already a factual reality.

Anyhow, as the digital gulag they have planned and are now so desperately trying to establish, is carcinogenic, unsustainable, toxic, and out of proportion, and it will never succeed.

Nevertheless, we must say no and ourselves pullback from the digital traps set ahead, continue to exercise our rights to freedom and dignity, and to use the laws at our disposal to eliminate the threats posed by eugenists, zionists and technocrats which blinded by their own ignorance and belief, are actively working to take away and destroy our rights and freedoms, and to shield themselves from accountability for their insanities, conspiracy, and constant crimes against humanity.

The light which showed us the Path

Humanity is awake, and for the first time in history, thanks to the light of truth and of wisdom, have finally seen the path on which for centuries had been force to blindly walk, and just like someone who sees a hole in the ground will not fall in it, humanity have now seen with its own eyes the path on which to walk without falling in the holes which till recently, it could not see.

For this we must thank Palestine and the sacrifice and courage of a people which have shined the light of truth on the biggest of lies, israel.

Curing the disease.

Eugenics and zionism are one of the same, and represent the biggest of threats not just for humanity, but for the planet it self.

Like a cancer eating its host till its death, a genocidal and inhumane parasite with no mind of its own, living for eating instead of eating for living, eugenics and zionism, are a disease which must be neutralized, defeated, and prevented from ever infecting humanity again.

We cannot condemn one Genocide and ignore an other, same as when you are attacked by two people, neutralizing only one of them will not save you from the other one.

As all the politicunts which have been involved in the scamdemic, have also further broken the law by providing cover for an active Genocide in Palestine, their exposure in this situation, renders them vulnerable to international law like never before and this exposure, is what actually constitutes the key which we must use to finally charge them for their complicity in both, the scamdemic turned into a textbook Genocide and the Genocide turned Holocaust in Palestine, for to finally kick them out of office to make them face the civil and military Courts for their monstrous conspiracy and crimes.

Once they are out, a new era of peace and prosperity can finally begin, till then, we must keep on shining the light on the holes on the ground so that humanity can stop falling in them and pull out itself from the spiral of lies and of horror and out from that vortex designed to bring it to its demise.

Sol Sön

BDS BOYCOTT DIVEST AND SANCTION AND DEMAND THE IMPLEMENTATION OF ALL PROVISIONAL MEASURES AND RECOMMENDATIONS ISSUED BY THE INTERNATIONAL COURT OF JUSTICE AND FOR THE EXECUTION OF THE ARREST WARRANTS AGAINST THE GENOCIDAL ISRAELI GOVERNMENT.

DEMAND FOR THE EXECUTION OF THE WARENT ISSUED BY THE INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT, THE DEPLOYMENT OF PEACEKEEPERS TO PUT AN END TO THE ATROCITIES AND ILLEGAL OCCUPATION AND TO PROVIDE THE MUCH NEEDED PEACE AND AID.

DEMAND FOR THE FULL RECOGNITION OF THE PALESTINIAN NATION AND THE PROSECUTION OF THOSE OPPOSING IT!

FREE PALESTINE AND THE WORLD FROM THE PLAGUE OF ZIONISM.

SAVE THE FUTURE, SAVE THE INNOCENTS, SAVE THE CHILDREN, SAVE HUMANITY FROM THOSE WHO SEEK TO DESTROY IT AND SAVE THE WORLD

